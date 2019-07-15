Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Guide – Wide Receivers

Over the next two weeks, Locked On Dolphins will bring you your one-stop shop for all things Miami Dolphins 2019 training camp

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Tight Ends

Wide Receivers

Offensive Line – 7/16

Defensive Interior – 7/17

Defensive End – 7/18

Linebackers – 7/19

Cornerbacks – 7/22

Safeties – 7/23

Specialists – 7/24

Game-By-Game Predictions Part 1 – 7/24 (Part 2 coming in September)

Prologue:

For the majority of the Ryan Tannehill era, the Dolphins entered training camp as dark horse candidates to seize a wildcard playoff berth. Things have changed for the worse in 2019, but the step backward comes with the hopes of constructing a perennial AFC East contender capable of winning games in January.

That’s the big-picture snapshot of the Miami Dolphins rebuild. In the interim, however, establishing the core principles of the Brian Flores program, as well as developing young talent, both capture the forefront of this year’s training camp objectives.

Over the next two weeks, we will get you familiar with each player on the roster. With biographies, quick-hitter scouting notes, and a prediction on the player’s ultimate role on the 2019 Dolphins, this serves as your guide for Miami’s summer practice session.

Wide Receivers

Overview:

The crew is chocked full of familiar faces, including a second stint from the man in charge, Karl Dorrell. Serving as the wide receivers of the 2008 division championship team — through 2010 — Dorrell shifted to the QB room in 2011. After stops in Houston, and with the Jets, Dorrell is back with the Dolphins perimeter playmakers.

Those playmakers include a lot of explosion and big-play potential, but the absence of a commanding presence looms over the group. Who is the player that forces opposing coordinators to alter their coverage schemes?

Kenny Stills’ production flat-lined when Brock Osweiler entered the lineup, but the inclusion of one of the game’s best deep-ball throwers could resurrect Stills’ impact on the box score.

Albert Wilson was off to a smashing start with his hometown Dolphins career before a hip injury cut the debut campaign short. Jakeem Grant has a say in the ‘fastest man in the league’ debate, but he too returns from an injury. Devante Parker signed a team-friendly deal to return — he gives Miami some size at the position, just as Brice Butler and impressive looking UDFA Preston Williams do, adding diversity to the X receiver position.

Kenny Stills – 6 years of service (5th in MIA)

Jersey: 10

College: Oklahoma

Opening Day Age: 27.5

Contract Details: 2 Years Remaining, $15M total, $3M guaranteed

Stills’ Film Study by Locked On Dolphins

Stills is unfairly forgotten about around football. A big-play producer from the moment he entered the league, Stills has a unique balance of experience and youth. He’s a selfless player that executes each route with the same tenacity, regardless of his position in the route-progression pecking order. He has quiet hands at the catch point, chews up distance in a hurry, and gets on top of defenders with ease.

Ryan Fitzpatrick is one of the best passers at anticipating deep coverage break downs, and getting the ball downfield early in the route.

Stills’ best position is inside as a slot receiver. He’s capable of winning with comebacks, speed-outs, and hook-ups from the boundary side X position, but he’s deadliest on overs, corner, posts, and takeoffs from in inside split.

Early leader in the clubhouse for best throw of the weekend. Tannehill to Stills makes that a pretty regular occurrence. pic.twitter.com/aJmP15Bky5 — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 23, 2018

2019 Projected Role: Starter, 85%+ snap taker

Albert Wilson – 5 years of service (2nd in MIA)

Jersey: 15

College: Georgia State

Opening Day Age: 27.1

Contract Details: 2 Years Remaining, $16.5M total, $7.5M guaranteed

Wilson’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins

Like Stills, Wilson’s best position is inside from the slot. His struggles against press-man coverage are avoidable with alignment and pre-snap motion. From that position, Wilson is capable of scoring from anywhere on the field. Prior to his week-seven injury, Wilson was the most elusive man after the catch in the league (lead the league in YAC and forced missed tackles).

With a lower-half built like a tree trunk, Wilson’s impeccable balance, start-stop ability, and change-of-direction make him a threat from the backfield as well. If given full clearance for the season (hip), Wilson could be the biggest X-factor on the Dolphins offense.

Albert Wilson 2018 Charting Project pic.twitter.com/bixSmKlx8q — DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) May 17, 2019

2019 Projected Role: Starter, moonlighting at tailback, 80%+ snap taker

Jakeem Grant – 3 years of service (4th in MIA)

Jersey: 19

College: Texas Tech

Opening Day Age: 26.9

Contract Details: 1 Year Remaining, $720K total, $0 guaranteed

Grant’s Film Study by Locked On Dolphins

Grant is the league’s best return man with budding potential as a receiver. That potential has the Ferrari has been garaged behind underwhelming receivers on the depth chart.

Grant, like Stills and Wilson, is an effective slot receiver, but he offers more upside as a perimeter option in a plus-split (outside the numbers). He’s difficult to jam and reroute because of his quick-twitch movement and release skill set, and he commands safety help in man coverage.

It’s a contract year for Grant. The only things preventing him from earning a substantial new deal are health and opportunity.

Outstanding design made possible because of the sheer speed of Jakeem Grant. pic.twitter.com/oRa5N5q2Z2 — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) June 21, 2018

2019 Projected Role: Starter, return specialist, 65% snap taker

Devante Parker – 4 years of service (5th in MIA)

Jersey: 11

College: Louisville

Opening Day Age: 26.3

Contract Details: 2 Years Remaining, $10M total, $4.5M guaranteed

Parker’s reworked contract speaks to his determination to change the legacy he’s left on Miami football to date. Brief glimpses of dominant, attention commanding skills tantalize Dolphins fans annually, but the consistency in his game has yet to materialize.

The real hang-up with Parker is not the inconsistency in his performance, but rather his durability. Parker has missed games each year of his career with the nature and severity of those ailments questioned by the fan base.

If Parker is capable of realizing his potential, and living up to his first-round status, this Dolphins receiving corps can cause a lot of problems for opposing defenses. The number of fans believing in that possibility as a reality is bordering between slim and none, however.

Simple video but a lot of nuggets: 1.) The RPO just has to be part of the up-tempo offense we want to run.

2.) That might be the best release Devante Parker has ever had against press – physical.

3.) Accurate passing leads to YAC. We missed that badly in 2017. pic.twitter.com/nU1uw0ZjpQ — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) May 30, 2018

2019 Projected Role: Backup, X receiver, 50% snap taker

Brice Butler – 6 years of service (2nd in MIA)

Jersey: 17

College: San Diego State

Opening Day Age: 29.3

Contract Details: 1 Year Remaining, $805K total, $0 guaranteed

Butler was a pleasant surprise as an in-season addition in 2018. His compensation-figure makes him a difficult asset to move on from, but he might be facing a log-jam situation for the role he’s looking to fill. Using length and leverage to win from the boundary, Butler is the top challenger to Parker’s stranglehold on the X position.

Earning the fifth receiver spot requires Butler to play on special teams. Butler was one of two Dolphins receivers (Parker the other) who didn’t play a special teams snap in 2018.

2019 Projected Role: Camp Cut

Preston Williams – Rookie

Jersey: 82

College: Colorado State

Opening Day Age: 22.5

Contract Details: 3 Years Remaining, $1.7M total, $0 guaranteed

Williams was the star of offseason camp. Elevating over everyone to pull in multiple red zone touchdowns, Williams showcased the skill set that made him a five-star high school recruit. After off-field issues landed Williams at Colorado State via a transfer, the rebounder returned to his highlight reel style.

Hauling in 96 passes for 1,345 yards and 14 touchdowns, Williams fits the prototype for the position. He’ll need some seasoning and refinement as a route runner, but he could serve as Miami’s hidden gem of the offseason.

2019 Projected Role: Backup, red-zone package specialist, 10-20% snap taker

Isaiah Ford – 2 years of service (3rd in MIA)

Jersey: 84

College: Virginia Tech

Opening Day Age: 23.5

Contract Details: 1 Year Remaining, $570K total, $0 guaranteed

An oft-injured, seventh-round pick of a previous regime, it’s an uphill climb for Ford to make the roster. He was promoted to the active roster for the first time last December, but only saw 13 snaps on offense (0 on special teams). It’s difficult to imagine Ford earning anything more than a spot on the practice squad.

2019 Projected Role: Camp cut

Reece Horn – 2 years of service (1st in MIA)

Jersey: 18

College: Indianapolis

Opening Day Age: 26.4

Contract Details: 2 Years Remaining, $1.1M total, $0 guaranteed

With stops in Tennessee, Indianapolis and in Memphis, Horn has had a long road since his college days at Indianapolis State. Horn’s Memphis film from this spring’s AAF action earned him a shot with the Dolphins. He’s built similarly to the aforementioned receivers vying for work at the X position, but he’ll need a perfect camp to supplant the names ahead of him.

2019 Projected Role: Camp cut

Trenton Irwin – Rookie

Jersey: 16

College: Stanford

Opening Day Age: 23.4

Contract Details: 3 Years Remaining, $1.7M total, $0 guaranteed

With reliable hands and quality spatial awareness, Irwin fits in with the New England style scheme that Chad O’Shea likely brings to Miami. He’s not going to win with speed and strength, but he’s a master of the fine details to create separation. He has a great shot to make the practice squad.

2019 Projected Role: Camp Cut, practice squad

2019 Dolphins Wide Receivers at a Glance:

This group is littered with high-end number-two options, but the lack of a true coverage commanding number-one limits the overall upside of the room. Preston Williams’ outside shot at becoming that player, paired with Devante Parker’s annual camp MVP act likely means Miami is back in the market for finding that player next offseason.

Stills, Wilson, and Grant are far-and-away the best three of this group and either one could pass the 1,000-yard threshold this season. Miami figures to spread the ball around, and the receivers that quickly develop chemistry with the quarterback and regularly, correctly identify the sight adjustments in this offense will have the most staying power.

@WingfieldNFL