Miami Dolphins
Locked On Dolphins staff’s favorite all-time Fins player
You saw what the Locked on Dolphins crew had to say about the current roster and their favorites last time, so let’s take that idea and expand on it. We’re upping the ante with our all-time favorite Dolphins. So without further ado, here’s the team with their favorite Miami Dolphin of all time.
Oliver Candido- Paul Warfield
My all-time favorite Miami Dolphin is about a 35-way tie but if I had to give one player the edge, it would be Paul Warfield. Although I’ve only seen re-runs and highlight films, I’ve been blown away. Warfield was a selfless, ultra-intelligent, and legendary player. Statistically, he was an anomaly, he averaged over 20 yards per reception and posted 4 double digit TDs while only going over 50 receptions once in his career. His numbers have stood the test of time and have put him at the top of my “must have jersey” list.
Chris Kowalewski- Ricky Williams
My early days as a Dolphins fan only caught the tail end Dan Marino’s career and whilst his legendary status will forever cement him as the ‘favourite’ of many fans, my vote goes to Ricky Williams – the first true superstar to join the Dolphins under my unwavering support.
With Ricky in the backfield, the Dolphins offense was exciting even with a tumbling cascade of underwhelming quarterbacks. He kept Miami under the national focus and excelled under the spotlight of prime time games. Whether the team relied on him for 200+ yards against the Bears on a Monday night in December 2002, or a goal-line dive on 4th and 1 against the Redskins in November 2003, Ricky could get the job done and oftentimes singlehandedly kept the Dolphins relevant.
I remember how excited I was when I got to visit (then-named) Pro Player Stadium in September 2003 for the season’s opening game against the Houston Texans. Although the Dolphins lost that game 21-20 in the closing seconds, I’ll never forget Ricky charging into the end-zone in the 4th quarter having run out of his left shoe. He was a force, with speed to match and if he wasn’t bouncing out of tackles he was bulldozing his way through them.
I also loved Ricky’s no-nonsense approach. Although he was kept under media scrutiny for his off-field issues, there was no abrasive attitude to rub you the wrong way. He wouldn’t give you headline remarks, his teammates loved him and praised his work ethic and he was unashamedly himself.
Despite his impromptu and temporary retirement, Ricky Williams was a huge part of the foundations of my Dolphins fandom and all was forgiven with his reinstatement to the league and return of his game-changing skills.
A proud collection of #34 jerseys hangs in my cupboard at home and whilst a lot of my others which bear the names of players who have come and gone might not ever again experience the outside air, Ricky’s will always be a regular sight during football season.
Jason Hrina- Jason Taylor
It all started because we share the same name (same reason why, as a kid, Jay Fiedler was one of my favorite players). But once I really got to watch him play, I realized just how special he was. I could probably consider any legendary Dolphin from that defense as my favorite player (Zach Thomas, Patrick Surtain, Sam Madison), but it was Jason Taylor who really had me star-struck. He wasn’t the biggest defensive end, nor was he necessarily the fastest. But he was a complete menace to any quarterback he played against. Watching him go to the Washington Redskins and then to the rival Jets were some of the biggest blows to my Dolphins fandom, but I’m absolutely thrilled he ended his career with Miami.
Being able to see Jason Taylor in person last season at the Walk of Fame ceremony was phenomenal. The dude is HUGE in person – I don’t think three of us could bring Jason Taylor to the ground, let alone survive getting tackled by him. Plenty of players that I like come and go, but #99 will always be my favorite Dolphins player of all time.
Andrew Mitchell- Jason Taylor
My favorite Dolphin, of all time, is Jason Taylor. I played football my whole life and JT is who made me love to hate the Quarterback. The dominant defensive end was part of the majority of the team’s that I was able to knowledgeably follow in my teen years. I always played defensive end because of how much I wanted to be Jason Taylor.
The days of him and Zach Thomas leading the Miami defense to multiple Top 10 and even Top 5 ranks were my glory years of being a Dolphin fan. They never had an offense to help them capitalize on their dominance, but they were sure fun to watch.
Jason Taylor won the ‘06 Defensive Player of the Year and I still can see him picking off the Bears and returning it for a touchdown like it was yesterday. Taylor is one of the greatest Miami Dolphins of all time, player and person.
Travis Wingfield- Ricky Williams
Ricky’s actions in 2004 left this teenager broken-hearted and unforgiving. Still, the supreme talent — the ability to run through defenders or around them, to score touchdowns, catch passes, and leave Hall of Famers in his dust on the highlight reel, Ricky Williams remains the best ball carrier I’ve ever witnessed play the game.
Looking back, Ricky was probably too introspective for a game that didn’t value individuals. The game always meant something to him, but the rest of it was all just noise. That, to me, is tremendously commendable. And despite missing 31 games in the middle of his prime, he still rushed for 10,000 career yards. He was the perfect complement to the dominant Dolphins defense of the early-2000’s.
Run Ricky Run
Gabe Hauari- Ricky Williams
Shawn Digity- Dan Marino
If I had to write about why I originally chose the Dolphins way back when, I would have to pay tribute to the throwbacks of the ‘90s, first and foremost. I’m unabashedly staunch in my stance of the Dolphins throwback being the best old-fashioned logo in NFL history, but the topic isn’t about uniforms, it’s about our favorite players. With that being the case, I have to give the nod to Dan Marino.
So, I’m going with Dan Marino as my all-time favorite. It’s the low-hanging-fruit selection, but I grew up right as he was entering the tail-end of his career and it cemented my fandom as I started to get a slightly better understanding of football. I had my vintage 13 jersey (and I still have it) growing up and a collectable Dan Marino clock that donned my bedroom wall. If not for Marino, maybe I wouldn’t even have remained a Fins fan up until this point; he’s an important player to the franchise and the one who paved the way for my being a fan.
Kevin Dern- Dan Marino
Dan the Man is mine. Sorry didn’t have time to add it.
— Kevin Dern (@KevinMD4) July 11, 2019
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Guide – Tight Ends
Over the next two weeks, Locked On Dolphins will bring you your one-stop shop for all things Miami Dolphins 2019 training camp
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Tight Ends
Wide Receivers – 7/15
Offensive Line – 7/16
Defensive Interior – 7/17
Defensive End – 7/18
Linebackers – 7/19
Cornerbacks – 7/22
Safeties – 7/23
Specialists – 7/24
Game-By-Game Predictions Part 1 – 7/24 (Part 2 coming in September)
Prologue:
For the majority of the Ryan Tannehill era, the Dolphins entered training camp as dark horse candidates to seize a wildcard playoff berth. Things have changed for the worse in 2019, but the step backward comes with the hopes of constructing a perineal AFC East contender capable of winning games in January.
That’s the big-picture snapshot of the Miami Dolphins rebuild. In the interim, however, establishing the core principles of the Brian Flores program, as well as developing young talent, both capture the forefront of this year’s training camp objectives.
Over the next two weeks, we will get you familiar with each player on the roster. With biographies, quick-hitter scouting notes, and a prediction on the player’s ultimate role on the 2019 Dolphins, this serves as your guide for Miami’s summer practice session.
Tight Ends
Overview:
Injuries and a lack of production from the position, through four weeks in 2018, led to the signing of Nick O’Leary last October. O’Leary’s arrival made the Miami ground game more versatile and coincided with a reduction in playing time for Mike Gesicki. Both are back in 2019, along with fellow 2018 draft choice Durham Smythe. The big off-season addition comes by-way of one of the game’s best inline blocking tight ends, Dwayne Allen.
Plenty of unknowns exist in this Dolphins tight end room; from the pending nature of Gesicki and Smythe’s development, to the man directing the position group. George Godsey has been coaching for 15 years, but only two of those seasons were served at the tight end position (2012-2013 with New England).
With Miami’s running scheme expansion last year, tight ends were given more responsibilities — including H-back duties. Now, with the imminent inclusion of a package that features a fullback, it stands to reason that even more is added to the proverbial plate of this young tight end room.
Dwayne Allen – 7 years of service (1st in MIA)
Jersey: 89
College: Clemson
Opening Day Age: 29.5
Contract Details: 2 Years Remaining, $6.5M total, $1.3M guaranteed
Allen’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins
After flashing in college — and as a rookie — as a legitimate seam-busting target, Allen’s role has shifted dramatically. He’s purely an inline blocker that functions almost exclusively as an additional lineman. Of his 431 total snaps last year, Allen was only in-pattern for 130 (44 as a pass blocker and 257 as a run blocker).
Allen was consistently exceptional in pass pro, but struggled with the rest of his game. According to Pro Football Focus, Allen was the lowest graded offensive player on the 2018 Patriots roster.
Allen climbs to the second level with excellent technique to seal off Roquan Smith. pic.twitter.com/CO1FGtHQI9
— Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) March 9, 2019
2019 Projected Role: Primary inline tight end, 60% snap-taker
Mike Gesicki – 1 year of service (2nd in MIA)
Jersey: 88
College: Penn State
Opening Day Age: 23.9
Contract Details: 3 Years Remaining, $3.2M total, $0 guaranteed
Gesicki’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins
The learning curve for the uber-athletic, former volleyball star was steep in Gesicki’s rookie season. Often late off the snap, regularly chucked in pass protection and rerouted in-pattern, Gesicki’s lack of functional strength was frequently on display.
On top of the challenges of adapting his game for the professional level, Gesicki’s usage was puzzling. A glorified receiver, Gesicki operates best as an F tight end — a detached, move-piece. Still, Adam Gase dialed up 60% of Gesicki’s reps inline last season.
The Allen signing frees up Gesicki to flex out and do his damage where he belongs, in the slot or to the boundary as a receiver.
Inject this version of Mike Gesicki into my veins. The strength working back down the stem and catching the ball away from his frame — vintage get sexy. pic.twitter.com/cepui0r7di
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) May 17, 2019
2019 Projected Role: Primary flex tight end, 60% snap taker
Nick O’Leary – 4 years of service (2nd in MIA)
Jersey: 83
College: Florida State
Opening Day Age: 27.0
Contract Details: 1 Year Remaining, $1M total, $500k guaranteed
O’Leary’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins
The star feature of Miami’s split-zone running game in 2018 (utilizes an off-set tight end to dig out the backside edge), O’Leary found a role immediately upon signing with the Dolphins. His production in the passing game fizzled after his big day against the Bears, but he’s a versatile option that allows the offense to disguise its play calls.
O’Leary provides Miami with quality depth at a position that was ravaged by injuries last season.
Ground game thread. Miami used multiple designs from similar looks to keep the Bears on their heels.
Up first is a good looking split zone play. Larson drives his man off the ball (but doesn’t finish), O’Leary with the excellent dig out. pic.twitter.com/rwFNxJC6Fq
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 16, 2018
2019 Projected Role: Backup tight end, backup fullback, 30% snap taker
Durham Smythe – 1 year of service (2nd in MIA)
Jersey: 81
College: Notre Dame
Opening Day Age: 24.0
Contract Details: 3 years Remaining, $2M total, $0 guaranteed
Smythe’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins
If O’Leary and Allen are nearly exclusive blocking types, then Smythe was prohibited from going out in-pattern in college. One of the focal points of Notre Dame’s nation-leading ground game in 2017, Smythe came to Miami something of a project player.
Smythe had his moments hitting crucial blocks to seal off big allies for the back, but he was — as expected — a non-factor in the passing game, and a bit of a liability with his assignments. This season should provide a considerable jump for the second-year, body-beautiful tight end.
The big Drake run. Nice work by Smythe and Wilson.
Oh, and Kenyan Drake is still really fucking good. pic.twitter.com/1H3Wn0y2XR
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 18, 2018
2019 Projected Role: Backup tight end, 20% snap taker
Clive Walford – 4 years of service (1st in MIA)
Jersey: 87
College: Miami
Opening Day Age: 27.9
Contract Details: 1 Year Remaining, $720K total, $0 guaranteed
The Dolphins put a waiver claim on Walford last year when he was cut by Oakland, but so did the Jets, who had higher priority. A year later, Walford returns to his college stomping grounds on a minimum contract with no guarantees. With similar player-types ahead of him on the depth chart, it’s a tall order for Walford to make the roster; he might need an injury to open a path.
2019 Projected Role: Camp cut
Chris Myarick – Rookie
Jersey: 85
College: Temple
Opening Day Age: 23.2
Contract Details: 3 Years Remaining, $1.8M total, $0 guaranteed
Yet another Dolphins tight end, yet another athletic player built like a house. Myarick played at Temple, where it’s a requirement to play tough, hard-nosed football. That’s Myarick’s path to a job this year with Miami — most likely on the practice squad as a backup option to Allen, O’Leary, and Smythe.
2019 Projected Role: Camp cut, practice squad
2019 Dolphins Tight Ends at a Glance:
A clear prototype at the position has been established. Each of these players falls in the 250-260-pound range with Gesicki functioning as the only F-type. The rest are bruising, inline, extra-linemen type that are here to establish an identity and ground game.
Ideally, the presence of Allen allows Gesicki to bounce around the formation in 12-personnel, but also flex out as the secondary slot receiver in 11-personnel. Nick O’Leary might serve as the team’s backup fullback behind rookie Chandler Cox — that battle bears as much intrigue as the competition between O’Leary and Smythe for reps behind Gesicki and Allen.
This year is all about developing Gesicki and one of the young players behind Allen. With two recent draft picks, and a free agent investment at the position, the Dolphins need more from this group than what it got last year.
Miami Dolphins
DeVante Parker is Ready to Excel in 2019
Possibly the most underwhelming Miami Dolphins’ 1st-round draft pick not to be labeled a bust, veteran DeVante Parker is entering Year 5 of his roller-coaster career.
Drafted to be the team’s first young, #1 receiver since Ted Ginn Jr. in 2007 or Yatil Green in 1997, Parker has performed similarly to prior alpha receivers Brandon Marshall and Mike Wallace. Meaning, he hasn’t lived up to the hype that came with such a big acquisition, nor has the return on investment been as desired.
It’s easy to believe Parker will continue to under perform in 2019. In 4 seasons, Parker has accumulated 2,217 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns. That’s an average of 554 yards and 2 touchdowns per year. In the 54 games he’s been active for, he’s averaged 41.1 yards-per-game.
Parker has never played a full 16-game season, the closest coming in both 2015 and 2016 where he was active for 15 games, and yet, he only started 12 games combined. Games started isn’t the best metric to use, but in this case, it shows that he wasn’t viewed as the most-reliable receiver on the roster….something you want from your 1st-round draft pick.
I say this with a straight face: DeVante Parker has been the best offensive player this camp.
— Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) June 5, 2019
Rishard Matthews started 11 games in 2015 and caught 43 passes for 662 yards and 4 touchdowns. In 2016, Miami typically started with just two receivers on the field (Jarvis Landry and Kenny Stills – both of whom started all 16 games that year).
If Parker were to play all 16 games in 2019 with a 41.1 Y/G average, he’d amass 658 receiving yards and tack on another 2 TDs. Add that total to the 2,217 yards he’s already accumulated and he ends up with 2,875 receiving yards and 11 TDs within a 5-year career.
For comparison’s sake, in their first two seasons:
- Julio Jones: 2,157 receiving yards; 18 TDs
- A.J. Green: 2,407 receiving yards; 18 TDs
- Odell Beckham Jr.: 2,755 receiving yards; 25 TDs
- DeAndre Hopkins: 2,012 receiving yards; 8 TDs
Within his first three years, Jarvis Landry had 3,051 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.
When comparing the numbers, Parker has twice as many seasons under his belt and yet he still hasn’t been able to outperform other 1st-round receivers. That’s a miss.
Of course, not every 1st-round draft pick is expected to be Jones, Green, Beckham or Hopkins. There are plenty of Justin Blackmon’s, Kelvin Benjamin’s and Kevin White’s scattered throughout. But when you draft a wide receiver in the 1st round, the expectation is that you’re going to be acquiring a playmaker, not a role player.
So now that we’ve completely obliterated Parker’s career and potential going into 2019, it’s time to tell you that DeVante Parker is going to become the receiver we originally hoped he would be; the same receiver that’s been set to breakout three seasons running.
Ryan Fitzpatrick is a Bold, Bold Man
We’re all glued to the quarterback battle occurring in South Florida, but it appears more-and-more evident that Ryan Fitzpatrick is going to start the season under center.
In the Tampa Bay Buccaneers first three games alone, Fitzpatrick had 1,230 passing yards. With Miami, I’m not expecting him to average over 400 Y/G to start the season, but what I’m most intrigued about was his target of choice.
In those first three games, Mike Evans caught 23 passes for 367 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Mike Evans is the same type of receiver Parker is supposed to be. A big-bodied player that will win the point-of-attack.
- Mike Evans: 6’5”; 231lbs
- DeVante Parker: 6’3”; 216lbs
Ryan Fitzpatrick has Brett Favre’s gunslinger mentality, while more-closely resembling Matt Moore’s skill (a fellow gunslinger who wasn’t all that good). He’s a smart (Harvard) man, but he isn’t afraid to take risks. He trusts that his receivers will make a play, even if it leads to a potentially devastating outcome.
We've watched this 50 times already… What about you?
Fitzpatrick >> @DeVanteParker11 pic.twitter.com/CDC3Tgfuzq
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) June 6, 2019
I understand this isn’t the best method to win games, but, the thing is, we’re not trying to predict wins or assume success here; we’re pointing out why DeVante Parker is going to be a successful receiver in 2019 – and it starts with the beard behind the mask.
If Parker has a step on the opposing cornerback, Fitzpatrick is going to throw it to him. If Parker has the height advantage (which is likely), Fitzpatrick is going to throw it to him. Fitzpatrick knows that Parker is going to get up and make a play. We’re not talking about Mike Wallace’s ineptitude to contest a 50/50 ball – Parker has proven he can out-jump and out-wrestle opposing cornerbacks for the football (see the highlight video below), and I expect Fitzpatrick to take full advantage of this skill.
The biggest deterrent? Miami’s inept offensive line.
Like in 2018, 2017, 2016 and basically every year you can imagine this past decade, the Dolphins’ offense has been hampered by anemic offensive lines.
Ryan Tannehill had terrible awareness in the pocket, but when you’re sacked 184 times in the first 4 years of your career, it’s evident that the mid and long-range passing game is going to be stifled.
Parker isn’t a bubble screen specialist. He’s the type of player that should be able to body-out a defensive back or a linebacker and win the inside slant route every time (something Miami inexplicably never did with him), but he isn’t going to catch the ball within 5 yards of the line of scrimmage; something Miami did fairly often throughout Tannehill’s tenure.
His 13.6 yards-per-reception average in his 4-year career speaks to how Parker is best utilized on offense.
If Chad O’Shea takes anything away from his time with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, I hope it’s their ability to maximize a player’s talent rather than forcing players into specific roles devised by the former regime (more-specifically, Adam Gase).
So is this the only thing we have as we pray for Parker’s emergence? Hope with a side of Fitzmagic?
Yes, Parker has been extremely frustrating for Dolphins fans, but there’s a reason why Chris Grier and the coaching staff retained Parker with a 2-year, $13m extension this offseason. They’re aware Parker has potential, and they’re aware that opposing defenses have to plan for Parker’s ability.
JOSH ROSEN dropping a dime to DEVANTE PARKER in the pouring rain at the 1st day of #Dolphins mandatory minicamp today pic.twitter.com/Vvry4Boa0H
— PirateLife Football (@PirateLifeFF) June 5, 2019
Other than the instances where Belichick would lineup his best cornerback on Jarvis Landry, DeVante Parker would typically receive the task of going up against the opponent’s #1 defensive back.
This has nothing to do with the rest of Miami’s receivers being “weak” either. If anything, their receivers have been the team’s most formidable group for a while (frankly, not saying all too much).
Kenny Stills is a legitimate deep threat. Landry or Albert Wilson are stud slot receivers. Jakeem Grant or Rishard Matthews are ideal #3 receivers. So the notion that the #1 cornerback lines up on Parker by default is incorrect.
What’s blasphemous is Miami’s inability to get Parker the ball – or gameplan for him properly.
Yes, his nagging, annual injuries seem to play a part in all of this. It’s hard to rely on a receiver that isn’t on the field all the time; and when he is, he isn’t necessarily at 100%. His Y/G statistic takes a hit because of this as well. Yes, he’s active, but no, he isn’t really playing.
But you can’t change facts, and the numbers aren’t lying when it shows Parker’s prior inability to be the effective #1 receiver we have all hoped for.
I know you’ve heard this before. I know this is old news and we resemble the Boy Who Cried Wolf more than we provide something enlightening to you, but 2019 is about to be DeVante Parker’s year. I don’t need Jarvis Landry to tell me he is a monster:
I don’t need former wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson to predict that “He’ll be a Monster”.
We know that Parker has all of the ability, and I think we can all agree that he just hasn’t ‘put it all together’ yet. With a new coaching staff (that has prior success providing offensive results), a pair of quarterbacks that fit Parker’s playing style, and the experience and maturity of playing in the league for 4 years, Parker is set to finally breakout in 2019.
This isn’t a comeback, this is the genesis to what will become Parker’s illustrious career.
DeVante Parker’s best career catches rivals any other player’s.
It’s your time. @DeVanteParker11 pic.twitter.com/pNHTvDNF9E
— Yung Mayo (@YungMayoYT) March 10, 2018
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Guide – Running Backs
Over the next two weeks, Locked On Dolphins will bring you your one-stop shop for all things Miami Dolphins 2019 training camp
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Tight Ends – 7/12
Wide Receivers – 7/15
Offensive Line – 7/16
Defensive Interior – 7/17
Defensive End – 7/18
Linebackers – 7/19
Cornerbacks – 7/22
Safeties – 7/23
Specialists – 7/24
Game-By-Game Predictions Part 1 – 7/24 (Part 2 coming in September)
Prologue:
For the majority of the Ryan Tannehill era, the Dolphins entered training camp as dark horse candidates to seize a wildcard playoff berth. Things have changed for the worse in 2019, but the step backward comes with the hopes of constructing a perineal AFC East contender capable of winning games in January.
That’s the big-picture snapshot of the Miami Dolphins rebuild. In the interim, however, establishing the core principles of the Brian Flores program, as well as developing young talent, both capture the forefront of this year’s training camp objectives.
Over the next two weeks, we will get you familiar with each player on the roster. With biographies, quick-hitter scouting notes, and a prediction on the player’s ultimate role on the 2019 Dolphins, this serves as your guide for Miami’s summer practice session.
Running Backs
Overview:
Far and away the most accomplished position group of the last half-decade, the Dolphins regularly uncover gems in the backfield. Gone is 2018’s lead-man (Frank Gore), as the focus shifts to fourth-year back Kenyan Drake. Behind Drake is a bevy of young, unproven players with versatile skill sets.
Therein lies the chief trait of backs in the new scheme — versatility. All three phases are a requirement to play in this multiple-package offense that will feature a fullback for the first time since the 2012 season.
Running Game Coordinator and Running Backs Coach Eric Studesville incorporated more variety in Miami’s ground-attack in 2018, his first year with the Dolphins. Studesville is one of two coaching holdovers from the previous regime, and with good reason.
Under Studesville’s tutelage, Gore posted his highest yards-per-carry average in seven years, Drake eclipsed 1,000 yards-from-scrimmage with 10 touchdowns, and Brandon Bolden ran the to the tune of 11.2 yards-per-carry. The ‘Phins — collectively — ranked seventh in the NFL in yards-per-carry.
Kenyan Drake – 3 years of service (4th in MIA)
Jersey: 32
College: Alabama
Opening Day Age: 26.7
Contract Details: 1 Year Remaining, $2M total, $0 guaranteed
Drake’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins
Part of a two-headed monster that carried the Dolphin offense in 2018, Drake was afforded minimal scoring opportunities (15 touches in the red zone), yet he still found pay dirt 10 times. A threat to score from anywhere on the field, Drake averaged 5.8 yards-per-touch with scoring plays of 54, 52, 33, 22, and 28 yards.
A report from ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe tells us that Drake has been given the task of studying James White’s role in the New England offense — a job that suits a back with Drake’s pass catching prowess. An increased workload, and unquestioned number-one-back status could lead to a monster season — in a contract year — for the star of the Miami Miracle.
Couple of things to note from this clip. 1.) Miami went to unbalanced lines relatively frequently this year (Tunsil on the right side). 2.) Pouncey really struggled with reach blocks this year. 3.) Kenyan Drake is a damn good runner. pic.twitter.com/wuQ5kxHZHy
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) February 18, 2018
2019 Projected Role: Starting back, 1a option, 65% snap-taker
Kalen Ballage – 1 year of service (2nd in MIA)
Jersey: 27
College: Arizona State
Opening Day Age: 23.6
Contract Details: 3 Years Remaining, $2M total, $0 guaranteed
Ballage’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins
A supremely talented back that never produced to the level of expectation in college, Ballage was a standout at the 2018 Senior Bowl. There, his ability to run inside, outside, catch passes, and play the trigger-man in the wildcat cemented his mid-round draft status.
Ballage saw an increased workload down the stretch with 66 of his 92 snaps coming in the final three weeks last season. His highlight play was a 75-yard touchdown scamper in week 15, but the advanced metrics were not kind to Ballage. He went down on first contact on 43 of his 45 touches.
The new scheme should favor Ballage’s style as a multi-faceted back — especially with the integration of the I-formation, and off-set-I, behind a fullback.
2019 Projected Role: Rotating #2 back, 1b option, 40% snap-taker
Daniel Jeremiah says the biggest mismatches on the field are RBs trying to pick up blitzing LBs, and LBs trying to cover RBs. Expect a lot of this from Kalen Ballage. Read the blitz, clear out the boundary with a drag, drop it in the bucket on the wheel. 3rd down and 9 conversion pic.twitter.com/v2uRN6FBW1
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) May 25, 2018
Myles Gaskin – Rookie
Jersey: 37
College: Washington
Opening Day Age: 22.7
Contract Details: 4 Years Remaining, $2.6M total, $90k guaranteed
Gaskin’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins
A production-machine in college, Gaskin’s measurables aren’t eye-popping, but he squeezes the most out of every carry with a throwback style. With four years of 1,200-plus rushing yards, Gaskin is diverse enough to run zone or man (power) concepts.
Gaskin was an afterthought in Washington’s passing game, but he’s an adept pass protector with experience in the wildcat, pistol, from the gun and in a traditional pro-style set.
Myles Gaskin thread (Ohio State, Auburn, Utah, Washington State games). pic.twitter.com/rZnP6aoeDH
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) April 29, 2019
2019 Projected Role: Specific package back, 10% snap-taker
Mark Walton – 1 year of service (1st in MIA)
Jersey: 9
College: Miami
Opening Day Age: 22.5
Contract Details: 1 Year Remaining (ERFA), $495k total, $0 guaranteed
Registering more arrests (3) than yards-per-carry (2.4) during his rookie season, Walton returns home to Miami for his last chance at a professional career. Walton flashed big-time ability, coupled with elite production, in his one complete season as a starter in college.
Brian Flores has a soft spot for players fighting to earn second chances. With the right direction from leadership, Walton has an opportunity to give the Dolphins a significant return on a no-risk investment.
2019 Projected Role: Specific package back, 5% snap-taker
Kenneth Farrow – 1 year of service (1st in MIA)
Jersey: 34
College: Houston
Opening Day Age: 26.5
Contract Details: 2 Years Remaining (RFA), $1.2M total, $0 guaranteed
The compactly built Farrow earned considerable playing time his rookie year in 2016, but hasn’t taken a regular season snap since. Signing from the defunct AAF, Farrow carved out his niche as a short-yardage back and touchdown maker. Farrow has a pre-existing relationship with the Dolphins coaching staff; he spent the 2018 season with the Patriots practice squad.
2019 Projected Role: Camp cut
Patrick Laird – Rookie
Jersey: 42
College: California
Opening Day Age: 24.0
Contract Details: 3 Years Remaining, $1.8M total, $0 guaranteed
Continuing a theme of high-character acquisitions, Laird is a self-made football player. He walked on at Cal and enjoyed a breakout junior campaign with 1,127 yards and eight touchdowns. Undrafted, Laird will have to defy the odds again to crack Miami’s opening day roster.
Laird’s best path to a career in the league is in the mold of Brandon Bolden — a special teams ace.
2019 Projected Role: Camp cut
Chandler Cox – Fullback – Rookie
Jersey: 38
College: Auburn
Opening Day Age: 23.1
Contract Details: 4 Years Remaining, $2.5M total, $90K guaranteed
A lot is expected of Miami’s seventh-round pick. Coach Flores has consistently reiterated his desire to play with a fullback, and Cox is the only player on the roster with that position distinction.
Pigeonholing Cox as a fullback is a mistake, however. He functioned as a tight end, H-back, and even played quarterback for a few snaps at Auburn. He’s an intelligent, throwback player that will execute all of his assignments and force defenders into business decisions at the second-level.
2019 Projected Role: Fullback, 25% snap-taker
2019 Dolphins Running Backs at a Glance:
Running backs are valued commodities in New England, and it’s likely that trend travels to Miami with the Patriot influence on the new staff. New England targeted backs in the passing game on 33% of early-down plays, and relied on James White with the same frequency of Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman.
Drake’s abilities as a runner and pass-catcher will challenge O’Shea’s creativity, but Kenyan will need to revert to his 2017 pass protection ways for the staff to demonstrate confidence in the fourth-year back; the same is true for the entirety of the backfield.
The timeshare bears watching. Drake never carried the load — outside of his five-game stretch in 2017 — and the game plans will be match-up based. The Dolphins have to like what they have with Drake, Ballage, and the contingency of backs vying for duties behind the 1-2-punch.
This may well be Miami’s best position group.
LATEST
- Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Guide – Tight Ends July 12, 2019
- Locked On Dolphins staff’s favorite all-time Fins player July 12, 2019
- DeVante Parker is Ready to Excel in 2019 July 11, 2019
- Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Guide – Running Backs July 11, 2019
- Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Guide – Quarterbacks July 10, 2019
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins1 week ago
5 Bold Predictions for the 2019 Miami Dolphins
-
Miami Dolphins5 days ago
Pinpointing Causes for Concern on Defense
-
Miami Dolphins1 week ago
Dolphins Vincent Taylor Poised for a Breakout Season
-
Miami Dolphins4 days ago
Here’s Why Kenyan Drake Won’t Rush for 1,000 Yards in 2019