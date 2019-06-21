Miami Dolphins
Locked On Dolphins staff’s favorite current Fins player
Let’s try something a little different on this mid-summer Friday. It’s always dead around this time of the year, so in a fun way to get amped up for the coming season, the LOD staff presents their favorite current Miami Dolphin and why. So without further ado, check out the team’s favorite Fins.
Jason Hrina- Kenny Stills
Andrew Mitchell- Albert Wilson
My favorite current player, amongst so many options, is Albert Wilson. There’s so many guys I like; Tunsil, Howard, Drake, Minkah, Bobby McCain, and Kenny Stills to name a few.
However, Albert Wilson hails from where I was raised, Port St. Lucie, Florida. He balled out at one of my high school’s rival teams, Port St. Lucie High. Wilson would dominate as a running back/quarterback hybrid and then go onto college and make his way onto the Kansas City Chiefs roster.
Before his injury last season, he was arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL! His insane quickness and pure speed help him create separation from defenders. Pair that up with his ability and ability to make defenders miss and you have a dangerous weapon when in open space.
My local area has produced talents like Kevin Smith (Detroit RB), Jamar Chaney (Eagles LB), Khalil Mack (Bears DE) and of course Wilson. While Mack is the biggest known name, if Wilson stays healthy all season he could 100% contend for that title!
Gabe Hauari- Christian Wilkins
Chris Kowalewski- Kenyan Drake
Whether as a result of conflicts with coaching staff (Jay Ajayi, Jarvis Landry), money issues (Ndamukong Suh) or not factoring into the franchise’s future plans (Ryan Tannehill, Cameron Wake) the past couple of seasons have seen the exodus of a number of Miami’s most popular and talented players. It’s almost at that point where I’m afraid to buy any more Dolphins jerseys because I don’t want to curse anyone else on the team – a throwback Reshad Jones jersey hangs precariously in my cupboard as the final current one.
Kenyan Drake is safe for now, as I’ll leave his jersey in stores and (together with countless other fans) be eternally grateful for his electric on-field play in the ‘Miami Miracle’. There’s plenty to like about Drake and he has a humble nature which encourages you to root for him. He didn’t complain (at least not publicly) when the Dolphins brought in Frank Gore and openly embraced the opportunity to learn from a future HOF’er.
Kenyan was on Good Morning Football about a month ago dissecting the Miami Miracle and the first thing he spoke about was the team effort which the play required, heaping praise on Ted Larsen for his key block which allowed room to make the highlight score.
I think it’s very indicative of the franchise’s view of Kenyan that Tom Garfinkel and Stephen Ross collaborated to pay for the return of the Miami Miracle ball and gave it to him as a present. However, although hugely appreciative to see its return, Drake maintained that the play was a team accomplishment and, as such, its rightful place remained at Hard Rock Stadium.
A threat to score any time he touches the ball, Drake is bottled lightning and fans everywhere should be clamouring to see more of him on the field. A quiet warrior, in the same image as Cameron Wake (another all-time favourite) he’s the lead-by-example type of player who you can’t help but want to see succeed.
Kevin Dern- Laremy Tunsil
Travis Wingfield- Minkah Fitzpatrick
Shawn Digity- Ryan Fitzpatrick
FitzMagic is just a colorful one-of-a-kind character that I would love to meet one day. He’s been an NFL journeyman so his career is unorthodox, but he has made his hay on the zeniths of a crazy roller coaster ride, and I’ve enjoyed the chaos of it all.
I went and bought a FitzMagic x Miami Dolphins shirt almost as soon as the Dolphins signed him. I’m all-in on the Fitzpatrick experience for 2019. And I’ll especially enjoy any of the locker room antics like last year in Tampa Bay when he hijacked DeSean Jackson’s wardrobe and wore it out to the media presser and uttered the quoteworthy “We just gotta stay humble”. Classic Fitzpatrick.
I’m looking forward to his on-field wackiness and his off-field bravado.
Foreword:
7,094 days, 308 games. That arduous, ceaseless waiting period spans the time from Dan Marino’s last buckle of the chin strap, to present day. The Packers and Colts were fortunate enough to hand the ball from one legend to another without skipping a beat. For Dolphins fans, Marino’s retirement coincides not only with the turn of the century, but with the downturn of the once winningest franchise in professional sports.
Chad Pennington’s 2008 MVP runner-up season sits a mere blip on the radar of futility. Ryan Tannehill teased fans for five years before an injury brought all hope to a fiery end. Daunte Culpepper was the worst consolation prize ever contrived and John Beck, Chad Henne, and Pat White each qualify as second-round busts.
The misery feels perpetual yet, somehow, not defeating. At least the Dolphins got the bat off the shoulder this offseason by taking a crack at Josh Rosen, but his rookie tape leaves plenty to be desired. A first-round signal-caller is the odds-on-favorite for Miami in next April’s draft; a class brimming with quarterback talent.
If patience truly is a virtue, then Dolphins fans have waited long enough. The collective has earned the right to unanimously appoint the next hero of professional football in South Florida. No more arguments, no more debates; just an unequivocal beast of a quarterback capable of willing the aqua and orange to victory on any given Sunday.
The same way #13 did for so many years.
Over the summer we will look at the top quarterback prospects entering the 2019 college football season.
Today takes us to a Group 5 school to look at the physically imposing Jordan Love.
Jordan Love 2018 Film Study
Playing at a group-of-five school will limit the exposure of any player, but it has become impossible to gloss over Utah State’s Jordan Love. At 6-4, 220 pounds, Love has the ideal build and makeup for the position. Some would argue that there’s a distinct advantage to playing outside of the nation’s powerhouse programs. Playing with a smaller program comes with unavoidable adversity that builds character and prepares the player for the challenges at the next level.
Heading into his junior season Love will face tremendous turnover on the roster and coaching staff.
The Utah State football program is under construction. In addition to playing for his third offensive coordinator, Love’s head coach is new, his top three receivers graduated, and his favorite tight end was drafted in April. That tight end, Dax Raymond, has a strong affinity for his former teammate.
“Anyone that watches, they know he’s a gamer and that’s the biggest thing I want in a quarterback personally,” Raymond said. “You sense the passion. He’s not out there just to throw the ball a couple of times, he’s out there to win.”
Love’s most recent OC and play caller, David Yost, slotted Love among the best quarterbacks he’s coached. “He’s right among them,” Yost said. “If he continues to progress with his skill set and his ability, he’s an NFL-level type quarterback as we go forward. That’s the expectation.”
That crop of quarterbacks includes Blaine Gabbert and Chase Daniel. All five of Yost’s QBs from his 12-year tenure at Missouri went on to play QB in the NFL.
When you see the traits — the perfect meld of school yard style honed in by prowess within the structure — you’ll see why Yost thought so highly of his former pupil.
Let’s get to the tape.
What Sets Love Apart:
Natural Thrower from Any Platform –
Some quarterbacks excel at drive throws and some are better at finessing the football. Some QBs are strictly confined to throwing from a clean pocket while others prefer getting on the move. Jordan Love is impervious to sacrificing accuracy under each of these circumstances. His arm has the natural elasticity to whip the football on-point from a variety of platforms and pass types.
Touch passing on point pic.twitter.com/rHWTEvnzRW
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 19, 2019
Perfect touch and pace in this floater pic.twitter.com/SWF7yMIz2S
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 19, 2019
And then comes back with a 99 MPH heater on the corner. pic.twitter.com/HU8DHruwYi
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 19, 2019
Love has the shortstop trait that allows him to deliver accurate passes regardless of the arm-angle. Over the top, from the side, opening the gait on the move, it’s all the same to Love.
Pat Mahomes lite pic.twitter.com/G7zEAbUaqJ
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 19, 2019
Quick Processing –
The majority of the video clips I made came from the season-opening game. Working under a brand new offensive system, Love showcased the ability to decipher coverage post-snap and beat the defense before it could rotate to plug windows.
Light feet, seamless ability to transition from a throwing platform to an escape route, and understanding the coverage and the need to clear the underneath LB pic.twitter.com/E4XlJyEsLm
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 19, 2019
Finds the stick route as the RB clears the LB and Love jams it into a closing window. pic.twitter.com/cEezfS3bWC
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 19, 2019
Processing the post-snap movement to anticipate the window and put it on target. pic.twitter.com/kbt3BNkk8u
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 19, 2019
Athleticism, Designed Runs and Goal Line Running Threat –
When the quarterback is a threat to run the football it puts another element in the mind of the defense. Love is just as big of a threat to sledgehammer the ball across the goal line — or in short-yardage — as and tailback or fullback. His big frame and aggressive style makes him a difficult tackle for any defensive back and plenty of linebackers.
The answer to any team’s short yardage woes pic.twitter.com/ZFv9vHtUPL
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 19, 2019
Goal line running option gives the defense one more element to defend. pic.twitter.com/pvyVOm76UE
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 19, 2019
Designed runs typically signal that the quarterback is adept at creating play off-script, and Love is no exception. He’s able to erase free rushers and create openings for his receivers down field as he surveys the coverage while attacking the line-of-scrimmage.
Erase the free rusher and put the ball on a dime running across the body. pic.twitter.com/Tb6tVnwEGA
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 19, 2019
Focused Areas of Improvement:
Staying with the Play –
This is nitpicking, I want to acknowledge that. At times, Love will drift away from pressure rather than search for available escape routes. He tends to fall backwards hoping for something to uncover before he takes a sack and throws the ball away.
At times Love will fade from pressure when there are available escape routes. pic.twitter.com/wkcgfBGoZi
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 19, 2019
Of the four quarterbacks I watched, I had the toughest time finding areas of weakness in Love’s game.
A rare mistake where Love locks onto his field side option as he double and triple clutches. pic.twitter.com/H8xZRe7IzL
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 19, 2019
Potential Fit with the Miami Dolphins:
We checked the leadership and character boxes in the initial category and we know Love is an accurate thrower. The one trait that Brian Flores and Chris Grier have mentioned this offseason that we haven’t covered with the other quarterbacks is athleticism and mobility. Justin Herbert has it, but Jordan Love is on another level.
For a team that wants to establish its identity as a tough, physical team, Jordan Love makes perfect sense. His presence can immensely upgrade the running game and force the defense to defend the entire field against both run and pass plays.
Conclusion:
Love vaulted to the top of my list of wants next offseason. I’m a sucker for the elite athletic traits and the big arm. If those inherent skills are married with a requisite level of processing, then that’s how superstars are born.
It’ll be a tall task for Love to supplant Tagovailoa, Fromm, and Herbert atop the QB prospect rankings list with a difficult set of circumstances at Utah State. Regardless, isolating the player for his traits and upside, no player in this class has more of the former than Jordan Love.
No-look pass?
Is this a no-look pass? Sure seems like it. pic.twitter.com/orCPZK61VA
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 19, 2019
Easy transition from on-the-move to getting the ball up and out.
Jordan Love has a natural throwing motion that isn’t impacted by altereted platforms or velocity changes. pic.twitter.com/vJXsqwi9rd
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 19, 2019
Miami Dolphins
Assessing the Depth of the Miami Dolphins
From the depths of hell, we present you with the Miami Dolphins‘ 2019 roster situation.
There was lots of chatter on social media yesterday regarding the overall depth of this team. Plenty of fans wanted to defend the various position groups this team developed, while others pointed out the overall lack-of-talent this team possesses.
While I do believe this team is better than most people give them credit for, they are still just one injury away from being on life support.
We all know injuries happen to every team every single year – it’s a matter of containing them and praying those injuries don’t derail your season.
Shallow History of our Depth
Let’s take 2018 for example:
The moment Vincent Taylor went down, the defensive line relied on other team’s trash to fill the position. Ziggy Hood and Sylvester Williams were invisible on the field; backed up by their combined statistical output of 14 tackles, 0 sacks, 0 tackles for a loss, 0 quarterback hits and 0 turnovers (while active for a combined 16 games).
Once the coaching staff realized that Tony Lippett would be unable to return to form from his torn achilles, we all held out hope that Cordrea Tankersley would evolve as a player. And when he didn’t, we witnessed an avalanche of moves that mightily hurt this defense.
Minkah Fitzpatrick played 3 different positions rather than settling into one. Bobby McCain was taken out of his slot corner position (where he excels), and gave us one of the worst seasons of his career.
We all felt we had a deep wide receiver room last season, and by the end of the year we were relying on Brice Butler and Leonte Carroo.
How did last year’s offensive line hold up when Daniel Kilgore and Josh Sitton went down with season-ending injuries? It didn’t.
Here is the play where Dolphins center Daniel Kilgore tore the triceps muscle on his left arm. pic.twitter.com/ZFMRC58ftH
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) October 3, 2018
What about when Laremy Tunsil had to miss time and the season essentially crashed on us during that Cincinnati Bengals game?
When Ryan Tannehill went down, we relied on Brock Osweiler. And I don’t think I need to repeat what happened in 2017 when Adam Gase virtually admitted the team didn’t have a solution on the roster and attempted to salvage the season by wasting $10m on Jay Cutler.
On paper, everything looks nice and promising – especially when we’re still 3 months away from meaningful football. But the season will provide a different story, and unless the addition of Brian Flores gives us a magical elixir that can prevent substantial injuries from happening, this season will feature some similar detriments.
So just how well will the team hold up?
As many have pointed out, we don’t even know who the 2019 starters will be, so how exactly can we gauge our team’s depth?
That’s where the first problem lies. You can’t have depth if you don’t have starters. You can put bodies into positions and ask them to perform, but if they are consistently overmatched, you don’t have formidable players.
Offensive Depth
The deepest position the Miami Dolphins have is the same position this team has been looking to solve for the past 20 years.
The Dolphins actually have 2 “starting” quarterbacks on this team. If one of them goes down, we have another that can step in and perform as if an injury never happened.
Thing is, you’re going from a bottom-third performer (Ryan Fitzpatrick) to one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the league last year (Josh Rosen); but at least you have 2 options that you can say are legitimate.
This isn’t downgrading Ryan Tannehill to Brock Osweiler or Matt Moore, so you can be assured that an injury to one of these players isn’t the most detrimental thing that could happen. But for now, we have no idea what kind of production we’re going to get.
Fitzpatrick has played on 7 different teams for a reason, and Rosen is either a complete unknown or we have to call a spade a spade and call out his 11/14 TD/INT ratio, his 55.2% completion percentage and 66.7 quarterback rating. And if your excuse revolves around the Arizona Cardinals offensive line, what exactly is he getting into with Miami?
(This article isn’t about Josh Rosen’s potential as a franchise quarterback, that’ll be debated plenty this offseason)
Most will say that Miami has depth at wide receiver as well, but that’s stretching it. We reminded you what happened last year, and this year’s team has the same cast of characters at the position. Except this year, two of those players are coming back from substantial injuries, so who knows how they’ll perform.
Does DeVante Parker step up in year 5 and with a new coaching staff? Does Chad O’Shea have a legitimate gameplan for an unconventional receiver (Albert Wilson)? Does Jakeem Grant produce more than 228 yards in a season (or more than the 583 receiving yards he’s accumulated his first three seasons combined)?
Preston Williams could be a phenomenal find, but we don’t know what he is yet. Players like Isaiah Ford and Francis Owusu flashed in prior training camps, and they weren’t even worthy of being poached by another team from our practice squad, let alone provide productive playing time when they were in the lineup.
Francis Owusu making his name known tonight in the NFL. Nice catch!#StanfordNFL #FinsUp #ATLvsMIA pic.twitter.com/xSwk7QuKXz
— Stanford Football (@StanfordFball) August 11, 2017
You don’t sign Brice Butler if you think you have depth. You don’t run out Leonte Carroo if you think you have depth. Do the 2019 Miami Dolphins have depth at the position? I’m skeptical, at best.
What does the rest of the offense have? Hope. And hope doesn’t mean you have depth.
I don’t have to waste too much time explaining the offensive line. They only have 2 legitimate starters in Laremy Tunsil and Jesse Davis. You could argue Daniel Kilgore is another legitimate starter, but his presence was more of a negative than a positive last season. Outside of those 3? Hope.
You can say the Dolphins have a deep running back room after drafting Myles Gaskin and signing Mark Walton from the 2018 draft class. They can be excellent players or they can be duds – nobody knows.
Kenyan Drake is a #1 running back and can be considered underrated across the league, but he needs to prove he can be a 1,000-yard back in the NFL. Kalen Ballage can be a solid compliment to Drake, but outside of his 75 yard touchdown run last season, he averaged 3.3 yards-per-carry. Any running back off the scrap heap can muster that.
This isn’t to disparage the potential these players have; but for now, nothing is proven. All we can do is….hope.
The tight end group is basically in shambles. Mike Gesicki had an underwhelming rookie season, but if he evolves he can still become a legitimate threat in this league. Durham Smythe served his purpose as a blocking tight end last season, but doesn’t offer much else in the receiving game. Nick O’Leary and his 86 receiving yards in 2018 don’t raise any kind of concern for opposing defenders or defensive coordinators. And Dwayne Allen is the team’s most-complete player…at 29 years old and after accumulating 27 receiving yards last season.
Mike Gesicki, ladies and gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/AKt21khQWW
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 18, 2018
Having a bunch of possibilities at a position is nice – you want to have options. But options aren’t answers, right now they’re simply….hopeful.
Defensive Depth
Now that we’ve obliterated any potential the offense has, let’s take a look at the Dolphins’ defense. This is where you can form a better argument for where your depth lies.
You can start with the team’s defensive line and realize you have zero starting defensive ends, but a plethora of defensive tackles. A ying-yang of a conundrum that isn’t all that harmonious.
Davon Godchaux, Vincent Taylor, Christian Wilkins and Akeem Spence provide us with a great group of defensive tackles. There is both depth and starting talent here. Unless Wilkins turns into the next Charles Harris (entirely possible), this unit could survive a terrible injury and still not miss a beat. Not sure if they would still excel during a 16-game stretch if someone went down and they had to continuously rotate to keep them fresh, but for now it seems like this team is just fine at defensive tackle.
Like we just mentioned, there are basically 0 defensive ends on the roster, and you can’t have depth if you don’t have starters.
Linebacker seems like it should be better in 2019 than it did in 2018. Jerome Baker was a great 3rd-round pick, and his evolution as both a linebacker and a pass-rusher will provide this defense with a scary threat for opposing offenses.
#Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker earned a season-high 83.7 overall grade in Week 9, racking up 6 tackles (3 stops) while allowing just 15 yards in coverage and returning his first career INT for a TD
Baker ranks as our 21st overall LB in the league through 9 weeks#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/WHQa6BVAxK
— Ryan Smith (@PFF_RyanSmith) November 8, 2018
Raekwon McMillan should be more comfortable calling plays and leading the defense. Since this is his “year 2”, he should be able to perform while thinking less and reacting more. He’s also in the process of learning a new scheme, so it’s entirely possible we witness another “growing year” for McMillan. Kiko Alonso isn’t the greatest starter, but he’s still a starting-caliber linebacker in this league and is capable of making plays.
This means we have 3 starting linebackers, but we’re discussing depth, not starters. Who’s going to step up if any of them go down?
Chase Allen and Mike Hull are formidable backups, but they’re special team’s specialists that otherwise get picked on when they’re in the starting lineup. Quentin Poling was a 7th-round pick in 2018 who remained on the practice squad all year. Nate Orchard is entering his 5th season and is coming from the Seattle Seahawks practice squad. Jayrone Elliot is coming from the AAF. And 5th-round pick Andrew Van Ginkel is a complete unknown. Will he turn into someone like Davon Godchaux or Jay Ajayi (as former 5th-round picks), or will he be stashed on the practice squad by the time preseason is over?
Again, plenty of bodies at the position, but that doesn’t mean you have answers.
Cornerback seems like it’s settled, but that depends on a myriad of factors. Xavien Howard is a stud and Bobby McCain is a great slot corner, but what exactly are you doing with Minkah Fitzpatrick? If he’s going to predominantly play cornerback, you’ve now taken away your safety depth, and if he’s going to play safety, your cornerback group is somewhat barren at best.
We are hopeful Eric Rowe will turn his career around as a former 2nd-round pick, but it’s entirely possible he’s a worse solution than Byron Maxwell was.
Cornell Armstrong and Jalen Davis can evolve into starters or even worthwhile backups for this team, but that hasn’t been proven yet. Torry McTyer was a surprising training camp story last year, but when he was thrust into a starting role he was picked on pretty badly.
The Patriots did a nice job of exploiting mismatches in the Dolphins secondary with Xavien Howard out. Patterson's TD came against Walt Aikens, who'd played just 10 defensive snaps all season entering Sunday. Edelman beat rookie Cornell Armstrong (22 career def. snaps) for his TD
— Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 10, 2018
Lots of possibilities at this position group, and I can buy the argument that this group is “set”, but I’m pushing my luck here. We’re potential living on (false) hope, and that’s not enough to satisfy my confidence in this group’s depth.
Reshad Jones is overpaid and T.J. McDonald can be a force when placed in the right scheme/position, but he was not a reliable starter for us last year. An aging playmaker (who we all want traded) and an underwhelming strong safety doesn’t give me much confidence in our starting safeties, but I’ll temper my pessimism for a moment and say those two are “fine”.
Behind them? Maurice Smith? I have no idea what I’m getting there. Walt Aikens? He’s a special team’s captain for a reason. We saw what happened to him when he was playing defensive snaps last year. If you think opposing offenses scoring touchdowns means we have depth, then we’ve had the best linebacking group in the NFL over the past decade.
This team has plenty of players that can evolve into legitimate threats. This team has plenty of players that can become menacing starters. This team has plenty of players that can develop into draft steals or solid signings. But what this team doesn’t have are definitive answers.
It simply has hope.
2018 Justin Herbert Film Study
Thought by many to be a curious decision, Justin Herbert opted to return to the University of Oregon for his senior season. Had he declared, the 6-foot-6, 233-pound signal caller very well could’ve been the second quarterback off the board in a weak draft class. Now, Herbert will be available in next April’s draft, but faces much stiffer competition.
Herbert’s production regressed significantly in his junior season. After starting eight games each in back-to-back years (freshman and sophomore seasons), Herbert finally played wire-to-wire in 2018. His first full season saw a drop in completion percentage below 60% (59.4), his yard-per-attempt from 9.6 down to 7.8, and his is passer rating was the lowest of his three-year career.
“[I’m looking for a guy] that’s going rally everybody on this team,” former Ducks Head Coach Willie Taggart said of his quarterback competition prior to the 2017 season. “When we find that guy, that’s when we’re going to name a starter.
Herbert is said to be a quiet, reserved presence in the Oregon football program. Taking is a step further, Bleacher Reports’ Matt Miller conveyed a report from an NFL scout who described Herbert as ‘aloof,’ and ‘soft.’
These reports should not be taken as gospel. Leaks and second-hand information have a way of materializing into false narratives. It’s all a part of the grand puzzle, and while there’s typically fire where there’s smoke, Herbert has one more season to change the perception of his character among the NFL community.
That’s not what has people raving about his professional prospect any way. It’s the raw package that Herbert offers as a passer, runner, and dual-threat quarterback. Let’s get to the film.
What Sets Herbert Apart:
Velocity –
If the only metric to consider were physical traits, Herbert would be the unanimous number-one quarterback in the 2019 draft class. No quarterback in college football can drive the ball down the seam, to the field, or into tight windows like Herbert.
In rhythm and within the structure, Herbert can carve up a defense. pic.twitter.com/ydcsxwKoiL
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019
A rare, rare throw picking apart a trio of Stanford zone defenders. pic.twitter.com/IQnFlWRVLU
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019
Supremely talented, Herbert drives the ball better than anybody in this class. pic.twitter.com/faBJO0O3bg
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019
Stationary, or on the move, Herbert can rip the football. Within the structure of the offense, he incorporates his lower half and drives the football on-point. When on the move, he’s naturally fluid enough to open his gait and get his hips and shoulders through the zone simultaneously.
These traits are especially helpful on stick throws, slants, and threading the middle portion of the field against cover-2.
Athleticism and Off-Script Ability –
The Oregon offense has been predicated on athletic quarterbacks for some time and Herbert is no exception to that rule. The run-pass-option is prevalent as Herbert can pick up chunks on designed runs, or when the play breaks down and he’s forced off-script.
Justin Herbert’s biggest asset might be the incorporation of deigned runs. pic.twitter.com/p7m6v9bd17
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019
Herbert’s pass protection had its leaky moments as he was often forced off of his spot and put into a position where he had to play hero ball. In the PAC-12, Herbert was more than capable as he often broke the pocket and made plays with both his legs and his arm.
Forced off his spot and making plays off script pic.twitter.com/b2VOOts7hp
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019
Sees the man coverage without rush lane integrity and he’s off for a big gainer. pic.twitter.com/KYTgzRrKfD
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019
Focused Areas of Improvement:
Pre-Determined Mindset –
Perhaps its systemic of supremely gifted quarterbacks, but the majority of said-physical marvels struggle with the cerebral portion of the game; Herbert isn’t any different. On multiple occasions, it would appear that Herbert has made his decision where the football is going pre-snap without any regard for the coverage the defense shows.
Reads man coverage pre-snap, MSU falls into zone and Herbert nearly gets picked. pic.twitter.com/rAajwMF07o
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019
This flaw is a result of both pre-and-post-snap shortcomings as it pertains to deciphering coverage and rotation. As things evolve from the time the huddle is broken to the end of the play, Herbert often stares down his initial read and forces the ball in regardless of the defense.
I truly question how much time Herbert puts into his prep. pic.twitter.com/zwXOvuE91u
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019
Pre-determined where the ball is going before the snap. pic.twitter.com/8Sdrn87hUd
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019
Herbert’s decision to return to school could pay dividends. He needs to iron out this issues during his senior season if he wants to go off the board in the first round. To the perimeter, inside, against man or zone, it doesn’t matter — Herbert’s struggles are between the ears.
Touch Passing –
Dolphins fans saw it time-and-time again with Ryan Tannehill, the strong-armed quarterbacks tend to struggle with changing the pace of their throwing tempo. Slowing down the arm speed requires a more natural feel for aiming the football, and Herbert consistently demonstrates an inability to execute these throws.
There’s no feel for touch passing in Herbert’s game. pic.twitter.com/R1wO4ULIJ5
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019
Herbert struggles with the finesse on touch passes. Lacks natural feel. pic.twitter.com/3yWKe0zP7t
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019
Seeing Phantom Pressure –
Inconsistent mechanics, as a result of pressure, and dropping his eyes to anticipate pressure, forces Herbert to miss opportunities against the blitz. Often times, Herbert put his body in position to protect himself from an imminent hit opposed to standing in and delivering the football.
The Washington State game was an example of Herbert succumbing to a superb pass rush and allowing the constant pressure to change his game.
WSU put Herbert under pressure all day. At a certain point, he stopped caring about mechanics and accuracy. pic.twitter.com/FDUjcqvAPI
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019
Potential Fit with the Miami Dolphins:
It’s difficult to imagine the Dolphins wanting to take this path again. The similarities to Ryan Tannehill are vast in the way he can do everything from a physical standpoint, but the mental development has a long way to go. Through seven years, it never materialized with Tannehill. Spending a first round pick on a project quarterback is a risky move for a General Manager that has to nail his next first round QB selection.
From a schematic standpoint, the fit isn’t there. Herbert’s specialties are in winning with physical gifts, taking advantage of perfect circumstances within the structure of the offense, and also beating teams off-script.
If we are to assume that Miami wants to replicate a system similar to the one ran in New England, it requires more of a point guard mentality. A point-man that can discern the defense pre-snap, and distribute the ball accordingly post-snap.
Conclusion:
If — and it’s a big if — the reports of Herbert’s character shortfalls are true, he won’t even make it onto Miami’s draft board next April. For the same reasons we speculate that Miami will love Jake Fromm, they’ll shy away from Herbert as leadership and connecting with his teammates are integral parts of the new program.
On top of the locker room and leadership principles, Herbert’s apparent lack of preparation (or failures to effectively prepare) removes him entirely from the list of options in the event that Josh Rosen doesn’t prove to be the answer in Miami.
An under-thrown touch pass down the seam.
Underthrown touch pass again pic.twitter.com/RT8dZCqGRV
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019
Impacted mechanics from pressure.
Herbert has a tendency to throw all mechanics out the window once the pass rusher impacts him. pic.twitter.com/QO92DHL6fY
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019
Poor location, with no regard for the defensive leverage, on a downfield throw.
The ball is often thrown off the landmark, over the wrong shoulder, etc. pic.twitter.com/cTSa5c2f90
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019
