Miami Dolphins 2019 Draft Strategies

Three Patriots fundamentals Miami can adopt as it’s own

Though often imitated, the Patriot Way has not yet been duplicated. For Brian Flores to find success in Miami he’ll have to forge his own path and develop his own voice.

But just as any artist can draw inspiration from the work of his or her peers, the new head-honcho in Miami would be wise to borrow some of the strategic principles of his former boss, Bill Belichick.

Of the now seven assistants to defect from New England for NFL Head Coaching jobs under Belichick, Flores is the first to pluck fellow Patriot staffers. Not one, not two, but three members of the 2018 New England Patriots will join Flores in the pilgrimage to Miami. Flores, Chad O’Shea, Jerry Schuplinski, and Josh Boyer seek to elevate a franchise that has been mired in mediocrity to the same championship level of the organization from which each just departed.

Beyond the coaching staff, Foxboro-South stands impact the roster as well. Between impending free agents Trey Flowers, Malcolm Brown, John Simon, Danny Shelton, Eric Rowe,and LaAdrian Waddle, and the outside chance that a star like Dont’a Hightower becomes a cap casualty, it’s conceivable that the pillaging has only just begun.

Extracting Patriots coaches and players to implement and execute similar offensive and defensive schemes is a given, but the copycat-act could extend into football operation strategies.

Simple strategies such as greater use of dime and nickel packages on defense. Packages that render the need for more members of the secondary.

The practical, although difficult, manipulation of the draft board placing greater value on the quantity of draft picks over the quality – more swings of the bat.

Last, and far-and-away the most challenging of the three, gaming the system to assure the accumulation of compensatory picks.

Tom Brady certainly helps, but it’s the forward thinking, attention to detail, and discovering unique approaches to the current NFL system that has forged the greatest dynasty professional football will ever know. For the Dolphins it’s baby steps. Starting with division titles or perhaps consecutive playoff appearances for the first time in two decades, emulating these three practices would nudge this once proud franchise back towards respectability.

Dime and Quarter Defensive Packages

In addition to playing man-coverage more than any defense in the NFL (54% of the time), few stop-units employed dime and quarter packages more than Brian Flores in 2018. From Kevin Dern’s Defensive Scheme piece, via Chris Kouffman, the Patriots multiple defense featured the use of defensive backs with great frequency. Of New England’s 1,014 defensive snaps in 2018, 335 featured six defensive backs on the field – 33% of the time (8.8% of those included seven defensive backs and there was one singular instance where eight DBs made it onto the field).

Xavien Howard is an elite lockdown cornerback.

Bobby McCain is an above average slot cornerback.

Minkah Fitzpatrick operates as a hybrid player roaming all over the field covering eight positions – much in the mold of Devin McCourty.

Reshad Jones is a box safety with limited range and coverage skills.

Beyond those four names, what do the Dolphins have in the defensive backfield cupboard? T.J. McDonald’s lack of footspeed is far too detrimental to operate in this new scheme.

Jalen Davis displayed flashes as an undrafted rookie. Cornell Armstrong’s rookie season was spent primarily on special teams.

Cordrea Tankersley finished his woeful sophomore campaign on injured reserve with a torn ACL and Torry McTyer had a rather forgettable 2018 season.

New England’s 2018 personnel usage included seven DBs playing 30% or more of the defense’s snaps. Six of those players eclipsed 49% – half of the defense’s total snaps.

*Far right column denotes percentage of Patriots’ defensive snaps played.

By comparison, Miami’s defensive back deployment in 2018 under Matt Burke was a far cry from New England’s modernized model.

*Far right column denotes percentage of Dolphins’ defensive snaps played.

Only five Dolphins DBs eclipsed that 30% threshold. What does all of this mean? Big changes are coming.

Miami needs at least three more competent defensive backs on the roster. That could come from development and growth of the aforementioned untested names, but it likely needs to feature new blood – probably high in April’s Draft.

Manipulating the Draft Board

A popular complaint when suggesting Miami’s need for secondary parts are the vast needs across the rest of the roster. With only the mandated seven draft picks at Miami’s disposal, another operation from the “Patriot Way” could join the migration south.

Of New England’s nine draft picks in 2018, eight selections were made as a result of a trade. This is not a new practice for the NFL’s Evil Empire. In 2017 the Pats executed nine draft day trades besting 2016’s four trades.

You see, everything the Patriots do is based in analytics and research. The talking heads on television, Twitter scouts, even NFL executives – each will lament the difficulties of hitting on draft picks. A crap shoot, of sorts. A proverbial 50/50 shot in the draft, at best.

If each pick is equally destined to fail as they are to succeed, why not afford yourself more swings of the bat? Baseball is ruled by analytics. The advanced metrics say that each position a player moves down in the batting order will, over the course of a season, cost said player 30 plate appearances.

Mike Trout is the most dangerous man in the world with a bat in his hand. Traditionally, the greats are slotted to bat in the third-position in the order. Trout bats second, however, increasing the plate appearances he will see in a season.

What the Patriots do on draft weekend is no different. Instead of spending the high pick on a blue chip prospect, New England will move back, acquire picks, and select two players they deem fits for the scheme and issues a training camp competition.

This practice extends beyond the draft as New England has recently turned Malcolm Butler and J.C. Jackson into integral parts of a defense – both undrafted free agents.

Focusing on the Compensatory Pick Process

The other oddity of New England’s draft day antics is the number of compensatory picks awarded each year.

In 2016 four of the Pats’ nine draft picks were compensatory selections. A year later New England only received one comp pick and the 2018 season didn’t bring back any due to the 2017 signing of shutdown corner Stephone Gilmore.

But now, in 2019, New England landed a pair of third-round comp picks, a sixth-rounder and a seventh-rounder.

This formula is easier to navigate and the system is easier to game when Tom Brady is sitting perched atop the roster. There are two practices that contribute to New England’s constant hand in the cookie jar when it comes to compiling extra draft choices.

1.) Balking on big contract extensions for their own, homegrown talent – The beauty of an impenetrable scheme is the inflation of statistics for marginal players. Danny Amendola’s name is synonymous with success and production largely because of his time in New England. Rather than paying him at a level commensurate with that production, the Pats allowed him to walk and scooped up a draft pick as a result, without missing a beat in the wide receiver’s room.

2.) Signing players that were cut rather than contractually expired – The formula for comp picks can be exploited by avoiding the market of players whose contracts expired, and rather focusing on talent that was cut from a non-expiring contract. New England snatched Jason McCourty off the open market after the Browns cut the cornerback. New England played McCourty on 80% of their defensive snaps – quality production without disrupting the comp formula.

Perhaps most admirable of the Patriots many little schemes and devises to get an edge is the fluidity of their own program. These core principles are commonly adhered to, but unique circumstances allow Belichick and company to be amendable to their foundation.

So when Darrelle Revis becomes available, the Pats will spend the money and win a championship with “The Island” as the focal point of the defense.

Or when the Bills are foolish enough to let the game’s best cover corner (in 2018, at least) in Stephone Gilmore walk, the Pats go back to the Revis-like-well and win another championship on the back of a lockdown corner.

It’s important to reiterate that Brian Flores must establish his own identity in Miami if they are the chosen AFC East foe to dethrone the Pats. At the same time, ignoring the lessons learned from 15 years in the Patriots revolutionary program would be disingenuous and an attempt at reinventing the wheel.

After all, this is a copycat league.

@WingfieldNFL