Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Journal – Day 2 (July 26)

Mistakes Lead to Extra Conditioning as Dolphins Take a Step Back from Impressive Day-One

Dead legs, triumphs, and struggles are a part of any training camp across the National Football League. But if new Head Coach Brian Flores has anything to say about it the newest rendition of Dolphins football will limit the low-points from now until the ball kicks off in September.

After a crisp day-one, the follow-up was not as sharp. Coach’s pre-practice media availability provided the foreshadowing. A recording device fell from the podium prompting Flores to jokingly send the reporter to the T.N.T. wall.

That wouldn’t be the only trip to the wall on the day.

Flubbed exchanges, dropped passes, coverage breakdowns and inaccurate throws all made unwelcomed appearances on Friday.

Yesterday, I commended the players for doing conditioning post-practice on their own accord. Today, the entire roster had to register six 50-yard sprints prior to the final horn sounding for the morning.

Quarterbacks

It would be unfair to say everyone struggled. For the second consecutive day Ryan Fitzpatrick played like you’d expect a 15-year veteran of the league. His first two throws of the team portion were dimes over the top to Devante Parker and Brice Butler (roughly 35 and 45 yards respectively, more on those two in a moment).

Taking the first rep of every single drill, Fitzpatrick set a precedent, a mark that went unmatched by the other two for the entire day.

Most disparaging of all, Josh Rosen had a dreadful day from the word go. In the first individual period, the QBs ran a simulated pressure drill throwing to any one of three stationary coaches placed evenly across the field (left sideline, middle hashes, right sideline).

After the quarterbacks climbed from the top of their drop, a coach would verbally instruct the QB which target to shoot for. Fitzpatrick executed the drill, Rudock did the same, and Rosen sailed a throw.

This wouldn’t normally be of concern, but this was a regularity on Rosen’s Arizona tape. Any time he had to snap to the next read in his progression, his accuracy waned. The same was true of his work throwing into the flats — at that awkward angle — and that showed up today as well. Completion percentage is a misleading statistic. Putting the ball on the wrong hip or shoulder hinders the pass catcher’s ability to turn up-field, even though it goes in the books as a completion.

He would later sail another pass in a similar drill — time fleeing the imaginary pocket to the right — throwing a pass too tall for a stationary Kenny Stills. The lack of execution is one thing, but Rosen’s body language looked more like sulking than aggravation.

The quarterbacks were mixing reps with the first team receivers, but the offensive line stayed relatively similar throughout. As a result, Rosen is working on chemistry with the players that he would be throwing to on Sundays once he gets the call.

I feel confident saying that Jake Rudock was better than Rosen today, and that neither is in the same class as Fitzpatrick — yet.

Running Backs

Hopefully this is exclusive to today, but the vast majority of practice occurred on the far-field. The near-field was a combination of the specialist goofing around and install work.

One of the units that did install work was the running backs — both in the ground game and in pass protection.

Eric Studesville — who, if you’re a follower of this blog and the podcast, you know I love — was coaching his butt off today. Animated, vocal, and even using the pad a couple of times himself, there’s a high expectation for guys to pick up the blitz if they want to play.

Kalen Ballage started with the first team for the second-straight day. He began the opening goal line work as the deep back in 21-personnel, and started off the team portion in the same position.

The 21-personnel package was deployed early and often. Chandler Cox will need an ice bath tonight — he was in as much as any skill position player.

The two-back sets were not exclusive to the use of a fullback. Ballage and Kenyan Drake shared the backfield at times.

I’ve harped on first down passes to running backs since my inundation with Warren Sharp’s work, and since that has been a staple of the Patriots offense for years, it should come as little surprise that Chad O’Shea is bringing that with him to Miami. Flexing backs out wide and throwing the quick hitches against mis-matched (linebackers) off-coverage ought to be a staple of the offense.

The ground game install isn’t something I’m allowed to report on, but we did see a far-more-multiple running game last year with the addition of Studesville — no reason to think that changes.

Wide Receivers

Allen Hurns was on the field after signing a one-year deal early this morning with Miami. Though he was on the stationary bike for the majority of the day, his presence might’ve had something to do with the two stars of the day (aside from Fitzpatrick, who looks like he’ll be a regular in this category going forward).

The recipients of Fitzpatrick’s two bombs were Devante Parker and Brice Butler — two players likely in competition for snaps at the same position Hurns will compete for.

Parker has been known to do this, but something looks different this year. And to clarify on my tweet that piqued a lot of interest this morning, that phrase “ass, calves and ankles” is a scouting term. If all power comes from the lower half, then we (scouts) want to see well-defined muscle in these areas. Ankles are naturally thick or thin, but the other two can be worked on.

And Devante Parker worked on that aspect of his game this offseason. He has the look of a guy that knows his opportunities are running thin.

Brice Butler was a dangerous vertical threat in Dallas (averaged over 21 yards-per-catch in 2015 and 2017 respectively). At 6-3, 215 pounds, Miami might not be as keen on replacing him as the fans seem to be — especially after his performance today.

Seemingly the fan’s cup of tea for that job isn’t producing at that same level. Preston Williams continues to look stiff in the way he transitions in-and-out of breaks. He ran a route in one-on-one in which he changed directions several times — that’s not going to work against a live pass rush.

That’s not a problem for Jakeem Grant, however. The diminutive do-it-all play-maker might be the best route runner on the team. He can stack and work vertically off the top of his stem as well as any football player I’ve seen. Even watching him run speed-outs on air is entertaining — nobody does it like him on the roster. He did have a drop after winning on a nasty release against Torry McTyer.

Albert Wilson was held out of practice — he’s on a schedule for camp, says Coach Flores.

Tight Ends, Offensive Line, Linebackers, Defensive Line

Mike Gesicki is a highlight machine in practice, and that train continued rolling today. Miami implemented a lot of 13-personnel packages down around the goal line with mesh concepts, flats and rubs. Gesicki looks the part of a double-digit touchdown maker in the early going of camp.

Nick O’Leary looks good and has the dual functionality this staff will love. He and Durham Smythe were focal points in the running game install; you could argue that they play a different position altogether than Gesicki.

The first and second-team offensive lines were unchanged:

First: Tunsil-Reed-Kilgore-Davis-Mills

Second: Jones-Smith (one name)-Deiter-Fuller-Dunn-Sterup

It’s difficult to get a look at the pass rush vs. offensive line battle as it is in shells. Couple that with the practice occurring 100 yards away and it’s nearly impossible.

Miami varied its fronts with plenty of Jerome Baker and Charles Harris acting as overhang linebackers in odd fronts, but the little I saw showed minimal pressure against either line group.

Baker has been — sort of — the story of camp. After working all over the formation yesterday, he was out early for practice with Kiko Alonso working on first-step drills. They were attacking downhill in tandem, and the look of the drill suggests that Baker will play everything from on-ball edge to dollar-linebacker.

Baker looks the part — he’s jacked.

Sam Eguavoen’s run with the first-team continued. He’s quick and instinctive — he’s got a real shot to be a considerable special teams contributor.

In fact, if we are to apply New England principles, the Dolphins will have no issues playing prominent starters on special teams. That was the case at practice as a multitude of big names worked on punt team.

Akeem Spence worked inside on the starting-front, alongside Christian Wilkins and Davon Godchaux. Godchaux jumped offside at the beginning of a team period, but he’s been responsible for a lot of clogged running lane. Wilkins is still working to get his conditioning on-track — he’ll be fine.

Adolphus Washington had a good looking rep that resulted in an interior pressure.

Jonathan Ledbetter and Dewayne Hendrix both got into the opposing backfield as well – both look the part for the base five-tech and could emerge as one of the top camp battles between the two.

Terrill Hanks, Joey Mbu, Nate Orchard and Jonathan Woodard saw some run with the second team.

Andrew Van Ginkel was on the stationary bike. As he approached the autograph line after practice, he was favoring his left leg rather gingerly.

Defensive Backs

I’m running out of superlatives for Minkah Fitzpatrick. As we’ll discuss in the recap, there’s a certain energy and tempo to these practices, and the second-year pro does his part to set the tone. He’s always the first in-line for drills, and he doesn’t fraternize — it’s all ball for Miami’s star nickel, safety, corner (with plenty of looks at the big nickel position).

Reshad Jones saw some run with the second-team — perhaps the biggest indicator that we shouldn’t look too far into the current depth chart, as it were.

Xavien Howard followed Jakeem Grant into the slot again and — again — put a stop to his dominance. Another day at the office for the league’s highest-paid corner. It would make sense that he travels with the opposition’s number one, but that will certainly be match-up based.

Eric Rowe had a nice bounce back. His time in New England, where the use of trail technique is prominent, will serve him well here. The idea is to get into the downfield hip pocket of the receiver, which forces the quarterback to put the ball in the bucket. If that happens, the DB must separate the hands of the receiver and Rowe acquitted himself well in that regard today.

So did newcomer Tyler Patmon. That technique can be stressful. Inviting the receiver up-field, without help, can create panic in younger players.

Nik Needham was the victim of the long Butler touchdown.

My favorite drill of the day came from this group. The coaches wore glove pads and the players simulated press coverage throwing punches into the bags.

Recap

Sloppy days can be out of the control of the induvial; even for professionals. It happens. The things you can always control — the things that “Take No Talent” — are in well-oiled-machine status early in camp.

There’s no walking between drills (something I’m told was normal under the previous regime), and the practices are efficient. At one point I counted nine separate drills going on at once and the players are, to a man, privy to the script. They bounce around and make the most of the 2-hour sessions.

Flores said himself that we shouldn’t be looking too far into depth chart distinctions right now. There are clear starters on the team, but Kenyan Drake and Raekwon McMillan’s apparent demotions can be explained by a variety of (non)-issues.

McMillan was nicked up in spring and is working back from that, and Drake working in-tandem behind Ballage is probably more about accelerating the learning curve for the second-year back. Ballage had some catching up to do in the passing game (receiver and blocker) and getting him acclimated is vital to Miami’s success this year.

If the team were wearing non-identifying clothing the last two days, you might think it was two separate clubs practicing. The coaches did well to vary the drills and the team portions of practice. The ball-security drill that was ran twice yesterday didn’t make it into today’s script.

This team will run the ball, run the ball, and run the ball some more. If that’s who they want to be, they need to make sure:

– They are in peak shape

– Ballage is ready to rock week-one

– The variety in the ground game is fluent across all schemes

Based on what we’ve seen through two days they aren’t there on all accounts — but should be by opening day.

