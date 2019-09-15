Massacre in Miami – Dolphins Patriots Week 2 Recap

Dolphins bring the tank to a new level with an astonishing 102-10 point-differential after two games

Nearly three-touchdown under dogs at home Sunday, Miami were among the greatest longshots in the league’s regular season history. Despite winning five of the last six against the Patriots in Hard Rock Stadium, odd’s makers had the Pats as 19-point favorites.

Still, that line was far too generous.

Stat Dolphins Patriots Total Yards 184 381 Rushing 42 126 Passing 142 255 Penalties 4 (42 yards) 5 (54 yards) 3rd/4th Down 4/19 6/11 Sacks For 2 7 TOP 23:30 36:30

Brian Flores received a much more spirited effort from his players in his second showing as a head coach, but a comedy of errors late in the game resulted in a similar outcome to the week-one massacre.

The offensive line negates any hope of evaluating the Dolphins offensive skill set, and the quarterback play has quickly gone beyond epidemic levels. The Pats offense only scored 13 first-half points, but the New England defense did one better in the second act with 14 points of its own (a pair of pick sixes off the arm of Ryan Fitzpatrick).

The Dolphins defense forced three times as many punts as last week, and even registered a takeaway. In the end, the unit wore down as the Miami offense had just 38 yards of offense, and two first downs into the fourth quarter.

A six-touchdown throttling was almost welcomed news after another week of reported turmoil in the Dolphins locker room. Now, with another swift smack down in the back pocket, the attention shifts back to disgruntled Dolphins defensive back, Minkah Fitzpatrick.

I could retrace my words, or just point you to the Twitter thread from Sunday morning — I’ll go with the latter.

A quick thread on Stephen Ross, the front office, and trading young players: They are fully committed to playing for the future, that should be obvious . Losing talent sucks, and you’ll have to replace that talent by hitting on the picks you get back. — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 15, 2019

Let’s go unit-by-unit.

Quarterback

Questions about Ryan Fitzpatrick’s job security are swirling, and rightfully so. After salvaging broken protection last week and doing all he could to keep the offense on track, Fitzpatrick succumbed to the pressure in week-two

He didn’t surpass 100 yards, he threw three interceptions, took four sacks, and posted a passer rating of 23.8. At this stage, Fitzpatrick is going down with the ship while Josh Rosen sets off in a life boat.

With the ship nearly submerged, Rosen’s time to captain the new vessel is coming, perhaps by next Sunday in Dallas.

Rosen threw a pair of well-located deep balls in mop-up duty, but both were dropped. He sailed a third down the middle that traveled into the waiting arms of Devin McCourty, but that too was dropped. Rosen wouldn’t get off that easy though, as Miami used its final timeout in an attempt to erase the shutout.

Rosen’s 18th pass of the day would get tipped at the line and picked off. Rosen finished with a 33.8 passer rating — 10 points better than the starter. He also shook off a left leg injury that bothered him enough initially to bring the training staff onto the field.

Rosen finished the game, however.

Running Back

Kalen Ballage has not been what the fan base hyped him up to be this season. He now has five yards on nine carries, and his hands have proven costly. After ducking under one pass in the first half, Ballage bobbled another in the second, tipping it into the waiting arms of Jaime Collins for New England’s second pick six.

Kenyan Drake’s pass protection issues are reaching code red levels. He’s often late to find the most urgent pressure, and is easily thrown out of his assignment by delays and games from the front-seven.

As a runner and pass catcher, though, Drake is the best on the team — by a large margin.

Mark Walton picked up 27 total yards in garbage time.

Wide Receiver

Preston Williams looks like the one hit at the position so far. Jakeem Grant has been invisible, and his issues with drops are resurfacing. Williams, on the other hand, creates the most consistent separation, and has also done well with contested opportunities.

Devante Parker was a goose egg on the stat sheet. On seven targets, Parker didn’t get into the box score. Through two games Parker has three catches on 14 targets.

Tight End

The blocking of the primary 12-personnel tight ends hasn’t been an impressive display through two games. Nick O’Leary missed a seal on Miami’s first drive that led to a TFL; a play could’ve been a substantial gain if O’Leary makes any contact at all.

Looks like Nick O’Leary doesn’t know his assignment here as he jumps the edge and allows Jaime Collins to cross face and blow up the jet sweep of Grant. pic.twitter.com/xXG4jyfj20 — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 15, 2019

Durham Smythe and Mike Gesicki caught a pass each. Both were largely absent in the game.

Offensive Line

We saw a new starting line and some new combinations in the fourth quarter. Newcomer Evan Boehm earned his first action of the season. Fellow newcomer Danny Isidora is a massive liability with any type of bull rush, or with speed, for that matter.

New Right Tackle J’Marcus Webb probably had the best day of the group. New England continuously hit Miami with picks, stunts, twists and delayed blitzes, and the Dolphins were not up to the task.

Jesse Davis hit a homerun with his quote during the week, but he’s been as bad as he could’ve been through two games. He’s not quick enough to deal with speed off the edge, and he’s not doing much to help Michael Deiter’s inside post.

Talked about Jesse Davis’ struggles to get out of his stance last week. His late start causes him to grab a hold of a blitzer to put Miami behind the chains, and then this on 3rd down. pic.twitter.com/OIOAp8b4cF — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 15, 2019

Deiter and Daniel Kilgore do well to engage blocks, but they both fall off far too often. There isn’t a bright spot on this line through two games.

Defensive Line

Another game down, another game closer to the end of Charles Harris. Harris, after a stellar preseason, has been missing in the early going. He’s yet to hit the opposing quarterback and he’s getting washed out routinely in the running game.

That’s not true of Davon Godchaux. He has some losses today, but the veteran does well with this two-gap scheme to engage, shed, and find the football. Godchaux is positioning himself for a contract extension in the near future.

Thank you to the loyal fans who are sticking with us thru this! I promise you better days are coming!! 🐬💪🏾 — Davon Godchaux (@ChauxDown) September 15, 2019

Christian Wilkins was in on a fumble with Minkah Fitzpatrick, but he too has yet to put a hit on the quarterback. It’s been a slow start for Miami’s first-round pick.

John Jenkins has the power to fulfill the Danny Shelton role. He sent Shaq Mason into Tom Brady’s lap for a sack on a bull rush.

John Jenkins will not be denied on this rep. Sheer power. Carradine won off the edge too. pic.twitter.com/c3fKJPVAU0 — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 15, 2019

Linebackers

It was much better from this group than last week, and it starts with Jerome Baker. He was much more effective against the run. He missed one play defending the edge against Rex Burkhead, but he did well to take on, and defeat, New England’s lead blocks and made 12 total tackles.

Great shot here from Jerome Baker. They’re using him as the stack with Eguavoen and McMillan on the ball in base — here he keys the B gap and makes the play. pic.twitter.com/BPyLg2HaEx — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 15, 2019

Raekwon McMillan was active in this regard as well. He’s the most physical of this Dolphins linebackers’ corps and creates some fun collisions against the run.

Sam Eguavoen is trending towards preseason superstar, but not much else. His biggest weakness is digging through contact and making plays in the ground game, and the scoreboard has allowed him to get out of that role. He’s sticking to just about every block thrown his way.

Vince Biegel picked up his first sack as a Dolphin — he’s got a bit of juice and motor working off the edge in Miami’s many defensive alignments.

Defensive Backs

Xavien Howard is the saving grace of this team in 2019. He traveled with Josh Gordon while Miami attempted to bracket Antonio Brown and Julian Edelman on occasion, and Howard won. Gordon was targeted five times but caught just two for 15 yards.

Xavien Howard doing a job on two of the most physically gifted receivers in the league today. pic.twitter.com/4ZhQZ2uifX — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 15, 2019

Howard did get tabbed with a pair of defensive holding calls, thought the validity of the first one is questionable.

Eric Rowe might not survive the week; he was awful again. Whether it was in the slot on Edelman, or out on the perimeter with Brown, Rowe got worked over to the tune of three penalties and multiple big plays in his coverage area.

Jomal Wiltz flies around the field and is an exceptional tackler, but he’s still getting his feet wet in coverage. He was in positon on a slot fade to Antonio Brown, but the veteran used a subtle push to create space and win for the touchdown. The game’s in-studio officiating expert thought the play should’ve been flagged for offensive pass interference.

Minkah Fitzpatrick played a much faster, more fundamentally sound game. He was exuberant with the few plays Miami did win, he recovered a fumble, and he didn’t have issues with tackling — quite the opposite, actually.

Minkah is in no way afraid of playing the strong safety position. This is a hell of a play, and watch his reaction. Dude wants to play ball, wants to win. pic.twitter.com/VNDDD8lgWF — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 15, 2019

Bobby McCain was better in this game. He made a pair of open field tackles in the first half and didn’t have the coverage breakdowns on the backend like last week.

Recap

Miami are posting some record-breaking numbers through two games, and not the kind of records you want to be associated with.

Now that’s how you Tank! pic.twitter.com/FCecFvlImq — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 15, 2019

Still, you can see the fruits of Miami’s labor coming to blossom. Eschewing high-priced veterans, and one exceptional player on a rookie deal, Miami secured its own poor performance for the season.

The team could’ve easily held on to Laremy Tunsil, T.J. McDonald, Akeem Spence, Vincent Taylor, and even Ja’Wuan James heading back to free agency. But the only thing those players would’ve accomplished, is keeping Miami close in too many games, and when you’re close, fluke occurrences have a way of divvying up parity in the league.

Miami’s commitment to the franchise quarterback, through securing the first pick, comes at the cost of the 2019 season. So go away for a year if you must, but understand that this is the result of two decades’ worth of a goose egg in the January win column.

This is the result of an owner so fed up with mediocrity, in anticipation of a generational quarterback’s draft declaration, that he pulled the plug on the standard operating procedure.

Half measures have led to 72 wins over the last decade, putting Miami in NFL limbo. Now, the Dolphins are taking a full measure, and it’s difficult to envision any team out pacing them in the race for ultimate ineptitude.

If you’re not convinced of the prize at the end of the game, perhaps THIS can persuade you.

@WingfieldNFL