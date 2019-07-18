Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Guide – Edge Defenders
Over the next two weeks, Locked On Dolphins will bring you your one-stop shop for all things Miami Dolphins 2019 training camp
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Tight Ends
Wide Receivers
Offensive Line
Defensive Interior
Defensive Edge
Linebackers – 7/19
Cornerbacks – 7/22
Safeties – 7/23
Specialists – 7/24
Game-By-Game Predictions Part 1 – 7/24 (Part 2 coming in September)
Prologue:
For the majority of the Ryan Tannehill era, the Dolphins entered training camp as dark horse candidates to seize a wildcard playoff berth. Things have changed for the worse in 2019, but the step backward comes with the hopes of constructing a perennial AFC East contender capable of winning games in January.
That’s the big-picture snapshot of the Miami Dolphins rebuild. In the interim, however, establishing the core principles of the Brian Flores program, as well as developing young talent, both capture the forefront of this year’s training camp objectives.
Over the next two weeks, we will get you familiar with each player on the roster. With biographies, quick-hitter scouting notes, and a prediction on the player’s ultimate role on the 2019 Dolphins, this serves as your guide for Miami’s summer practice session.
Defensive Edge
Overview:
This position group is unique to three teams in the NFL (Dolphins, Patriots, Lions). Using combination players to split action between edge rusher, on-ball linebacker, and the occasional off-ball rep, these players were acquired with specific tasks in mind.
Marion Hobby’s toughest challenge will be figuring out his rotation and which players are capable of the multiple duties asked of these conversion players. Last year, the Dolphins edge rushers were a major let down. The scheme change will ask this group to forget everything it learned last year, and introduce a new slate of techniques.
Effective blitzers capable of buzzing the flat, dropping into the hook zone, and matching up on running backs in the passing game — that’s the ticket to playing time for the new edge position in Miami.
Jerome Baker – 1 year of service (2nd in MIA)
Jersey: 55
College: Ohio State
Opening Day Age: 22.7
Contract Details: 3 years remaining, $2.4M total, $500K guaranteed
Baker’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins
One of the most important players this year for Miami, Baker’s adaptability to the defense will serve as a paramount indicator for the future of Brian Flores’ defense. Baker is blazing fast. He’s a savvy, gap-disciplined blitzer with an innate ability for taking the shortest angle to the passer.
A lot was asked of Baker in his rookie season — some he handled like a seasoned vet, other times it was evident that he was a 21-year-old rookie (see Bears game). Baker’s instincts and footspeed to outflank the stretch game will prove to be a major boon for the Phins stop-unit.
His workload could be dictated by the situation, but Baker has a legitimate shot to be the sole linebacker that never leaves the field. Another bonus, his inherent chemistry with fellow-backer Raekwon McMillan gives Miami a potentially special tandem at the position.
Jerome baker’s pick six. pic.twitter.com/ZxaIAJd1yC
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 6, 2018
2019 Projected Role: Starter, 90% snap-taker
Charles Harris – 2 years of service (3rd in MIA)
Jersey: 90
College: Missouri
Opening Day Age: 24.5
Contract Details: 2 years remaining, $3.4M total, $0 guaranteed
It’s go-time for Charles Harris. After starting off his career with impressive pressure numbers — from a variety of positions — it’s been a long road since that London game against the Saints. Harris uses speed and burst to push tackles up field, and his lone counter move remains the inside spin. If Harris can develop a better arsenal of secondary moves, he might have a future with the Phins after all.
Functional strength and general awareness are two traits Harris must improve. He was often washed out of the ground game by tight ends last season — that won’t fly under the new staff.
Adapting to more two-point stances, and giving Harris less responsibility as the edge-setter on defense could allow the former first-rounder to player faster.
Let’s put a bow on this thing with a Charles Harris speed rush. pic.twitter.com/XMGVZfBl18
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 10, 2017
2019 Projected Role: Rotational Rusher, 60% snap-taker
Andrew Van Ginkel – Rookie
Jersey: 43
College: Wisconsin
Opening Day Age: 24.1
Contract Details: 4 years remaining, $2.8M total, $300K guaranteed
Van Ginkel’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins
The Van Ginkel pick veered from Miami’s M.O. this past April, in that his injury history is a concern. Aside from the medical, A.V.G. is far from an average ‘backer — he can play. At his best, he’s an instinctual linebacker that recognizes route concepts before they develop, quickly closes ground, and has a penchant for taking the football away.
The reason the former Badger was available in the fifth round — on top of the medical and limited playing time (JUCO transfer) — is Van Ginkel’s struggles taking on blocks. If the opposition gets their hands on him, the rep is over.
A year in the weight room and some seasoning could turn this Van Ginkel into the next player in a long line of successful fifth-round draft picks for Miami.
More Van Ginkel work recognizing and anticipating route combinations. pic.twitter.com/aBXVwCUapi
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) April 27, 2019
2019 Projected Role: Rotational Linebacker/Edge, 30-50% snap-taker
Nate Orchard – 4 years of service (1st in MIA)
Jersey: 4
College: Utah
Opening Day Age: 26.6
Contract Details: 1 year remaining, $805K total, $0 guaranteed
Orchard’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins
Orchard is a prime example of the schematic shift set to occur this year in Miami. Playing as a dual-two-point and three-point player, Orchard has an opportunity to carve out a significant role on this team.
A tireless worker that finds a lot of clean-up production, Orchard’s versatility is his best asset. His most productive season came in 2017 where he registered 12 run-stops on just 431 snaps (6.4% run-stop rate), and 16 pressures on 233 rush-snaps (6.9% PRP).
2019 Projected Role: Rotational Linebacker/Edge, 30% snap-taker
Jayrone Elliott – 4 years of service (1st in MIA)
Jersey: 58
College: Toledo
Opening Day Age: 27.9
Contract Details: 1 year remaining, $720K total, $75K guaranteed
The AAF’s all-time sack leader, Jayrone Elliott could parlay this spring’s success into a second chance in the league. In addition to his 7.5 sacks, Elliott forced four fumbles in eight games in the now defunct Alliance.
With a glaring need in the “Kyle Van Noy role,” Elliott has the build and experience to make a run at the job. His length, and experience in sub-package looks similar to what he’ll see in Miami, makes Elliott a candidate to make the team and play in excess of 200 snaps.
2019 Projected Role: Rotational Linebacker/Edge, 20% snap-taker
Tyrone Holmes – 3 years of service (1st in MIA)
Jersey: 50
College: Montana
Opening Day Age: 24.5
Contract Details: 2 years remaining, $1.4M total, $50K guaranteed
Like many of his Dolphins colleagues, Holmes versatility earned him a camp invite in Miami. He’s adverse in both two-point and three-point stances with plus-athleticism and lateral movement skills.
His inability to hold the point-of-attack, and upright style, forced him to repair his reputation in the AAF — which he did with three sacks and four tackles-for-loss.
2019 Projected Role: Camp cut
Terrill Hanks – Rookie
Jersey: 57
College: New Mexico State
Opening Day Age: 23.7
Contract Details: 3 years remaining, $1.8M total, $0 guaranteed
A Miami native, Hanks shared the emotional moment he agreed to an undrafted contract with the Dolphins on his social media accounts. Hanks is an athletic dynamo. He jumped 35.5 inches in the vert and 118 inches on the broad, but a foot injury dropped his forty-time significantly (4.98 compared to a projected time between 4.5 and 4.6).
Hanks’ draft day nightmare was Miami’s dream. Hanks has played inside and off the edge, he’s a gap-aware rusher, and he made the hit heard ‘round the Senior Bowl (a forceful finisher).
A tad overzealous in pursuit and often grabby in coverage, Hanks is more project than ready-made, but he figures to make an impression on the Dolphins staff next week.
2019 Projected Role: Rotational Linebacker, 15% snap-taker
2019 Dolphins Edge at a Glance:
The new staff insists that the weekly game plans will be the product of the player’s best traits, but there’s certainly an ideal vision for this position. Versatility is key on this team and a snap-share spread among multiple players is the most likely outcome.
With a variety of even and odd fronts and different packages for different circumstances, plenty of jobs are up for grabs. Jerome Baker’s ability to take to his new role is the most important, and most intriguing of this unit. Charles Harris’ is either on his last leg, or the penultimate leg of his Dolphins career; his third-year growth is paramount.
This position group stands to have plenty of early-season struggles, but should improve as the year goes along. At least, that’s the hope.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Guide – Defensive Line (Interior)
Over the next two weeks, Locked On Dolphins will bring you your one-stop shop for all things Miami Dolphins 2019 training camp
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Tight Ends
Wide Receivers
Offensive Line
Defensive Interior
Defensive End – 7/18
Linebackers – 7/19
Cornerbacks – 7/22
Safeties – 7/23
Specialists – 7/24
Game-By-Game Predictions Part 1 – 7/24 (Part 2 coming in September)
Prologue:
For the majority of the Ryan Tannehill era, the Dolphins entered training camp as dark horse candidates to seize a wildcard playoff berth. Things have changed for the worse in 2019, but the step backward comes with the hopes of constructing a perennial AFC East contender capable of winning games in January.
That’s the big-picture snapshot of the Miami Dolphins rebuild. In the interim, however, establishing the core principles of the Brian Flores program, as well as developing young talent, both capture the forefront of this year’s training camp objectives.
Over the next two weeks, we will get you familiar with each player on the roster. With biographies, quick-hitter scouting notes, and a prediction on the player’s ultimate role on the 2019 Dolphins, this serves as your guide for Miami’s summer practice session.
Defensive Line (Interior)
Overview:
The entire Dolphins operation is under construction. No unit will see greater transformation than the defensive front seven, particularly the roles of the defensive line. The Patriots (Brian Flores) and Packers (Patrick Graham) operate two of the most advanced, modern-day style of stop-units predicated on a flurry of fronts, techniques, and varying roles for versatile players.
So as we look at the defensive front, it’s important to understand the classification of each player, as well as their respective position group. Interior defensive lineman traditionally refers to the tackles, but this position is being expanded to account for all non-two-point players — the larger fellas that do the dirty work.
We’re talking about nose tackles, five-techniques, and everything in-between.
This group is led by yet another coach with a polished resume. Between the Jaguars recent front-line resurgence, coupled with a six-year stint at Clemson, Marion Hobby has been in charge of the best-of-the-best at the professional and college levels.
Adapting from a wide-nine, one-gap, attacking style of aggressive rushing, Miami will veer towards a two-gap, read-and-react style predicated on intelligence and heavy hands. The Dolphins have paid out a lot of money for little production at spot in recent years. And without wholesale changes to the personnel, 2019 could serve as an extended audition in year-one of the rebuild.
Christian Wilkins – Rookie
Jersey: 97
College: Clemson
Opening Day Age: 23.7
Contract Details: 4 years remaining, $15.4M total, $15.4M guaranteed
Wilkins’ Film Study by Locked On Dolphins
There isn’t a whole lot Christian Wilkins hasn’t accomplished in his young life. Before he’s of legal age to rent a vehicle, Wilkins has won two national championships, been named a unanimous, first-team All-American, and graduated with two degrees from Clemson.
Wilkins is a disruptive force inside with unique burst and wiggle. He has the aforementioned versatility (capable of playing every position from 5-tech to nose) that should keep him on the field more than any player at his position.
With rare athleticism, agility and general football instincts, Wilkins’ skillset is not limited to defensive line. We will probably see him on offense in goal-line packages and on the field goal block unit.
Y’all…
Clemson put 300-pound DL Christian Wilkins at running back…
Not at full back!
AT RUNNING BACK pic.twitter.com/9m2hxwR9tu
— Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) October 27, 2018
2019 Projected Role: Starting Defense (multiple techniques), 75% snap-taker
Davon Godchaux – 2 years of service (3rd in MIA)
Jersey: 56
College: LSU
Opening Day Age: 24.8
Contract Details: 2 years remaining, $1.4M total, $0 guaranteed
Godchaux’s Story by Locked On Dolphins
One of Miami’s most consistent contributors of the last two years, Godchaux doesn’t score enough praise. He’s rarely knocked back at the point of attack, stands his ground against double teams, and started showing progress as a pass rusher late last season.
The scheme change could benefit Godchaux with his strong punch and low pad level. He’s likely to see most of his reps up over the nose, but he can slide out to the 2i and 3-tech spots seamlessly.
Davon Godchaux is a powerful dude. Knocks his man 3 yards deep and makes the TFL. pic.twitter.com/naYfeLaANh
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 23, 2018
2019 Projected Role: Starting Nose, 60% snap-taker
Vincent Taylor – 2 years of service (3rd in MIA)
Jersey: 96
College: Oklahoma State
Opening Day Age: 25.7
Contract Details: 2 years remaining, $1,5M total, $0 guaranteed
Taylor’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins
A clean bill of health is the only thing standing between Vincent Taylor and league-wide recognition. His run-stuffing numbers — efficiency, not volume — are elite, and his pass rush arsenal developed last season to boot. Taylor, frustratingly, heeded playing time to inferior producers last season, but 2019 should offer a fresh opportunity.
Taylor’s best position is at the 3-tech, but he’s not limited to that role. He can win with quickness, power, and a relentless motor. Conditioning and consistency are the next steps for Taylor to take in his young career.
Vince Taylor instincts to recognize the dummy protection from Lynch, diagnoses the screen, and chases him down from the backside. pic.twitter.com/B2943kQMUY
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 1, 2019
2019 Projected Role: Starting 3-tech, 50% snap-taker
Tank Carradine – 5 years of service (1st in MIA)
Jersey: 95
College: Florida State
Opening Day Age: 29.6
Contract Details: 1 year remaining, $720K total, $0 guaranteed
Carradine’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins
The first of Miami’s low-risk, potential high-reward signings this offseason, Carradine comes to Miami as damaged goods. The former second-round pick missed 23 games the last two years to injury, and has never stayed healthy from wire-to-wire in his NFL career.
Carradine has the long arms, heavy hands, and explosive metrics that this staff prefers for the position. He’s solid at the point of the attack, he’s effective setting the edge, and he can win one-on-one matchups as an edge rusher. Anything he gives the Dolphins, however, should be considered a bonus.
2019 Projected Role: Rotational 5, 7-tech, 30% snap-taker
Jonathan Woodard – 1 year of service (2nd in MIA)
Jersey: 76
College: Central Arkansas
Opening Day Age: 26.0
Contract Details: 1 years remaining (ERFA), $645K total, $0 guaranteed
Woodard impressed in limited action last season. With a sack, two tackles-for-loss, and 10 total tackles in six games, Woodard often found work. His season ended prematurely due to injury, and he has a terrific shot to make his first opening day roster of his career.
The numbers game catches Woodard here, however. With so many bodies added at the position, one is left to wonder if the team wants to move in a different direction. His pre-draft scouting report questioned his awareness and feel for the position — traits that won’t fly with the new staff.
2019 Projected Role: Camp cut
Akeem Spence – 6 years of service (2nd in MIA)
Jersey: 93
College: Illinois
Opening Day Age: 27.8
Contract Details: 1 year remaining, $3.2M total, $3.2M guaranteed
Spence had his moments in his first year with the Dolphins, but a lot of Miami’s run-game issues manifested when the opposition worked towards Spence. He’s a one-gap style of tackle that wants to win with quickness and react after he has done so.
This is a difficult proclamation with the entirety of Spence’s contract coming to him regardless, but two things paired together spell the end of his time in Miami: lack of scheme fit and the surprise emergence of lesser-known players in camp and preseason.
2019 Projected Role: Camp cut
Adolphus Washington – 3 years of service (1st in MIA)
Jersey: 53
College: Ohio State
Opening Day Age: 24.8
Contract Details: 1 year remaining, $720K total, $0 guaranteed
Washington’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins
A Late-May signing, Washington was the latest to join the Dolphins roster. Another player that relies on quickness and initial burst, Washington has a little more by-way of counter moves than the guys he’s competing against for work.
His run defense could get him in trouble. He’s often too high off the snap, and he’s a tad light in the lower-half to properly execute a two-gap style of defense. He figures into the lineup as a sub-package interior pass rusher.
2019 Projected Role: Rotational 3, 4i, 5-tech, 15% snap-taker
Jamiyus Pittman – 1 year of service (2nd in MIA)
Jersey: 65
College: UCF
Opening Day Age: 24.9
Contract Details: 2 years remaining, $1.2M total, $0 guaranteed
A late-season call-up, Pittman played 45 snaps as a UDFA last year. His draft stock plummeted after missing the East-West Shrine Game with an illness, yet he has persevered. A bit undersized, Pittman wins with surprising strength, change-of-direction, and effort.
Pittman is regularly lauded for his hard work; that type of determination will keep him around whether it’s on the opening day roster or the practice squad.
2019 Projected Role: Camp cut, practice squad
Joey Mbu – 4 years of service (1st in MIA)
Jersey: 94
College: Houston
Opening Day Age: 26.5
Contract Details: 2 years remaining, $1.4M total, $0 guaranteed
For a team lacking a tried and true nose tackle, the 330-pound Joey Mbu could be the prescription for the problem. He’s a power player that uses his hands as weapons. Those active hands help keep Mbu clean as he searches for work down the line.
According to an anonymous AFC defensive line coach from his NFL.com draft page, Mbu was regularly praised for his leadership in college — the kind of player Flores wants on his team. Mbu was with the Packers last season with new Dolphins Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham.
2019 Projected Role: Rotational Nose, 20% snap-taker
Dewayne Hendrix – Rookie
Jersey: 73
College: Pittsburgh
Opening Day Age: 24.7
Contract Details: 4 years remaining, $1.8M total, $0 guaranteed
Hendrix has the size (270 pounds) to play a base 5-tech in the new defense, but his lack of bulk and may require a year of work. He’s a natural pass rusher, but struggles to fight off blocks in the running game. Hendrix is a practice squad candidate.
2019 Projected Role: Camp cut
Jonathan Ledbetter – Rookie
Jersey: 98
College: Georgia
Opening Day Age: 22.0
Contract Details: 4 years remaining, $1.8M total, $0 guaranteed
Surprisingly undrafted, Ledbetter was among Miami’s first UDFA signings. With 34.5-inch arms, standing 6-4 at 280 pounds, Ledbetter plays with a sturdy anchor and high motor (sensing a theme here?) He’s a natural read-and-react type with gap integrity and astute contact balance.
His versatility and scheme fit puts Ledbetter among the top potential UDFA’s to make the opening day roster.
2019 Projected Role: Rotational 5-tech, 4i-tech, 10<% snap-taker
Cory Thomas – Rookie
Jersey: 48
College: Mississippi State
Opening Day Age: 23.5
Contract Details: 4 years remaining, $1.8M total, $0 guaranteed
Thomas is a nice project player, but he needs to play with more functional strength to make it at the next level. It’s possible that he hasn’t fully matured physically, but his athleticism and natural bulk make for an intriguing camp body.
2019 Projected Role: Camp cut
Durval Neto – Rookie
Jersey: 69
College: International Pathway
Opening Day Age: 26.2
Contract Details: 3 years remaining, $1.8M total, $0 guaranteed
Durval Neto is a fascinating player. He’s massive. His ankles are bigger than most human being’s thighs, and he pairs that girth with eye-popping athleticism — he can do a standing backflip.
Neto arrives via the international pathway program and that earns him roster exemption. Neto allows Miami to keep 11 players on the practice squad, so long as the big Brazilian is one of them.
2019 Projected Role: Camp cut, practice squad
2019 Dolphins Interior Defensive Line at a Glance:
Much like the offensive line, there are a lot of players that will cut out a heavy workload for this Dolphins staff. The top three are pretty well set in stone with the first-round pick Wilkins, and the proven players in Godchaux and Taylor. Beyond that, jobs are open for considerable rotational work.
Expect the Phins to divvy up playing time to every member on the active roster — specific roles, and the necessity for fresh legs, requires a solid eight-man rotation.
The shift to the new scheme could leave some casualties in the wake, and Miami’s new direction is rather evident by the player-types acquired this offseason. Taking some onus off the wide-nine edge defenders to rush the passer and set the edge in the ground game should make for a more effective run defense.
The two-gap style will require these players to play smart with sound eye discipline, and powerful lower bases to hold the point of attack. The job of these players is to free up the impressive, young linebackers on this roster. If this group can’t get that job done, there will be more turnover next offseason on the Dolphins defensive line.
Miami Dolphins
Dan the Man – Why #13 is my all-time Favorite Dolphin
Unfortunately for me the months of June, July and the beginning of August are busiest for me at my day job, so my writing this summer has been a bit sparse. I was late to press time for Shawn Digity’s latest piece on our staff picks for Favorite Dolphin of all-time, but he went the extra mile and embedded a tweet from me and added a quick blurb. Surprisingly, maybe only to Shawn and myself, but we were the only two members to pick Daniel Constantine Marino. When I learned this my wheels immediately began turning and claimed dibs on writing an ode to Dan The Man. Travis obliged, so here it is.
To begin explaining why Dan Marino is my favorite Dolphin of all-time I need to back up a bit. I was born in 1986 and didn’t really start following football until the second grade in 1993. Suffice to say I missed Dan’s magical 1984 MVP season. I missed him on Monday Night defeating the ’85 Bears. I missed a lot really.
The first Dolphins game I ever watched was the “Leon Lett” Game, the miraculous win in snowy Dallas that put the Dolphins to 9-2 on the year. This was after Marino’s Achilles injury in Week 6 of 1993 in Cleveland, so I still did not know who he was. I fell in love with the Dolphins hook, line and sinker a few weeks later. While on winter break, the Dolphins play at San Diego on Monday Night Football. My dad let me stay up and watch Monday Night Football for the first time. Games back then started at 9pm, which was usually past my bedtime as a young lad. I couldn’t stay up until halftime, but the colors, the thrill of staying up late, and knowing that Miami had already beaten the Cowboys, who I knew to be arguably the best team in the NFL – they won the Super Bowl in ’93 – started me on this lifetime affair with the team in aqua and coral.
Fast forward a few months to Labor Day Weekend 1994. I was at my grandparent’s house and my grandpa and I sat down and watched the NFL Game, which happened to be Drew Bledsoe and the Patriots against Dan Marino and the Dolphins. Miami won, 39-35. Marino and Bledsoe combined to throw for 894 yards and 9 touchdowns that day, with 473 and 5 TDs belonging to #13 in the white jersey. None bigger than the following play. Bill Zimpfer and Jim Mandich called it better than the TV crew, so I’ll let them narrate this masterstroke:
4th & 5 and you throw a 36 yard TD to Irving Fryar? I’d inject that feeling into my veins if possible. Mandich waxes poetic about it as Marino swaggers off the field. It was amazing, and Dan Marino ended up on the cover of Sports Illustrated the following week.
My dad had a subscription to SI. After he read it, I snagged the cover and tacked it to my bedroom wall. The cover stayed there until September 13th, 2001 when our family moved across town. I lost the cover somewhere during the move.
For Christmas that year I received a Dan Marino Jersey and the book Marino: On the Record. I still
have the book to this day and must have flipped through it over a hundred times. I was hooked.
Growing up in Cincinnati my brothers and I were subject to watching the Bengals during the worst of the “Bungles” years. My brother Eric and I would wait for our dad to inevitably fall asleep during the first quarter of Bengals misery and we’d change the channel hoping to find a better game. If we couldn’t I’d sit there and wait for the NFL on NBC updates. Often there was Dan Marino throwing a touchdown pass.
One Sunday, it happened to be the “Fake Spike” play that Marino and back Bernie Kosar engineered to beat the hated Jets. Mark Ingram caught that game-winner. Miami opens against the Ravens and his son this year. Small world. That play made Dan Marino the ultimate quarterback to me…and I had no notion of what he’d done throughout his career up until the injury in 1993.
I remember the following year Marino leading a comeback drive against the Falcons to save the season, including this scramble and this game-winning TD to Irving Fryar on back-to-back plays. The desire, the heart, the will to win Marino exhibited on this drive is what I’ll remember.
Since Dan retired after 1999, as a Dolfan, can you honestly say that you’ve felt comfortable with any of the quarterbacks Miami’s had under center to lead a 4th quarter comeback? I can’t. Can you say that no matter what the deficit in a game was, did any of those quarterbacks make you feel like you were never out of the game the way Dan did? I can’t.
His ability to make the difficult throws stupidly possible was uncanny. He made deep throws seem like 10 yards with the flick of the wrist. Words don’t do these passes justice, so I won’t try. Just watch.
***These are time stamped links***
Behind the Back!
Eventually all of our childhood heroes have to retire at some point. But Dan the Man gave us one final 4th quarter comeback in this final victory, at the Kingdome in Seattle in the playoffs.
Dan Marino was the reason I wore #13 in baseball and basketball growing up. Wearing his jersey on Halloween always netted me a King Size candy bar from my neighbor Mr. Bruns, a fellow Dolfan who introduced me to “Dolphin Digest”, when trick-or-treating. No one else got one. I wrote two papers about Dan Marino and his accomplishments in college. Both were A’s. Easy as a Dan Marino 25 yard laser in the breeze.
Upon his retirement, Dan Marino held the record for having the most NFL Records. Greatness personified.
420 Touchdowns
61,361 Yards
4,967 Completions
8,358 Attempts
155 Career Wins
Think of the numbers Marino would have and the records he’d still hold if he played in this era. The numbers would be eye-popping.
I remember watching Sunday Night Football when ESPN covered the Dolphins game against the Ravens and did a special halftime segment for Dan Marino’s jersey retirement. Play these and listen to how many peers respect the Legendary Dan Marino.
One quarterback. One team. One city. A lifetime of memories. Dan Marino – my all-time favorite Miami Dolphins.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Guide – Offensive Line
Over the next two weeks, Locked On Dolphins will bring you your one-stop shop for all things Miami Dolphins 2019 training camp
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Tight Ends
Wide Receivers
Offensive Line
Defensive Interior
Defensive End – 7/18
Linebackers – 7/19
Cornerbacks – 7/22
Safeties – 7/23
Specialists – 7/24
Game-By-Game Predictions Part 1 – 7/24 (Part 2 coming in September)
Prologue:
For the majority of the Ryan Tannehill era, the Dolphins entered training camp as dark horse candidates to seize a wildcard playoff berth. Things have changed for the worse in 2019, but the step backward comes with the hopes of constructing a perennial AFC East contender capable of winning games in January.
That’s the big-picture snapshot of the Miami Dolphins rebuild. In the interim, however, establishing the core principles of the Brian Flores program, as well as developing young talent, both capture the forefront of this year’s training camp objectives.
Over the next two weeks, we will get you familiar with each player on the roster. With biographies, quick-hitter scouting notes, and a prediction on the player’s ultimate role on the 2019 Dolphins, this serves as your guide for Miami’s summer practice session.
Offensive Line
Overview:
One year removed from an embarrassing video leading to the dismissal of the Dolphins former offensive line coach, Miami makes its second change in as many years. Pat Flaherty departs from Jacksonville to lead-up the Dolphins offensive line room, but he’s not alone.
Miami solicited the help of Dave DeGuglielmo after the in-season firing of 2017 OL Coach (and Running Game Coordinator) Chris Forester. After the change, the Dolphins improved from the 21st-ranked pass blocking line to the 2nd-best in the NFL. Deguglielmo departed for Indianapolis in 2018 and turned around a historically awful Colts line. Indy improved from the 29th-ranked PBE (Pro Football Focus’ pass blocking efficiency) line to 10thlast year.
DeGuglielmo’s connection to the new Dolphins coaching staff led to his return. He spent two years with Flores in New England (2013-2014), and was a graduate assistant at Boston College — Flores alma mater. DeGuglielmo also has a connection to Flaherty from their time together with the Giants.
The room still belongs to Flaherty, however, and his resume is equally impressive. His first offensive line job came with the 2004 Giants where Flaherty learned Tom Coughlin’s style of smash mouth football. Flaherty brought that brand to Jacksonville when he joined Coughlin in 2017 en route to the NFL’s number-one rushing offense.
Flaherty’s work with the 2017 Jaguars line is more impressive considering the parts he had to work with. A second-round pick, two third-round picks, and a pair of UDFA’s is hardly a heavy investment into the positon. With the Dolphins, Flaherty gets a first-rounder, a third-rounder, a fifth-rounder, and two UDFA’s.
We start today’s guide with that first-round pick, perhaps the NFL’s most dominant Left Tackle, Laremy Tunsil.
Laremy Tunsil – 3 years of service (4th in MIA)
Jersey: 78
College: Ole Miss
Opening Day Age: 25.0
Contract Details: 2 years remaining, $12.5M total, $0 guaranteed
Tunsil’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins
After blanking Khalil Mack and Jadeveon Clowney in a three-week span, Tunsil etched his name among the best linemen in the game. He’s technically sound with the best feet at the position. He’s often left alone on an island against the game’s best, and wins with an effective kick-slide, initial punch, leverage, and a sturdy anchor.
Tunsil is no slouch in the ground game either. He can initiate contact and dictate the direction of his man with ease. He’s adept at combination blocks and more than capable of getting into space as the lead.
Tunsil allowed one sack in 2018 and has a case for the best player at his position. The one area he could stand to improve is in the penalty department — he has committed 21 fouls in the last two years.
(Second video)
Laremy Tunsil – elite left tackle pic.twitter.com/Kn8tkl9xLP
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 16, 2018
2019 Projected Role: Starting Left Tackle
Michael Deiter – Rookie
Jersey: 63
College: Wisconsin
Opening Day Age: 23.0
Contract Details: 4 years remaining, $3.8M total, $1M guaranteed
Deiter’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins
Expectations are high for Deiter. With a 53-game collegiate start-streak that spanned three positions (LT, LG, C), Deiter’s durability, toughness and competitiveness attracted Miami to the Wisconsin product. Deiter moonlights as a hockey player and has the feet and athleticism to prove it.
Deiter’s experience shows in the way he executes his combination blocks and his penchant for recognizing games from the defensive line. He figures to begin the year at left guard but some of his best college tape came from the center position, and with Kilgore’s injury history, that move feels imminent.
A nice four-play stretch for Michael Deiter. pic.twitter.com/mZBuTK4ybU
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) April 27, 2019
2019 Projected Role: Starting Left Guard
Daniel Kilgore – 8 years of service (2nd in MIA)
Jersey: 67
College: Appalachian State
Opening Day Age: 31.7
Contract Details: 2 years remaining, $6.1M total, $0 guaranteed
Kilgore’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins
The eldest member of the offensive line, Kilgore is a surprise holdover from the previous regime. A torn triceps muscle ended Kilgore’s debut Dolphins season after 4 games, but those four games were worrisome in their own right.
Kilgore needs to show better strength at the point of attack to sustain his position as the starting anchor on the middle of the Dolphins line.
Just six clips for the running game this week. Basically the OL took turns getting whipped.
Up first, Dan Kilgore. Not a lot to ask on this minimal reach to his outside shoulder. A half decent block springs Drake, instead he grabs hold and turns 3rd and 4 into 2nd and 17. pic.twitter.com/hivhdk8Ewq
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 2, 2018
2019 Projected Role: Starting Center
Chris Reed – 3 years of service (1st in MIA)
Jersey: 64
College: Minnesota St.
Opening Day Age: 27.1
Contract Details: 2 years remaining, $3M total, $500K guaranteed
Reed’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins
The unheralded signing of the offseason, Reed has a chance to buck his label as a career backup. In spot duty for the Jags (under Coach Flaherty) Reed showed a knack for cohesive pass protection and the occasional push in the ground game.
Reed can play either guard spot and, at worst, serve as Miami’s swing interior lineman. Based on his tape (link above), Reed might be the team’s second best player at the position.
Footwork is key. Before throwing his punch Chris Reed establishes his base gliding into his pass set. Then he locks out and handles this rush with ease. pic.twitter.com/POL9p3jqLt
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 19, 2019
2019 Projected Role: Starting Right Guard
Jesse Davis – 3 years of service (3rd in MIA)
Jersey: 77
College: Idaho
Opening Day Age: 28.0
Contract Details: 1 year remaining (RFA), $645K total, $0 guaranteed
Davis’ Film Study by Locked On Dolphins
Despite earning the distinction of only lineman to play all 16 games in 2018 for Miami, last year was a struggle for Davis. After bouncing around the line in 2017, David settled into his permanent residence at right guard, but struggled in pass protection. Prone to over-setting, Davis can get beat inside with a stab and dip or the club and swim move.
Davis’ limited work at right tackle was impressive in 2017 and gives the Dolphins more options to pull the backside of the formation. Davis competes against Jordan Mills and the guard combination of Reed and Deiter — he should win a starting job somewhere.
Favorite Jesse Davis rep ever pic.twitter.com/teIJt93E0d
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 21, 2019
2019 Projected Role: Starting Right Tackle
Jordan Mills – 6 years of service (1st in MIA)
Jersey: 79
College: Louisiana Tech
Opening Day Age: 28.7
Contract Details: 1 year remaining, $3M total, $0 guaranteed
Mills’ Film Study by Locked On Dolphins
The swing tackle position is vital in today’s NFL — especially in Miami where the tackle tandem has missed a combined 11 games the last two seasons. Mills will compete for a starting job, and his durability is definitely something that attracted Miami to his services, but his performance leaves much to be desired.
Mills is a plodder that can be repeatedly victimized by speed-rushers. When Mills latches onto his man, the rep is usually over, it’s just a battle to get to that point; there isn’t a lot of pop in the ground game either.
Mills has played over 3,000 snaps going back three seasons, all at right tackle.
Throwback Thursday to the time Cam Wake threw Jordan Mills from Solider Field to Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/Q10XKHjpNt
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) May 9, 2019
2019 Projected Role: Swing Tackle
Zach Sterup – 2 years of service (3rd in MIA)
Jersey: 74
College: Nebraska
Opening Day Age: 27.4
Contract Details: 1 year remaining, $645K total, $0 guaranteed
The film has not been kind to Sterup the last two seasons. He allowed seven pressures (including four sacks) on just 58 pass blocking snaps, and in 2017 Sterup surrendered seven more pressures (albeit all seven hurries) on 53 reps.
Some natural talent, bend, and ideal size exist for Sterup, he is just yet to put it together and time may be running out.
2019 Projected Role: Camp cut
Tony Adams – 1 year of service (1st in MIA)
Jersey: 78
College: North Carolina State
Opening Day Age: 20.7
Contract Details: 2 years remaining, $1.1M total, $0 guaranteed
Falling into the categories of required traits sought out by the Dolphins this offseason, Adams combines durability (a product of toughness) and size into a road-grading style. His initial punch is devastating, and when he’s properly aligned in his technique, he puts together teaching tape.
The issue is the consistency in that technique and the slow feet. Adams is a people-mover, not someone who will impress in the wave drill (tests for change of direction).
Adams clearly has fans in the building. Undrafted, Adams signed with the Jaguars (Pat Flaherty), but failed a physical and had his offer revoked. He then re-signed with the team, but was cut after training camp and eventually wound up with New England in December.
2019 Projected Role: Swing Interior Lineman
Isaiah Prince – Rookie
Jersey: 72
College: Ohio State
Opening Day Age: 22.1
Contract Details: 4 years remaining, $2.7M total, $150K guaranteed
Prince’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins
The Dolphins wanted to get mean on the offensive line and that trend continued in the sixth-round of April’s draft. Prince’s college career was one of peaks and valleys. On one series he’d appear undraftable, then Prince would follow it up with a punishing block to spring the Buckeye’s deadly ground game.
He is a work-in-progress and the Dolphins will have to hope he survives the practice squad in the interim. With Tunsil, Davis, and Mills on-board, there’s not enough room for another tackle on the active roster.
The struggles in new Miami Dolphins Right Tackle Isaiah Prince’s game are pretty consistent across pass protection fundamentals. Certainly a project player in the sixth-round. pic.twitter.com/CY9vX8sFS3
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) April 30, 2019
2019 Projected Role: Camp cut, practice squad
Michael Dunn – Rookie
Jersey: 70
College: Maryland
Opening Day Age: 25.0
Contract Details: 2 years remaining, $1.1M total, $0 guaranteed
One of seven Dolphins signings from the defunct AAF, Michael Dunn was a promising prospect at Maryland. In three years as a starter Dunn surrendered only 43 pressures on 1,151 pass blocking reps (3.7% pressures allowed rate).
At 6-5, 320 pounds, Dunn uses his wide frame and effective initial kick slide to wall off edge rushers. With a great camp, he could force the Dolphins hand and win a roster spot over potentially complacent veterans.
2019 Projected Role: Camp cut
Jaryd Jones-Smith – Rookie
Jersey: 71
College: Pittsburgh
Opening Day Age: 24.0
Contract Details: 2 years remaining, $1.1M total, $0 guaranteed
The second of two former AAF linemen on the Dolphins roster, Jones-Smith is built like a tackle, but plays guard. Jones-Smith won the Pterodactyl Award — awarded to the player with the longest wingspan — at the 2018 NFL Combine. His 88.5-inch measurement matches that of basketball’s Dwight Howard.
Jones-Smith gets caught in the numbers game, but has a shot to stick to the Miami practice squad.
2019 Projected Role: Camp cut
Kyle Fuller – 2 years of service (1st in MIA)
Jersey: 61
College: Baylor
Opening Day Age: 25.5
Contract Details: 1 year remaining, $645K total, $0 guaranteed
A seventh-round pick in 2017, Fuller played in nine games as a rookie with the Houston Texans. He didn’t make the team in 2018, but was signed to the practice squad before eventually winding up on Washington’s practice squad to finish the season.
Fuller played a clean 26 snaps in pass protection (no pressures allowed) but never received a favorable run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.
2019 Projected Role: Camp cut
Shaq Calhoun – Rookie
Jersey: 62
College: Mississippi State
Opening Day Age: 23.4
Contract Details: 3 years remaining, $1.8M total, $0 guaranteed
A hot pick to make the opening day roster, Calhoun sliding all the way out of this year’s draft was a surprise. His birth name is Deion, but he goes by Shaq because of his size and basketball skill.
Calhoun is knocked by scouts for stiff, upright movement and a lack of instinctual awareness. Like the rest of Miami’s newly acquired linemen, though, Calhoun is built like an oak tree and plays with a high motor and nasty mean-streak.
2019 Projected Role: Camp cut, practice squad
Ryan Anderson – Rookie
Jersey: 60
College: Wake Forest
Opening Day Age: 23.4
Contract Details: 3 years remaining, $1.8M total, $0 guaranteed
With 42 consecutive starts to close out his colligate career, Anderson offers Miami the versatility the team covets. He started 16 games at tackle, 25 at center, and one at guard.
The Draft Network lauds Anderson for his length and technique. That, and a connection with Coach Flaherty, earns Anderson a surprise spot on the Dolphins opening day roster.
2019 Projected Role: Backup Interior Lineman
Aaron Monteiro – Rookie
Jersey: 66
College: Boston College
Opening Day Age: 22.0
Contract Details: 3 years remaining, $1.8M total, $0 guaranteed
Coming from Coach Flores’ alma mater is always a nice feather in the cap, but its Monteiro’s style that earned him a job with the Dolphins for the summer. Meeting with the Patriots, Ravens and Jaguars after his pro day, there’s an indication into which blocking schemes are best suited for Monteiro.
2019 Projected Role: Camp cut
2019 Dolphins Offensive Line at a Glance:
This position group is a complete teardown of the previous, unsatisfactory protection units trotted out by the Dolphins. It could be something of a learning year with new techniques and a bevy of new players that offer a stark contrast in traits to the previous regime.
Miami wanted to get bigger, stronger, and tougher at the position. Evident by the offseason acquisitions, the Dolphins place a lot of value on durability and versatility, and that’s exactly what the team acquired in these lesser-known signings.
If Flaherty and DeGuglielmo can cultivate one quality starter alongside Tunsil, it’ll be a success. If the pair can uncover two hidden gems, then Miami will have hit the lottery at a position that has been a thorn for the better part of a decade.
LATEST
- Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Guide – Edge Defenders July 18, 2019
- Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Guide – Defensive Line (Interior) July 17, 2019
- Dan the Man – Why #13 is my all-time Favorite Dolphin July 16, 2019
- Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Guide – Offensive Line July 16, 2019
- Miami Dolphins Madden 20 Ratings July 15, 2019
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins4 days ago
As he did for DeSean Jackson, Ryan Fitzpatrick Relaunches Kenny Stills
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
Pinpointing Causes for Concern on Defense
-
Miami Dolphins1 week ago
Here’s Why Kenyan Drake Won’t Rush for 1,000 Yards in 2019
-
Miami Dolphins1 week ago
Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Guide – Quarterbacks