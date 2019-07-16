Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Guide – Offensive Line
Over the next two weeks, Locked On Dolphins will bring you your one-stop shop for all things Miami Dolphins 2019 training camp
Prologue:
For the majority of the Ryan Tannehill era, the Dolphins entered training camp as dark horse candidates to seize a wildcard playoff berth. Things have changed for the worse in 2019, but the step backward comes with the hopes of constructing a perennial AFC East contender capable of winning games in January.
That’s the big-picture snapshot of the Miami Dolphins rebuild. In the interim, however, establishing the core principles of the Brian Flores program, as well as developing young talent, both capture the forefront of this year’s training camp objectives.
Over the next two weeks, we will get you familiar with each player on the roster. With biographies, quick-hitter scouting notes, and a prediction on the player’s ultimate role on the 2019 Dolphins, this serves as your guide for Miami’s summer practice session.
Offensive Line
Overview:
One year removed from an embarrassing video leading to the dismissal of the Dolphins former offensive line coach, Miami makes its second change in as many years. Pat Flaherty departs from Jacksonville to lead-up the Dolphins offensive line room, but he’s not alone.
Miami solicited the help of Dave DeGuglielmo after the in-season firing of 2017 OL Coach (and Running Game Coordinator) Chris Forester. After the change, the Dolphins improved from the 21st-ranked pass blocking line to the 2nd-best in the NFL. Deguglielmo departed for Indianapolis in 2018 and turned around a historically awful Colts line. Indy improved from the 29th-ranked PBE (Pro Football Focus’ pass blocking efficiency) line to 10thlast year.
DeGuglielmo’s connection to the new Dolphins coaching staff led to his return. He spent two years with Flores in New England (2013-2014), and was a graduate assistant at Boston College — Flores alma mater. DeGuglielmo also has a connection to Flaherty from their time together with the Giants.
The room still belongs to Flaherty, however, and his resume is equally impressive. His first offensive line job came with the 2004 Giants where Flaherty learned Tom Coughlin’s style of smash mouth football. Flaherty brought that brand to Jacksonville when he joined Coughlin in 2017 en route to the NFL’s number-one rushing offense.
Flaherty’s work with the 2017 Jaguars line is more impressive considering the parts he had to work with. A second-round pick, two third-round picks, and a pair of UDFA’s is hardly a heavy investment into the positon. With the Dolphins, Flaherty gets a first-rounder, a third-rounder, a fifth-rounder, and two UDFA’s.
We start today’s guide with that first-round pick, perhaps the NFL’s most dominant Left Tackle, Laremy Tunsil.
Laremy Tunsil – 3 years of service (4th in MIA)
Jersey: 78
College: Ole Miss
Opening Day Age: 25.0
Contract Details: 2 years remaining, $12.5M total, $0 guaranteed
Tunsil’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins
After blanking Khalil Mack and Jadeveon Clowney in a three-week span, Tunsil etched his name among the best linemen in the game. He’s technically sound with the best feet at the position. He’s often left alone on an island against the game’s best, and wins with an effective kick-slide, initial punch, leverage, and a sturdy anchor.
Tunsil is no slouch in the ground game either. He can initiate contact and dictate the direction of his man with ease. He’s adept at combination blocks and more than capable of getting into space as the lead.
Tunsil allowed one sack in 2018 and has a case for the best player at his position. The one area he could stand to improve is in the penalty department — he has committed 21 fouls in the last two years.
(Second video)
Laremy Tunsil – elite left tackle pic.twitter.com/Kn8tkl9xLP
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 16, 2018
2019 Projected Role: Starting Left Tackle
Michael Deiter – Rookie
Jersey: 63
College: Wisconsin
Opening Day Age: 23.0
Contract Details: 4 years remaining, $3.8M total, $1M guaranteed
Deiter’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins
Expectations are high for Deiter. With a 53-game collegiate start-streak that spanned three positions (LT, LG, C), Deiter’s durability, toughness and competitiveness attracted Miami to the Wisconsin product. Deiter moonlights as a hockey player and has the feet and athleticism to prove it.
Deiter’s experience shows in the way he executes his combination blocks and his penchant for recognizing games from the defensive line. He figures to begin the year at left guard but some of his best college tape came from the center position, and with Kilgore’s injury history, that move feels imminent.
A nice four-play stretch for Michael Deiter. pic.twitter.com/mZBuTK4ybU
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) April 27, 2019
2019 Projected Role: Starting Left Guard
Daniel Kilgore – 8 years of service (2nd in MIA)
Jersey: 67
College: Appalachian State
Opening Day Age: 31.7
Contract Details: 2 years remaining, $6.1M total, $0 guaranteed
Kilgore’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins
The eldest member of the offensive line, Kilgore is a surprise holdover from the previous regime. A torn triceps muscle ended Kilgore’s debut Dolphins season after 4 games, but those four games were worrisome in their own right.
Kilgore needs to show better strength at the point of attack to sustain his position as the starting anchor on the middle of the Dolphins line.
Just six clips for the running game this week. Basically the OL took turns getting whipped.
Up first, Dan Kilgore. Not a lot to ask on this minimal reach to his outside shoulder. A half decent block springs Drake, instead he grabs hold and turns 3rd and 4 into 2nd and 17. pic.twitter.com/hivhdk8Ewq
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 2, 2018
2019 Projected Role: Starting Center
Chris Reed – 3 years of service (1st in MIA)
Jersey: 64
College: Minnesota St.
Opening Day Age: 27.1
Contract Details: 2 years remaining, $3M total, $500K guaranteed
Reed’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins
The unheralded signing of the offseason, Reed has a chance to buck his label as a career backup. In spot duty for the Jags (under Coach Flaherty) Reed showed a knack for cohesive pass protection and the occasional push in the ground game.
Reed can play either guard spot and, at worst, serve as Miami’s swing interior lineman. Based on his tape (link above), Reed might be the team’s second best player at the position.
Footwork is key. Before throwing his punch Chris Reed establishes his base gliding into his pass set. Then he locks out and handles this rush with ease. pic.twitter.com/POL9p3jqLt
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 19, 2019
2019 Projected Role: Starting Right Guard
Jesse Davis – 3 years of service (3rd in MIA)
Jersey: 77
College: Idaho
Opening Day Age: 28.0
Contract Details: 1 year remaining (RFA), $645K total, $0 guaranteed
Davis’ Film Study by Locked On Dolphins
Despite earning the distinction of only lineman to play all 16 games in 2018 for Miami, last year was a struggle for Davis. After bouncing around the line in 2017, David settled into his permanent residence at right guard, but struggled in pass protection. Prone to over-setting, Davis can get beat inside with a stab and dip or the club and swim move.
Davis’ limited work at right tackle was impressive in 2017 and gives the Dolphins more options to pull the backside of the formation. Davis competes against Jordan Mills and the guard combination of Reed and Deiter — he should win a starting job somewhere.
Favorite Jesse Davis rep ever pic.twitter.com/teIJt93E0d
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 21, 2019
2019 Projected Role: Starting Right Tackle
Jordan Mills – 6 years of service (1st in MIA)
Jersey: 79
College: Louisiana Tech
Opening Day Age: 28.7
Contract Details: 1 year remaining, $3M total, $0 guaranteed
Mills’ Film Study by Locked On Dolphins
The swing tackle position is vital in today’s NFL — especially in Miami where the tackle tandem has missed a combined 11 games the last two seasons. Mills will compete for a starting job, and his durability is definitely something that attracted Miami to his services, but his performance leaves much to be desired.
Mills is a plodder that can be repeatedly victimized by speed-rushers. When Mills latches onto his man, the rep is usually over, it’s just a battle to get to that point; there isn’t a lot of pop in the ground game either.
Mills has played over 3,000 snaps going back three seasons, all at right tackle.
Throwback Thursday to the time Cam Wake threw Jordan Mills from Solider Field to Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/Q10XKHjpNt
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) May 9, 2019
2019 Projected Role: Swing Tackle
Zach Sterup – 2 years of service (3rd in MIA)
Jersey: 74
College: Nebraska
Opening Day Age: 27.4
Contract Details: 1 year remaining, $645K total, $0 guaranteed
The film has not been kind to Sterup the last two seasons. He allowed seven pressures (including four sacks) on just 58 pass blocking snaps, and in 2017 Sterup surrendered seven more pressures (albeit all seven hurries) on 53 reps.
Some natural talent, bend, and ideal size exist for Sterup, he is just yet to put it together and time may be running out.
2019 Projected Role: Camp cut
Tony Adams – 1 year of service (1st in MIA)
Jersey: 78
College: North Carolina State
Opening Day Age: 20.7
Contract Details: 2 years remaining, $1.1M total, $0 guaranteed
Falling into the categories of required traits sought out by the Dolphins this offseason, Adams combines durability (a product of toughness) and size into a road-grading style. His initial punch is devastating, and when he’s properly aligned in his technique, he puts together teaching tape.
The issue is the consistency in that technique and the slow feet. Adams is a people-mover, not someone who will impress in the wave drill (tests for change of direction).
Adams clearly has fans in the building. Undrafted, Adams signed with the Jaguars (Pat Flaherty), but failed a physical and had his offer revoked. He then re-signed with the team, but was cut after training camp and eventually wound up with New England in December.
2019 Projected Role: Swing Interior Lineman
Isaiah Prince – Rookie
Jersey: 72
College: Ohio State
Opening Day Age: 22.1
Contract Details: 4 years remaining, $2.7M total, $150K guaranteed
Prince’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins
The Dolphins wanted to get mean on the offensive line and that trend continued in the sixth-round of April’s draft. Prince’s college career was one of peaks and valleys. On one series he’d appear undraftable, then Prince would follow it up with a punishing block to spring the Buckeye’s deadly ground game.
He is a work-in-progress and the Dolphins will have to hope he survives the practice squad in the interim. With Tunsil, Davis, and Mills on-board, there’s not enough room for another tackle on the active roster.
The struggles in new Miami Dolphins Right Tackle Isaiah Prince’s game are pretty consistent across pass protection fundamentals. Certainly a project player in the sixth-round. pic.twitter.com/CY9vX8sFS3
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) April 30, 2019
2019 Projected Role: Camp cut, practice squad
Michael Dunn – Rookie
Jersey: 70
College: Maryland
Opening Day Age: 25.0
Contract Details: 2 years remaining, $1.1M total, $0 guaranteed
One of seven Dolphins signings from the defunct AAF, Michael Dunn was a promising prospect at Maryland. In three years as a starter Dunn surrendered only 43 pressures on 1,151 pass blocking reps (3.7% pressures allowed rate).
At 6-5, 320 pounds, Dunn uses his wide frame and effective initial kick slide to wall off edge rushers. With a great camp, he could force the Dolphins hand and win a roster spot over potentially complacent veterans.
2019 Projected Role: Camp cut
Jaryd Jones-Smith – Rookie
Jersey: 71
College: Pittsburgh
Opening Day Age: 24.0
Contract Details: 2 years remaining, $1.1M total, $0 guaranteed
The second of two former AAF linemen on the Dolphins roster, Jones-Smith is built like a tackle, but plays guard. Jones-Smith won the Pterodactyl Award — awarded to the player with the longest wingspan — at the 2018 NFL Combine. His 88.5-inch measurement matches that of basketball’s Dwight Howard.
Jones-Smith gets caught in the numbers game, but has a shot to stick to the Miami practice squad.
2019 Projected Role: Camp cut
Kyle Fuller – 2 years of service (1st in MIA)
Jersey: 61
College: Baylor
Opening Day Age: 25.5
Contract Details: 1 year remaining, $645K total, $0 guaranteed
A seventh-round pick in 2017, Fuller played in nine games as a rookie with the Houston Texans. He didn’t make the team in 2018, but was signed to the practice squad before eventually winding up on Washington’s practice squad to finish the season.
Fuller played a clean 26 snaps in pass protection (no pressures allowed) but never received a favorable run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.
2019 Projected Role: Camp cut
Shaq Calhoun – Rookie
Jersey: 62
College: Mississippi State
Opening Day Age: 23.4
Contract Details: 3 years remaining, $1.8M total, $0 guaranteed
A hot pick to make the opening day roster, Calhoun sliding all the way out of this year’s draft was a surprise. His birth name is Deion, but he goes by Shaq because of his size and basketball skill.
Calhoun is knocked by scouts for stiff, upright movement and a lack of instinctual awareness. Like the rest of Miami’s newly acquired linemen, though, Calhoun is built like an oak tree and plays with a high motor and nasty mean-streak.
2019 Projected Role: Camp cut, practice squad
Ryan Anderson – Rookie
Jersey: 60
College: Wake Forest
Opening Day Age: 23.4
Contract Details: 3 years remaining, $1.8M total, $0 guaranteed
With 42 consecutive starts to close out his colligate career, Anderson offers Miami the versatility the team covets. He started 16 games at tackle, 25 at center, and one at guard.
The Draft Network lauds Anderson for his length and technique. That, and a connection with Coach Flaherty, earns Anderson a surprise spot on the Dolphins opening day roster.
2019 Projected Role: Backup Interior Lineman
Aaron Monteiro – Rookie
Jersey: 66
College: Boston College
Opening Day Age: 22.0
Contract Details: 3 years remaining, $1.8M total, $0 guaranteed
Coming from Coach Flores’ alma mater is always a nice feather in the cap, but its Monteiro’s style that earned him a job with the Dolphins for the summer. Meeting with the Patriots, Ravens and Jaguars after his pro day, there’s an indication into which blocking schemes are best suited for Monteiro.
2019 Projected Role: Camp cut
2019 Dolphins Offensive Line at a Glance:
This position group is a complete teardown of the previous, unsatisfactory protection units trotted out by the Dolphins. It could be something of a learning year with new techniques and a bevy of new players that offer a stark contrast in traits to the previous regime.
Miami wanted to get bigger, stronger, and tougher at the position. Evident by the offseason acquisitions, the Dolphins place a lot of value on durability and versatility, and that’s exactly what the team acquired in these lesser-known signings.
If Flaherty and DeGuglielmo can cultivate one quality starter alongside Tunsil, it’ll be a success. If the pair can uncover two hidden gems, then Miami will have hit the lottery at a position that has been a thorn for the better part of a decade.
As he did for DeSean Jackson, Ryan Fitzpatrick Relaunches Kenny Stills
Revamped Dolphins quarterback room, vertical passing game, spells good news for Miami’s best receiver, bad news for the AFC East
When a receiver clocks a sub-4.4 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine, he is quickly dubbed a deep threat. Blazing speed is a non-negotiable trait for stretching the field vertically, but removing the top off of the defense requires more than just the number on a stop watch.
For Kenny Stills, a 4.38-forty is just part of the equation.
Five days after his 21st birthday, Stills entered the league as a fifth-round pick of the New Orleans Saints. Coming from college football’s 12th-ranked offense, Stills stepped into the NFL’s third best attack and made an immediate impact.
With scoring plays of 76, 69, 52, 42, and 34 yards (and a 67-yard play that didn’t find pay dirt), Stills instantly entered the upper-echelon of deep-ball receivers at the professional ranks. Six of Stills 32 receptions came via passes that traveled more than 20 yards (18.8% of his receptions in that rookie season). With 14 total deep targets, Stills caught 42.9% of those deep targets for 340 yards and five touchdowns.
Kenny Stills’ rookie year big-play highlight reel. pic.twitter.com/wB3hUFJHjJ
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 14, 2019
The efficiency metrics were eye-popping. Stills averaged 24.3 yards-per-deep-target, and a 35.7% touchdown rate — both numbers top among all NFL receivers (narrowly edging out Jordy Nelson.
Stills was back at it in his second year. Though his total yards-per-catch average dipped from an even 20 down to 14.8, the metric was a product of greater inclusion in the rest of the passing tree. In addition to Still’s overall catch rate jumping +11.9% from the rookie campaign, his deep receiving stayed on track.
Stills caught 64.3% of his targets traveling 20-yards-or-more at an average of 26.4 yards-per-target, and a touchdown rate of 14.3%. The catch rate and yards-per-target figures both ranked first in the NFL, and the touchdown rate checked in at 10th in the league.
Then, after two highly productive years, Stills was sent to Miami to provide the Dolphins with a desperately needed deep threat after the Mike Wallace experiment capsized. The fit was that of a square peg in a round hole, however, as Miami incorporated one of the NFL’s most conservative passing systems under Bill Lazor.
Moving from a vertical-friendly attack to a scheme that was built around the screen and short game, Stills’ deep-ball production plummeted. The NFL’s two-time deep ball efficiency championship belt-holder dropped to a 34.8% catch rate for a paltry 11.7 yards-per-target, and an 8.7% touchdown rate on deep shots.
Then, in 2016, Stills was back to making life miserable on the last line of opposing defenses. Eight of his nine touchdown receptions came on throws of 24-or-more air yards. Stills chewed up 380 yards on 19 targets (20 yards-per-target) — fourth best among qualifying receivers. He caught 47.4% of those deep targets with a 42.1% touchdown rate — best in football.
After the 2016 season Stills was rewarded for his deep-ball dominance with a new contract, but would struggle to find consistency from the quarterback position over the next 31 games. Just as Stills was developing synchronicity with Ryan Tannehill, the starting quarterback became increasingly injury-prone over the next two seasons.
Stills was left to catch passes from Jay Cutler (14 starts), Matt Moore (2 starts), David Fales (1 game, entered on the second possession), Brock Osweiler (5 starts) and Tannehill (11 starts). Stills found a reasonably consistent level of deep success in the 11 Tannehill starts, as well as some instant chemistry with Moore.
Despite the influx-state of the quarterback position, Stills remained atop the deep-ball leaderboard in volume, but his efficiency metric took a hit. Stills registered yards-per-target clips of 11.4 and 11.0 in 2017 and 2018 respectively. The touchdown rates took significant hits as well, dropping as low as 12.5% and 11.7%.
So what does all of this mean for 2019? Ryan Fitzpatrick is the next quarterback to take the keys to the Ferrari (Stills). Fitzpatrick has been one of the game’s most effective downfield passers in recent years.
Among quarterbacks with 200 deep-ball drop backs in 2018, Fitzpatrick ranked 8th in completion percentage, 5th in passer rating, and 2nd in touchdown rate.
Absent of the big arm capable of pushing the ball down the field from any platform, Fitzpatrick excels in anticipation and an aggressive style to remain on the attack regardless of the situation.
Stills’ deep-ball production dip in 2017 was significant, but the successful blips occurred when Miami turned to backup quarterback Matt Moore. Like Fitzpatrick, Moore isn’t known for his arm, but plays with an aggressive style augmented by advanced anticipation traits.
Here are four videos showing applicable comparisons between Stills time in Miami with Matt Moore (one throw from Ryan Tannehill) and the similarities between the Ryan Fitzpatrick and DeSean Jackson connection.
There’s a comparison between DeSean Jackson playing with Ryan Fitzpatrick and Kenny stills playing with Matt Moore. Here we see how speed forces a leverage declaration, and site adjustments against that leverage create big players in the passing game. pic.twitter.com/8AMh8loVeA
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 13, 2019
Long as the quarterback is able to look off the backside defenders and anticipate deep routes coming open, speed receivers can put corners in great peril and create blind spots as a result. pic.twitter.com/R2HbLs56jD
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 13, 2019
Speed, sight adjustments and attacking blind spots once again leads to big plays in the vertical passing game. Press the toes, force the hips to show you where he’s going, and it’s goodbye. pic.twitter.com/Ry52NmMYFv
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 14, 2019
Those inside splits, tight to the formation, often lead to over routes. Once we see the safety help, or the man corner declare his intentions with the hips, we run away from them. pic.twitter.com/qI4s4WFK0O
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 14, 2019
Pigeonholing Kenny Stills solely as a deep threat is disingenuous. Stills is the best on Miami’s roster at winning with a clean release off the line-of-scrimmage, and is the most consistent at finding his landmarks. He’s entirely selfless, committing everything he has to each route, regardless of his hierarchy in the progression of that particular play.
Of all the shortcomings Dolphins fans found in Tannehill’s game over his seven-year stint, the most apt accusation was his timing and lack of anticipatory acumen. Failing to recognize these subtle leverage positions, and blind spots of the defense, trust was difficult to develop for Tannehill and his speedsters. Showing a lack of faith that the speed receiver will win by turning on the jets, Miami’s big plays often came exclusively from blown coverages.
With Matt Moore, there was a greater inclusion of the vertical game, but also more risk. That’s the brand of football Ryan Fitzpatrick brings to Miami.
That’s the kind of football that can rejuvenate Kenny Stills’ production as a Dolphin.
