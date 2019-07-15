Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Guide – Wide Receivers
Over the next two weeks, Locked On Dolphins will bring you your one-stop shop for all things Miami Dolphins 2019 training camp
Prologue:
For the majority of the Ryan Tannehill era, the Dolphins entered training camp as dark horse candidates to seize a wildcard playoff berth. Things have changed for the worse in 2019, but the step backward comes with the hopes of constructing a perennial AFC East contender capable of winning games in January.
That’s the big-picture snapshot of the Miami Dolphins rebuild. In the interim, however, establishing the core principles of the Brian Flores program, as well as developing young talent, both capture the forefront of this year’s training camp objectives.
Over the next two weeks, we will get you familiar with each player on the roster. With biographies, quick-hitter scouting notes, and a prediction on the player’s ultimate role on the 2019 Dolphins, this serves as your guide for Miami’s summer practice session.
Wide Receivers
Overview:
The crew is chocked full of familiar faces, including a second stint from the man in charge, Karl Dorrell. Serving as the wide receivers of the 2008 division championship team — through 2010 — Dorrell shifted to the QB room in 2011. After stops in Houston, and with the Jets, Dorrell is back with the Dolphins perimeter playmakers.
Those playmakers include a lot of explosion and big-play potential, but the absence of a commanding presence looms over the group. Who is the player that forces opposing coordinators to alter their coverage schemes?
Kenny Stills’ production flat-lined when Brock Osweiler entered the lineup, but the inclusion of one of the game’s best deep-ball throwers could resurrect Stills’ impact on the box score.
Albert Wilson was off to a smashing start with his hometown Dolphins career before a hip injury cut the debut campaign short. Jakeem Grant has a say in the ‘fastest man in the league’ debate, but he too returns from an injury. Devante Parker signed a team-friendly deal to return — he gives Miami some size at the position, just as Brice Butler and impressive looking UDFA Preston Williams do, adding diversity to the X receiver position.
Kenny Stills – 6 years of service (5th in MIA)
Jersey: 10
College: Oklahoma
Opening Day Age: 27.5
Contract Details: 2 Years Remaining, $15M total, $3M guaranteed
Stills’ Film Study by Locked On Dolphins
Stills is unfairly forgotten about around football. A big-play producer from the moment he entered the league, Stills has a unique balance of experience and youth. He’s a selfless player that executes each route with the same tenacity, regardless of his position in the route-progression pecking order. He has quiet hands at the catch point, chews up distance in a hurry, and gets on top of defenders with ease.
Ryan Fitzpatrick is one of the best passers at anticipating deep coverage break downs, and getting the ball downfield early in the route.
Stills’ best position is inside as a slot receiver. He’s capable of winning with comebacks, speed-outs, and hook-ups from the boundary side X position, but he’s deadliest on overs, corner, posts, and takeoffs from in inside split.
Early leader in the clubhouse for best throw of the weekend. Tannehill to Stills makes that a pretty regular occurrence. pic.twitter.com/aJmP15Bky5
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 23, 2018
2019 Projected Role: Starter, 85%+ snap taker
Albert Wilson – 5 years of service (2nd in MIA)
Jersey: 15
College: Georgia State
Opening Day Age: 27.1
Contract Details: 2 Years Remaining, $16.5M total, $7.5M guaranteed
Wilson’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins
Like Stills, Wilson’s best position is inside from the slot. His struggles against press-man coverage are avoidable with alignment and pre-snap motion. From that position, Wilson is capable of scoring from anywhere on the field. Prior to his week-seven injury, Wilson was the most elusive man after the catch in the league (lead the league in YAC and forced missed tackles).
With a lower-half built like a tree trunk, Wilson’s impeccable balance, start-stop ability, and change-of-direction make him a threat from the backfield as well. If given full clearance for the season (hip), Wilson could be the biggest X-factor on the Dolphins offense.
Albert Wilson 2018 Charting Project pic.twitter.com/bixSmKlx8q
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) May 17, 2019
2019 Projected Role: Starter, moonlighting at tailback, 80%+ snap taker
Jakeem Grant – 3 years of service (4th in MIA)
Jersey: 19
College: Texas Tech
Opening Day Age: 26.9
Contract Details: 1 Year Remaining, $720K total, $0 guaranteed
Grant’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins
Grant is the league’s best return man with budding potential as a receiver. That potential has the Ferrari has been garaged behind underwhelming receivers on the depth chart.
Grant, like Stills and Wilson, is an effective slot receiver, but he offers more upside as a perimeter option in a plus-split (outside the numbers). He’s difficult to jam and reroute because of his quick-twitch movement and release skill set, and he commands safety help in man coverage.
It’s a contract year for Grant. The only things preventing him from earning a substantial new deal are health and opportunity.
Outstanding design made possible because of the sheer speed of Jakeem Grant. pic.twitter.com/oRa5N5q2Z2
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) June 21, 2018
2019 Projected Role: Starter, return specialist, 65% snap taker
Devante Parker – 4 years of service (5th in MIA)
Jersey: 11
College: Louisville
Opening Day Age: 26.3
Contract Details: 2 Years Remaining, $10M total, $4.5M guaranteed
Parker’s reworked contract speaks to his determination to change the legacy he’s left on Miami football to date. Brief glimpses of dominant, attention commanding skills tantalize Dolphins fans annually, but the consistency in his game has yet to materialize.
The real hang-up with Parker is not the inconsistency in his performance, but rather his durability. Parker has missed games each year of his career with the nature and severity of those ailments questioned by the fan base.
If Parker is capable of realizing his potential, and living up to his first-round status, this Dolphins receiving corps can cause a lot of problems for opposing defenses. The number of fans believing in that possibility as a reality is bordering between slim and none, however.
Simple video but a lot of nuggets:
1.) The RPO just has to be part of the up-tempo offense we want to run.
2.) That might be the best release Devante Parker has ever had against press – physical.
3.) Accurate passing leads to YAC. We missed that badly in 2017. pic.twitter.com/nU1uw0ZjpQ
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) May 30, 2018
2019 Projected Role: Backup, X receiver, 50% snap taker
Brice Butler – 6 years of service (2nd in MIA)
Jersey: 17
College: San Diego State
Opening Day Age: 29.3
Contract Details: 1 Year Remaining, $805K total, $0 guaranteed
Butler was a pleasant surprise as an in-season addition in 2018. His compensation-figure makes him a difficult asset to move on from, but he might be facing a log-jam situation for the role he’s looking to fill. Using length and leverage to win from the boundary, Butler is the top challenger to Parker’s stranglehold on the X position.
Earning the fifth receiver spot requires Butler to play on special teams. Butler was one of two Dolphins receivers (Parker the other) who didn’t play a special teams snap in 2018.
2019 Projected Role: Camp Cut
Preston Williams – Rookie
Jersey: 82
College: Colorado State
Opening Day Age: 22.5
Contract Details: 3 Years Remaining, $1.7M total, $0 guaranteed
Williams was the star of offseason camp. Elevating over everyone to pull in multiple red zone touchdowns, Williams showcased the skill set that made him a five-star high school recruit. After off-field issues landed Williams at Colorado State via a transfer, the rebounder returned to his highlight reel style.
Hauling in 96 passes for 1,345 yards and 14 touchdowns, Williams fits the prototype for the position. He’ll need some seasoning and refinement as a route runner, but he could serve as Miami’s hidden gem of the offseason.
2019 Projected Role: Backup, red-zone package specialist, 10-20% snap taker
Isaiah Ford – 2 years of service (3rd in MIA)
Jersey: 84
College: Virginia Tech
Opening Day Age: 23.5
Contract Details: 1 Year Remaining, $570K total, $0 guaranteed
An oft-injured, seventh-round pick of a previous regime, it’s an uphill climb for Ford to make the roster. He was promoted to the active roster for the first time last December, but only saw 13 snaps on offense (0 on special teams). It’s difficult to imagine Ford earning anything more than a spot on the practice squad.
2019 Projected Role: Camp cut
Reece Horn – 2 years of service (1st in MIA)
Jersey: 18
College: Indianapolis
Opening Day Age: 26.4
Contract Details: 2 Years Remaining, $1.1M total, $0 guaranteed
With stops in Tennessee, Indianapolis and in Memphis, Horn has had a long road since his college days at Indianapolis State. Horn’s Memphis film from this spring’s AAF action earned him a shot with the Dolphins. He’s built similarly to the aforementioned receivers vying for work at the X position, but he’ll need a perfect camp to supplant the names ahead of him.
2019 Projected Role: Camp cut
Trenton Irwin – Rookie
Jersey: 16
College: Stanford
Opening Day Age: 23.4
Contract Details: 3 Years Remaining, $1.7M total, $0 guaranteed
With reliable hands and quality spatial awareness, Irwin fits in with the New England style scheme that Chad O’Shea likely brings to Miami. He’s not going to win with speed and strength, but he’s a master of the fine details to create separation. He has a great shot to make the practice squad.
2019 Projected Role: Camp Cut, practice squad
2019 Dolphins Wide Receivers at a Glance:
This group is littered with high-end number-two options, but the lack of a true coverage commanding number-one limits the overall upside of the room. Preston Williams’ outside shot at becoming that player, paired with Devante Parker’s annual camp MVP act likely means Miami is back in the market for finding that player next offseason.
Stills, Wilson, and Grant are far-and-away the best three of this group and either one could pass the 1,000-yard threshold this season. Miami figures to spread the ball around, and the receivers that quickly develop chemistry with the quarterback and regularly, correctly identify the sight adjustments in this offense will have the most staying power.
Miami Dolphins
As he did for DeSean Jackson, Ryan Fitzpatrick Relaunches Kenny Stills
Revamped Dolphins quarterback room, vertical passing game, spells good news for Miami’s best receiver, bad news for the AFC East
When a receiver clocks a sub-4.4 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine, he is quickly dubbed a deep threat. Blazing speed is a non-negotiable trait for stretching the field vertically, but removing the top off of the defense requires more than just the number on a stop watch.
For Kenny Stills, a 4.38-forty is just part of the equation.
Five days after his 21st birthday, Stills entered the league as a fifth-round pick of the New Orleans Saints. Coming from college football’s 12th-ranked offense, Stills stepped into the NFL’s third best attack and made an immediate impact.
With scoring plays of 76, 69, 52, 42, and 34 yards (and a 67-yard play that didn’t find pay dirt), Stills instantly entered the upper-echelon of deep-ball receivers at the professional ranks. Six of Stills 32 receptions came via passes that traveled more than 20 yards (18.8% of his receptions in that rookie season). With 14 total deep targets, Stills caught 42.9% of those deep targets for 340 yards and five touchdowns.
Kenny Stills’ rookie year big-play highlight reel. pic.twitter.com/wB3hUFJHjJ
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 14, 2019
The efficiency metrics were eye-popping. Stills averaged 24.3 yards-per-deep-target, and a 35.7% touchdown rate — both numbers top among all NFL receivers (narrowly edging out Jordy Nelson.
Stills was back at it in his second year. Though his total yards-per-catch average dipped from an even 20 down to 14.8, the metric was a product of greater inclusion in the rest of the passing tree. In addition to Still’s overall catch rate jumping +11.9% from the rookie campaign, his deep receiving stayed on track.
Stills caught 64.3% of his targets traveling 20-yards-or-more at an average of 26.4 yards-per-target, and a touchdown rate of 14.3%. The catch rate and yards-per-target figures both ranked first in the NFL, and the touchdown rate checked in at 10th in the league.
Then, after two highly productive years, Stills was sent to Miami to provide the Dolphins with a desperately needed deep threat after the Mike Wallace experiment capsized. The fit was that of a square peg in a round hole, however, as Miami incorporated one of the NFL’s most conservative passing systems under Bill Lazor.
Moving from a vertical-friendly attack to a scheme that was built around the screen and short game, Stills’ deep-ball production plummeted. The NFL’s two-time deep ball efficiency championship belt-holder dropped to a 34.8% catch rate for a paltry 11.7 yards-per-target, and an 8.7% touchdown rate on deep shots.
Then, in 2016, Stills was back to making life miserable on the last line of opposing defenses. Eight of his nine touchdown receptions came on throws of 24-or-more air yards. Stills chewed up 380 yards on 19 targets (20 yards-per-target) — fourth best among qualifying receivers. He caught 47.4% of those deep targets with a 42.1% touchdown rate — best in football.
After the 2016 season Stills was rewarded for his deep-ball dominance with a new contract, but would struggle to find consistency from the quarterback position over the next 31 games. Just as Stills was developing synchronicity with Ryan Tannehill, the starting quarterback became increasingly injury-prone over the next two seasons.
Stills was left to catch passes from Jay Cutler (14 starts), Matt Moore (2 starts), David Fales (1 game, entered on the second possession), Brock Osweiler (5 starts) and Tannehill (11 starts). Stills found a reasonably consistent level of deep success in the 11 Tannehill starts, as well as some instant chemistry with Moore.
Despite the influx-state of the quarterback position, Stills remained atop the deep-ball leaderboard in volume, but his efficiency metric took a hit. Stills registered yards-per-target clips of 11.4 and 11.0 in 2017 and 2018 respectively. The touchdown rates took significant hits as well, dropping as low as 12.5% and 11.7%.
So what does all of this mean for 2019? Ryan Fitzpatrick is the next quarterback to take the keys to the Ferrari (Stills). Fitzpatrick has been one of the game’s most effective downfield passers in recent years.
Among quarterbacks with 200 deep-ball drop backs in 2018, Fitzpatrick ranked 8th in completion percentage, 5th in passer rating, and 2nd in touchdown rate.
Absent of the big arm capable of pushing the ball down the field from any platform, Fitzpatrick excels in anticipation and an aggressive style to remain on the attack regardless of the situation.
Stills’ deep-ball production dip in 2017 was significant, but the successful blips occurred when Miami turned to backup quarterback Matt Moore. Like Fitzpatrick, Moore isn’t known for his arm, but plays with an aggressive style augmented by advanced anticipation traits.
Here are four videos showing applicable comparisons between Stills time in Miami with Matt Moore (one throw from Ryan Tannehill) and the similarities between the Ryan Fitzpatrick and DeSean Jackson connection.
There’s a comparison between DeSean Jackson playing with Ryan Fitzpatrick and Kenny stills playing with Matt Moore. Here we see how speed forces a leverage declaration, and site adjustments against that leverage create big players in the passing game. pic.twitter.com/8AMh8loVeA
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 13, 2019
Long as the quarterback is able to look off the backside defenders and anticipate deep routes coming open, speed receivers can put corners in great peril and create blind spots as a result. pic.twitter.com/R2HbLs56jD
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 13, 2019
Speed, sight adjustments and attacking blind spots once again leads to big plays in the vertical passing game. Press the toes, force the hips to show you where he’s going, and it’s goodbye. pic.twitter.com/Ry52NmMYFv
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 14, 2019
Those inside splits, tight to the formation, often lead to over routes. Once we see the safety help, or the man corner declare his intentions with the hips, we run away from them. pic.twitter.com/qI4s4WFK0O
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 14, 2019
Pigeonholing Kenny Stills solely as a deep threat is disingenuous. Stills is the best on Miami’s roster at winning with a clean release off the line-of-scrimmage, and is the most consistent at finding his landmarks. He’s entirely selfless, committing everything he has to each route, regardless of his hierarchy in the progression of that particular play.
Of all the shortcomings Dolphins fans found in Tannehill’s game over his seven-year stint, the most apt accusation was his timing and lack of anticipatory acumen. Failing to recognize these subtle leverage positions, and blind spots of the defense, trust was difficult to develop for Tannehill and his speedsters. Showing a lack of faith that the speed receiver will win by turning on the jets, Miami’s big plays often came exclusively from blown coverages.
With Matt Moore, there was a greater inclusion of the vertical game, but also more risk. That’s the brand of football Ryan Fitzpatrick brings to Miami.
That’s the kind of football that can rejuvenate Kenny Stills’ production as a Dolphin.
News
Assistant HC/QB Coach Jim Caldwell Takes Leave Of Absence
The Miami Dolphins have announced that Assistant HC/Quarterbacks Coach, Jim Caldwell will be taking a leave of absence from the Miami Dolphins, citing heath reasons.
Jim Caldwell brings an experienced level of coaching leadership to Miami as the Dolphins aim to mentor their young QB prospect, Josh Rosen.
Caldwell is still expected to be available as a consultant and information resource for the team through the 2019 season, but clearly there are larger pressing concerns for the 64 year old coach.
Brian Flores had surrounded himself with experienced staff heading into his debut season as Head Coach and the impact of Caldwell’s regular presence will likely only make the road a little more difficult.
Whatever the issues may be, our best wishes at Locked On Dolphins go to Coach Caldwell for a speedy and full recovery.
“Our focus is on Jim’s health and supporting him in every way that we can. With his knowledge and experience, Jim has been an invaluable member to our coaching staff and will continue to serve as a sounding board for me throughout the season.” – Coach Brian Flores
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 13, 2019
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Guide – Tight Ends
Over the next two weeks, Locked On Dolphins will bring you your one-stop shop for all things Miami Dolphins 2019 training camp
Prologue:
For the majority of the Ryan Tannehill era, the Dolphins entered training camp as dark horse candidates to seize a wildcard playoff berth. Things have changed for the worse in 2019, but the step backward comes with the hopes of constructing a perennial AFC East contender capable of winning games in January.
That’s the big-picture snapshot of the Miami Dolphins rebuild. In the interim, however, establishing the core principles of the Brian Flores program, as well as developing young talent, both capture the forefront of this year’s training camp objectives.
Over the next two weeks, we will get you familiar with each player on the roster. With biographies, quick-hitter scouting notes, and a prediction on the player’s ultimate role on the 2019 Dolphins, this serves as your guide for Miami’s summer practice session.
Tight Ends
Overview:
Injuries and a lack of production from the position, through four weeks in 2018, led to the signing of Nick O’Leary last October. O’Leary’s arrival made the Miami ground game more versatile and coincided with a reduction in playing time for Mike Gesicki. Both are back in 2019, along with fellow 2018 draft choice Durham Smythe. The big off-season addition comes by-way of one of the game’s best inline blocking tight ends, Dwayne Allen.
Plenty of unknowns exist in this Dolphins tight end room; from the pending nature of Gesicki and Smythe’s development, to the man directing the position group. George Godsey has been coaching for 15 years, but only two of those seasons were served at the tight end position (2012-2013 with New England).
With Miami’s running scheme expansion last year, tight ends were given more responsibilities — including H-back duties. Now, with the imminent inclusion of a package that features a fullback, it stands to reason that even more is added to the proverbial plate of this young tight end room.
Dwayne Allen – 7 years of service (1st in MIA)
Jersey: 89
College: Clemson
Opening Day Age: 29.5
Contract Details: 2 Years Remaining, $6.5M total, $1.3M guaranteed
Allen’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins
After flashing in college — and as a rookie — as a legitimate seam-busting target, Allen’s role has shifted dramatically. He’s purely an inline blocker that functions almost exclusively as an additional lineman. Of his 431 total snaps last year, Allen was only in-pattern for 130 (44 as a pass blocker and 257 as a run blocker).
Allen was consistently exceptional in pass pro, but struggled with the rest of his game. According to Pro Football Focus, Allen was the lowest graded offensive player on the 2018 Patriots roster.
Allen climbs to the second level with excellent technique to seal off Roquan Smith. pic.twitter.com/CO1FGtHQI9
— Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) March 9, 2019
2019 Projected Role: Primary inline tight end, 60% snap-taker
Mike Gesicki – 1 year of service (2nd in MIA)
Jersey: 88
College: Penn State
Opening Day Age: 23.9
Contract Details: 3 Years Remaining, $3.2M total, $0 guaranteed
Gesicki’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins
The learning curve for the uber-athletic, former volleyball star was steep in Gesicki’s rookie season. Often late off the snap, regularly chucked in pass protection and rerouted in-pattern, Gesicki’s lack of functional strength was frequently on display.
On top of the challenges of adapting his game for the professional level, Gesicki’s usage was puzzling. A glorified receiver, Gesicki operates best as an F tight end — a detached, move-piece. Still, Adam Gase dialed up 60% of Gesicki’s reps inline last season.
The Allen signing frees up Gesicki to flex out and do his damage where he belongs, in the slot or to the boundary as a receiver.
Inject this version of Mike Gesicki into my veins. The strength working back down the stem and catching the ball away from his frame — vintage get sexy. pic.twitter.com/cepui0r7di
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) May 17, 2019
2019 Projected Role: Primary flex tight end, 60% snap taker
Nick O’Leary – 4 years of service (2nd in MIA)
Jersey: 83
College: Florida State
Opening Day Age: 27.0
Contract Details: 1 Year Remaining, $1M total, $500k guaranteed
O’Leary’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins
The star feature of Miami’s split-zone running game in 2018 (utilizes an off-set tight end to dig out the backside edge), O’Leary found a role immediately upon signing with the Dolphins. His production in the passing game fizzled after his big day against the Bears, but he’s a versatile option that allows the offense to disguise its play calls.
O’Leary provides Miami with quality depth at a position that was ravaged by injuries last season.
Ground game thread. Miami used multiple designs from similar looks to keep the Bears on their heels.
Up first is a good looking split zone play. Larson drives his man off the ball (but doesn’t finish), O’Leary with the excellent dig out. pic.twitter.com/rwFNxJC6Fq
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 16, 2018
2019 Projected Role: Backup tight end, backup fullback, 30% snap taker
Durham Smythe – 1 year of service (2nd in MIA)
Jersey: 81
College: Notre Dame
Opening Day Age: 24.0
Contract Details: 3 years Remaining, $2M total, $0 guaranteed
Smythe’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins
If O’Leary and Allen are nearly exclusive blocking types, then Smythe was prohibited from going out in-pattern in college. One of the focal points of Notre Dame’s nation-leading ground game in 2017, Smythe came to Miami something of a project player.
Smythe had his moments hitting crucial blocks to seal off big allies for the back, but he was — as expected — a non-factor in the passing game, and a bit of a liability with his assignments. This season should provide a considerable jump for the second-year, body-beautiful tight end.
The big Drake run. Nice work by Smythe and Wilson.
Oh, and Kenyan Drake is still really fucking good. pic.twitter.com/1H3Wn0y2XR
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 18, 2018
2019 Projected Role: Backup tight end, 20% snap taker
Clive Walford – 4 years of service (1st in MIA)
Jersey: 87
College: Miami
Opening Day Age: 27.9
Contract Details: 1 Year Remaining, $720K total, $0 guaranteed
The Dolphins put a waiver claim on Walford last year when he was cut by Oakland, but so did the Jets, who had higher priority. A year later, Walford returns to his college stomping grounds on a minimum contract with no guarantees. With similar player-types ahead of him on the depth chart, it’s a tall order for Walford to make the roster; he might need an injury to open a path.
2019 Projected Role: Camp cut
Chris Myarick – Rookie
Jersey: 85
College: Temple
Opening Day Age: 23.2
Contract Details: 3 Years Remaining, $1.8M total, $0 guaranteed
Yet another Dolphins tight end, yet another athletic player built like a house. Myarick played at Temple, where it’s a requirement to play tough, hard-nosed football. That’s Myarick’s path to a job this year with Miami — most likely on the practice squad as a backup option to Allen, O’Leary, and Smythe.
2019 Projected Role: Camp cut, practice squad
2019 Dolphins Tight Ends at a Glance:
A clear prototype at the position has been established. Each of these players falls in the 250-260-pound range with Gesicki functioning as the only F-type. The rest are bruising, inline, extra-linemen type that are here to establish an identity and ground game.
Ideally, the presence of Allen allows Gesicki to bounce around the formation in 12-personnel, but also flex out as the secondary slot receiver in 11-personnel. Nick O’Leary might serve as the team’s backup fullback behind rookie Chandler Cox — that battle bears as much intrigue as the competition between O’Leary and Smythe for reps behind Gesicki and Allen.
This year is all about developing Gesicki and one of the young players behind Allen. With two recent draft picks, and a free agent investment at the position, the Dolphins need more from this group than what it got last year.
