Mandatory Mini-Camp 6/4/19 – Brian Flores Media Availability

Mandatory mini-camp is officially underway beginning today and the question which was bound to be on everybody’s lips related to the presence of the Dolphins’ Pro-Bowl safety, Reshad Jones. Before taking to the field, Brian Flores met with the media to discuss (or not) his thoughts on the current roster and plans for 2019 ahead of the Dolphins’ final offseason training sessions.

On Reshad Jones’ return for mandatory practice, Flores stated, “He looks like he’s in really good shape… He’s gonna get out there and practice today. I’m looking forward to seeing him and getting him involved in the communication and terminology and getting into some competitive period”.

When questioned about Jones’ potential role on this team, Flores was as elusive as ever: “That could go a few different ways. This is a guy who’s got a lot of experience, someone who can play a few different roles. He could play a lot of roles for us, quite honestly. But that’s up to him, like it is for every other player. I tell them all this – what your role will be on this team is up to you… it’s about how you practice, how you prepare, how you perform in practice and in ages when we get to that”.

On his conversations with Reshad Jones about allegedly quitting on the team last season during the Week 9 game vs the Jets: “You guys have heard me, I’m focused on today. I’m not focused on last year or yesterday, any of that. My focus and my conversations with Reshad are about playbook, communication, fundamentals, technique – last year’s last year. So, no, I haven’t had that conversation”.

He confirmed that the defensive backs, as a group, need to ensure a high-level of communication: “The chemistry between the safeties is very important. The chemistry between the safeties, the linebackers, the corners to the D-Line, I think all of it is important. Getting into a practice setting where you can work on that communication with various calls to various formations, various personnel groups offensively. I mean, there’s a hundred things that can happen on a play, so the communication from that standpoint is something you’ve got to build over time. We’ve been doing that – really since April 1st”.

What is quickly becoming Flores’ trademark realism came back into play when he touched upon how far along the communication process his team currently sits, compared to where he expects to be.

“We’re not going to conquer the world in one day, I’ll tell you that right now”.

Since OTAs, word has spread through Dolphins Land about the possible use of Bobby McCain at safety. Flores stated that Reshad’s presence won’t necessarily affect his plans for McCain or the group as a whole, as all DBs will be asked to work in different positions, again promoting his fundamental ethos of player versatility.

“The goal is to create an environment where there’s competition. But we’re also growing, we’re learning, we’re communicating, working on our fundamentals and technique and trying to get 11 guys on the same page to have a good solid play over and over and over again, trying to string those plays together”.

What does Flores hope to have accomplished by the time the players finish for summer? “I want to finish strong, that’s definitely at the top of my list. We’ve made a lot of improvement since we started on April 1st – I think this group is working hard, it’s important that we finish strong”.

Seemingly something of a mantra for the 2019 Dolphins, the ‘finish strong’ principle is clear – to continue working on the fundamentals, to ensure everyone knows what they’re supposed to do and can do it without hesitation. The logic is that when the team gets into the “meat” of it – 3rd down, red zone, 2 minute work – complete with all the distractions of a game, players have to be able to fall back on their fundamentals. “It’s gotta be seamless, something you don’t think about… It’s in the little details that no-one’s going to write about or talk about on ESPN… That’s where my focus is and I try to steer their focus in that direction too”.

Flores praised 1st round draft pick, Christian Wilkins, for his energy and enthusiasm through 9 OTAs but knows that his evaluation is still far from complete: “He’s got a lot to learn, a long way to go but he works hard at it every day. He brings a lot of energy. I like what I’ve seen. But at that position, you’ve seen nothing until [they] put the pads on”.

With the Dolphins looking to break free from the bonds of quarterback purgatory, development of the QBs will inevitably always be the talk of the town. Flores reiterated what he is looking for from Josh Rosen and Ryan Fitzpatrick: “I want to see improvement on the weeks that each guy’s been building from when they got here… from a leadership standpoint first and foremost. Getting us lined up, if somebody doesn’t know where to go, that guy needs to get them lined up. That’s the role of the quarterback. I want to see fire, I want to see energy. In and out of the huddle, I want to see a crisp operation which starts at the quarterback position. It’s been solid – it can always be better and we’re going to continue to harp on those guys. Every good play starts with the quarterback, we’re going to stress ball security, ball handling… I’m into details, into the fundamentals”.

On Kenyan Drake, Flores was asked about his positive traits and how opponents can be expected to defend against him. “He’s athletic, he’s explosive, fast, a good route runner. He does a lot of good things. How you defend against him? We’ll let the opponent figure that out”. It seems that Flores’ approach of scheming to benefit the players’ best attributes wasn’t just empty words and he praised his staff in their work so far as they look to allow this group to access their full potential.

“As we sit here today, we don’t know where he’s going to line [up]. Chad [O’Shea], Jerry [Schuplinski], Eric [Studesville], Jim [Caldwell] – they’ve done a really good job coming up with ways to put our players in the best positions to do what they do well, but also to put the defense in some tough positions as well. That’s game planning, that’s coaching and we have a lot of good coaches on this staff. We talk about competition on the field and there’s competition from a coaching perspective as well. I like that. We’re not trying to trick anybody but there’s that bit of gamesmanship that I like…”.

On Albert Wilson, Flores acknowledged the difficulty in assessing the Dolphins’ dynamic playmaker and the team’s vision for him noting that, at this point, Wilson can only “do everything he can do possible to get himself back on the field, which he is doing”. However, it would be wrong to think for even a second that Flores – clearly a man of dedicated preparation – doesn’t have a plan up his aqua sleeves. “Do I have a lot of thoughts, ideas, based on what I’ve seen?Yeah, I think we all do… You’ve seen what the guy is capable of – but until he’s out there, all it is is thoughts”.

Flores praised the fantastic efforts and aims of the annual Fins Weekend, fully embracing the organisation’s dedication to giving back to the community. “What that weekend is about, it’s about giving back. We’re golfing for education, we’re fishing for education and that’s something I was happy to be a part of”.

Acknowledging that he is not a natural fisherman, it’s clear that Flores prefers his feet on land and his eyes on the field. When asked if he plans to go fishing again, “It’s not a ‘no’. But it’s a ‘no’. I’d rather watch film”.

Mandatory mini-camp runs June 4-6.