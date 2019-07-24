Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Guide – Specialists

Over the next two weeks, Locked On Dolphins will bring you your one-stop shop for all things Miami Dolphins 2019 training camp

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Tight Ends

Wide Receivers

Offensive Line

Defensive Interior

Defensive Edge

Linebackers

Cornerbacks

Safeties

Specialists – 7/24

Game-By-Game Predictions Part 1 – 7/24 (Part 2 coming in September)

Prologue:

For the majority of the Ryan Tannehill era, the Dolphins entered training camp as dark horse candidates to seize a wildcard playoff berth. Things have changed for the worse in 2019, but the step backward comes with the hopes of constructing a perennial AFC East contender capable of winning games in January.

That’s the big-picture snapshot of the Miami Dolphins rebuild. In the interim, however, establishing the core principles of the Brian Flores program, as well as developing young talent, both capture the forefront of this year’s training camp objectives.

Over the next two weeks, we will get you familiar with each player on the roster. With biographies, quick-hitter scouting notes, and a prediction on the player’s ultimate role on the 2019 Dolphins, this serves as your guide for Miami’s summer practice session.

Specialists

Overview:

The whole band is back…except for the front man. After nine years with Miami, Darren Rizzi is taking his talents to the Big Easy after a fruitless interview for the Dolphins Head Coaching vacancy.

John Denney is back, but he has competition.

Matt Haack is back, but he has competition.

Jason Sanders is the only kicker in camp after a terrific rookie season.

Danny Crossman is the new coordinator; he comes over from Buffalo, by way of Detroit and Carolina previously. Crossman was relieved in Buffalo after the Bills Special Teams unit cumulatively ranked 31st in the league.

John Denney – 14 years of service (15th in MIA)

Jersey: 92

College: BYU

Opening Day Age: 40.7 (possibly ageless)

Contract Details: 1 year remaining, $1.1M total, $90K guaranteed

With 15 years of experience, and as many pro bowls as the rest of the Dolphins roster combined (2), John Denney has transcended cult hero status into bonafide Dolphins legend.

Can you remember his last botched snap? I can’t. He’s regularly pacing the gunners on punt team, has two fumble recoveries to his credit, and has an active 224 games played streak.

2019 Projected Role: Long Snapper

Jason Sanders – 1 year of service (2nd in MIA)

Jersey: 7

College: New Mexico

Opening Day Age: 23.8

Contract Details: 3 years remaining, $2M total, $0 guaranteed

Coach Rizzi’s parting gift to the Phins, Sanders was aces during his rookie campaign. Nailing 90% of his field goals (18-for-20) and 35-of-36 point-after tries, Sanders also has one buzzer beater on his resume (week 6 against Chicago in overtime).

Miami ranked second in touchback percentage last year, but the coaching staff might ask for more kicks in-play in 2019 — an adjustment for Sanders.

2019 Projected Role: Place Kicker

Matt Haack – 2 years of service (3rd in MIA)

Jersey: 2

College: Arizona State

Opening Day Age: 25.2

Contract Details: 1 year remaining, $645K total, $0 guaranteed

Consistency has not been Haack’s calling card. Lapses in hang-time and distance resulted in the league’s 25th-best average in 2018.

2019 Projected Role: Camp cut

Stone Wilson – Rookie

Jersey: 6

College: Florida International

Opening Day Age: 22.0

Contract Details: 3 years remaining, $1.8M total, $0 guaranteed

Averaging 44 yard-per-punt last year, Wilson has a chance to push incumbent Matt Haack for the punting job.

2019 Projected Role: Punter

Wesley Farnsworth – Rookie

Jersey: 1

College: Nevada

Opening Day Age: 22

Contract Details: 3 years remaining, $1.8M total, $0 guaranteed

Farnsworth is in a tricky spot. Winning the job would be a big individual accomplishment, but wiping out the team’s longest-tenured player won’t make Farnsworth a popular player among the fan base.

2019 Projected Role: Camp cut

Dolphins 2019 Specialists at a Glance:

Sanders’ successful rookie season puts Miami in an enviable financial position. On a minimum deal for the next three years, the Dolphins could have the most important position in the group locked up for the foreseeable future.

Haack’s ups and downs make him replaceable, but Wilson will need to have an impressive camp and preseason to seize the job.

Denney has warded off all competition, but his salary requires that he beats out Farnsworth unequivocally.

The biggest question comes from the coaching change. Rizzi’s units were typically disciplined and solid — if not spectacular.

@WingfieldNFL