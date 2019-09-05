Miami Dolphins
Meet the 13 Newest Miami Dolphins
Speed dating, Miami Dolphins cut-down day acquisition edition
Between the months of February and August I wrote 11 new player acquisition film reviews. Putting together the context clues to project how each piece fit into this new team, and its new direction, made the offseason fly by.
Now, in the span of five days, the Dolphins have wiped out 13 players and replaced them with foreign imports. Three defensive backs, three linebackers, and three defensive linemen arrived and half of Miami’s original defensive 53 is now gone. That’s the price to pay when shifting from one scheme to quite literally the antithesis of said scheme.
Let’s meet the 13 new Dolphins.
Offensive Linemen
Julie’n Davenport – Acquired from Houston in the Laremy Tunsil Trade
Davenport’s 1,084 snaps played last year was more than any Dolphins lineman, he started four games at right tackle, and 13 games (wildcard playoffs) at left tackle. His sophomore season was one of durability, but minimal production. Davenport’s 12 sacks allowed was second-highest in the NFL. He committed 16 penalties and graded poorly across all metrics, according to PFF.
He’s long, a former team captain in college, and has the athleticism to get in space, but he struggles with his technique and explosive speed rushes.
Evan Boehm – Acquired for a Seventh-Round Pick Swap with Indianapolis
The all-time leader in consecutive starts at Missouri, Boehm is lauded for his leadership, intelligence, and durability. He filled in adequately for Ryan Kelly last season and earned high marks from PFF – he was the 12thbest pass blocking center, and 16th-best run blocker according to their grading metrics.
Danny Isidora – Acquired from Minnesota for a Seventh-Round Pick
A former Hurricane, Isidora didn’t pan out at his first NFL job. He started three of his 21 games played and allowed 11 pressures en route to ranking as PFF’s 119th-graded pass blocking guard. He was 38th in run-blocking.
Click HERE for a film write-up on Boehm and Isidora.
Defensive Linemen
John Jenkins – Claimed from the New York Giants
A 2013 third-round pick out of Georgia, Jenkins hasn’t found an NFL home. The Dolphins are his fifth team over a seven-year career, and his role could not be more clearly defined. Just as the Patriots picked up the massive Danny Shelton last year, and plopped him over the nose for 200 snaps, that’s the plan here. Jenkins is 346 pounds, he played just 57 snaps last year and earning only 109 reps in 2017.
Trent Harris – Claimed from the New England Patriots
Another former Hurricane, Harris has the build for the prototype in Miami’s defense. As 255 pounds, Harris comes over from the same defensive scheme in New England. He’s hoping to make the same leap Jomal Wiltz did coming off the Patriots practice squad and making an impact on the 53-man Dolphins roster.
Avery Moss – Claimed from the New York Giants
Tabbed as an outside linebacker/defensive end, Moss goes six-foot-three, 265 pounds. Spending the entire 2018 season on New York’s practice squad, Moss has the requisite length and ability to defeat blocks that Brian Flores will love. He’s more of a speed/athleticism type that needs to get stronger at the point-of-attack, and figures in as a rush specialist early.
Linebackers
Vince Biegel – Acquired for Kiko Alonso from New Orleans
On Miami’s radar in the 2018 draft process, Biegel joins former Badgers teammate Andrew Van Ginkel in the Dolphins Linebacker Room. He’s only played two defensive snaps in two years, but was a fixture on New Orleans’ special teams groups last year. He’s a high-energy, team captain that loves the game. He’s undersized, gets absorbed in the wash, but wins with effort and technique.
Deon Lacy – Claimed from the Buffalo Bills
With Miami last August, Lacy headed back up north (formerly in the CFL) to join the Dolphins rival in Buffalo. He played just 14 snaps on defense last season, but racked up 299 special teams reps. He’s under-sized (235 pounds) and projects on a core special teamer.
James Crawford – Claimed from the Green Bay Packers
Coming up one snap shy of Biegle’s total (one defensive rep in 2018), Crawford is another special teams part. The South Florida native (St. Thomas Aquinas High School) went to Illinois before landing with Patrick Graham and the Packers. He was Green Bay’s second-highest graded special teams player, but he’s hoping to have an impact as an outside linebacker.
Defensive Backs
Johnson Bademosi – Acquired from Houston in the Laremy Tunsil Trade
Special teams are the theme here, and Bademosi is the best of them all. He was with the Patriots in 2017 and now joins his fourth team in as many years. He only played 20 snaps last season on defense, but went over 300 (309) on special teams.
Steven Parker – Claimed from the Los Angeles Rams
Parker spent 2018 on the Rams practice squad. He goes 6’1’’, 210 pounds and is just 23-years-old out of Oklahoma University. He picked off a pass this preseason in addition to 11 total tackles and a pass breakup. He’s a terrific tackler with ideal size for the position, but he doesn’t run well, and is a work in progress in coverage.
Ken (Kendarius) Webster – Claimed from the New England Patriots
A seventh-round pick back in April, Webster didn’t make New England’s roster, and was plucked by the Dolphins before he was added to the Pats practice squad. He played his college ball at Ole Miss where he was praised for his physical, aggressive nature. He’s a willing tackler that initiates contact at the line-of-scrimmage in coverage, but is extremely green when it comes to working in zone coverage.
Long Snapper
Taybor Pepper – Claimed from the New York Giants
Pepper was out of football in 2018 and with three different clubs in 2017. He was with the Giants in camp but was cut on Saturday. He replaces the legendary John Denney.
This is going to be a theme over the next calendar year as the Dolphins seek to flush out the previous regime’s left overs. Considerable schematic changes come at a cost, and that cost is a lot of roster overturn.
A lot of special teams aces in this mix, and the hope that one or two pans out as a fit on the offense or defense. These acquisitions give Dolphins fans even more of a preseason feel as the 2019 season is all about evaluation for the future.
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Ravens Week One Preview
Who: Dolphins (0-0) vs. Ravens (0-0)
When: September 8, 1:00 PM East
Where: Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, FL
Weather: 89 degrees, 68% humidity, 10% chance precipitation
Vegas Slant: Dolphins +6.5
Last year, I wrote a preamble in the week-one preview piece that focused on hope. Hope for silencing the critics, returning to January football, and ending the nearly two-decade drought without a post-season win.
One trip around the sun changes everything. Only 21 players from last year’s team survived the lap around the galaxy — 60% turnover.
A multi-year approach to team building makes for some difficult days in the interim, as the team plans to construct a better tomorrow. Yet, regardless of how much Dolphins fans want this season to come and go as quickly, and as painless as possible, 16 football games must be played — starting with Sunday against those damn Ravens (responsible for 50% of Miami’s playoff exits this century).
Despite all of Miami’s perceived shortcomings, Hard Rock Stadium remains a miserable place for visitors. Since Miami begun play under the renovated canopy in 2016, the team is 16-6 in its home park.
Brian Flores might’ve made his Dolphins debut more challenging by eating into that built-in advantage. Miami’s roster has 13 players that were not here this time last week. Any resident of South Florida knows that there’s an acclimation period for newcomers, as that muggy humidity instantly robs the best conditioned athletes of their breath.
As the Ravens melt in their unshaded sideline, Miami will need to effectively run the football, and stop the run to have a chance.
The Scheme:
Defense:
After six years as the Ravens Linebackers Coach, Don “Wink” Martindale took over the Baltimore defense in 2018 and led the unit to a number-two ranking — both in points allowed and total defense.
Any team the Dolphins play will present an opportunity to bring pressure relentlessly, but that is already the M.O. of this Baltimore defense.
Similarities between Martindale’s defense and Flores’ plan exist, primarily in masking pre-snap coverage and pressure looks. With multiple fronts, gap options for the blitzers, and an emphasis on disrupting the timing in the passing game, Baltimore will see Miami’s line as a vulnerable unit primed for exposing.
The addition of Earl Thomas in the secondary gives Martindale even more freedom. Thomas’ proclivity for finding tells in the offensive formation, paired with his unrivaled range, means the Ravens can dial-up man-free coverage and commit extra bodies in the rush scheme.
It’ll be up to Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant to uncover quickly and present an immediate target to Ryan Fitzpatrick. If the first read isn’t there, it’s not likely that the Miami signal-caller will have time to get to his second.
Offense:
Offensively, Greg Roman brings a lot of intrigue to this revamped Ravens attack. Roman was the architect behind the 49ers momentary revolutionary offense with Colin Kaepernick at the controls — he wouldn’t happen to have a similar player at that spot, would he?
He does. And Baltimore are going to add wrinkles to an already explosive, league-leading rushing attack that utilizes the quarterback as its most integral part. Lamar Jackson stresses each gap of the defense, inflicts indecision with misdirection, and his occasional chunk-gain in the passing game gives the defense plenty to think about.
With a combination of zone-read and classic power concepts, Miami will need to hit their keys early and do its best to hem Jackson in the pocket. Raekwon McMillan’s availability is a major factor in this game — these are the contests he’s built for.
The Players:
Defense:
A lot of names worthy of making the game day program are now gone. In their place, unheralded players capable of wrecking any offensive plan.
It starts up front. Linebacker Patrick Onwuasor is as difficult to block as his name is tough to pronounce. His 17.4 pass-rush-productivity mark in 2018 ranked second behind qualifying players behind only Indianapolis’ Darius Leonard. He can pick his spots against a pair of vulnerable Dolphins tackles, not to mention a reshuffled group in the post-Laremy Tunsil era.
His partner in crime, Matthew Judon, ranked 23rd among edge rushers in that category, while sub-package ‘backer Tyus Bowser ranked 18th.
Baltimore’s linebacker freedom comes from sheer size, power at the point-of-attack, and the ability to absorb double teams. Brandon Williams has been an issue for Miami since he entered the league while Michael Pierce outpaced Williams in run-stop percentage. The Dolphins inexperienced interior, paired with problems against power, does not bode well in this regard.
The secondary is the best positon group on the team. Jimmy Smith, Brandon Carr and Marlon Humphrey all challenge routes at the critical points (line-of-scrimmage, top of the route, and catch-point). They all have terrific recovery speed, ball skills, and are each willing to stick their nose into the pile for a tackle. Then, of course, there’s Earl Thomas, who needs no introduction.
Preston Williams, or Devante Parker, need to make a vertical impact early to keep this defense honest. These X-types should get an opportunity against man-coverage into the boundary without safety help.
Offense:
An infusion of speed makes this unit as intriguing as any in the NFL. On top of Jackson’s 695 rushing yards in seven games, Baltimore has a legitimate homerun threat in rookie receiver Hollywood Brown, and a change-of-pace lightning bolt back in rookie Justice Hill.
It’s the perfect melding of styles that makes this offense dangerous. Where Baltimore can burn you with speed, they can run power down your throat just as effectively. Mark Ingram is the new hammer. He’s an instinctive back that will pairs well with Baltimore’s multiplicity in the running game. Gus Edwards had a big rookie year, he’ll contribute as well.
The tight ends, perhaps the most under-rated group in the league, gives Jackson’s run-heavy offense a perfect play-action compliment. Mark Andrews is a difficult cover between the numbers, and he and Hayden Hurst take a lot of pride in clearing lanes in the ground game.
Ronnie Stanley (Left Tackle) allowed just 17 pressures last season and Orlando Brown (Right Tackle) just 16, with only one of those resulting in a hit on the quarterback for Brown.
The guard play is more than adequate in its own right, spearheaded by perennial pro-bowler Marshal Yanda. The center position is where Baltimore are vulnerable. Matt Skura struggled to take over for Ryan Jensen after he left for Tampa Bay last year in free agency.
The Medical:
The Concerns:
Just about everywhere. Baltimore presents multiple issues to this under-maned Dolphins roster. Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram can balance a steady running game, Mark Andrews provides a test to Miami’s re-made safety pairing, and Hollywood Brown is a touchdown waiting to strike.
On defense, the Ravens pressure packages are simply more than Miami can handle. Even if the plan was to line up and win one-on-one matchups, Baltimore would still apply pressure on Ryan Fitzpatrick — who’s more than likely to put some balls in play for that aggressive secondary.
Rookies Michel Deiter and Shaq Calhoun are still slated to start at the guard positions. The pair struggled immensely in pass pro this preseason, and Baltimore’s complex rush scheme doesn’t make things any easier.
The Opportunities:
Some way, somehow, the Dolphins have to run the ball successfully. They need to accomplish that, and go against some tendencies with first down passes, and using the Ravens aggressiveness against them.
Chad O’Shea comes from an offense with an extensive package of screens; some well-timed calls in that department could spring Jakeem Grant, Albert Wilson, or Kenyan Drake on a big play.
The Projected Result:
These teams are trending in opposite directions. Baltimore, fresh off a division title in Lamar Jackson’s rookie year, are looking to take the training wheels off of his offense and expand his incredibly gifted skill set.
Miami wants to control both lines-of-scrimmage, but they’re playing a team far more equipped to win that style of game.
This game might stay close for the first half, but Baltimore eventually turns it into a laugher.
Dolphins 10
Ravens 27
Miami Dolphins
Brian Flores Discusses Week 1 Game Against Baltimore Ravens (9/4/19)
The Miami Dolphins are getting ready to begin the 2019 (tank) season with a home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
And while Brian Flores won’t admit that the team is tanking this year, it’s fairly obvious to everyone on the outside that the Dolphins are attempting to win as little as humanly possible.
With the departure of the defensive MVP this preseason in Nate Orchard, and the release of budding prospect Vincent Taylor, it makes you wonder what’s going on down in South Florida.
There weren’t many heavy-hitters lobbed at Flores this press conference, but he did give us a little bit of insight into the Week 1 matchup occurring Sunday. See everything he had to say down below:
On the Week 1 Match Against Baltimore:
Impression of Lamar Jackson?
“He presents a lot of challenges. This is an explosive player. Dynamic. I think he’s thrown the ball a lot better; he’s improved in that area. This is not a one-trick pony. This guy had a good preseason; throwing the ball well…obviously we know what he can do. If he can get outside the pocket, he’s as explosive of a playmaker that they have on their team. We have our work cut out for us against this particular player, but (also) the entire team. They have a really good offensive line, good backs, good receivers, good tight ends that are good at blocking and pass catchers. We’ve got our work cut out for us defensively.”
Ah yes, another Bill Belichick-like answer as Flores names every position group on the Ravens and compliments them. Give them no motivation or bulletin-board material.
Lamar Jackson ➡️ MUST-START in week 1?
Why Jackson is poised to GO OFF against MIA 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FD8tr91yrv
— Fantasy Football Today (@FFToday) September 3, 2019
What would your first NFL win mean to you?
“It would mean a lot. It’ll take a lot to get that done against a really good team. We’re going to have to prepare at a high level. Going to have to practice at a high level There’s a lot that goes into that. This is a really good team we’re playing. That’s physical, that’s tough, that’s well-coached, that’s disciplined, we’re going to have to play well against this team.”
Flores seemed excited answering this question, as if he was envisioning what that first victory would feel like as he was answering the question. That slight giddiness he displayed has me excited for the future. This is a coach who clearly wants to win, regardless of how challenging that might be.
On All the Recent Cuts and Trades:
Players asking what’s going on?
“These guys are focused on Baltimore. That’s what I see. The attentiveness, the preparation; guys were in here yesterday watching film. It’s their day off and they’re in here, watching film, lifting, getting a workout in. That’s where the focus is. That’s where it should be. (The Ravens are) a tough team, this is a physical team, this is a well-coached team, we’re going to have to play well in all 3 phases to have a chance. I think that’s where their focus is. Not on anything else. Not on turnover. I haven’t had any conversations that way.”
Miami Dolphins in 2018 now gone include: Ryan Tannehill, Frank Gore, Laremy Tunsil, Ja’Wuan James, Danny Amendola, Cam Wake, Robert Quinn, Andre Branch, Vincent Taylor, Akeem Spence, Kiko Alonso, T.J. McDonald
— Joe Schad (@schadjoe) September 2, 2019
On Offensive Line Competition:
With so many newcomers on the offensive line, how do you maintain consistency?
“The good thing with this group is there is a lot of versatility. (Michael) Deiter has played right and left guard, he’s played left tackle as well. (Julien) Davenport has played left tackle and right tackle. Jesse (Davis) has played right guard, right tackle, (and) left tackle in the past. There’s a lot of versatility with this group. We have an opportunity here to mix-and-match it and see what the best group is. We’ll work that in practice today, practice tomorrow, practice Friday, and put the best group out on the field on Sunday.”
Their best group is still the worst group in the entire league…
Is there an open competition among all interior offensive linemen?
“You guys know I love competition. We’ll start right there. I do think competition brings out the best in every individual. I think in this situation, we brought in a couple of veteran interior OL players to push the rookies; I think the rookies have done well. How they respond will tell us a lot this week. Again, all those players have position flexibility as well and we’ll put the best 5 out there.”
On Newly Acquired Players:
Thoughts on John Jenkins and Avery Moss?
“Jenkins is a big guy; physical, interior defensive lineman. Got some athletic ability that I like. Have some quickness. I like the film we saw from the preseason (it) was good, so we were excited to get him.
Avery, again, he’s an edge player. Like what we saw from him as well. He’s physical. Does a good job setting the edge. He has some pass rush ability we feel would help us. I’m excited about both guys.”
Flores did sound enthusiastic about these two players. Though I would really like to know what he didn’t see in Nate Orchard or Vincent Taylor.
What did you see in Julien Davenport?
“He’s athletic, (has) good length. Smart player. I think he has a lot of potential. We’re excited to have him. We have to get him up to speed, and (as) quickly as possible, get him out there…and hopefully we get a productive player.”
I wouldn’t be too hopeful about that, Brian. Can never have enough depth on your offensive line, but you can’t sport a good offensive line with just depth.
I’m telling you guys, Dallas Thomas is still in the league – he changed his name to Julie’n Davenport. pic.twitter.com/pTCtSFUKU2
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 24, 2018
Simplify gameplan for all the new guys?
“I think every week it’s a little bit different. You have to see (what) some guys can handle. Conceptually, football is the same. Cover 3 in Pop Warner is Cover 3 in College is Cover 3 in the NFL. You can have a few exotic forms of Cover 3, but at the end of the day it’s 4-in and 3-deep. I think conceptually, there are things guys can get offensively, defensively and in the kicking game. And if they can understand the concepts, that tells you how far we can go as far as how exotic we can get with looks, schemes. Both offensively, defensively and in the kicking game.”
Flores tiptoed around the answer and successfully avoided admitting that the gameplan will have to be simplified for most of the newcomers. While concepts stay the same, intricacies vary, and these players know nothing about the nuances of Miami’s offense, defense or kicking game at this point. That said, I don’t think I’m breaking any news for coaching staffs within the NFL; they’ll certainly gameplan accordingly.
How hard is it to incorporate new faces into the team for Sunday?
“The one thing I like to say, I like that we have been aggressive trying to bring in players we feel will help this team and better the roster. I like that aggressive approach. As far as getting them ready, we have to coach them. That’s part of our job; we have a good staff. That’s something we’ve talked about as a staff; finding the best way to get these guys up to speed and in roles where they can play fast.”
On Specific Players:
How physically and mentally ready is Kenyan Drake?
“I think he’s both physically and mentally ready. This is a guy who has as much talent as anyone on our team. He’s fast, he’s physical, he’s explosive, he makes a lot of plays. We’re looking forward to getting him a lot of touches this week.”
Most encouraging on-field improvement from Christian Wilkins?
“He’s played with a better pad level the last few weeks, so that’s been good. Hopefully, we continue to do that. This is a guy that’s continuing to get better and develop on a daily basis. Again, he’s still a rookie, but he’s working to improve and get better. I’m looking forward (to), and I’m sure he’s looking forward to playing his first NFL game Sunday Afternoon.”
We haven’t heard much about Christian Wilkins this preseason…and maybe it’s a good thing. Though I would like to see a couple more explosive plays from him.
Thoughts on Ryan Fitzpatrick starting for his 8th different NFL team?
“That’s a testament to Ryan Fitzpatrick. It’s hard to start at quarterback in this league. It’s a testament to him and the work he’s put in. He’s a really good player, a good leader. I’m excited to have him, excited to watch him go out and play.”
Miscellaneous
Have the Team Captains been selected?
“Not yet, we’ll vote on captains this week.”
My guess: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Kenyan Drake, Reshad Jones, Xavien Howard and Jason Sanders.
Dolphins Live: Coach Flores meets with the media. https://t.co/2wjzt7rleu
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 4, 2019
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins release Nate Orchard, add LB James Crawford
Miami Dolphins release Nate Orchard and bring in Linebacker James Crawford.
Nate Orchard performed well during his preseason outing posting 4 sacks and seemed to be on track to make the team. Regardless of his performance Miami has decided to move on. Nate Orchard joins Tank Carradine and Vincent Taylor as defensive linemen that have been released, all three have shown promise in their recent games. These moves are puzzling to say the least, Miami hasn’t painted a clear picture for their plan on the edge.
Miami’s defensive end activity doesn’t leave a traceable trail of breadcrumbs.
They pursued top-of-the-market types in Flowers and Clowney.
They’ve cut every “pure pass rusher” they had.
They cut Tank Carradine, who was a perfect build for the scheme.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 3, 2019
James Crawford joins Miami after recently being released from the Green Bay Packers. Crawford will most likely see himself in more of a special teams role as he excelled in this position during his time in Green Bay.
Another day, another release. Miami continues to turn this roster over. Regardless we will keep on treading (Pun Intended) towards the start of the season versus Baltimore.
Stay tuned in with everything that is the Miami Dolphins with us here at LockedOnDolphins.com #FinsUp
LATEST
- Dolphins Ravens Week One Preview September 5, 2019
- Meet the 13 Newest Miami Dolphins September 5, 2019
- Brian Flores Discusses Week 1 Game Against Baltimore Ravens (9/4/19) September 4, 2019
- Miami Dolphins release Nate Orchard, add LB James Crawford September 3, 2019
- Skeptical of Our Prominent Future September 3, 2019
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins5 days ago
Miami Dolphins 2019 Cut Tracker (LIVE DOCUMENT)
-
Miami Dolphins4 days ago
State of the Miami Dolphins Franchise – September 1, 2019
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
Miami Dolphins 53-Man Roster Prediction, Other Preseason Notes
-
Miami Dolphins5 days ago
Miami Dolphins Official 53-Man Roster, Likely Not Done Yet