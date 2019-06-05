Miami Dolphins
Mandatory Mini-Camp Report – 6/5/19
The Miami Dolphins begin their second day of mandatory mini-camp today, and we’ll be recapping all the latest news and tidbits that happens down in Davie, Florida.
Yesterday brought us a clash of opinions when it came to one of the longest-tenured Dolphins, Reshad Jones. The hard-hitting safety was noticeably absent from voluntary mini-camp last month, and it was much to the displeasure of first-year Head Coach, Brian Flores. No, Flores is not going to admit that. Like Jones said, “voluntary is voluntary”, but when you’re trying to install a brand new culture and a brand new defense, being present, active and coachable can only be productive to the future of this franchise.
Reshad Jones said he stayed away from voluntary practices to get himself right off shoulder surgery. Said he is one of best safeties in league, has nothing to prove.
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) June 4, 2019
Jones has made it pretty clear that he is looking out for himself more than the benefit of the entire organization. Utilizing what we know about Flores, his coaching philosophy, and taking into account where he came from (New England), it’s almost safe to say that Jones’ days in Miami are numbered. With a $15.6m cap hit on the books for 2020, it’s likely Miami absorbs the dead cap associated with the remainder of his contract ($10.1m). That is, unless the Dolphins can trade the disgruntled safety before then. If so, expect nothing more than a 7th-round draft pick in 2020 or 2021. You’re trying to get his money off the books, not obtain massive draft capital.
Though there aren’t too many revealing aspects about mandatory mini-camp, below is a recap of what occurred during today’s session:
Injuries
Kenny Stills and Brice Butler have been sidelined with various (yet minimal) injuries so far in camp.
Butler was dressed and practicing today, but he wasn’t involved in too many rigorous drills. If this were the regular season, I’m sure Butler would be available to play, but because we’re still a few months out there’s no need to force playing time and risk injuring him any further.
#Dolphins WR Brice Butler stretched with teammates but he’s on a stationary bike on the sidelines as players work in position drills. He left yesterday’s practice with an injury.
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) June 5, 2019
What may be more-interesting to note is Durham Smythe‘s current health status. The team’s primary blocking tight end was sidelined today with an unknown injury – something that will be worth monitoring.
With the addition of Dwayne Allen, Smythe’s status on the team is rocky at best. If Smythe is unable to perform throughout the preseason, it’s likely he’s cut in favor of another player with potential. Miami certainly doesn’t need two blocking tight ends (in Allen and Smythe), and they aren’t going to release Mike Gesicki unless he vastly underperforms this preseason.
Tight end Durham Smythe is sidelined with an undisclosed injury.
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) June 5, 2019
Quaterback Competition
Ryan Fitzpatrick remains the front-runner for the starting job. Like he did yesterday, Fitzpatrick took the first set of first-team reps in practice today, giving us a clear indication of how Flores views the depth chart.
Ryan Fitzpatrick again gets the first snaps in 7 on 7s.
— Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) June 5, 2019
Though it’s obvious Fitzpatrick is the better quarterback currently, the Dolphins didn’t trade 2nd and 5th-round draft picks to acquire a glorified backup. This may very well be Flores’ way of pushing Josh Rosen further, nearly forcing him to outperform the 14-year veteran for playing time.
If Rosen is not the opening day starter, it’s somewhat obvious that Flores is attempting to win as much as he can. Fitzpatrick currently gives the Dolphins the best chance at doing that, but it’s Rosen who gives Miami the most-optimal opportunity at being a longterm solution.
I don’t think I need to state the obvious and say that we’re all going to be glued to this competition for the next 3 months. A competition between two legitimate answers, which is much different than any other competition we’ve seen between Ryan Tannehill, Matt Moore and whoever else they lined up against them.
Ryan Fitz hits the deep ball on DeVante Parker, at least 70 yards, for a touchdown. Parker beat Bobby McCain and Jomal Wiltz straight up. #Dolphins
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) June 5, 2019
Position Changes
If that deep route to DeVante Parker (described above in Safid’s tweet) is any indication of Bobby McCain‘s performance at safety, that experiment should end almost immediately.
Due to Reshad Jones’ absence, Miami has decided to move McCain around the field. He’s a smart, agile and crafty player, but his skills are maximized when he’s in the slot, not on the boundary. And it seems it’s not maximized as a safety either.
This is only practice, and this is the time to test out some quirky theories to see what you have in your players, but McCain is coming off of a horrendous 2018 season. His $27m contract extension looks like a mistake, even though we know he’s better than his performance indicated last season. McCain needs to solidify himself as a nickel cornerback and regain that charisma and swagger he exuded before signing his extension.
With Xavien Howard on the outside, and with Minkah Fitzpatrick and Bobby McCain on the inside, the Dolphins actually have a group of top-tier cornerbacks; something we haven’t seen since the Sam Madison, Patrick Surtain, Sammy Knight and Brock Marion days.
Minkah Fitzpatrick with a nice PBU on Mike Gesicki after a pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick during 11-on work. #Dolphins
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) June 5, 2019
*Make that Minkah Fitzpatrick who picks off Josh Rosen after several off-target attempts from No. 3. #FinsUp
— Al Butler (@ALaboutSports) June 5, 2019
Jesse Davis seems to be fluctuating between guard and tackle. He’s been doing this the past two years he’s been with the team, and Miami has seen moderate success. His durability is a huge positive, and it bodes well for his ability to start on the offensive line in 2019. The problem is, the Dolphins gave Jordan Mills $3m to be their solution at right tackle.
We continue the Jesse Davis experiment.
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) June 5, 2019
Mills had an atrocious Day 1 of mandatory mini-camp, but it’s still way too early to write him off just yet. Seeing Davis take snaps away from Mills at right tackle is somewhat concerning, though. This line needs to begin developing chemistry, not competition. With a rookie 3rd-round pick (Michael Deiter) expected to supplant career backup Chris Reed at offensive guard, it’s possible Miami, yet again, features one of the worst offensive lines in the league.
If Rosen didn’t have time to properly perform in Arizona last year, what makes us believe he’ll have a better opportunity here in Miami? Maybe it is a good thing the Dolphins are throwing Fitzpatrick into the fray to start…
Miscellaneous
Plenty of wind sprints going on in practice today.
After giving up that 70-yard bomb to DeVante Parker, the entire defense ran to the TNT (takes no talent) wall. A few plays later they were all seen running to the wall again. Is this a sign that the team’s offense is finally beginning to outperform the team’s defense? Something we never saw throughout the Ryan Tannehill era.
Defense, after giving up that bomb, is running to the dreaded wall.
— Hal Habib (@gunnerhal) June 5, 2019
Promising rookie receiver Preston Williams dropped a pass and ran over to the wall (he also dropped another touchdown pass from Josh Rosen later in practice….he has impressive traits, but we may need to cool down on the Williams hype at the moment). Jakeem Grant dropped a punt and made his way over to the wall. Chandler Cox dropped a pass and didn’t run to the wall, but did pushups instead.
You have to love the grit Flores installed in this team. If you make a mistake, you pay with the South Florida heat and humidity. No, this isn’t going to make a receiver catch the ball any better than they did 15 seconds earlier, but it will certainly make players think twice about going home early instead of working to improve their craft.
Jakeem Grant just dropped a punt and heads to the TNT wall.
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) June 5, 2019
Jakeem Grant is probably the biggest head-scratcher of the bunch.
Grant has been mired with dropped balls his entire career. If his hands were made of stone they’d still be softer than they are now. The only thing preventing the shifty receiver and return man from being one of the best in the league is his inability to firmly secure the ball. While this is only practice, this reoccurring issue still plagues the 5’7″ receiver, and may very well prevent him from being the lone man back on punt and kick returns this season. If you want your best players on the field, Grant should be receiving these kicks, but you can’t rely on a player who’s going to cough the football up to the opposing team within your own red zone.
Remember when we mentioned how Jerome Baker would be the Dolphins’ most-reliable rusher this season? He continues to evolve and grow as a player, hitting Fitzpatrick for a would-be sack (if the drill was live) on a beautiful stunt play.
Jerome Baker hits a stunt and would’ve had a sack on Ryan Fitzpatrick if QBs were live. #Dolphins defense is showing a number of looks right now.
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) June 5, 2019
Baker is going to lineup off-edge fairly often this season. Watching him maneuver around offensive lineman is going to be an integral part of his success. Of course, the team isn’t wearing pads, so this should be taken with a grain of sale, but the evolution of Baker’s career is going to be impressive to watch.
I’m just going to leave this tweet here and let you form your own opinion on it:
I say this with a straight face: DeVante Parker has been the best offensive player this camp.
— Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) June 5, 2019
Brian Flores’ Mandatory Mini-Camp Update – 6/5/19
There was plenty of hoopla yesterday with the return of Reshad Jones and the budding competition between Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen. While we won’t know the answers to these burning questions anytime soon, we’re getting a deeper glimpse into how Brian Flores thinks and operates.
With the second day of mandatory mini-camp underway this morning, Flores was around to give us another update on his team. Like every other media session, Flores didn’t reveal all too much, giving us the general answers we’ve come to expect from Bill Belichick.
But if there’s one thing we can hone in on and get used to, it’s that Flores does not mess around. He has extremely high standards and expectations for all of his players. It’s pretty evident that if you don’t take things seriously, you’re going to be on the outskirts looking in.
Check out everything Flores had to say earlier this morning down below:
On Miami’s Quarterback Competition:
Is it fair to judge both quarterbacks when Ryan Fitzpatrick is getting most of the first-team reps?:
“It’s so early. Until we get into the nitty-gritty of training camp and preseason, it’s just too early to say “this guy is a starter, that guy is a starter”. First team, second team, I don’t put a lot of (emphasis) on that. We’re all working on the same stuff (in all 3 phases).”
Wouldn’t it be more beneficial to place Josh Rosen with the starters?:
“(All of the) receivers, backs, (and) linemen have been moving around (between first and second team). We’re moving guys around a lot. With Rosen, I think he’s doing a good job. I think he’s progressing. I think he’s moving in the right direction. I think he’s very talented. We’ll see where this goes…”
Do you put most of your weight (when evaluating) into preseason games?:
“Today counts. Tomorrow counts. Training camp counts. Preseason counts. Everything counts. The most weight? No, I don’t put it all into the preseason games. Practice counts for a lot of it. Production in practice. Production in games. Production in meetings.”
Like most quotes you’ll hear from Flores, everything matters. I’m sure there are specific instances where Flores is looking for more production out of certain position groups, but that’s for him and his coaching staff to decide. A quarterback during 7-on-7 drills is going to look completely different than they will during a full 11-on-11 drill when linemen are rushing their decision-making. A lineman without pads is going to look much different than when the pads come on (looking at you Charles Harris). But like his beloved predecessor in New England, Flores isn’t going to give us any specific details.
On Leadership:
Josh Rosen:
“He has an opportunity to learn from Fitz (Ryan Fitzpatrick), but I think he has to be himself. Josh is smart. He’s personable. He’s built some relationships on the team as well. I think (for everyone) you have to be yourself and work at those relationships. At the same time you’re working on the fundamentals, the technique, the football aspect of it.”
Ryan Fitzpatrick:
“First thing I think of is his command of the huddle. How he works with older players, younger players. His rapport. Offensive guys, defensive guys, (the) kicking game – I think that shows his leadership in a big way. Whoever he’s in there with he’s trying to improve and get better.”
You can tell by the inflection in Flores voice that he thinks highly of Ryan Fitzpatrick’s leadership ability so far. He certainly has the advantage, since he has been with the organization longer than Josh Rosen has, but his overall experience in this league carries him further than Rosen – who is still trying to learn his way around the league.
JOSH ROSEN dropping a dime to DEVANTE PARKER in the pouring rain at the 1st day of #Dolphins mandatory minicamp today pic.twitter.com/Vvry4Boa0H
— PirateLife Football (@PirateLifeFF) June 5, 2019
Laremy Tunsil:
“A very talented player. From a leadership standpoint that’s something he’s developed. We’re looking for that leadership from him. I think he works hard. I think he’s smart. I think he’s got a chance at being a very good player in this league. We’ll keep progressing and we’ll try and demand that out of him.”
On Players’ Injury Status:
Kenny Stills:
“Kenny will be just fine.”
Brice Butler:
“He’ll be just fine too.”
Will Butler return to mini-camp?:
“I think he’ll give it a shot. We’ll see what it looks like today, and at the end of the day he’ll be fine. Whether that’s today…hopefully…but he’s a tough kid and he’s battled through some things already. I think he’ll be out there.”
We’re still a few months away from the regular season starting and Flores is already in mid-season form. He isn’t divulging any news regarding his players’ injuries; and to an extent, we have to respect that thought process. Why give your opponents any additional leverage in these situations? Again, it’s not like mandatory mini-camp is the time and place to avoid secrets, but keeping things mum can only benefit the player. Why put a public target on Kenny Stills or Brice Butler‘s back when it’s completely unnecessary to do so? Let them focus solely on their recovery and not the public’s perception.
Someone ask Mr. Ross how many RTs we need to make these permanent @miamidolphins pic.twitter.com/1IuPgqLZcN
— Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) June 4, 2019
On Specific Players’ Performance Thus Far:
What made you want to retain Akeem Spence?:
“He’s athletic. He’s strong. He’s a hard worker. He works as hard as anyone that we have on this team. Obviously had some success int his league. We want to keep good players around.”
Will Laremy Tunsil be a cornerstone for this team for years to come?:
“I’m looking forward to working with him. I try not to put labels on players.”
Learn anything new about Akeem Spence or Laremy Tunsil? Neither did I.
Mike Gesicki’s development:
“Very talented. Working very very hard. Catching the ball decently. I talked to him about this this morning: one drop is one too many. One penalty is one too many. One missed assignment is one too many. That’s the approach we’re taking and I’m hard on Mike because I see a lot of potential in him. He’s working towards that. These guys are dealing with a lot from me right now.”
Not sure if Flores meant to use this exact wording, but Mike Gesicki is catching the ball “decently”? OUCH! Not the kind of ringing endorsement you want to hear when you’re a 2nd-round draft pick specifically on this team to catch the ball. We were very hard on Gesicki his rookie season, but it was pretty warranted given the lack of production we saw out of him. He has all the potential to be a #1 tight end in this league, but can he put it all together? As the cliche goes, only time will tell.
Mike Gesicki with a wide open drop with Kiko Alonsonin coverage
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) June 4, 2019
On Terrell Hanks specifically:
“He’s young. He’s learning. He’s working to get better. He’s moving in the right direction. He’s eager to learn. He’s very coachable. I love working with him. He has some talent and I hope he continues to progress (similar to how he has) over the last 4 weeks. Hopefully we have something, but it’s still very early.”
Unsure if this is Flores simply pumping up his players like he does normally, but that’s some high praises for the undrafted free agent.
On the Rest of the Undrafted Free Agents:
“It’s hard to (judge) until we put pads on.”
“All of the undrafted kids are all working hard; all very eager to learn. They do extra (work) on the practice field, in meetings…they stay late, they’re in their early, they’re lifting. They’re way way behind. Every rookie that comes in they’re so far behind.”
“Drafted and undrafted guys have ‘closed the gap’ (between them and the veterans) to a degree. They’re all doing a good job.”
On Whether the Team is Behind or Ahead of Where Flores Envisioned:
“I have high expectations. I’m always going to say we’re behind. There’s always 2, 3, 4, 8 things I feel we could have done better. I do see some improvement. I see a lot of progress. Practice looks the way I want; from a fundamental standpoint, from a technical standpoint. I want to be at a high level of everything, so no, not where I want to be.”
Flores gives us his best Belichick impression by refraining from complimenting his football team as a whole. He doesn’t want them to settle or slow down. He instills the impression that every player needs to continue to get better. It’s a tactic that certainly can’t hurt; unless a player is ultra sensitive. In which case, I’m not sure there’s a spot for that person on this team.
On Whether or not Chris Grier is Part of the Evaluation Process:
“This is a collaborative effort. I talk to Chris on a daily basis. Talk about how practice went. (Talk about) individual players. Those will be collaborative decisions between myself, Chris, and the (rest of the) coaching staff.”
Personally, I always believed that the General Manager’s job is to provide the team’s Head Coach with the the best possible players, and it’s up to the Head Coach to maximize their potential. I do like that Chris Grier and Brian Flores are working in tandem to create the best possible team, but I wonder how much say Grier really has in who’s released and who stays with the organization.
On Various Aspects of Being a Head Coach:
Is it hard cutting a player?:
“It is hard. I think you form relationships with players and it’s one of those things where you never want to do it, but it’s part of this league. There’s instances where you do everything right and work hard and things don’t work out. That’s part of life; it ends up being a life lesson for some guys. Whether they make it or don’t make it, they need to understand, things don’t always work out. That’s part of my job as a teacher and an educator, adversity is going to be part of everyone’s journey. When one door closes, another one opens up. Those are the kind of conversations I try to have with these guys.”
Would you agree that’s the worst part of your job?:
“I would agree.”
Toughest callup you had to make?:
“I’m going to keep that between myself and those players.”
This question was slightly confusing, but I believe Flores is talking about the toughest instance he had to make when cutting a player.
Did being a Scout Assistant in New England help?:
“(That role taught me) a lot of lessons. It’s hard to play in this league. When guys were getting released I was walking around letting them know (their fate). It was a tough job. I learned that early. This is a tough league to play in. It’s a privilege to play in this league and not a lot of guys get that opportunity. I try to impart that on my players not to take it for granted (and to) make the most of the opportunities.”
Dolphins Live: Coach Flores meets with the media ahead of minicamp. https://t.co/Qh6TFLuKGc
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) June 5, 2019
Practice Report: Mini-Camp 6/4/19
Missed out on the latest news coming out of Dolphins mini-camp?
Fear not, loyal Dolfan. We’ve got it all right here to make sure you’re all caught up.
Despite the trade rumours circling over the past few days, the Dolphins’ Pro-Bowl safety, Reshad Jones, returned to the practice field for mandatory mini-camp.
Reshad Jones breaks up a pass from Josh Rosen to Clive Walford during 7-on-7. Jones makes his presence felt early. #Dolphins
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) June 4, 2019
Reshad Jones gets some action at safety in 5-on-5 in the second series. He quickly breaks up a pass intended for Clive Walford. Before he went in, he was getting instruction on the defense from DC Patrick Graham and S coach Tony Oden. Getting Jones integrated back in defense.
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) June 4, 2019
Ryan Fitzpatrick continued to start ahead of Josh Rosen in the QB race, although it is still expected at this stage given his overall veteran experience and additional time with the Dolphins’ playbook, bringing some of his trademark flashes to practice…
Ryan Fitzpatrick with a nice pass to TE Nick O’Leary during some 7-on work. Fitz then hits Kenyan Drake next with a short pass. #Dolphins
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) June 4, 2019
QB Ryan Fitzpatrick overthrows TE Mike Gesicki as it starts to rain here at #Dolphins practice.
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) June 4, 2019
Ryan Fitzpatrick with a TD pass to UDFA WR Trenton Irwin during some 11-on goal line work here at #Dolphins practice.
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) June 4, 2019
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) June 4, 2019
Ryan Fitzpatrick with a TD pass to TE Nick O’Leary in 11-on goal line work. Bobby McCain was in coverage. #Dolphins
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) June 4, 2019
Ryan Fitzpatrick has looked good again today. Several red zone TDs, including a pair to Nick O’Leary & a highlight one to Mike Gesicki over Minkah Fitzpatrick (with good coverage). Fitz has been dare I say… consistent in spring workouts. Still a while until camp & pads come on.
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) June 4, 2019
Meanwhile, DeVante Parker’s Practice MVP race appears to be following it’s regular course:
Parker burns Rowe on a go route, TD from FitzMagic
— Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) June 4, 2019
Josh Rosen to DeVante Parker for a touchdown, with the offensive line following Parker to the end zone to celebrate briefly. #Dolphins
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) June 4, 2019
Ryan Fitzpatrick with a long pass to DeVante Parker, who secures it after CB Eric Rowe tipped it. Nice grab by Parker. #Dolphins
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) June 4, 2019
The development of the rookie UDFA receiver, Preston Williams, will be something many fans will want to keep an eye on through mini-camp and training camp later this summer.
Josh Rosen with a deep pass to Preston Williams, which got caught up in the wind. Williams draws a PI on DB Chris Lammons. #Dolphins
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) June 4, 2019
Rudock to Preston Williams for a deep gain. Williams need to work vs the second team at this point. He keeps beating up on the third team.
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) June 4, 2019
#Dolphins UDFA WR Preston Williams just got a long pass over his shoulders from Josh Rosen.
82 stay out here.
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) June 4, 2019
#Dolphins WR Preston Williams with his second trip to to the TNT wall during this practice this time for a false star on 11-on action.
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) June 4, 2019
Xavien Howard looks out to prove that his record setting contract isn’t going to change his on-field efforts. It might have been against the 3rd QB, but it’s good to see X well… just doing what X does:
#Dolphins third-string QB Jake Rudock picked off by Xavien Howard, who lifted his hand in the air and ran it byke for a TD.
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) June 4, 2019
Xavien Howard picked off Jake Rudock in 11 on 11s. Money hasn’t changed his hunger. X has been dominant throughout spring workouts.
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) June 4, 2019
Xavien Howard pokes the football out from Preston Williams’ hands during a drill, and Williams is jogging to the TNT wall as punishment. #Dolphins
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) June 4, 2019
The Dolphins’ O-Line will continue to be a work in progress and players will find opportunities to earn their way to a starting spot. But when those opportunities arise, eyes will be watching. Good thing for Jordan Mills is that it’s still early days.
Xavien Howard with a pick from Jake Rudock. Jordan Mills whiffed on the block. Maybe he’s having a bad day, but Mills is STRUGGLING.
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) June 4, 2019
In Jordan Mills defense, it’s hard to block a blitzing linebacker who is using his speed to avoid you when you’re not wearing pads. BUT, his first step is slooooooow.
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) June 4, 2019
Josh Rosen made a handful of nice plays today, despite a couple of picks. With plenty yet to learn, battling through his mistakes in Miami’s unforgiving and changeable weather will help his growth.
Josh Rosen with three passes now toward the sidelines, and they’ve looked great. Big area of his game that needs improvement. #Dolphins
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) June 4, 2019
Josh Rosen to Preston Williams…. wonder how much I’ll be tweeting that this season. #Dolphins
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) June 4, 2019
DB Chris Lammons gets himself a pick here in 11-on work at #Dolphins practice. Rosen was the QB.
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) June 4, 2019
Josh Rosen drops it off to TE Clive Walford for a TD pass in 11-on red zone work. Nice pass, and touch despite all this rain out here. #Dolphins
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) June 4, 2019
Josh Rosen with a short, sidearm pass to Kenyan Drake here during 11-on red zone work.
Then, Rosen is picked off by DB Jalen Davis at the goal line.
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) June 4, 2019
Josh Rosen intercepted by Jalen Davis for Pick Six at Miami Dolphins Practice
— Joe Schad (@schadjoe) June 4, 2019
Josh Rosen with a touchdown pass to DeVante Parker during red zone work. The defense is getting shredded today during red zone.
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) June 4, 2019
Defensive Co-Ordinator Patrick Graham vowed to generate pressure from multiple positions. It seems that today was DE Nate Orchard’s day to impress.
Nate Orchard has twice now shown an excellent burst around the left end. One to watch for sure.
— Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) June 4, 2019
But an unfortunate early ending for Brice Butler which could thin out the competition at WR. Hopefully nothing too serious.
Butler done practicing for the day. Headed inside.
— Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) June 4, 2019
Keen to get his team fully prepared to play in all conditions, Flores kept the players on the field through the deluge.
It is POURING here at @MiamiDolphins practice. No lightning, though, so team still practicing outside.
— Alain Poupart (@apoupartFins) June 4, 2019
The word of the day at Dolphins camp: Sloppy.
— Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) June 4, 2019
After practice was done, Reshad Jones had a few words to say about his unsteady tenure with the Dolphins. Although happy to back with his teammates, it’s clear that Reshad’s position with the team will be a talking point for the foreseeable future. For now it seems that he’s well on the way to recovery, whether he will be a part of the 2019 roster, or used as a gambling chip for the Dolphins to acquire future draft compensation. Stay tuned!
Reshad Jones: “I don’t have nothing to prove to nobody. I’m still one of the best safeties in the league.”
Jones said he’s heard trade talk, but can’t control it. He said he wants to be a Dolphin. Spent offseason training hard & rehabbing his labrum. “Voluntary was voluntary.”
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) June 4, 2019
The players return to the field tomorrow for Day 2 of mandatory mini-camp so be sure to check back for all the important updates of the day.
Mandatory Mini-Camp 6/4/19 – Brian Flores Media Availability
Mandatory mini-camp is officially underway beginning today and the question which was bound to be on everybody’s lips related to the presence of the Dolphins’ Pro-Bowl safety, Reshad Jones. Before taking to the field, Brian Flores met with the media to discuss (or not) his thoughts on the current roster and plans for 2019 ahead of the Dolphins’ final offseason training sessions.
On Reshad Jones’ return for mandatory practice, Flores stated, “He looks like he’s in really good shape… He’s gonna get out there and practice today. I’m looking forward to seeing him and getting him involved in the communication and terminology and getting into some competitive period”.
When questioned about Jones’ potential role on this team, Flores was as elusive as ever: “That could go a few different ways. This is a guy who’s got a lot of experience, someone who can play a few different roles. He could play a lot of roles for us, quite honestly. But that’s up to him, like it is for every other player. I tell them all this – what your role will be on this team is up to you… it’s about how you practice, how you prepare, how you perform in practice and in ages when we get to that”.
On his conversations with Reshad Jones about allegedly quitting on the team last season during the Week 9 game vs the Jets: “You guys have heard me, I’m focused on today. I’m not focused on last year or yesterday, any of that. My focus and my conversations with Reshad are about playbook, communication, fundamentals, technique – last year’s last year. So, no, I haven’t had that conversation”.
He confirmed that the defensive backs, as a group, need to ensure a high-level of communication: “The chemistry between the safeties is very important. The chemistry between the safeties, the linebackers, the corners to the D-Line, I think all of it is important. Getting into a practice setting where you can work on that communication with various calls to various formations, various personnel groups offensively. I mean, there’s a hundred things that can happen on a play, so the communication from that standpoint is something you’ve got to build over time. We’ve been doing that – really since April 1st”.
What is quickly becoming Flores’ trademark realism came back into play when he touched upon how far along the communication process his team currently sits, compared to where he expects to be.
“We’re not going to conquer the world in one day, I’ll tell you that right now”.
Since OTAs, word has spread through Dolphins Land about the possible use of Bobby McCain at safety. Flores stated that Reshad’s presence won’t necessarily affect his plans for McCain or the group as a whole, as all DBs will be asked to work in different positions, again promoting his fundamental ethos of player versatility.
“The goal is to create an environment where there’s competition. But we’re also growing, we’re learning, we’re communicating, working on our fundamentals and technique and trying to get 11 guys on the same page to have a good solid play over and over and over again, trying to string those plays together”.
What does Flores hope to have accomplished by the time the players finish for summer? “I want to finish strong, that’s definitely at the top of my list. We’ve made a lot of improvement since we started on April 1st – I think this group is working hard, it’s important that we finish strong”.
Seemingly something of a mantra for the 2019 Dolphins, the ‘finish strong’ principle is clear – to continue working on the fundamentals, to ensure everyone knows what they’re supposed to do and can do it without hesitation. The logic is that when the team gets into the “meat” of it – 3rd down, red zone, 2 minute work – complete with all the distractions of a game, players have to be able to fall back on their fundamentals. “It’s gotta be seamless, something you don’t think about… It’s in the little details that no-one’s going to write about or talk about on ESPN… That’s where my focus is and I try to steer their focus in that direction too”.
Flores praised 1st round draft pick, Christian Wilkins, for his energy and enthusiasm through 9 OTAs but knows that his evaluation is still far from complete: “He’s got a lot to learn, a long way to go but he works hard at it every day. He brings a lot of energy. I like what I’ve seen. But at that position, you’ve seen nothing until [they] put the pads on”.
With the Dolphins looking to break free from the bonds of quarterback purgatory, development of the QBs will inevitably always be the talk of the town. Flores reiterated what he is looking for from Josh Rosen and Ryan Fitzpatrick: “I want to see improvement on the weeks that each guy’s been building from when they got here… from a leadership standpoint first and foremost. Getting us lined up, if somebody doesn’t know where to go, that guy needs to get them lined up. That’s the role of the quarterback. I want to see fire, I want to see energy. In and out of the huddle, I want to see a crisp operation which starts at the quarterback position. It’s been solid – it can always be better and we’re going to continue to harp on those guys. Every good play starts with the quarterback, we’re going to stress ball security, ball handling… I’m into details, into the fundamentals”.
On Kenyan Drake, Flores was asked about his positive traits and how opponents can be expected to defend against him. “He’s athletic, he’s explosive, fast, a good route runner. He does a lot of good things. How you defend against him? We’ll let the opponent figure that out”. It seems that Flores’ approach of scheming to benefit the players’ best attributes wasn’t just empty words and he praised his staff in their work so far as they look to allow this group to access their full potential.
“As we sit here today, we don’t know where he’s going to line [up]. Chad [O’Shea], Jerry [Schuplinski], Eric [Studesville], Jim [Caldwell] – they’ve done a really good job coming up with ways to put our players in the best positions to do what they do well, but also to put the defense in some tough positions as well. That’s game planning, that’s coaching and we have a lot of good coaches on this staff. We talk about competition on the field and there’s competition from a coaching perspective as well. I like that. We’re not trying to trick anybody but there’s that bit of gamesmanship that I like…”.
On Albert Wilson, Flores acknowledged the difficulty in assessing the Dolphins’ dynamic playmaker and the team’s vision for him noting that, at this point, Wilson can only “do everything he can do possible to get himself back on the field, which he is doing”. However, it would be wrong to think for even a second that Flores – clearly a man of dedicated preparation – doesn’t have a plan up his aqua sleeves. “Do I have a lot of thoughts, ideas, based on what I’ve seen?Yeah, I think we all do… You’ve seen what the guy is capable of – but until he’s out there, all it is is thoughts”.
Flores praised the fantastic efforts and aims of the annual Fins Weekend, fully embracing the organisation’s dedication to giving back to the community. “What that weekend is about, it’s about giving back. We’re golfing for education, we’re fishing for education and that’s something I was happy to be a part of”.
Acknowledging that he is not a natural fisherman, it’s clear that Flores prefers his feet on land and his eyes on the field. When asked if he plans to go fishing again, “It’s not a ‘no’. But it’s a ‘no’. I’d rather watch film”.
Mandatory mini-camp runs June 4-6.
