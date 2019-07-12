Locked On Dolphins staff’s favorite all-time Fins player

Possibly the most underwhelming Miami Dolphins’ 1st-round draft pick not to be labeled a bust, veteran DeVante Parker is entering Year 5 of his roller-coaster career.

Drafted to be the team’s first young, #1 receiver since Ted Ginn Jr. in 2007 or Yatil Green in 1997, Parker has performed similarly to prior alpha receivers Brandon Marshall and Mike Wallace. Meaning, he hasn’t lived up to the hype that came with such a big acquisition, nor has the return on investment been as desired.

It’s easy to believe Parker will continue to under perform in 2019. In 4 seasons, Parker has accumulated 2,217 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns. That’s an average of 554 yards and 2 touchdowns per year. In the 54 games he’s been active for, he’s averaged 41.1 yards-per-game.

Parker has never played a full 16-game season, the closest coming in both 2015 and 2016 where he was active for 15 games, and yet, he only started 12 games combined. Games started isn’t the best metric to use, but in this case, it shows that he wasn’t viewed as the most-reliable receiver on the roster….something you want from your 1st-round draft pick.

I say this with a straight face: DeVante Parker has been the best offensive player this camp. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) June 5, 2019

Rishard Matthews started 11 games in 2015 and caught 43 passes for 662 yards and 4 touchdowns. In 2016, Miami typically started with just two receivers on the field (Jarvis Landry and Kenny Stills – both of whom started all 16 games that year).

If Parker were to play all 16 games in 2019 with a 41.1 Y/G average, he’d amass 658 receiving yards and tack on another 2 TDs. Add that total to the 2,217 yards he’s already accumulated and he ends up with 2,875 receiving yards and 11 TDs within a 5-year career.

For comparison’s sake, in their first two seasons:

Julio Jones: 2,157 receiving yards; 18 TDs

2,157 receiving yards; 18 TDs A.J. Green: 2,407 receiving yards; 18 TDs

2,407 receiving yards; 18 TDs Odell Beckham Jr.: 2,755 receiving yards; 25 TDs

2,755 receiving yards; 25 TDs DeAndre Hopkins: 2,012 receiving yards; 8 TDs

Within his first three years, Jarvis Landry had 3,051 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

When comparing the numbers, Parker has twice as many seasons under his belt and yet he still hasn’t been able to outperform other 1st-round receivers. That’s a miss.

Of course, not every 1st-round draft pick is expected to be Jones, Green, Beckham or Hopkins. There are plenty of Justin Blackmon’s, Kelvin Benjamin’s and Kevin White’s scattered throughout. But when you draft a wide receiver in the 1st round, the expectation is that you’re going to be acquiring a playmaker, not a role player.

So now that we’ve completely obliterated Parker’s career and potential going into 2019, it’s time to tell you that DeVante Parker is going to become the receiver we originally hoped he would be; the same receiver that’s been set to breakout three seasons running.

Ryan Fitzpatrick is a Bold, Bold Man

We’re all glued to the quarterback battle occurring in South Florida, but it appears more-and-more evident that Ryan Fitzpatrick is going to start the season under center.

In the Tampa Bay Buccaneers first three games alone, Fitzpatrick had 1,230 passing yards. With Miami, I’m not expecting him to average over 400 Y/G to start the season, but what I’m most intrigued about was his target of choice.

In those first three games, Mike Evans caught 23 passes for 367 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Mike Evans is the same type of receiver Parker is supposed to be. A big-bodied player that will win the point-of-attack.

Mike Evans: 6’5”; 231lbs

6’5”; 231lbs DeVante Parker: 6’3”; 216lbs

Ryan Fitzpatrick has Brett Favre’s gunslinger mentality, while more-closely resembling Matt Moore’s skill (a fellow gunslinger who wasn’t all that good). He’s a smart (Harvard) man, but he isn’t afraid to take risks. He trusts that his receivers will make a play, even if it leads to a potentially devastating outcome.

We've watched this 50 times already… What about you? Fitzpatrick >> @DeVanteParker11 pic.twitter.com/CDC3Tgfuzq — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) June 6, 2019

I understand this isn’t the best method to win games, but, the thing is, we’re not trying to predict wins or assume success here; we’re pointing out why DeVante Parker is going to be a successful receiver in 2019 – and it starts with the beard behind the mask.

If Parker has a step on the opposing cornerback, Fitzpatrick is going to throw it to him. If Parker has the height advantage (which is likely), Fitzpatrick is going to throw it to him. Fitzpatrick knows that Parker is going to get up and make a play. We’re not talking about Mike Wallace’s ineptitude to contest a 50/50 ball – Parker has proven he can out-jump and out-wrestle opposing cornerbacks for the football (see the highlight video below), and I expect Fitzpatrick to take full advantage of this skill.

The biggest deterrent? Miami’s inept offensive line.

Like in 2018, 2017, 2016 and basically every year you can imagine this past decade, the Dolphins’ offense has been hampered by anemic offensive lines.

Ryan Tannehill had terrible awareness in the pocket, but when you’re sacked 184 times in the first 4 years of your career, it’s evident that the mid and long-range passing game is going to be stifled.

Parker isn’t a bubble screen specialist. He’s the type of player that should be able to body-out a defensive back or a linebacker and win the inside slant route every time (something Miami inexplicably never did with him), but he isn’t going to catch the ball within 5 yards of the line of scrimmage; something Miami did fairly often throughout Tannehill’s tenure.

His 13.6 yards-per-reception average in his 4-year career speaks to how Parker is best utilized on offense.

If Chad O’Shea takes anything away from his time with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, I hope it’s their ability to maximize a player’s talent rather than forcing players into specific roles devised by the former regime (more-specifically, Adam Gase).

So is this the only thing we have as we pray for Parker’s emergence? Hope with a side of Fitzmagic?

Yes, Parker has been extremely frustrating for Dolphins fans, but there’s a reason why Chris Grier and the coaching staff retained Parker with a 2-year, $13m extension this offseason. They’re aware Parker has potential, and they’re aware that opposing defenses have to plan for Parker’s ability.

JOSH ROSEN dropping a dime to DEVANTE PARKER in the pouring rain at the 1st day of #Dolphins mandatory minicamp today pic.twitter.com/Vvry4Boa0H — PirateLife Football (@PirateLifeFF) June 5, 2019

Other than the instances where Belichick would lineup his best cornerback on Jarvis Landry, DeVante Parker would typically receive the task of going up against the opponent’s #1 defensive back.

This has nothing to do with the rest of Miami’s receivers being “weak” either. If anything, their receivers have been the team’s most formidable group for a while (frankly, not saying all too much).

Kenny Stills is a legitimate deep threat. Landry or Albert Wilson are stud slot receivers. Jakeem Grant or Rishard Matthews are ideal #3 receivers. So the notion that the #1 cornerback lines up on Parker by default is incorrect.

What’s blasphemous is Miami’s inability to get Parker the ball – or gameplan for him properly.

Yes, his nagging, annual injuries seem to play a part in all of this. It’s hard to rely on a receiver that isn’t on the field all the time; and when he is, he isn’t necessarily at 100%. His Y/G statistic takes a hit because of this as well. Yes, he’s active, but no, he isn’t really playing.

But you can’t change facts, and the numbers aren’t lying when it shows Parker’s prior inability to be the effective #1 receiver we have all hoped for.

I know you’ve heard this before. I know this is old news and we resemble the Boy Who Cried Wolf more than we provide something enlightening to you, but 2019 is about to be DeVante Parker’s year. I don’t need Jarvis Landry to tell me he is a monster:

I don’t need former wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson to predict that “He’ll be a Monster”.

We know that Parker has all of the ability, and I think we can all agree that he just hasn’t ‘put it all together’ yet. With a new coaching staff (that has prior success providing offensive results), a pair of quarterbacks that fit Parker’s playing style, and the experience and maturity of playing in the league for 4 years, Parker is set to finally breakout in 2019.

This isn’t a comeback, this is the genesis to what will become Parker’s illustrious career.