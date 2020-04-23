Locked on Dolphins 2020 Mock Draft – Rounds 1 & 2

The most-influential NFL draft (arguably) in the history of the Miami Dolphins franchise is set to take place in less than 8 hours, and with 5 draft picks in the first 2 rounds of the draft, no two predictions are going to be alike.

So without further ado, here is who the Locked on Dolphins staff predicted the team would take:

Note: you can check out Kyle Crabb’s full mock draft at The Draft Network here. His Dolphins predictions have been posted below.

5th-overall (Round 1)

Andrew Mitchell

Selection: Tua Tagolavaia, Alabama (QB)

Summary: After all the smokescreens, debating and questioning, The Dolphins get their QB of the future. No trade up, no waiting at 18 in case of a slide due to injuries, no over thinking. They take their guy.

Chris Kowalewski

Selection: Mekhi Becton, Louisville (OT)

Summary: The Dolphins didn’t want to let go of Laremy Tunsil in 2019, but ultimately couldn’t refuse after Bill O’Brien offered to mortgage the Texans’ future in exchange for Miami’s best offensive lineman. The void left behind means that the Dolphins need to find a replacement to fortify protection for their QB and to raise them from the league’s worst rushing attack.

Gabe Hauari

Selection: Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama (QB)

Summary: The Dolphins get their man after all. Tua fits what Brian Flores looks for in a QB, and Miami rolls the dice on his health.

I keep hearing about how Tua Tagovailoa is a “risky” NFL Draft pick. Anyway, here’s what happens if you take all the most efficient college football careers of all time and put them on one chart https://t.co/vkoJnseIRC pic.twitter.com/n5h2rN262g — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) April 20, 2020

Jason Hrina

Selection: Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama (QB)

Summary: The Miami Dolphins likely aren’t staying at #5 to select Tua Tagovailoa, but if this is their guy they need to ensure they do everything they can to get him. Don’t let the Los Angeles Charges jump you over one draft pick. Make the move to #3 and secure your future.

Kevin Dern

Selection: Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama (QB)

Summary: While I don’t rank him in the same category as Andrew Luck, Tua’s going to give Miami a good chance at their franchise QB. He seems like a good fit to mesh well with the concepts Chan Gailey brings – remember, Gailey was one of the NFL originators using RPO’s, something Tua is fantastic with – and Tua will get to learn under a pro’s pro in Fitzpatrick.

Kyle Crabbs

Selection: Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama (QB)

Summary: The Dolphins’ hunt for a quarterback ends without the need to trade up from No. 5. They have been masterful in concealing their intentions this offseason, which allows them to take their pick from a talented group of QBs.

Oliver Candido

Selection: Tua Tagolavaia, Alabama (QB)

Summary: Tua will stabilize the QB position for Miami for a decade-plus. Everything pertaining to the QB position, Tua checks the box for. His medical history will raise concerns, but Miami was able to have their doctors examine Tua’s hip prior to the draft.

Shawn Digity

Selection: Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama (QB)

Summary: Once the dust has settled, I think it’s going to be Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins get their quarterback of the future, and they can give him a redshirt year if Ryan Fitzpatrick gets the starting nod for 2020. Strap in for the Tagovailoa era.

18th-overall (Round 1)

Andrew Mitchell

Selection: Andrew Thomas, Georgia (OT)

Summary: Ultimately, I think Dolphins move up from this spot in hopes of landing Jedrick Willis, but Miami looks to bolster its OL with Andrew Thomas, who should plug in right away as a LT.

Chris Kowalewski

Selection: Justin Herbert, Oregon (QB)

Summary: After trading 2nd and 5th round draft picks for Josh Rosen only a year ago, the Dolphins will clearly want to bring in another prospect to compete and learn under veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick in his final year in Miami. The rumours of Herbert being considered by the Dolphins and Chargers as a top 6 pick in the draft are nothing but a smokescreen, and in this mock the Chargers were willing to outbid the Dolphins to select Tua Tagovailoa. Meanwhile, Justin Herbert fell down the board enough for the Dolphins to draft him at 18, where they are much more comfortable with the value of the pick.

Yesterday was Jordan Love re-watch. Tomorrow is Tua re-watch. Tonight is Justin Herbert re-watch. Utah 2018 dime coming off-script. pic.twitter.com/HXXc1NyPNt — Kyle Crabbs (@GrindingTheTape) April 21, 2020

Gabe Hauari

Selection: Josh Jones, Houston (OT)

Summary: This might be a slight reach, but the Dolphins badly need to invest in the offensive line to give Tua the best chance to stay healthy. Jones is still a little raw, but has some considerable upside.

Jason Hrina

Selection: A.J. Epenesa, Iowa (DL)

Summary: The Miami Dolphins have some talent on the defensive line, but they lack the kind of punch that’ll throw opposing quarterbacks off their rhythm. A.J. Epenesa brings the kind of versatility that Brian Flores likes in his players, and solidifies a defensive front that already features young players like Christian Wilkins and Davon Godchaux.

Kevin Dern

Selection: Ezra Cleveland, Boise State (OT)

Summary: Unless Miami makes a move up for a tackle, which to me seems unnatural for Chris Grier, I think Cleveland is the best tackle left in round one that has the length Miami desires in their tackles.

Kyle Crabbs

Selection: Andrew Thomas, Georgia (OT)

Summary: **Miami trades picks No. 18 & 39 to Cleveland for picks No. 10 & 187**

The Dolphins continue to build the best possible supporting cast around their new young quarterback — even at the cost of trading up to ensure they land one of the premier offensive tackles. Andrew Thomas is a perfect fit for Chan Gailey’s new offense.

Oliver Candido

Selection: Jerry Jeudy, Alabama (WR)

Summary: Tua’s #1 target will be joining him in Miami. Jeudy brings a chemistry with Tua, but also brings much more to the team. More of a BPA/luxury pick for Miami, but it’s hard to pass up on the talent.

Shawn Digity

Selection: Josh Jones, Houston (OT)

Summary: The top four offensive tackles will already be gone by this point, so the next best option is Houston’s Jones. Jones will be a plug-and-play addition onto the offensive line. The pick makes too much for an incomplete offensive line unit and the Dolphins taking their quarterback at five.

26th-overall (Round 1)

Andrew Mitchell

Selection: Cesar Ruiz, Michigan (C/G)

Summary: It’s clear what the weak link on this team is. They take another solid OL starter from a big program. Solidifying their offensive line for the upcoming season. Thomas – Flowers – Karras – Ruiz – Davis.

Cesar Ruiz is a joy to watch as a puller – quick, vision to redirect. This is the best IOL in the 2020 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/FY0kTKRMlb — Brad Kelly (@BradKelly17) April 15, 2020

Chris Kowalewski

Selection: Cesar Ruiz, Michigan (C/G)

Summary: Despite the additions of Ted Karras and Ereck Flowers in free agency, the interior of the Dolphins’ offensive line is still in need of help. The selection of Cesar Ruiz brings in some positive talent to the group and versatility at either Center or Guard, whilst pleasing Dolphins owner and Michigan alum, Stephen Ross.

Gabe Hauari

Selection: Cesar Ruiz, Michigan (C/G)

Summary: An offensive line consisting of Josh Jones, Ereck Flowers, Cesar Ruiz, Ted Karras and Jesse Davis would be a stark improvement from last year’s unit.

Jason Hrina

Selection: Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota (DB)

Summary: After letting Reshad Jones go and trading Minkah Fitzpatrick, the Dolphins are relying on Eric Rowe and Bobby McCain at safety. Antoine Winfield Jr. is raw, but might just be a younger Reshad Jones. Pair him with Xavien Howard and Byron Jones on the outside, and the Dolphins feature one of the scariest secondaries in the NFL.

Kevin Dern

Selection: Ashtyn Davis, Cal (S)

Summary: Miami’s defense is predicated on playing a lot of Cover 1 looks. They have the CB tandem now with Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, and drafting a FS with Davis’s range allows them to move Bobby McCain back to nickel, rounding out one of the better secondaries in the league. Gerald Alexander, Davis’s position coach in college is also now with Miami.

This is played perfectly by Cal S Ashtyn Davis. Great range to get there and perfect hit to break it up. Davis is a DUDE. pic.twitter.com/2r1Xmy0g9v — Rob Paul (@RobPaulNFL) October 6, 2019

Kyle Crabbs

Selection: D’Andre Swift, Georgia (RB)

Summary: Miami’s upgrades to its offense have been plentiful. This is a cherry-on-top selection that helps ensure the Dolphins’ new franchise QB will have a balanced offensive attack waiting for him.

Oliver Candido

Selection: Josh Jones, Houston (OT)

Summary: Jones steadily improved throughout his collegiate career, he also provides flexibility to the offensive line. Miami has to improve the offensive line, no matter who’s taking the snap behind the center.

Shawn Digity

Selection: Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota (DB)

Summary: The Dolphins released Reshad Jones earlier in the off-season, and they’ll look to add a new safety at some point during the draft. That’s where Winfield comes in. Consider this another plug-and-play selection; I would expect Winfield to rise to the starting position early.

39th-overall (Round 2)

Andrew Mitchell

Selection: Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota (DB)

Summary: Flores gets to add a rangey defensive back to a strong corner group. Winfield likely plays FS in the Flores defensive scheme which will move Bobby McCain back to Nickel Corner.

Chris Kowalewski

Selection: J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State (RB)

Summary: Dolphins’ RB coach, Eric Studesville and Head Coach Brian Flores spent significant time with JK Dobbins in mid-March and rumours quickly began as to their high regard for the Ohio State prospect. With 4459 yards and 38 TDs (6.2 yards per rush) spanning a 3 year college career, Dobbins will be sought-after in the early portion of Round 2 and would bring an instant upgrade to Miami’s RB group.

JK Dobbins is so explosive off of the line of scrimmage. Get him at 26 or 39, @MiamiDolphins!!! 🐬🏈🤞 pic.twitter.com/sbFHyKLg48 — Brady Hamilton (@Brady_216) April 23, 2020

Gabe Hauari

Selection: Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota (DB)

Summary: Pairing Winfield Jr. with Eric Rowe allows Brian Flores and Josh Boyer to move Bobby McCain back to slot cornerback, thus improving two positions with one pick. Winfield has the versatility to fit in perfectly with this defense.

Jason Hrina

Selection: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU (RB)

Summary: Jordan Howard was a good offseason signing, but the Miami Dolphins still need a second running back to compliment him. Adding one of college’s top running backs can help evolve Miami’s offense, making them legitimate playoff contenders with Ryan Fitzpatrick under center in 2020. Rather than reaching for an offensive line prospect that’s potentially available at #56, grab a future starting running back and get them on track to take over the backfield in 2021 – when your franchise quarterback will be starting and mistakes need to be minimized.

Kevin Dern

Selection: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU (RB)

Summary: Miami gets lucky here and nabs the perfect combo back to pair with Jordan Howard. Edwards-Helaire is terrific in the passing game and can make defenders miss in the open field. Daniel Jeremiah compared him to a “super-charged James White”. Sounds right for Miami.

Oliver Candido

Selection: Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota (DB)

Summary: Safety is a position of need, and Miami is able to grab a game-changer. Winfield Jr. may be undersized, but he’s a ball hawk with the attitude and speed to get involved in the running game. Bobby McCain goes back to the nickel, subsequently improving that position as well.

Antoine Winfield Jr. Highlights pic.twitter.com/GJyTvN5YkJ — Mostly Always (@Mostly_Always) April 21, 2020

Shawn Digity

Selection: J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State (RB)

Summary: The Fins signed Jordan Howard, but I have a suspicion that they’ll go after one of the heavy-hitter running backs to eventually be the bell cow moving forward. My best guess is Dobbins. I think he’ll take the opportunity and run with it.

56th-overall (Round 2)

Andrew Mitchell

Selection: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU (RB)

Summary: Dolphins need to add some more talent at the RB position. CEH is a small but all around solid prospect who will compliment the addition of Jordan Howard well.

Chris Kowalewski

Selection: Ashtyn Davis, Cal (S)

Summary: Brian Flores has shown a knack for getting significant production out of DBs and a possible pairing with the rookie out of Cal State may be a fruitful one for the Dolphins. With a big need at the safety spot, Davis brings huge potential, toughness, versatility and ‘A+’ character and work ethic, ticking all of the boxes which Flores looks for in his players.

Gabe Hauari

Selection: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU (RB)

Summary: The Dolphins WILL draft a running back early in this draft, the only question is ‘how early’ and which running back they prefer. Edwards-Helaire is a nice compliment to Jordan Howard.

Jason Hrina

Selection: Willie Gay Jr., Mississippi State (LB)

Summary: Some will consider this a reach, but Willie Gay Jr. brings an athletic linebacker to a unit that is going to see Vince Biegel and Raekwon McMillan receive a pay raise in 2021. With a Jerome Baker extension looming in 2021 or 2022, and Kyle Van Noy already costing $12.75m annually, the Dolphins will need to use some draft assets for the middle of their defense. Gay isn’t just a cap strategy, but he also allows Miami to use Baker and Von Noy off the edge more often, essentially adding to Miami’s pass rush.

Kevin Dern

Selection: Robert Hunt, Louisiana (OG)

Summary: Miami’s not usually known for taking prospects from smaller schools, but I think they roll the dice on Hunt here. Hunt has experience playing RT in college, but can slide inside to RG and compete with Deiter, Calhoun and Isidora.

Oliver Candido

Selection: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU (RB)

Summary: Miami adds Clyde Edwards-Helaire to the backfield to pair with Jordan Howard. A balanced and patient runner who, with Howard, can tire out teams under the HardRock Stadium blistering sun.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is a stud. Will he be there at 45 for the Bucs? pic.twitter.com/NhOamQyy5o — JC Cornell (@CornellNFL) April 18, 2020

Shawn Digity

Selection: Lloyd Cushenberry III, LSU (OG)

Summary: The Dolphins select another offensive lineman; this time it’s Cushenberry from LSU. He’ll slide into right guard and be another early starter for a reinventing offensive line.

Mock Draft by Writer

Andrew Mitchell:

Round 1, #5: Tua Tagolavaia, Alabama (QB)

Round 1, #18: Andrew Thomas, Georgia (OT)

Round 1, #26: Cesar Ruiz, Michigan (C/G)

Round 2, #39: Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota (DB)

Round 2, #56: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU (RB)

Chris Kowalewski:

For the record, Tua Tagovailoa would be my preferred pick at #5 for the Dolphins. Like a large proportion of fans, I’m itching for the Dolphins to swing the bat and take a chance on a special prospect at the team’s most important position. I’d rather not see them having accumulated all this draft capital only to play it ‘safe’ with a lesser talent when it comes to the question of unforeseeable durability. If selecting Tua needed a move up to #3, I’d still do it.

It’s no secret that Miami has been interested in Tua since he burst onto the scene with a National Championship victory. But opinions could easily, and genuinely, have changed in light of a slew of unfortunate injuries and it’s inevitable (and only right) that Chris Grier and Brian Flores should have also considered a variety of other possible plans and options as to how to build the team.

I’m not in charge of the Dolphins’ draft or have any remote impact upon what they could decide to do. I’ve only sat on the couch at home to watch the Dolphins struggle in recent years with an absent, injured QB and various iterations of incompetent backups, protected by a turnstile of an offensive line. The Dolphins are a team with several key needs and spent 2019 acquiring the draft capital needed to develop for the future.

These predictions assume that the Chargers see themselves as only a QB away from truly competing and are willing to outbid the Dolphins to move up, trading with the Lions for the 3rd overall pick and Tua Tagovailoa.

So on that basis, I can only project what I *think* the Dolphins’ front office *might* do in the first couple of rounds of the draft, using TheDraftNetwork.com’s Mock Draft Simulator.

It might not be exactly what I want them to do… but it may well be a possibility.

Round 1, #5: Mekhi Becton, Louisville (OT)

Round 1, #18: Justin Herbert, Oregon (QB)

Round 1, #26: Cesar Ruiz, Michigan (C/G)

Round 2, #39: J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State (RB)

Round 2, #56: Ashtyn Davis, Cal (S)

Mekhi Becton has been linked to the Miami Dolphins for a while. Reps like the one below are why. What do we think of Becton Dolphins fans? #BrawlNetwork pic.twitter.com/0ZCCfAlx8r — Dolphins Brawl ™️ (@DolphinsBrawl) April 21, 2020

Gabe Hauari:

Round 1, #5: Tua Tagolavaia, Alabama (QB)

Round 1, #18: Josh Jones, Houston (OT)

Round 1, #26: Cesar Ruiz, Michigan (C/G)

Round 2, #39: Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota (DB)

Round 2, #56: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU (RB)

Jason Hrina:

Round 1, #5: Tua Tagolavaia, Alabama (QB)

Round 1, #18: A.J. Epenesa, Iowa (DL)

Round 1, #26: Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota (DB)

Round 2, #39: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU (RB)

Round 2, #56: Willie Gay Jr., Mississippi State (LB)

Kevin Dern:

Round 1, #5: Tua Tagolavaia, Alabama (QB)

Round 1, #18: Ezra Cleveland, Boise State (OT)

Round 1, #26: Ashtyn Davis, Cal (S)

Round 2, #39: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU (RB)

Round 2, #56: Robert Hunt, Louisiana (OG)

The 49ers hosted LT Ezra Cleveland for a meeting.

He film is boring because it just seems too easy for him. Very athletic and a lot of similarities to McGlinchey playing style. pic.twitter.com/5QMBGRhS9N — John Chapman (@JL_Chapman) April 11, 2020

Kyle Crabbs:

Round 1, #5: Tua Tagolavaia, Alabama (QB)

Round 1, #18: Andrew Thomas, Georgia (OT)

Round 1, #26: D’Andre Swift, Georgia (RB)

Oliver Candido:

Round 1, #5: Tua Tagolavaia, Alabama (QB)

Round 1, #18: Jerry Jeudy, Alabama (WR)

Round 1, #26: Josh Jones, Houston (OT)

Round 2, #39: Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota (DB)

Round 2, #56: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU (RB)

Shawn Digity:

Round 1, #5: Tua Tagolavaia, Alabama (QB)

Round 1, #18: Josh Jones, Houston (OT)

Round 1, #26: Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota (DB)

Round 2, #39: J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State (RB)

Round 2, #56: Lloyd Cushenberry III, LSU (OG)