Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Guide – Cornerbacks

Prologue:

For the majority of the Ryan Tannehill era, the Dolphins entered training camp as dark horse candidates to seize a wildcard playoff berth. Things have changed for the worse in 2019, but the step backward comes with the hopes of constructing a perennial AFC East contender capable of winning games in January.

That’s the big-picture snapshot of the Miami Dolphins rebuild. In the interim, however, establishing the core principles of the Brian Flores program, as well as developing young talent, both capture the forefront of this year’s training camp objectives.

Over the next two weeks, we will get you familiar with each player on the roster. With biographies, quick-hitter scouting notes, and a prediction on the player’s ultimate role on the 2019 Dolphins, this serves as your guide for Miami’s summer practice session.

Cornerbacks

Overview:

The most intriguing position on the roster, Miami’s defensive backfield has both blue chip talents and promising upside. The financial investment at the top of the cornerback depth chart is balanced by a group of unproven youngsters rounding out the unit.

Josh Boyer is one of the four Patriot defects to make the migration south along with Brian Flores. His forte in Foxboro, where he spent 13 years working with Flores, bringing undrafted players into the spotlight — most recently J.C. Jackson, before Malcolm Butler. Boyer coached New England’s corners from 2012-2018, was a DB’s Assistant from ’09-’11, and served as a Defensive Assistant from ’06-’08.

The lines between corner and safety distinction are blurred in this scheme, so the duality of some players brings about multiple job descriptions. In the new defense safeties are expected to come down and cover, with sticky man coverage serving as a non-negotiable trait of each player.

Xavien Howard – 3 years of service (4th in MIA)

Jersey: 25

College: Baylor

Opening Day Age: 26.2

Contract Details: 6 years remaining, $75.3M total, $27.2M guaranteed

Howard’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins

Rewarded with the richest cornerback contract in football, Xavien Howard’s emergence at the end of 2017 rolled into 2018. Howard is physically imposing, offers elite tracking and ball skills, he’s a willing tackler and he’s a perfect candidate to take on the Stephon Gilmore role in Flores and Boyer’s secondary.

Howard wins with elite mirroring technique, a strong inside-hand jam, and constant disruption of the receiver’s ultimate goal. Nobody has intercepted more passes going back to December 2017, making Howard worth every penny of his new deal.

Xavien Howard working his way towards AFC defensive player of December. Brandin Cooks has a shadow in this game, and it was named Xavien Howard. pic.twitter.com/kI3bFoNn3n — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 14, 2017

2019 Projected Role: Perimeter Cornerback, 100% snap-taker

Minkah Fitzpatrick – 1 years of service (2nd in MIA)

Jersey: 29

College: Alabama

Opening Day Age: 22.8

Contract Details: 3 years remaining (option for a 4th), $6M total, $0 guaranteed

Fitzpatrick’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins

Saban’s Son — as he is so aptly nicknamed — is the poster boy for the type of defense the Dolphins hope to cultivate under new management. A star slot corner in college, Fitzpatrick was among the game’s best at the same position during his rookie campaign. Poor coaching moved Fitzpatrick about the formation — with little warning ahead of time — and probably stunted his development.

In year-two, a clear plan has been devised for Fitzpatrick, and the expectation is all-pro production. Serving as the base nickel corner Fitzpatrick will rotate into safety responsibilities in some situations, and out to perimeter corner when the offense brings multiple backs or tight ends on the field. He’s going to blitz, he’s going to support the run and screen game, and he’s going to get his hands on footballs.

This could well be Miami’s unquestioned best player when we write this preview next summer.

Minkah Fitzpatrick is already an elite player. pic.twitter.com/qKmntnIKlR — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 16, 2018

2019 Projected Role: Slot and Perimeter Corner, 100% snap-taker

Eric Rowe – 4 years of service (1st in MIA)

Jersey: 21

College: Utah

Opening Day Age: 26.9

Contract Details: 1 year remaining, $3.5M total, $500K guaranteed

Rowe’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins

The first of many low-risk, high-reward acquisitions this offseason, Rowe’s largest obstacle is the medical. Missing 27 games the last three years, Rowe’s career is hanging by a thread. If he can find his rookie year form — and health — Rowe is an intelligent, position-diverse asset in the secondary.

This defense wants to matchup and bounce players from boundary to field responsibility. A willing tackler and capable slot cover-guy, Rowe checks those boxes. A clean bill of health could earn Rowe a second contract with the Dolphins.

Erick Rowe creating some teaching tape regarding hustling to the ball. pic.twitter.com/LFvPfDXSME — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 13, 2019

2019 Projected Role: Perimeter Cornerback, occasional slot/safety 85% snap-taker

Jalen Davis – 1 year of service (2nd in MIA)

Jersey: 36

College: Utah State

Opening Day Age: 23.4

Contract Details: 2 years remaining, $1.1M total, $0 guaranteed

A December call-up, Davis made an impact as a rookie undrafted free agent last year. His best position is the slot, and another step in his progression could create some expendable veterans in the secondary. He entered the week 16 Jacksonville game and forced a fumble, sacked Cody Kessler, and broke up a third-down pass in the end zone.

Davis could see some run in the Dolphins dime package, contribute on special teams, and act as the first man off the bench in case of injury.

2019 Projected Role: Backup slot, dime slot, 20% snap-taker

Cornell Armstrong – 1 year of service (2nd in MIA)

Jersey: 31

College: Southern Miss

Opening Day Age: 24.0

Contract Details: 3 years remaining, $2M total, $0 guaranteed

Armstrong’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins

Earning a role as a core special teamer last year, Armstrong is poised to make more of a contribution on defense. He had a cup of coffee on defense in his rookie season (83 snaps), and the scheme change suits his aggressive style as much as any player in the Miami secondary.

Armstrong plays with his hair on fire. He will separate receivers from the football and rack up passes defensed in bunches.

2019 Projected Role: Backup perimeter corner

Torry McTyer – 2 years of service (3rd in MIA)

Jersey: 24

College: UNLV

Opening Day Age: 24.6

Contract Details: 1 years remaining, $645K total, $0 guaranteed

The surprise of the early portion of camp last year, McTyer worked his way into significant playing time, but the results were mixed. His physical brand and willingness to stick his nose in on the running game are feathers in his cap, but he’s going to have to fend off several gunning for his job.

2019 Projected Role: Camp cut

Cordrea Tankersley – 2 years of service (3rd in MIA)

Jersey: 23

College: Clemson

Opening Day Age: 26.2

Contract Details: 2 years remaining, $1.4M total, $0 guaranteed

After a promising rookie season, 2018 could not have played out any worse for the former college national champion. Tankersley is more of a physical marvel than a thinking man’s corner, which bodes well in the new defense.

In addition to learning a new scheme, and bouncing back from a supremely subpar performance, Tankersley is working back from the ACL he tore last October. He’s a candidate to begin camp — and the season — on the physically unable to perform list, with eligibility to return in week six.

Cordrea Tankersley has been awesome. 2 plays before the PBU/INT. Recognizes smash, baits Ryan, gets into the passing lane, incomplete. pic.twitter.com/YMTDYCj7Xz — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 17, 2017

2019 Projected Role: P.U.P – Backup Perimeter Corner upon activation

Walt Aikens – 5 years of service (6th in MIA)

Jersey: 35

College: Liberty

Opening Day Age: 28.2

Contract Details: 1 year remaining, $1.4M total, $0 guaranteed

Bouncing between safety and corner during his five-year tenure in Miami, Aikens hasn’t found his true home on defense. He did, however, earn a second contract with the Dolphins last summer for one reason — special teams.

Taking over for the departed Michael Thomas last year, Aikens is the unquestioned leader of the third phase of the game.

2019 Projected Role: Special Teams Exclusively

Nik Needham – Rookie

Jersey: 40

College: UTEP

Opening Day Age: 22.8

Contract Details: 3 years remaining, $1.8M total, $0 guaranteed

A four-year starter and all-time UTEP leader in passes defensed, Needham is a technically sound corner with a penchant for finding the football. He’s known for his choppy footwork and instincts for the position. He mastered UTEP’s combination coverages and excels in both man and zone.

Needham is a prime candidate to be the next name on Josh Boyer’s UDFA-turned-producer list.

2019 Projected Role: Backup Perimeter Corner

Jomal Wiltz – 2 years of service (1st in MIA)

Jersey: 33

College: Iowa State

Opening Day Age: 24.9

Contract Details: 2 years remaining, $1.1M total, $0 guaranteed

Beginning his career in Philadelphia, Wiltz was most recently with Boyer and the Patriots practice squad. Like Needham, Wiltz is a scheme diverse, instinctive cover corner.

Iowa State’s defense has routinely been the best in the Big 12, due in large part to the work of defensive coordinator Jon Heacock. A terrific piece penned by Mark Schofield on Pats Pulpit showcased the similarities in Heacock’s defense and the schemes deployed by Bill Belichick.

Adhering to those principles and fundamentals, it should come as no surprise that Wiltz was one of the stars of minicamp.

2019 Projected Role: Backup Perimeter Corner

Montre Hartage – Rookie

Jersey: 41

College: Northwestern

Opening Day Age: 23.3

Contract Details: 3 years remaining, $1.8M total, $0 guaranteed

Patriots corners typically measure impressively in the three-cone, short shuttle, and vertical and broad jumps. Hartage checked each of those boxes at the combine, and his tape is loaded with smart football plays.

Hartage picked up nine career interceptions at Northwestern, in addition to plenty of evidence of run-support. He’s not sudden enough to play inside, and his long-speed could be exposed on the outside, but the latter has proven to be a bit of a non-issue with this defensive scheme.

2019 Projected Role: Camp cut, practice squad

Chris Lammons – 1 year of service (1st in MIA)

Jersey: 30

College: South Carolina

Opening Day Age: 23.4

Contract Details: 2 years remaining, $1.1M total, $0 guaranteed

With limited change-of-direction ability, Lammons route to the 53-man roster likely comes as a gunner on special teams. He’s adept in zone, but lacks the physicality to matchup in man coverage at this level.

2019 Projected Role: Camp cut

2019 Dolphins Cornerbacks at a Glance:

With blue chip talent atop the cornerback depth chart, it’s imperative that Miami uncover a cheap option to round out the rest of the up-for-grabs workload in the secondary. Between Howard, Fitzpatrick, Bobby McCain, and Reshad Jones in the defensive backfield, there isn’t a lot left in the budget to fill the voids in next year’s free agent class.

Luckily, the potential to achieve cheap production is already on the roster. Communication breakdowns occurred with regularity last year, but fans should expect a clearly defined defense to impart substantial improvements for a talented unit. Howard’s breakthrough, in accordance with a similar expected outcome from Fitzpatrick, could make the cornerback room the most talented group on the team.

Tackling, man-coverage, instincts, and an introduction into the modern era of defensive football will prove to be the stalwarts of this position. More dime and quarter packages should vastly improve Miami’s third-and-long defense.

