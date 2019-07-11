Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Guide – Running Backs

Over the next two weeks, Locked On Dolphins will bring you your one-stop shop for all things Miami Dolphins 2019 training camp

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Tight Ends – 7/12

Wide Receivers – 7/15

Offensive Line – 7/16

Defensive Interior – 7/17

Defensive End – 7/18

Linebackers – 7/19

Cornerbacks – 7/22

Safeties – 7/23

Specialists – 7/24

Game-By-Game Predictions Part 1 – 7/24 (Part 2 coming in September)

Prologue:

For the majority of the Ryan Tannehill era, the Dolphins entered training camp as dark horse candidates to seize a wildcard playoff berth. Things have changed for the worse in 2019, but the step backward comes with the hopes of constructing a perineal AFC East contender capable of winning games in January.

That’s the big-picture snapshot of the Miami Dolphins rebuild. In the interim, however, establishing the core principles of the Brian Flores program, as well as developing young talent, both capture the forefront of this year’s training camp objectives.

Over the next two weeks, we will get you familiar with each player on the roster. With biographies, quick-hitter scouting notes, and a prediction on the player’s ultimate role on the 2019 Dolphins, this serves as your guide for Miami’s summer practice session.

Overview:

Far and away the most accomplished position group of the last half-decade, the Dolphins regularly uncover gems in the backfield. Gone is 2018’s lead-man (Frank Gore), as the focus shifts to fourth-year back Kenyan Drake. Behind Drake is a bevy of young, unproven players with versatile skill sets.

Therein lies the chief trait of backs in the new scheme — versatility. All three phases are a requirement to play in this multiple-package offense that will feature a fullback for the first time since the 2012 season.

Running Game Coordinator and Running Backs Coach Eric Studesville incorporated more variety in Miami’s ground-attack in 2018, his first year with the Dolphins. Studesville is one of two coaching holdovers from the previous regime, and with good reason.

Under Studesville’s tutelage, Gore posted his highest yards-per-carry average in seven years, Drake eclipsed 1,000 yards-from-scrimmage with 10 touchdowns, and Brandon Bolden ran the to the tune of 11.2 yards-per-carry. The ‘Phins — collectively — ranked seventh in the NFL in yards-per-carry.

Kenyan Drake – 3 years of service (4th in MIA)

Jersey: 32

College: Alabama

Opening Day Age: 26.7

Contract Details: 1 Year Remaining, $2M total, $0 guaranteed

Drake’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins

Part of a two-headed monster that carried the Dolphin offense in 2018, Drake was afforded minimal scoring opportunities (15 touches in the red zone), yet he still found pay dirt 10 times. A threat to score from anywhere on the field, Drake averaged 5.8 yards-per-touch with scoring plays of 54, 52, 33, 22, and 28 yards.

A report from ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe tells us that Drake has been given the task of studying James White’s role in the New England offense — a job that suits a back with Drake’s pass catching prowess. An increased workload, and unquestioned number-one-back status could lead to a monster season — in a contract year — for the star of the Miami Miracle.

Couple of things to note from this clip. 1.) Miami went to unbalanced lines relatively frequently this year (Tunsil on the right side). 2.) Pouncey really struggled with reach blocks this year. 3.) Kenyan Drake is a damn good runner. pic.twitter.com/wuQ5kxHZHy — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) February 18, 2018

2019 Projected Role: Starting back, 1a option, 65% snap-taker

Kalen Ballage – 1 year of service (2nd in MIA)

Jersey: 27

College: Arizona State

Opening Day Age: 23.6

Contract Details: 3 Years Remaining, $2M total, $0 guaranteed

Ballage’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins

A supremely talented back that never produced to the level of expectation in college, Ballage was a standout at the 2018 Senior Bowl. There, his ability to run inside, outside, catch passes, and play the trigger-man in the wildcat cemented his mid-round draft status.

Ballage saw an increased workload down the stretch with 66 of his 92 snaps coming in the final three weeks last season. His highlight play was a 75-yard touchdown scamper in week 15, but the advanced metrics were not kind to Ballage. He went down on first contact on 43 of his 45 touches.

The new scheme should favor Ballage’s style as a multi-faceted back — especially with the integration of the I-formation, and off-set-I, behind a fullback.

2019 Projected Role: Rotating #2 back, 1b option, 40% snap-taker

Daniel Jeremiah says the biggest mismatches on the field are RBs trying to pick up blitzing LBs, and LBs trying to cover RBs. Expect a lot of this from Kalen Ballage. Read the blitz, clear out the boundary with a drag, drop it in the bucket on the wheel. 3rd down and 9 conversion pic.twitter.com/v2uRN6FBW1 — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) May 25, 2018

Myles Gaskin – Rookie

Jersey: 37

College: Washington

Opening Day Age: 22.7

Contract Details: 4 Years Remaining, $2.6M total, $90k guaranteed

Gaskin’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins

A production-machine in college, Gaskin’s measurables aren’t eye-popping, but he squeezes the most out of every carry with a throwback style. With four years of 1,200-plus rushing yards, Gaskin is diverse enough to run zone or man (power) concepts.

Gaskin was an afterthought in Washington’s passing game, but he’s an adept pass protector with experience in the wildcat, pistol, from the gun and in a traditional pro-style set.

Myles Gaskin thread (Ohio State, Auburn, Utah, Washington State games). pic.twitter.com/rZnP6aoeDH — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) April 29, 2019

2019 Projected Role: Specific package back, 10% snap-taker

Mark Walton – 1 year of service (1st in MIA)

Jersey: 9

College: Miami

Opening Day Age: 22.5

Contract Details: 1 Year Remaining (ERFA), $495k total, $0 guaranteed

Registering more arrests (3) than yards-per-carry (2.4) during his rookie season, Walton returns home to Miami for his last chance at a professional career. Walton flashed big-time ability, coupled with elite production, in his one complete season as a starter in college.

Brian Flores has a soft spot for players fighting to earn second chances. With the right direction from leadership, Walton has an opportunity to give the Dolphins a significant return on a no-risk investment.

2019 Projected Role: Specific package back, 5% snap-taker

Kenneth Farrow, #4 RB/Special Team Contributor – 1 year of service (1st in MIA)

Jersey: 34

College: Houston

Opening Day Age: 26.5

Contract Details: 2 Years Remaining (RFA), $1.2M total, $0 guaranteed

The compactly built Farrow earned considerable playing time his rookie year in 2016, but hasn’t taken a regular season snap since. Signing from the defunct AAF, Farrow carved out his niche as a short-yardage back and touchdown maker. Farrow has a pre-existing relationship with the Dolphins coaching staff; he spent the 2018 season with the Patriots practice squad.

2019 Projected Role: Camp cut

Patrick Laird, Rookie

Jersey: 42

College: California

Opening Day Age: 24.0

Contract Details: 3 Years Remaining, $1.8M total, $0 guaranteed

Continuing a theme of high-character acquisitions, Laird is a self-made football player. He walked on at Cal and enjoyed a breakout junior campaign with 1,127 yards and eight touchdowns. Undrafted, Laird will have to defy the odds again to crack Miami’s opening day roster.

Laird’s best path to a career in the league is in the mold of Brandon Bolden — a special teams ace.

2019 Projected Role: Camp cut

Chandler Cox, Fullback – Rookie

Jersey: 38

College: Auburn

Opening Day Age: 23.1

Contract Details: 4 Years Remaining, $2.5M total, $90K guaranteed

A lot is expected of Miami’s seventh-round pick. Coach Flores has consistently reiterated his desire to play with a fullback, and Cox is the only player on the roster with that position distinction.

Pigeonholing Cox as a fullback is a mistake, however. He functioned as a tight end, H-back, and even played quarterback for a few snaps at Auburn. He’s an intelligent, throwback player that will execute all of his assignments and force defenders into business decisions at the second-level.

2019 Projected Role: Fullback, 25% snap-taker

2019 Dolphins Running Backs at a Glance:

Running backs are valued commodities in New England, and it’s likely that trend travels to Miami with the Patriot influence on the new staff. New England targeted backs in the passing game on 33% of early-down plays, and relied on James White with the same frequency of Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman.

Drake’s abilities as a runner and pass-catcher will challenge O’Shea’s creativity, but Kenyan will need to revert to his 2017 pass protection ways for the staff to demonstrate confidence in the fourth-year back; the same is true for the entirety of the backfield.

The timeshare bears watching. Drake never carried the load — outside of his five-game stretch in 2017 — and the game plans will be match-up based. The Dolphins have to like what they have with Drake, Ballage, and the contingency of backs vying for duties behind the 1-2-punch.

This may well be Miami’s best position group.

