Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Guide – Edge Defenders

Prologue:

For the majority of the Ryan Tannehill era, the Dolphins entered training camp as dark horse candidates to seize a wildcard playoff berth. Things have changed for the worse in 2019, but the step backward comes with the hopes of constructing a perennial AFC East contender capable of winning games in January.

That’s the big-picture snapshot of the Miami Dolphins rebuild. In the interim, however, establishing the core principles of the Brian Flores program, as well as developing young talent, both capture the forefront of this year’s training camp objectives.

Over the next two weeks, we will get you familiar with each player on the roster. With biographies, quick-hitter scouting notes, and a prediction on the player’s ultimate role on the 2019 Dolphins, this serves as your guide for Miami’s summer practice session.

Offensive Line

Overview:

One year removed from an embarrassing video leading to the dismissal of the Dolphins former offensive line coach, Miami makes its second change in as many years. Pat Flaherty departs from Jacksonville to lead-up the Dolphins offensive line room, but he’s not alone.

Miami solicited the help of Dave DeGuglielmo after the in-season firing of 2017 OL Coach (and Running Game Coordinator) Chris Forester. After the change, the Dolphins improved from the 21st-ranked pass blocking line to the 2nd-best in the NFL. Deguglielmo departed for Indianapolis in 2018 and turned around a historically awful Colts line. Indy improved from the 29th-ranked PBE (Pro Football Focus’ pass blocking efficiency) line to 10thlast year.

DeGuglielmo’s connection to the new Dolphins coaching staff led to his return. He spent two years with Flores in New England (2013-2014), and was a graduate assistant at Boston College — Flores alma mater. DeGuglielmo also has a connection to Flaherty from their time together with the Giants.

The room still belongs to Flaherty, however, and his resume is equally impressive. His first offensive line job came with the 2004 Giants where Flaherty learned Tom Coughlin’s style of smash mouth football. Flaherty brought that brand to Jacksonville when he joined Coughlin in 2017 en route to the NFL’s number-one rushing offense.

Flaherty’s work with the 2017 Jaguars line is more impressive considering the parts he had to work with. A second-round pick, two third-round picks, and a pair of UDFA’s is hardly a heavy investment into the positon. With the Dolphins, Flaherty gets a first-rounder, a third-rounder, a fifth-rounder, and two UDFA’s.

We start today’s guide with that first-round pick, perhaps the NFL’s most dominant Left Tackle, Laremy Tunsil.

Laremy Tunsil – 3 years of service (4th in MIA)

Jersey: 78

College: Ole Miss

Opening Day Age: 25.0

Contract Details: 2 years remaining, $12.5M total, $0 guaranteed

Tunsil’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins

After blanking Khalil Mack and Jadeveon Clowney in a three-week span, Tunsil etched his name among the best linemen in the game. He’s technically sound with the best feet at the position. He’s often left alone on an island against the game’s best, and wins with an effective kick-slide, initial punch, leverage, and a sturdy anchor.

Tunsil is no slouch in the ground game either. He can initiate contact and dictate the direction of his man with ease. He’s adept at combination blocks and more than capable of getting into space as the lead.

Tunsil allowed one sack in 2018 and has a case for the best player at his position. The one area he could stand to improve is in the penalty department — he has committed 21 fouls in the last two years.

(Second video)

Laremy Tunsil – elite left tackle pic.twitter.com/Kn8tkl9xLP — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 16, 2018

2019 Projected Role: Starting Left Tackle

Michael Deiter – Rookie

Jersey: 63

College: Wisconsin

Opening Day Age: 23.0

Contract Details: 4 years remaining, $3.8M total, $1M guaranteed

Deiter’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins

Expectations are high for Deiter. With a 53-game collegiate start-streak that spanned three positions (LT, LG, C), Deiter’s durability, toughness and competitiveness attracted Miami to the Wisconsin product. Deiter moonlights as a hockey player and has the feet and athleticism to prove it.

Deiter’s experience shows in the way he executes his combination blocks and his penchant for recognizing games from the defensive line. He figures to begin the year at left guard but some of his best college tape came from the center position, and with Kilgore’s injury history, that move feels imminent.

A nice four-play stretch for Michael Deiter. pic.twitter.com/mZBuTK4ybU — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) April 27, 2019

2019 Projected Role: Starting Left Guard

Daniel Kilgore – 8 years of service (2nd in MIA)

Jersey: 67

College: Appalachian State

Opening Day Age: 31.7

Contract Details: 2 years remaining, $6.1M total, $0 guaranteed

Kilgore’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins

The eldest member of the offensive line, Kilgore is a surprise holdover from the previous regime. A torn triceps muscle ended Kilgore’s debut Dolphins season after 4 games, but those four games were worrisome in their own right.

Kilgore needs to show better strength at the point of attack to sustain his position as the starting anchor on the middle of the Dolphins line.

Just six clips for the running game this week. Basically the OL took turns getting whipped. Up first, Dan Kilgore. Not a lot to ask on this minimal reach to his outside shoulder. A half decent block springs Drake, instead he grabs hold and turns 3rd and 4 into 2nd and 17. pic.twitter.com/hivhdk8Ewq — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 2, 2018

2019 Projected Role: Starting Center

Chris Reed – 3 years of service (1st in MIA)

Jersey: 64

College: Minnesota St.

Opening Day Age: 27.1

Contract Details: 2 years remaining, $3M total, $500K guaranteed

Reed’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins

The unheralded signing of the offseason, Reed has a chance to buck his label as a career backup. In spot duty for the Jags (under Coach Flaherty) Reed showed a knack for cohesive pass protection and the occasional push in the ground game.

Reed can play either guard spot and, at worst, serve as Miami’s swing interior lineman. Based on his tape (link above), Reed might be the team’s second best player at the position.

Footwork is key. Before throwing his punch Chris Reed establishes his base gliding into his pass set. Then he locks out and handles this rush with ease. pic.twitter.com/POL9p3jqLt — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 19, 2019

2019 Projected Role: Starting Right Guard

Jesse Davis – 3 years of service (3rd in MIA)

Jersey: 77

College: Idaho

Opening Day Age: 28.0

Contract Details: 1 year remaining (RFA), $645K total, $0 guaranteed

Davis’ Film Study by Locked On Dolphins

Despite earning the distinction of only lineman to play all 16 games in 2018 for Miami, last year was a struggle for Davis. After bouncing around the line in 2017, David settled into his permanent residence at right guard, but struggled in pass protection. Prone to over-setting, Davis can get beat inside with a stab and dip or the club and swim move.

Davis’ limited work at right tackle was impressive in 2017 and gives the Dolphins more options to pull the backside of the formation. Davis competes against Jordan Mills and the guard combination of Reed and Deiter — he should win a starting job somewhere.

Favorite Jesse Davis rep ever pic.twitter.com/teIJt93E0d — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 21, 2019

2019 Projected Role: Starting Right Tackle

Jordan Mills – 6 years of service (1st in MIA)

Jersey: 79

College: Louisiana Tech

Opening Day Age: 28.7

Contract Details: 1 year remaining, $3M total, $0 guaranteed

Mills’ Film Study by Locked On Dolphins

The swing tackle position is vital in today’s NFL — especially in Miami where the tackle tandem has missed a combined 11 games the last two seasons. Mills will compete for a starting job, and his durability is definitely something that attracted Miami to his services, but his performance leaves much to be desired.

Mills is a plodder that can be repeatedly victimized by speed-rushers. When Mills latches onto his man, the rep is usually over, it’s just a battle to get to that point; there isn’t a lot of pop in the ground game either.

Mills has played over 3,000 snaps going back three seasons, all at right tackle.

Throwback Thursday to the time Cam Wake threw Jordan Mills from Solider Field to Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/Q10XKHjpNt — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) May 9, 2019

2019 Projected Role: Swing Tackle

Zach Sterup – 2 years of service (3rd in MIA)

Jersey: 74

College: Nebraska

Opening Day Age: 27.4

Contract Details: 1 year remaining, $645K total, $0 guaranteed

The film has not been kind to Sterup the last two seasons. He allowed seven pressures (including four sacks) on just 58 pass blocking snaps, and in 2017 Sterup surrendered seven more pressures (albeit all seven hurries) on 53 reps.

Some natural talent, bend, and ideal size exist for Sterup, he is just yet to put it together and time may be running out.

2019 Projected Role: Camp cut

Tony Adams – 1 year of service (1st in MIA)

Jersey: 78

College: North Carolina State

Opening Day Age: 20.7

Contract Details: 2 years remaining, $1.1M total, $0 guaranteed

Falling into the categories of required traits sought out by the Dolphins this offseason, Adams combines durability (a product of toughness) and size into a road-grading style. His initial punch is devastating, and when he’s properly aligned in his technique, he puts together teaching tape.

The issue is the consistency in that technique and the slow feet. Adams is a people-mover, not someone who will impress in the wave drill (tests for change of direction).

Adams clearly has fans in the building. Undrafted, Adams signed with the Jaguars (Pat Flaherty), but failed a physical and had his offer revoked. He then re-signed with the team, but was cut after training camp and eventually wound up with New England in December.

2019 Projected Role: Swing Interior Lineman

Isaiah Prince – Rookie

Jersey: 72

College: Ohio State

Opening Day Age: 22.1

Contract Details: 4 years remaining, $2.7M total, $150K guaranteed

Prince’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins

The Dolphins wanted to get mean on the offensive line and that trend continued in the sixth-round of April’s draft. Prince’s college career was one of peaks and valleys. On one series he’d appear undraftable, then Prince would follow it up with a punishing block to spring the Buckeye’s deadly ground game.

He is a work-in-progress and the Dolphins will have to hope he survives the practice squad in the interim. With Tunsil, Davis, and Mills on-board, there’s not enough room for another tackle on the active roster.

The struggles in new Miami Dolphins Right Tackle Isaiah Prince’s game are pretty consistent across pass protection fundamentals. Certainly a project player in the sixth-round. pic.twitter.com/CY9vX8sFS3 — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) April 30, 2019

2019 Projected Role: Camp cut, practice squad

Michael Dunn – Rookie

Jersey: 70

College: Maryland

Opening Day Age: 25.0

Contract Details: 2 years remaining, $1.1M total, $0 guaranteed

One of seven Dolphins signings from the defunct AAF, Michael Dunn was a promising prospect at Maryland. In three years as a starter Dunn surrendered only 43 pressures on 1,151 pass blocking reps (3.7% pressures allowed rate).

At 6-5, 320 pounds, Dunn uses his wide frame and effective initial kick slide to wall off edge rushers. With a great camp, he could force the Dolphins hand and win a roster spot over potentially complacent veterans.

2019 Projected Role: Camp cut

Jaryd Jones-Smith – Rookie

Jersey: 71

College: Pittsburgh

Opening Day Age: 24.0

Contract Details: 2 years remaining, $1.1M total, $0 guaranteed

The second of two former AAF linemen on the Dolphins roster, Jones-Smith is built like a tackle, but plays guard. Jones-Smith won the Pterodactyl Award — awarded to the player with the longest wingspan — at the 2018 NFL Combine. His 88.5-inch measurement matches that of basketball’s Dwight Howard.

Jones-Smith gets caught in the numbers game, but has a shot to stick to the Miami practice squad.

2019 Projected Role: Camp cut

Kyle Fuller – 2 years of service (1st in MIA)

Jersey: 61

College: Baylor

Opening Day Age: 25.5

Contract Details: 1 year remaining, $645K total, $0 guaranteed

A seventh-round pick in 2017, Fuller played in nine games as a rookie with the Houston Texans. He didn’t make the team in 2018, but was signed to the practice squad before eventually winding up on Washington’s practice squad to finish the season.

Fuller played a clean 26 snaps in pass protection (no pressures allowed) but never received a favorable run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.

2019 Projected Role: Camp cut

Shaq Calhoun – Rookie

Jersey: 62

College: Mississippi State

Opening Day Age: 23.4

Contract Details: 3 years remaining, $1.8M total, $0 guaranteed

A hot pick to make the opening day roster, Calhoun sliding all the way out of this year’s draft was a surprise. His birth name is Deion, but he goes by Shaq because of his size and basketball skill.

Calhoun is knocked by scouts for stiff, upright movement and a lack of instinctual awareness. Like the rest of Miami’s newly acquired linemen, though, Calhoun is built like an oak tree and plays with a high motor and nasty mean-streak.

2019 Projected Role: Camp cut, practice squad

Ryan Anderson – Rookie

Jersey: 60

College: Wake Forest

Opening Day Age: 23.4

Contract Details: 3 years remaining, $1.8M total, $0 guaranteed

With 42 consecutive starts to close out his colligate career, Anderson offers Miami the versatility the team covets. He started 16 games at tackle, 25 at center, and one at guard.

The Draft Network lauds Anderson for his length and technique. That, and a connection with Coach Flaherty, earns Anderson a surprise spot on the Dolphins opening day roster.

2019 Projected Role: Backup Interior Lineman

Aaron Monteiro – Rookie

Jersey: 66

College: Boston College

Opening Day Age: 22.0

Contract Details: 3 years remaining, $1.8M total, $0 guaranteed

Coming from Coach Flores’ alma mater is always a nice feather in the cap, but its Monteiro’s style that earned him a job with the Dolphins for the summer. Meeting with the Patriots, Ravens and Jaguars after his pro day, there’s an indication into which blocking schemes are best suited for Monteiro.

2019 Projected Role: Camp cut

2019 Dolphins Offensive Line at a Glance:

This position group is a complete teardown of the previous, unsatisfactory protection units trotted out by the Dolphins. It could be something of a learning year with new techniques and a bevy of new players that offer a stark contrast in traits to the previous regime.

Miami wanted to get bigger, stronger, and tougher at the position. Evident by the offseason acquisitions, the Dolphins place a lot of value on durability and versatility, and that’s exactly what the team acquired in these lesser-known signings.

If Flaherty and DeGuglielmo can cultivate one quality starter alongside Tunsil, it’ll be a success. If the pair can uncover two hidden gems, then Miami will have hit the lottery at a position that has been a thorn for the better part of a decade.

