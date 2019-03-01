Miami Dolphins
List of Dolphins Prospect Meetings (LIVE DOCUMENT)
The on-field workout portion of the 2019 Scouting Combine begin today in Indianapolis. According to Chris Grier, however, the Dolphins prioritize the behind-the-scenes interviews above the underwear Olympics.
Dating back to the East West Shrine Game in St. Petersburg, and the Senior Bowl in Mobile, these are the players with whom the Dolphins confirmed meetings.
Updated 3/1 12:30 AM
QB Kyler Murray – Oklahoma
QB Drew Lock – Missouri
QB Daniel Jones – Duke
QB Will Grier – West Virginia
QB Jarrett Stidham – Auburn
QB Brett Rypien – Boise State
QB Jordan Ta’amu – Ole Miss
OT Jawaan Taylor – Florida
OT Andre Dillard – Washington State
OC Lamont Gaillard – Georgia
DE Montez Sweat – Mississippi State
DE Zach Allen – Boston College
DE Jalen Jelks – Oregon
DE Jordan Brailford – Oklahoma State
DT Quinnen Williams – Alabama
DT Armon Watts – Arkansas
LB Sione Takitaki – BYU
LB Joe Dineen – Kansas
CB Blace Brown – Troy
DS Tyree Kinnel – Michigan
Miami Dolphins
Kyler Murray Weighs In at the Combine
One of the biggest storylines of the NFL draft evolved earlier this morning as enigmatic Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray measured in at the scouting combine.
Leading up to this point, detractors everywhere have been trying to ignore the statistics and video evidence Murray amassed last season. Apparently, winning a Heisman trophy, accumulating 5362 total offensive yards, 54 touchdowns and nearly leading his team over the vaunted Alabama defense in the first round of the college playoffs isn’t enough to convince some people that Murray is going to be a legitimate quarterback in the NFL.
Instead, the biggest controversy was on Murray’s physical attributes. His height….his weight….his hand size….things that no one cares about unless you’re interviewing to become a supermodel.
But continuing with the annual offseason tradition of over-analyzing prospective NFL athletes, “experts” everywhere needed to validate every aspect of Murray’s game in order to be convinced he was the best quarterback prospect coming out of college.
Since NFL quarterbacks are nearly as delicate as a supermodel, I give you facts about Kyler Murray’s body that most men and women would have no desire to learn about otherwise:
Height: 5’ 10-1/8”
Weight: 207lbs
Hand Size: 9.5”
Up to this point, Murray’s supporters have been using Drew Brees, Russell Wilson and Baker Mayfield as examples of quarterbacks who are “small”, but can still perform (extremely) successfully in the NFL. To compare to those quarterbacks, Murray measured in as such:
KYLER MURRAY
Height; 5-10 1/8
Weight: 207 pounds
Hand size: 9 1/2
RUSSELL WILSON
Height: 5-10 5/8
Weight: 204
Hand size: 10 1/4 inches
BAKER MAYFIELD
Height: 6’0 5/8
Weight: 215
Hand size: 9 1/4
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 28, 2019
Truth of the matter is, the only concern NFL teams should have is how healthy they are able to keep their “short” quarterback.
Russell Wilson has a horrendous offensive line, but he is able to scramble and extend plays to avoid being hit.
Drew Brees absorbs an average of 22 sacks per year, and has been able to hold up just fine over the course of 18 NFL seasons. This is on top of devastating labrum/rotator cuff injury that nearly ended his career back when he was with the San Diego Chargers.
And we all just witnessed Baker Mayfield take the league by storm and win the hearts of every NFL franchise. I mean honestly, which teams wouldn’t want Baker Mayfield as their quarterback going forward. That includes the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers.
Are we really going to let Murray’s hand size, height and weight contradict what we already know on tape? Or are we past those arbitrary numbers and we’ve moved on towards drafting (real) football players?
Look for Murray to avoid throwing at the combine – as he has stated he is saving all of those drills for his Pro Day on March 13th.
NFL Draft
Dolphins Scouting Combine Preview
Indianapolis, for the final week in February, is a veritable who’s who of NFL executives, journalists, prospects, and fans. All the big names hoping to crack into the league, along with those that approve admission into the NFL’s fraternity, will gallivant around downtown Indy for the next four days.
By now you’ve seen hundreds, if not thousands, of mock drafts. You’ve pored over the list of team needs. And, for the determined, you’ve digested several YouTube videos to identify your own personal assortment of preferred prospects.
Part of this blog’s mission statement is to bring you the most valuable information from around the world of football – even if that means using unoriginal content.
Daniel Jeremiah’s appointment to NFL Network’s Lead Draft Analyst is a welcomed, much deserved promotion that will benefit the quality of the network’s draft coverage.
If you’re not familiar with Jeremiah, he co-hosts (alongside Bucky Brooks) the Move the Sticks podcast – the foremost NFL Draft podcast out there, for my money.
Among numerous valuable tidbits, Jeremiah introduced a template for how to watch the scouting combine. Previously a scout for the Ravens, Jeremiah shared Baltimore’s approach to establish baseline measurables for position groups.
Taking each starter at a position and, averaging those player’s measurables, spits out the ideal makeup for the particular position.
Going a step further, Jeremiah’s revised template requires calling upon only the top 10 players at any given positions. After all, we want difference makers, not average starters.
Jeremiah and Brooks covered this on a couple of the podcasts ranging from now back to mid-February, so I’ll borrow those numbers in addition to rounding out each position group.
NFL Average Measurable for Top 10 Players Per Position
Quarterback (Top 10 based on passer rating from 2018)
Height – 6-2 3/8”
Weight – 220 lbs.
Forty – 4.90
3-cone – 7.28
Vert – 30”
Running Back (Top 10 based on rushing yardage from 2018)
Height – 5-10 5/8”
Weight – 228 lbs.
Forty – 4.55
3-cone – 7.19
Vert – 36”
Bench – 20 reps
Wide Receiver (Top 10 based on receiving yardage from 2018)
Height – 6-0 ¼”
Weight – 205 lbs.
Forty – 4.48
3-cone – 6.98
Vert – 35”
Bench – 10 reps
Tight End (Top 10 based on receiving yardage from 2018)
Height – 6-4 7/8”
Weight – 253 lbs.
Forty – 4.64
3-cone – 7.11
Vert – 35”
Bench – 21 reps
Offensive Tackle (Top 10 based on PFF overall grades)
Height – 6-5 ½”
Weight – 312 lbs.
Forty – 5.09
3-cone – 7.69
Vert – 31”
Arm Length – 34 ¼”
Bench – 26 reps
Interior Offensive Line (Top 10 based on PFF overall grades)
Height – 6-4 ½”
Weight – 314 lbs.
Forty – 5.24
3-cone – 7.56
Vert – 29”
Bench – 25.5 reps
Defensive End (Top 10 based on PFF overall grades)
Height – 6-3 1/8”
Weight – 268 lbs.
Forty – 4.78
3-cone – 7.26
Vert – 34.5”
Bench – 23 reps
Defensive Tackle (Top 10 based on PFF overall grades)
Height – 6-3 ¼”
Weight – 311 lbs.
Forty – 5.11
3-cone – 7.32
Vert – 32”
Bench – 27 reps
Linebacker (Top 10 based on PFF overall grades)
Height – 6-2 5/8”
Weight – 243 lbs.
Forty – 4.72
3-cone – 7.13
Vert – 33.5”
Bench – 23.5 reps
Cornerback (Top 10 based on PFF overall grades)
Height – 6-0 1/8”
Weight – 201 lbs.
Forty – 4.52
3-cone – 6.98
Vert – 36”
Bench – 13 reps
Safety (Top 10 based on PFF overall grades)
Height – 6-0 7/8”
Weight – 206 lbs.
Forty – 4.58
3-cone – 7.07
Vert – 37”
Bench – 18 reps
There are plenty of outliers scattered about but, for the most part, the timed speed and strength/explosive metrics are relatively consistent. There is more value in how a player tests than how he stacks up on the measuring tape. Still, and this will always be the case, the film is the number one metric.
Combine Coverage and What to Watch
Day 1 – Running Backs, Offensive Line, Specialists
– Miami will be watching with a focus on the big uglies. The Dolphins approach the new league year with three, possibly four holes to patch up on the offensive line. Targets throughout all seven rounds will be linked to Miami. Whether it’s Garrett Bradbury, Chris Lindstrom, or Dalton Risner in the first round, or moving back to the middle of the draft with Erik McCoy, Lamont Gilliard, or Nate Davis, the line will be the primary focus of day-one.
Day 2 – Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Tight Ends
– Dwayne Haskins intends to do the on-field drills, we’re still waiting for Kyler Murray’s decision, and the rest is…for lack of a better term, uninteresting. Jarrett Stidham should impress in his on-field drills, Daniel Jones and Will Grier will pale in comparison to the big arms of Drew Lock and Tyree Jackson.
– At receiver, look for bigger-bodied receivers capable of playing the boundary X position with an understanding for leverage, body-control, and perhaps NOT the most eye-popping test numbers. David Sills V is a picturesque candidate for this particular prototype.
– Tight ends could go in any which direction. Inline, flex, detached, Miami could stand to add any and all types at this position – perhaps even an H-back/fullback type.
Day 3 – Defensive Line, Linebackers
– The linebacker class is top-heavy and not on Miami’s priorities list. That’s a position you could conceivably cross off of the draft list sans late day-three picks and UDFAs.
– Interior and edge, the Dolphins have some needs in this area. Clelin Ferrell is available at pick 13 in plenty of mock drafts, he makes a lot of sense for the Dolphins. When watching the interior player workouts, make note of players with heavy hands and impressive eye-discipline.
Day 4 – Defensive Backs
– The Dolphins have needs all over the secondary (specific roles primarily) and could look to either of these positions. Adopting Flores’ scheme, the need for more bodies is urgent, not to mention vital to the operation of the new defense. DeAndre Baker, Nasir Adderley, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Johnathan Abram, these are all targets with Miami’s top two picks.
Visits
Throughout the weekend, Locked On Dolphins will be tracking the list of Dolphins visits. As these players complete their on-field drills and testing metrics, they will head into the most important part of the weekend – the interviews.
We will scour the web (and cite our sources, of course) and keep a live document for every name attached to the Dolphins.
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins New Approach to the Off Season – Boring
Waiver Wire, Undrafted Free Agents, and Avoiding the Splash
Headlines and buzz words capture the attention of the football fan that is invested enough to peruse commentary rags and rumor mills. From that fundamental idea arise half-assed attempts at labeling the Dolphins refined approached, led by Chris Grier and Brian Flores, to the off-season.
A lack of splash moves will certainly be greeted with groans in South Florida. Despite a trophy case stocked full of off-season trophies, and bereft of actual hardware, the irony will assuredly be lost on many proudly donning the aqua and orange.
You see, the mission isn’t to lose football games, or even to approach the roster building phase with a defeatist mentality. Grier and Company will simply play the hand dealt to them by the misgivings of the previous regime, headed by former General Manager Mike Tannenbaum.
That means clearing the decks. Players and contracts over-valued by Miami put the roster in bad shape from an accounting and budgeting standpoint. Spending above market-value on marginal players will eventually present consequences, and the chickens have finally come home to roost.
Grier, Flores, and Stephen Ross are aware of the difficult path ahead. The triumvirate have identified two goals that are mandatory precursors to the Miami Dolphins’ return to prominence. They are:
1.) Identifying and Acquiring the Quarterback of the Future –
Whether it happens now or in 2020, Miami’s rebuild goes only as far as the search for the most important position on the field. A good quarterback changes everything in the organization and there isn’t a scenario in existence that would prevent the new brain trust from pulling the trigger on a player they believe can provide that stability.
2.) Overturning and Appropriate Roster Allocation –
Cutting Robert Quinn doesn’t make the team better in the interim, but it allows the accounting department to pay off past debts (Josh Sitton, who will reportedly be cut, among others) and roll money ahead to a period when the ‘Phins can compete.
Kiko Alonso, Andre Branch, T.J. McDonald, there are far too many mediocre veterans paid at a level commensurate with pro-bowl caliber performances. Replacing those veterans with another crop of mid-market free agents only serves to recharge the spin on the wheel of mediocrity. Instead, Miami will scour the abyss (players cut from the other 31 teams, undrafted free agents, futures contracts, and minimum veteran contracts) to field a 53-man roster for 2019.
That’s where the disconnect between reporters and the fan base comes from. On the surface it looks like a tank. But, in reality, it’s a necessary step in the right direction towards establishing a consistent competitor.
The theme of the blog and podcast this week has been structured around the idea of maximizing the NFL’s offered resources. Compensatory picks and draft day trades; the coupon clipping of the NFL can uncover hidden gems.
Compensatory picks are awarded at the end of each winter. The formula awards draft selections to teams whose free agent spending was less than the cost of its own players departing for new opportunities – take Jarvis Landry for example. Had Landry walked via free agency, opposed to the trade, his annual $16 million contract would’ve fetched third round compensation. However, the signings of Albert Wilson and Danny Amendola would have balanced things out leaving Miami without a comp pick.
That’s where the rubber meets the road regarding the philosophical approaches of a Mike Tannenbaum compared to Bill Belichick in New England. The Dolphins were spenders under Tannenbaum and, as a result, received three compensatory pick under his reign. New England, meanwhile, accumulated 11 picks over those four years.
Recognized only by a few, free agency is the worst avenue for acquiring players in the NFL – it always has been. No team has executed more trades in the last two years than the New England Patriots. Trades to acquire more picks (or swap players), or signing players whose contracts were terminated (not expired) are best avenues to circumvent the compensatory formula.
Miami had the right idea in Josh Sitton (cut from the Bears, therefore not counting against the comp formula) and Robert Quinn (acquired for a fourth-round pick) even if neither move worked out. And those acquisitions provide accurate forecasts into Miami’s 2019 approach.
The list is not yet complete, but expect the Dolphins to shop primarily from the NFL transaction wire. Notable names on this list (that would be of interest to Miami) include:
Safety Glover Quinn – This makes too much sense. Though aging, and possibly demanding a sizable contract, the Dolphins could issue a decent payday without impacting the comp formula. Quinn is a plug-and-play scheme fit and still has a couple of years in the tank.
Defensive End Vinny Curry – At 280 pounds Curry would provide Miami another five-technique (also capable of bouncing outside to a seven-tech) for the wanting defensive-line-rotation. After a big contract and failed season in Tampa Bay, Curry could come at a discount.
Safety Chris Margos – Cut by the Eagles, Margos has been a special teams ace for two world champions (Philly and Seattle) after beginning his career in San Francisco. Margos played under Brett Bielema at Wisconsin and, if you’ll recall, Bielema was attached to Flores for a potential position on his Miami staff.
This list should increase tenfold over the next two weeks.
The last data point to explore in this column is the eye-popping number of undrafted free agents that make it in the league. Via Mick Smiley of CatScratchReader.com, undrafted free agents fell under the category of “regular contributor” with greater frequency than any round of the draft sans the first round.
The Patriots regularly turn undrafted players into mainstays in the league. Priority signings post-draft will be another crucial, though uncelebrated, period for this new Dolphins regime.
Winning the off-season has accomplished nothing for the Miami Dolphins in the past. Theorizing an approach is one thing, executing it is a whole different animal. Fortunately, for Miami, the days of sacrificing the future for a quick, lackluster fix appears to be over.
LATEST
- List of Dolphins Prospect Meetings (LIVE DOCUMENT) March 1, 2019
- Kyler Murray Weighs In at the Combine February 28, 2019
- Dolphins Scouting Combine Preview February 28, 2019
- Dolphins New Approach to the Off Season – Boring February 27, 2019
- What Did Brian Flores Say at the Scouting Combine February 27, 2019
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
Inside the Film Room – Dolphins New Offensive System
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
Dolphins Sign a Pair, Including a Former 2nd Rounder
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
Inside the Film Room – Dolphins New Defensive Scheme
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
5 Most Disappointing Miami Dolphins of 2018