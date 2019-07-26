Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Journal – Day 2 (July 26)
Mistakes Lead to Extra Conditioning as Dolphins Take a Step Back from Impressive Day-One
Dead legs, triumphs, and struggles are a part of any training camp across the National Football League. But if new Head Coach Brian Flores has anything to say about it the newest rendition of Dolphins football will limit the low-points from now until the ball kicks off in September.
After a crisp day-one, the follow-up was not as sharp. Coach’s pre-practice media availability provided the foreshadowing. A recording device fell from the podium prompting Flores to jokingly send the reporter to the T.N.T. wall.
That wouldn’t be the only trip to the wall on the day.
Flubbed exchanges, dropped passes, coverage breakdowns and inaccurate throws all made unwelcomed appearances on Friday.
Yesterday, I commended the players for doing conditioning post-practice on their own accord. Today, the entire roster had to register six 50-yard sprints prior to the final horn sounding for the morning.
Quarterbacks
It would be unfair to say everyone struggled. For the second consecutive day Ryan Fitzpatrick played like you’d expect a 15-year veteran of the league. His first two throws of the team portion were dimes over the top to Devante Parker and Brice Butler (roughly 35 and 45 yards respectively, more on those two in a moment).
Taking the first rep of every single drill, Fitzpatrick set a precedent, a mark that went unmatched by the other two for the entire day.
Most disparaging of all, Josh Rosen had a dreadful day from the word go. In the first individual period, the QBs ran a simulated pressure drill throwing to any one of three stationary coaches placed evenly across the field (left sideline, middle hashes, right sideline).
After the quarterbacks climbed from the top of their drop, a coach would verbally instruct the QB which target to shoot for. Fitzpatrick executed the drill, Rudock did the same, and Rosen sailed a throw.
This wouldn’t normally be of concern, but this was a regularity on Rosen’s Arizona tape. Any time he had to snap to the next read in his progression, his accuracy waned. The same was true of his work throwing into the flats — at that awkward angle — and that showed up today as well. Completion percentage is a misleading statistic. Putting the ball on the wrong hip or shoulder hinders the pass catcher’s ability to turn up-field, even though it goes in the books as a completion.
He would later sail another pass in a similar drill — time fleeing the imaginary pocket to the right — throwing a pass too tall for a stationary Kenny Stills. The lack of execution is one thing, but Rosen’s body language looked more like sulking than aggravation.
The quarterbacks were mixing reps with the first team receivers, but the offensive line stayed relatively similar throughout. As a result, Rosen is working on chemistry with the players that he would be throwing to on Sundays once he gets the call.
I feel confident saying that Jake Rudock was better than Rosen today, and that neither is in the same class as Fitzpatrick — yet.
Running Backs
Hopefully this is exclusive to today, but the vast majority of practice occurred on the far-field. The near-field was a combination of the specialist goofing around and install work.
One of the units that did install work was the running backs — both in the ground game and in pass protection.
Eric Studesville — who, if you’re a follower of this blog and the podcast, you know I love — was coaching his butt off today. Animated, vocal, and even using the pad a couple of times himself, there’s a high expectation for guys to pick up the blitz if they want to play.
Kalen Ballage started with the first team for the second-straight day. He began the opening goal line work as the deep back in 21-personnel, and started off the team portion in the same position.
The 21-personnel package was deployed early and often. Chandler Cox will need an ice bath tonight — he was in as much as any skill position player.
The two-back sets were not exclusive to the use of a fullback. Ballage and Kenyan Drake shared the backfield at times.
I’ve harped on first down passes to running backs since my inundation with Warren Sharp’s work, and since that has been a staple of the Patriots offense for years, it should come as little surprise that Chad O’Shea is bringing that with him to Miami. Flexing backs out wide and throwing the quick hitches against mis-matched (linebackers) off-coverage ought to be a staple of the offense.
The ground game install isn’t something I’m allowed to report on, but we did see a far-more-multiple running game last year with the addition of Studesville — no reason to think that changes.
Wide Receivers
Allen Hurns was on the field after signing a one-year deal early this morning with Miami. Though he was on the stationary bike for the majority of the day, his presence might’ve had something to do with the two stars of the day (aside from Fitzpatrick, who looks like he’ll be a regular in this category going forward).
The recipients of Fitzpatrick’s two bombs were Devante Parker and Brice Butler — two players likely in competition for snaps at the same position Hurns will compete for.
Parker has been known to do this, but something looks different this year. And to clarify on my tweet that piqued a lot of interest this morning, that phrase “ass, calves and ankles” is a scouting term. If all power comes from the lower half, then we (scouts) want to see well-defined muscle in these areas. Ankles are naturally thick or thin, but the other two can be worked on.
And Devante Parker worked on that aspect of his game this offseason. He has the look of a guy that knows his opportunities are running thin.
Brice Butler was a dangerous vertical threat in Dallas (averaged over 21 yards-per-catch in 2015 and 2017 respectively). At 6-3, 215 pounds, Miami might not be as keen on replacing him as the fans seem to be — especially after his performance today.
Seemingly the fan’s cup of tea for that job isn’t producing at that same level. Preston Williams continues to look stiff in the way he transitions in-and-out of breaks. He ran a route in one-on-one in which he changed directions several times — that’s not going to work against a live pass rush.
That’s not a problem for Jakeem Grant, however. The diminutive do-it-all play-maker might be the best route runner on the team. He can stack and work vertically off the top of his stem as well as any football player I’ve seen. Even watching him run speed-outs on air is entertaining — nobody does it like him on the roster. He did have a drop after winning on a nasty release against Torry McTyer.
Albert Wilson was held out of practice — he’s on a schedule for camp, says Coach Flores.
Tight Ends, Offensive Line, Linebackers, Defensive Line
Mike Gesicki is a highlight machine in practice, and that train continued rolling today. Miami implemented a lot of 13-personnel packages down around the goal line with mesh concepts, flats and rubs. Gesicki looks the part of a double-digit touchdown maker in the early going of camp.
Nick O’Leary looks good and has the dual functionality this staff will love. He and Durham Smythe were focal points in the running game install; you could argue that they play a different position altogether than Gesicki.
The first and second-team offensive lines were unchanged:
First: Tunsil-Reed-Kilgore-Davis-Mills
Second: Jones-Smith (one name)-Deiter-Fuller-Dunn-Sterup
It’s difficult to get a look at the pass rush vs. offensive line battle as it is in shells. Couple that with the practice occurring 100 yards away and it’s nearly impossible.
Miami varied its fronts with plenty of Jerome Baker and Charles Harris acting as overhang linebackers in odd fronts, but the little I saw showed minimal pressure against either line group.
Baker has been — sort of — the story of camp. After working all over the formation yesterday, he was out early for practice with Kiko Alonso working on first-step drills. They were attacking downhill in tandem, and the look of the drill suggests that Baker will play everything from on-ball edge to dollar-linebacker.
Baker looks the part — he’s jacked.
Sam Eguavoen’s run with the first-team continued. He’s quick and instinctive — he’s got a real shot to be a considerable special teams contributor.
In fact, if we are to apply New England principles, the Dolphins will have no issues playing prominent starters on special teams. That was the case at practice as a multitude of big names worked on punt team.
Akeem Spence worked inside on the starting-front, alongside Christian Wilkins and Davon Godchaux. Godchaux jumped offside at the beginning of a team period, but he’s been responsible for a lot of clogged running lane. Wilkins is still working to get his conditioning on-track — he’ll be fine.
Adolphus Washington had a good looking rep that resulted in an interior pressure.
Jonathan Ledbetter and Dewayne Hendrix both got into the opposing backfield as well – both look the part for the base five-tech and could emerge as one of the top camp battles between the two.
Terrill Hanks, Joey Mbu, Nate Orchard and Jonathan Woodard saw some run with the second team.
Andrew Van Ginkel was on the stationary bike. As he approached the autograph line after practice, he was favoring his left leg rather gingerly.
Defensive Backs
I’m running out of superlatives for Minkah Fitzpatrick. As we’ll discuss in the recap, there’s a certain energy and tempo to these practices, and the second-year pro does his part to set the tone. He’s always the first in-line for drills, and he doesn’t fraternize — it’s all ball for Miami’s star nickel, safety, corner (with plenty of looks at the big nickel position).
Reshad Jones saw some run with the second-team — perhaps the biggest indicator that we shouldn’t look too far into the current depth chart, as it were.
Xavien Howard followed Jakeem Grant into the slot again and — again — put a stop to his dominance. Another day at the office for the league’s highest-paid corner. It would make sense that he travels with the opposition’s number one, but that will certainly be match-up based.
Eric Rowe had a nice bounce back. His time in New England, where the use of trail technique is prominent, will serve him well here. The idea is to get into the downfield hip pocket of the receiver, which forces the quarterback to put the ball in the bucket. If that happens, the DB must separate the hands of the receiver and Rowe acquitted himself well in that regard today.
So did newcomer Tyler Patmon. That technique can be stressful. Inviting the receiver up-field, without help, can create panic in younger players.
Nik Needham was the victim of the long Butler touchdown.
My favorite drill of the day came from this group. The coaches wore glove pads and the players simulated press coverage throwing punches into the bags.
Recap
Sloppy days can be out of the control of the induvial; even for professionals. It happens. The things you can always control — the things that “Take No Talent” — are in well-oiled-machine status early in camp.
There’s no walking between drills (something I’m told was normal under the previous regime), and the practices are efficient. At one point I counted nine separate drills going on at once and the players are, to a man, privy to the script. They bounce around and make the most of the 2-hour sessions.
Flores said himself that we shouldn’t be looking too far into depth chart distinctions right now. There are clear starters on the team, but Kenyan Drake and Raekwon McMillan’s apparent demotions can be explained by a variety of (non)-issues.
McMillan was nicked up in spring and is working back from that, and Drake working in-tandem behind Ballage is probably more about accelerating the learning curve for the second-year back. Ballage had some catching up to do in the passing game (receiver and blocker) and getting him acclimated is vital to Miami’s success this year.
If the team were wearing non-identifying clothing the last two days, you might think it was two separate clubs practicing. The coaches did well to vary the drills and the team portions of practice. The ball-security drill that was ran twice yesterday didn’t make it into today’s script.
This team will run the ball, run the ball, and run the ball some more. If that’s who they want to be, they need to make sure:
– They are in peak shape
– Ballage is ready to rock week-one
– The variety in the ground game is fluent across all schemes
Based on what we’ve seen through two days they aren’t there on all accounts — but should be by opening day.
Miami Dolphins
Brian Flores Press Conference – Training Camp (July 26)
Just before the Dolphins took to the field for Day 2 of training camp, Head Coach Brian Flores met with the media on Friday morning.
Coach Flores has been sitting in the rookie HC chair for a little under 6 months, but it is clear that his coach-speak already reaches a veteran level.
Asked about the addition of veteran WR Allen Hurns to the roster, Flores confirmed that Hurns has been signed as an opportunity to bring in talent to the team, but that the move comes without any guarantees. “There’s no solidified or locked-in spot. You gotta earn them”.
He confirmed that the front office continually look for players who can add value and depth and that it’s something which General Manager, Chris Grier and his staff do on a daily basis.
When questioned about the perceived movement in the depth chart at RB, Flores praised Kalen Ballage’s improvement and dedication over the offseason but added that “the guys will be moving around” and that it was up to RB coach and run-game co-ordinatior Eric Studesville to handle the reps in practice. The plan seems set to enable each player to gain enough reps so that they can be properly evaluated – but at the same time, those reps have to be earned.
Flores reiterated words which were first stated in his initial days in Miami, that players will be put in positions to do what they do well but rotational running backs would likely be used to keep players fresh. “We need backups, we need depth and we need versatility. That’ll be our philosophy”.
Cornerbacks and safeties will also clearly be high priorities in Flores’ defense and he is looking for key traits when it comes to being an effective piece in his defensive scheme. Tackling is Flores’ top-rated fundamental skill, but he also stated that he wants players who “play the ball in the air and play penalty-free… It takes a special player to play down after down after down… You need to work a lot of areas to be successful in this league”.
A lot of eyes will be on the health and return of Miami’s pint-sized powerhouses in Jakeem Grant and Albert Wilson as the players return to the practice field. Perhaps the Dolphins’ most explosive playmakers in the receiving group, both were praised by Coach Flores for their hard work and dedication in getting themselves back from injury into a position where they could participate in practice.
Asked about what else the duo needed work on through training camp, Flores’ coach-speak returned. “Everyone has a skill set… Being able to do those things consistently is the mark of a good player”.
Another player returning from injury, LB Raekwon McMillan was also lauded for his work so far. “He’s on top of everything in the meetings”, stated Flores, who noted that Raekwon had suffered a “little snag” earlier in the Spring, but again has worked hard to return. When asked how the 3rd year linebacker can contribute and lead in the new scheme, Flores noted “We’re looking for a physical style which fits into some of his strengths, hopefully”.
Sam Eguavoen, signed to the Dolphins out of the CFL, is another intriguing linebacker prospect who has a chance to show his skill set as training camp gets underway. Flores acknowledged the work of Chris Grier and the scouting team in getting deep into their work long before his own arrival as Head Coach. “They’re looking at everyone. He [Chris Grier] has a pulse on everyone that’s available to play football”.
With Flores at the helm, it certainly seems that he is keen to teach and develop his players and give opportunities to everyone who shows they deserve them. In the end, those at the top are the ones who will see the most playing time.
“[Yesterday] was first day install. It’s all about building up. We’ll see who’s doing what when the volume starts to increase. I don’t put too much stock into day 1”.
Flores agreed that it is the role of coaches and personnel staff to determine a player’s ceiling and development potential, but that the job is “nothing new” and this will be a continuing process as the team moves towards the regular season.
He doesn’t give away much, but I already like Flores’ honesty.
”Fairly good” was his response to the team’s conditioning after retuning to the facility for the start of camp. Add in a “fairly good” level of retention from the Spring OTAs and it was clear Flores was ready to get out to the practice field.
”Day one was day one, but we’ll see how much there is in day two. The guys understand they have to string them together, all the hard work can be undone in a couple of bad practices”.
Flores spoke early in his tenure about setting a demanding standard.
And it sure sounds like he’s going to stick to it.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins sign Wide Receiver Allen Hurns
The Miami Dolphins have signed former Jaguars and Cowboys wide receiver Allen Hurns on a 1 year deal that could be worth up to $3M.
It is only day 2 of training camp and the Miami Dolphins are adding to their wide receiver core – as ESPN’s Adam Schefter has reported the former University of Miami standout has agreed to a 1 year deal with the Miami Dolphins.
Allen Hurns, who played for the Dallas Cowboys last season, was cut earlier in the week and was seen visiting the Miami Dolphins Training Camp in Davie, FL yesterday. Hurns was a former Miami Hurricane that played his first four seasons in Jacksonville. His best season coming in 2015 with the Jags, where he totaled over 1,000 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.
The move comes as a bit of a surprise as most pundits agree the wide receiver position is one of the strongest in Miami. Adding the 6’3″ wide receiver is sure to create a bit more competition at that back end of the roster assuming Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant and DeVante Parker have solidified themselves on the roster. Hurns no doubt, brings another big bodied receiver to contend with Parker and the other former Cowboys’ receiver on the roster in Brice Butler. The camp battle at wide receiver just got a whole lot more interesting and begs the question of whether Brian Flores and his staff decide to keep 5 or 6 players at the wide receiver position.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Training Camp Journal – Day 1 (July 25)
The Dolphins First Training Camp Practice Under Brian Flores Accomplished Plenty
Brian Flores debuted his 2019 Miami Dolphins Thursday in front of a full house at the team’s training facility in Davie. The heat and humidity are annual South Florida summer traditions, but the work on the field took on an entirely new look.
Defensive Line
Davon Godchaux is the leader of a young Dolphins defensive line. After two years in an aggressive, one-gap style of line play, things are different under Flores and new Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham. At his introductory media availability, Graham discussed the desire for heavy-handed players capable of reading and reacting in a two-gap scheme.
Godchaux repeated those traits in an exclusive interview with Locked On Dolphins on Thursday.
I caught up with Davon Godchaux to talk one-gapping versus two-gapping in the new scheme. He talks about that, and his experience running a similar style in college. pic.twitter.com/n7CsvN5MUd
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 25, 2019
He led the many defensive fronts deployed by Miami on day-one. He and newcomer — and former Packers defensive lineman under Coach Graham, Joey Mbu took the bulk of the nose tackle reps.
Charles Harris looks poised to get a lot of run as a defensive end in the new defense — he had plenty of work, as did rookie Christian Wilkins. The rookie quickly became inundated with the South Florida heat. When practice broke, all 91 players found extracurricular work after the final horn. As the players exited, and the big-named guys took their interviews, a group of five players ran gassers for what seemed like a half hour.
Among them was Wilkins, who had his hands on his hips with considerable frequency throughout the day. But who can blame him? It’s flat out miserable in South Florida in July; even 15-year veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick agreed.
Quarterback
The heat may have gotten to Ryan Fitzpatrick and his beard (more on that in a second), but not much else did. Fitzpatrick is far-and-away the starting quarterback right now. He begins each session with the one’s, and it’s not difficult to see why. He’s effortless in his weight transfer. He glides around on the balls of his feet allowing him to quickly pull the trigger. Part of that comes from his high-level anticipatory skills — it was an impressive showing for a guy in his first day with a new team.
There’s still a long way to go for Josh Rosen. It’s only one day, but the ghosts from his days and Arizona might still exist. Tank Carradine put a bull rush right into Rosen’s lap and the youngster wasn’t able to get off his spot. He wound up throwing the football directly into Carradine’s facemask.
On the next snap, Rosen attempted to riffle a swing pass out to the boundary late into the progression and threw it — literally — five feet over his target’s head.
Rosen was also picked off in red zone drills by rookie UDFA Montre Hartage. Hartage was all over the field — he looked the part.
Defensive Backs, Wide Receivers, and Red Zone Work
The Dolphins spent most of the day working in the red zone, and an unusual amount of time working on fades and corners from that spot.
Mike Gesicki shined bright in this area. He’s a matchup nightmare, and despite some sticky coverage he hauled in some impressive touchdowns — one such catch with his second hand pinned by Bobby McCain. Gesicki still struggles in the middle of the field, with rerouting, from the looks of day-one.
McCain is going to play a lot in this defense — he’s all over the secondary. He and fellow safety Reshad Jones came down to cover tight ends in press with great regularity. Both acquitted themselves nicely in that role.
The entirety of the secondary spent a portion of practice working on press and mirror drills on the far field. Last year Brian Flores’ Patriots defense led the NFL in man-coverage deployment.
It’s difficult to get a true beat on Xavien Howard and Minkah Fitzpatrick unless you isolate them — they don’t make mistakes and, thus, never see targets in their direction. Fitzpatrick has a lot on his plate in some of the complex coverages that Miami will employ this year, and he looked every bit the part. Howard did motion inside with Grant on one play and put a stop to Grant’s dominance.
The favorite for the other cornerback job, Eric Rowe, had a difficult day. Devante Parker got him, and so did Kenny Stills. Stills might’ve been the performer of day-one if it wasn’t for the one man on the roster that might offer better footspeed.
Jakeem Grant stood out above everyone on the field with his movement skill set. The receivers were working on individual drills right in front of the media and Grant’s release, footwork, and practice intensity set a tone.
The first reaction from the crowd came when Grant put a move that should probably be illegal on Jomal Wiltz. With an outside stab and a crossover step to the inside, Wiltz fell a solid three yards off for an easy pitch-and-catch touchdown.
Wiltz had a difficult day, but he kept competing — something that figures to be a hallmark of this team.
Grant was the first and only man fielding punts in the first special teams’ session. He was later joined by Trenton Irwin and Kenyan Drake — the latter providing quite a surprise.
The best news of the day was the look of Albert Wilson. His lower-half is impressive, and it looks like he’s on top of his training regimen following a difficult hip injury last October.
Devante Parker, Brice Butler and Preston Williams appear to be battling for the same spot. Parker won day-one, and this is probably way too hypersensitive, but I didn’t care for the effort level of Williams in individual drills — he was coasting.
Running Backs and Linebackers
Just as we saw last year, there was a lot of variety in the running game. We all anticipated backs getting work in the passing game, and that’s likely to be the case. Swing routes are prevalent and the offense drilled that aspect just as hard as the red zone work.
Drake has a nice burst and Kalen Ballage is a large human. There’s not a whole lot more I can say about the position than that.
At linebacker, there was a considerable amount of rotation. The most interesting aspect of the day on defense was Jerome Baker lining up on the ball in the huddle and communicating the call to the defense.
Baker and Raekwon McMillan are going to provide a changing of the guard from the previous communication responsibilities of Kiko Alonso and Reshad Jones.
I’ll get a better look at this group tomorrow — I was really keyed in on the secondary, wide outs, and cubes (no, that’s not a type, it’s short for quarterbacks) today.
Offensive Line
Like the ball carriers and linebackers, it’s pretty difficult to gage this group when the team is only in shells.
The first-team offensive line was Laremy Tunsil, Chris Reed, Daniel Kilgore, Jesse Davis, and Jordan Mills.
The second-team line was Jaryd Jones-Smith, Michael Deiter, Kyle Fuller, Michael Dunn and Zach Sterup.
Sixth-round rookie Isaiah Prince worked in right guard and right tackle. He was exclusively a tackle at Ohio State, but this entire team figures to receive substantial cross-training.
Miscellaneous
Chandler Cox was drafted for a purpose, as we have speculated. The Dolphins figure to employ plenty of two-back sets and Cox was in for a lot of first-team work. If Albert Wilson’s lower-half is a house, Chandler Cox is a mansion.
Alain Poupart of Miami Dolphins dot com asked Ryan Fitzpatrick if he reconsidered the beard given the temperature today. Fitzpatrick said that he’s had it for so long that he’s forgotten what it’s like to be beardless, so that’s a negative.
Without going into detail, the speculation that the Dolphins will be multiple appears rather concrete. It was an efficient practice with a lot of work accomplished.
The Dolphins organization and operation is first class. The treatment of the staff, and the amenities provided for the media are just remarkable. I can’t thank them enough, especially after they fed me!
Team Recap
With players bouncing from drill to drill, and countless energy sources carefully placed throughout the roster, day-one was a success.
Everything looked clean, which I’m told is an improvement from the previous regime and the beginnings of those three training camps. Very few balls hit the ground, assignments were rarely missed, and this team had the look and feel of a well-coached unit — even for the first day.
We’ll be back at it again tomorrow. Be sure to catch my Twitter feed @WingfieldNFL for the most comprehensive coverage of 2019 Dolphins training camp.
