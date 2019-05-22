Maximizing Minkah Fitzpatrick’s Unique Versatility

With the Draft complete and undrafted free agents added, with a few other moves in the mix, we’ve finally got our first glimpse of Miami’s 90 (really 91) man roster as we head into summer OTAs and mandatory mini-camp. If I were a betting man, I’d guess that Miami may not be quite done with roster additions. I imagine we’ll see something between June 1st and the start of Training Camp. With all that in mind there’s been a lot of speculation about Miami’s defense and how it will look.

This offseason has provided us with a few interesting bits about what we’ll see. John Congemi state on “The Audible”, the Dolphins own podcast, that Raekwon McMillan asked Brian Flores about watching film and was told to look at Dont’a Hightower. Eric Rowe also said that the scheme is the same as what he ran last year with the Patriots. We also had Brian Flores answering a question during his OTA media availability saying that the formatting of defense would be different. I would expect that answer given the personnel differences, perhaps better spelled “deficiencies” that Miami has in comparison to the Patriots defense from a year ago. This is why I wanted to put together this piece – to examine what we’re likely to see and who from Miami’s roster is an analog of a Patriot defender from 2018.

The Scheme

Let’s get something out of the way right off the bat. This isn’t a 4-3 defense. This isn’t a 3-4 defense. Forget about those ideologies. This defense is multiple. Very multiple. As I detailed in my piece earlier this year, New England is in a sub-package more than anything. The top three personnel groupings the Patriots used last year were all sub-packages sets: 4-2-5 (307 snaps), 3-3-5 (226 snaps) and 3-2-6 (162 snaps). The Patriots were in a 4-3 (97 snaps) and 3-4 (13 snaps) much, much less.

Looking at the Pats top two formations, I think we’re likely to see these used by the Dolphins as well. A good barometer for how the Patriots used them would be that if they were facing 12 or 21 personnel, they were in a 4-2-5 with three safeties instead of a slot corner. If they were facing 11 personnel, they were in a 4-2-5 with two safeties and a slot corner or used a 3-3-5 formation. Often times that formation saw one of the linebackers, often Kyle Van Noy, walked-up on the line of scrimmage effectively playing as a stand-up defensive end.

This defense will be versatile in that we’ll see some different things than what we saw under Matt Burke and Vance Joseph. We’ll likely see more even fronts.

https://docs.google.com/drawings/d/sSpkRMR5QZSgWDvC-RHR8Hw/image?w=624&h=352&rev=5&ac=1

We’re likely to see their Diamond (nickel – 3-3-5) and Ruby (dime – 3-2-6) fronts quite a bit.

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVOxHjUW0AE-_sj.jpg (Courtesy of James Light – @JamesALight)

Coach Flores has often talked about wanting to see what players can and can’t do, and slot them into roles based on those results. Rather than trying to find prototype players, the Patriots have searched for phenotypes – particular skillsets that players possess – and have plugged them into their scheme. For example as it relates to Miami, there really wasn’t a player in this year’s Draft that was a direct analog of Kyle Van Noy. There just wasn’t. Jahlani Tavai was probably the closest and Detroit snatched him in the second round.

With that let’s take a look at the various positions Miami will use and who might be fits – and those who are close analogs with Pats players. To help digest this I’ll break it down into: Position – what they ask those players to do; Analogs – if any; and Players – guys Miami has on the roster that will likely get a crack at the role.

Position : Defensive Ends – Let’s start here. Miami’s defense has undergone a seismic shift philosophically. What was once the focal point of the wide-9, Miami’s no longer going to be in the market for defensive ends that could potentially hit double-digit sacks on a regular basis. The Patriots have used different body type over the years, ranging from Rob Ninkovich to Chandler Jones to Trey Flowers to Deatrich Wise all in order to help set the edge against the run and be cogs in the machine in the pass-rush scheme, not the focal point.

Analogs: Miami doesn’t have a guy who can replicate what Trey Flowers offered the Patriots. It’s why Miami were in on him in free agency and were outbid by Detroit, where another Belichick disciple resides as head coach, in free agency. They do have several guys who can be used the way Adrian Clayborn and Deatrich Wise were used, but until we see it on the field, I’m not comfortable labeling any as direct analogs.

Players: For this defense, I think we’re likely to see guys classified as “Closed Ends” and “Open Ends” rather than left and right. Closed meaning the strongside end, often with a LB outside or playing off of that player, and open side meaning the guy on the weakside of the formation, sometimes with no one outside of him.

Closed Ends: Tank Carradine, Jonathan Woodard, Jonathan Ledbetter

Open Ends: Charles Harris, Dewayne Hendrix, Jayrone Elliott*

*Jayrone Elliott may be more of a pass-rushing specialist in the mold of John Simon, whom the Patriots listed as a LB but played as a defensive end, sometimes standing up. This is where I think Elliott slots in and he very well may have a shot to earn a roster spot. He’s #91 for the Packers in the GIF below.

https://i2.wp.com/titletownsoundoff.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/12_elliott.gif

Position: Defensive Tackles – The Patriots last year under Brian Flores used a rotation of four primary guys. They also used DEs Trey Flowers and Deatrich Wise as 3-techniques quite a bit, but the primary four were Malcom Brown as a 1-technique and shade NT, Lawrence Guy as a 3-technique, Danny Shelton as a true 0 and shade NT, and Adam Butler as a 0, 1, 2i or 3 technique – he was involved in a lot of the Pats’ pass-rush packages. The Patriots would also use some packages with 3 DTs on the field at the same time, often having Lawrence Guy play as a “Big DE” as Brian Flores labeled it last week.

Analogs: Davon Godchaux compares pretty favorably to Malcom Brown, in my opinion. He’s country strong and has been Miami’s primary 2i-technique the past two seasons. That’s not much of a variation from playing the 1-technique NT spot, which many fans seem to forget Godchaux played at LSU for two seasons before switching to 3-4 DE his final year in Baton Rouge.

Players: For Miami, I think Davon Godchaux slots in as the primary 1-technique player. Christian Wilkins and Vincent Taylor figure to handle the 3-technique snaps of Lawrence Guy, as well as potentially doing some of the 4i and 5-tech stuff, especially Wilkins. Miami at the moment has setup a nice competition for that true NT spots. They don’t really have a guy as yet but figure on a competition between Jamiyus Pittman, Joey Mbu, Kendrick Norton and Cory Thomas. I think Wilkins will likely eat up the snaps that Adam Butler took, but Miami may keep Akeem Spence for that role. Remember, Akeem Spence was traded to Miami last year by Matt Patricia because he didn’t fit the defense. That’s Miami’s defense.

I do think there’s an opportunity for both Wilkins and Taylor to grab some snaps at 3-technique in the 3-3-5 “Bear” front with New England runs quite a bit *IF* Miami can find the OLBs to make this work.

https://cdn-images-1.medium.com/max/1200/1*VBysJsaw3lxF0Mduc7-Ueg.png

Position: Linebackers – The Pats primarily used two linebackers on the field in most of their packages, except on third downs. Those two guys were their Mac (Mc) and Money ($) LBs – Dont’a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy. Their responsibilities vary by formation and personnel grouping. They’ll also use a Buck (B) when they have three linebackers on the field. I’ll be working on a preview article as we get into Training Camp and preseason where I’ll do a deep dive on how they use these positions in each personnel package. For now, I’ll summarize these parts.

Mac – This is Dont’a Hightower’s spot. In the 4-2-5 and any 4-3 formations, Hightower is an off-ball LB or MLB in the 4-3 most of the time. There are various formations, like the 3-3-5 picture above (see OLB Lee as Hightower was injured for this game), will line up on the ball in a position akin to where a 3-4 OLB would be, even though there’s only 3 LBs on the field.

$ – This is Kyle Van Noy. Van Noy will line up off the ball in 4-3 formations or will be the SAM if they use an Under look – which is rare. In the 4-2-5 groupings he and Hightower are the two main off-ball linebackers. In the 3-3-5 “Bear” fronts, Van Noy is often at the MLB spot, with Hightower and John Simon as the OLBs. However, he will also line up on the line of scrimmage as a stand-up DE in their Diamond and Ruby sets that were shown before. In these spots, he’ll 1) pass-rush 2) cover a RB or TE 3) cover the hook, curl or flat, or 4) act as a blitzer – either in a green dog capacity, or as looper coming through the backside A or B gap. See the formation below:

Notice that Hightower is off-the-ball as it looks like a 4-2-5 formation. This is one of the subtleties that the Patriots will use.

Buck – This role is sort of two-fold. It is essentially the WILL LB in 4-3 spots, but can be an off-ball ILB in 4-2-5 fronts, and on the line of scrimmage edge rusher in the 3-3-5 and other sub fronts.

Analogs: None. The closest one, in my opinion, is Raekwon McMillan to Dont’a Hightower. As indicated by John Congemi, McMillan was told by Brian Flores to watch film on Hightower. I think McMillan will likely fill the Mac role in the 4-2-5 and he had some experience playing SAM at Ohio State, so we may see him as a stand-up on the LOS edge LB in some of the 3-3-5 “Bear” fronts. Though the fit in the “Bear” package may be dubious at best. I do, however, think that Raekwon can line up as an on the line of scrimmage or “mugged up” ILB in the Patriots sub-fronts. He’s got some familiarity with this playing “Nose-backer” in the wide-9 at times last year under Matt Burke. I think Raekwon is big and strong enough to be used as a blitzer and “pin” player on stunts, much like this GIF of Hightower below, courtesy of Pro Football Focus:

https://media.profootballfocus.com/2019/02/HIGHT-GIFY-3.0.gif

Notice the stunt by Adrian Clayborn following Hightower, essentially a T-E stunt. Miami’s defensive line coach Marion Hobby gives a great breakdown of those stunts here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2X2HjiynI0&t=5s

I included this here as Miami will likely have some of their linebackers playing on the edges or mugged up inside executing these pass-rush games and blitzes.

Players: Separating these by position for simplicity:

Mac – Raekwon McMillan is your starter here. As far as depth goes, I think we could see Chase Allen, Tre’ Watson and Quentin Poling compete here for the reps that are between-the-tackles. I think guys like Charles Harris and Andrew Van Ginkel could very well get opportunities for some of the stand-up edge reps. That said, the Patriots have always liked to find guys who can fulfill the entire role rather than piecemealing it. Miami may not have that player in this case, but I think McMillan can handle the bulk of these duties and should thrive in this defense.

$ – Jerome Baker is likely who Miami starts with at this spot. Baker recently reported on The Audible he’s trying to bulk up to 230lbs after playing last year at 220lbs. This fit is dubious, in my opinion. I know many Dolfans won’t like to read that, but it is what it is. I think Baker can likely handle this role in the 4-2-5 looks and would likely be the lone off-ball MLB in the 3-3-5 “Bear” fronts. But Baker is more of a blitzer than true pass-rusher. He’s also 6’1” and 227lbs currently. Kyle Van Noy is a full 6’3” 250lbs. Perhaps Baker’s speed is the equalizer here, but that length will be important. I think this is where Andrew Van Ginkel could absolutely thrive. He did the on the line of scrimmage stuff all the time at Wisconsin. Charles Harris should, in my opinion, get a shot here with the edge stuff; Miami might be able to squeeze some football out of him this way.

Buck – Travis and I discussed this on the podcast on Sunday. If Miami had limited Kiko Alonso’s role in last year’s defense he’d have been a pretty effective, albeit overpaid, third linebacker. I see him here, though perhaps not right away. The new staff may be more inclined to give him a shot at the $ linebacker spot given his veteran experience. That’d be regrettable in my opinion. If they can pare down his snaps, he could likely handle a lot of the duties the Buck LB spot handles on first and second downs…that is for what snaps there are. The Patriots would often use John Simon in this role for their 3rd down packages or as an extra DE. This is where I mentioned Jayrone Elliott fitting in, purely in the pass-rushing role.

In short, Miami just doesn’t have the horses that the Patriots have at linebacker, and though they may not want to, I think the coaching staff will be forced to piecemeal these LB roles with multiple parts. Gun to my head, I’d expect we’ll see McMillan, Baker, Alonso, Van Ginkel all playing at least solid snaps, with perhaps Charles Harris and Jayrone Elliott having niche roles.

Position: Safety – I’m skipping the corner position for right now as I want to do a little more research on that. Let’s just get this out of the way, Xavien Howard looks like an analog for Stephon Gilmore. X got the bag, deservedly so, and will hopefully be around to see this rebuild take flight.

At Safety, Miami have some fits, but I’m very, very curious to see how the players are slotted into roles. New England often employs three safeties in their 4-2-5 looks, most often against 12 and 21 personnel rather than playing a third linebacker. Those roles seem to stack up in the following spots:

SS – Strong safety – This is Patrick Chung, and he’ll often be lined up on the edge or in the box, where a linebacker would often be. They’ll also use him as a robber in split safety looks, or in disguised looks with a deep safety dropping bac.

* – Star – This is Devin McCourty. He’ll line up EVERYWHERE. He’s often a FS in split safety looks, but he’ll find his way to the slot as an overhang defender. He’ll cover Flexed tight ends man-to-man. He’ll cover them split out wide. He handles a lot of the single-high safety responsibilities when they have two safeties on the field, but on 3rd downs, he’s often lined up in the slot or in the box with a coverage responsibility close to the line of scrimmage.

FS – Free Safety – this is played by McCourty in two safety looks, but is also played by Duron Harmon when they bring a third safety onto the field.

This video, courtesy of Samuel Gold, is required defensive study viewing. Samuel does an outstanding job of breaking down how the Patriots shut down the Rams in the Super Bowl. You can see a lot of the versatility among the safeties in this video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qLmyRYJHt4o&t=202s

Analogs: Minkah Fitzpatrick is our second true analog. While we haven’t seen him do everything that the Patriots ask Devin McCourty, in large part due to Matt Burke using Minkah at three different spots as a rookie, if you view his Alabama tape and Dolphins tape, it’s not hard to see the match here at all. While most football fans acknowledge that Derwin James was just a freaking monster as a rookie, he was used EXACTLY has he should have been. Kudos to the Chargers for doing so. Minkah Fitzpatrick was, well, not used that way. He was still outstanding but received much less notoriety. That should change in 2019.

Players: Reshad Jones caught a lot of flak for “quitting” on the team during the Jets game last year. I don’t care. He’s been one of the top two or three Dolphins players since 2012. He should be in the Ring of Honor, and if you’re in favor of putting Ricky Williams there, you damn sure better vote for Reshad.

SS – That aside, I’d like to think that if Reshad’s fully recovered from offseason shoulders surgery – he was boxing in a video on Instagram last week – that he’d be the strong safety. He did a lot of what Patrick Chung does in 2017 and had a Pro Bowl season. He’s best attacking downhill or playing close to the line of scrimmage, so I think he fits that role well. However, if his shoulders are still balky, we may see T.J. McDonald here. I have another theory on him.

* – We already talked about Minkah Fitzpatrick filling in this role. It’s his. Leave him in this role. Watch him flourish.

FS – This should really be spelled out as third safety. My guess for now is that T.J. McDonald is penciled, lightly, into this role. Barry Jackson reported a while back that T.J. wanted to drop weight from the 230lbs he played at a year ago and get down to 215lbs. He had a little bit of success as a deep safety in 2017 when he came back from suspension. That being said, I don’t think he or Reshad Jones, again if Jones’ shoulders are balky, are great fits for this role. Their contract situations are, how to put it…not team friendly. So, unless there’s a trade that develops, I expect they’ll be given opportunities

Also in consideration for this role should be Maurice Smith and Walt Aikens. One has been a fringe roster player and the other is our best special teamer (and one of the top 5 special teamers in the entire NFL – Walt’s really good), but I’d imagine they’ll get a trial run here. Aikens looks the part and is athletic, but wasn’t able to put it together when given a shot as a starting safety back in 2015 when Louis Delmas tore his ACL in preseason. I do wonder if safeties coach Tony Oden may try to convert one of the myriad cornerbacks Miami have on their 90 man roster to safety. He did so with Charles Washington while with Detroit in 2016. The Patriots did it with Teez Tabor last year. Perhaps someone will emerge for Miami here if McDonald or Jones falter.

We’ve covered quite a lot of ground in this piece already, so I’m going to wrap this up without taking up any more time until my next piece. Overall, Dolfans are going to be wide-eyed trying to catch up with the philosophical seismic shift we’re going to see with the defense this year. It’ll be multiple. It’ll use a lot of players. It’ll be different in some capacities on a weekly basis given opponents’ strengths.

All of this should be welcomed with open arms.