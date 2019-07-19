Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Guide – Off-Ball Linebackers

Over the next two weeks, Locked On Dolphins will bring you your one-stop shop for all things Miami Dolphins 2019 training camp

Prologue:

For the majority of the Ryan Tannehill era, the Dolphins entered training camp as dark horse candidates to seize a wildcard playoff berth. Things have changed for the worse in 2019, but the step backward comes with the hopes of constructing a perennial AFC East contender capable of winning games in January.

That’s the big-picture snapshot of the Miami Dolphins rebuild. In the interim, however, establishing the core principles of the Brian Flores program, as well as developing young talent, both capture the forefront of this year’s training camp objectives.

Over the next two weeks, we will get you familiar with each player on the roster. With biographies, quick-hitter scouting notes, and a prediction on the player’s ultimate role on the 2019 Dolphins, this serves as your guide for Miami’s summer practice session.

Defensive Line (Interior)

Overview:

The entire Dolphins operation is under construction. No unit will see greater transformation than the defensive front seven, particularly the roles of the defensive line. The Patriots (Brian Flores) and Packers (Patrick Graham) operate two of the most advanced, modern-day style of stop-units predicated on a flurry of fronts, techniques, and varying roles for versatile players.

So as we look at the defensive front, it’s important to understand the classification of each player, as well as their respective position group. Interior defensive lineman traditionally refers to the tackles, but this position is being expanded to account for all non-two-point players — the larger fellas that do the dirty work.

We’re talking about nose tackles, five-techniques, and everything in-between.

This group is led by yet another coach with a polished resume. Between the Jaguars recent front-line resurgence, coupled with a six-year stint at Clemson, Marion Hobby has been in charge of the best-of-the-best at the professional and college levels.

Adapting from a wide-nine, one-gap, attacking style of aggressive rushing, Miami will veer towards a two-gap, read-and-react style predicated on intelligence and heavy hands. The Dolphins have paid out a lot of money for little production at spot in recent years. And without wholesale changes to the personnel, 2019 could serve as an extended audition in year-one of the rebuild.

Christian Wilkins – Rookie

Jersey: 97

College: Clemson

Opening Day Age: 23.7

Contract Details: 4 years remaining, $15.4M total, $15.4M guaranteed

Wilkins’ Film Study by Locked On Dolphins

There isn’t a whole lot Christian Wilkins hasn’t accomplished in his young life. Before he’s of legal age to rent a vehicle, Wilkins has won two national championships, been named a unanimous, first-team All-American, and graduated with two degrees from Clemson.

Wilkins is a disruptive force inside with unique burst and wiggle. He has the aforementioned versatility (capable of playing every position from 5-tech to nose) that should keep him on the field more than any player at his position.

With rare athleticism, agility and general football instincts, Wilkins’ skillset is not limited to defensive line. We will probably see him on offense in goal-line packages and on the field goal block unit.

Y’all… Clemson put 300-pound DL Christian Wilkins at running back… Not at full back! AT RUNNING BACK pic.twitter.com/9m2hxwR9tu — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) October 27, 2018

2019 Projected Role: Starting Defense (multiple techniques), 75% snap-taker

Davon Godchaux – 2 years of service (3rd in MIA)

Jersey: 56

College: LSU

Opening Day Age: 24.8

Contract Details: 2 years remaining, $1.4M total, $0 guaranteed

Godchaux’s Story by Locked On Dolphins

One of Miami’s most consistent contributors of the last two years, Godchaux doesn’t score enough praise. He’s rarely knocked back at the point of attack, stands his ground against double teams, and started showing progress as a pass rusher late last season.

The scheme change could benefit Godchaux with his strong punch and low pad level. He’s likely to see most of his reps up over the nose, but he can slide out to the 2i and 3-tech spots seamlessly.

Davon Godchaux is a powerful dude. Knocks his man 3 yards deep and makes the TFL. pic.twitter.com/naYfeLaANh — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 23, 2018

2019 Projected Role: Starting Nose, 60% snap-taker

Vincent Taylor – 2 years of service (3rd in MIA)

Jersey: 96

College: Oklahoma State

Opening Day Age: 25.7

Contract Details: 2 years remaining, $1,5M total, $0 guaranteed

Taylor’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins

A clean bill of health is the only thing standing between Vincent Taylor and league-wide recognition. His run-stuffing numbers — efficiency, not volume — are elite, and his pass rush arsenal developed last season to boot. Taylor, frustratingly, heeded playing time to inferior producers last season, but 2019 should offer a fresh opportunity.

Taylor’s best position is at the 3-tech, but he’s not limited to that role. He can win with quickness, power, and a relentless motor. Conditioning and consistency are the next steps for Taylor to take in his young career.

Vince Taylor instincts to recognize the dummy protection from Lynch, diagnoses the screen, and chases him down from the backside. pic.twitter.com/B2943kQMUY — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 1, 2019

2019 Projected Role: Starting 3-tech, 50% snap-taker

Tank Carradine – 5 years of service (1st in MIA)

Jersey: 95

College: Florida State

Opening Day Age: 29.6

Contract Details: 1 year remaining, $720K total, $0 guaranteed

Carradine’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins

The first of Miami’s low-risk, potential high-reward signings this offseason, Carradine comes to Miami as damaged goods. The former second-round pick missed 23 games the last two years to injury, and has never stayed healthy from wire-to-wire in his NFL career.

Carradine has the long arms, heavy hands, and explosive metrics that this staff prefers for the position. He’s solid at the point of the attack, he’s effective setting the edge, and he can win one-on-one matchups as an edge rusher. Anything he gives the Dolphins, however, should be considered a bonus.

2019 Projected Role: Rotational 5, 7-tech, 30% snap-taker

Jonathan Woodard – 1 year of service (2nd in MIA)

Jersey: 76

College: Central Arkansas

Opening Day Age: 26.0

Contract Details: 1 years remaining (ERFA), $645K total, $0 guaranteed

Woodard impressed in limited action last season. With a sack, two tackles-for-loss, and 10 total tackles in six games, Woodard often found work. His season ended prematurely due to injury, and he has a terrific shot to make his first opening day roster of his career.

The numbers game catches Woodard here, however. With so many bodies added at the position, one is left to wonder if the team wants to move in a different direction. His pre-draft scouting report questioned his awareness and feel for the position — traits that won’t fly with the new staff.

2019 Projected Role: Camp cut

Akeem Spence – 6 years of service (2nd in MIA)

Jersey: 93

College: Illinois

Opening Day Age: 27.8

Contract Details: 1 year remaining, $3.2M total, $3.2M guaranteed

Spence had his moments in his first year with the Dolphins, but a lot of Miami’s run-game issues manifested when the opposition worked towards Spence. He’s a one-gap style of tackle that wants to win with quickness and react after he has done so.

This is a difficult proclamation with the entirety of Spence’s contract coming to him regardless, but two things paired together spell the end of his time in Miami: lack of scheme fit and the surprise emergence of lesser-known players in camp and preseason.

2019 Projected Role: Camp cut

Adolphus Washington – 3 years of service (1st in MIA)

Jersey: 53

College: Ohio State

Opening Day Age: 24.8

Contract Details: 1 year remaining, $720K total, $0 guaranteed

Washington’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins

A Late-May signing, Washington was the latest to join the Dolphins roster. Another player that relies on quickness and initial burst, Washington has a little more by-way of counter moves than the guys he’s competing against for work.

His run defense could get him in trouble. He’s often too high off the snap, and he’s a tad light in the lower-half to properly execute a two-gap style of defense. He figures into the lineup as a sub-package interior pass rusher.

2019 Projected Role: Rotational 3, 4i, 5-tech, 15% snap-taker

Jamiyus Pittman – 1 year of service (2nd in MIA)

Jersey: 65

College: UCF

Opening Day Age: 24.9

Contract Details: 2 years remaining, $1.2M total, $0 guaranteed

A late-season call-up, Pittman played 45 snaps as a UDFA last year. His draft stock plummeted after missing the East-West Shrine Game with an illness, yet he has persevered. A bit undersized, Pittman wins with surprising strength, change-of-direction, and effort.

Pittman is regularly lauded for his hard work; that type of determination will keep him around whether it’s on the opening day roster or the practice squad.

2019 Projected Role: Camp cut, practice squad

Joey Mbu – 4 years of service (1st in MIA)

Jersey: 94

College: Houston

Opening Day Age: 26.5

Contract Details: 2 years remaining, $1.4M total, $0 guaranteed

For a team lacking a tried and true nose tackle, the 330-pound Joey Mbu could be the prescription for the problem. He’s a power player that uses his hands as weapons. Those active hands help keep Mbu clean as he searches for work down the line.

According to an anonymous AFC defensive line coach from his NFL.com draft page, Mbu was regularly praised for his leadership in college — the kind of player Flores wants on his team. Mbu was with the Packers last season with new Dolphins Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham.

2019 Projected Role: Rotational Nose, 20% snap-taker

Dewayne Hendrix – Rookie

Jersey: 73

College: Pittsburgh

Opening Day Age: 24.7

Contract Details: 4 years remaining, $1.8M total, $0 guaranteed

Hendrix has the size (270 pounds) to play a base 5-tech in the new defense, but his lack of bulk and may require a year of work. He’s a natural pass rusher, but struggles to fight off blocks in the running game. Hendrix is a practice squad candidate.

2019 Projected Role: Camp cut

Jonathan Ledbetter – Rookie

Jersey: 98

College: Georgia

Opening Day Age: 22.0

Contract Details: 4 years remaining, $1.8M total, $0 guaranteed

Surprisingly undrafted, Ledbetter was among Miami’s first UDFA signings. With 34.5-inch arms, standing 6-4 at 280 pounds, Ledbetter plays with a sturdy anchor and high motor (sensing a theme here?) He’s a natural read-and-react type with gap integrity and astute contact balance.

His versatility and scheme fit puts Ledbetter among the top potential UDFA’s to make the opening day roster.

2019 Projected Role: Rotational 5-tech, 4i-tech, 10<% snap-taker

Cory Thomas – Rookie

Jersey: 48

College: Mississippi State

Opening Day Age: 23.5

Contract Details: 4 years remaining, $1.8M total, $0 guaranteed

Thomas is a nice project player, but he needs to play with more functional strength to make it at the next level. It’s possible that he hasn’t fully matured physically, but his athleticism and natural bulk make for an intriguing camp body.

2019 Projected Role: Camp cut

Durval Neto – Rookie

Jersey: 69

College: International Pathway

Opening Day Age: 26.2

Contract Details: 3 years remaining, $1.8M total, $0 guaranteed

Durval Neto is a fascinating player. He’s massive. His ankles are bigger than most human being’s thighs, and he pairs that girth with eye-popping athleticism — he can do a standing backflip.

Neto arrives via the international pathway program and that earns him roster exemption. Neto allows Miami to keep 11 players on the practice squad, so long as the big Brazilian is one of them.

2019 Projected Role: Camp cut, practice squad

2019 Dolphins Interior Defensive Line at a Glance:

Much like the offensive line, there are a lot of players that will cut out a heavy workload for this Dolphins staff. The top three are pretty well set in stone with the first-round pick Wilkins, and the proven players in Godchaux and Taylor. Beyond that, jobs are open for considerable rotational work.

Expect the Phins to divvy up playing time to every member on the active roster — specific roles, and the necessity for fresh legs, requires a solid eight-man rotation.

The shift to the new scheme could leave some casualties in the wake, and Miami’s new direction is rather evident by the player-types acquired this offseason. Taking some onus off the wide-nine edge defenders to rush the passer and set the edge in the ground game should make for a more effective run defense.

The two-gap style will require these players to play smart with sound eye discipline, and powerful lower bases to hold the point of attack. The job of these players is to free up the impressive, young linebackers on this roster. If this group can’t get that job done, there will be more turnover next offseason on the Dolphins defensive line.

