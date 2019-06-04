Miami Dolphins
Mandatory Mini-Camp 6/4/19 – Brian Flores Media Availability
Mandatory mini-camp is officially underway beginning today and the question which was bound to be on everybody’s lips related to the presence of the Dolphins’ Pro-Bowl safety, Reshad Jones. Before taking to the field, Brian Flores met with the media to discuss (or not) his thoughts on the current roster and plans for 2019 ahead of the Dolphins’ final offseason training sessions.
On Reshad Jones’ return for mandatory practice, Flores stated, “He looks like he’s in really good shape… He’s gonna get out there and practice today. I’m looking forward to seeing him and getting him involved in the communication and terminology and getting into some competitive period”.
When questioned about Jones’ potential role on this team, Flores was as elusive as ever: “That could go a few different ways. This is a guy who’s got a lot of experience, someone who can play a few different roles. He could play a lot of roles for us, quite honestly. But that’s up to him, like it is for every other player. I tell them all this – what your role will be on this team is up to you… it’s about how you practice, how you prepare, how you perform in practice and in ages when we get to that”.
On his conversations with Reshad Jones about allegedly quitting on the team last season during the Week 9 game vs the Jets: “You guys have heard me, I’m focused on today. I’m not focused on last year or yesterday, any of that. My focus and my conversations with Reshad are about playbook, communication, fundamentals, technique – last year’s last year. So, no, I haven’t had that conversation”.
He confirmed that the defensive backs, as a group, need to ensure a high-level of communication: “The chemistry between the safeties is very important. The chemistry between the safeties, the linebackers, the corners to the D-Line, I think all of it is important. Getting into a practice setting where you can work on that communication with various calls to various formations, various personnel groups offensively. I mean, there’s a hundred things that can happen on a play, so the communication from that standpoint is something you’ve got to build over time. We’ve been doing that – really since April 1st”.
What is quickly becoming Flores’ trademark realism came back into play when he touched upon how far along the communication process his team currently sits, compared to where he expects to be.
“We’re not going to conquer the world in one day, I’ll tell you that right now”.
Since OTAs, word has spread through Dolphins Land about the possible use of Bobby McCain at safety. Flores stated that Reshad’s presence won’t necessarily affect his plans for McCain or the group as a whole, as all DBs will be asked to work in different positions, again promoting his fundamental ethos of player versatility.
“The goal is to create an environment where there’s competition. But we’re also growing, we’re learning, we’re communicating, working on our fundamentals and technique and trying to get 11 guys on the same page to have a good solid play over and over and over again, trying to string those plays together”.
What does Flores hope to have accomplished by the time the players finish for summer? “I want to finish strong, that’s definitely at the top of my list. We’ve made a lot of improvement since we started on April 1st – I think this group is working hard, it’s important that we finish strong”.
Seemingly something of a mantra for the 2019 Dolphins, the ‘finish strong’ principle is clear – to continue working on the fundamentals, to ensure everyone knows what they’re supposed to do and can do it without hesitation. The logic is that when the team gets into the “meat” of it – 3rd down, red zone, 2 minute work – complete with all the distractions of a game, players have to be able to fall back on their fundamentals. “It’s gotta be seamless, something you don’t think about… It’s in the little details that no-one’s going to write about or talk about on ESPN… That’s where my focus is and I try to steer their focus in that direction too”.
Flores praised 1st round draft pick, Christian Wilkins, for his energy and enthusiasm through 9 OTAs but knows that his evaluation is still far from complete: “He’s got a lot to learn, a long way to go but he works hard at it every day. He brings a lot of energy. I like what I’ve seen. But at that position, you’ve seen nothing until [they] put the pads on”.
With the Dolphins looking to break free from the bonds of quarterback purgatory, development of the QBs will inevitably always be the talk of the town. Flores reiterated what he is looking for from Josh Rosen and Ryan Fitzpatrick: “I want to see improvement on the weeks that each guy’s been building from when they got here… from a leadership standpoint first and foremost. Getting us lined up, if somebody doesn’t know where to go, that guy needs to get them lined up. That’s the role of the quarterback. I want to see fire, I want to see energy. In and out of the huddle, I want to see a crisp operation which starts at the quarterback position. It’s been solid – it can always be better and we’re going to continue to harp on those guys. Every good play starts with the quarterback, we’re going to stress ball security, ball handling… I’m into details, into the fundamentals”.
On Kenyan Drake, Flores was asked about his positive traits and how opponents can be expected to defend against him. “He’s athletic, he’s explosive, fast, a good route runner. He does a lot of good things. How you defend against him? We’ll let the opponent figure that out”. It seems that Flores’ approach of scheming to benefit the players’ best attributes wasn’t just empty words and he praised his staff in their work so far as they look to allow this group to access their full potential.
“As we sit here today, we don’t know where he’s going to line [up]. Chad [O’Shea], Jerry [Schuplinski], Eric [Studesville], Jim [Caldwell] – they’ve done a really good job coming up with ways to put our players in the best positions to do what they do well, but also to put the defense in some tough positions as well. That’s game planning, that’s coaching and we have a lot of good coaches on this staff. We talk about competition on the field and there’s competition from a coaching perspective as well. I like that. We’re not trying to trick anybody but there’s that bit of gamesmanship that I like…”.
On Albert Wilson, Flores acknowledged the difficulty in assessing the Dolphins’ dynamic playmaker and the team’s vision for him noting that, at this point, Wilson can only “do everything he can do possible to get himself back on the field, which he is doing”. However, it would be wrong to think for even a second that Flores – clearly a man of dedicated preparation – doesn’t have a plan up his aqua sleeves. “Do I have a lot of thoughts, ideas, based on what I’ve seen?Yeah, I think we all do… You’ve seen what the guy is capable of – but until he’s out there, all it is is thoughts”.
Flores praised the fantastic efforts and aims of the annual Fins Weekend, fully embracing the organisation’s dedication to giving back to the community. “What that weekend is about, it’s about giving back. We’re golfing for education, we’re fishing for education and that’s something I was happy to be a part of”.
Acknowledging that he is not a natural fisherman, it’s clear that Flores prefers his feet on land and his eyes on the field. When asked if he plans to go fishing again, “It’s not a ‘no’. But it’s a ‘no’. I’d rather watch film”.
Mandatory mini-camp runs June 4-6.
Miami Dolphins
Final Football of the Offseason – What to Watch at Mandatory OTAs
Perfect attendance in the offseason program equates to 15 total practices for each member of the Miami Dolphins. A pre-draft veteran camp, a post-draft rookie camp, and four separate three-day sessions are crucial, foundational steps for Brian Flores to institute his new program in South Florida.
This final, mandatory session that runs from today-through-Thursday concludes football activities until training camp opens in Late-July.
These practices are merely glorified passing camps with a heavy emphasis on technique, fundamentals, and discipline. Unlike the last three weeks, the media is invited to all three practices. More tweets, more sound bites, more football.
In the grand scheme of things, there probably isn’t a whole lot to glean from these watered-down practices. In truth, the media has no idea what to look for from most of the positions working out in helmets and shorts.
Without pads, the sole focus for either line is learning their respective assignments, how to make proper sight adjustments, and altering the technique to fit the requests of the coaching staff.
The only quantifiable metrics from the week are the very aspects of the practice that make it an augmented 7-on-7 camp – QBs, pass catchers, and defensive backs.
So that’s where we focus the lens. Before the long summer break, here are the things to watch for this week in Davie.
Growth from the Quarterbacks –
We’ve heard that Ryan Fitzpatrick is more adept than Josh Rosen at absorbing and communicating the new offensive scheme. While that’s to be expected — given Fitzpatrick’s experience and six-week head start on Rosen — the staff will want to see both players advance in the program.
The aim is to eliminate previous mistakes, perfect last week’s lessons, and embrace the challenges of a new week of install. The pace of these practices — and what’s more, the pace of the program — hinges on the quarterbacks’ ability to process and rise to each obstacle.
Defensive Back Deployment –
The theme of the offseason on Locked On Dolphins has been the importance of the secondary in this scheme, and the requirement of each member to matchup in man-coverage. Last week’s reports told us that longtime slot corner, and 2018 tryout perimeter corner, Bobby McCain was flirting with work at safety.
McCain has the instincts and change-of-direction skill set to handle those duties, but his long-speed and size create questions about his ability to act as the last-line-of-defense. McCain isn’t the only one capable of double duty; Minkah Fitzpatrick and Eric Rowe both have experience playing all over the secondary.
As is the case for the offensive line, the Dolphins figure to play the five best players at the available starting positions. Unless, of course, one of those five players isn’t on the roster come September.
Reshad Jones, Will He or Won’t He? –
If Jones isn’t at practice today that should provide Dolphins fans with all they need to know about his short-term prospects with the team. His long-term status is already dubious, at best, but another no-show may force the hand of this new regime to find a trade partner for the longest tenured Dolphin (sans special teams — John Denney).
Preston Williams Continued Progress –
For an undrafted rookie to make the 53-man roster, he must check boxes along the way. To this point, Williams has posted a perfect track record as a member of the Dolphins, but still has a long way to go. His ascension from attractive camp name to productive player on Sundays will require another week of quality impressions, and a training camp chocked full of undeniable progress and prowess.
The highlight plays that Williams has been reportedly registered during the voluntary portions of camp will put a spotlight on rookie, for better or worse. The way he prepares, the way he approaches the weight room — everything will become more magnified with each big play he makes on the practice field.
The entire offseason is built on a long, continuous tease. The player acquisition period constructs the roster, minicamps give us a jaded look at the new faces, training camp introduces pads, but still operates in a controlled environment. Then, preseason arrives and the football world is bursting at the seams ready for the calendar to turn to September. This week provides us with our final look at the squad before the intensity turns up in August.
Attendance has been good for Flores and company as the Dolphins wade through this integral phase of an arduous rebuild. Instilling the pillars of the staff, setting expectations, and developing an environment reign supreme — no individual is bigger than the team.
Fortunately, that’s Brian Flores’ bread and butter.
Miami Dolphins
Staff Predictions: Which offensive player will break out in 2019?
The Dolphins are currently in the middle of a rebuild/retool/tank/whatever you want to call it, and as predicted we’ve seen a lot of roster turnover this offseason.
With a lot of young and relatively unknown player on the roster, predicting a breakout player before the start of training camp can prove to be difficult, but the intrepid staff here at LOD gave it a shot anyways.
Here are our predictions for which offensive players will break out this season:
Kevin Dern
Prediction: Kalen Ballage
I know Kenyan Drake seems like the guy the RB that Miami will feature primarily out of the backfield. Rightly so, in my opinion. And Drake will get his touches. However, my pick to breakout is Kalen Ballage. Miami are transitioning offenses and incorporating a fullback to help them lead a power run game between the tackles. At 6’2″ 237lbs, I envision Kalen Ballage getting used in a role like LaGarrette Blount or Marion Barber back when he was the “closer” (4th quarter RB) for the Dallas Cowboys. With an uptick in carries, I think Ballage will prove his worth after notching just 45 total touches (35 carries, 9 receptions) in 2018.
Jaymin Stamper
Prediction: Albert Wilson
Albert Wilson will be the 2019 Miami Dolphins version of Julian Edelman. New offensive coordinator Chad O Shea and quarterback Josh Rosen will need someone to rely on for the quick passes across the middle of the field, and that’s where Wilson will shine.
Before suffering a season ending hip injury seven games into the 2018 season, Wilson was on pace for career marks in targets, receptions and yards per game and already accounted for a career high 4 touchdowns. A healthy Albert Wilson is going to be a key piece of the Miami Dolphins offense in 2019, and I’m here for it.
Andrew Mitchell
Prediction: Kalen Ballage
I think this new team is going to run the ball often. We’re adopting the New England method of having big, powerful offensive lineman. I see Drake as the starter but kind of what we saw a few years back with LeGarrette Blount & the Pats, Ballage could be a TD monster when we are inside the 20. I see him getting anywhere between 6-8 TDs on the upcoming season. Look for a lot of Power-I formations with rookie FB Chandler Cox leading the way. Add in the fact Drake usually misses some games and Ballage could be the #1 by seasons end.
Chris Kowalewski
Prediction: Jakeem Grant
Though the Dolphins have a solid number of receivers on the roster who will all be battling for playing time, Grant has arguably been on the cusp of a ‘breakout’ for a couple of years, falling short due to a combination of injury and lack of opportunity. When healthy and on the field, Jakeem has shown that he has some of the fastest feet in the game, an uncanny ability to avoid tackles and a willingness to line up at any position on the field, turning him into a versatile weapon.
Coach Flores has vowed competition amongst all of his players and to fit schemes around them to put them in the best position to succeed. If he makes a full recovery, Grant’s innate skill-set combined with his strong work ethic could gain him a valuable position in Chad O’Shea’s creative offense, leading to points on the board and to a higher level of notoriety and respect which he deserves.
Oliver Candido
Prediction: Kenyan Drake
Gase didn’t seem to trust Kenyan which often led to underutilizing his talents. We saw how dangerous he can be in the passing game and running game. He will split carries with Ballage but will have plenty of opportunities to carry and catch the rock. I wouldn’t be surprised to see over 1,100 yards from scrimmage and double digit TDs as Kenyan finally becomes an all season impact player for the Dolphins.
Shawn Digity
Prediction: Michael Dieter
Deiter is exactly one of the players I would’ve nabbed in this past April’s draft to patch up the offensive line. Not only is Deiter huge, but he’s been the beneficiary of coming from a renowned offensive lineman program: Wisconsin. I don’t expect Deiter to hit the ground running, but after he’s taken his lumps I think he’ll come into his own and be one of the biggest surprises for the 2019 Dolphins.
Travis Wingfield
Prediction: Kenyan Drake
Going on decades of underwhelming offensive outputs, the Dolphins have plenty of breakout star options. Given Miami’s likely emphasis on the ground game, without a veteran presence blocking his progress, Kenyan Drake is poised to post gaudy numbers. He’s a career 4.7 yard-per-carry-back with big-play ability both in the pass and ground game. It’s time for Drake to compile 1,500 yards from scrimmage and double digit touchdowns.
Jason Hrina
Prediction: DeVante Parker
Here we go, Dolphins fans! Year 5 and we’re still on the DeVante Parker hype train. This receiver has all the intangibles, but has yet to put them together. Was he stunted by Adam Gase’s offense? Was it all of his injuries? Was it the “sensitivity” of being a 1st-round pick unable to live up to expectations? There’s a reason why the Miami Dolphins didn’t give Parker away for a menial draft pick; they believe they have a receiver they can mold into a legitimate #1 threat. Does this offense maximize his potential, or does he become another Ryan Tannehill – a player with a myriad of reasons to be great, but he just doesn’t have “it”? If Miami is truly tanking in 2019, it’s time to see what they have in Parker. Expect him to be a bigger part of the gameplan each week. This may very well be the year he ellipses 1000 yards. Or we might just be touting his potential another 5 years from now…
Gabe Hauari
Prediction: Mike Gesicki
Travis wrote a piece about this last week, but I just want to reiterate his point. I was a huge fan of Gesicki coming out of the draft last year, and I still believe he can be a weapon if used properly. Adam Gase and Co. insisted on turning Gesicki into a blocking tight end, which was not a good decision.
My hope is that Chad O’Shea and tight ends coach George Godsey see Gesicki’s value as a receiver/flex tight end and utilize him properly, allowing him to reach his full potential. His athleticism is well-documented and the Dolphins are loaded with blocking tight ends/H-back type players. Gesicki can be a safety blanket for Ryan Fitzpatrick and/or Josh Rosen this season.
Miami Dolphins
Staff Predictions: Which defensive player will break out in 2019?
The Dolphins are currently in the middle of a rebuild/retool/tank/whatever you want to call it, and as predicted we’ve seen a lot of roster turnover this offseason.
With a lot of young and relatively unknown player on the roster, predicting a breakout player before the start of training camp can prove to be difficult, but the intrepid staff here at LOD gave it a shot anyways.
Here are our predictions for which defensive players will break out this season:
Kevin Dern
Prediction: Raekwon McMillan
Minkah Fitzpatrick is the obvious choice here, so I’ll go with Raekwon McMillan as my pick to be a breakout player. The last month of the 2018 season McMillan was the best and most consistent linebacker the Dolphins had, not Jerome Baker. Baker made flash plays, but McMillan was more consistent.
In this defense McMillan will have even more opportunities to be successful. While I don’t think he’ll replicate 100% of the things that Dont’a Hightower does (ex: I don’t think we’ll see McMillan lined up as a DE or edge LB) I think he can handle the bulk of the responsibilities that Hightower oversees between the OTs. We’ll see Raek stop the run and I expect we’ll see him be a key cog in some of Miami’s blitzes and pass-rush games. He’s an ascending player, and this defense may put him on the fast-track to becoming a household name more so than it will Jerome Baker.
Jaymin Stamper
Prediction: Minkah Fitzpatrick
2019 is going to be the year second year pro out of Alabama breaks out onto the scene. New Head Coach Brian Flores and the new defensive scheme hitting South Beach this fall will give Fitzpatrick multiple opportunities to move around and be a play-maker all over the field. He should have no problem building on what was a solid rookie season where he snatched away two interceptions, and breaking out for at least double that number in 2019 is something I will look for.
Andrew Mitchell
Prediction: Jerome Baker
There’s a lot of ways to go with this defense and there’s a lot more talent than people realize. Baker’s athleticism, speed, and cover skills are going to have him on the field a ton. With this new regime and new defense, Snap counts aren’t a given like they were in previous years. This scheme is going to be diverse and very specific to situations that arise. I see Baker fitting into all the situations as a pass rusher, early down linebacker and of course using his speed for coverage purposes as well. I really think he dominates a lot of stat categories for Miami this season.
Chris Kowalewski
Prediction: Vincent Taylor
Now entering his 3rd season at defensive tackle, the 6’3” 306lb behemoth was showing big strides of improvement in 2018 before a foot injury unfortunately cut his season short. The Dolphins’ 2019 1st round draft pick of Christian Wilkins supports the idea of a defensive scheme being built around athletic, powerful tackles to generate pressure and Taylor works to those same principles, rather than simply being a space-eater on the line.
There may inevitably be something of a learning as the team learns new schemes on both sides of the ball, but with a full off-season to recover and a proven defensive tactician at the helm in Coach Flores, Vincent Taylor has a great opportunity ahead of him to showcase his talents as a full-time starter.
Oliver Candido
Prediction: Raekwon McMillan
Raekwon had his rookie year stolen by the ACL injury, but after becoming truly healthy at around mid season last year, he made huge strides in his game. With a former LBs coach as his DC and HC, Raekwon will become the leader of this defense and lead the team in tackles.
Shawn Digity
Prediction: Jerome Baker
If there’s someone who should be thanking their lucky stars for the Brian Flores hire, it’s Jerome Baker. He faced some tumult during his 2018 rookie campaign, but he ultimately flashed more good than bad. And with the way the defense is going to be hybridized, I can see Baker becoming one of the most likely players to start racking up stats in flashier areas, such as sacks, pressures, and hurries.
Travis Wingfield
Prediction: Minkah Fitzpatrick
Phins’ fans might be well-versed in the mastery, nuance, and versatility that is Minkah Fitzpatrick, but he’s not well-known on the national stage — that changes in 2019. Fitzpatrick is an elite cover corner working inside the slot, and hardly a slouch when he kicks outside, or deep into a safety role. In a defense that emphasizes man-coverage, Fitzpatrick’s star will blossom in year-two.
Jason Hrina
Prediction: Bobby McCain
Bobby would have been the perfect breakout candidate a few years ago when he earned himself a contract extension and a spot among the top-tier of slot cornerbacks. Last year would have you believe that was a bigger mistake than the Andre Branch contract. McCain was thrust into outside cornerback duties when the Dolphins realized they needed to sport a second cornerback there. Now that Miami has an (unreliable) second CB in Eric Rowe, McCain can focus on his natural slot corner position. The interesting dilemma arises with the development that Minkah Fitzpatrick could very well man the nickel corner spot this season, effectively moving McCain to safety or the outside. Even if that’s the case, I still believe he’s utilized as a second slot corner in a 4-2-5 front. The Patriots are known to maximize their player’s potential rather than force-feed their own scheme, and I think this ideology helps McCain’s resurgence as defensive captain on this team.
Gabe Hauari
Prediction: Cordrea Tankersley
I’m aware this pick may not be the most popular choice, but I’m a big believer in Tankersley and getting a clean slate with a new coaching staff may be just what the doctor ordered.
He fits the prototype Brian Flores, Patrick Graham and Josh Boyer look for in corners (long, athletic, good ball skills) and with Eric Rowe’s injury history, Tankersley could see a fair amount of snaps this season. If he can play like he did his rookie season again, he could break out in a big way.
LATEST
- Mandatory Mini-Camp 6/4/19 – Brian Flores Media Availability June 4, 2019
- Final Football of the Offseason – What to Watch at Mandatory OTAs June 4, 2019
- Staff Predictions: Which offensive player will break out in 2019? June 4, 2019
- Staff Predictions: Which defensive player will break out in 2019? June 4, 2019
- Miami’s Mr. Versatile – Albert Wilson June 2, 2019
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins4 days ago
My Money is on the Miami Dolphins Making the Playoffs
-
Miami Dolphins2 days ago
Miami’s Mr. Versatile – Albert Wilson
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
Miami Dolphins: 5 Training Camp Teases to Watch For
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
Free Agent Analysis: Miami Dolphins Sign DT Adolphus Washington