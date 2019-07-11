Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Guide – Running Backs
Over the next two weeks, Locked On Dolphins will bring you your one-stop shop for all things Miami Dolphins 2019 training camp
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Tight Ends – 7/12
Wide Receivers – 7/15
Offensive Line – 7/16
Defensive Interior – 7/17
Defensive End – 7/18
Linebackers – 7/19
Cornerbacks – 7/22
Safeties – 7/23
Specialists – 7/24
Game-By-Game Predictions Part 1 – 7/24 (Part 2 coming in September)
Prologue:
For the majority of the Ryan Tannehill era, the Dolphins entered training camp as dark horse candidates to seize a wildcard playoff berth. Things have changed for the worse in 2019, but the step backward comes with the hopes of constructing a perineal AFC East contender capable of winning games in January.
That’s the big-picture snapshot of the Miami Dolphins rebuild. In the interim, however, establishing the core principles of the Brian Flores program, as well as developing young talent, both capture the forefront of this year’s training camp objectives.
Over the next two weeks, we will get you familiar with each player on the roster. With biographies, quick-hitter scouting notes, and a prediction on the player’s ultimate role on the 2019 Dolphins, this serves as your guide for Miami’s summer practice session.
Running Backs
Overview:
Far and away the most accomplished position group of the last half-decade, the Dolphins regularly uncover gems in the backfield. Gone is 2018’s lead-man (Frank Gore), as the focus shifts to fourth-year back Kenyan Drake. Behind Drake is a bevy of young, unproven players with versatile skill sets.
Therein lies the chief trait of backs in the new scheme — versatility. All three phases are a requirement to play in this multiple-package offense that will feature a fullback for the first time since the 2012 season.
Running Game Coordinator and Running Backs Coach Eric Studesville incorporated more variety in Miami’s ground-attack in 2018, his first year with the Dolphins. Studesville is one of two coaching holdovers from the previous regime, and with good reason.
Under Studesville’s tutelage, Gore posted his highest yards-per-carry average in seven years, Drake eclipsed 1,000 yards-from-scrimmage with 10 touchdowns, and Brandon Bolden ran the to the tune of 11.2 yards-per-carry. The ‘Phins — collectively — ranked seventh in the NFL in yards-per-carry.
Kenyan Drake – 3 years of service (4th in MIA)
Jersey: 32
College: Alabama
Opening Day Age: 26.7
Contract Details: 1 Year Remaining, $2M total, $0 guaranteed
Drake’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins
Part of a two-headed monster that carried the Dolphin offense in 2018, Drake was afforded minimal scoring opportunities (15 touches in the red zone), yet he still found pay dirt 10 times. A threat to score from anywhere on the field, Drake averaged 5.8 yards-per-touch with scoring plays of 54, 52, 33, 22, and 28 yards.
A report from ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe tells us that Drake has been given the task of studying James White’s role in the New England offense — a job that suits a back with Drake’s pass catching prowess. An increased workload, and unquestioned number-one-back status could lead to a monster season — in a contract year — for the star of the Miami Miracle.
Couple of things to note from this clip. 1.) Miami went to unbalanced lines relatively frequently this year (Tunsil on the right side). 2.) Pouncey really struggled with reach blocks this year. 3.) Kenyan Drake is a damn good runner. pic.twitter.com/wuQ5kxHZHy
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) February 18, 2018
2019 Projected Role: Starting back, 1a option, 65% snap-taker
Kalen Ballage – 1 year of service (2nd in MIA)
Jersey: 27
College: Arizona State
Opening Day Age: 23.6
Contract Details: 3 Years Remaining, $2M total, $0 guaranteed
Ballage’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins
A supremely talented back that never produced to the level of expectation in college, Ballage was a standout at the 2018 Senior Bowl. There, his ability to run inside, outside, catch passes, and play the trigger-man in the wildcat cemented his mid-round draft status.
Ballage saw an increased workload down the stretch with 66 of his 92 snaps coming in the final three weeks last season. His highlight play was a 75-yard touchdown scamper in week 15, but the advanced metrics were not kind to Ballage. He went down on first contact on 43 of his 45 touches.
The new scheme should favor Ballage’s style as a multi-faceted back — especially with the integration of the I-formation, and off-set-I, behind a fullback.
2019 Projected Role: Rotating #2 back, 1b option, 40% snap-taker
Daniel Jeremiah says the biggest mismatches on the field are RBs trying to pick up blitzing LBs, and LBs trying to cover RBs. Expect a lot of this from Kalen Ballage. Read the blitz, clear out the boundary with a drag, drop it in the bucket on the wheel. 3rd down and 9 conversion pic.twitter.com/v2uRN6FBW1
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) May 25, 2018
Myles Gaskin – Rookie
Jersey: 37
College: Washington
Opening Day Age: 22.7
Contract Details: 4 Years Remaining, $2.6M total, $90k guaranteed
Gaskin’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins
A production-machine in college, Gaskin’s measurables aren’t eye-popping, but he squeezes the most out of every carry with a throwback style. With four years of 1,200-plus rushing yards, Gaskin is diverse enough to run zone or man (power) concepts.
Gaskin was an afterthought in Washington’s passing game, but he’s an adept pass protector with experience in the wildcat, pistol, from the gun and in a traditional pro-style set.
Myles Gaskin thread (Ohio State, Auburn, Utah, Washington State games). pic.twitter.com/rZnP6aoeDH
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) April 29, 2019
2019 Projected Role: Specific package back, 10% snap-taker
Mark Walton – 1 year of service (1st in MIA)
Jersey: 9
College: Miami
Opening Day Age: 22.5
Contract Details: 1 Year Remaining (ERFA), $495k total, $0 guaranteed
Registering more arrests (3) than yards-per-carry (2.4) during his rookie season, Walton returns home to Miami for his last chance at a professional career. Walton flashed big-time ability, coupled with elite production, in his one complete season as a starter in college.
Brian Flores has a soft spot for players fighting to earn second chances. With the right direction from leadership, Walton has an opportunity to give the Dolphins a significant return on a no-risk investment.
2019 Projected Role: Specific package back, 5% snap-taker
Kenneth Farrow, #4 RB/Special Team Contributor – 1 year of service (1st in MIA)
Jersey: 34
College: Houston
Opening Day Age: 26.5
Contract Details: 2 Years Remaining (RFA), $1.2M total, $0 guaranteed
The compactly built Farrow earned considerable playing time his rookie year in 2016, but hasn’t taken a regular season snap since. Signing from the defunct AAF, Farrow carved out his niche as a short-yardage back and touchdown maker. Farrow has a pre-existing relationship with the Dolphins coaching staff; he spent the 2018 season with the Patriots practice squad.
2019 Projected Role: Camp cut
Patrick Laird, Rookie
Jersey: 42
College: California
Opening Day Age: 24.0
Contract Details: 3 Years Remaining, $1.8M total, $0 guaranteed
Continuing a theme of high-character acquisitions, Laird is a self-made football player. He walked on at Cal and enjoyed a breakout junior campaign with 1,127 yards and eight touchdowns. Undrafted, Laird will have to defy the odds again to crack Miami’s opening day roster.
Laird’s best path to a career in the league is in the mold of Brandon Bolden — a special teams ace.
2019 Projected Role: Camp cut
Chandler Cox, Fullback – Rookie
Jersey: 38
College: Auburn
Opening Day Age: 23.1
Contract Details: 4 Years Remaining, $2.5M total, $90K guaranteed
A lot is expected of Miami’s seventh-round pick. Coach Flores has consistently reiterated his desire to play with a fullback, and Cox is the only player on the roster with that position distinction.
Pigeonholing Cox as a fullback is a mistake, however. He functioned as a tight end, H-back, and even played quarterback for a few snaps at Auburn. He’s an intelligent, throwback player that will execute all of his assignments and force defenders into business decisions at the second-level.
2019 Projected Role: Fullback, 25% snap-taker
2019 Dolphins Running Backs at a Glance:
Running backs are valued commodities in New England, and it’s likely that trend travels to Miami with the Patriot influence on the new staff. New England targeted backs in the passing game on 33% of early-down plays, and relied on James White with the same frequency of Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman.
Drake’s abilities as a runner and pass-catcher will challenge O’Shea’s creativity, but Kenyan will need to revert to his 2017 pass protection ways for the staff to demonstrate confidence in the fourth-year back; the same is true for the entirety of the backfield.
The timeshare bears watching. Drake never carried the load — outside of his five-game stretch in 2017 — and the game plans will be match-up based. The Dolphins have to like what they have with Drake, Ballage, and the contingency of backs vying for duties behind the 1-2-punch.
This may well be Miami’s best position group.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Guide – Quarterbacks
Quarterbacks –
Overview:
Somehow, the Dolphins quarterback position was simultaneous stable and unsteady throughout the last seven years. Tannehill’s constant teaser performances never bottomed out — until 2018. The result, sweeping changes at the game’s most important position.
The entirety of Miami’s quarterback room is new for the 2019 season. From the players to the coaches, plenty of variety exists for Chad O’Shea (Offensive Coordinator), Jim Caldwell (Quarterbacks Coach), and Jerry Schuplinski (Assistant Quarterbacks) to sink their collective teeth into in year-one.
Caldwell’s resume is littered with impressive passing performances under his watch, from Peyton Manning to Joe Flacco. Schuplinski worked with the quarterbacks not named Tom Brady in New England and was lauded for his work in developing the talent behind the game’s best at the position. O’Shea, a wide receivers coach in New England, drew up the red zone plans with the Patriots — all three will have a hand in this revamped quarterback room.
Ryan Fitzpatrick – 14 years of service (1st in MIA)
Jersey: 14
College: Harvard
Opening Day Age: 36.8
Contract Details: 2 Years Remaining, $11M total, $7M guaranteed
Fitzpatrick’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins
Upon signing a free agent contract in March, Fitzpatrick was the unquestioned starter in Miami; through OTA’s, not much has changed. Fitzpatrick enjoyed the best stretch of his career to open the 2018 season and ended his age-35 season with his first ever 100+ single-season passer rating.
Fitzpatrick attributes experience to his recent success, with the result of that success giving Miami a re-energized gun-slinger. “Over the last four or five years,” Fitzpatrick said, “I think I’ve taken the next step and hope to continue to improve as we get going.”
The favorite to start opening day, Fitzpatrick has enough arm, advanced applications of route concepts and how to attack specific coverages, and an infectious, gamer-mentality that can galvanize a team. Fitzpatrick’s aggressive nature can get him into trouble and mistakes tend to pile up when things are going poorly.
In a league where the majority of the game’s best are on the plus-side of age-35, Fitzpatrick might be just getting started.
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) March 17, 2019
Fitzpatrick 2019 Projected Role: Starting Quarterback
Josh Rosen – 1 year of service (1st in MIA)
Jersey: 3
College: UCLA
Opening Day Age: 22.6
Contract Details: 3 Years Remaining, $6M total, No Guarantees
Rosen’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins
Arriving in Miami at a fraction of his original price tag, Josh Rosen presented too much value for the Dolphins to balk at the opportunity to acquire his services. The certified pre-owned vehicle of quarterbacks, Rosen’s financial considerations have already been covered by Arizona, and now Miami has three years to evaluate a potential answer to the two-decade-long hole at the position.
Rosen’s greatest trait is his ability to throw the football. He’s naturally gifted with elite spin, drive, and touch as a passer. On the downside, Rosen’s timing is often late, he offers minimal off-script play-making ability, and he’s guilty of the frequent curious decision.
Rosen is a low-risk, high-reward player who — if he can harness that natural ability and absorb the vast knowledge around him — can put Miami in the enviable position of uncovering the solution at QB for pocket change.
Josh Rosen’s game-winning drive against the 49ers pic.twitter.com/apE7bm4iC8
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) May 11, 2019
Rosen 2019 Projected Role: Backup Quarterback (takes over before Halloween)
Jake Rudock – 2 year of service (1st in MIA)
Jersey: 5
College: Michigan (Transfer from Iowa)
Opening Day Age: 26.6
Contract Details: 1 Year Remaining, $645K total, No Guarantees
A prior pet project of Jim Caldwell in Detroit, Jake Rudock arrives on-campus in Miami as the developmental member of the quarterback room. Ruddock — a three-year starter between two Big 10 schools in college — has thrown five passes in the NFL. He’s primarily been a practice squad, scout-team QB, and that’s where his fate likely lands in his first year in Miami.
Rudock graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale and now he has a chance to solidify a long-term backup gig with his hometown team.
Rudock 2019 Projected Role: Practice Squad
2019 Dolphins Quarterbacks at a Glance:
The shake-up was both necessary and refreshing. Tannehill’s 2018 season, at the very least, provided a definitive answer to his future in Miami, as the Dolphins get back on the quarterback hamster wheel.
It’s not inconceivable that Fitzpatrick plays well enough to fend off Josh Rosen for the first month or two of the season. At some point, barring a surprise playoff push, the Dolphins will need to turn things over to the kid.
Dolphins fans should be encouraged by the level of investment (not financially, but rather multiple irons in the fire) of the position. Regardless of what happens in 2019, Miami are in terrific shape to toss another iron onto the coals in next year’s draft class.
Tomorrow: Running Backs
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins 2019 Honorifics
It’s about that time of year, where we all start coming up with bold predictions, hot takes, and superlatives. So, here ya go. Sink your teeth into some of my predictive honorifics. Who’s going to rise to the occasion, who’s going to stand out, who might be leaving, and who’s going to burst onto the scene in a big way?
All-Pros
Here are predictions for Miami Dolphins that I think will receive All-Pro accolades based on the 2019 regular season.
- Xavien Howard
- Laremy Tunsil
Pro-Bowlers
And here are the predictions for Pro-Bowl Honors. They’re essentially the same sans one second-year defensive stud.
- Xavien Howard
- Laremy Tunsil
- Minkah Fitzpatrick
Most Improved
Mike Gesicki
After a forgettable rookie season, Gesicki will be better utilized and start to come into his own. The athleticism is undeniably there, but Gesicki was asked to do way more blocking than I would’ve expected or what makes sense last season. I look for him to have a much better year and find a better home in the Chad O’Shea offense.
Top Breakout Candidate
Josh Rosen
This is Rosen’s title to lose. There’s plenty of meat on the bone and Rosen has taken a lot of lumps already after a disastrous year with the Cardinals. Josh Rosen is poised to take a step forward, and I am expecting some fairly big things from him, even if it ultimately is a far-from-perfect season for him once it’s all said and done.
Maybe choosing him as a breakout candidate is a bit of a cop-out, but EVERY starting quarterback from the 2018 draft class is poised to be a breakout candidate, especially since they all showed a little something last season in their first years.
Most Likely to be Traded Midseason
Kenyan Drake
Reshad Jones is another name that could be thrown into the ring for this, but Drake has more tradeability than Jones, considering the contracts and age of each player.
Drake is entering the final year of his rookie contract and a team that’s hungry for a running back might be willing to part with a draft pick in order to get ahead of the free-agency curve and bring him in.
Bounce-back Player
Charles Harris
I think a change of scenery was exactly what the doctor ordered for Charles Harris. The new staff will make better use of Harris; skillset, and we’ll see a renaissance year in his already-underwhelming career.
Biggest Surprise
Vincent Taylor
Taylor hasn’t been a household name over his two years in the league, so far, but he’s played well in his time on the field, which has been limited. I wouldn’t be surprised if the coaching staff puts more on his plate. And I also wouldn’t be surprised if Vincent Taylor handles the new workload with aplomb.
Training Camp Darling
Myles Gaskin
Chandler Cox has already become a fan favorite, so I won’t use him for this. And I think Preston Williams is a dynamic talent that will make waves during training camp, as well, but I’ll be talking about him shortly.
Enter Myles Gaskin. Fans of any franchise usually latch on to at least one of the late-round draftees. That’s already the case for the aforementioned Cox, but Gaskin will become another seventh-rounder that fans will fall in love with.
I think he’ll show a little moxie during training camp that will impress coaches and beat writers alike and earn a chance at some game action.
Walter Payton Man of the Year Team Representative
Kenny Stills
This was a no-brainer. Stills has earned the prestigious title the last two years and I don’t see how he gets dethroned considering all the generosity and charity he has given to the Miami area.
Stills has worked in charities and organizations all across the board from working with law enforcement or driving around the elderly. Kenny Stills is an upstanding player and person and will receive the honor once again this year.
Team MVP
Josh Rosen
This was a tough call. I think it’ll boil down to the two main quarterbacks this year, and I’m giving the nod to Josh Rosen. I think he’ll step in during the regular season once the FitzMagic roller coaster derails into the ground, and he’ll directly contribute to some team wins.
He’ll win a few game balls and do an overall impressive job after stepping in during a crunch, earn some applause as THAT guy, and come away with the Team MVP title.
Most Touchdowns
Kenny Stills
I think Stills is one of the players that has the most to gain from a Ryan Fitzpatrick and/or Josh Rosen starting situation, either way. Both QBs have gunslinging qualities and Stills has the proven track record to pull in the deep bombs. Jakeem Grant and Albert Wilson will also see a fair share of the longer targets, but I’m trusting Stills a little bit more to reel in the big ones.
Most Interceptions
Xavien Howard
Another obvious choice, I’m giving the edge to Xavien Howard. He was the co-leader in interceptions across the entire league last season. Howard has ballhawk qualities and I think he’ll easily lead the team again in interceptions.
I don’t think there will be a lot of arguments otherwise; Howard has a knack for pulling in opposing passes, and this ability will be on full display again this season.
Most Sacks
Jerome Baker
I mentioned the potential for Baker in an earlier piece this summer when asked about breakout defensive players, and I’m standing pat on his being the beneficiary of a new-wave, hybridized defensive scheme.
This might be a touchy category for those still mourning Cam Wake’s exodus, but there will be a treasure trove of potential sacks that will need someone to capitalize on them. That man is Jerome Baker; this will be Baker’s coming out party and will cement him as one of the Dolphins best young players.
Most Scrimmage Yards
Kenyan Drake
The way that Kenyan Drake will be used will make this an easy title for him to take. Drake will be utilized heavily in both the run and pass games, so it stands to reason that he’d get the most scrimmage yards (that’s assuming he doesn’t get traded like my other, earlier prediction).
Biggest Splash UDFA
Preston Williams
This was a fairly easy decision to make. The easy answer is Preston Williams. I’ll admit, though, that a handful of UDFAs will likely find their way onto the final 53-man roster. Tre Watson, Terrill Hanks, Jonathan Ledbetter, and Nik Needham are other guys I feel confident in making the roster.
Anyway, Preston Williams, based on his on-field merits, was worthy of a draft selection, and if his slate had been clear, I think he could’ve gone sometime on Day 2 of the 2019 Draft. That’s not the case, so if Williams can keep it clean on and off the field, then he could make an impact on this team as a rookie.
Most Likely 2020 QB Target
Tua Tagovailoa
Where do we start with this one? The Tua Tagovailoa love is reportedly there, but I’m not 100% sure that the Dolphins will end up faring poorly enough to get that high of a pick without a trade intervention. If that’s the case, there’s no guarantee that the Dolphins could nab Tagovailoa.
Jordan Love is another name right now that is in the midst of a meteoric rise and a guy that has also been reported to be in the Dolphins’ spotlight. Love will eventually be in contention for the first quarterback taken in a loaded draft class, so he could push to be the Dolphins pick.
For the time being, I’m sticking with Tua, though.
Miami Dolphins
Here’s Why Kenyan Drake Won’t Rush for 1,000 Yards in 2019
The Miami Dolphins have a (recent) productive history of drafting starting running backs in the middle rounds of the NFL draft.
Since the Daniel Thomas fiasco in 2011 (2nd-round), the Dolphins have selected top-tier running backs in Lamar Miller (4th-round), Jay Ajayi (5th-round) and Kenyan Drake (3rd-round).
Even with the team’s annually inept offensive line, Miller was able to accumulate 1,099 rushing yards in 2014, Ajayi rushed for a highlight-reel worthy 1,272 yards in 2016, and Drake has been able to amass 1,358 total rushing yards….in 3 years?
Without any other evidence, it’s safe to assume that Drake will not rush for 1,000 yards in 2019, but digging deeper into all the variables, it has nothing to do with Drake’s skill or production. In fact, you could argue that Drake is a better running back than either Miller or Ajayi were before him.
So what makes us confident that Drake will not be a 1,000-yard running back as he enters what is possibly his final year as a Dolphin?
The Possibilities Are Not Endless
With Chad O’Shea joining Brian Flores‘ staff as the offensive coordinator, we have a glimpse into what the Miami Dolphins offense will look like in 2019. Obviously, I don’t expect the team to copy Josh McDaniel‘s playbook entirely, but we should see some similar schemes and play calls scattered throughout the season.
But what does this mean for Kenyan Drake specifically?
In 2018, The New England Patriots ranked 3rd in total number of running plays. If we’re basing it off of the percentage of running plays each team ran (compared to their total offensive snap count), the Patriots ranked 8th. This appears to lean towards a run-heavy offense, until you realize that they ran the ball just 44.5% of their total offensive plays.
As if you needed more evidence to support the cliche that the NFL is turning into a passing league, in 2018:
- The Seattle Seahawks were the only team to run the ball more than they passed (52.8%).
- Only 7 teams ran the ball more than 45% of their total offensive snaps.
- 14 teams ran the ball less than 40% of the time.
With a diminishing number of snaps dedicated to rushing plays, Drake is going to have a hard time simply receiving the opportunities necessary to reach 1,000 rushing yards.
Throughout his career, Drake has rushed for a total of 1,358 yards on 286 attempts – that’s an average of 4.74 yards-per-carry. That’s a pretty great Y/C average, but for Drake to rush for 1,000 yards with a 4.74 Y/C average he would need 211 rushing attempts in 2019.
In 2018 Drake had 120 rushing attempts, and in 2017 he had 133 attempts. While entirely possible, I don’t think Drake is going to jump from ~125 rushing attempts all the way up to 211. He has proven he can run between the tackles, but that’s not his game. He is best utilized in space, where his shiftiness and speed can prevent anyone (not just Gronk) from having the proper angle to tackle him.
Versatility
Let’s be generous and say the Dolphins can potentially run 500 rushing plays in 2019. The days of a #1 running back receiving every carry (Ricky Williams style) are over. Just about every team almost equally deploys two running backs throughout a 16-game season. There’s no way to keep your players fresh otherwise.
Above you’ll notice the snap count differential for each of New England’s running backs in 2018. Your interest may be peaked when you notice that James White was on the field for 600 offensive snaps and Sony Michel was on the field for 320.
This seems promising for Drake, but these snap counts include plays where they were asked to pass block, act as a decoy, or become involved in the passing game. This isn’t anywhere close to the number of times the player will touch the ball.
What is promising for Drake’s development, potential and overall Free Agency payday is that Kenyan Drake is going to closely resemble James White in Miami’s offense.
Like we mentioned, teams typically deploy two running backs throughout a season, but both running backs are meant to compliment each other – they aren’t identical players with similar playing styles – and both the Patriots and Dolphins exuded that logic in 2018:
Kenyan Drake is to James White as Frank Gore is to Sony Michel. You can easily see the versatility in White and Drake’s game, while both Michel and Gore were almost strictly asked to run the ball. I don’t expect Chad O’Shea to suddenly change this logic and turn Drake into a run-specific player.
Drake is most-lethal as a dual threat. Notice the statistical differential in James White’s passing numbers compared to his rushing numbers? That isn’t to say he was unproductive running the ball – you’ll take 4.52 Y/C every chance you get – but he was most-productive when he was incorporated into the passing game.
This is what we should come to expect more of from Kenyan Drake’s game.
Never a bad time to watch James White breaking ankles. Here are some of his best ankle-breakers from last season. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/w2tzNA2MIN
— Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) May 30, 2019
Reminds me a lot of Kenyan Drake.
Now a big difference going into 2019 is that the Dolphins don’t have a proven “big-bodied” back that could carry the load between the tackles. We can hope that Kalen Ballage becomes that player, but with minimal evidence to support this, it’s hard to rely on him as such.
Though this doesn’t necessarily mean that Drake is going to receive the bulk of the rushing attempts either. Miami’s running back room should produce at least one reliable rusher. Between rookie 7th-round picks Myles Gaskin and Chandler Cox, 2nd-year pro Mark Walton, and a group of additional running backs who have the opportunity to make the team once preseason hits, it’s possible one of these players evolve into the bruiser this team needs.
But what remains likely is that Drake isn’t going to be that bruising back.
Drake accumulated 883 total offensive yards in 2017 and 1,012 yards in 2018. It’s likely that increases even more in 2019 – it’s not far fetched to say that Drake could possibly accumulate 1,250 total offensive yards in 2019. But those yards are going to come at a versatile rate, rather than strictly as a stereotypical running back.
And it’s a good thing Drake isn’t a stereotypical running back, because this team is going to be successful with his versatility.
Rushing numbers don’t automatically equate to a successful running back. Does anyone think Darren Sproles, Alvin Kamara or Tarik Cohen are unsuccessful running backs? None of them have accumulated 1,000 rushing yards in a single season at any point in their careers, but we certainly would love to have any of them as they hit their prime. (Sproles is obviously past his prime, but when he was accumulating 1,313 total offensive yards at 28-years old we would have loved him in our backfield).
Kenyan Drake is about to leave the Miami Dolphins without ever rushing for 1,000 yards in a single season, but he’s quite possibly the best running back this team has had since Ricky Williams came over from the New Orleans Saints.
