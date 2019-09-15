Miami Dolphins
Massacre in Miami – Dolphins Patriots Week 2 Recap
Dolphins bring the tank to a new level with an astonishing 102-10 point-differential after two games
Nearly three-touchdown under dogs at home Sunday, Miami were among the greatest longshots in the league’s regular season history. Despite winning five of the last six against the Patriots in Hard Rock Stadium, odd’s makers had the Pats as 19-point favorites.
Still, that line was far too generous.
|Stat
|Dolphins
|Patriots
|Total Yards
|184
|381
|Rushing
|42
|126
|Passing
|142
|255
|Penalties
|4 (42 yards)
|5 (54 yards)
|3rd/4th Down
|4/19
|6/11
|Sacks For
|2
|7
|TOP
|23:30
|36:30
Brian Flores received a much more spirited effort from his players in his second showing as a head coach, but a comedy of errors late in the game resulted in a similar outcome to the week-one massacre.
The offensive line negates any hope of evaluating the Dolphins offensive skill set, and the quarterback play has quickly gone beyond epidemic levels. The Pats offense only scored 13 first-half points, but the New England defense did one better in the second act with 14 points of its own (a pair of pick sixes off the arm of Ryan Fitzpatrick).
The Dolphins defense forced three times as many punts as last week, and even registered a takeaway. In the end, the unit wore down as the Miami offense had just 38 yards of offense, and two first downs into the fourth quarter.
A six-touchdown throttling was almost welcomed news after another week of reported turmoil in the Dolphins locker room. Now, with another swift smack down in the back pocket, the attention shifts back to disgruntled Dolphins defensive back, Minkah Fitzpatrick.
I could retrace my words, or just point you to the Twitter thread from Sunday morning — I’ll go with the latter.
A quick thread on Stephen Ross, the front office, and trading young players:
They are fully committed to playing for the future, that should be obvious . Losing talent sucks, and you’ll have to replace that talent by hitting on the picks you get back.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 15, 2019
Let’s go unit-by-unit.
Quarterback
Questions about Ryan Fitzpatrick’s job security are swirling, and rightfully so. After salvaging broken protection last week and doing all he could to keep the offense on track, Fitzpatrick succumbed to the pressure in week-two
He didn’t surpass 100 yards, he threw three interceptions, took four sacks, and posted a passer rating of 23.8. At this stage, Fitzpatrick is going down with the ship while Josh Rosen sets off in a life boat.
With the ship nearly submerged, Rosen’s time to captain the new vessel is coming, perhaps by next Sunday in Dallas.
Rosen threw a pair of well-located deep balls in mop-up duty, but both were dropped. He sailed a third down the middle that traveled into the waiting arms of Devin McCourty, but that too was dropped. Rosen wouldn’t get off that easy though, as Miami used its final timeout in an attempt to erase the shutout.
Rosen’s 18th pass of the day would get tipped at the line and picked off. Rosen finished with a 33.8 passer rating — 10 points better than the starter. He also shook off a left leg injury that bothered him enough initially to bring the training staff onto the field.
Rosen finished the game, however.
Running Back
Kalen Ballage has not been what the fan base hyped him up to be this season. He now has five yards on nine carries, and his hands have proven costly. After ducking under one pass in the first half, Ballage bobbled another in the second, tipping it into the waiting arms of Jaime Collins for New England’s second pick six.
Kenyan Drake’s pass protection issues are reaching code red levels. He’s often late to find the most urgent pressure, and is easily thrown out of his assignment by delays and games from the front-seven.
As a runner and pass catcher, though, Drake is the best on the team — by a large margin.
Mark Walton picked up 27 total yards in garbage time.
Wide Receiver
Preston Williams looks like the one hit at the position so far. Jakeem Grant has been invisible, and his issues with drops are resurfacing. Williams, on the other hand, creates the most consistent separation, and has also done well with contested opportunities.
Devante Parker was a goose egg on the stat sheet. On seven targets, Parker didn’t get into the box score. Through two games Parker has three catches on 14 targets.
Tight End
The blocking of the primary 12-personnel tight ends hasn’t been an impressive display through two games. Nick O’Leary missed a seal on Miami’s first drive that led to a TFL; a play could’ve been a substantial gain if O’Leary makes any contact at all.
Looks like Nick O’Leary doesn’t know his assignment here as he jumps the edge and allows Jaime Collins to cross face and blow up the jet sweep of Grant. pic.twitter.com/xXG4jyfj20
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 15, 2019
Durham Smythe and Mike Gesicki caught a pass each. Both were largely absent in the game.
Offensive Line
We saw a new starting line and some new combinations in the fourth quarter. Newcomer Evan Boehm earned his first action of the season. Fellow newcomer Danny Isidora is a massive liability with any type of bull rush, or with speed, for that matter.
New Right Tackle J’Marcus Webb probably had the best day of the group. New England continuously hit Miami with picks, stunts, twists and delayed blitzes, and the Dolphins were not up to the task.
Jesse Davis hit a homerun with his quote during the week, but he’s been as bad as he could’ve been through two games. He’s not quick enough to deal with speed off the edge, and he’s not doing much to help Michael Deiter’s inside post.
Talked about Jesse Davis’ struggles to get out of his stance last week. His late start causes him to grab a hold of a blitzer to put Miami behind the chains, and then this on 3rd down. pic.twitter.com/OIOAp8b4cF
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 15, 2019
Deiter and Daniel Kilgore do well to engage blocks, but they both fall off far too often. There isn’t a bright spot on this line through two games.
Defensive Line
Another game down, another game closer to the end of Charles Harris. Harris, after a stellar preseason, has been missing in the early going. He’s yet to hit the opposing quarterback and he’s getting washed out routinely in the running game.
That’s not true of Davon Godchaux. He has some losses today, but the veteran does well with this two-gap scheme to engage, shed, and find the football. Godchaux is positioning himself for a contract extension in the near future.
Thank you to the loyal fans who are sticking with us thru this! I promise you better days are coming!! 🐬💪🏾
— Davon Godchaux (@ChauxDown) September 15, 2019
Christian Wilkins was in on a fumble with Minkah Fitzpatrick, but he too has yet to put a hit on the quarterback. It’s been a slow start for Miami’s first-round pick.
John Jenkins has the power to fulfill the Danny Shelton role. He sent Shaq Mason into Tom Brady’s lap for a sack on a bull rush.
John Jenkins will not be denied on this rep. Sheer power. Carradine won off the edge too. pic.twitter.com/c3fKJPVAU0
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 15, 2019
Linebackers
It was much better from this group than last week, and it starts with Jerome Baker. He was much more effective against the run. He missed one play defending the edge against Rex Burkhead, but he did well to take on, and defeat, New England’s lead blocks and made 12 total tackles.
Great shot here from Jerome Baker. They’re using him as the stack with Eguavoen and McMillan on the ball in base — here he keys the B gap and makes the play. pic.twitter.com/BPyLg2HaEx
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 15, 2019
Raekwon McMillan was active in this regard as well. He’s the most physical of this Dolphins linebackers’ corps and creates some fun collisions against the run.
Sam Eguavoen is trending towards preseason superstar, but not much else. His biggest weakness is digging through contact and making plays in the ground game, and the scoreboard has allowed him to get out of that role. He’s sticking to just about every block thrown his way.
Vince Biegel picked up his first sack as a Dolphin — he’s got a bit of juice and motor working off the edge in Miami’s many defensive alignments.
Defensive Backs
Xavien Howard is the saving grace of this team in 2019. He traveled with Josh Gordon while Miami attempted to bracket Antonio Brown and Julian Edelman on occasion, and Howard won. Gordon was targeted five times but caught just two for 15 yards.
Xavien Howard doing a job on two of the most physically gifted receivers in the league today. pic.twitter.com/4ZhQZ2uifX
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 15, 2019
Howard did get tabbed with a pair of defensive holding calls, thought the validity of the first one is questionable.
Eric Rowe might not survive the week; he was awful again. Whether it was in the slot on Edelman, or out on the perimeter with Brown, Rowe got worked over to the tune of three penalties and multiple big plays in his coverage area.
Jomal Wiltz flies around the field and is an exceptional tackler, but he’s still getting his feet wet in coverage. He was in positon on a slot fade to Antonio Brown, but the veteran used a subtle push to create space and win for the touchdown. The game’s in-studio officiating expert thought the play should’ve been flagged for offensive pass interference.
Minkah Fitzpatrick played a much faster, more fundamentally sound game. He was exuberant with the few plays Miami did win, he recovered a fumble, and he didn’t have issues with tackling — quite the opposite, actually.
Minkah is in no way afraid of playing the strong safety position. This is a hell of a play, and watch his reaction. Dude wants to play ball, wants to win. pic.twitter.com/VNDDD8lgWF
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 15, 2019
Bobby McCain was better in this game. He made a pair of open field tackles in the first half and didn’t have the coverage breakdowns on the backend like last week.
Recap
Miami are posting some record-breaking numbers through two games, and not the kind of records you want to be associated with.
Now that’s how you Tank! pic.twitter.com/FCecFvlImq
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 15, 2019
Still, you can see the fruits of Miami’s labor coming to blossom. Eschewing high-priced veterans, and one exceptional player on a rookie deal, Miami secured its own poor performance for the season.
The team could’ve easily held on to Laremy Tunsil, T.J. McDonald, Akeem Spence, Vincent Taylor, and even Ja’Wuan James heading back to free agency. But the only thing those players would’ve accomplished, is keeping Miami close in too many games, and when you’re close, fluke occurrences have a way of divvying up parity in the league.
Miami’s commitment to the franchise quarterback, through securing the first pick, comes at the cost of the 2019 season. So go away for a year if you must, but understand that this is the result of two decades’ worth of a goose egg in the January win column.
This is the result of an owner so fed up with mediocrity, in anticipation of a generational quarterback’s draft declaration, that he pulled the plug on the standard operating procedure.
Half measures have led to 72 wins over the last decade, putting Miami in NFL limbo. Now, the Dolphins are taking a full measure, and it’s difficult to envision any team out pacing them in the race for ultimate ineptitude.
If you’re not convinced of the prize at the end of the game, perhaps THIS can persuade you.
NFL Draft
Scouting College Football’s Top 2020 Quarterbacks – Week 3
Recapping Week 3 for College Football’s Top QB Prospects
The news that Ryan Fitzpatrick beat out Josh Rosen for the opening day start in Miami is a tough pill to swallow. Easing the blow to Rosen’s long-term franchise answer probability, is the fact that Miami is staring down the barrel of a loaded quarterback class set to hit the draft next April.
During the college season, here on Locked On Dolphins, we’re going to keep an eye on quarterbacks all throughout the country. Our primary focus will be on the big four, the options that Miami will likely choose from with an early pick in the 2020 draft.
Those quarterbacks are:
Tua Tagovailoa Scouting Report
Jake Fromm Scouting Report
Justin Herbert Scouting Report
Jordan Love Scouting Report
2019 Week 1 Recap
2019 Week 2 Recap
We’ll go in chronological order from when the games were played.
Jake Fromm vs. Arkansas State, Win 55-0
Stats: 17/22 (77.3%) 279 yards (12.68 YPA), 3 TDs
The beneficial aspect of Jake Fromm returning for his junior season is the ability to sharpen his sword. The strengths for Fromm come in the intangible aspect more so than the tangible. Nobody is confusing the Arkansas State defense with the ’85 Bears, but Fromm’s pre-snap perfection regularly puts his Bulldog teammates in prime position to make big plays after the catch.
Recognition of leverage, timing, and anticipation gets the ball out of Fromm’s possession quickly, and strains the defense to pull the trigger post-snap based on what it sees pre-snap.
Jake Fromm Week 3 vs. Arkansas State thread.
You love the detail-oriented approach from Fromm, a three-year starter. He wants the drive concept to the field, so he keeps his eyes to the boundary to help create a window, which he hits. pic.twitter.com/X6eU4Q0x7F
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 14, 2019
Unfortunately, for Fromm, no amount of experience will improve the clear shortcomings in his game. The lack of arm strength means he must see the deep routes develop early in order to stretch the field. He’s liable to under-shoot vertical balls, and the concern about driving throws to the field in the professional ranks is legitimate.
Tua Tagovailoa at South Carolina, Win 47-23
Stats: 28/36 (77.8%) 444 yards (12.33 YPA), 5 TDs
Tua and the fourth quarter are mere acquaintances, but the two were introduced again today for one possession (plus one more snap as an encore). Prior to entering the game’s final period, Tua has already surpassed his career-high for passing yardage as he lit up the scoreboard in Bama’s first SEC game of the season.
It was business as usual as Tua and his complement of dynamic playmakers destroyed the Gamecock defense. Every trait that makes Tagovailoa far-and-away the premier quarterback prospect was on display. He threw with accuracy from a variety of platforms and across multiple route combinations. He dictated ideal situations with pre-snap recognition, and post-snap manipulation. He manipulated the defense with ball placement, and eye and body-position manipulation.
Tua Tagovailoa Week 3 at South Carolina thread.
His accuracy is so advanced. He sets his WR down with the location so as to not run him into contact. pic.twitter.com/sacbqEdpOL
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 14, 2019
The footwork, the touch, the drive, everything is consistently great due to the fine details that are never neglected. Though Tua missed three or four throws, his ability to create advantageous opportunities for his skill guys covers up the few hiccups he endures.
This is the quarterback, the reason that the Dolphins are enduring a supremely challenging 2019 season.
Justin Herbert vs. Montana, Win 35-3
Stats: 30/42 (71%) 316 yards (7.52 YPA) 5 TDs
Herbert has been exactly who we thought he was so far this season. Elite traits that pop up every game clouded by inconsistencies and shortcomings in crucial aspects of the position. You start with the arm and the stress it puts on the defense — just as it did against the Griz defense and evident on his first touchdown pass.
Justin Herbert week 3 vs. Montana thread.
First drive was all screens and runs, until it was time to make a throw on third down. Herbert, after staring down the middle, comes over to his primary and puts the ball right in the strike zone — TD. pic.twitter.com/QyvDjW0ett
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 15, 2019
Then you have the third touchdown of the night where Herbert escapes a free rusher, sprints to his right and throws a seed on the move for a touchdown. Herbert is either going to make or break the career of whoever drafts him — it’s going to depend on the program he goes to and how well he’s developed.
Jordan Love – Utah State Bye Week
It’s going to be a challenge for the other quarterbacks to close the gap on Tua with performances like the one he put forth on Saturday. Conference play, on the road, and another video game stat line, punctuated by a cast of highlight reel throws.
Fromm continues to drive the bus for his Georgia offense in more of a complementary role, while Justin Herbert eats against another FCS opponent. Next week, the schedule gets more attractive.
Week 4 Schedule
Tagovailoa – vs. Southern Miss, Noon ESPN
Herbert – vs. Stanford, 7:00 ESPN
Fromm – vs. Notre Dame, 8:00 CBS
Love – at San Diego State, 10:30 CBSSN
I’m heading to Pullman for the Washington State-UCLA game, so the week-four report will be later than usual, but we’ll have it for you as we do every week.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Keys to the Game vs. New England
The Miami Dolphins are hosting the New England Patriots in week 2 after their blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens last week. After being crushed at home 59-10, the Dolphins look to bounce back and play respectable football vs. a strong Patriots team.
- Pressure Tom Brady
This is number one mainly because it’s been the key to most victories in the past. We’ve seen time and time again whenever Tom Brady is constantly under pressure and taking hits or sacks, we seem to have a chance in the game. Now, the Patriots are fantastic at getting the ball out quick and masking their inefficiencies offensively. Lamar Jackson had way too much time in the pocket last week, but he had the threat of winning that game with his legs. Let’s see if Patrick Graham and Brian Flores dial up more pressure against a strict pocket passer. Sam Eguavoen and Jerome Baker need to fight off blocks better if we’re going to apply pressure on blitzes and contain their run game.
- Ball Security
When your team doesn’t excel at scoring or playing defense, you need to minimize mistakes. One mistake is turnovers, Tom Brady and company have a lethal offense and giving them the ball back on a short field is how this game can get out of hand quickly like it did against Baltimore. The Dolphins offensive line is going to have to try to give quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick some more time to let the routes develop. Short, quick passes and a solid run game will help mitigate the potential for ill-timed turnovers, but none of that happens unless the offensive line can pull together a clutch performance.
- Establish the Run
At first, I was going to put that the secondary needed to have better communication, etc. here but after writing about ball security it made me realize a potential ripple effect. If the Dolphins can establish the run its going to open the passing game slightly, help with clock management and keeping Tom Brady and Co. off the field. Hopefully Chad O’Shea has a gameplan with a heavy dose of Kenyan Drake, he could be crucial if we are going to try and pull off another home upset. Kalen Ballage will also need to play a role between the tackles while Drake serves more as a safety net in the passing game. The reverse ripple effect is if we fall behind early or cannot establish the run, our offensive line is going to be in shambles. The way this defense comes in multiple sets and disguised coverages, it will be devastating if we must pass majority of the game. Unfortunately, I believe it may swing that way unless by some miracle this patch job offensive line puts together a respectable outing.
Prediction: NE 41 – MIA 16
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Patriots Week Two Preview
Who: Dolphins (0-1) vs. Patriots (1-0)
When: September 15, 1:00 PM East
Where: Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, FL
Weather: Scattered thunderstorms, 87 degrees, 72% humidity, 40% chance of precipitation
Vegas Slant: Dolphins +19
Hopefully enough time has passed from last Sunday’s slaughter for you to stomach another week of Dolphins football, 2019 rendition. On deck, a loaded team in the middle of a dynasty, attempting to make a second go at perfect season under its current Head Coach/Quarterback combination.
The Dolphins might have five of the last six games between these two teams, in this venue, on its side, but the task on Sunday is gargantuan — almost certain to be the largest spread against a home team in the NFL this season.
Parallels between this team and the 1-15 2007 Dolphins are mounting early into the 2019 campaign. The last time the Dolphins were dogs of this magnitude against its AFC East father, Cleo Lemon engineered a nail-biting 21-point defeat in week 16 of that fateful season.
And while the Pats are on another crusade for 19-0 (18-1*), this is the largest home underdog since — you guessed it — that 2007 Patriots team that came up one game shy of perfection. It wasn’t Miami, however, but rather the one team the Dolphins beat that season — Baltimore.
The 4-7 Ravens, led by Kyle Boller, nearly clipped the Pats perfect season with a three-point loss on Monday Night Football.
Covering the spread might be a challenge for this deflated Dolphins squad — much less winning outright on the field.
The Scheme:
Defense:
It’s like looking in a mirror, or at least it should be. The Patriots, under legendary defensive genius Bill Belichick, deploy varying schemes designed to minimize the opposition’s strength, and force the offense to play left-handed.
The rush scheme comes through disguise, gap integrity, and linebackers that excel at shortening angles to the quarterback. If the Dolphins can’t reset the line of scrimmage and beat the two-gap-minded Patriots to the landmarks on outside zone looks, the offense will struggle again.
Nobody played more man-coverage than New England last season (54%), so expect Miami to entice the Pats into base personnel, then throw the football to the running backs.
Offense:
Again, with Brian Flores and Chad O’Shea now in town, the ideas and concepts are similar. New England runs the most advanced version of the Erhardt and Perkins scheme. A system that empowers the quarterback to dictated his full-field compliment with short, streamlined verbiage.
The beauty of the Patriots well-oiled offensive machine is that’s adaptable to its parts. Last year, New England almost never took the tight end off the field. In Sunday’s punishment of the Pittsburgh Steelers — in the post-Rob Gronkowski era — Josh McDaniels rolled out 20-personnel (two backs, no tight ends) and went to work on a defense that has never been able to solve the Pats puzzle.
New England will do everything to set the defense up, counter conventional wisdom, and go after the vulnerabilities of every look. First down passes, short-yardage and goal-line runs, and matchup exploits to the likes that aren’t often duplicated in the league.
The Players:
Defense:
This is the best defense Belichick has had since those early Patriots championship runs — maybe ever. The secondary is loaded. Devin McCourty drives the defense with run-support, single-high, sideline-to-sideline patrolling, and exceptional cover skills.
Stephon Gilmore locks down pretty much anyone that lines up across from him, and frees up bracket coverage to the other side of the field because of his ability to win one-on-ones.
Dont’a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy complement one another as well as any linebacker duo in the game. Their length, point-of-attack strength, and edge-rushing prowess puts stress on the quarterback every snap.
Up front, this line is designed to execute Belichick’s scheme to a T. Michael Bennet’s inside-outside versatility is a match made in heaven, while Dietrich Wise is perhaps the unsung hero of the New England defense.
Offense:
The rich continue to get pad their wallets. Though it’s unclear whether or not New England’s new, obnoxious, unpalatable receiver will play, the Pats offense features an embarrassment of weapons.
Tom Brady is at the controls, and he’s going to eat up any zone defense a coordinator can throw at him. When the opposition wants to go man, he’ll zero-in on Julian Edelman from tight splits, and work in deep shots to the seemingly rehabilitated (and good for him, hopefully he stays on that path) Josh Gordon, and suddenly emerging Phillip Dorsett.
The stable doesn’t get any shorter in the backfield. Sony Michel is a fantastic runner/receiving threat, Rex Burkhead is the quintessential Patriot, and James White is the captain of the ship.
On the offensive line, there might not be a better group — even without stalwart David Andrews at center. It doesn’t hurt that they are coached by the legendary Dante Scarnecchia, who finds gems annually.
The Medical:
#Patriots and #Dolphins practice and injury report for Thursday – #WBZ pic.twitter.com/41UqwdcmCb
— Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) September 12, 2019
The Concerns:
Anything that comes after the coin toss, to be perfectly honest. The route to victory here is — shall we say — narrow.
New England will pressure Ryan Fitzpatrick repeatedly, they’ll head-off all running lanes when Miami tries to shorten the sticks, and they’ll plaster well on the back-end when Miami gets behind said chains.
Defensively, Miami is simply undermanned. The Pats have options all over the passing game, with a variety of packages from which to deploy those options, and Miami’s lack of depth in the secondary won’t keep up.
Reshad Jones is questionable, Bobby McCain is going to deal with that shoulder injury all year, and the pickings beyond those two are UDFAs and newcomers from cut-down day just two weeks ago.
The Opportunities:
Xavien Howard will play in this game, that wasn’t the case last year for the miracle. Brady would be wise to ignore X, but if he challenges Miami’s ace in the hole, the turnover could help keep the Dolphins in the game.
I’d love to be able to point to special teams, but Miami had two punts blocked against the Pats last season, gave up a 50-yard run on a fake punt, and muffed a punt on a return opportunity last week.
The Projected Outcome:
It would be difficult to duplicate the season-opener showing, but the Dolphins just might do it. The Pats outmatch this team on paper every step of the way. The Dolphins primary staffers are former Pats, and those teacher-versus-pupil showdowns have traditionally not gone well for the students.
Dolphins 13
Patriots 38
