Miami Dolphins
Locked on Dolphins 2020 Mock Draft – Rounds 1 & 2
The most-influential NFL draft (arguably) in the history of the Miami Dolphins franchise is set to take place in less than 8 hours, and with 5 draft picks in the first 2 rounds of the draft, no two predictions are going to be alike.
So without further ado, here is who the Locked on Dolphins staff predicted the team would take:
Note: you can check out Kyle Crabb’s full mock draft at The Draft Network here. His Dolphins predictions have been posted below.
5th-overall (Round 1)
Andrew Mitchell
Selection: Tua Tagolavaia, Alabama (QB)
Summary: After all the smokescreens, debating and questioning, The Dolphins get their QB of the future. No trade up, no waiting at 18 in case of a slide due to injuries, no over thinking. They take their guy.
Chris Kowalewski
Selection: Mekhi Becton, Louisville (OT)
Summary: The Dolphins didn’t want to let go of Laremy Tunsil in 2019, but ultimately couldn’t refuse after Bill O’Brien offered to mortgage the Texans’ future in exchange for Miami’s best offensive lineman. The void left behind means that the Dolphins need to find a replacement to fortify protection for their QB and to raise them from the league’s worst rushing attack.
Gabe Hauari
Selection: Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama (QB)
Summary: The Dolphins get their man after all. Tua fits what Brian Flores looks for in a QB, and Miami rolls the dice on his health.
I keep hearing about how Tua Tagovailoa is a “risky” NFL Draft pick. Anyway, here’s what happens if you take all the most efficient college football careers of all time and put them on one chart https://t.co/vkoJnseIRC pic.twitter.com/n5h2rN262g
— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) April 20, 2020
Jason Hrina
Selection: Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama (QB)
Summary: The Miami Dolphins likely aren’t staying at #5 to select Tua Tagovailoa, but if this is their guy they need to ensure they do everything they can to get him. Don’t let the Los Angeles Charges jump you over one draft pick. Make the move to #3 and secure your future.
Kevin Dern
Selection: Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama (QB)
Summary: While I don’t rank him in the same category as Andrew Luck, Tua’s going to give Miami a good chance at their franchise QB. He seems like a good fit to mesh well with the concepts Chan Gailey brings – remember, Gailey was one of the NFL originators using RPO’s, something Tua is fantastic with – and Tua will get to learn under a pro’s pro in Fitzpatrick.
Kyle Crabbs
Selection: Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama (QB)
Summary: The Dolphins’ hunt for a quarterback ends without the need to trade up from No. 5. They have been masterful in concealing their intentions this offseason, which allows them to take their pick from a talented group of QBs.
Oliver Candido
Selection: Tua Tagolavaia, Alabama (QB)
Summary: Tua will stabilize the QB position for Miami for a decade-plus. Everything pertaining to the QB position, Tua checks the box for. His medical history will raise concerns, but Miami was able to have their doctors examine Tua’s hip prior to the draft.
Shawn Digity
Selection: Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama (QB)
Summary: Once the dust has settled, I think it’s going to be Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins get their quarterback of the future, and they can give him a redshirt year if Ryan Fitzpatrick gets the starting nod for 2020. Strap in for the Tagovailoa era.
18th-overall (Round 1)
Andrew Mitchell
Selection: Andrew Thomas, Georgia (OT)
Summary: Ultimately, I think Dolphins move up from this spot in hopes of landing Jedrick Willis, but Miami looks to bolster its OL with Andrew Thomas, who should plug in right away as a LT.
Chris Kowalewski
Selection: Justin Herbert, Oregon (QB)
Summary: After trading 2nd and 5th round draft picks for Josh Rosen only a year ago, the Dolphins will clearly want to bring in another prospect to compete and learn under veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick in his final year in Miami. The rumours of Herbert being considered by the Dolphins and Chargers as a top 6 pick in the draft are nothing but a smokescreen, and in this mock the Chargers were willing to outbid the Dolphins to select Tua Tagovailoa. Meanwhile, Justin Herbert fell down the board enough for the Dolphins to draft him at 18, where they are much more comfortable with the value of the pick.
Yesterday was Jordan Love re-watch. Tomorrow is Tua re-watch. Tonight is Justin Herbert re-watch.
Utah 2018 dime coming off-script. pic.twitter.com/HXXc1NyPNt
— Kyle Crabbs (@GrindingTheTape) April 21, 2020
Gabe Hauari
Selection: Josh Jones, Houston (OT)
Summary: This might be a slight reach, but the Dolphins badly need to invest in the offensive line to give Tua the best chance to stay healthy. Jones is still a little raw, but has some considerable upside.
Jason Hrina
Selection: A.J. Epenesa, Iowa (DL)
Summary: The Miami Dolphins have some talent on the defensive line, but they lack the kind of punch that’ll throw opposing quarterbacks off their rhythm. A.J. Epenesa brings the kind of versatility that Brian Flores likes in his players, and solidifies a defensive front that already features young players like Christian Wilkins and Davon Godchaux.
Kevin Dern
Selection: Ezra Cleveland, Boise State (OT)
Summary: Unless Miami makes a move up for a tackle, which to me seems unnatural for Chris Grier, I think Cleveland is the best tackle left in round one that has the length Miami desires in their tackles.
Kyle Crabbs
Selection: Andrew Thomas, Georgia (OT)
Summary: **Miami trades picks No. 18 & 39 to Cleveland for picks No. 10 & 187**
The Dolphins continue to build the best possible supporting cast around their new young quarterback — even at the cost of trading up to ensure they land one of the premier offensive tackles. Andrew Thomas is a perfect fit for Chan Gailey’s new offense.
Oliver Candido
Selection: Jerry Jeudy, Alabama (WR)
Summary: Tua’s #1 target will be joining him in Miami. Jeudy brings a chemistry with Tua, but also brings much more to the team. More of a BPA/luxury pick for Miami, but it’s hard to pass up on the talent.
Shawn Digity
Selection: Josh Jones, Houston (OT)
Summary: The top four offensive tackles will already be gone by this point, so the next best option is Houston’s Jones. Jones will be a plug-and-play addition onto the offensive line. The pick makes too much for an incomplete offensive line unit and the Dolphins taking their quarterback at five.
26th-overall (Round 1)
Andrew Mitchell
Selection: Cesar Ruiz, Michigan (C/G)
Summary: It’s clear what the weak link on this team is. They take another solid OL starter from a big program. Solidifying their offensive line for the upcoming season. Thomas – Flowers – Karras – Ruiz – Davis.
Cesar Ruiz is a joy to watch as a puller – quick, vision to redirect. This is the best IOL in the 2020 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/FY0kTKRMlb
— Brad Kelly (@BradKelly17) April 15, 2020
Chris Kowalewski
Selection: Cesar Ruiz, Michigan (C/G)
Summary: Despite the additions of Ted Karras and Ereck Flowers in free agency, the interior of the Dolphins’ offensive line is still in need of help. The selection of Cesar Ruiz brings in some positive talent to the group and versatility at either Center or Guard, whilst pleasing Dolphins owner and Michigan alum, Stephen Ross.
Gabe Hauari
Selection: Cesar Ruiz, Michigan (C/G)
Summary: An offensive line consisting of Josh Jones, Ereck Flowers, Cesar Ruiz, Ted Karras and Jesse Davis would be a stark improvement from last year’s unit.
Jason Hrina
Selection: Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota (DB)
Summary: After letting Reshad Jones go and trading Minkah Fitzpatrick, the Dolphins are relying on Eric Rowe and Bobby McCain at safety. Antoine Winfield Jr. is raw, but might just be a younger Reshad Jones. Pair him with Xavien Howard and Byron Jones on the outside, and the Dolphins feature one of the scariest secondaries in the NFL.
Kevin Dern
Selection: Ashtyn Davis, Cal (S)
Summary: Miami’s defense is predicated on playing a lot of Cover 1 looks. They have the CB tandem now with Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, and drafting a FS with Davis’s range allows them to move Bobby McCain back to nickel, rounding out one of the better secondaries in the league. Gerald Alexander, Davis’s position coach in college is also now with Miami.
This is played perfectly by Cal S Ashtyn Davis. Great range to get there and perfect hit to break it up. Davis is a DUDE. pic.twitter.com/2r1Xmy0g9v
— Rob Paul (@RobPaulNFL) October 6, 2019
Kyle Crabbs
Selection: D’Andre Swift, Georgia (RB)
Summary: Miami’s upgrades to its offense have been plentiful. This is a cherry-on-top selection that helps ensure the Dolphins’ new franchise QB will have a balanced offensive attack waiting for him.
Oliver Candido
Selection: Josh Jones, Houston (OT)
Summary: Jones steadily improved throughout his collegiate career, he also provides flexibility to the offensive line. Miami has to improve the offensive line, no matter who’s taking the snap behind the center.
Shawn Digity
Selection: Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota (DB)
Summary: The Dolphins released Reshad Jones earlier in the off-season, and they’ll look to add a new safety at some point during the draft. That’s where Winfield comes in. Consider this another plug-and-play selection; I would expect Winfield to rise to the starting position early.
The player selected above and below this sentence shows you just how hard it is to predict a player’s draft value.
39th-overall (Round 2)
Andrew Mitchell
Selection: Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota (DB)
Summary: Flores gets to add a rangey defensive back to a strong corner group. Winfield likely plays FS in the Flores defensive scheme which will move Bobby McCain back to Nickel Corner.
Chris Kowalewski
Selection: J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State (RB)
Summary: Dolphins’ RB coach, Eric Studesville and Head Coach Brian Flores spent significant time with JK Dobbins in mid-March and rumours quickly began as to their high regard for the Ohio State prospect. With 4459 yards and 38 TDs (6.2 yards per rush) spanning a 3 year college career, Dobbins will be sought-after in the early portion of Round 2 and would bring an instant upgrade to Miami’s RB group.
JK Dobbins is so explosive off of the line of scrimmage. Get him at 26 or 39, @MiamiDolphins!!! 🐬🏈🤞 pic.twitter.com/sbFHyKLg48
— Brady Hamilton (@Brady_216) April 23, 2020
Gabe Hauari
Selection: Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota (DB)
Summary: Pairing Winfield Jr. with Eric Rowe allows Brian Flores and Josh Boyer to move Bobby McCain back to slot cornerback, thus improving two positions with one pick. Winfield has the versatility to fit in perfectly with this defense.
Jason Hrina
Selection: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU (RB)
Summary: Jordan Howard was a good offseason signing, but the Miami Dolphins still need a second running back to compliment him. Adding one of college’s top running backs can help evolve Miami’s offense, making them legitimate playoff contenders with Ryan Fitzpatrick under center in 2020. Rather than reaching for an offensive line prospect that’s potentially available at #56, grab a future starting running back and get them on track to take over the backfield in 2021 – when your franchise quarterback will be starting and mistakes need to be minimized.
Kevin Dern
Selection: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU (RB)
Summary: Miami gets lucky here and nabs the perfect combo back to pair with Jordan Howard. Edwards-Helaire is terrific in the passing game and can make defenders miss in the open field. Daniel Jeremiah compared him to a “super-charged James White”. Sounds right for Miami.
Oliver Candido
Selection: Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota (DB)
Summary: Safety is a position of need, and Miami is able to grab a game-changer. Winfield Jr. may be undersized, but he’s a ball hawk with the attitude and speed to get involved in the running game. Bobby McCain goes back to the nickel, subsequently improving that position as well.
Antoine Winfield Jr. Highlights pic.twitter.com/GJyTvN5YkJ
— Mostly Always (@Mostly_Always) April 21, 2020
Shawn Digity
Selection: J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State (RB)
Summary: The Fins signed Jordan Howard, but I have a suspicion that they’ll go after one of the heavy-hitter running backs to eventually be the bell cow moving forward. My best guess is Dobbins. I think he’ll take the opportunity and run with it.
56th-overall (Round 2)
Andrew Mitchell
Selection: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU (RB)
Summary: Dolphins need to add some more talent at the RB position. CEH is a small but all around solid prospect who will compliment the addition of Jordan Howard well.
Chris Kowalewski
Selection: Ashtyn Davis, Cal (S)
Summary: Brian Flores has shown a knack for getting significant production out of DBs and a possible pairing with the rookie out of Cal State may be a fruitful one for the Dolphins. With a big need at the safety spot, Davis brings huge potential, toughness, versatility and ‘A+’ character and work ethic, ticking all of the boxes which Flores looks for in his players.
Gabe Hauari
Selection: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU (RB)
Summary: The Dolphins WILL draft a running back early in this draft, the only question is ‘how early’ and which running back they prefer. Edwards-Helaire is a nice compliment to Jordan Howard.
Jason Hrina
Selection: Willie Gay Jr., Mississippi State (LB)
Summary: Some will consider this a reach, but Willie Gay Jr. brings an athletic linebacker to a unit that is going to see Vince Biegel and Raekwon McMillan receive a pay raise in 2021. With a Jerome Baker extension looming in 2021 or 2022, and Kyle Van Noy already costing $12.75m annually, the Dolphins will need to use some draft assets for the middle of their defense. Gay isn’t just a cap strategy, but he also allows Miami to use Baker and Von Noy off the edge more often, essentially adding to Miami’s pass rush.
Kevin Dern
Selection: Robert Hunt, Louisiana (OG)
Summary: Miami’s not usually known for taking prospects from smaller schools, but I think they roll the dice on Hunt here. Hunt has experience playing RT in college, but can slide inside to RG and compete with Deiter, Calhoun and Isidora.
Oliver Candido
Selection: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU (RB)
Summary: Miami adds Clyde Edwards-Helaire to the backfield to pair with Jordan Howard. A balanced and patient runner who, with Howard, can tire out teams under the HardRock Stadium blistering sun.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire is a stud. Will he be there at 45 for the Bucs? pic.twitter.com/NhOamQyy5o
— JC Cornell (@CornellNFL) April 18, 2020
Shawn Digity
Selection: Lloyd Cushenberry III, LSU (OG)
Summary: The Dolphins select another offensive lineman; this time it’s Cushenberry from LSU. He’ll slide into right guard and be another early starter for a reinventing offensive line.
Mock Draft by Writer
Andrew Mitchell:
Round 1, #5: Tua Tagolavaia, Alabama (QB)
Round 1, #18: Andrew Thomas, Georgia (OT)
Round 1, #26: Cesar Ruiz, Michigan (C/G)
Round 2, #39: Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota (DB)
Round 2, #56: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU (RB)
Chris Kowalewski:
For the record, Tua Tagovailoa would be my preferred pick at #5 for the Dolphins. Like a large proportion of fans, I’m itching for the Dolphins to swing the bat and take a chance on a special prospect at the team’s most important position. I’d rather not see them having accumulated all this draft capital only to play it ‘safe’ with a lesser talent when it comes to the question of unforeseeable durability. If selecting Tua needed a move up to #3, I’d still do it.
It’s no secret that Miami has been interested in Tua since he burst onto the scene with a National Championship victory. But opinions could easily, and genuinely, have changed in light of a slew of unfortunate injuries and it’s inevitable (and only right) that Chris Grier and Brian Flores should have also considered a variety of other possible plans and options as to how to build the team.
I’m not in charge of the Dolphins’ draft or have any remote impact upon what they could decide to do. I’ve only sat on the couch at home to watch the Dolphins struggle in recent years with an absent, injured QB and various iterations of incompetent backups, protected by a turnstile of an offensive line. The Dolphins are a team with several key needs and spent 2019 acquiring the draft capital needed to develop for the future.
These predictions assume that the Chargers see themselves as only a QB away from truly competing and are willing to outbid the Dolphins to move up, trading with the Lions for the 3rd overall pick and Tua Tagovailoa.
So on that basis, I can only project what I *think* the Dolphins’ front office *might* do in the first couple of rounds of the draft, using TheDraftNetwork.com’s Mock Draft Simulator.
It might not be exactly what I want them to do… but it may well be a possibility.
Round 1, #5: Mekhi Becton, Louisville (OT)
Round 1, #18: Justin Herbert, Oregon (QB)
Round 1, #26: Cesar Ruiz, Michigan (C/G)
Round 2, #39: J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State (RB)
Round 2, #56: Ashtyn Davis, Cal (S)
Mekhi Becton has been linked to the Miami Dolphins for a while. Reps like the one below are why. What do we think of Becton Dolphins fans? #BrawlNetwork
— Dolphins Brawl ™️ (@DolphinsBrawl) April 21, 2020
Gabe Hauari:
Round 1, #5: Tua Tagolavaia, Alabama (QB)
Round 1, #18: Josh Jones, Houston (OT)
Round 1, #26: Cesar Ruiz, Michigan (C/G)
Round 2, #39: Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota (DB)
Round 2, #56: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU (RB)
Jason Hrina:
Round 1, #5: Tua Tagolavaia, Alabama (QB)
Round 1, #18: A.J. Epenesa, Iowa (DL)
Round 1, #26: Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota (DB)
Round 2, #39: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU (RB)
Round 2, #56: Willie Gay Jr., Mississippi State (LB)
Kevin Dern:
Round 1, #5: Tua Tagolavaia, Alabama (QB)
Round 1, #18: Ezra Cleveland, Boise State (OT)
Round 1, #26: Ashtyn Davis, Cal (S)
Round 2, #39: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU (RB)
Round 2, #56: Robert Hunt, Louisiana (OG)
The 49ers hosted LT Ezra Cleveland for a meeting.
He film is boring because it just seems too easy for him. Very athletic and a lot of similarities to McGlinchey playing style. pic.twitter.com/5QMBGRhS9N
— John Chapman (@JL_Chapman) April 11, 2020
Kyle Crabbs:
Round 1, #5: Tua Tagolavaia, Alabama (QB)
Round 1, #18: Andrew Thomas, Georgia (OT)
Round 1, #26: D’Andre Swift, Georgia (RB)
Oliver Candido:
Round 1, #5: Tua Tagolavaia, Alabama (QB)
Round 1, #18: Jerry Jeudy, Alabama (WR)
Round 1, #26: Josh Jones, Houston (OT)
Round 2, #39: Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota (DB)
Round 2, #56: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU (RB)
Shawn Digity:
Round 1, #5: Tua Tagolavaia, Alabama (QB)
Round 1, #18: Josh Jones, Houston (OT)
Round 1, #26: Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota (DB)
Round 2, #39: J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State (RB)
Round 2, #56: Lloyd Cushenberry III, LSU (OG)
Percentage of snaps that resulted in a QB Pressure for a few notable tackle prospects. #NFLDraft
Josh Jones – 1.2%
Tristan Wirfs – 1.5%
Andrew Thomas – 2.2%
Austin Jackson – 2.4%
Isaiah Wilson – 2.5%
Jedrick Wills – 3.1%
Mekhi Becton – 3.8%pic.twitter.com/iNg5PN4d0w
— Matt Gajewski (@Matt_Gajewski) April 20, 2020
Great Shot, Kid. That Was One In A Million: A Draft Day Mock
I wonder what the odds are of guessing every draft pick correctly. Even in the first 2 rounds, let alone all 7.
Probably about the same odds as Luke Skywalker’s dastardly attempt to vandalize the Empire’s friendly space-based construction site in Star Wars.
However, I’ll certainly give it a go.
Draft Day is finally here. This year, amongst a global crisis, it is a weekend which could mark the history books as a pivotal moment in the Miami Dolphins’ march towards future success.
The Dolphins were the talk of the early 2019 season as they traded away promising talent to acquire more draft picks and ammunition for the 2020 draft, which in turn set them up for media criticism and mockery.
Combined losses of a 163-26 point differential to cap off the first quarter of the season certainly didn’t help, but the atmosphere around the Dolphins has since shifted following a promising 5-4 record in the final 9 games. Head Coach Brian Flores has since been widely praised for keeping his team on the track of competition and hard work, and a litany of NFL free agents specifically signed new contracts with the Dolphins, eager to be guided by Miami’s new regime.
The time has finally come for the Dolphins to select their hopeful stars – to identify which of the young rookies figure to fit in the system which they are building for the future.
There are a million other mock drafts pumped out there on an annual basis – perhaps one of them is even correct. No one will know for sure until the final pick is in.
LockedOnDolphins has even compiled its own writers’ draft predictions for Rounds 1 and 2. In that mock, I put on my Dolphins’ head – tainted by the smokescreens and noise which has accumulated over the past several weeks, to throw a best guess at what I could see the Dolphins doing in the opening rounds of the draft.
For this one, I’m adopting the mantle of Dolphins’ GM to play at picking who I would take if I was in charge of Miami’s war room. Loading up the Mock Draft Simulator at TheDraftNetwork.com, my virtual connection was complete and the Bengals were on the clock…
- Bengals – Joe Burrow, QB
- Redskins – Chase Young, EDGE
- Lions – Jeffrey Okudah, CB
- Giants – K’Lavon Chaisson, EDGE
- Dolphins – Tua Tagovailoa, QB
For me, this pick is a no-brainer should Tua be available at #5. I still firmly believe that the Dolphins should be wary of the Chargers’ affection for Tua and the possible need to trade up to solidify the pick. Stuck in the NFL mediocrity pool between 7-9 and 9-7 for what feels like an eternity, the Dolphins haven’t been in a natural position to acquire one of the draft’s top QB prospects, let alone one who some consider to be the best in the draft. Injury or not, the Dolphins find themselves in position to swing the bat and they will find out in due time whether or not they hit the home run. The reward here is potentially too good to pass up.
- Chargers – Justin Herbert, QB
- Panthers – Derrick Brown, IDL
- Cardinals – Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE
- Jaguars – CJ Henderson, CB
- Browns – Isaiah Simmons, LB
- Jets – Tristan Wirfs, OT
- Raiders – Henry Ruggs III, WR
- 49ers – CeeDee Lamb, WR
- Buccaneers – Mekhi Becton, OT
- Broncos – Jerry Jeudy, WR
- Falcons – Javon Kinlaw, IDL
- Cowboys – Jeff Gladney, CB
- Dolphins – Jedrick Wills, OT
In all seriousness, having Jedrick Wills fall this far down the draft is probably less likely than seeing Tua fall to #5. Regarded as one of the four top tackles in the draft, Wills will have significant interest for his services. But as GM for this mock, I can only follow the board as it falls, and the opportunity to grab the Alabama RT to protect Tua’s blind side is not one which I can pass up. An instant starter and a huge upgrade to the Dolphins’ offensive line, this would be a dream scenario for the Dolphins in Round 1 of the Draft.
- Raiders – Kristian Fulton, CB
- Jaguars – Xavier McKinney, S
- Eagles – Jaylon Johnson, CB
- Vikings – Justin Jefferson, WR
- Patriots – Jordan Love, QB
- Saints – Denzel Mims, WR
- Vikings – AJ Epenesa, EDGE
- Dolphins – Grant Delpit, S
At pick 26, several players remained on the board as possibilities for the Dolphins here. The option to pick up a starting LT in Andrew Thomas was certainly tempting, but was overridden by the chance to add an infusion of talent to Miami’s defensive backfield. LSU’s star safety accumulated 65 tackles, 2 sacks and 2 INTS in 14 games for the National Champions and would bring a steadiness and toughness to the Dolphins’ safety group to compliment their star CB duo of Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, building a fearsome secondary.
- Seahawks – Andrew Thomas, OT
- Ravens – Patrick Queen, LB
- Titans – Josh Jones, OT
- Packers – Jalen Reagor, WR
- 49ers – Neville Gallimore, IDL
- Chiefs – D’Andre Swift, RB
Round 2
33. Bengals – Isaiah Wilson, OT
34. Colts – Brandon Aiyuk, WR
35. Lions – Zack Baun, EDGE
36. Giants – Ezra Cleveland, OT
37. Chargers – Austin Jackson, OT
38. Panthers – Kenneth Murray, LB
39. Dolphins – Cesar Ruiz, IOL
Ruiz is widely considered as the best interior offensive lineman in the 2020 draft and the Michigan prospect would bring versatility to a Dolphins OL group which has yet to be solidified. With the ability to line up at center or guard, he has excellent quickness and plays every snap through the whistle. Not to mention that the selection of Ruiz would please Dolphins owner and fellow Michigan alum, Stephen Ross. I would love this value at Pick #39.
40. Texans – Ross Blacklock, IDL
41. Browns – Lucas Niang, OT
42. Jaguars – Marlon Davidson, IDL
43. Bears – Antoine Winfield Jr, S
44. Colts – Justin Madubuike, IDL
45. Buccaneers – KJ Hamler, WR
46. Broncos – Noah Igbinoghene, CB
47. Falcons – Jonathan Taylor, RB
48. Jets – Michael Pittman Jr, WR
49. Steelers – Lloyd Cushenberry III, IOL
50. Bears – Terrell Lewis, EDGE
51. Cowboys – Jeremy Chinn, S
52. Rams – Joshua Uche, EDGE
53. Eagles – Jordan Brooks, LB
54. Bills – Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB
55. Ravens – Tee Higgins, WR
56. Dolphins – JK Dobbins, RB
Running back is another position of huge need for Miami. With Jordan Howard added as a free agent, the Dolphins have one rostered player who has proven himself as a starting caliber RB. As the position itself becomes devalued around the NFL, this spot is a perfect time for the Dolphins to find themselves one of the top-tier talents. Starting 9 picks earlier, Jonathan Taylor was taken off the board by the Falcons, with Clyde-Edwards Helarie being selected by the Bills at 54. In my books, Helaire or JK Dobbins sit at the top of the RB picks who would fit in the Dolphins scheme and the selection of Dobbins, reportedly a favourite of coach Eric Studesville, was an easy choice to make here.
57. Rams – Jonah Jackson, IOL
58. Vikings – AJ Terrell, CB
59. Seahawks – Curtis Weaver, EDGE
60. Ravens – Matt Hennessy, IOL
61. Titans – Davon Hamilton, IDL
62. Packers – Cole Kmet, TE
63. Chiefs – Trevon Diggs, CB
64. Seahawks – Robert Hunt, IOL
So there we have it. Yet another mock draft to join the millions of others online which will more-than-likely find themselves proven wrong in only a matter of hours.
But as fans, the speculation which still lingers in these final moments is what keeps us going and peaks the excitement until anything becomes official.
The chance to land a game-changing talent, in any round, brings hope for the future and fuels interest and a fiery dedication in fans all over the globe.
For those who follow me on Twitter, you’ll already know where my I pin my hopes among the stars…
Beginning tomorrow, in a galaxy not so far, far away…
EPISODE IX: THE EMPIRE STRIKES QUARTERBACK#NFLStarWarsDraft #TuaTagovailoa @Tuaamann @NFL pic.twitter.com/5xVdTiGDkP
— fintroopers (@fintroopers) April 22, 2020
Count me in with the list of fans who will be celebrating on Thursday night if the Dolphins select Tua Tagovailoa.
The wait is almost over to hear those magical, nerve-wracking words…
“The Miami Dolphins are now on the clock”.
The Josh Rosen Conundrum
As Miami Dolphins fans set their sights on the future of the franchise, one potential savior has fallen far from our heavenly graces.
Brought in using “extra” ammunition acquired in a draft day trade with the New Orleans Saints, Chris Grier and the rest of his staff figured they were getting a franchise quarterback for a bargain when they mortgaged two draft picks for the (former) 10th-overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Josh Rosen.
On the surface this can be viewed as a good trade. Though risky, the reward could far outweigh the premium it typically costs to obtain top-tier quarterbacks. Teams are virtually irrelevant without a perennial top-10 quarterback under center, which explains why the Dolphins have been an afterthought for a large majority of the 21st-century.
Josh Rosen with the pass ✅
Undrafted rookie Preston Williams with the one-handed grab ✅
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/RGVTGIS2y2
— ESPN (@espn) August 9, 2019
Fans have been yearning to solve this position for years, and the Dolphins presented us with our first legitimate opportunity since they drafted Ryan Tannehill 8th-overall in the 2012 NFL draft.
As a fan, how can I be mad at that? This team recognizes that the only way they’re going to become popular and prominent again is if they find themselves a quarterback, and Grier took a risk to try and make that happen.
Why I’m Glad
There’s a chance the Dolphins can make the Super Bowl with average quarterback play, but for any football team to be a perennial playoff contender they need a quarterback that’s elite. Otherwise, you’re the 2016 (10-6) Miami Dolphins; in the playoffs one year, on the fringe the other nine.
Using non-guaranteed lottery tickets we call draft picks to put yourself in a position to be a perennial playoff contender is always the correct answer. And when the Dolphins swung a trade for the former 10th-overall pick, we all felt hopeful for our future – even if we were skeptical of the player.
Here’s what Josh Rosen is dealing with in Miami, via @Ihartitz. This is brutal. pic.twitter.com/cDSkDSBQrz
— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 26, 2019
After all, it’s not like we paid a premium for Josh Rosen.
For a 2019 2nd-round pick (#62) and a 2020 5th-round pick (#154), the Dolphins essentially owned the 10th and 11th overall picks in the 2018 draft – a win for anyone that views players as stock.
Since the Arizona Cardinals were on the hook for his $10.5m signing bonus, the Dolphins obtained a potential starting quarterback for roughly $7m….over 3 seasons! That’s a bargain even as a backup quarterback.
The only thing Josh Rosen needed was time to grow, and the “tanking” 2019 Miami Dolphins presented the perfect opportunity. Everything was setup beautifully. They were either going to win with the future of their franchise, or experiment their way to a better answer in the 2020 NFL draft.
Why I’m Aggravated
I like that the Dolphins are willing to use high draft picks on quarterbacks, but their strategy of trying to maximize the most-vital position at bargain prices clearly isn’t cutting it.
A.J. Feeley, Chad Henne, John Beck, and Pat White all cost 2nd-round picks, and none of them were retained as backups, let alone reliable starters. Josh Rosen is potentially one week away from joining that list.
Jumped the route!@AtlantaFalcons LB Jermaine Grace intercepts Josh Rosen's pass. #ATLvsMIA pic.twitter.com/iqm11JfrhN
— NFL (@NFL) August 9, 2019
The Miami Dolphins watched the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans risk additional first round picks in 2017 to secure their franchise quarterbacks. Those teams moved up from 27th and 25th-overall respectively to set themselves up for the next decade while the Dolphins sat put at 22 and drafted Charles Harris.
Ironically, the Dolphins made the “safest” draft pick in 2018 by taking Minkah Fitzpatrick 11th-overall, and subsequently watched the Baltimore Ravens land the league’s MVP in Lamar Jackson.
It’s fair to point out that plenty of teams make these mistakes, but why do the Dolphins constantly make them?
I understand it may be more-difficult to scout and project how a college quarterback will translate to the NFL, but in the case of Josh Rosen, Daunte Culpepper, A.J. Feeley and even guys like Trent Green and Joey Harrington, the evidence was already there.
Josh Rosen played behind the worst offensive line in 2018; why did the Dolphins believe he would perform better after coming to the team with the second-worst offensive line in 2018?
Instead of using the 2019 2nd-round pick they paid for Rosen on an offensive linemen, the Miami Dolphins are likely going to use one of their 1st-round picks in the 2020 draft to select that solution. Wouldn’t it be nice if we could have definitively drafted a young defensive end, a starting running back, a stud wide receiver, or a top-notch safety rather than forcing an offensive lineman with the 18th-overall pick?
What Were They Thinking?
After going through an extensive interview process, the front office, Stephen Ross and Brian Flores had to walk away in unison with Flores’ “winning” mentality. No matter how hard they tried to strip the team of talent, Flores was going to put his best players on the field in an effort to win.
This was the culture he was building…and this completely contradicts the main reason you purchased Josh Rosen.
Did the team really expect a young quarterback to grasp his third offensive playbook in three years, adjust to a new environment, handle the overall learning curve as a sophomore player, and come out on top against the 14-year veteran, Ryan Fitzpatrick? If the idea was to win from the start, Fitzpatrick was always the answer.
Which means the Dolphins were either ill-prepared for the move they made, or the team intended to give Rosen time to grow, but he didn’t show “it”.
Look at the reaction of his teammates. This is why Josh Rosen isn’t talking thr starting job any time soon. pic.twitter.com/vP1gNbYll1
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 24, 2019
Either way, it all goes back to the Dolphins inability to identify the most important position on the roster.
I love that they’re willing to risk their assets to benefit the team, I just with they’d risk them a little wiser.
Fire in the smoke: Miami Dolphins draft strategy still heavily veiled
MIAMI, FL (Locked On Dolphins) – Yep, it’s only a week away, the 2020 NFL Draft, that is. One of the more exciting football events of the year is just around the corner. The Miami Dolphins, like any other NFL team, have had their fair share at the epicenter of the ever-turning rumor mill.
Wait. It might not be a fair share. It might be the lion’s share when you take into consideration all the quarterback chatter the Dolphins have generated over the past several months. It almost seems like every quarterback prospect under the sun, at least all the presumed first-rounders, has been connected to the Miami Dolphins at one turn or another: Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow, Jordan Love, Tua Tagovailoa. Wasn’t there even a day-long earful about Jalen Hurts at one point, too?
What I’m driving at is that there’s been a lot of smoke in this year’s draft process. There are always smokescreens in the months leading up to the draft, but this year seemed different because the Dolphins have a big question mark at the quarterback position in 2021 and beyond.
As I mentioned earlier, the team has been intertwined with all the heavy-hitter quarterback prospects. I also mentioned all the smoke, too. I’d like to think that there’s a fire in there somewhere.
Fans and analysts alike have been navigating through pillars of smoke in hopes of finding the furtively dampered fire. I think what has happened is that we all, and I’m including myself in this, have lost our bearings and have spun in circles.
My point is that there have been rumors for several different scenarios for the Dolphins to take at the fifth pick. There’s going to be speculation, fan theories, and conspiracies for all the things that Dolphins do or don’t do, say or don’t say.
It all boils down to it being part of the process; some analysts will connect the right dots and mock the correct selection to the Dolphins at five, but it won’t be because Chris Grier and Brian Flores are bending their ears.
And all the misinformation buzzing around, it’s a boon to holding one’s cards close to the vest. The rumors could’ve been exacerbated this year, too, more so than usual. The potential to selecting and having the long-term need for a quarterback is a large driving force of the back-fence talk related to the Dolphins.
But what is there really in the smoke? There might be some truth to one of the rumors that has circulated this spring, but unfortunately, there’s no way of confirming it. There will only be the opportunity to retrofit the reality to the rumors that have already gone through their shelf-life once the selections are written in ink.
It feels like an overdressed way of saying “I don’t know,” but that’s the closest kernel of truth to the fire. Rumors today will be outcast and withered by next week. And the rumors next week will be outdated by the last-minute false-flag that will trickle out on Thursday morning or afternoon.
So until then, I’ll be enjoying the remainder of the predraft process stumbling through the smog. We’re only a week away from discovering the heat source.
