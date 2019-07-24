Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Guide – Specialists
Over the next two weeks, Locked On Dolphins will bring you your one-stop shop for all things Miami Dolphins 2019 training camp
Specialists – 7/24
Game-By-Game Predictions Part 1 – 7/24 (Part 2 coming in September)
Prologue:
For the majority of the Ryan Tannehill era, the Dolphins entered training camp as dark horse candidates to seize a wildcard playoff berth. Things have changed for the worse in 2019, but the step backward comes with the hopes of constructing a perennial AFC East contender capable of winning games in January.
That’s the big-picture snapshot of the Miami Dolphins rebuild. In the interim, however, establishing the core principles of the Brian Flores program, as well as developing young talent, both capture the forefront of this year’s training camp objectives.
Over the next two weeks, we will get you familiar with each player on the roster. With biographies, quick-hitter scouting notes, and a prediction on the player’s ultimate role on the 2019 Dolphins, this serves as your guide for Miami’s summer practice session.
Specialists
Overview:
The whole band is back…except for the front man. After nine years with Miami, Darren Rizzi is taking his talents to the Big Easy after a fruitless interview for the Dolphins Head Coaching vacancy.
John Denney is back, but he has competition.
Matt Haack is back, but he has competition.
Jason Sanders is the only kicker in camp after a terrific rookie season.
Danny Crossman is the new coordinator; he comes over from Buffalo, by way of Detroit and Carolina previously. Crossman was relieved in Buffalo after the Bills Special Teams unit cumulatively ranked 31st in the league.
John Denney – 14 years of service (15th in MIA)
Jersey: 92
College: BYU
Opening Day Age: 40.7 (possibly ageless)
Contract Details: 1 year remaining, $1.1M total, $90K guaranteed
With 15 years of experience, and as many pro bowls as the rest of the Dolphins roster combined (2), John Denney has transcended cult hero status into bonafide Dolphins legend.
Can you remember his last botched snap? I can’t. He’s regularly pacing the gunners on punt team, has two fumble recoveries to his credit, and has an active 224 games played streak.
2019 Projected Role: Long Snapper
Jason Sanders – 1 year of service (2nd in MIA)
Jersey: 7
College: New Mexico
Opening Day Age: 23.8
Contract Details: 3 years remaining, $2M total, $0 guaranteed
Coach Rizzi’s parting gift to the Phins, Sanders was aces during his rookie campaign. Nailing 90% of his field goals (18-for-20) and 35-of-36 point-after tries, Sanders also has one buzzer beater on his resume (week 6 against Chicago in overtime).
Miami ranked second in touchback percentage last year, but the coaching staff might ask for more kicks in-play in 2019 — an adjustment for Sanders.
2019 Projected Role: Place Kicker
Matt Haack – 2 years of service (3rd in MIA)
Jersey: 2
College: Arizona State
Opening Day Age: 25.2
Contract Details: 1 year remaining, $645K total, $0 guaranteed
Consistency has not been Haack’s calling card. Lapses in hang-time and distance resulted in the league’s 25th-best average in 2018.
2019 Projected Role: Camp cut
Stone Wilson – Rookie
Jersey: 6
College: Florida International
Opening Day Age: 22.0
Contract Details: 3 years remaining, $1.8M total, $0 guaranteed
Averaging 44 yard-per-punt last year, Wilson has a chance to push incumbent Matt Haack for the punting job.
2019 Projected Role: Punter
Wesley Farnsworth – Rookie
Jersey: 1
College: Nevada
Opening Day Age: 22
Contract Details: 3 years remaining, $1.8M total, $0 guaranteed
Farnsworth is in a tricky spot. Winning the job would be a big individual accomplishment, but wiping out the team’s longest-tenured player won’t make Farnsworth a popular player among the fan base.
2019 Projected Role: Camp cut
Dolphins 2019 Specialists at a Glance:
Sanders’ successful rookie season puts Miami in an enviable financial position. On a minimum deal for the next three years, the Dolphins could have the most important position in the group locked up for the foreseeable future.
Haack’s ups and downs make him replaceable, but Wilson will need to have an impressive camp and preseason to seize the job.
Denney has warded off all competition, but his salary requires that he beats out Farnsworth unequivocally.
The biggest question comes from the coaching change. Rizzi’s units were typically disciplined and solid — if not spectacular.
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins 53-Man Roster and Game-By-Game 2019 Predictions Part 1
Game-By-Game Predictions Part 1
The football season never fails to disappoint. Though it’s impossible to perfectly predict the season, that doesn’t stop us from trying. A fun exercise, here’s the first attempt at predicting Miami’s 53-man roster and eventual record for the 2019 season.
Projected Opening Day 53-Man Roster:
|Position
|Players (53 – 24 offense, 26 defense, 3 special)
|QB (2)
|Fitzpatrick, Rosen
|RB (4)
|Drake, Ballage, Gaskin, Walton
|FB (1)
|Cox
|WR (5)
|Stills, Wilson, Grant, Parker, Williams
|TE (4)
|Allen, Gesicki, O’Leary, Smythe
|OL (8)
|Tunsil, Deiter, Kilgore, Reed, Davis
Mills, Adams, Calhoun
|DL (7)
|Wilkins, Godchaux, Taylor,
Carradine, Washington, Mbu, Ledbetter
|LB/Edge (8)
|McMillan, Baker, Alonso,
Harris, Van Ginkel, Elliott, Orchard, Hanks
|CB (8)
|Howard, Fitzpatrick, Rowe,
Davis, Armstrong, Wiltz, Needham, Aikens
|SAF (3)
|Jones, McCain, McDonald
|Spec (3)
|Denney, Sanders, Wilson
Projected Practice Squad (11):
|Position
|Player
|QB
|Jake Ruddock
|TE
|Chris Myarick
|WR
|Trenton Irwin
|OT
|Isaiah Prince
|S
|Maurice Smith
|DL
|Jamiyus Pittman
|DL
|Durval Neto*
|LB
|Tre Watson
|LB
|Sam Eguavoen
|LB
|Quentin Poling
|CB
|Montre Hartage
*Neto receives practice squad exemption per the NFL’s International Pathway Program
2019 Game-By-Game Predictions
Week 1 vs. Baltimore Ravens – September 8, 1:00 EST
After a mid-season 180-degree turn from their standard operating procedure, the Ravens became a run-heavy offense that depended on stout defense. With eight games of tape available on Lamar Jackson, the loss of several significant pieces to the stop-unit, and the miserable South Florida September weather, the Dolphins pull off the week-one upset.
Prediction:
Dolphins 19 (1-0)
Ravens 13
Week 2 vs. New England Patriots – September 15, 1:00 EST
With Tom Brady and Bill Belichick’s personal house of horrors setting the scene for Miami Miracle rematch, Brian Flores learns the teacher-pupil dynamic firsthand with a comprehensive defeat at the hand of the Evil Empire.
Prediction:
Dolphins 20 (1-1)
Patriots 31
Week 3 at Dallas Cowboys – September 22, 1:00 EST
After two long games in the Hard Rock hotbox, the Dolphins take the Brian Flores show on the road for the first time to face an elite back and offensive line. The results are not pretty on that side, nor against the sensational Dallas defense.
Prediction:
Dolphins 6 (1-2)
Cowboys 27
Week 4 vs. Los Angeles Chargers – September 29, 1:00 EST
The Chargers offer perhaps the most talented roster in the league. Traditionally, Miami owns this team in South Florida, but the waves of all-pro players is ultimately too much for the Phins to overcome heading into the bye week. The Ryan Fitzpatrick party bus comes to a stop and the switch to the kid becomes imminent.
Prediction:
Dolphins 13 (1-3)
Chargers 34
Week 5 — BYE
Week 6 vs. Washington – October 13, 1:00 EST
With Josh Rosen at the controls, the Dolphins offense gets off to a sputtering start, but the bye week allows Flores to cook up a plan to dominate Dwayne Haskins. Miami wears on Washington and pulls away late to temporarily rescue the season.
Prediction:
Dolphins 24 (2-3)
Washington 10
Week 7 at Buffalo Bills – October 20, 1:00 EST
Orchard Park – sans 2016 — is where Dolphins’ seasons typically goes to die. With a chance to climb back to .500, with a primetime game on-deck, the Dolphins keep it close till the bitter end. In the fourth quarter Josh Allen and the Bills ground game proves to be too much, and Buffalo breaks Miami hearts.
Prediction:
Dolphins 16 (2-4)
Bills 22
Week 8 at Pittsburgh Steelers – October 28, 8:15 EST
The Dolphins enter this game as double-digit dogs and garner zero attention from the pre-game coverage show. That changes when Miami comes out blazing with a plan that the Steelers coaching staff is unprepared for. Miami heads to the locker room with a lead, but the Steelers talent eventually takes over and the Dolphins come up just short, and secure a moral victory.
Prediction:
Dolphins 23 (2-5)
Steelers 24
Week 9 vs. New York Jets – November 3, 1:00 EST
An emotional late victory has the Dolphins sleepwalking early in return of Adam Gase, but the arrogant crazy eyes roaming the visiting sideline wakes the Dolphins up with an explosive second half. Sam Darnold continues to rack up interceptions against the Miami defense and Gase is forced into an uncomfortable post-game presser in the visitor’s media room.
Prediction:
Dolphins 23 (3-5)
Stej 21
Week 10 at Indianapolis Colts – November 10, 4:05 EST
After Miami’s first back-to-back wins under the new regime, the war of attrition starts to set in. The Dolphins lack-of-depth, in year-one of the rebuild, comes to the surface down the stretch and it begins with a resounding loss at the hands of the one of the AFC’s elite teams.
Prediction:
Dolphins 17 (3-6)
Colts 37
Week 11 vs. Buffalo Bills – November 17, 1:00 EST
With last year’s loss in Miami, despite tripling the Dolphins yardage output, the Bills are tasting sweet revenge and a late-season playoff push. Just like 2018, the game comes down to the last play, only this time the bad guys come out victorious.
Prediction:
Dolphins 22 (3-7)
Bills 25
Week 12 at Cleveland Browns – November 24, 1:00 EST
Another division-leader on the road, another decisive defeat. Baker Mayfield and the Browns have a playoff run in mind and refuse to slip up, at home, against a fading Dolphins club.
Prediction:
Dolphins 17 (3-8)
Browns 27
Week 13 vs. Philadelphia Eagles – December 1, 1:00 EST
With too many weapons on offense, and a solid wall of protection for comeback player of the year candidate Carson Wentz, Miami runs out of gas late.
Prediction:
Dolphins 21 (3-9)
Eagles 34
Week 14 at New York Jets – December 8, 1:00 EST
Nothing would salvage a four-game losing streak like sweeping Adam Gase and bouncing the Jets from playoff contention, but instead the slide continues. Sam Darnold got hot last December and, for the first time in his career, he beats Miami and doesn’t commit a turnover.
Prediction:
Dolphins 13 (3-10)
Stej 21
Week 15 at New York Giants – December 15, 1:00 EST
With Daniel Jones taking the reins on the Giants offense, and a soon-to-be-sacked head coach roaming the sidelines, Miami breaks the losing streak in resounding fashion. Things start to click on offense and the defensive scheme has finally taken hold as Miami romps the large men.
Prediction:
Dolphins 35 (4-10)
Giants 17
Week 16 vs. Cincinnati Bengals – December 22, 1:00 EST
The final home game of the year, and an audition for next season, the Dolphins young team feeds off the rhythm it found last week and keeps things rolling. The Dolphins score on offense, defense, and special teams, and register a second-consecutive convincing victory.
Prediction:
Dolphins 33 (5-10)
Bengals 20
Week 17 at New England Patriots – December 29, 1:00 EST
The five-game losing streak gets fans thinking about Tua Tagovailoa, but back-to-back beat downs and a halftime lead over Flores’ former team brings the fan base back in. Belichick turns the screws and finds a late winner from kicker Stephen Gostkowski sending Miami into the offseason at 6-10, but with a lot of optimism ahead of an important offseason.
Prediction:
Dolphins 27 (5-11)
Patriots 28
We will revisit this piece at the conclusion of training camp and preseason, and make any necessary amendments. As for now, we’re going with 6-10 and entering the 2020 offseason full of hope and optimism.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins add second new corner, sign David Rivers
The Dolphins have signed another cornerback right before training camp: former Buc, David Rivers
The Miami Dolphins are continuing to make moves in the wake of training camp. This time the Fins have signed another cornerback, David Rivers, and waived offensive lineman Ryan Anderson to make room on the roster.
The move comes a day after the signing of another veteran cornerback, Tyler Patmon, who bounced around three teams since 2014. One of those teams was the Miami Dolphins in 2015.
David Rivers, on the other hand, spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017 and 2018.
The Miami Dolphins official Twitter account confirmed the news during the afternoon on Tuesday, July 23.
The newest move might cause alarm since it’s the second corner in so many days to be signed onto the roster. It could be a sign of the state that the cornerback room is in or it could be the current staff finding a hidden gem in a player who had benefited from being on the practice squad for a couple years.
Rivers is a likely long shot for the final roster, but the picture will start to become more clear once the corners (and the other players) hit the field on Wednesday for training camp.
Over the next two weeks, Locked On Dolphins will bring you your one-stop shop for all things Miami Dolphins 2019 training camp
