Linebackers: The Importance Of The Dolphins’ Deepest Group
Dolphins fans have become accustomed to seeing it every week.
The big play being given up.
The converted 3rd down.
The porous defense and loose coverage.
Raise your hand if you can remember the last time the Dolphins had a defense which ranked in the top 10 in terms of yardage allowed.
I’ll wait…
If you’re there at the back with your hand in the air itching to shout about the days of Zach Thomas you’re not too far off.
Although Zach Thomas left the team in 2007, the Dolphins have not had a defensive unit which ranked in the top 10 for yards allowed since 2010, in which they managed an impressive 6th in the league. Whilst yardage was largely controlled, points were less so and they ended the year ranked 14th. Offensively, points scored counterbalanced any defensive success as the team finished in the lowly 30th spot.
Whilst the Dolphins’ offensive struggles have been charted and noted since the turn of the millennium, we’ll try to focus on the defensive group and how the Dolphins can try to return through respectability and back towards top-tier status with a lens focused on the talents of the linebackers.
The linebackers in 2010 were Karlos Dansby (78 tackles), Koa Misi (29 tackles) and Channing Crowder (33 tackles) with Cameron Wake leading the way with 14 sacks and stalwart safety Yeremiah Bell racking up 83 solo tackles.
For Dolfans, it may bring back fond memories as quite an impressive and promising group, but casting an eye back over the defensive statistics, it quickly becomes clear that for the best part of a decade the Dolphins have floundered between average and awful when it comes to the defensive side of the ball.
|YEAR
|RANK (Points Allowed)
|RANK (Yards Allowed)
|2010
|14th
|6th
|2011
|6th
|15th
|2012
|7th
|21st
|2013
|8th
|21st
|2014
|20th
|12th
|2015
|19th
|25th
|2016
|18th
|29th
|2017
|29th
|16th
|2018
|27th
|29th
The rankings for yardage and points allowed are particularly difficult to digest considering the defensive investments which the Dolphins had made over those years to try and plug the abyssal gaps in its defense with the costly signings of Ndamukong Suh (2015 – 6 years, $114m), Philip Wheeler (2013 – 5 years, $25m) and Dannell Ellerbe (2013 – 5 years, $35m), failed or underwhelming draft picks and whilst simultaneously attempting to manage and get the most out of the elite talents of a one-man-wrecking-crew in Cameron Wake.
The Dolphins have since been driven and guided by the ‘offensive minds’ of Joe Phibin and Adam Gase and whilst the hiring of Brian Flores now comes with a predominantly defensive background, he has a hand in all aspects of team-building and leadership and is looking to revamp the defensive scheme and lock down opposing teams once and for all..
It is inevitable and understandable that comparisons will ultimately be drawn and assumptions made from what we known about our North Eastern foes, due to the presence of a significant chunk of their coaching staff having recently transitioned to the warmer climes of Miami. With a proven track record in New England, the importance of the linebacking group cannot be understated and it is a system which Flores hopes to install in South Florida
As with any Belichick-based defense, the linebackers played a significant role in the success of the scheme as a whole and the 2018 group gave up a respectable 20.3 points per game which (similar to the 2010 Dolphins) was good enough for 6th in the NFL and saw them through to a superb performance under the direction of Coach Flores in the Super Bowl.
Flores himself, as a significant part of that success, clearly took pride in ensuring the focus of the players was strong upon their ability to stop the run, create pressure on the quarterback and provide coverage over the middle of the field. Too many times have Dolfans cursed at their TV sets watching linebacker get beaten for an easy 3rd down conversion, with opposing receivers and running backs seemingly free to graze on the pastures in the middle of the field on each snap. It has become Flores’ primary mission to shut that down.
As the Dolphins took to the field on Thursday night for their first taste of 2019 pre-season football it offered the first glimpse into how Flores and Defensive Co-Ordinator Patrick Graham are likely to run Miami’s defensive scheme and how they intend on getting the most out of their players. As expected, the ‘base defense’ of 4-3/3-4 has evolved and the Dolphins lined up predominantly in 4-2-5 with a sprinkling of 3-2-6 and 3-3-5. It’s something which the Patriots have done very successfully during their reign of terror.
The on-field display didn’t reveal everything we can expect (or at least hope for) from the 2019 Dolphins in terms of pass rush and QB pressure, but it is still far too early for any coach to show their hand. Regardless, training camp and Thursday’s performance have highlighted some reasons for hope as well as (more importantly) areas in need of work and following the game Coach Flores was the first to pound the table for at least one major improvement:
“I thought tackling was an issue, a major issue. And it’s something that we’ll work on, it’s something that we talk about. Tackling, communication, defending the deep part of the field. It wasn’t good enough. When you don’t tackle well you’re going to give up yardage. It’s as simple as that. That’s something we’ll spend a lot of time on.”
So as training camp continues to unfold and playbook installs continue to set themselves as second nature in the minds of the roster, let’s look at who Coach Flores (and the fans) will be looking at to improve the all-important linebacking unit in 2019.
At the top of the list is Jerome Baker, the promising second year player out of Ohio State. Over the course of his debut year, Baker has transitioned into the leader of the group, making the calls from his position and the expectation is on him to run the show on defense, making calls in both the running game and in coverage. Jerome Baker made strides throughout his rookie season and enters 2019 with a greater level of responsibility, greater swagger and greater trust from the defensive coaches – he is destined to have a big year if he can stay healthy. He is the leader of the defense will be a huge factor in their ability to generate pressure. He has electric burst and a high level of speed. Whether in practice or on the field, Baker seems to play at a different pace to everyone else around him leading the team in tackles in Thursday’s pre-season matchup.
Entering his 3rd year in the NFL (yet only his 2nd with any regular season playing time due to an ACL tear in his rookie year) Raekwon McMillan is the setting himself to be the primary MLB in the Dolphins’ base defensive scheme. McMillan has however continued to struggle with ongoing injuries through training camp and did not see any action against the Falcons. His spot in camp has been replaced with heavy use of Sam Eguavoen – a practice monster who has also demonstrated power, speed and versatility to play multiple positions. Whilst hopes and expectations still remain equally high for McMillan, Sam Eguavoen’s practice reports have been very supportive and his confidence is expected to grow with continued playing time and reps – something which has clearly earned under Brian Flores’ close watch.
5th round rookie, Andrew Van Ginkel is a name to keep both eyes on. The Patriots had a habit of turning ‘no-name’ players into key playmakers and Van Ginkel could find himself occupying an important role as Flores’ scheme settles itself in South Beach. He is extremely versatile as a player and in a scheme which will undoubtedly change its face and adapt throughout the game, he could quickly find himself being an LBer who plays a lot of different positions and sees significant playing time. As well as bringing pressure from the edge, he has a nose for the football, can also transition inside and uses good recognition, speed and quickness in diagnosing and acting upon run plays.
Another rookie, undrafted free agent Tre’ Watson has been making a name for himself throughout training camp. With 4 tackles (2 solo) in his debut, Watson has shown throughout practice that he is a physical player with a good knack for disengaging himself from blocks and possesses a relentless pursuit.
Terrill Hanks, a rookie at 6’2’’ and 241lbs is seemingly the fastest LB on the team and his 4 tackles (3 solo) against the Falcons showed coaches and fans alike that he has the speed and ability to make his presence felt on this team and provide depth to a group which will depend on versatility and flexibility. Hanks has an opportunity to make the most of his skills in chasing down players in pursuit as well as an ability to close the edge and makes plays in the backfield.
Whilst he continues to be listed as a starter on the ‘official’ depth chart, Kiko Alonso’s hold on the position is certainly under challenge by a group of young and hungry playmakers. But no-one should be complaining about the presence of competition on any level. Whilst Kiko received his fair share of criticism at times in coverage with his ‘boom-or-bust’ approach, it will be very interesting to see how he is used in a scheme which is without question going to be a much more tightly controlled than the recent defensive plans of Matt Burke. Alonso brings a level of leadership and hard-nosed playability to the young group, which only comes with veteran experience and the loosening of a few screws.
The group closes out its depth on with the return of backups Chase Allen (injured) Mike Hull (PUP), Quentin Poling and free agent addition Nick DeLuca. As they will continue to fight for playing time on the defense and special teams, a fact which has become a little lost in the franchise’s 2019 reboot is that the linebacker group could possibly be the deepest group on the field, outside of or even equalling the WR group – something which has been a complete rarity over the recent years.
No one should expect miracles as the team prepares to enter 2019, but don’t be surprised if you see those underwhelming defensive rankings rise and continue to steadily climb under Brian Flores and a speedy, young and talented defensive group.
Monday Morning Quarterbacking the Miami Dolphins – Preseason Week 1
More Notes and Details from Miami’s Preseason Opening Win
This article will act as a notebook of sorts; a journal pertaining to the re-watch of Miami’s 34-27 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night’s preseason opener. And clip, player discussion, or deep dive you don’t see here can be located in the initial takeaways column from Thursday night.
We start this Monday Morning Quarterback recap with — well — the quarterbacks.
All three showed promise in the debut of first-time Quarterbacks Coach Jerry Schuplinski. Ryan Fitzpatrick made music going off-script, he recognized the vulnerabilities of the defense, and he made proper checks against the Atlanta rush scheme.
He missed one throw to Mike Gesicki, and an apparent miscommunication with Kalen Ballage derailed a play that might’ve been a long touchdown with better execution. All of Fitzpatrick’s work is explained in this video.
Ryan Fitzpatrick throw-by-throw thread. Audio on pic.twitter.com/DOfXaE358Q
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) August 11, 2019
Then there’s the challenger. That term might apply to Josh Rosen only for a few more days. After a rocky start that saw the embattled second-year pro throw one bad pick, and another pass that could’ve been turned over, Rosen rebounded.
He excelled in areas that previously concerned this armchair analyst. His quick set-up-and-throw strikes were on time, in rhythm, and on target. He challenged the field vertically, he spun the ball nicely between the numbers, and he evaded many a compromised pocket. (Open thread for all videos (6 in total)).
Josh Rosen throw-by-throw thread. Audio on pic.twitter.com/t0m2mAHXJN
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) August 11, 2019
One reason for signing a Ryan Fitzpatrick is the voice he provides the quarterback room. A room that will need veteran direction both this year with Josh Rosen, and likely next year with a high draft pick joining the crowded room.
The relationship between Rosen and Fitzpatrick is a budding one, and should satisfy Dolphins fans two-fold.
One, Fitzpatrick’s quick-study nature, and recognition of any potential coverage a defense can throw at him, has caught the attention of Rosen.
Two, Rosen shows a requisite level of excitement when discussing that side of the game — the X’s and O’s of this complex sport.
Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post asked Rosen, post-game, where his overall comfort level is compared to two weeks ago. Rosen noted the growth, but also mentioned the level that 15-year pro Ryan Fitzpatrick is at, and the benefit of that experience in the room helping Rosen one day match that cerebral prowess.
Josh Rosen on his growth from the start of camp to now, and the benefit of having Ryan Fitzpatrick in the QB room. pic.twitter.com/cTT2pEPRV4
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) August 11, 2019
If this truly is a competition, and the coaches aren’t dead set on starting Fitzpatrick against the Ravens on September 8, then Rosen needs to work with the first-team. At first, he wasn’t worthy of that promotion, but as the last two weeks have unfolded, Rosen’s play garners work with the ones — perhaps even a start on Friday in Tampa Bay.
The first play Fitzpatrick’s second video breakdown shows what might’ve been an errant route by second-year back Kalen Ballage. Reports from spring camp detailed how Ballage was having his issues with picking up the passing game concepts of the new offense. This is speculation — since we’re not in the actual coach’s meetings — but I’d venture to guess that Ballage wasn’t in the right position on the hot read from Fitzpatrick.
Fitzpatrick also had a misfire to Tight End Mike Gesicki, but that one was on the quarterback. Gesicki, for all the slander coming his way for a slow start to camp, impressed on Thursday night. We take a look at a three-play sequence where Gesicki shows a few promising traits.
The coaching change will certainly take him off the inline classic Y look more than he was last year, but he’s still going to have to do it periodically. Here, he does enough to impede the defender en-route to the ball carrier.
Then, a pair of routes showcase matchup wins against players not physically fit to cover an athlete like Gesicki. Click on the video to see all three of these plays (with audio).
Mike Gesicki sequence showing the matchups he can create, a nice block in the run game, and stacking the DB with some speed on an overthrow from Fitz. pic.twitter.com/xWcyVbNkgb
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 11, 2019
By now we know that Preston Williams is not only on the 53-man roster, he might be a starting receiver come opening day. He’s winning with size and catch radius, and with strong hands. He’s also stacking defensive backs, and utilizing subtle moves that you see in an established veteran.
In this video, we’ll see Williams get caught in two-way arm bar with the defensive back. Williams uses that leverage to give a subtle shove (and don’t get it twisted, that’s never going to be called — it’s a great move by the receiver) and force the defensive back to reset the rep. Then, we’ll see Williams high-pointing skill set, and strong hands, but take a listen to the audio from Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel about the man responsible for the Williams signing.
Preston Williams — wins with size, strong hands, catch radius, but also some nuance in his route running.
Also, check the audio at the end where Tom Garfinkle credits Assistant GM Marvin Allen for finding Preston. pic.twitter.com/a3CqmVJaMD
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 11, 2019
There were a lot of tips in regards to what the Dolphins defense will look like going into the season. We’ve covered it throughout training camp here on the site and podcast, and while things went vanilla early on, Brian Flores couldn’t contain himself for an entire 60 minutes.
The Miami defense showed a variety of fronts and coverages. The 4-3 big nickel (T.J. McDonald as the third backer) appears to be the “base” defense — they primarily operated out of that formation. The fronts/formations included 4-2-5 (big nickel), 4-3 under, 3-2-6 (dime) and the 3-3-5 bear looks.
This included a new package of plays for Sam Eguavoen that we hadn’t previously seen in camp. Eguavoen, functioning almost primary as an off-ball ‘backer in practice, lined up off the edge, acted as a true rusher, fell into the hook zone, and made his run-fits as a stack ‘backer. He was also a focal point of the special teams’ units — more on that in a moment.
More nuance shined through by way of Miami’s downfield coverage schemes. A third down throw-away was the result of sound, bracket coverage executed perfectly with trail technique. Here, you’ll see Cornell Armstrong play under the slot and funnel the route right into his help — by way of Safety Montre Hartage.
New coverage concepts with zone brackets on 3rd and long. Underneath trail funneling into help — well executed by Armstrong and Hartage. pic.twitter.com/3xCZ9PAfwM
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 11, 2019
Armstrong was a lone bright spot among a position that struggled in the depth department (Torry McTyer also played well, for what it’s worth). Armstrong is probably up next in line to compete for work behind Eric Rowe. Nik Needham struggled, but Armstrong showed the traits that this coaching staff will like on this red zone fade with a two-way go built in.
Cornell Armstrong is probably next up to compete for the 3rd perimeter corner behind X and Rowe. Nice rep here. Audio on pic.twitter.com/tuzGBQjQeU
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 11, 2019
Miami’s special teams’ units have been pretty consistent since camp began. The primary fixtures of each unit includes the following: Eguavoen, Armstrong, Williams, Andrew Van Ginkel, Walt Aikens, Durham Smythe, Chandler Cox, T.J. McDonald, the return men (Ballage, Drake, Ford), and Terrill Hanks.
Hanks, another impressive UDFA, has consistently made an impact on the defensive side as well. Here he is stacking and shedding the edge in the run game.
Terrill Hanks stack and shed. He’s had an awesome camp. pic.twitter.com/M6RSYd74XR
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 11, 2019
On offense, Miami ran plenty of 12-personnel looks (1 back, 1 TE, 2 WRs), and often did so unbalanced (both TEs to the same side of the formation). And we can praise Miami’s new defensive and coverage scheme for various occasions on Thursday night, but we need to point out the kinks as well. Here, on Atlanta’s first drive, the Dolphins bust a coverage that could’ve led to a wide open touchdown if the quarterback would’ve seen the bust.
Communication busts a coverage on a 3rd and 1 down around the goal line. Audio on. pic.twitter.com/mhSSxJ1qmK
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 11, 2019
The search for offensive line help might not have to go beyond the current roster. Rookie Isaiah Prince earned himself a promotion with a strong game. He’s aggressive, something of a mauler, and he showed marked improvement in his kick slide and pass sets compared to what was available on his college tape.
Three-play sequence for Isaiah Prince. The big man had an impressive debut. pic.twitter.com/LxCMdzPPbA
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 11, 2019
Now, with 10 practices under my belt, and a game in in the rear view mirror, it’s time to update the white board. This is the board that I work off of during podcasts, radio segments, and during my writing — it’s my cheat sheet. I color coordinate based on snap count expectation in the regular season, but for now, we’ll stick with player projection terms.
The color coding is in the bottom left corner, and the definitions are as follows:
Blue Chip – Elite player at their position. Likely a pro-bowler or better.
Plus-Starter – Better than the league average player at his position.
Viable Vet – League average, maybe a little better, maybe a little worse. Reliable.
Potential – Unlocked potential we haven’t seen yet, largely unknown at this stage.
JAG/ST – Just a guy, or special teams exclusive. Replacement level.
Thin Ice – Not for long
PUP – Physically Unable to Perform
Miami Dolphins waive DE Jonathan Woodard, add LB Terrance Smith
Miami Dolphins waive defensive end Jonathan Woodard and sign linebacker Terrance Smith
The Miami Dolphins have made their first move after the start of preseason. In this move, the Dolphins have released Jonathan Woodard, who has been in a cycle of signing and re-signing with the team starting back in 2018.
Terrance Smith was added in the subsequent move to fill the vacancy. Smith had spent three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs after signing with them as an undrafted player in 2016.
Terrance Smith only played in seven games in 2018, but he had earned three starts in his first and second years in the league during 2016 and 2017.
I can confirm the @MiamiDolphins have waived starting DE Jonathan Woodard and signed linebacker Terrance Smith.
Smith has played 31 games with the @Chiefs, including three starts.
— Kayla Morton (@mortonsalt74) August 11, 2019
Jonathan Woodard, on the other hand, was with the Miami Dolphins during 2018, where he endured a tumultuous season of being waived, re-signed, added to the practice squad, and being promoted. He had been fully active up through the first couple of weeks of training camp but was injured during one of the practices.
Before joining the Dolphins in 2018, Jonathan Woodard had also gotten cups of coffee with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons. While he flirted with the Falcons’ practice squad and was added to the Jaguars’ PUP list, he failed to make his mark with either team, ultimately.
Woodard played in six games with the Dolphins in 2018, and he also was one of the names that took their lumps during last Thursday’s preseason game. This exchange is a low-impact move since Woodard was fighting an uphill battle to make the final roster. Terrance Smith can be considered a long shot after just now being vaulted into the mix.
Preston Williams is the Real Deal
Preston Williams isn’t like any other training camp standout we’ve seen in recent memory.
He isn’t Ryan Tannehill‘s teammate, Drew Morgan.
He isn’t a late-round draft pick that exceled on a couple of occasions like Isaiah Ford.
He isn’t like last year’s training camp MVP, Francis Owusu.
Preston Williams entered the Miami Dolphins‘ training facility for the first time in his life already being touted as a #1 receiver.
Williams began practicing and further enhanced the notion that he is a #1 receiver.
Then, the lights came on and the real action started to take place, and Williams’ performance didn’t let up one bit. In fact, it wasn’t what we’ve come to expect.
It was better than advertised.
Just stop, Preston Williams pic.twitter.com/RnE9kR0Lis
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019
Not too long ago I wrote how we should temper our expectations on Williams before watching him really play. I didn’t want him to become another receiver that excelled in practice and then disappeared on game day.
Today, I tell you that it’s quite alright to let that excitement out. Although this is the perfect time of year to make asinine and dramatic assumptions about players or the state of your football team, asserting that Williams is going to be a solid receiver is neither asinine nor dramatic.
This isn’t fool’s gold; this is a diamond in the rough.
Josh Rosen to Preston Williams pic.twitter.com/cASvzoMeNq
— Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) August 9, 2019
What we saw out of Preston Williams is what we’ve hoped to see from former first-round pick, DeVante Parker. We thought we had that kind of receiver when we traded a treasure trove of draft picks for Leonte Carroo.
Instead, Miami finds yet another undrafted standout to not only make the 53-man roster, but make an impact as well.
Williams finished his first, “real” NFL game with 4 receptions and 97 yards. He accumulated:
- 35% of the team’s total receiving yards
- 45% of the total receiving yards between all of the wide receivers
- 20 less yards than all the other receivers combined
- 63 more yards than the next-highest receiver (Clive Walford – 34 yards)
Yes, this comes with the caveat that he was up against backups and the preseason isn’t “actual” football, but Williams is going up against cornerbacks who are trying to secure a roster spot, financial security, and something all of us strive for in general: a job.
And we’re not just promoting Williams to the roster simply because he was the quarterback’s favorite target last night against the Atlanta Falcons. It was all the highlight-reel catches he made throughout.
Preston Williams. Again.
📺 » @CBSMiami#ATLvsMIA #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/QSCYrbcocw
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 9, 2019
His ability to track the ball in the air. His ability to out-battle a cornerback. His ability to attack the pass at its highest point. His ability to adjust to a less-than-perfect throw. And his ability to make a tough catch were all on display.
Without officially securing a roster spot, Williams is expected to join Parker, Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson, and Jakeem Grant as the team’s active receivers on game day.
It’s possible Miami attempts to keep 6 receivers on their roster, but if they only go with 5, Williams will be competing with players like Ford, Brice Butler, Saeed Blacknail, Reece Horn, recently signed Allen Hurns or fellow undrafted rookie Trenton Irwin.
You could say that we’re getting ahead of ourselves and overreacting a bit, but I’d say we’re simply preparing for the reality of what will soon be the Dolphins’ Week 1 roster. And we’re certainly well-prepared to see Williams on that list.
Your player of the game: Preston Williams pic.twitter.com/ou01gY00Oj
— Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) August 9, 2019
