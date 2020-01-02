Miami Dolphins 2010 All-Decade Team: Defense

The Miami Dolphins crawl to the end of a futile decade with some abysmal performances, plenty of false hope, and lots of room for improvement. Who knew you could waste an entire decade and only make the playoffs (or sport a winning record) once, but the Dolphins certainly proved it was possible.

Though much hasn’t gone right for the Dolphins this decade, there are some players that deserve to be praised and rewarded for their productive performance; even though they were surrounded by ineptitude.

See which legends(?) made the 2010 All-Decade team on defense:

For our 2010-All-Decade Offensive Team, click here.

Note: only stats that apply to the 2010-2019 seasons – as well as the player’s respective position – apply. For example, Bobby McCain’s stats at safety and Cameron Wake’s stats in 2009 are not included.

Defensive End: Cameron Wake

Games Active: 132

Sacks: 92.5

Tackles-For-Loss: 91

QB Hits: 204



There’s no debating Cameron Wake‘s place on this list, in the Dolphins Ring of Honor or even in the Hall of Fame. A locker room leader who spoke as professionally as he played, Wake was a phenomenal pass rusher for the Dolphins.

Playing on a bunch of mediocre Miami teams kept him out of the national spotlight, but Wake’s stats are both gaudy and productive:

2nd most sacks in Dolphins history (98)

3rd-most tackles among defensive ends in Dolphins history (278)

2nd-most tackles for a loss (97)

1st with 213 QB hits

If you were to build a Mount Rushmore of 21st-century Miami Dolphins, the only debate is where Cameron Wake deserves to be in that pantheon. Chances are, he’s #1.

Long-time Dolphins DE Cameron Wake, now with the Titans, got career sack No. 100 on Baker Mayfield for a safety today. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 8, 2019

Defensive End: Olivier Vernon

Games Active: 64

Sacks: 29

Tackles-For-Loss: 43

QB Hits: 74



Originally drafted in the 3rd-round of the 2012 draft as a player with potential, Olivier Vernon proved your college resume doesn’t dictate future success.

After three seasons with the University of Miami, Vernon was plucked from the Dolphins’ backyard and blossomed into a top-tier pass rusher; earning him a $85m contract with the New York Giants in free agency.

Vernon could have formed a fearsome duo with Cameron Wake, had the Dolphins’ front office had any foresight to extend Vernon while he was still “cheap”. Instead, the Dolphins let Vernon walk and used the money originally intended for him on Andre Branch.

Vernon may have only averaged 7.25 sacks a season while with the Dolphins, but his 10.75 tackles for a loss and 18.5 quarterback hits per year were extremely impressive, and show how forceful he was at defensive end.

Defensive Tackle: Ndamukong Suh

Games Active: 48

Sacks: 15.5

Tackles-For-Loss: 37

QB Hits: 49



Some of you may be surprised to see Ndamukong Suh on this list and not Paul Soliai. Truth is, even if you include Soliai’s first two seasons (2008-2009), it doesn’t compare to what Suh was able to accomplish during his 3-year stint in Miami.

Just to show you how wide the gap is between them, Soliai accumulated 4.5 sacks, 160 tackles, 25 tackles-for-a-loss (TFL) and 18 quarterback hits during his 7-year tenure. Suh accumulated 15.5 sacks, 181 tackles, 37 TFL and 49 QB hits in just 3 years.

Soliai’s job was different than Suh’s – he was asked to absorb offensive linemen and open up lanes for the linebackers, but these numbers are too much to excuse.

Similar to players like Mike Wallace and Brandon Marshall, it’s not wrong of you to have expected more out of Suh. His hefty contract meant he was as valuable as a starting quarterback, and though he was productive, he did not dictate games the way other players on the field do.

But if we were to look at this objectively, and remove our expectations from the equation, Suh was one of the best defensive tackles the Dolphins have ever had. It’s just too bad his contract asked him to be the entire football team.

#Dolphins D-Line 2016 hurries ranking:

#17 Ndamukong Suh

#18 Cam Wake

#29 Andre Branch

#60 Jordan Phillips #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/Oi02zCk5T1 — Tom Like (@TomLike11) December 21, 2016

Defensive Tackle: Randy Starks

Games Active: 79

Sacks: 20.5

Tackles-For-Loss: 32

QB Hits: 42



Paul Soliai was busy absorbing double teams and opening up lanes that Randy Starks was able to cash in on.

Signed as a free agent after spending the first four years of his career with the Tennessese Titans, Starks became a reliable and fearsome player for the Dolphins. He was active for all but one game throughout his Dolphins tenure, and seemingly never missed a tackle. His aggressive playing style turned him into a fan-favorite, while his versatility meant the coaches loved him.

Starks was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2010 and 2012, though you can argue 2009 and 2011 were his best years with Miami.

Ironically, Starks was released after the Dolphins’ deal with Suh became official.

Assuming the Suh deal goes through as expected, the Dolphins plan to part way with Randy Starks, I have been told. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) March 10, 2015

Linebacker: Kiko Alonso

Games Active: 46

Tackles: 354

Tackles-For-Loss: 14

Forced Fumbles: 6



Kiko Alonso‘s Dolphins’ career was as tumultuous as Ryan Tannehill‘s.

Both admired and loathed by many, Alonso was a smart and determined football player, but he was also grossly overpaid. Still, his bloated contract shouldn’t take away from the production he provided this team.

Statistically, Alonso was an average linebacker. He amassed plenty of tackles, but they were typically beyond the line of scrimmage or after an opposing receiver achieved a first down.

That being said, Kiko is the only Dolphins player to have annually accumulated over 1000 snaps each year he was on the team:

2016: 1,049

1,049 2017: 1,008

1,008 2018: 1,004

Though you can knock him for taking valuable cap space away from other potential players, the Dolphins don’t get to the playoffs in 2016 without Alonso on defense.

Overall, I think Dolphins fans are happy with the Alonso for Vince Biegel trade that occurred this prior offseason, but we can’t forget that Alonso was one of Miami’s better linebackers this past decade.

In my keys to the victory, I said "If Howard doesn't play, it will truly require assistance from a higher being… a miracle." As I walked into the locker room post game, Kiko Alonso looked at me with a huge smile, still visibly in shock. "That was the football Gods," he said. — Via the Source (@ViatheSource) December 10, 2018

Linebacker: Karlos Dansby

Games Active: 46

Tackles: 332

Tackles-For-Loss: 26

Forced Fumbles: 5



At the time, Karlos Dansby signed the richest contract for an inside linebacker in NFL history at $43m. Such an honorable designation comes with hefty expectations, and though Dansby was a very good linebacker for the Miami Dolphins, he was unable to change the game the way you expect the richest player in NFL history to do.

From his first year to his final year, the Dolphins went from being the 7th-best rushing defense to the 13th-best rushing defense. Statistically, Dansby was performing well, but Miami’s inability to cover opposing tight ends was as prominent as ever, and teams feasted on the middle of the field throughout his tenure.

Expectations aside, Dansby was a solid contributor and reliable performer for this team. His legacy is tarnished by his bloated contract, but his overall performance should be commended, especially when you look at the other results this decade.

Dolphins LB Karlos Dansby(10-12).332 tackles , 6 sacks & 5 FF in 46 games. Was released in 2013. pic.twitter.com/sAaWnGMTX7 — Dolphins History (@DolphinsHistory) June 4, 2017

Linebacker: Koa Misi

Games Active: 84

Tackles: 352

Tackles-For-Loss: 37

Forced Fumbles: 2



His final years in a Dolphins’ uniform cloud what was otherwise a productive career for Koa Misi.

Originally drafted in the 2nd-round of the 2010 NFL draft, Misi was a very good linebacker throughout his rookie contract. After completing three successful seasons with the team, he was extended for 4 years and $17m right before the start of the 2013 season.

Though he was never dominant, Misi performed well for three more seasons before injuries began to derail his career. 2015 was the first of three successive years in which Misi would land on injured-reserve (IR), with each season costing more time than the one before it.

2015: active for 15 games before landing on IR with a back injury

2016: active for 3 games before landing on IR with a neck injury

2017: didn’t make it to the regular season before landing on IR with the SAME neck injury

It was evident during training camp prior to 2017 that Misi’s neck wasn’t entirely healed, and the chances of him playing that year were very slim to begin with. Still, this didn’t stop the Dolphins from renegotiating his contract and dedicating $2.8m of salary cap space to Misi, even though he wasn’t going to play another down in the NFL ever again.

Injuries aside, Misi was very productive as a starting linebacker for the Miami Dolphins. He may not have made a ton of highlight-reel plays, but he was always where he needed to be, and given Miami’s production at linebacker this past decade, we couldn’t be more thrilled with that kind of “generic” performance.

Shot 6 – More speed at LB, Koa Misi is the most disruptive player on this defense along w/ R. Jones & E. Mitchell pic.twitter.com/pVmQh01jbi — Fran Duffy (@fduffy3) November 13, 2015

Cornerback: Xavien Howard

Games Active: 40

Passes Defended: 35

Interceptions: 12

The recent domestic battery accusation puts a stain on Xavien Howard‘s character, but his performance as a player can’t be debated.

After trading up in the 2nd-round of the 2016 draft to select the Baylor cornerback 38th-overall, the Dolphins coached and blossomed Howard into the elite cornerback he is today.

Originally being deemed a bust, Howard made a name for himself towards the end of his sophomore season when he intercepted Tom Brady twice in the same game. It was that game that made Dolphins fans realize they had something special with Howard.

Over the last 10 seasons, Xavien Howard is just the second player to intercept Tom Brady twice in the same game. The other was Indy's Mike Adams on Nov. 16, 2014. pic.twitter.com/Lo3RsgYD3U — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 12, 2017

His 2018 season was dominant, ending the year as the league-leader in interceptions and earning a nod to the Pro Bowl.

A knee injury ended his 2019 prematurely, but Dolphins fans are excited to see what Howard can do with this coaching staff when he’s finally healthy.

That’s if he’s still around next year…

Cornerback: Brent Grimes

Games Active: 47

Passes Defended: 43

Interceptions: 13



The curious case of Brent Grimes gets weirder and more-convoluted by the year.

Signed as a “project” player with upside after tearing his achilles tendon with the Atlanta Falcons, Grimes came to Miami with a chance to prove that he was still the #1 cornerback he portrayed at the beginning of his career.

Consistently overlooked and notably undersized, Grimes regained his form and excelled as an elite, #1 cornerback for this team.

His one-handed interception off Matthew Stafford is the most-beautiful interception you’ll witness in Dolphins history. If you weren’t sure how much of a fan-favorite Grimes was, just look at his place as one of the top-50 Miami Dolphins of all time – that should tell you all you need to know about his place in Miami lore.

Random Highlight of the Day: That time @MiamiDolphins CB Brent Grimes was able to fly during a game against the #Lions Terrific one-handed INT off Matthew Staffordpic.twitter.com/oE2qgVisNx — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 31, 2019

Then, his wife was tackled outside of Hard Rock Stadium after becoming belligerent. She decided the team was at fault for who knows what, and went on a crusade against them, which included:

Bashing the team’s starting quarterback

Attacking the fans

Threatening members of the media

Wife of Miami Dolphins star Brent Grimes arrested for 'headbutting police officers' http://t.co/vQ2IfkMZZ7 pic.twitter.com/CWpgvbDC55 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) September 28, 2015

It was clear she (and by obvious extension, Brent) wanted out of Miami, and successfully made such a scene that the team was all-but-forced to release him.

Grimes was revered, ostracized and despised by Dolphins fans everywhere. He was seen as malcontent and a reason for the organization’s overall failure.

His wife couldn’t stop the hate-fueled rants as she attacked Dolphins’ owner Stephen Ross with anti-semetic slurs (not realizing….or not caring….that her husband’s new bosses in Tampa Bay were also Jewish), declared she was thankful her husband was with Jameis Winston and not Ryan Tannehill (how’d that work out), and became so unhinged that she was suspended from social media on multiple occasions.

"I knew this QB stunk…" Wife of Dolphins CB Brent Grimes rips Miami QB Ryan Tannehill on Twitter. https://t.co/bgDvSud7fr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 28, 2015

Since then, plenty has come out about the toxic locker room culture that was brewing in Davie, and, to be honest, we can’t blame Brent for wanting out. The thing is, he took the most-public and, at times, immoral route to make it happen – and fans took his departure personally.

It’s one thing to have a family member make comments about an organization; Eli Apple and Kevin Durant‘s moms are two notorious examples of this. It’s another thing to have a family member vehemently burn a bridge to an organization that simply rooted for their success.

Today, you can still find Brent Grimes at Hard Rock Stadium, just in a much more subtle manner than he was in the past.

Stories aside, Brent Grimes was an elite player for the Miami Dolphins. With 3 Pro Bowl nods in 3 seasons, Grimes was recognized locally and nationally as a feared #1 cornerback. It’s just too bad his Dolphins’ tenure ended the way it did.

Slot Cornerback: Bobby McCain

Games Active: 48

Passes Defended: 17

Interceptions: 3



I’m not even sure if you can put Bobby McCain here anymore, but if you look back this decade, there aren’t many other players that can supplant McCain from this position.

Drafted as an outside cornerback and exposed early in his career, McCain found a niche in the slot and excelled towards the end of his sophomore season and throughout his third year in the league. McCain’s inclining performance, charismatic personality and leadership qualities earned him a 4-year, $27m contract extension to go along with the honor of being elected a team captain by Adam Gase.

Since then, both Matt Burke and Patrick Graham have continued to experiment with McCain in an attempt to evolve him into a versatile, Swiss army knife-type of defender. This constant shuffling has hindered McCain’s progress, and at the moment, the Dolphins have neither a versatile defender nor an excellent slot cornerback.

With all of that said, McCain has been the team’s best slot cornerback in recent history, and all of these “what ifs” further frustrate Dolphins fans looking for some kind of sustained success.

Bobby McCain finds his second interception of the season!#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/Qg3zwtnjdM — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 26, 2017

Free Safety: Michael Thomas

Games Active: 56

Passes Defended: 6

Interceptions: 1



Most of you are going to put Reshad Jones here, but contrary to where Jones has lined up the majority of his career, he is predominantly a strong safety. Which means we have to find a free safety to add to this list. And that’s why you see Michael Thomas.

Often confused for his counterpart in New Orleans, Thomas was a stellar special teams player who was also a reliable safety (when needed) on defense.

Though there aren’t too many highlight-reel plays to bolster Thomas’ standing as a safety, he never allowed a big play to happen on his watch – which is essentially what a safety is there to do.

He is the definition of reliable.

Both smart and professional, Thomas was a well-deserved team captain for the Miami Dolphins.

The way he engaged with the fans, the organization and the community all deserve to be commended, and his recent contract with the New York Giants is a well-deserved reward for one of the most underrated Miami Dolphins in the history of the organization.

Strong Safety: Reshad Jones

Games Active: 128

Tackles: 766

Sacks: 10.5

Turnovers: 23

Reshad Jones has been in the process of quietly establishing a Hall of Fame-worthy career while being mightily overlooked in South Florida.

Calling Jones a two-time Pro Bowler is an insult to his entire career.

Annually snubbed the deserving reward, Jones inexplicably remained out of the spotlight for the majority of his career because he played on such mediocre teams. Place Jones in the conversation with other elite safeties, and casual NFL fans would look at you with a perplexed glare.

To an extent, I can’t help but feel bad for Jones as he watched less-deserving individuals make the Pro Bowl based on name or team recognition alone. However, down in Miami, you would have a hard time finding a Dolphins fan that didn’t know who Reshad Jones was.

He was elite. He was fierce. He was ferocious. And most importantly, he was all ours.

But of course, the longest-tenured Miami Dolphin of the 2010s is marred with drama.

Jones infamously quit in the middle of a game because he wasn’t happy with the way defensive coordinator Matt Burke was rotating him in and out of the game. He followed that up by purposely avoiding this year’s voluntary mini camp, even though it would have helped Brian Flores integrate his coaching philosophy and defensive style as a rookie head coach.

“Voluntary means voluntary,” according to Dolphins safety Reshad Jones, who says he loves Miami and it’s fans. “I put the work in year in and year out.” pic.twitter.com/DR5O0pXuwW — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) June 4, 2019

These may be some of the lasting impressions we have of Jones, but this shouldn’t negate the fact that he was a game-changing safety for an entire decade.

When Jones’ career is finally over, and we’re able to properly reflect on what he meant to our organization, fans will forget these minor incidents and realize that they were able to witness one of the greatest safeties in Dolphins’ history.

Honorable Mentions

Jimmy Wilson:

Games Active: 45

Passes Defended: 11

Interceptions: 3



Jimmy Wilson‘s road to Miami also tells a bit of an interesting story.

Originally expected to be drafted much higher in the 2011 NFL Draft, Wilson faced character concerns after being acquitted in 2009 of murdering his Aunt’s boyfriend. After nearly falling out of the draft entirely, the Dolphins selected him in the 7th-round, 235th-overall.

Wilson was shuffled all around the secondary. Acting as an earlier version of Bobby McCain, Wilson shifted from cornerback, to slot corner to safety throughout his tenure. He didn’t assume a full-time starting role until his forth (and final) season in Miami, in which he started 13 of the 14 games he was active for.

Jimmy Wilson PICKS OFF Matt Ryan to seal it! Miami has opened their season at 3-0 for the first time since 2002. — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 22, 2013

His performance that year earned him a 2-year, $4.85m contract with his hometown team, the San Diego Chargers, in 2015. He was released before the season ended.

Truth be told, it’s pretty difficult to pinpoint Wilson’s stats because he moved around so much. Though he was ultimately reliable in coverage, fans still felt a bit queasy when the ball was thrown in his direction.

Still, it’s hard to ask for much more out of your 7th-round draft pick, and fans felt a tad disappointed when he left in free agency because they had grown to like him so much.

Isa Abdul-Quddus:

Games Active: 15

Passes Defended: 5

Interceptions: 2



If Isa Abdul-Quddus hadn’t suffered a career-ending neck injury in Week 16 of the 2016 season, he would most likely still be a Miami Dolphin.

Instead, Miami has attempted to solve the position by drafting Minkah Fitzpatrick, rotating Bobby McCain, and signing Eric Rowe in free agency.

Originally signed to a 3-year, $12.75m contract, Abdul-Quddus was a reliable performer and a playmaker for the Miami Dolphins. As we approached the end of the 2016 season, it was evident the Dolphins found themselves a “steal”.

Then suddenly, one random play that resulted in a freak injury cut his entire NFL career short.

If he had played more than 15 games for Miami, he’d most likely be on this list. Instead, I hope Abdul-Quddus is doing well in his life after football. It’s yet another reason to enjoy every day and to not take life (or your health) for granted.