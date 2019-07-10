Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Guide – Quarterbacks
Over the next two weeks, Locked On Dolphins will bring you your one-stop shop for all things Miami Dolphins 2019 training camp
Quarterbacks
Prologue:
For the majority of the Ryan Tannehill era, the Dolphins entered training camp as dark horse candidates to seize a wildcard playoff berth. Things have changed for the worse in 2019, but the step backward comes with the hopes of constructing a perineal AFC East contender capable of winning games in January.
That’s the big-picture snapshot of the Miami Dolphins rebuild. In the interim, however, establishing the core principles of the Brian Flores program, as well as developing young talent, both capture the forefront of this year’s training camp objectives.
Over the next two weeks, we will get you familiar with each player on the roster. With biographies, quick-hitter scouting notes, and a prediction on the player’s ultimate role on the 2019 Dolphins, this serves as your guide for Miami’s summer practice session.
Quarterbacks –
Overview:
Somehow, the Dolphins quarterback position was simultaneous stable and unsteady throughout the last seven years. Tannehill’s constant teaser performances never bottomed out — until 2018. The result, sweeping changes at the game’s most important position.
The entirety of Miami’s quarterback room is new for the 2019 season. From the players to the coaches, plenty of variety exists for Chad O’Shea (Offensive Coordinator), Jim Caldwell (Quarterbacks Coach), and Jerry Schuplinski (Assistant Quarterbacks) to sink their collective teeth into in year-one.
Caldwell’s resume is littered with impressive passing performances under his watch, from Peyton Manning to Joe Flacco. Schuplinski worked with the quarterbacks not named Tom Brady in New England and was lauded for his work in developing the talent behind the game’s best at the position. O’Shea, a wide receivers coach in New England, drew up the red zone plans with the Patriots — all three will have a hand in this revamped quarterback room.
Ryan Fitzpatrick – 14 years of service (1st in MIA)
Jersey: 14
College: Harvard
Opening Day Age: 36.8
Contract Details: 2 Years Remaining, $11M total, $7M guaranteed
Fitzpatrick’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins
Upon signing a free agent contract in March, Fitzpatrick was the unquestioned starter in Miami; through OTA’s, not much has changed. Fitzpatrick enjoyed the best stretch of his career to open the 2018 season and ended his age-35 season with his first ever 100+ single-season passer rating.
Fitzpatrick attributes experience to his recent success, with the result of that success giving Miami a re-energized gun-slinger. “Over the last four or five years,” Fitzpatrick said, “I think I’ve taken the next step and hope to continue to improve as we get going.”
The favorite to start opening day, Fitzpatrick has enough arm, advanced applications of route concepts and how to attack specific coverages, and an infectious, gamer-mentality that can galvanize a team. Fitzpatrick’s aggressive nature can get him into trouble and mistakes tend to pile up when things are going poorly.
In a league where the majority of the game’s best are on the plus-side of age-35, Fitzpatrick might be just getting started.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 17, 2019
Fitzpatrick 2019 Projected Role: Starting Quarterback
Josh Rosen – 1 year of service (1st in MIA)
Jersey: 3
College: UCLA
Opening Day Age: 22.6
Contract Details: 3 Years Remaining, $6M total, No Guarantees
Rosen’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins
Arriving in Miami at a fraction of his original price tag, Josh Rosen presented too much value for the Dolphins to balk at the opportunity to acquire his services. The certified pre-owned vehicle of quarterbacks, Rosen’s financial considerations have already been covered by Arizona, and now Miami has three years to evaluate a potential answer to the two-decade-long hole at the position.
Rosen’s greatest trait is his ability to throw the football. He’s naturally gifted with elite spin, drive, and touch as a passer. On the downside, Rosen’s timing is often late, he offers minimal off-script play-making ability, and he’s guilty of the frequent curious decision.
Rosen is a low-risk, high-reward player who — if he can harness that natural ability and absorb the vast knowledge around him — can put Miami in the enviable position of uncovering the solution at QB for pocket change.
Josh Rosen’s game-winning drive against the 49ers pic.twitter.com/apE7bm4iC8
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) May 11, 2019
Rosen 2019 Projected Role: Backup Quarterback (takes over before Halloween)
Jake Rudock – 2 year of service (1st in MIA)
Jersey: 5
College: Michigan (Transfer from Iowa)
Opening Day Age: 26.6
Contract Details: 1 Year Remaining, $645K total, No Guarantees
A prior pet project of Jim Caldwell in Detroit, Jake Rudock arrives on-campus in Miami as the developmental member of the quarterback room. Ruddock — a three-year starter between two Big 10 schools in college — has thrown five passes in the NFL. He’s primarily been a practice squad, scout-team QB, and that’s where his fate likely lands in his first year in Miami.
Rudock graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale and now he has a chance to solidify a long-term backup gig with his hometown team.
Rudock 2019 Projected Role: Practice Squad
2019 Dolphins Quarterbacks at a Glance:
The shake-up was both necessary and refreshing. Tannehill’s 2018 season, at the very least, provided a definitive answer to his future in Miami, as the Dolphins get back on the quarterback hamster wheel.
It’s not inconceivable that Fitzpatrick plays well enough to fend off Josh Rosen for the first month or two of the season. At some point, barring a surprise playoff push, the Dolphins will need to turn things over to the kid.
Dolphins fans should be encouraged by the level of investment (not financially, but rather multiple irons in the fire) of the position. Regardless of what happens in 2019, Miami are in terrific shape to toss another iron onto the coals in next year’s draft class.
Tomorrow: Running Backs
Miami Dolphins 2019 Honorifics
It’s about that time of year, where we all start coming up with bold predictions, hot takes, and superlatives. So, here ya go. Sink your teeth into some of my predictive honorifics. Who’s going to rise to the occasion, who’s going to stand out, who might be leaving, and who’s going to burst onto the scene in a big way?
All-Pros
Here are predictions for Miami Dolphins that I think will receive All-Pro accolades based on the 2019 regular season.
- Xavien Howard
- Laremy Tunsil
Pro-Bowlers
And here are the predictions for Pro-Bowl Honors. They’re essentially the same sans one second-year defensive stud.
- Xavien Howard
- Laremy Tunsil
- Minkah Fitzpatrick
Most Improved
Mike Gesicki
After a forgettable rookie season, Gesicki will be better utilized and start to come into his own. The athleticism is undeniably there, but Gesicki was asked to do way more blocking than I would’ve expected or what makes sense last season. I look for him to have a much better year and find a better home in the Chad O’Shea offense.
Top Breakout Candidate
Josh Rosen
This is Rosen’s title to lose. There’s plenty of meat on the bone and Rosen has taken a lot of lumps already after a disastrous year with the Cardinals. Josh Rosen is poised to take a step forward, and I am expecting some fairly big things from him, even if it ultimately is a far-from-perfect season for him once it’s all said and done.
Maybe choosing him as a breakout candidate is a bit of a cop-out, but EVERY starting quarterback from the 2018 draft class is poised to be a breakout candidate, especially since they all showed a little something last season in their first years.
Most Likely to be Traded Midseason
Kenyan Drake
Reshad Jones is another name that could be thrown into the ring for this, but Drake has more tradeability than Jones, considering the contracts and age of each player.
Drake is entering the final year of his rookie contract and a team that’s hungry for a running back might be willing to part with a draft pick in order to get ahead of the free-agency curve and bring him in.
Bounce-back Player
Charles Harris
I think a change of scenery was exactly what the doctor ordered for Charles Harris. The new staff will make better use of Harris; skillset, and we’ll see a renaissance year in his already-underwhelming career.
Biggest Surprise
Vincent Taylor
Taylor hasn’t been a household name over his two years in the league, so far, but he’s played well in his time on the field, which has been limited. I wouldn’t be surprised if the coaching staff puts more on his plate. And I also wouldn’t be surprised if Vincent Taylor handles the new workload with aplomb.
Training Camp Darling
Myles Gaskin
Chandler Cox has already become a fan favorite, so I won’t use him for this. And I think Preston Williams is a dynamic talent that will make waves during training camp, as well, but I’ll be talking about him shortly.
Enter Myles Gaskin. Fans of any franchise usually latch on to at least one of the late-round draftees. That’s already the case for the aforementioned Cox, but Gaskin will become another seventh-rounder that fans will fall in love with.
I think he’ll show a little moxie during training camp that will impress coaches and beat writers alike and earn a chance at some game action.
Walter Payton Man of the Year Team Representative
Kenny Stills
This was a no-brainer. Stills has earned the prestigious title the last two years and I don’t see how he gets dethroned considering all the generosity and charity he has given to the Miami area.
Stills has worked in charities and organizations all across the board from working with law enforcement or driving around the elderly. Kenny Stills is an upstanding player and person and will receive the honor once again this year.
Team MVP
Josh Rosen
This was a tough call. I think it’ll boil down to the two main quarterbacks this year, and I’m giving the nod to Josh Rosen. I think he’ll step in during the regular season once the FitzMagic roller coaster derails into the ground, and he’ll directly contribute to some team wins.
He’ll win a few game balls and do an overall impressive job after stepping in during a crunch, earn some applause as THAT guy, and come away with the Team MVP title.
Most Touchdowns
Kenny Stills
I think Stills is one of the players that has the most to gain from a Ryan Fitzpatrick and/or Josh Rosen starting situation, either way. Both QBs have gunslinging qualities and Stills has the proven track record to pull in the deep bombs. Jakeem Grant and Albert Wilson will also see a fair share of the longer targets, but I’m trusting Stills a little bit more to reel in the big ones.
Most Interceptions
Xavien Howard
Another obvious choice, I’m giving the edge to Xavien Howard. He was the co-leader in interceptions across the entire league last season. Howard has ballhawk qualities and I think he’ll easily lead the team again in interceptions.
I don’t think there will be a lot of arguments otherwise; Howard has a knack for pulling in opposing passes, and this ability will be on full display again this season.
Most Sacks
Jerome Baker
I mentioned the potential for Baker in an earlier piece this summer when asked about breakout defensive players, and I’m standing pat on his being the beneficiary of a new-wave, hybridized defensive scheme.
This might be a touchy category for those still mourning Cam Wake’s exodus, but there will be a treasure trove of potential sacks that will need someone to capitalize on them. That man is Jerome Baker; this will be Baker’s coming out party and will cement him as one of the Dolphins best young players.
Most Scrimmage Yards
Kenyan Drake
The way that Kenyan Drake will be used will make this an easy title for him to take. Drake will be utilized heavily in both the run and pass games, so it stands to reason that he’d get the most scrimmage yards (that’s assuming he doesn’t get traded like my other, earlier prediction).
Biggest Splash UDFA
Preston Williams
This was a fairly easy decision to make. The easy answer is Preston Williams. I’ll admit, though, that a handful of UDFAs will likely find their way onto the final 53-man roster. Tre Watson, Terrill Hanks, Jonathan Ledbetter, and Nik Needham are other guys I feel confident in making the roster.
Anyway, Preston Williams, based on his on-field merits, was worthy of a draft selection, and if his slate had been clear, I think he could’ve gone sometime on Day 2 of the 2019 Draft. That’s not the case, so if Williams can keep it clean on and off the field, then he could make an impact on this team as a rookie.
Most Likely 2020 QB Target
Tua Tagovailoa
Where do we start with this one? The Tua Tagovailoa love is reportedly there, but I’m not 100% sure that the Dolphins will end up faring poorly enough to get that high of a pick without a trade intervention. If that’s the case, there’s no guarantee that the Dolphins could nab Tagovailoa.
Jordan Love is another name right now that is in the midst of a meteoric rise and a guy that has also been reported to be in the Dolphins’ spotlight. Love will eventually be in contention for the first quarterback taken in a loaded draft class, so he could push to be the Dolphins pick.
For the time being, I’m sticking with Tua, though.
Here’s Why Kenyan Drake Won’t Rush for 1,000 Yards in 2019
The Miami Dolphins have a (recent) productive history of drafting starting running backs in the middle rounds of the NFL draft.
Since the Daniel Thomas fiasco in 2011 (2nd-round), the Dolphins have selected top-tier running backs in Lamar Miller (4th-round), Jay Ajayi (5th-round) and Kenyan Drake (3rd-round).
Even with the team’s annually inept offensive line, Miller was able to accumulate 1,099 rushing yards in 2014, Ajayi rushed for a highlight-reel worthy 1,272 yards in 2016, and Drake has been able to amass 1,358 total rushing yards….in 3 years?
Without any other evidence, it’s safe to assume that Drake will not rush for 1,000 yards in 2019, but digging deeper into all the variables, it has nothing to do with Drake’s skill or production. In fact, you could argue that Drake is a better running back than either Miller or Ajayi were before him.
So what makes us confident that Drake will not be a 1,000-yard running back as he enters what is possibly his final year as a Dolphin?
The Possibilities Are Not Endless
With Chad O’Shea joining Brian Flores‘ staff as the offensive coordinator, we have a glimpse into what the Miami Dolphins offense will look like in 2019. Obviously, I don’t expect the team to copy Josh McDaniel‘s playbook entirely, but we should see some similar schemes and play calls scattered throughout the season.
But what does this mean for Kenyan Drake specifically?
In 2018, The New England Patriots ranked 3rd in total number of running plays. If we’re basing it off of the percentage of running plays each team ran (compared to their total offensive snap count), the Patriots ranked 8th. This appears to lean towards a run-heavy offense, until you realize that they ran the ball just 44.5% of their total offensive plays.
As if you needed more evidence to support the cliche that the NFL is turning into a passing league, in 2018:
- The Seattle Seahawks were the only team to run the ball more than they passed (52.8%).
- Only 7 teams ran the ball more than 45% of their total offensive snaps.
- 14 teams ran the ball less than 40% of the time.
With a diminishing number of snaps dedicated to rushing plays, Drake is going to have a hard time simply receiving the opportunities necessary to reach 1,000 rushing yards.
Throughout his career, Drake has rushed for a total of 1,358 yards on 286 attempts – that’s an average of 4.74 yards-per-carry. That’s a pretty great Y/C average, but for Drake to rush for 1,000 yards with a 4.74 Y/C average he would need 211 rushing attempts in 2019.
In 2018 Drake had 120 rushing attempts, and in 2017 he had 133 attempts. While entirely possible, I don’t think Drake is going to jump from ~125 rushing attempts all the way up to 211. He has proven he can run between the tackles, but that’s not his game. He is best utilized in space, where his shiftiness and speed can prevent anyone (not just Gronk) from having the proper angle to tackle him.
Versatility
Let’s be generous and say the Dolphins can potentially run 500 rushing plays in 2019. The days of a #1 running back receiving every carry (Ricky Williams style) are over. Just about every team almost equally deploys two running backs throughout a 16-game season. There’s no way to keep your players fresh otherwise.
Above you’ll notice the snap count differential for each of New England’s running backs in 2018. Your interest may be peaked when you notice that James White was on the field for 600 offensive snaps and Sony Michel was on the field for 320.
This seems promising for Drake, but these snap counts include plays where they were asked to pass block, act as a decoy, or become involved in the passing game. This isn’t anywhere close to the number of times the player will touch the ball.
What is promising for Drake’s development, potential and overall Free Agency payday is that Kenyan Drake is going to closely resemble James White in Miami’s offense.
Like we mentioned, teams typically deploy two running backs throughout a season, but both running backs are meant to compliment each other – they aren’t identical players with similar playing styles – and both the Patriots and Dolphins exuded that logic in 2018:
Kenyan Drake is to James White as Frank Gore is to Sony Michel. You can easily see the versatility in White and Drake’s game, while both Michel and Gore were almost strictly asked to run the ball. I don’t expect Chad O’Shea to suddenly change this logic and turn Drake into a run-specific player.
Drake is most-lethal as a dual threat. Notice the statistical differential in James White’s passing numbers compared to his rushing numbers? That isn’t to say he was unproductive running the ball – you’ll take 4.52 Y/C every chance you get – but he was most-productive when he was incorporated into the passing game.
This is what we should come to expect more of from Kenyan Drake’s game.
Never a bad time to watch James White breaking ankles. Here are some of his best ankle-breakers from last season. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/w2tzNA2MIN

— Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) May 30, 2019

Reminds me a lot of Kenyan Drake.
— Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) May 30, 2019
Reminds me a lot of Kenyan Drake.
Now a big difference going into 2019 is that the Dolphins don’t have a proven “big-bodied” back that could carry the load between the tackles. We can hope that Kalen Ballage becomes that player, but with minimal evidence to support this, it’s hard to rely on him as such.
Though this doesn’t necessarily mean that Drake is going to receive the bulk of the rushing attempts either. Miami’s running back room should produce at least one reliable rusher. Between rookie 7th-round picks Myles Gaskin and Chandler Cox, 2nd-year pro Mark Walton, and a group of additional running backs who have the opportunity to make the team once preseason hits, it’s possible one of these players evolve into the bruiser this team needs.
But what remains likely is that Drake isn’t going to be that bruising back.
Drake accumulated 883 total offensive yards in 2017 and 1,012 yards in 2018. It’s likely that increases even more in 2019 – it’s not far fetched to say that Drake could possibly accumulate 1,250 total offensive yards in 2019. But those yards are going to come at a versatile rate, rather than strictly as a stereotypical running back.
And it’s a good thing Drake isn’t a stereotypical running back, because this team is going to be successful with his versatility.
Rushing numbers don’t automatically equate to a successful running back. Does anyone think Darren Sproles, Alvin Kamara or Tarik Cohen are unsuccessful running backs? None of them have accumulated 1,000 rushing yards in a single season at any point in their careers, but we certainly would love to have any of them as they hit their prime. (Sproles is obviously past his prime, but when he was accumulating 1,313 total offensive yards at 28-years old we would have loved him in our backfield).
Kenyan Drake is about to leave the Miami Dolphins without ever rushing for 1,000 yards in a single season, but he’s quite possibly the best running back this team has had since Ricky Williams came over from the New Orleans Saints.
Pinpointing Causes for Concern on Defense
The mind often wanders during the armpit of the offseason. And, if you’re like Travis and myself, whose baseball team’s irrelevancy will only be overshadowed by the heat during the dog days of summer, your mind REALLY starts to wander. About the Miami Dolphins, naturally.
While it’d be nice to have dreams of Brian Flores hoisting a Lombardi Trophy, that’s not where mind has gone. At least not yet, as I do really like Brian Flores and the staff he’s assembled. There are big concerns, of course: Is Steve Ross really going to see this rebuild through, or will the Dolphins be big spenders this offseason? Is our franchise quarterback on the roster now? What is really in a hot dog? Valid questions, yes, but mine are more precisely focused on the defensive side of the football.
I have specific concerns at each level of the defense and examining those is how I chose to cope with my football withdraw. Let’s look at each of them.
1) How many of Miami’s incumbent Defensive Linemen will take to the style of play in the Brian Flores defense?
Let’s start by acknowledging that the real strength of this defense is that it is amorphic. There are no defined personnel grouping or schematic packages that have to be played on a weekly basis. If you remember my deep dive piece, we detailed that in 2018 the Patriots most frequently used 4-2-5, 3-3-5, and 3-2-6 packages. None of those are the antiquated 4-3 or 3-4 packages, which the Patriots used a grand total of 97 and 13 snaps respectively.
Because of this change, Miami’s defensive linemen will be asked to play in multiple ways, not just attacking vertically up the field as Miami did in the Wide-9 under Vance Joseph and Matt Burke the past three seasons. Miami’s defensive linemen will, at times, have to play down (horizontally) the line of scrimmage. At times they’ll have to attack a gap vertically*. At times they’ll have to read-and-react. At times, a DE or NT may have to two-gap (not the whole line, just one or two players at a time, given the formation and play design).
*Quick aside. I feel like this is worth mentioning at this point. Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) did a FANTASTIC breakdown of the Patriots defense against the Rams in the Super Bowl. And yes, the Patriots did task their D-linemen with attacking vertically up the field. Pay attention to what they did, and how they did it, and who they used as an edge defender that wasn’t named Hightower or Van Noy.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qLmyRYJHt4o&t=135s
I think by now 99% of Dolfans have seen just about every highlight clip of Christian Wilkins at Clemson, and we know he can likely do most what I listed above. Really, two-gapping is the one thing I’d question, but I don’t think he’s who they’d have in mind to ask to do that anyway. Personally, I think that role likely ends up belonging to Joey Mbu. I’m more concerned with Davon Godchaux, Vincent Taylor and Akeem Spence.
If you follow Travis on Twitter and/or read his piece about Vincent Taylor from earlier this week, there’s a great example of what it means to play horizontally down the line in one of his tweets:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1145796652545916928
In the clip Taylor is able to make the play on the screen despite lining up from the backside, playing 3-technique. This is a prime example of being able to play horizontally down the line.
I highlight this because of the contrast in styles from the Wide-9. Miami’s D-linemen will be asked to do this a lot more in this Patriots-rooted scheme. That’s not to say this is a 2-gap scheme, it isn’t, but there will be times that the 1-technique or nose tackle (shade/zero-technique) is asked to 2-gap. There will also be times when a 2-gap responsibility falls to one of the two linebackers likely to be on the field. More on that later.
In this clip below, from Pro Football Focus (@PFF), you’ll see one example of another concern. Davon Godchaux likely figures to be the guy tasked with replicating what Malcom Brown did for the Patriots as their primary 1-technique DT. In this clip, Godchaux slants at the snap into Detroit’s LG Frank Ragnow, a player that both Travis and I liked a lot and gets taken for a ride.
https://media.profootballfocus.com/2019/07/RagnowCropped.gif
Also, note on this play that Jerome Baker is the SAM backer on the offense’s left side. He wins with is first step off the snap, but is easily stymied by TE Luke Willson, a foreboding sign of a concern we may be faced with this year.
As I mentioned before, there are going to be a lot of personnel packages and formations used in this defense, so it will be up to Patrick Graham and Marion Hobby to figure out which roles each player is suited for, and how they’re best used. At this point in time, if I were to create analogous roles, my guess would be:
Malcom Brown ==> Davon Godchaux
Lawrence Guy ==> Christian Wilkins
Adam Butler ==> Vincent Taylor, Akeem Spence
Danny Shelton ==> TBD out of a group of Joey Mbu, Jamiyus Pittman and Cory Thomas
Miami doesn’t have as much size and power as the Patriots across the board. The challenge for the players and coaches, once roles are determined, is how do they use a bit more athleticism and quickness to make up for a lack in power up front?
2) Can the Dolphins aggregately create analogs for Dont’a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy, or are we shopping aggressively in 2020?
If you’ve been paying attention this offseason, you’d know that John Congemi reported on “The Audible” that Raekwon McMillan told him that he met with Coach Flores and was instructed to watch film of Dont’a Hightower. You’d also know from a small cadre of sources that Jerome Baker has reportedly been told to watch tape of Kyle Van Noy.
On the surface most Dolfans appear to like and agree with this line of thinking permeating out of Davie. It makes sense, logically. Miami’s two up-and-coming young linebackers ready to be the key cogs on the second level of the defense. But, let’s examine those roles a bit closer. One adage that a lot of Dolfans have gotten used to over the past three seasons is that 3-down linebackers are guys who can stop the run and can cover. That’s not the case with this new defense. New England, at least in recent vintages, have used guys who can stop the run and can rush the passer. That’s not really Baker or McMillan.
Let’s start with the Dont’a Hightower ==> Raekwon McMillan comparison. Hightower is a big, physical, versatile player for the Patriots who is capable of playing off the ball as a MLB, on the edge as a SAM LB, and even playing as a stand-up or traditional DE with his hand in the dirt. I think that Raekwon McMillan is capable of fulfilling about 2/3 of this role.
We know he’s a pretty capable run-stopper as an off-ball MLB. Take your pick from this video from Young Mayo on YouTube. We know he can do that; he was one of the better run-stopping LBs in the league last year. He can also play inserted in gap, as you’ll see on this play against the Jets last year where he nets a TFL:
https://youtu.be/b-nrMx1YLiw?t=167
But we’ve seen the Patriots use Dont’a Hightower in a number of ways that we didn’t see McMillan in during the 2018 season. Here’s an example of Hightower pass-rushing when he’s lined up inserted in the B gap as essentially a 3-techinque against the Rams in the Super Bowl. This GIF is courtesy of SB Nation.
https://cdn.vox-cdn.com/uploads/chorus_asset/file/13739637/2_56_3rd_Q.gif
This is something that I think McMillan can learn/be taught to do. Same with this where we see Hightower closer to the line of scrimmage playing the run.
https://www.bostonglobe.com/rw/Boston/2011-2020/WebGraphics/Sports/BostonGlobe.com/2018/gifs/patriots/lbs/NED4.gif
Where I think Miami will have to adjust is finding someone who can do the things Hightower can do as an edge player. In this GIF, again courtesy of SB Nation, Hightower is essentially a DE player. He uses a long-arm move to basically walk Rams RT Rob Havenstein back into Jared Goff’s lap and forcing Goff to hurry his throw into a bad incompletion. I DON’T think this is something Miami will do with McMillan.
https://cdn.vox-cdn.com/uploads/chorus_asset/file/13739613/8_55_3rd_Q.gif
So, what’s the solution? Well, this is where I think guys like Andrew Van Ginkel, Charles Harris, Jayrone Elliott and perhaps Nate Orchard could come into play. I think Miami can use Raekwon McMillan in some of the same coverage responsibilities. But I think Miami’s going to have to figure out an alternative to using McMillan as a 3rd down pass-rusher.
We’ve seen some things from Jayrone Elliott as an edge defender back when he was with the Green Bay Packers in 2014-16. He also led the defunct AAF in sacks earlier this year with 7.5 in 8 games. If Charles Harris is ever going to prove his worth, he’ll likely have opportunities as a stand-up pass-rusher in this defense. He said so himself on “The Audible” last week. More on Van Ginkel in a minute.
To sum up McMillan, I think he’s got a chance to emerge as the leader of this defense and prove to be a key cog in the front seven. Things may not look pretty at the beginning – which will likely be the case with the whole defense (see Detroit’s defensive improvement over the course of 2018 under Matt Patricia for reference) – but I think Raekwon will ultimately become the player I think he can be. The caveat here will be that Miami’s staff will have to be okay with using multiple players to piece together that Dont’a Hightower role, which is something that wasn’t always in line with the corporate way of thinking in Foxboro. But I’m confident in McMillan’s abilities and that he’ll take a shine to this new defense.
As for Jerome Baker, he had an impressive rookie season last year. But this new role will likely prove to have some foreign aspects to it for him. Let’s get one thing out of the way quickly. If he’s being asked to replicate the things Kyle Van Noy does, he’s at a size disadvantage.
Van Noy goes 6’3” 250lbs and has 31 5/8” arms, whereas Baker is 6’1” 225lbs and has a similar arm length at 31 ½” arms.
There are formations, like the 3-3-5 with a Bear front, where the Patriots put Kyle Van Noy as an off-ball MLB (Hightower and John Simon are usually outside in this look). That role isn’t too dissimilar to how Miami used Jerome Baker last year, so there’s fit there. Same with a traditional 4-3 look, which the Patriots used a total of 97 times last year, so there’s some snaps for Baker. But Kyle Van Noy is often lined up on the edge, like a 3-4 OLB’s alignment. Can Jerome Baker do those things?
As we saw in the Davon Godchaux GIF earlier, Baker’s going to have to bring more to the party if he’s to set the edge when lined up on the LOS, as Van Noy does in these two examples. The first is from @PFF.
https://media.profootballfocus.com/2019/01/VAN-NOY-2.gif
You can see Van Noy get a bit overwhelmed at the snap here, but he’s able to recover and make the tackle. Ask yourself. Can Jerome Baker do this?
https://thumbs.gfycat.com/DefinitiveTenseEarwig-size_restricted.gif
Can Jerome Baker actually rush the pass from an inserted position or on the edge, or is he just an effective blitzer? That’s another question I wonder about with Baker as we’ve never seen him try and swipe hands, dip and rip, use a long arm or an arm-over, etc. You can see Kyle Van Noy get home for a sack in the AFC Championship Game here, courtesy of @PFF
https://media.profootballfocus.com/2019/01/VAN-NOY-1.gif
Without diving in too deep, what I’m getting at is can we really rely on Jerome Baker to play a lot of snaps on the edge, as Van Noy did? I’m not so sure. But, there are workarounds for this. One of them is highlight in Evan Lazar’s brilliant piece about the Patriots use of simulated pressures.
You can read that piece here: https://www.clnsmedia.com/patriots-defense-simulated-pressure-renaissance/ and there are video clips within illustrate how Miami could get more of Baker in pass-rush situations when not inserted in a gap or lined up on the edge of the defense.
My concern here could be assuaged if Miami is able to find a palatable way to use Andrew Van Ginkel in a lot of the Van Noy 3rd down pass-rush roles. Andrew Van Ginkel played for Jim Leonhard at Wisconsin. Leonhard was a Jet under Rex Ryan, whose defense uses a lot of 3-man D-line pressures. Don’t ask how I got down this wormhole, but you can see a copy of the Jets playbook on Nick Saban’s desk in this video: https://youtu.be/Ne_Y_vXk6js?t=26 at the :26 mark. Kudos to Rob Ezell on his Saban impression.
What I’m getting at here is that Saban and Belichick are pals. I wonder if a lot of the pass-rush games we saw out of the Patriots late last year don’t have at least some roots in some of Rex Ryan’s pressure packages. I’ve seen a PDF of Rex Ryan’s 2011 Jets Defensive Playbook. A lot of their pressure packages are rooted in the 3-2-6 formation, something that New England commonly used last year under Brian Flores. Could Miami’s relationships to Belichick (Flores) and Rex Ryan (Patrick Graham who worked under Mike Pettine) and their scouting of Wisconsin products (Deiter, Van Ginkel) have helped them to unearth something here?
Back to Van Ginkel, perhaps he can tag-team with Jerome Baker to complete the Kyle Van Noy role. We’ve seen Kyle Van Noy cover the flats in similar fashion to this play.
https://youtu.be/J7FT-EPIRYQ?t=18
And this play here looks an awful lot like a lot of the pass-rush games we saw the Patriots use with Hightower and Van Noy during their playoff run. Also, it’s worth noting that Miami’s new D-line Coach Marion Hobby, who was in Jacksonville prior to heading south, coached a lot of E-T and T-E pass-rush games in Jacksonville. He also helped recruit Christian Wilkins to Clemson . But here are two examples of Van Ginkel pass-rushing that looks eerily similar to some things we saw the Patriots do with Kyle Van Noy this postseason.
https://youtu.be/J7FT-EPIRYQ?t=72
https://youtu.be/J7FT-EPIRYQ?t=91
So, you can sort of see some things piling up here in terms of how Andrew Van Ginkel could be used. And, honestly, I think a solution might end up being that Jerome Baker ends up playing 600-700 snaps and Van Ginkel ends up playing 200-300 snaps (assuming an average of 1,000 plays) throughout the year. While fans of “Bake” may not like to hear it, I think if the staff is willing to piece-meal together the Kyle Van Noy role as well, then this would be a viable solution in my opinion.
I think the ultimate question as it relates to both of the primary LB roles becomes, is this coaching able and willing to adjust and use multiple players, perhaps up to 4 different key players, to put these two roles together? If not, then Miami will have to overhaul the LB unit not too far down the road.
3) Who is Miami’s Patrick Chung?
“Patrick has always been really good — smart, works hard, does whatever you ask him to do, understands the team concept and is a versatile player, so he can do a lot of different things,” Belichick said.
“Whatever you ask him to do he embraces it and works at it and does the best he can. Obviously as we all gain experience it helps us going forward when we can build off those, and I think like any player that’s played a number of years like he has, you learn a little bit every year.
“I’m sure he has done that the last couple of years, but that was never an issue for him like having trouble learning or assignments or things like that. That’s never been an issue with him.” – This was Bill Belichick on Patrick Chung. Belichick also called him one of the best players in the NFL.
Chung is certainly a critical cog in the Patriots defense. He starts at strong safety, but also plays a lot as their third LB, plays in the slot, and has also at times been used as a free safety.
Courtesy of Anchor Sports Network, this GIF shows Chung lined up as the edge defender on the LOS against the Rams in the Super Bowl. Essentially he’s almost playing like a 3-4 OLB would, as he takes on the blocker and makes the stop on C.J. Anderson.
https://media.giphy.com/media/2uIf3dleVOOhHjZBKY/giphy.gif
I wanted to show this first. I think Travis and I are in agreement that Minkah Fitzpatrick is probably slated to be more Devin McCourty than he is Patrick Chung, though there may be a few circumstances where it’s appropriate. In totality I feel like using Minkah in the way Chung was used in the GIF above, I don’t think you could say that you’re maximizing his skillset. Perhaps I’ll do a Devin McCourty è Minkah Fitzpatrick comparison before we get into the bulk of training camp and the preseason. We also have been learning that Bobby McCain is, for the moment, being tried in the Duron Harmon third safety role. This role is being a middle-of-the field 3rd down safety with occasional split-safety duties.
So, with that in mind, who is Miami’s Patrick Chung for 2019? Quite frankly, I’m not sure. Gun to my head I’d start with Reshad Jones. Contract and potentially being traded aside, I think Jones’s prior experience is something Miami might be able to lean on, having played in the box quite a bit under Matt Burke in 2018. My question with Jones would be is he assignment-sound enough?
For example, would Reshad Jones play the gap here and throw himself into an oncoming FB? After another shoulder surgery? GIF courtesy of Deadspin.
https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/s–NH_pvRlj–/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_636/xss2izyvcvqv5bafuggd.gif
As much as I love Reshad Jones, I’m honestly not sure if you can rely on him to do those things. Jones can still certainly make plays and is nowhere near as bad as a lot of Dolfans make him out to be despite being on the “Back 9” of his career. If Reshad Jones isn’t in line to try and take on the Patrick Chung role, then perhaps he’s going to be more of a traditional split safety.
Is it T.J. McDonald? Barry Jackson reported back this spring that Miami had T.J. McDonald drop 15lbs to get down to 215lbs, which coincidentally is the same weight as Patrick Chung, and Reshad Jones for that matter.
McDonald, who played a lot more SS last year for Miami than Jones did, also has experience playing in the box as a LB for the Rams during the Jeff Fisher era, prior to joining the Dolphins.
In this GIF, courtesy of Steelers Depot, you can see McDonald (#25) lined up on the edge, taking on the block and making the tackle against Washington.
https://i.imgur.com/pZLSMon.gif
Of course, we’ve also seen T.J. McDonald take a lot of poor angles, especially in run defense. He’s also not as athletic as Reshad Jones is, even when playing in the box, Jones is noticeably faster. So, there’s a give and take with each one. Jones is more dynamic, but less assignment-sound in my opinion, where McDonald will do what he’s asked, but the athleticism isn’t always there.
Long-term, I think this is a position Miami will have to address via free agency or the Draft. For this season, we may very well see all three safeties – Fitzpatrick, Jones and McDonald – get reps doing things that Patrick Chung did for the Patriots.
Overall, these three concerns stick out the most to me in terms of what Miami’s defense could have to deal with this season. The whole team is in a transition year in Brian Flores’ debut season. With that in mind, I wouldn’t be surprised if Miami’s defense gave themselves a “transition” season. It’s imperative that Miami sift through the defensive players on the roster and determine which ones are going to be parts of the future and which ones aren’t. There’s also a possibility we see a transition with the scheme itself.
Miami’s got some personnel deficiencies. We don’t know if Raekwon McMillan and Jerome Baker will be our version of Dont’a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy respectively. Nor do we know who will be our Patrick Chung. And we clearly don’t have a Trey Flowers. With those things factored, perhaps we’ll see Miami play more Diamond/Ruby looks (image courtesy of @JamesALight)
These fronts are pretty similar to what Miami’s Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham was versed in last year with the Packers. But, I think more use of the 3-3-5, 3-2-6, and 2-4-5 formations – all which can be executed out of different personnel groupings, as the Patriots frequently displayed last year – may provide a good springboard in a transition year until Miami can further beef up it’s defensive line, defensive ends in particular.
In the end, these are my personal points that could become concerns during the season. Time will tell if these are real, or if I’ve spent too much time in the sun during the dog days of summer.
