Linebackers: The Importance Of The Dolphins’ Deepest Group

Dolphins fans have become accustomed to seeing it every week.

The big play being given up.

The converted 3rd down.

The porous defense and loose coverage.

Raise your hand if you can remember the last time the Dolphins had a defense which ranked in the top 10 in terms of yardage allowed.

I’ll wait…

If you’re there at the back with your hand in the air itching to shout about the days of Zach Thomas you’re not too far off.

Although Zach Thomas left the team in 2007, the Dolphins have not had a defensive unit which ranked in the top 10 for yards allowed since 2010, in which they managed an impressive 6th in the league. Whilst yardage was largely controlled, points were less so and they ended the year ranked 14th. Offensively, points scored counterbalanced any defensive success as the team finished in the lowly 30th spot.

Whilst the Dolphins’ offensive struggles have been charted and noted since the turn of the millennium, we’ll try to focus on the defensive group and how the Dolphins can try to return through respectability and back towards top-tier status with a lens focused on the talents of the linebackers.

The linebackers in 2010 were Karlos Dansby (78 tackles), Koa Misi (29 tackles) and Channing Crowder (33 tackles) with Cameron Wake leading the way with 14 sacks and stalwart safety Yeremiah Bell racking up 83 solo tackles.

For Dolfans, it may bring back fond memories as quite an impressive and promising group, but casting an eye back over the defensive statistics, it quickly becomes clear that for the best part of a decade the Dolphins have floundered between average and awful when it comes to the defensive side of the ball.

YEAR RANK (Points Allowed) RANK (Yards Allowed) 2010 14th 6th 2011 6th 15th 2012 7th 21st 2013 8th 21st 2014 20th 12th 2015 19th 25th 2016 18th 29th 2017 29th 16th 2018 27th 29th

The rankings for yardage and points allowed are particularly difficult to digest considering the defensive investments which the Dolphins had made over those years to try and plug the abyssal gaps in its defense with the costly signings of Ndamukong Suh (2015 – 6 years, $114m), Philip Wheeler (2013 – 5 years, $25m) and Dannell Ellerbe (2013 – 5 years, $35m), failed or underwhelming draft picks and whilst simultaneously attempting to manage and get the most out of the elite talents of a one-man-wrecking-crew in Cameron Wake.

The Dolphins have since been driven and guided by the ‘offensive minds’ of Joe Phibin and Adam Gase and whilst the hiring of Brian Flores now comes with a predominantly defensive background, he has a hand in all aspects of team-building and leadership and is looking to revamp the defensive scheme and lock down opposing teams once and for all..

It is inevitable and understandable that comparisons will ultimately be drawn and assumptions made from what we known about our North Eastern foes, due to the presence of a significant chunk of their coaching staff having recently transitioned to the warmer climes of Miami. With a proven track record in New England, the importance of the linebacking group cannot be understated and it is a system which Flores hopes to install in South Florida

As with any Belichick-based defense, the linebackers played a significant role in the success of the scheme as a whole and the 2018 group gave up a respectable 20.3 points per game which (similar to the 2010 Dolphins) was good enough for 6th in the NFL and saw them through to a superb performance under the direction of Coach Flores in the Super Bowl.

Flores himself, as a significant part of that success, clearly took pride in ensuring the focus of the players was strong upon their ability to stop the run, create pressure on the quarterback and provide coverage over the middle of the field. Too many times have Dolfans cursed at their TV sets watching linebacker get beaten for an easy 3rd down conversion, with opposing receivers and running backs seemingly free to graze on the pastures in the middle of the field on each snap. It has become Flores’ primary mission to shut that down.

As the Dolphins took to the field on Thursday night for their first taste of 2019 pre-season football it offered the first glimpse into how Flores and Defensive Co-Ordinator Patrick Graham are likely to run Miami’s defensive scheme and how they intend on getting the most out of their players. As expected, the ‘base defense’ of 4-3/3-4 has evolved and the Dolphins lined up predominantly in 4-2-5 with a sprinkling of 3-2-6 and 3-3-5. It’s something which the Patriots have done very successfully during their reign of terror.

The on-field display didn’t reveal everything we can expect (or at least hope for) from the 2019 Dolphins in terms of pass rush and QB pressure, but it is still far too early for any coach to show their hand. Regardless, training camp and Thursday’s performance have highlighted some reasons for hope as well as (more importantly) areas in need of work and following the game Coach Flores was the first to pound the table for at least one major improvement:

“I thought tackling was an issue, a major issue. And it’s something that we’ll work on, it’s something that we talk about. Tackling, communication, defending the deep part of the field. It wasn’t good enough. When you don’t tackle well you’re going to give up yardage. It’s as simple as that. That’s something we’ll spend a lot of time on.”

So as training camp continues to unfold and playbook installs continue to set themselves as second nature in the minds of the roster, let’s look at who Coach Flores (and the fans) will be looking at to improve the all-important linebacking unit in 2019.

At the top of the list is Jerome Baker, the promising second year player out of Ohio State. Over the course of his debut year, Baker has transitioned into the leader of the group, making the calls from his position and the expectation is on him to run the show on defense, making calls in both the running game and in coverage. Jerome Baker made strides throughout his rookie season and enters 2019 with a greater level of responsibility, greater swagger and greater trust from the defensive coaches – he is destined to have a big year if he can stay healthy. He is the leader of the defense will be a huge factor in their ability to generate pressure. He has electric burst and a high level of speed. Whether in practice or on the field, Baker seems to play at a different pace to everyone else around him leading the team in tackles in Thursday’s pre-season matchup.

Entering his 3rd year in the NFL (yet only his 2nd with any regular season playing time due to an ACL tear in his rookie year) Raekwon McMillan is the setting himself to be the primary MLB in the Dolphins’ base defensive scheme. McMillan has however continued to struggle with ongoing injuries through training camp and did not see any action against the Falcons. His spot in camp has been replaced with heavy use of Sam Eguavoen – a practice monster who has also demonstrated power, speed and versatility to play multiple positions. Whilst hopes and expectations still remain equally high for McMillan, Sam Eguavoen’s practice reports have been very supportive and his confidence is expected to grow with continued playing time and reps – something which has clearly earned under Brian Flores’ close watch.

5th round rookie, Andrew Van Ginkel is a name to keep both eyes on. The Patriots had a habit of turning ‘no-name’ players into key playmakers and Van Ginkel could find himself occupying an important role as Flores’ scheme settles itself in South Beach. He is extremely versatile as a player and in a scheme which will undoubtedly change its face and adapt throughout the game, he could quickly find himself being an LBer who plays a lot of different positions and sees significant playing time. As well as bringing pressure from the edge, he has a nose for the football, can also transition inside and uses good recognition, speed and quickness in diagnosing and acting upon run plays.

Another rookie, undrafted free agent Tre’ Watson has been making a name for himself throughout training camp. With 4 tackles (2 solo) in his debut, Watson has shown throughout practice that he is a physical player with a good knack for disengaging himself from blocks and possesses a relentless pursuit.

Terrill Hanks, a rookie at 6’2’’ and 241lbs is seemingly the fastest LB on the team and his 4 tackles (3 solo) against the Falcons showed coaches and fans alike that he has the speed and ability to make his presence felt on this team and provide depth to a group which will depend on versatility and flexibility. Hanks has an opportunity to make the most of his skills in chasing down players in pursuit as well as an ability to close the edge and makes plays in the backfield.

Whilst he continues to be listed as a starter on the ‘official’ depth chart, Kiko Alonso’s hold on the position is certainly under challenge by a group of young and hungry playmakers. But no-one should be complaining about the presence of competition on any level. Whilst Kiko received his fair share of criticism at times in coverage with his ‘boom-or-bust’ approach, it will be very interesting to see how he is used in a scheme which is without question going to be a much more tightly controlled than the recent defensive plans of Matt Burke. Alonso brings a level of leadership and hard-nosed playability to the young group, which only comes with veteran experience and the loosening of a few screws.

The group closes out its depth on with the return of backups Chase Allen (injured) Mike Hull (PUP), Quentin Poling and free agent addition Nick DeLuca. As they will continue to fight for playing time on the defense and special teams, a fact which has become a little lost in the franchise’s 2019 reboot is that the linebacker group could possibly be the deepest group on the field, outside of or even equalling the WR group – something which has been a complete rarity over the recent years.

No one should expect miracles as the team prepares to enter 2019, but don’t be surprised if you see those underwhelming defensive rankings rise and continue to steadily climb under Brian Flores and a speedy, young and talented defensive group.