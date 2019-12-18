Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins 2010 All-Decade Team: Offense
The Miami Dolphins may have wasted the past decade of our lives with one lonely trip to the postseason, a 68-89 regular season record (0.433% winning percentage), and a rebuilding effort that has already occurred four times since 2000, but that doesn’t mean we can’t acknowledge and recognize the players that went above and beyond their civic duty as Miami Dolphins and actually excelled at their craft.
Check out who made our Offensive All-Decade team below and let us know if there’s anyone you’d replace:
Note: only stats that apply to the 2010-2019 seasons – as well as the player’s respective position – apply. For example, Laremy Tunsil’s stats at LG and Brian Hartline’s stats in 2009 are not included.
Left Tackle: Laremy Tunsil
Games Started: 30 (at LT)
Sacks Allowed: 7
QB Hits Allowed: 15
Hurries Allowed: 33
From public relations nightmare to the best young left tackle in the NFL, Laremy Tunsil has been riding a roller coaster career. Assuming he can stop moving before the ball is snapped, Tunsil is on his way to compiling a Hall of Fame career, and will probably go down as one of the best left tackles to play the game this century.
Teasing aside, Tunsil was an island on the left side of the offensive line. Both cheaper and younger than Branden Albert, Tunsil spent a year learning the position before taking over for the former prized free agent. Though he was never rewarded with a Pro Bowl berth in Miami, his skill level was so obvious that the Houston Texans had no trouble dangling more than two 1st-round picks for him.
Sure enough, his first year off of the Dolphins earns him a Pro Bowl nod with the Texans. Fitting for a player fans knew was a cornerstone for years to come.
This is why the Miami #Dolphins cut LT Branden Albert. Rookie Laremy Tunsil was exceptional at LT run blocking + pass protect vs CIN #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/5j1KZw1tXm
— Tom Like (@TomLike11) February 17, 2017
The only aspect that might be disappointing about Tunsil’s spot on this list is the lack of longevity. Having only played two seasons at the position, it speaks heavily about the other “contenders” more than it does Tunsil’s production.
Left Guard: Richie Incognito
Games Started: 55
Sacks Allowed: 17
QB Hits Allowed: 19
Hurries Allowed: 29
This may be the last player you expected to see pop up on this list, but when you have collectively sported one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL this decade there aren’t many options to choose from.
Richie Incognito got into plenty of trouble while a member of the Miami Dolphins. If he wasn’t feeling up a golf attendant’s leg with a golf club or instigating fights with opposing players on the field, he was busy causing the biggest scandal the Dolphins have endured in the history of their franchise.
The last time I remember some one doing what Myles Garrett did was when Antonio Smith ripped off Richie Incognito’s helmet and then swung it at his head. I can’t believe I found the video. pic.twitter.com/qFrSN5cWYC
— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 15, 2019
All of the headaches and potential legal actions aside, Incognito was the best offensive guard the Miami Dolphins have had this decade (partly by default, but mostly because he was a very good player).
If you can separate the human being from the football player, every team wants Richie Incognito on their offensive line. Given the ticking timebomb that came with acquiring Incognito, the Dolphins were somewhat fortunate enough that he lasted nearly 4 years with the team.
Center: Mike Pouncey
Games Started: 81
Sacks Allowed: 10
QB Hits Allowed: 17
Hurries Allowed: 50
A former 1st-round pick selected 15th-overall, Mike Pouncey began his career dominating opposing defenders. As his hips began to deteriorate, and the team’s shoddy camaraderie started to come to light, Dolphins fans began to wane on Pouncey’s performance as a player.
On the surface, the Dolphins received a lesser version of his twin brother, Maurkice Pouncey. Though if you dig deeper into their careers, you find that the Dolphins are once again stifled by the stigma that plagues their organization.
Raise your hand if you think Maurkice is the “better” Pouncey (I know I did)? Take note of Pouncey’s stats above as you compare them to Maurkice’s first 6 seasons in the NFL (77 total games) in which he allowed 12 sacks, 13 QB hits and 73 hurries.
Pouncey’s reputation may be stained by the “Free (Aaron) Hernandez” hat, Bullygate, or the occasional off-the-field incident (all things he brought onto himself), but he’s the best center the Miami Dolphins have had in decades, and you can make a very good argument that he was underappreciated during his time in Miami.
Clear picture: Mike Pouncey showing off his "Free Hernandez" hat pic.twitter.com/obBIFKzPyH (via @fguzmanon7)
— Andy Slater (@AndySlater) July 14, 2013
Right Guard: John Jerry
Games Started: 32
Sacks Allowed: 10
QB Hits Allowed: 12
Hurries Allowed: 55
Ask any Miami Dolphins fan who they would rather have, and I’m sure the answer is going to be Jesse Davis. But between the constant position changes and inconsistent play, it’s hard to put the three-year veteran ahead of John Jerry.
This is probably the one honor that genuinely goes to a player by default rather than his actual accomplishments, though honestly, I implore you to find a better RG this decade than Jerry – it’s not possible.
You know that narrative about former Dolphins going on to play well when they leave the Dolphins. John Jerry is an exception.
— Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) December 15, 2015
Tony Sparano and his staff coached the South Team in the 2010 Senior Bowl, which John Jerry was part of. Sparano was so enamored with Jerry’s athletic and physical attributes that the former offensive line coach made drafting Jerry a priority in the 2010 NFL Draft – eventually selecting him in the 3rd-round, 73rd-overall.
The potential and growth may have been there, but it never came to fruition with the Dolphins. Admirable enough to avoid imminently replacing him, the Dolphins spent plenty of assets plugging other offensive line holes before succumbing to the fact that this team could not continue with the combination of Incognito, Pouncey, Jerry and Jonathan Martin on their offensive line.
Given Incognito’s involvement in Bullygate, Jerry’s lackluster skillset and Martin’s unstable health, the Dolphins used this time to purge everyone except for Mike Pouncey. Needless to say they still haven’t figured this thing out.
Oh, and for those that are wondering, here are Jesse Davis’ stats at RG: 9 sacks, 9 QB hits and 36 hurries (in 2 years).
Right Tackle: Ja’Wuan James
Games Started: 54 (at RT)
Sacks Allowed: 20
QB Hits Allowed: 19
Hurries Allowed: 79
Every right tackle that has started for the Miami Dolphins this decade has been putrid, except for Ja’Wuan James.
Although every other year was a trip to injured-reserve waiting to happen, James was a very good player….when everything came together. For every top-notch game the former 1st-round pick had, there’s an equally embarrassing highlight of him completely whiffing on the competition.
I have no idea what the intended play on this was, but I hope it featured Ja'Wuan James releasing Cameron Jordan, who got the sack & FF? pic.twitter.com/r9mvvxDxuP
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) October 3, 2017
Overall, James’ five-year tenure was marred with annual inconsistency; enough to justify an expensive contract extension while simultaneously being a risky endeavor to offer. Given the 13 games he’s missed this season for the Denver Broncos, I’d say the Dolphins made the right decision with their money.
Of course, this trend means that James is going to be a dominant RT for the Broncos next year and we’ll probably wonder why we didn’t extend him, but don’t let that facade fool you. The number of hurries he let up as a tackle are troublesome, and if Miami is going to have a certain left-handed quarterback going forward, you need a more-stabilizing blocker than this.
Still, it’s hard to say James is a busted 1st-round pick when he provided 5 (somewhat adequate) years of service. Frankly, it’s more than what most other 1st-round picks have contributed in recent history.
Wide Receiver: Jarvis Landry
Games Active: 64
Receptions: 400
Receiving Yards: 4,038
Touchdowns: 22
If there was one player that brought attention to an organization that hasn’t had national respect since the 20th century, it was Jarvis Landry.
His enthusiastic passion for the game sometimes got him in trouble with the league, his coaching staff, or the referees, but it was a refreshing sight to see. He wanted to win. He craved winning. And instead of trying to harness and maintain all of his energy, they decided to let him go.
There are plenty of positive reasons for doing so: less drama, more money and extra draft picks. But we’re also left wondering why we’re irrelevant again. If this team can’t properly handle an ego or two, they’re going to be abysmal forever.
Landry’s intense playing style and no-holds-barred attitude made him a fan favorite. It gave this team a passion that hadn’t existed since the Jason Taylor and Zach Thomas days. You wanted to play for Jarvis Landry, and Jarvis Landry wanted to play for the Miami Dolphins.
Another angle on #Dolphins Jarvis Landry's catch pic.twitter.com/rs9nTrT3jS
— The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) December 27, 2015
Some vehemently argue that Landry is a possession receiver, but if you’ve watched at least one of his seasons in Miami you’d know that’s simply not true.
While his contract is expensive, his electrifying performance warrants the heavy price tag. Miami is going to spend a ton of money on “play makers” going forward, and it’s likely going to be awhile until we see another one like Landry.
Wide Receiver: Brian Hartline
Games Active: 76
Receptions: 267
Receiving Yards: 3,737
Touchdowns: 9
Brian Hartline was as steady as they came.
If he was able to get his hands on the ball, he was probably going to haul it in. Staying on his feet is another story, but Ryan Tannehill‘s original security blanket ran the crispest routes on the field, and if he were paired up with Tom Brady instead of Julian Edelman, you’d probably hear his name floating around as one of the best receivers in the league.
Both durable (active for 76 out of 80 potential regular season games) and reliable, Hartline isn’t going to make the kind of plays DeAndre Hopkins makes, but every single organization needs someone like him on their team.
Dolphins standout WR @brianhartline Brian Hartline (09-14).1,000 yds receiving 2012-13. Set team record with 253 rec yards vs Cards in 12 pic.twitter.com/yDaANrHJ9s
— Dolphins History (@DolphinsHistory) March 15, 2017
Hartline was rewarded with a 5-year, $31m contract extension prior to the 2013 season before Miami released him for financial reasons after the 2014 season.
For some, Hartline was viewed as a #3 receiver being paid like a #1. For others, they saw a reliable target that was going to enhance this offense rather than hurt it.
If anything, Hartline proved you don’t need to be the “best” receiver on the field, you just need to be the smartest.
Wide Receiver: DeVante Parker*
*Stats as of Week 15, 2019
Games Active: 68
Receptions: 222
Receiving Yards: 3,171
Touchdowns: 17
When I started writing this article a few weeks ago, I had DeVante Parker as an honorable mention…behind both Brandon Marshall and Kenny Stills.
Though Parker’s statistics may have been better to some degree, he needed 4+ years to get there while Marshall was nearly-dominant in the 2 seasons he was in Miami and Stills was a touchdown machine for an anemic offense.
After a dominant month and a 4-year, $40m contract extension, Parker has solidified himself as Miami’s true #1 receiver.
We may all be gritting our teeth that he stays healthy, but we can’t deny that the skillset is there. He’s a near-lock to outplay a defender on a 50/50 ball, his catch-radius is insane and his hands are pretty reliable. It only took the Dolphins 5 years to realize that all you need to do is throw it up in Parker’s direction and he’ll come down with it.
Barring an unforseen meltdown or decline in Parker’s potential, you’re looking at Miami’s best wide receiver since Chris Chambers or the Marks Brothers.
DeVante Parker’s best career catches rivals any other player’s.
It’s your time. @DeVanteParker11 pic.twitter.com/pNHTvDNF9E
— Yung Mayo (@YungMayoYT) March 10, 2018
Tight End: Charles Clay
Games Active: 58
Receptions: 161
Receiving Yards: 1,809
Touchdowns: 14
Charles Clay is the one athletic project that a Dolphins’ coaching staff got right.
Though it took a couple of seasons before Clay flourished on the field, he eventually developed into a playmaking receiver and a reliable blocker. His versatility as an H-Back (tight end, fullback hybrid) opened up Miami’s playbook and forced defenses to fear the tight end position for what seems like the only time this decade.
His production was so well-respected by Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan, that he wildly outbid the Dolphins the year Clay hit free agency under the premise that he would secure his seam threat and diminish a division rival.
Dolphins are NOT matching 5-year, $38 million offer sheet that Buffalo gave TE Charles Clay, per sources. Bills have a new TE.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2015
Though Clay has never made a Pro Bowl, and his career production won’t earn him any lifelong accolades, the former 6th-round pick will go down as one of the Dolphins’ best draft picks in the history of their franchise.
If you ever wonder how beloved Clay is by this fanbase, just see how the fans reacted when he signed with the Bills.
Running Back: Lamar Miller
Games Active: 61
Rushing Yards: 2,930
Rushing Yards-per-Attempt: 4.6
Total Touchdowns: 19
Lamar Miller is a quintessentially good running back. Drafted one round after fellow University of Miami standout Olivier Vernon in 2012, Miller was selected under the guise that he would soon develop into a a #1 running back.
Miami’s offensive line issues may have kept Miller from really excelling in South Florida, but his 2013 season was very impressive all things considered. With a 5.1 yards-per-attempt average, 1,099 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns, Miller was the kind of running back that could take the pressure of his quarterback and keep the offense two-dimensional.
A workhorse throughout his time in Miami, Miller did everything right for this team. He may not have been the flashy running back fans yearn to see, but he was going to win you football games, and that’s all you can ask for from your players.
#Dolphins Lamar Miller slips through tackles and bursts through the lane for the TD pic.twitter.com/u4Z5jdbnGQ
— The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) December 15, 2015
Quarterback: Ryan Tannehill
Games Started: 88
Passing Yards: 20,434
Completion %: 62.8%
Passing Touchdowns: 123
There really isn’t any other option for this position. When you spend 7 seasons evaluating one player, it’s tough to anoint anyone else, and thus, here we are.
Ryan Tannehill’s performance this season with the Tennessee Titans leaves Dolphins’ homers and haters equally perplexed. For awhile, we felt this team had the wrong players. As more time passes, and more players end up on other teams, the more we come to realize that our coaching staffs have been extremely incompetent all of these years.
Then again, if the Dolphins were adept at scouting quarterbacks, they could have had Russel Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, DeShaun Watson or Lamar Jackson. Instead, we have nobody.
Tannehill with a dime to stills pic.twitter.com/CxJNlDjqsZ
— DFSDAILYBEST (@DFSDAILYBEST) November 13, 2016
Honorable Mentions:
Brandon Marshall:
Games Active: 30
Receptions: 167
Receiving Yards: 2,228
Touchdowns: 9
Brandon Marshall’s tumultuous time with the Dolphins has left a stain on his legacy in Miami.
Acquired for two 2nd-round draft picks, the Dolphins finally found themselves a vintage #1 receiver. Miami knew there were some maturity issues involved, but his skillset outweighed the attitude.
While it’s absolutely fair to have wanted more from Marshall (given his dominance at the position and the price tag it cost to obtain him), we still have to give him the respect he’s due. If it weren’t for a befuddling altercation he had with his wife that involved a knife and plenty of cop cars, Marshall may have been with the team longer.
Still, in his two-year stint, Marshall caught 167 passes for 2,228 yards and 9 Touchdowns. There are plenty of “what-ifs” that surround Brandon Marshall’s career, but in a futile and almost nonexistent decade for the Miami Dolphins, Marshall still shines bright.
according to his IG, #dolphins’ WR preston williams was apparently working out with brandon marshall yesterday. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZK3XDRC4Sb
— josh houtz (@houtz) June 9, 2019
Reggie Bush:
Games Active: 31
Rushing Yards: 2,072
Rushing Yards-per-Attempt: 4.7
Total Touchdowns: 12
Reggie Bush may be famous for his flirtatious flings with Kim Kardashian, or for his legendary college prowess as a former Heisman Trophy winner, but these things shouldn’t overshadow his production in his limited time in Miami.
Under contract for only two seasons, Bush came to Miami with a reputation as a “change of pace” back who hadn’t received more than 157 rushing attempts in his career.
The Dolphins bulldozed that logic and rushed Bush 216 times in 2011 and 227 times in 2012, both with excellent results.
The only thing preventing Bush from making this list is longevity. The electricity, playmaking ability, leadership and star power was all there – Miami just chose to let it go.
Kenny Stills:
Games Active: 63
Receptions: 164
Receiving Yards: 2,566
Touchdowns: 24
With off-the-field interactions taking precedence over his on-the-field performance, we often overlook just how good Kenny Stills was for the Miami Dolphins.
Acquired from the New Orleans Saints for a 3rd-round pick, and then rewarded with a 4-year, $32m contract, Kenny Stills earned every bit his overall cost. Some argued that Stills was solely a deep threat on a team that couldn’t hit the deep pass, and while his 15.6 yards-per-reception supports that number, his reliability shouldn’t be overlooked.
Outside of a horrendous wide-open drop in Seattle that could have given the Dolphins the victory, Stills would make touchdown catches in pockets of space that didn’t exist. If the Miami Miracle didn’t happen, his San Diego Chargers highlight (shown under Tannehill’s section of the article) or the one shown below would make a good case as the play-of-the-decade.
Early leader in the clubhouse for best throw of the weekend. Tannehill to Stills makes that a pretty regular occurrence. pic.twitter.com/aJmP15Bky5
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 23, 2018
Even when Stills came down with the ball, not a single person thought this was a touchdown because, duh, there’s only about 6 inches of space between the heel of his foot and the back of the endzone.
His 2,566 yards over 4 years isn’t eye opening, but his 24 touchdowns are. If DeVante Parker hadn’t come into his own recently, Stills would be the 3rd-receiver on this list.
Miami Dolphins
The Aftermath: Dolphins 20 Giants 36
Snap Counts, Grades, Metrics, and Other Phins Notes
Foreword:
As we develop a weekly content schedule for the season, I wanted something to bridge the gap between the Sunday night game breakdown column and the Tuesday film review. So, here we are with a smorgasbord of information, statistics, snap counts, and whatever is prudent to the Dolphins game from the Sunday prior.
We’ll dive into the game data from Pro Football Focus, Pro Football Reference, grab some quotes from the player’s and coach’s pressers, and continue to provide the most comprehensive coverage on the Miami Dolphins you can find.
Dolphins-Giants
Team Stats
After a miserable first month of the season, the Miami Dolphins spent the last nine weeks trying to repair the record-breaking damage that was inflicted on the team’s season rankings. Pulling players from every nook and cranny of the league’s landscape, Miami are setting records all the wrong records this season.
The thin thread that held this Dolphins team together snapped in a Sunday blowout loss against one of two teams with a worse record than Miami.
Using its 80th player of the season on Sunday — an NFL record — Miami’s impressive run of adding a player, giving him one week to absorb the playbook, then giving said player meaningful reps on Sunday came to a crashing end. We’ll talk about the individual performances later in this column, but let’s first examine Miami’s league-wide ranks.
Miami’s newly developed red zone woes returned for the second straight week. Miami turned four trips inside the 20 into 13 points, scoring a touchdown on just one of the four visits. This brings Miami’s season red zone conversion rate to down to 53.8% — 22nd in the NFL.
The Dolphins rank 27thin third down conversion rate at 33.5%, en route to the 29th-ranked scoring offense. Miami are 29th in total offense, 23rd in passing and last in rushing — both yards per game and yards per rush.
Miami are 27th in average plays per drive and 29th in yards per possession. Scoring on 28.5% of the offensive possessions ranks the Dolphins 28th in the NFL.
The Miami defense started out hot allowing just seven points on the Giants first five possessions, including two interceptions of Eli Manning. It was all downhill from there as the Giants scored touchdowns on four of the next seven drives. The Giants touchdown drives covered 51, 65, 40, 66 and 44 yards.
Miami ranks 30th in total defense, 24th against the pass, 31st against the run and last in points allowed. The Dolphins are the first team to allow 50 total touchdowns this season (Oakland 48, Arizona 46 the next in line to join that notorious ranking).
With seven penalties in the game Sunday, Miami are now the fourth-least penalized team in football with the fifth-lowest yardage assessed against, via penalty.
Offense:
Snap Counts:
|Player
|Snaps (% of Offensive Snaps)
|QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
|71 (100%)
|RB Patrick Laird
|34 (48%)
|RB Myles Gaskin
|34 (48%)
|WR Devante Parker
|67 (94%)
|WR Albert Wilson
|57 (80%)
|WR Allen Hurns
|33 (46%)
|WR Isaiah Ford
|31 (44%)
|TE Mike Gesicki
|55 (77%)
|TE Durham Smythe
|23 (32%)
|TE Clive Walford
|19 (27%)
|OL Julie’n Davenport
|71 (100%)
|OL Jesse Davis
|71 (100%)
|OL Daniel Kilgore
|71 (100%)
|OL Michael Deiter
|53 (75%)
|OL Shaq Calhoun
|52 (73%)
|OL Evan Brown
|37 (52%)
|OL J’Marcus Webb
|2 (3%)
This game was different on the offensive line compared to the 13 contests prior. The Dolphins, not because of injury but rather performance, shuffled the line play by issuing better than 37 snaps to six players, and utilizing each of the eight actives on game day. Webb came into the game for a pair of heavy package plays Miami dialed up, as part of an attempt to get something going in the ground game.
Michael Deiter allowed the most pressures per snap, yet somehow graded as the best pass protector in the game — I would object to that fact.
Daniel Kilgore allowed the most pressure with three total (1 sack, 1 hit, 1 hurry), and a sub-standard run-blocking grade.
Jesse Davis put together another good game at right tackle with the best run blocking grade of the bunch, and just two pressures (a hit and a hurry) on 71 total reps.
Julie’n Davenport allowed another sack. Evan Brown and Shaq Calhoun were credited with just one pressure among the two of them (a hit charged to Brown). Calhoun had the worst run-blocking grade of the entire line.
Running Backs Myles Gaskin and Patrick Laird both allowed two pressures on a combined 13 snaps. Laird averaged just 1.67 yards after contact and received a 54.3 running grade from PFF. Gaskin was much better (72.8) with an average of 5.89 yards after contract.
Laird has three drops on 22 pass targets this season.
Ryan Fitzpatrick had some misses and a costly fumble, but his receivers dropped seven passes in the game. Pressure crippled the Miami passing game as Fitzpatrick threw for just 30 yards on 10 passes under duress (completing just 2 of the 10).
All four of Devante Parker’s receptions moved the chains. On the season, he’s scored or moved the chains on 47 of his 59 catches — good for an 80% conversion rate. He had one drop in the game and a chance at a third touchdown on a pass that was off-target from Fitzpatrick on a back-shoulder throw.
Albert Wilson had his best game of the season leading all receivers in PFF grades. He caught five of seven targets for 59 yards (season-high 8.43 YPT), and forced six missed tackles.
Clive Walford could’ve done some considerable damage had he caught the football. He picked up 34 yards on two receptions and dropped two others — both in open space in the intermediate portion of the field. He did some fine work as an inline blocker as well.
Durham Smythe had an excellent blocking day. He earned an 83.5 grade in that department springing essentially all of the Dolphins big edge runs. He was perfect in nine pass blocking reps, but was not targeted in the passing game.
Mike Gesicki caught four of seven targets for 47 yards and picked up 11 of those yards after the catch.
Defense:
Snap Counts:
|Player
|Snaps (% of Defensive Snaps)
|DL Christian Wilkins
|53 (78%)
|DL Davon Godchaux
|40 (59%)
|DL Avery Moss
|35 (51%)
|DL John Jenkins
|33 (49%)
|DL Taco Charlton
|21 (31%)
|DL Zach Sieler
|19 (28%)
|LB Jerome Baker
|68 (100%)
|LB Vince Biegel
|55 (81%)
|LB Raekwon McMillan
|42 (62%)
|LB Sam Eguavoen
|38 (56%)
|LB Andrew Van Ginkel
|16 (24%)
|LB Trent Harris
|7 (10%)
|LB Jamal Davis
|3 (4%)
|DB Nik Needham
|67 (98%)
|DB Adrian Colbert
|65 (96%)
|DB Eric Rowe
|65 (96%)
|DB Jomal Wiltz
|59 (87%)
|DB Nate Brooks
|27 (40%)
|DB Linden Stephens
|24 (35%)
|DB Montre Hartage
|12 (18%)
Miami’s unsuccessful pass rush came to a head Sunday with a league-low pressure rate. The G-Men dialed up pass 29 times and heeded pressure on just three of those Manning drop backs.
Two of those pressures came from Christian Wilkins. One of the rookie’s two hurries led to a Manning interception, but Wilkins’ grade was derailed by one missed tackle.
The other pressure was a sack from Sam Eguavoen, who recently, is coming on like gangbusters. Eguavoen was targeted in coverage twice with no completions (one a PBU), and he picked up Miami’s lone sack of the game. He’s allowed negative (-1) passing yards on six targets the last three games with a pair of sacks, five run stops, and a pass break-up.
Jerome Baker had perhaps his best game of the season. Baker was a part of 12 tackles (8 solo) and allowed just 15 yards on three pass targets. He only rushed the quarterback five times and didn’t apply any pressure.
Vince Biegel is nipping at Baker’s heels for best overall grade (Biegel with an 84.6 compared to Baker’s 87.5 score in the game). Biegel did not have an effective day rushing the quarterback, but he picked off one of the two targets in his direction and made three run stops in the game.
Davon Godchaux made five tackles and three of those were for run stuffs — he’s the most consistent defender on this team.
Adrian Colbert was tabbed with four missed tackles in the game while newcomer Nate Brooks was beat on all three targets for 26 yards and a touchdown.
Nik Needham had a rough go statistically. He got his hands on a pass that wound up going 51 yards to the house, and that lifted his average through the roof. Needham allowed three of five targets to go complete for 102 yards and a touchdown. He also missed two tackles.
Andrew Van Ginkel graded the lowest on the day with quite literally zero stats (pressures, tackles, pass targets) sans one penalty assessed to the rookie.
Team Needs, and Priority-Level, Becoming Clear
The roster value has presented itself in a rather obvious way the last few weeks. Miami have uncovered some gems, learned about a mistake they made on a young quarterback, and identified the biggest areas of need moving forward.
While holes on the roster are aplenty, the Dolphins uncovered a pair of dynamic receiving options in Parker and Preston Williams. The starting defensive tackles (Godchaux and Wilkins) look like a quality pairing, while the linebacker position is getting evenly distributed production from different players each week. The young tight ends are coming into their own and a couple of young cornerbacks have shown some bite.
The Dolphins will get the biggest boost from the list of players returning from injury next season (Miami’s 17 players on IR is second most in football).
No issue looms larger than the future at quarterback, despite Ryan Fitzpatrick playing his best football in a 15-year career. Miami needs to identify his successor within the next two years, and this season’s top-five pick seems like the ideal spot to do it.
Beyond that, the offensive line, pass rush and secondary all need revamping.
Up front, a pair of guards in free agency offer a solution for the Fins. Patriots LG Joe Thuney makes the most sense. He and Washington RG Brandon Scherff will cash in this March, and the Dolphins will almost certainly be connected to both.
The tackle and center positions don’t bear as much fruit in free agency. Jack Conklin could shake free in Tennessee, but he’s going to get paid way above his value. Anthony Castanzo is an option, but it’s unlikely the Colts allow him to walk.
The defensive side of the ball features far better free agent options. Baltimore’s Matthew Judon and New England’s Kyle Van Noy are plug-and-play solutions at the linebacker spot. The Ravens saw two defensive stars depart via free agency last year; it’s difficult to imagine they’ll allow a third to follow suit.
Kyler Fackrell is another linebacker that fits, and he’s likely to depart Green Bay this offseason after the Pack signed two edge players to lucrative deals.
Yannick Ngakoue and Jadeveon Clowney are premier options at the edge positions. Dante Fowler and Shaquil Barrett are both schedule free agents, though their fits in the scheme are dubious.
Dallas’ Byron Jones, Tennessee’s Logan Ryan (former Patriot and versatile defensive back) and Justin Simmons will be the cream of the defensive back crop. Simmons jives with a lot of the traits Flores will love at the safety position, but he’ll cost a boatload after an all-pro year.
Miami has the deep pockets and roster needs to be as active as anybody in free agency. But that model conflicts with the style of roster-building that Flores learned in New England.
We are on the doorstep of a fascinating offseason.
Miami Dolphins
Brian Flores is Building A Successful Franchise
If this is what doom-and-gloom looks like, then I want to be miserable.
While most Miami Dolphins fans conceded back in April that the 2019 season was about as lost as the original Spygate tapes, there seems to be this notion that the Dolphins are suddenly doing things wrong. That Brian Flores is not the leader this team needs.
A team that was pegged by all to easily go 0-16 – and to secure the #1 pick in the NFL draft – has a real chance of selecting outside of the Top-5 because they won too many games.
Does that sound like a head coach that’s doing a bad job?
In Miami’s 3 wins, their most-expensive players were:
- Albert Wilson (and his 7 total receptions) – $8.33m
- Ryan Fitzpatrick – $5.5m
- DeVante Parker – $4.84m
- Eric Rowe – $3.73m
- Charles Harris – $2.96m
Does this sound like a head coach that has a lot to work with?
Miami has more Pro Bowlers on injured reserve (3) than they do on their active roster (0).
Does this look like a head coach that’s in the best position to win?
After witnessing mediocrity for the amount of time it takes a human being to develop from shitting their pants uncontrollably to legally drinking alcohol, you would think a franchise that is doing things differently and methodically is a much-needed breath of fresh air.
The Miami Dolphins have used 80 different players on their roster in 2019, an NFL record.
Yesterday’s 53-man roster featured 11 players that returned from 2018, probably an NFL record.
Meaning, it’s been a revolving door of evaluations for Brian Flores and his staff from the moment he arrived. And that’s exactly what 2019 was supposed to be: a year to expunge the team’s cap space and evaluate talent for the future.
For some, it seems evaluations and results must go hand-in-hand. Better results = a better team, because, duh, wins are the ultimate measure of success. As if we don’t have the cognitive thinking skills to read between the lines…
“If It’s About Winning, Then Win”
Somewhere, the lines between exceeding expectations and winning football games was blurred.
Brian Flores did such an amazing job exceeding our expectations that he won too many football games. At the start of the season we expected 0 wins, now, towards the end of the season, we feared (another) two-game winning streak.
That shift in our expectations already indicates that 2019 was a successful season for growth and advancement. The fact that we are even debating whether or not Miami should beat the New York Giants or Cincinnati Bengals is a far cry from where we were 3 months ago, when we all just wanted to avoid 0-16.
Updated Draft order. pic.twitter.com/31zbq7maOs
— Burgundy Breakdown Pod 🎙 (@Burg_Breakdown) December 16, 2019
If you don’t realize that the bar for Flores’ performance has risen as each week passes, you’re delusional. 3 months ago we just wanted to score a point in the second-half. Now, we’re praying Miami doesn’t win another football game.
The two head coaches that are used to counter Flores’ productivity are the same head coaches that prove that winning doesn’t breed success.
Tony Sparano orchestrated the greatest turnaround in NFL history when the Dolphins went from 1-15 to division winners (11-5) in one season, but we’re tiptoeing around the fact that Chad Pennington is the real reason for that change. How well did Miami do when Pennington got injured? The answer is three-straight losing seasons and 3rd-place in the AFC East.
Adam Gase turned a 6-10 team into a 10-6 team, but once Ryan Tannehill went down, and Gase began to institute his own culture with his own players, the offense dwindled to the point that it became the 25th-best offense in 2017 and the 31st-best offense in 2018.
If anything, this further cements the fact that the Dolphins need to find their franchise quarterback before they deal with anything else, but that’s another topic for another time.
Brian Flores is on pace to win 4 games with the perennial 4-game winner, Ryan Fitzpatrick, under helm (53 regular season wins as a starter; 13 years in which he’s started NFL games = 4.08 wins-per-year).
Fans aren’t holding the Miami Dolphins to a winning standard. In fact, most of us still want this team to lose the last two games of the season. For us, wins aren’t the barometer we’re using. If that were the case, we’d say that the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers and Atlanta Falcons are having better seasons than the Dolphins.
They’re not.
Truth is, they’re closer to firing their head coaches than they are praising them. All 3 of those teams have franchise quarterbacks and their results are massively underwhelming. Miami, with Ryan Fitzpatrick as its leading rusher, has a chance of drafting behind these teams, and that thought makes some people believe Brian Flores isn’t the guy?
Three QBs lead their team in rushing this season: pic.twitter.com/ZyzsuTVlkJ
— ESPN (@espn) December 15, 2019
We can be pissed off about the “tank” all we want, but you have to be excited about a coaching staff that seemingly maximizes the talent on their roster.
“This Team Was Supposed to Tank”
Are you trying to make my case for me?
The reason the Miami Dolphins didn’t successfully tank is due to the head coach that was able to rally his team into beating multiple playoff-contending opponents.
We can question plenty of Chris Grier‘s draft picks, but Grier successfully stripped this team of talent while recovering draft picks in the process. He held his end of the bargain.
Flores, on the other hand, did not. His intent was never to concede the season, but to build a team with genuine camaraderie that could sustain success for a prolonged period of time. He wants his players to know that winning is the ultimate goal, and they are going to work their ass off each week in an attempt to do that.
Sounds cliche. Sounds like something every head coach wants to do. Until you realize there aren’t many head coaches capable of this.
Jarvis Landry gets in Freddie Kitchens face and tells him "that's f***** up"pic.twitter.com/TkAfTdzRLW
— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 15, 2019
Adam Gase certainly couldn’t with the Dolphins, and currently isn’t with the New York Jets. See Janoris Jenkins‘ latest bout of immaturity that earned him walking papers from the New York Giants? How’s Freddie Kitchens doing in Cleveland? Think Dan Quinn has plenty of support with the Atlanta Falcons?
Flores job as the head coach is to take the players his general manager provides him with and try to win as many games as he can with them.
I think he’s doing a good job.
The Miami Dolphins may have identified two starting cornerbacks in Nik Needham and Jomal Wiltz. Both of these players have had their struggles throughout the year, but overall, Needham has been excellent in coverage and Wiltz has done very well in the slot.
This team actually has two legitimate tight ends in Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe. Whether or not they were drafted too high remains a debate, but you found your seam threat and your blocking tight end for the next two seasons.
When Kenny Stills was traded we felt we might not have any legitimate wide receivers going forward. At worst, the Dolphins have four capable starters with DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Jakeem Grant and Allen Hurns.
Vince Biegel with a pick. He’s the top performer out of all these trades, waiver wire claims and practice squad poached players on the Dolphins roster. The cranberry man can play. He’s the new Rob Ninkovich for this defense.
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) December 15, 2019
Do issues still exist on this team? Absolutely!
You aren’t going to solve every problem in one year, not when you’re purposely removing talent and expensive salaries from your team. But do you feel like this team can’t solve those problems going forward?
Those Perfect Imperfections
I understand if we want to wait before prematurely dubbing Brian Flores the next Don Shula. It’s not like Flores and his staff have been mistake-free:
- Why weren’t we able to get this kind of production out of Minkah Fitzpatrick?
- How did we grossly mishandle Kenyan Drake all year?
- Why did it take so long to get Raekwon McMillan out there?
- Did he scout Josh Rosen and agree he was worth two draft picks?
- Especially when you realize they had Ryan Tannehill under contract and shipped him off just so they could spend more (in terms of assets, not money) on a worse player.
- We already forgot about the time Flores blared 8-straight Jay-Z songs to piss off Kenny Stills, but I’ll remind you for full transparency.
Flores is not flawless. The thing is, there isn’t a single fan that claims Flores is perfect. In fact, we acknowledge that this coaching staff has mishandled quite a few things throughout the year. But we also understand that Flores has been able to overcome each of these and build from them.
Flores isn’t enamored with a player’s draft status or the size of their contract; he makes it well known that he plays the best players, regardless of how you came to this team.
My respect level for Brian Flores has grown immensely today with his decision to start Ryan Fitzpatrick this week. Fitz is the better QB right now. NFL HCs start their best players. Period.
— Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) October 16, 2019
He has earned the respect of his locker room, something that hasn’t been accomplished since Tony Sparano or Jimmy Johnson back in the 20th-century.
On the field, this team is seeing better results than we envisioned. Off the field, this team is building a cohesive relationship rather than igniting a civil war between the players and the coaching staff.
Whether or not you believe Flores is the guy going forward is entirely up to you. You’re not wrong for wanting to see more, but to disregard what you’ve already witnessed is a weak way to protect yourself from the potential pitfall of another disappointing head coach.
If I ask you why you believe Brian Flores isn’t the right coach and you point to the Dolphins’ record, you’ve already lost.
If I ask you why you believe Brian Flores isn’t the right coach and you point to the Dolphins’ “upset” by the New York Giants, you’ve already lost.
If I ask you why you believe Brian Flores isn’t the right coach and you point to some statistical category, you’ve already lost.
We might be used to the doom-and-gloom, but that doesn’t mean the future is automatically miserable.
Miami Dolphins
The Levee Breaks in Jersey – Dolphins Giants Week 15 Recap
Dolphins break record for most players used, blowout loss ensues
The entire Dolphins operation took a back seat to the A-block story of Eli Manning in his final start at MetLife Stadium. Although riddled with mistakes, Miami played a strong first half, but unraveled after the intermission. With a first half lead, the Dolphins were outscored 16-0 — and out-gained 187-19 — in the third quarter, with the Giants scoring the first 13 points of the fourth quarter as an encore.
Miami’s experimental season became tangibly explainable Sunday as the Dolphins gave its 80th-differnet player a snap. The previous record was 78 players in one single season. Miami’s roster is currently comprised of 23 undrafted free agents (43%, most in the NFL). The Dolphins made 74 roster moves since week one and have 17 players on injured reserve — both of those are second most in the NFL.
|Stat
|Dolphins
|Giants
|Total Yards
|384
|412
|Rushing
|122
|138
|Passing
|262
|274
|3rd / 4th Down
|4/16 (25%)
|5/11 (45.5%)
|Penalties
|7 (42 yards)
|4 (32 yards)
|Sacks For
|1
|3
|TOP
|28:53
|31:07
Dolphins–Giants
The things that made Miami a competitive team for the last two months were of the “takes no talent” variety. Dropped passes, penalties, turnovers, missed field goals, even the occasional miss from Ryan Fitzpatrick, the Dolphins simply are not good enough to overcome the many errors committed in the blowout loss.
Despite the majority of Miami’s six dropped passes occurring in the first half, Fitzpatrick compiled the most Dolphin passing yards in a single half (234 yards) since Ryan Tannehill’s 2015 game against Houston. The Dolphins moved the chains 14 times (also a season high), combing Fitzpatrick’s arm and legs; he is now the team leader in rushing yards for the 2019 season with 219 yards.
It would be completely understandable for the Dolphins to go into the proverbial tank these last two games. The final home date with Cincinnati on-deck, followed by a season finale in Foxboro, 3-13 looks to be more than a possibility, but rather a probability.
More on how that could affect the Dolphins draft positioning in the recap segment at the bottom of the page. Let’s get to the individuals.
Quarterback
It looked like business for usual for Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins offense early at the Meadowlands Sunday. He was ripping the Giants zone defense for chunk yardage, escaping pressure and moving the chains with his legs, but coming up short in the red zone for the second consecutive game.
Your 2019 Miami Dolphins leading rusher. pic.twitter.com/GqOjj8zXwV
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 15, 2019
Miami’s first two drives traveled 99 yards, but yielded no points. Fitzpatrick had two misses that cost Miami points. First, a back-shoulder fade to Devante Parker left too far inside led to a turnover-on-downs. Then, on a later 3rd down, Fitzpatrick underthrew Parker to allow the defensive back to break up the pass. Miami would punt, opposed a fresh set of downs from inside the Giants 35-yard-line.
The dagger occurred on a Fitzpatrick run that resulted in a lost fumble, though the officiating crew blew the call on the field and in replay. Miami dropped six passes — including a ball off the facemask in the end zone — so it’s difficult to put too much of the blame on the quarterback.
Get the sliding tarps out at practice this week. pic.twitter.com/LFwKFNxMs3
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 15, 2019
Running Backs
Patrick Laird has some moments, but the gaffes are a weekly occurrence. He dropped another pass, failed to win a one-on-one situation on a stretch run that resulted in a safety, and he gets beat in pass protection every game. His 18-yard run saved his average for a respectable 3.8 yards per rush on 12 carries.
Myles Gaskin had a similar, average-saving run. Gaskin popped a 27-yarder in garbage time to get to 43 yards on nine carries, but he too has his shortcomings in pass protection.
Wide Receivers and Tight Ends
Devante Parker has been consistent as they come this season. In his first game off the new contract that is schedules to keep him in Miami through the 2023 season, Parker went for 72 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including another win on a 50-50 ball (more apt to call them 70-30 balls with Parker in range).
Devante Parker on a 70/30 ball. pic.twitter.com/c5RQS7s8U7
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 15, 2019
Albert Wilson was involved in the plan to the tune of five receptions on eight targets for 59 yards. Wilson has the shifty quality in condensed spaces that will provide the Dolphins with two, highly-utilizable traits going forward: 1.) uncover quickly from the slot on two-way-goes, and 2.) key misdirection to open up space for the rest of the offense.
Wilson’s start-stop ability, along with his prowess as a ball carrier could be a valuable piece in Chad O’Shea’s offense next season. He’ll have to be, in order to justify his retention at $8 million. The upside, for Miami, the commitment doesn’t extend beyond 2020. The team can certainly afford to keep Wilson on the books for another year and a better look at the player two full years removed from the hip injury.
Allen Hurns and Isaiah Ford were limited. Ford was the culprit of the facemask drop on a would-be touchdown in the second quarter, and Hurns only caught one pass. He was playing injured.
Mike Gesicki was involved early drawing matchups on the Giants safeties and linebackers. He had an opportunity on a takeoff against DeAndre Baker, but the pass was broken up. He caught four of eight for 47 yards. He continues to look more comfortable with each passing week.
Miami utilized plenty of offset 12-personnel formations (double tight ends inline to one side of the formation). Miami’s only semblance of a running game comes on stretch runs off this formation, and they do it in behind Clive Walford and Durham Smythe.
Works this time. Walford with a great turn and seal and Smythe with an excellent downfield block. https://t.co/REnOOlNwow pic.twitter.com/f1mIsRmLns
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 15, 2019
Walford was off to a sterling start, but two dropped passes quelled the strong showing. He and Smythe both hit a number of key blocks on Miami’s longer runs of the game.
Offensive Line
Miami shuffled the line throughout the day, and none of the combinations seemed to make improvements. Fitzpatrick was under siege, Miami failed to create any penetration on point-of-attack blocks, and another good scrambling day saved what otherwise could’ve been a shutout type of performance.
Michael Deiter’s issues are systemic at this point. He’s constantly off-balance, lacks conviction and confidence, and misses an assignment each time he’s out there. He looks good pulling and getting the second level, but that’s about where the praise stops.
Daniel Kilgore continues to demonstrate a lack of ability to do the things they want him to execute in this scheme. Reach blocks are an adventure, anchoring is a 50-50 proposition, and he rarely blows anybody off the ball.
Jesse Davis has quietly pieced together a better initial kick slide and pass set as a right tackle. He’s living up to his end of the bargain on those offset 12 runs to the right side.
Evan Brown, Shaq Calhoun and Julie’n Davenport were all difficult watches.
Defensive Line
Davon Godchaux has been the Devante Parker of the defense — consistently stable. Godchaux demonstrates his power with consistency, but he flashes big plays on a weekly basis with penetration. He made five more tackles Sunday, bringing his season total to 65.
Godchaux and Biegel so consistently good. pic.twitter.com/1T1vyy2uZa
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 15, 2019
Christian Wilkins is a poor man’s Godchaux in his rookie season. He too has the flash plays, but he’s not as consistent and can get moved a gap or two from time-to-time.
Ridiculous penetration by Wilkins. Equally good weak side C gap work from Rowe. pic.twitter.com/prBh67zoqC
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 15, 2019
Taco Charlton was back after a healthy scratch a week ago. Taking Charles Harris’ spot, Taco made one tackle and saw a lot of runs go for big gains off his edge. The same was true on the other side against Avery Moss and the occasional outside ‘backer condensed inside to a six-technique.
Linebackers
Sam Eguavoen is piecing together a nice run. He came from the CFL as a standout in passing situations, and he’s been active doing just that. Falling into the hook zip and tipping footballs, applying pressure on the quarterback, and picking up a sack for the second straight week, Eguavoen is showcasing the goods to return as a sub package linebacker.
This is what we thought Sam Eguaveon could be. Rangy LB that can disrupt the passing lanes. pic.twitter.com/bi0y6q2tFR
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 15, 2019
Jerome Baker had quite a day making plays. When he keys it and pulls the trigger, Baker is as disruptive as they come blowing up plays at the line-of-scrimmage. He used that speed to get into the hook zone for two plays on the ball, an interception and a PBU. He also made 12 tackles in the game.
When Baker hits it, it happens fast pic.twitter.com/QwCIQGi6wI
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 15, 2019
Vince Biegel fell into the hook zone for a play of his own. Dropping in place of a blitzing Nik Needham, Biegel picked off the first pass of his career. He also continues to dent the edge and set up tackles as well as anyone on this defense.
Dolphins change the picture here on Eli and it’s an easy INT for Vince Biegel. Fills the hook zone on the slant/flat as Needham blitzes the edge. pic.twitter.com/qhWRXPOIRy
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 15, 2019
Raekwon McMillan left the game with a hamstring injury. When he was out there, his impact was minimal. McMillan played all over the formation and tried to give Miami some help in more of a Sam ‘backer position.
Defensive Backs
It’s a mix mash of street free agents in the Miami secondary. For the fourth time this year, Miami signed a played on a Tuesday, then played him in the defensive backfield the following Sunday.
Nate Brooks was beaten up and down the field by fellow rookie Darius Slayton. Linden Stephens saw his first action as a Dolphins and made two tackles.
Eric Rowe made four tackles and continues to show his mettle in the box safety role. He’s definitely a fit going forward for that role.
Nik Needham had a day of peaks and valleys. He made an exceptional tackle on Saquon Barkley in space, but then came back and was juked badly by the former number-two overall pick. Needham got his hands on a ball that wound up going for a 51-yard touchdown. It was that kind of day for Needham and Miami.
Nik Needham in open space against Saquon Barkley. pic.twitter.com/54RKYeHk0M
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 15, 2019
Jomal Wiltz continues to show the competitiveness and tackling prowess that makes him a favorite to return as a sub package defensive back next season.
The staff loves Jomal Wiltz because of how physical and aggressive he is at the LOS and catch point. pic.twitter.com/zqcIuAqThv
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 15, 2019
Recap
This game looked like a laugher early, in favor of the Dolphins. Despite three bad interceptions from Eli Manning, Miami continuously made errors that turned the game in favor of the home team.
Perhaps that result was best for Miami.
The Dolphins climb now to third in the 2020 NFL Draft. Miami leapfrogged Washington based on tie-breakers, as week 16 presents a pair of huge games in the race for better draft choices. Washington hosts the Giants while the Bengals visit Miami.
Winning one of the final two games would result in no worse than the fifth pick in the draft for the Fins, and Miami can climb all the way to second if the team finishes 3-13.
Whoever Miami deems as QB2 should be there for the taking. The Chase Young option will continue to compel the fan base, but his penchant for the up-field rush will likely make Miami pursue other avenues.
There’s a lot of time between now and the last weekend in April, including two more games. Brian Flores’ ability to get his team up for these final two could be telling.
Or maybe they won’t. It’s perfectly understandable if Miami are unable to mount a competitive fight in the final two weeks. The roster was depleted in every fashion imaginable (trades, cuts, injuries, player shutdowns), and even a good coaching staff has a breaking point.
The upshot for the 2019 season is that Miami secured a high draft pick and added a war chest of offseason resources. Perhaps best of all, the Dolphins now have surefire long-term fits that were largely unknowns just a few months prior.
Parker, Needham, Gesicki, Biegel, Rowe all emerged as surprise breakthrough players. Joining core parts like Godchaux, McMillan, Baker, and those returning from IR (Preston Williams, Xavien Howard, Bobby McCain, Jakeem Grant, Jonathan Ledbetter), reinforcements are on the way for the 2020 season.
This season has been brutal. We’re eight quarters away from its conclusion, and the real season beginning. The 2020 Miami Dolphins offseason.
