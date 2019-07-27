Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Journal – Day 3 (July 27)
For the first time, the pads come on, and some new stars emerge
“Tough, smart, disciplined has been beat into my head my entire life.” New Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores has quickly cultivated a mantra in Miami, and everything he says and does is with that adage in mind.
Asked what it means to play disciplined football, Flores responded in a manner that almost seemed rehearsed. “A team that doesn’t beat itself, a team that stays poised when it’s chippy and when they’re tired,” Flores said.
Every player in the National Football League is talented, but it’s the work ethic and drive that turns a good player into a superstar. “To maximize your potential you have to show the determination, grit, and discipline to work harder. Especially when you’re tired. When it’s hot, and you have to fight through it.”
Three days into practice, and it’s abundantly clear — this team has taken on the personality of the head coach. His energy and strict structure permeates through the coaching staff, throughout the roster, and the organization.
The practice structure and script is finely orchestrated to achieve maximum efficiency, and keep players engaged. Drill periods are brief. Players bounce from drill-to-drill with minimal downtime.
As has been the case all week, particular periods are the focus of the day. The team will split off into these drills, then gather for team periods, and then return to the specific fundamental drills. Players that may have struggled in the team period will get specific teaching sessions from their position coaches.
With players donning full pads for the first time, the focus of the day was about the basics of the game. “The stuff you learn in Pop Warner,” Flores said. “Shoulders over knees, knees over toes. You can never forget about the physicality of the game. You can’t make the tackle until you defeat the block.”
Tackling, blocking and defeating blocks; that was the message of the day. The team opened with blocking drills all across the field. A fun moment, the receivers were acting as dummies for their position mates in these drills. One such event brought Trenton Irwin in to block Jakeem Grant. Irwin nailed the hand placement and lifted Grant like Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in Dirty Dancing.
Quarterbacks
Game on! After a pair of difficult days, Josh Rosen was the best of the group; though it could’ve come as a default happenstance. Rosen’s struggles from day’s one and two spilled over into the individual and one-on-one portions of practice. In the same drill I discussed yesterday — throwing to stationary targets — Rosen put his first ball on the outside knee cap of the coach. Then, in combination route drills he threw a pick, missed a middle-of-the-field read, and had some more accuracy issues.
Rosen responded in a big way in the team and red zone periods. There’s no question about who throws the prettiest ball in this room. When Rosen gets his mechanics aligned, he drives the ball with elite-level spin and velocity. The concern is that these mechanics come-and-go too often. As I detailed in the Book On Josh Rosen scouting report this offseason, the leg-drive and hip-rotation both sometimes vanish, causing Rosen to open his front shoulder and lose power on his passes.
Rosen put on a touch-passing clinic, however. He picked up a pair of touchdowns that most quarterbacks probably aren’t hitting — one an over route to the pylon to Irwin; another on a wheel at the pylon to Nick O’Leary between an underneath corner and a rotating safety.
Ryan Fitzpatrick struggled from the first throw as well. The ball was coming out of his hand wobbly at times, he turned it over, and was sent to the T.N.T. wall, after receiving a tongue-lashing from Coach Flores. The cause of the verbal abuse came when Fitzpatrick and Chris Reed flubbed a quarterback-center exchange (more on the OL reps later). Maybe it was the pads, maybe it was an off-day, but Fitz just didn’t have the command on the ball (accuracy) today.
The difference can essentially be boiled down to this:
Rosen has the more talented, live arm. Fitzpatrick’s trust in his eyes and reads are on another level. The gap between the two in the latter category is greater than the gap in the former; especially considering Rosen’s accuracy digressions.
Offensive Line
I’ve neglected this group through the first two days because it’s difficult to get a good idea without the pads on. A nightmare goal line session to end practice — more on that on the defensive units — put an ominous cloud over what was an otherwise solid day from the group.
Chris Reed kicked ass in a veritable package of assignments, including some work at center. He looks the part of, not just a starting NFL guard, but an above average one. Jesse Davis operates well in space too, this has the makings of the best guard pairing the Dolphins have featured in some time.
Jordan Mills had a nice day including a nice block off the edge to spring a Kalen Ballage touchdown run. The nice thing about being here is the opportunity to see effort-level and how the guys interact with one another. The final period of the day was a hurry-up drill where the offense ran a play, and then the punt team sprinted onto the field. Mills beat everybody off the field — everybody. A nice finish to a promising day.
Daniel Kilgore had his best day as well. He looks healthy and ready to go after missing 12 games last season. His presence on the inside likely has an impact on this next bit.
The cohesion of the group appears to be ahead of where last year’s line was — even into the season. The protection slides, picking up blitzes, passing off…the first-team line might be best suited to stay as it has been when the season kicks off.
That first team line goes: Tunsil-Reed-Kilgore-Davis-Mills
Michael Deiter has been working in at left guard, right guard, and an occasional rep at center. He told me after practice that he basically only plays center when Dan [Kilgore] needs a breather. I followed up by asking him about his versatility in college and if he had a preferred position. Deiter doesn’t prefer a specific position, but he enjoys playing on the interior opposed to tackle.
The second team line wasn’t as effective and featured some shuffling. Newcomer Will Holden had a nice block on a pull, and name-UDFA Shaq Calhoun was beaten badly for a sack by Akeem Spence.
Defensive Line
The goal line stands at the end of practice wrapped up a solid day from this group. Spence was active, Vincent Taylor and Adolphus Washington knifed into the backfield several times, Davon Godchaux continues to play with one of the best pad-levels in football, and the edge position stood out both in good and bad ways.
Despite a couple of gaffes off the edge in the running game, the candidates for the five-tech position made some noise. Tank Carradine has been very effective thus far, and Charles Harris is playing faster and with more confidence. Harris made the play of the day when he worked down the line-of-scrimmage, after Godchaux blew the play up inside, and put a stick on the ball carrier resulting in a tackle-for-loss.
Minkah Fitzpatrick LOVED this — more on him in a minute.
Dewayne Hendrix versus Jonathan Ledbetter has quickly become one of my favorite battles of camp. I’d wager that at least one of them is on the opening day roster. Hendrix roasted Jaryd Jones-Smith for a would be sack in the team period.
Christian Wilkins has been quite so far. His best play came with a reaming, however. Wilkins blew by the line with his signature quickness, but didn’t finish the rep as the ball-carrier took it outside. Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham came unglued after the fact.
The term starter is probably an antiquated word in this defense. The package will determine the line-up, and one such lineup saw Wilkins and Carradine bookending Spence and Godcaux on the inside.
Linebackers
Sam Eguavoen raised eyebrows when he opened with the first-team in practice number one. Then he did it again on day-two, and was right there again on day-three.
The former CFL star really got people chirping with his performance today.
In the initial period, Eguavoen embodied the things Flores alluded to in his media availability. The ‘backer met the lead back in the hole, smacked him in the mouth, came off the block, and wrapped up the back. That hit set a tone for the rest of the practice.
In addition to taking to the defensive scheme with innate instincts early, he was on the first team in red-zone seven-on-seven, he was out there with the ones on goal line, and he made plays in nearly every portion — he’s been a star of camp so far.
As is the case with the defensive line, the linebackers will likely be package-based. Jerome Baker continues to open practice with Eguavoen, but varying fronts change bodies out.
Raekwon McMillan looks like the same player attacking downhill against the run, and Kiko Alonso figures to use his reckless abandon and aggressiveness as a strength in this defense.
Alonso ran into a not-so-welcomed foe again, however — coverage. The ‘backers faced up on the running backs in coverage in one-on-ones and Alonso attacked Kalen Ballage downhill. Ballage cooked the veteran on the rep.
We’ve speculated all offseason about the use the Patriots style of committing bodies to gaps to force the offense into throwing against the aggressive press coverage. This brings linebackers down on the ball, off the edge, with one off-ball linebacker placed over the center (five yards off) — that was McMillan.
Without offering much detail, Chase Allen has found some unique roles in the defense. The same is true of T.J. McDonald.
Nate Orchard was pinned in a couple of times working the edge in the run-game.
Defensive Backs
Just about everybody from the first-team snatched a pick today. Bobby McCain undercut Rosen, Eric Rowe took down an under-thrown fade route to Devante Parker, and Xavien Howard pulled one down after matching Kenny Stills step-for-step up the perimeter. Howard almost nabbed another in seven-on-seven when he came off his man and robbed a seam route (looked just like the first INT in the Colts game last year).
An interception was about the only thing missing from Minkah Fitzpatrick’s practice resume on the day. The “defensive player” as I’m calling him — because pigeonholing him at one position is simply not accurate — not only handles his coverage responsibilities like an all-pro, he’s involved in the running game.
Turn on Patriots film and you’ll see safeties coming down with particular gap responsibilities in the run-game, and while this might be best suited for Reshad Jones, Fitzpatrick is certainly going to be the lynchpin in this regard, and many other aspects of the defense. I can’t say one negative thing about Miami’s 2018 first-rounder — he and superstardom are on a collision course for one another.
The same press and mirror drills happened again — that’s been a daily occurrence.
Tyler Patmon has had a nice start to camp. He’s savvy when it comes to using the sideline as an extra defender.
The punt teams worked out on the near field for the first time and we received a good, consistent look at the players involved. Anytime Walt Aikens is involved, you know the surrounding parts are being considered for work.
With Bobby McCain the marquee name of the group, Cornell Armstrong, Nik Needham, Maurice Smith and Montre Hartage saw a lot of work in these periods.
Wide Receivers and Tight Ends
The Dolphins receiving group has been denigrated by the national media, and that’s a mistake on their part. Kenny Stills wins consistently, regardless of split, alignment, or route. Devante Parker looks strong and more competitive at the catch-point. Fool me three times, sure, but he’s playing hungry right now.
Albert Wilson had a limited day of work, but his fellow speedster, Jakeem Grant, continues to wow the crowd. His releases off the line-of-scrimmage are daily must-see action. He created a solid five yards of separation on Jalen Davis on one rep in a particular, but dropped the pass.
Grant consistently stacks the defensive back or puts them in the spin-cycle — Needham was a victim today.
Preston Williams had a nice practice. He got the best of NFL Network’s 55th-best player (Howard) in one-on-one. Williams is involved heavily in each portion, including some work as a gunner.
Trenton Irwin quietly makes plays every day, and he’s also back with Drake and Grant on punt return.
It was a quiet day from the tight ends in the passing game. The bulk of their work came in the ground game — understandable given the nature of today’s lessons. I’ll admit to not seeing a lot of Mike Gesicki action, but he wasn’t involved in the receiving game as much as he had been the first two days — possibly a concern given his penchant for struggling with contact.
Running Backs
Kalen Ballage continues to begin practice as the top back, but it’s more semantics than anything. The good news is that the Dolphins look to have two capable runners — Ballage was a perfect combination of explosive and patient. One run in particular saw him wait for Laremy Tunsil to gain leverage, throw a stutter step at the defense, and scamper into the end-zone from 14 yards out.
The knock on Ballage has been his poor vision — frankly, the most integral part to playing the position — but if he takes strides in that area, there’s no limit on how good he can potentially be.
Kenyan Drake scored a touchdown on an outside run and continues to get work on the punt return.
Undrafted free agent Patrick Laird had a nice day. He, like Ballage, showed some patience as a ball carrier and effectiveness in the passing game.
Chandler Cox is all gas no brakes. He either explodes the lead lane like a stick of dynamite, or winds up on the ground — very little in-between with him.
Recap
There are some plays I missed and some things I’m not permitted to discuss, but the day was a successful one from a team perspective. The pace of practice makes things difficult to track the entire thing, but also very entertaining for the fans.
Today had a little bit of everything. Highlight plays, big touchdowns, takeaways for the defense, quality communication, and varying packages on either side of the ball.
It hasn’t yet been announced if the pads will be back on for tomorrow’s work, but as always, I’ll be there with the Tweet machine running early and often.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Miami Dolphins
Xavien Howard earns first Top 100 honors
Xavien Howard makes his first appearance on the annual NFL’s Top 100 list
The Top 100 players from each preceding season come out annually during the dog days of summer, and each week another 10 players are unveiled as the countdown works its way to the top player of the year.
This year Xavien Howard makes his very first appearance and comes in at 55. Howard is likely the only Dolphins player that will land in the Top 100, unless the players recognize Laremy Tunsil more so than they do Howard.
I would be surprised to see Tunsil come in higher than Howard, so I am mentally preparing myself for Xavien Howard being the Fins’ only representative in the top 100 this year. I suppose stranger things have happened, though.
The playmaker in Miami making his debut on the countdown! 🙌@Iamxavienhoward is 55 on the #NFLTop100 pic.twitter.com/hIxVTJ1MZU
— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) July 27, 2019
While Howard could be the lone Miami entrant this year, the team is boasting some talent that could bolster the Dolphins presence in Top 100s to come, namely Laremy Tunsil and Minkah Fitzpatrick. Suprise names that I think could work their way into the countdown would include Jerome Baker and Kalen Ballage.
I also expect Xavien Howard to be on the countdown next year and for many years to come.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Journal – Day 2 (July 26)
Mistakes Lead to Extra Conditioning as Dolphins Take a Step Back from Impressive Day-One
Dead legs, triumphs, and struggles are a part of any training camp across the National Football League. But if new Head Coach Brian Flores has anything to say about it the newest rendition of Dolphins football will limit the low-points from now until the ball kicks off in September.
After a crisp day-one, the follow-up was not as sharp. Coach’s pre-practice media availability provided the foreshadowing. A recording device fell from the podium prompting Flores to jokingly send the reporter to the T.N.T. wall.
Dolphins Live: Coach Flores meets with the media ahead of Training Camp. https://t.co/dv1KZFRrB6
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 26, 2019
That wouldn’t be the only trip to the wall on the day.
Flubbed exchanges, dropped passes, coverage breakdowns and inaccurate throws all made unwelcomed appearances on Friday.
Yesterday, I commended the players for doing conditioning post-practice on their own accord. Today, the entire roster had to register six 50-yard sprints prior to the final horn sounding for the morning.
Quarterbacks
It would be unfair to say everyone struggled. For the second consecutive day Ryan Fitzpatrick played like you’d expect a 15-year veteran of the league. His first two throws of the team portion were dimes over the top to Devante Parker and Brice Butler (roughly 35 and 45 yards respectively, more on those two in a moment).
Taking the first rep of every single drill, Fitzpatrick set a precedent, a mark that went unmatched by the other two for the entire day.
Most disparaging of all, Josh Rosen had a dreadful day from the word go. In the first individual period, the QBs ran a simulated pressure drill throwing to any one of three stationary coaches placed evenly across the field (left sideline, middle hashes, right sideline).
After the quarterbacks climbed from the top of their drop, a coach would verbally instruct the QB which target to shoot for. Fitzpatrick executed the drill, Rudock did the same, and Rosen sailed a throw.
This wouldn’t normally be of concern, but this was a regularity on Rosen’s Arizona tape. Any time he had to snap to the next read in his progression, his accuracy waned. The same was true of his work throwing into the flats — at that awkward angle — and that showed up today as well. Completion percentage is a misleading statistic. Putting the ball on the wrong hip or shoulder hinders the pass catcher’s ability to turn up-field, even though it goes in the books as a completion.
He would later sail another pass in a similar drill — time fleeing the imaginary pocket to the right — throwing a pass too tall for a stationary Kenny Stills. The lack of execution is one thing, but Rosen’s body language looked more like sulking than aggravation.
The quarterbacks were mixing reps with the first team receivers, but the offensive line stayed relatively similar throughout. As a result, Rosen is working on chemistry with the players that he would be throwing to on Sundays once he gets the call.
I feel confident saying that Jake Rudock was better than Rosen today, and that neither is in the same class as Fitzpatrick — yet.
Running Backs
Hopefully this is exclusive to today, but the vast majority of practice occurred on the far-field. The near-field was a combination of the specialist goofing around and install work.
One of the units that did install work was the running backs — both in the ground game and in pass protection.
Eric Studesville — who, if you’re a follower of this blog and the podcast, you know I love — was coaching his butt off today. Animated, vocal, and even using the pad a couple of times himself, there’s a high expectation for guys to pick up the blitz if they want to play.
Kalen Ballage started with the first team for the second-straight day. He began the opening goal line work as the deep back in 21-personnel, and started off the team portion in the same position.
The 21-personnel package was deployed early and often. Chandler Cox will need an ice bath tonight — he was in as much as any skill position player.
The two-back sets were not exclusive to the use of a fullback. Ballage and Kenyan Drake shared the backfield at times.
I’ve harped on first down passes to running backs since my inundation with Warren Sharp’s work, and since that has been a staple of the Patriots offense for years, it should come as little surprise that Chad O’Shea is bringing that with him to Miami. Flexing backs out wide and throwing the quick hitches against mis-matched (linebackers) off-coverage ought to be a staple of the offense.
The ground game install isn’t something I’m allowed to report on, but we did see a far-more-multiple running game last year with the addition of Studesville — no reason to think that changes.
Wide Receivers
Allen Hurns was on the field after signing a one-year deal early this morning with Miami. Though he was on the stationary bike for the majority of the day, his presence might’ve had something to do with the two stars of the day (aside from Fitzpatrick, who looks like he’ll be a regular in this category going forward).
The recipients of Fitzpatrick’s two bombs were Devante Parker and Brice Butler — two players likely in competition for snaps at the same position Hurns will compete for.
Parker has been known to do this, but something looks different this year. And to clarify on my tweet that piqued a lot of interest this morning, that phrase “ass, calves and ankles” is a scouting term. If all power comes from the lower half, then we (scouts) want to see well-defined muscle in these areas. Ankles are naturally thick or thin, but the other two can be worked on.
And Devante Parker worked on that aspect of his game this offseason. He has the look of a guy that knows his opportunities are running thin.
Brice Butler was a dangerous vertical threat in Dallas (averaged over 21 yards-per-catch in 2015 and 2017 respectively). At 6-3, 215 pounds, Miami might not be as keen on replacing him as the fans seem to be — especially after his performance today.
Seemingly the fan’s cup of tea for that job isn’t producing at that same level. Preston Williams continues to look stiff in the way he transitions in-and-out of breaks. He ran a route in one-on-one in which he changed directions several times — that’s not going to work against a live pass rush.
That’s not a problem for Jakeem Grant, however. The diminutive do-it-all play-maker might be the best route runner on the team. He can stack and work vertically off the top of his stem as well as any football player I’ve seen. Even watching him run speed-outs on air is entertaining — nobody does it like him on the roster. He did have a drop after winning on a nasty release against Torry McTyer.
Albert Wilson was held out of practice — he’s on a schedule for camp, says Coach Flores.
Tight Ends, Offensive Line, Linebackers, Defensive Line
Mike Gesicki is a highlight machine in practice, and that train continued rolling today. Miami implemented a lot of 13-personnel packages down around the goal line with mesh concepts, flats and rubs. Gesicki looks the part of a double-digit touchdown maker in the early going of camp.
Nick O’Leary looks good and has the dual functionality this staff will love. He and Durham Smythe were focal points in the running game install; you could argue that they play a different position altogether than Gesicki.
The first and second-team offensive lines were unchanged:
First: Tunsil-Reed-Kilgore-Davis-Mills
Second: Jones-Smith (one name)-Deiter-Fuller-Dunn-Sterup
It’s difficult to get a look at the pass rush vs. offensive line battle as it is in shells. Couple that with the practice occurring 100 yards away and it’s nearly impossible.
Miami varied its fronts with plenty of Jerome Baker and Charles Harris acting as overhang linebackers in odd fronts, but the little I saw showed minimal pressure against either line group.
Baker has been — sort of — the story of camp. After working all over the formation yesterday, he was out early for practice with Kiko Alonso working on first-step drills. They were attacking downhill in tandem, and the look of the drill suggests that Baker will play everything from on-ball edge to dollar-linebacker.
Baker looks the part — he’s jacked.
Sam Eguavoen’s run with the first-team continued. He’s quick and instinctive — he’s got a real shot to be a considerable special teams contributor.
In fact, if we are to apply New England principles, the Dolphins will have no issues playing prominent starters on special teams. That was the case at practice as a multitude of big names worked on punt team.
Akeem Spence worked inside on the starting-front, alongside Christian Wilkins and Davon Godchaux. Godchaux jumped offside at the beginning of a team period, but he’s been responsible for a lot of clogged running lane. Wilkins is still working to get his conditioning on-track — he’ll be fine.
Adolphus Washington had a good looking rep that resulted in an interior pressure.
Jonathan Ledbetter and Dewayne Hendrix both got into the opposing backfield as well – both look the part for the base five-tech and could emerge as one of the top camp battles between the two.
Terrill Hanks, Joey Mbu, Nate Orchard and Jonathan Woodard saw some run with the second team.
Andrew Van Ginkel was on the stationary bike. As he approached the autograph line after practice, he was favoring his left leg rather gingerly.
Defensive Backs
I’m running out of superlatives for Minkah Fitzpatrick. As we’ll discuss in the recap, there’s a certain energy and tempo to these practices, and the second-year pro does his part to set the tone. He’s always the first in-line for drills, and he doesn’t fraternize — it’s all ball for Miami’s star nickel, safety, corner (with plenty of looks at the big nickel position).
Reshad Jones saw some run with the second-team — perhaps the biggest indicator that we shouldn’t look too far into the current depth chart, as it were.
Xavien Howard followed Jakeem Grant into the slot again and — again — put a stop to his dominance. Another day at the office for the league’s highest-paid corner. It would make sense that he travels with the opposition’s number one, but that will certainly be match-up based.
Eric Rowe had a nice bounce back. His time in New England, where the use of trail technique is prominent, will serve him well here. The idea is to get into the downfield hip pocket of the receiver, which forces the quarterback to put the ball in the bucket. If that happens, the DB must separate the hands of the receiver and Rowe acquitted himself well in that regard today.
So did newcomer Tyler Patmon. That technique can be stressful. Inviting the receiver up-field, without help, can create panic in younger players.
Nik Needham was the victim of the long Butler touchdown.
My favorite drill of the day came from this group. The coaches wore glove pads and the players simulated press coverage throwing punches into the bags.
Recap
Sloppy days can be out of the control of the induvial; even for professionals. It happens. The things you can always control — the things that “Take No Talent” — are in well-oiled-machine status early in camp.
There’s no walking between drills (something I’m told was normal under the previous regime), and the practices are efficient. At one point I counted nine separate drills going on at once and the players are, to a man, privy to the script. They bounce around and make the most of the 2-hour sessions.
Flores said himself that we shouldn’t be looking too far into depth chart distinctions right now. There are clear starters on the team, but Kenyan Drake and Raekwon McMillan’s apparent demotions can be explained by a variety of (non)-issues.
McMillan was nicked up in spring and is working back from that, and Drake working in-tandem behind Ballage is probably more about accelerating the learning curve for the second-year back. Ballage had some catching up to do in the passing game (receiver and blocker) and getting him acclimated is vital to Miami’s success this year.
If the team were wearing non-identifying clothing the last two days, you might think it was two separate clubs practicing. The coaches did well to vary the drills and the team portions of practice. The ball-security drill that was ran twice yesterday didn’t make it into today’s script.
This team will run the ball, run the ball, and run the ball some more. If that’s who they want to be, they need to make sure:
– They are in peak shape
– Ballage is ready to rock week-one
– The variety in the ground game is fluent across all schemes
Based on what we’ve seen through two days they aren’t there on all accounts — but should be by opening day.
Miami Dolphins
Brian Flores Press Conference – Training Camp (July 26)
Just before the Dolphins took to the field for Day 2 of training camp, Head Coach Brian Flores met with the media on Friday morning.
Coach Flores has been sitting in the rookie HC chair for a little under 6 months, but it is clear that his coach-speak already reaches a veteran level.
Asked about the addition of veteran WR Allen Hurns to the roster, Flores confirmed that Hurns has been signed as an opportunity to bring in talent to the team, but that the move comes without any guarantees. “There’s no solidified or locked-in spot. You gotta earn them”.
He confirmed that the front office continually look for players who can add value and depth and that it’s something which General Manager, Chris Grier and his staff do on a daily basis.
When questioned about the perceived movement in the depth chart at RB, Flores praised Kalen Ballage’s improvement and dedication over the offseason but added that “the guys will be moving around” and that it was up to RB coach and run-game co-ordinatior Eric Studesville to handle the reps in practice. The plan seems set to enable each player to gain enough reps so that they can be properly evaluated – but at the same time, those reps have to be earned.
Flores reiterated words which were first stated in his initial days in Miami, that players will be put in positions to do what they do well but rotational running backs would likely be used to keep players fresh. “We need backups, we need depth and we need versatility. That’ll be our philosophy”.
Cornerbacks and safeties will also clearly be high priorities in Flores’ defense and he is looking for key traits when it comes to being an effective piece in his defensive scheme. Tackling is Flores’ top-rated fundamental skill, but he also stated that he wants players who “play the ball in the air and play penalty-free… It takes a special player to play down after down after down… You need to work a lot of areas to be successful in this league”.
A lot of eyes will be on the health and return of Miami’s pint-sized powerhouses in Jakeem Grant and Albert Wilson as the players return to the practice field. Perhaps the Dolphins’ most explosive playmakers in the receiving group, both were praised by Coach Flores for their hard work and dedication in getting themselves back from injury into a position where they could participate in practice.
Asked about what else the duo needed work on through training camp, Flores’ coach-speak returned. “Everyone has a skill set… Being able to do those things consistently is the mark of a good player”.
Another player returning from injury, LB Raekwon McMillan was also lauded for his work so far. “He’s on top of everything in the meetings”, stated Flores, who noted that Raekwon had suffered a “little snag” earlier in the Spring, but again has worked hard to return. When asked how the 3rd year linebacker can contribute and lead in the new scheme, Flores noted “We’re looking for a physical style which fits into some of his strengths, hopefully”.
Sam Eguavoen, signed to the Dolphins out of the CFL, is another intriguing linebacker prospect who has a chance to show his skill set as training camp gets underway. Flores acknowledged the work of Chris Grier and the scouting team in getting deep into their work long before his own arrival as Head Coach. “They’re looking at everyone. He [Chris Grier] has a pulse on everyone that’s available to play football”.
With Flores at the helm, it certainly seems that he is keen to teach and develop his players and give opportunities to everyone who shows they deserve them. In the end, those at the top are the ones who will see the most playing time.
“[Yesterday] was first day install. It’s all about building up. We’ll see who’s doing what when the volume starts to increase. I don’t put too much stock into day 1”.
Flores agreed that it is the role of coaches and personnel staff to determine a player’s ceiling and development potential, but that the job is “nothing new” and this will be a continuing process as the team moves towards the regular season.
He doesn’t give away much, but I already like Flores’ honesty.
”Fairly good” was his response to the team’s conditioning after retuning to the facility for the start of camp. Add in a “fairly good” level of retention from the Spring OTAs and it was clear Flores was ready to get out to the practice field.
”Day one was day one, but we’ll see how much there is in day two. The guys understand they have to string them together, all the hard work can be undone in a couple of bad practices”.
Flores spoke early in his tenure about setting a demanding standard.
And it sure sounds like he’s going to stick to it.
LATEST
- Xavien Howard earns first Top 100 honors July 27, 2019
- Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Journal – Day 3 (July 27) July 27, 2019
- Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Journal – Day 2 (July 26) July 26, 2019
- Brian Flores Press Conference – Training Camp (July 26) July 26, 2019
- Miami Dolphins sign Wide Receiver Allen Hurns July 26, 2019
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
As he did for DeSean Jackson, Ryan Fitzpatrick Relaunches Kenny Stills
-
Miami Dolphins1 day ago
Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Journal – Day 2 (July 26)
-
Miami Dolphins1 week ago
Staff Predictions: Which rookie will have the biggest impact in 2019?
-
Miami Dolphins5 days ago
Miami Dolphins sign cornerback Tyler Patmon
pacificfinfan1
July 27, 2019 at 5:08 pm
I am ultra intrigued about Chase Allen and the packages he is in. I use 3 sources for play by play and today the only one posting anything on Day 3 is you Travis. I keep refreshing the site for the Day 3 pod on first day of contact. Its really good you finally get to be in Miami and at camp reporting. It would be super interesting to see more of your interviews with the players and coaches.