Miami Dolphins 2010 All-Decade Team: Offense

The Miami Dolphins may have wasted the past decade of our lives with one lonely trip to the postseason, a 68-89 regular season record (0.433% winning percentage), and a rebuilding effort that has already occurred four times since 2000, but that doesn’t mean we can’t acknowledge and recognize the players that went above and beyond their civic duty as Miami Dolphins and actually excelled at their craft.

Check out who made our Offensive All-Decade team below and let us know if there’s anyone you’d replace:

Note: only stats that apply to the 2010-2019 seasons – as well as the player’s respective position – apply. For example, Laremy Tunsil’s stats at LG and Brian Hartline’s stats in 2009 are not included.

Left Tackle: Laremy Tunsil

Games Started: 30 (at LT)

Sacks Allowed: 7

QB Hits Allowed: 15

Hurries Allowed: 33

From public relations nightmare to the best young left tackle in the NFL, Laremy Tunsil has been riding a roller coaster career. Assuming he can stop moving before the ball is snapped, Tunsil is on his way to compiling a Hall of Fame career, and will probably go down as one of the best left tackles to play the game this century.

Teasing aside, Tunsil was an island on the left side of the offensive line. Both cheaper and younger than Branden Albert, Tunsil spent a year learning the position before taking over for the former prized free agent. Though he was never rewarded with a Pro Bowl berth in Miami, his skill level was so obvious that the Houston Texans had no trouble dangling more than two 1st-round picks for him.

Sure enough, his first year off of the Dolphins earns him a Pro Bowl nod with the Texans. Fitting for a player fans knew was a cornerstone for years to come.

This is why the Miami #Dolphins cut LT Branden Albert. Rookie Laremy Tunsil was exceptional at LT run blocking + pass protect vs CIN #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/5j1KZw1tXm — Tom Like (@TomLike11) February 17, 2017

The only aspect that might be disappointing about Tunsil’s spot on this list is the lack of longevity. Having only played two seasons at the position, it speaks heavily about the other “contenders” more than it does Tunsil’s production.

Left Guard: Richie Incognito

Games Started: 55

Sacks Allowed: 17

QB Hits Allowed: 19

Hurries Allowed: 29



This may be the last player you expected to see pop up on this list, but when you have collectively sported one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL this decade there aren’t many options to choose from.

Richie Incognito got into plenty of trouble while a member of the Miami Dolphins. If he wasn’t feeling up a golf attendant’s leg with a golf club or instigating fights with opposing players on the field, he was busy causing the biggest scandal the Dolphins have endured in the history of their franchise.

The last time I remember some one doing what Myles Garrett did was when Antonio Smith ripped off Richie Incognito’s helmet and then swung it at his head. I can’t believe I found the video. pic.twitter.com/qFrSN5cWYC — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 15, 2019

All of the headaches and potential legal actions aside, Incognito was the best offensive guard the Miami Dolphins have had this decade (partly by default, but mostly because he was a very good player).

If you can separate the human being from the football player, every team wants Richie Incognito on their offensive line. Given the ticking timebomb that came with acquiring Incognito, the Dolphins were somewhat fortunate enough that he lasted nearly 4 years with the team.

Center: Mike Pouncey

Games Started: 81

Sacks Allowed: 10

QB Hits Allowed: 17

Hurries Allowed: 50



A former 1st-round pick selected 15th-overall, Mike Pouncey began his career dominating opposing defenders. As his hips began to deteriorate, and the team’s shoddy camaraderie started to come to light, Dolphins fans began to wane on Pouncey’s performance as a player.

On the surface, the Dolphins received a lesser version of his twin brother, Maurkice Pouncey. Though if you dig deeper into their careers, you find that the Dolphins are once again stifled by the stigma that plagues their organization.

Raise your hand if you think Maurkice is the “better” Pouncey (I know I did)? Take note of Pouncey’s stats above as you compare them to Maurkice’s first 6 seasons in the NFL (77 total games) in which he allowed 12 sacks, 13 QB hits and 73 hurries.

Pouncey’s reputation may be stained by the “Free (Aaron) Hernandez” hat, Bullygate, or the occasional off-the-field incident (all things he brought onto himself), but he’s the best center the Miami Dolphins have had in decades, and you can make a very good argument that he was underappreciated during his time in Miami.

Clear picture: Mike Pouncey showing off his "Free Hernandez" hat pic.twitter.com/obBIFKzPyH (via @fguzmanon7) — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) July 14, 2013

Right Guard: John Jerry

Games Started: 32

Sacks Allowed: 10

QB Hits Allowed: 12

Hurries Allowed: 55



Ask any Miami Dolphins fan who they would rather have, and I’m sure the answer is going to be Jesse Davis. But between the constant position changes and inconsistent play, it’s hard to put the three-year veteran ahead of John Jerry.

This is probably the one honor that genuinely goes to a player by default rather than his actual accomplishments, though honestly, I implore you to find a better RG this decade than Jerry – it’s not possible.

You know that narrative about former Dolphins going on to play well when they leave the Dolphins. John Jerry is an exception. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) December 15, 2015

Tony Sparano and his staff coached the South Team in the 2010 Senior Bowl, which John Jerry was part of. Sparano was so enamored with Jerry’s athletic and physical attributes that the former offensive line coach made drafting Jerry a priority in the 2010 NFL Draft – eventually selecting him in the 3rd-round, 73rd-overall.

The potential and growth may have been there, but it never came to fruition with the Dolphins. Admirable enough to avoid imminently replacing him, the Dolphins spent plenty of assets plugging other offensive line holes before succumbing to the fact that this team could not continue with the combination of Incognito, Pouncey, Jerry and Jonathan Martin on their offensive line.

Given Incognito’s involvement in Bullygate, Jerry’s lackluster skillset and Martin’s unstable health, the Dolphins used this time to purge everyone except for Mike Pouncey. Needless to say they still haven’t figured this thing out.

Oh, and for those that are wondering, here are Jesse Davis’ stats at RG: 9 sacks, 9 QB hits and 36 hurries (in 2 years).

Right Tackle: Ja’Wuan James

Games Started: 54 (at RT)

Sacks Allowed: 20

QB Hits Allowed: 19

Hurries Allowed: 79



Every right tackle that has started for the Miami Dolphins this decade has been putrid, except for Ja’Wuan James.

Although every other year was a trip to injured-reserve waiting to happen, James was a very good player….when everything came together. For every top-notch game the former 1st-round pick had, there’s an equally embarrassing highlight of him completely whiffing on the competition.

I have no idea what the intended play on this was, but I hope it featured Ja'Wuan James releasing Cameron Jordan, who got the sack & FF? pic.twitter.com/r9mvvxDxuP — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) October 3, 2017

Overall, James’ five-year tenure was marred with annual inconsistency; enough to justify an expensive contract extension while simultaneously being a risky endeavor to offer. Given the 13 games he’s missed this season for the Denver Broncos, I’d say the Dolphins made the right decision with their money.

Of course, this trend means that James is going to be a dominant RT for the Broncos next year and we’ll probably wonder why we didn’t extend him, but don’t let that facade fool you. The number of hurries he let up as a tackle are troublesome, and if Miami is going to have a certain left-handed quarterback going forward, you need a more-stabilizing blocker than this.

Still, it’s hard to say James is a busted 1st-round pick when he provided 5 (somewhat adequate) years of service. Frankly, it’s more than what most other 1st-round picks have contributed in recent history.

Wide Receiver: Jarvis Landry

Games Active: 64

Receptions: 400

Receiving Yards: 4,038

Touchdowns: 22



If there was one player that brought attention to an organization that hasn’t had national respect since the 20th century, it was Jarvis Landry.

His enthusiastic passion for the game sometimes got him in trouble with the league, his coaching staff, or the referees, but it was a refreshing sight to see. He wanted to win. He craved winning. And instead of trying to harness and maintain all of his energy, they decided to let him go.

There are plenty of positive reasons for doing so: less drama, more money and extra draft picks. But we’re also left wondering why we’re irrelevant again. If this team can’t properly handle an ego or two, they’re going to be abysmal forever.

Landry’s intense playing style and no-holds-barred attitude made him a fan favorite. It gave this team a passion that hadn’t existed since the Jason Taylor and Zach Thomas days. You wanted to play for Jarvis Landry, and Jarvis Landry wanted to play for the Miami Dolphins.

Another angle on #Dolphins Jarvis Landry's catch pic.twitter.com/rs9nTrT3jS — The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) December 27, 2015

Some vehemently argue that Landry is a possession receiver, but if you’ve watched at least one of his seasons in Miami you’d know that’s simply not true.

While his contract is expensive, his electrifying performance warrants the heavy price tag. Miami is going to spend a ton of money on “play makers” going forward, and it’s likely going to be awhile until we see another one like Landry.

Wide Receiver: Brian Hartline

Games Active: 76

Receptions: 267

Receiving Yards: 3,737

Touchdowns: 9

Brian Hartline was as steady as they came.

If he was able to get his hands on the ball, he was probably going to haul it in. Staying on his feet is another story, but Ryan Tannehill‘s original security blanket ran the crispest routes on the field, and if he were paired up with Tom Brady instead of Julian Edelman, you’d probably hear his name floating around as one of the best receivers in the league.

Both durable (active for 76 out of 80 potential regular season games) and reliable, Hartline isn’t going to make the kind of plays DeAndre Hopkins makes, but every single organization needs someone like him on their team.

Dolphins standout WR @brianhartline Brian Hartline (09-14).1,000 yds receiving 2012-13. Set team record with 253 rec yards vs Cards in 12 pic.twitter.com/yDaANrHJ9s — Dolphins History (@DolphinsHistory) March 15, 2017

Hartline was rewarded with a 5-year, $31m contract extension prior to the 2013 season before Miami released him for financial reasons after the 2014 season.

For some, Hartline was viewed as a #3 receiver being paid like a #1. For others, they saw a reliable target that was going to enhance this offense rather than hurt it.

If anything, Hartline proved you don’t need to be the “best” receiver on the field, you just need to be the smartest.

Wide Receiver: DeVante Parker*

*Stats as of Week 15, 2019

Games Active: 68

Receptions: 222

Receiving Yards: 3,171

Touchdowns: 17



When I started writing this article a few weeks ago, I had DeVante Parker as an honorable mention…behind both Brandon Marshall and Kenny Stills.

Though Parker’s statistics may have been better to some degree, he needed 4+ years to get there while Marshall was nearly-dominant in the 2 seasons he was in Miami and Stills was a touchdown machine for an anemic offense.

After a dominant month and a 4-year, $40m contract extension, Parker has solidified himself as Miami’s true #1 receiver.

We may all be gritting our teeth that he stays healthy, but we can’t deny that the skillset is there. He’s a near-lock to outplay a defender on a 50/50 ball, his catch-radius is insane and his hands are pretty reliable. It only took the Dolphins 5 years to realize that all you need to do is throw it up in Parker’s direction and he’ll come down with it.

Barring an unforseen meltdown or decline in Parker’s potential, you’re looking at Miami’s best wide receiver since Chris Chambers or the Marks Brothers.

DeVante Parker’s best career catches rivals any other player’s. It’s your time. @DeVanteParker11 pic.twitter.com/pNHTvDNF9E — Yung Mayo (@YungMayoYT) March 10, 2018

Tight End: Charles Clay

Games Active: 58

Receptions: 161

Receiving Yards: 1,809

Touchdowns: 14



Charles Clay is the one athletic project that a Dolphins’ coaching staff got right.

Though it took a couple of seasons before Clay flourished on the field, he eventually developed into a playmaking receiver and a reliable blocker. His versatility as an H-Back (tight end, fullback hybrid) opened up Miami’s playbook and forced defenses to fear the tight end position for what seems like the only time this decade.

His production was so well-respected by Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan, that he wildly outbid the Dolphins the year Clay hit free agency under the premise that he would secure his seam threat and diminish a division rival.

Dolphins are NOT matching 5-year, $38 million offer sheet that Buffalo gave TE Charles Clay, per sources. Bills have a new TE. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2015

Though Clay has never made a Pro Bowl, and his career production won’t earn him any lifelong accolades, the former 6th-round pick will go down as one of the Dolphins’ best draft picks in the history of their franchise.

If you ever wonder how beloved Clay is by this fanbase, just see how the fans reacted when he signed with the Bills.

Running Back: Lamar Miller

Games Active: 61

Rushing Yards: 2,930

Rushing Yards-per-Attempt: 4.6

Total Touchdowns: 19



Lamar Miller is a quintessentially good running back. Drafted one round after fellow University of Miami standout Olivier Vernon in 2012, Miller was selected under the guise that he would soon develop into a a #1 running back.

Miami’s offensive line issues may have kept Miller from really excelling in South Florida, but his 2013 season was very impressive all things considered. With a 5.1 yards-per-attempt average, 1,099 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns, Miller was the kind of running back that could take the pressure of his quarterback and keep the offense two-dimensional.

A workhorse throughout his time in Miami, Miller did everything right for this team. He may not have been the flashy running back fans yearn to see, but he was going to win you football games, and that’s all you can ask for from your players.

#Dolphins Lamar Miller slips through tackles and bursts through the lane for the TD pic.twitter.com/u4Z5jdbnGQ — The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) December 15, 2015

Quarterback: Ryan Tannehill

Games Started: 88

Passing Yards: 20,434

Completion %: 62.8%

Passing Touchdowns: 123



There really isn’t any other option for this position. When you spend 7 seasons evaluating one player, it’s tough to anoint anyone else, and thus, here we are.

Ryan Tannehill’s performance this season with the Tennessee Titans leaves Dolphins’ homers and haters equally perplexed. For awhile, we felt this team had the wrong players. As more time passes, and more players end up on other teams, the more we come to realize that our coaching staffs have been extremely incompetent all of these years.

Then again, if the Dolphins were adept at scouting quarterbacks, they could have had Russel Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, DeShaun Watson or Lamar Jackson. Instead, we have nobody.

Tannehill with a dime to stills pic.twitter.com/CxJNlDjqsZ — DFSDAILYBEST (@DFSDAILYBEST) November 13, 2016

Honorable Mentions:

Brandon Marshall:

Games Active: 30

Receptions: 167

Receiving Yards: 2,228

Touchdowns: 9



Brandon Marshall’s tumultuous time with the Dolphins has left a stain on his legacy in Miami.

Acquired for two 2nd-round draft picks, the Dolphins finally found themselves a vintage #1 receiver. Miami knew there were some maturity issues involved, but his skillset outweighed the attitude.

While it’s absolutely fair to have wanted more from Marshall (given his dominance at the position and the price tag it cost to obtain him), we still have to give him the respect he’s due. If it weren’t for a befuddling altercation he had with his wife that involved a knife and plenty of cop cars, Marshall may have been with the team longer.

Still, in his two-year stint, Marshall caught 167 passes for 2,228 yards and 9 Touchdowns. There are plenty of “what-ifs” that surround Brandon Marshall’s career, but in a futile and almost nonexistent decade for the Miami Dolphins, Marshall still shines bright.

according to his IG, #dolphins’ WR preston williams was apparently working out with brandon marshall yesterday. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZK3XDRC4Sb — josh houtz (@houtz) June 9, 2019

Reggie Bush:

Games Active: 31

Rushing Yards: 2,072

Rushing Yards-per-Attempt: 4.7

Total Touchdowns: 12



Reggie Bush may be famous for his flirtatious flings with Kim Kardashian, or for his legendary college prowess as a former Heisman Trophy winner, but these things shouldn’t overshadow his production in his limited time in Miami.

Under contract for only two seasons, Bush came to Miami with a reputation as a “change of pace” back who hadn’t received more than 157 rushing attempts in his career.

The Dolphins bulldozed that logic and rushed Bush 216 times in 2011 and 227 times in 2012, both with excellent results.

The only thing preventing Bush from making this list is longevity. The electricity, playmaking ability, leadership and star power was all there – Miami just chose to let it go.

Kenny Stills:

Games Active: 63

Receptions: 164

Receiving Yards: 2,566

Touchdowns: 24



With off-the-field interactions taking precedence over his on-the-field performance, we often overlook just how good Kenny Stills was for the Miami Dolphins.

Acquired from the New Orleans Saints for a 3rd-round pick, and then rewarded with a 4-year, $32m contract, Kenny Stills earned every bit his overall cost. Some argued that Stills was solely a deep threat on a team that couldn’t hit the deep pass, and while his 15.6 yards-per-reception supports that number, his reliability shouldn’t be overlooked.

Outside of a horrendous wide-open drop in Seattle that could have given the Dolphins the victory, Stills would make touchdown catches in pockets of space that didn’t exist. If the Miami Miracle didn’t happen, his San Diego Chargers highlight (shown under Tannehill’s section of the article) or the one shown below would make a good case as the play-of-the-decade.

Early leader in the clubhouse for best throw of the weekend. Tannehill to Stills makes that a pretty regular occurrence. pic.twitter.com/aJmP15Bky5 — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 23, 2018

Even when Stills came down with the ball, not a single person thought this was a touchdown because, duh, there’s only about 6 inches of space between the heel of his foot and the back of the endzone.

His 2,566 yards over 4 years isn’t eye opening, but his 24 touchdowns are. If DeVante Parker hadn’t come into his own recently, Stills would be the 3rd-receiver on this list.