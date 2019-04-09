Miami Dolphins 2019 Preseason Schedule Announced

Travis Wingfield’s Horizontal Big Board for the 2019 Dolphins Draft

Part of any team’s draft preparation will include a variety of mock games – predictive models that produce multiple outcomes to familiarize clubs with different scenarios come draft-day.

The automation of mock draft simulators allows teams to anticipate real-time scripts. Even still, much more is required to account for trades, surprise runs on a particular position, plummeting prospects, or any number of code red storylines that play on the off-season’s most exciting weekend.

One scout-created exercise comes from the Move the Sticks Podcast. Selecting preferred players, by round, stacks the board in a horizontal fashion creating plan-b’s, c’s, and d’s to mitigate unfulfilled plan-a’s.

By now Miami’s needs are well-documented – and aplenty. Long-term Franchise Quarterback tops that list, though it might be a year from blossom. The defensive line and backfield both need reinforcements and the offensive line is…offensive. Sprinkle in a shallow tailback stable by Chad O’Shea’s standards, and uncertainty at linebacker and cornerback, the Dolphins could go in any direction.

Then there’s all-important draft talent consideration for this specific class. Where is the prime spot of this draft? Which positions stand to hold value on day-two and into the third and final day?

For Chris Grier in company, the practice of identifying its most pressing needs, and matching those positions with the forecasted flow of 2019’s draft, is the most crucial project Grier’s team will face this year.

It’s hardly a secret that Miami would be keen on moving down the board and acquiring more picks. This decision would pay off as Miami’s need’s priorities stand parallel to the strength of this class – picks in the 20-60 range on the offensive line, defensive line, and in the secondary.

The Dolphins have to feel like they can come away with three starters in that range, which requires accumulating an additional pick to go along with the 13th and 48th selections.

For chronological sake, we’ll start with the first round. It’s likely that the only scenario where Miami moves up the board would be the slide of Oklahoma Quarterback Kyler Murray – but I don’t see that happening, so he leads our list of the unobtainable:

Unobtainable (without a trade-up):

QB Kyler Murray

DL Nick Bosa

DL Quinnen Williams

DL Josh Allen

DL Ed Oliver

Combination of three top-100 boards from (The Draft Network, Sports Illustrated, USA Today

Round 1: (Dolphins pick 13)

Garrett Bradbury – Center, North Carolina State

Cumulative Average Big Board Rank: 32

A checker of virtually every box, Bradbury would be a quintessential first pick of Miami’s new regime. An intelligent, scheme-diverse leader the power and athleticism to provide the middle of Miami’s offensive line with set-and-forget presence. Ideally, Miami would move back down the board to make this pick, but it might require the 15th selection given the impression of Bradbury around the league.

Jonah Williams – Offensive Line, Alabama

Cumulative Average Big Board Rank: 15

Like Bradbury, Williams mental aptitude will go a long way with the Dolphins’ brass. A studious player with position versatility, coming from a blue blood program, Williams falls into the set-and-forget category. He was the best left tackle on tape all year, but he’ll have to lean on his freshman experience playing the right side with Laremy Tunsil in-house.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson – Safety, Florida

Cumulative Average Big Board Rank: 36

CGJ is a glove-like fit for the coverage scheme Miami wants to deploy. In Flores’ defense, both safeties must be able to do two things: 1.) Come down and cover man-up, and 2.) Support against the run. Gardner-Johnson is rangy, feisty, and a sticky man-cover guy.

First Round Recap: Truth be told, there aren’t any feasible picks at pick 13 that make me feel the way I did about Minkah Fitzpatrick or Laremy Tunsil. Miami needs to strongly consider a trade back.

Round 2: (Dolphins pick 48)

Jonathan Abram – Safety, Mississippi State

Cumulative Average Big Board Rank: 67

His cumulative rank is criminal, but his play boarders on that fine line as well. He’s a hitter – a temperature changer. Abram is one of the more violent, controlled tacklers that has played the position in recent memory and offers the diverse skillset Miami will require of its safeties under Flores.

Juan Thornhill – Safety, Virginia

Cumulative Average Big Board Rank: 65

Sort of the opposite side of the Abram ledger, Thornhill’s explosive metrics make him an ideal deep center field safety in the new scheme. He can cover sideline-to-sideline with tremendous tracking and ball skills.

Chase Winovich – Defensive End, Michigan

Cumulative Average Big Board Rank: 61

Going back to the football acumen well, Winovich is a master of preparation with a motor that never quits. He can close down the backside against the run and win with nuance as a pass rush moves. He’s an ideal base five-technique in the new defense.

Second Round Recap: I love this portion of the draft. Add Boston College’s Chris Lindstrom, Texas’ Charles Omenihu, and Temple’s Rock Ya-Sin into this group as well.

Round 3: (Dolphins pick 79)

L.J. Collier – Defensive End, TCU

Cumulative Average Big Board Rank: 65

Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham spoke, at length, about heavy-handed players with astute processing skill (eye discipline). Those two traits are Collier’s calling cards and could catapult him into round-two. He’s an ideal five-tech/4-i/three-tech hybrid in this scheme.

Miles Sanders – Running Back, Penn State

Cumulative Average Big Board Rank: 62

Sanders is well into the top-60 of this class for my money, but the running back plunge occurs every year, and Miami could find an ideal fit for its backfield in round-three. Sanders can run routes from the backfield, slot, and out wide. The Penn State product is a shifty problem for defenses on all three downs.

Darnell Savage – Safety, Maryland

Cumulative Average Big Board Rank: 59

Savage likely doesn’t make it this far, but that glut of safeties in round-two (which he may well be a part of) could force the Maryland grad down the board. With a penchant for the big hit, an ability to cover deep, and the ferocity this staff and regime will love, Savage would be a terrific fit in Miami.

Third Round Recap: Like round-two, I want multiple picks in this round. Add Oregon’s Justin Hollins, Western Illinois’ Khalen Saunders, and Michigan’s David Long in this mix as well.

Round 4: (Draft Network Big Board Round Projection – Dolphins pick 117)

Chuma Edoga – Offensive Tackle, USC (102 TDN overall)

Winner of the Offensive Lineman of the Week at the Senior Bowl, an impressive kick slide and quick feet allow Edoga to quickly get into his pass set. He struggles with power but has a shot to earn a starting job with some development.

James Williams – Running Back, Washington State (117 TDN overall)

The leader among tailbacks in receptions in all of college football (83), Williams is a savant study of the boundary and field side route combinations (wheels, corners, sticks, arrows) asked of the back. He’d be an ideal pairing with Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage.

Kahale Warring – Tight End, San Diego State (144 TDN overall)

Carved from stone by the Greek gods themselves, Warring comes from a program that has been dubbed, “Stanford South.” The classic Y Tight End would serve as a nice pairing with Mike Gesicki.

Round 5: (Draft Network Big Board Round Projection – Dolphins pick 152)

Lamont Gaillard – Center, Georgia (171 TDN overall)

Another player that falls too low for my tastes, Gaillard is an ideal competition piece for the veteran on shaky ground, Dan Kilgore. Gaillard is a power-player with an occasional flash to hit reach blocks.

Round 6: (Draft Network Big Board Round Projection – Dolphins no pick)

Maxx Crosby – Defensive End, Eastern Michigan (198 TDN overall)

Another try-hard player, Crosby wins with long arms and heavy hands. He can control the point of attack and shed a block en route to the ball carrier. He could factor in as a rotational five-technique.

Round 7: (Draft Network Big Board Round Projection – Dolphins pick 235, 236)

Derek Baity – Cornerback, Kentucky (212 TDN overall)

With an eye towards special teams, and adding another depth body to compete for the log-jam behind Eric Rowe at the CB2 position, Baity is a technician, and hit all of the testing metrics Miami likes at corner.

It’s difficult to stave off too much infatuation this time of year. Each round offers players with traits we can get excited about, but it’s the identification of the traits that best suit what this Dolphins team wants to be.

We should expect a bit of a shift in the way prototypes are created, as well as find comfort with the Dolphins new draft approach to prioritize a large quantity of picks.

The draft will be the new lifeblood from which Miami attempts to survive in the precarious future of the AFC East. Truth be told, that’s how it should’ve been all along.

