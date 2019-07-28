Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Journal – Day 4 (July 28)
Day 1 Report
Day 2 Report
Day 3 Report
Day 4 Report
Sloppy practice results in harsh discipline, opportunity to set a precedent
The monotony of a NFL season can breed complacency — especially during the dog days of training camp. From the morning alarm, to lights out in the evening, the operation is one of repetition. Without sound leadership, players can slip through the cracks.
A key trait of leadership is consistency. Delivering an unwavering message, while maintaining an undeviating persona, is crucial for a quarterback to earn the respect of his teammates.
For a Head Coach, the imperative nature of that consistency is tenfold. And that’s who Brian Flores has been since his hiring back in February.
Toughness, fundamentals, and the will to compete regardless of the circumstances — those will be the staples of the Flores regime, for better or worse.
The second day of padded practice saw the team back in the South Florida heat drilling the same fundamentals from yesterday. Tackling, blocking, and defeating blocks. The rampant pace of each drill — some lasting less than five minutes — continues to keep the players active and moving about the practice field at Nova Southeastern University.
A watered down version of Oklahoma drills made two appearances on the day, and the goal line competition wrapped up the session for the second-consecutive day.
Perhaps it was the redundancy that made the team think it could coast through the final half-hour of practice, and into the first off-day of the season. Instead, that mentality was met with a harsh reminder that Brian Flores is all business.
Through the first three days of camp, individual players have made trips to the now infamous ‘Takes No Talent’ wall. On Sunday, however, the entire offensive unit made an excursion after multiple mistakes in the goal-line session.
The defense was sent packing on two separate occasions — one for a substitution error that saw the positional coaches join the players on the trek.
Flores spoke about the value of every minute during the work day, and he wasn’t about to let the team sleepwalk through the final moments under the grueling sunshine.
The new sheriff in town is developing a program that sets expectations, follows through on the standards of those expectations, and incorporates a rinse-repeat mentality until things are done the correct way.
Accountability isn’t the only drastic change under new management. Keeping tabs on Flores throughout the two-hour session is a difficult task. He spends time with each positional unit, but also finds the balance to allow the assistants to execute their jobs.
Quarterbacks
It’s probably best that the team is off tomorrow. Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen can take the down time to learn from the first four days, and try to apply new lessons to correct mistakes — those mistakes were aplenty on Sunday.
We’ll start with Rosen. Once again, in the warm-up period, he was extremely erratic. On three consecutive throws against air, he located passes off the mark on a basic 10-yard out-routes. The first was on the back hip and uncatchable. The next was on the back shoulder, forcing the receiver to contort to make the grab. The third short-hopped the intended target.
This isn’t the type of thrower Josh Rosen is, not on air. Perhaps he’s adjusting to the humidity and all the sweat that comes with playing football in Miami in July — at the end of practice he removed and wrung out his wristbands; it looked like he was emptying a full 20-ounce bottle of water with each one — but he’s just not feeling it right now.
That is, at least until things go live. He improves in this area each day, and this corroborates what I saw on his tape with the Cardinals. He struggles with the routine, and then makes the splash plays on third-and-long and in the fourth quarter.
If the Dolphins start this version of Josh Rosen, Brian Flores risks undoing all the good groundwork he has laid over the last six months. Preaching competition does not coincide with playing this current version of Rosen on Sundays, no matter how bad you want to see his evaluation begin.
Ryan Fitzpatrick wasn’t any better. He was his usual sharp-self in the warm-ups, and he was once again on the field before anybody else, but his day was littered with mistakes. Missed throws will happen, but the number of failed exchanges is awfully strange for a 15-year veteran.
After the first team session, all other units returned to individual drills while the quarterbacks had a pow wow with Jerry Schuplinski (QB Coach) for at least five minutes. After regrouping, however, things did not get better.
Jake Rudock is doing his job just fine. His place on the roster is clear — he’s the scout team quarterback. He was sent to the side field to help throw passes to defensive backs while the other two quarterbacks were doing install on the near-field. He has a grasp on what’s expected of him and is every bit as valuable as a late-round developmental quarterback. It’s not out of the realm of possibility that he’s groomed as the long-term backup QB.
Tight Ends
This was an area of focus today for Flores, a position that will be important in this scheme. There are multiple alignments for these players from slot, flex, traditional Y, H-back, and even as a fullback.
The tight ends drilled blocking more than usual today, including Mike Gesicki. The second-year pro seems to have found some confidence in his game. He won a match up on Reshad Jones in one-on-one, nailing the hand placement, driving Jones’ shoulder pads up into his helmet.
Additionally, Gesicki continues to get a lot of red zone work and is paying it off with touchdowns. Today he ran a pivot route from the slot for an easy score. If he can add that element to his leaping prowess he’ll put some points on the board.
The Nick O’Leary–Durham Smythe battle is heating up. If we are to assume Dwayne Allen comes back to a job, then there might only be room for one of these two (could be the case since there will be a fullback on the roster).
Smythe won the battle today. O’Leary was on the ground too often and Smythe is such a natural Y that it’ll be hard to supplant him. Today showcased why he was a focal point of Notre Dame’s 2017 nation-leading ground game.
Every rep from Clive Walford looks slow. Chris Myarick is a project.
Defensive Backs
Bobby McCain proclaimed himself as a full-time safety on Saturday, and that was apparent on Sunday. Brian Flores’ defense utilizes a lot of single-high safety with the rest of the unit on the line-of-scrimmage. McCain is the only one acting as that single-high in those cover-1 looks.
We probably don’t even need to mention Minkah Fitzpatrick anymore; everything he does is exceptional. Still, he found a way to outdo himself. In the way Patrick Chung supports the running game with a specific gap responsibility in New England, Fitzpatrick came down to fill the B-gap on a red zone snap, fought through traffic, and met Patrick Laird in the hole knocking the rookie backwards.
When your 205-pound nickel corner is making linebacker-type plays, you’ve found a gem.
Let’s put Xavien Howard in that category as well. He’s the perfect pairing of physical dominance matched by instincts and play-making ability. It’s easy to see why nobody has picked off more passes in the league going back to December 2017 — he’s always finding the football.
Fitzpatrick isn’t the only defensive back seeing time up around the line-of-scrimmage. T.J. McDonald has been everywhere from $LB to coming off the edge as a blitzer. Maurice Smith got involved in this way too.
McDonald had one of the plays of the day when he contested a tight end zone throw that started off in Trenton Irwin’s possession, but McDonald wrestled it away from the rookie and spiked the ball in celebration.
The depth in the secondary is a concern. The pass catchers tend to feast on the rest of the roster.
Fortunately, Eric Rowe has had a nice three-day stretch following a difficult day-one. He’s been challenging the bigger bodied receivers (Brice Butler, Devante Parker, Preston Williams) and is having success doing so. He did have one coverage gaffe where he jumped the flat and left Williams all alone for a touchdown.
Running Backs
I’ve stayed somewhat subdued over the Kalen Ballage hype, but I think it’s time to buy in. He was a versatile weapon at Arizona State, and he showed the receiving skill set on a seemingly impossible diving touchdown catch in 7-on-7 against Sam Eguavoen.
He’s among the contenders for the best body on the field and it shows in his ability to maintain balance through contact — he was a force today.
Quick aside — Ballage and Running Backs Coach Eric Studesville came onto the field together to begin practice. Both were laughing and smiling for the duration of the 100-yard walk to the other end of the field. They have a pre-existing relationship that dates back to Ballage’s high school days.
Kenyan Drake should not be forgotten about by any stretch. He ran with the first team during install just as much as Ballage and continues to work on both kick and punt return units.
Mark Walton had a tough day. He tripped and fell on a swing route when the TURF monster — not the turd monster — got the best of him. He and Myles Gaskin have been relatively quiet so far.
Defensive Line
Vincent Taylor is fulfilling the prophecy of my foretold breakout season – he’s a menace inside. I’ve seen him win with power, with quickness, and I’ve seen him stack and shed with relative ease. He’s taking to the new system well.
So is Davon Godchaux. The precedent set by these two monsters in the goal-line drills provides an energy source for the entire defense.
Christian Wilkins was in at fullback yet again, and was even sent to the wall with the offense at one point. He had his best day on defense, however, showing that signature quickness, but also adapting to the read-and-react style this defense wants to play.
Between these three, and a quality start to camp from Akeem Spence, Adolphus Washington, and Joey Mbu, the panic over Miami’s defensive line is premature. There is a lot of power inherent to this group and the multiplicity is vast.
Whether it’s playing the even (over) front, or the odd (under) front, the defensive has flexibility to operate from the required 1-tech or 2i shade on the backside, as well as the play-side 3-tech. In an odd front, the play-side tackle will line-up in the 1-tech and Miami is adequately stocked to operate in that front should they choose to do so.
Jonathan Ledbetter and Dewayne Hendrix both showed up on my timeline today. Another day down, another step towards one — or both — making the 53-man roster.
Nate Orchard might be better suited to play in a different scheme. He’s one of the better pure edge rushers in a defense that doesn’t value pure edge rushers. He’s been a liability setting the edge in the run-game.
There are mixed opinions about Charles Harris’ showing, but I’m on the positive side. I saw him win back-to-back individual pass rush drills, and then I saw him dent the edge in the run game in the team period. He’s playing faster and stronger.
Offensive Line
This was the first day I really isolated Laremy Tunsil, and I was quickly reminded why I hadn’t bothered before. In that same drill that brought success to Harris, Tunsil locked out any contender foolish enough to think they could beat the future all-pro.
Both Jonathan Woodard and Tank Carradine tried to win with speed, were forced to counter because of Tunsil’s patient, efficient kick-slide, then were promptly stonewalled working back underneath — child’s play for Tunsil.
It wasn’t the best day for Jesse Davis and Chris Reed. They were largely responsible for some of the interior penetration in the goal-line drill. The first-team interior defensive line won the day rather convincingly.
Daniel Kilgore is off to a good start. He’s been used in some creative ways and is the unquestioned leader of the interior line.
Jordan Mills’ issues are — unsurprisingly — the same. He’s often victimized by speed-rushes, including a blow-by by Charles Harris.
Michael Deiter received some individual instruction from Pat Flaherty (OL Coach) at the outset of practice. As he worked on his hand fighting, something else stood out. He’s a natural knee-bender that can maintain his balance when he gets into his pass set and drops the anchor.
Deiter has been working at left guard, but has also been working extensively on his snapping in between drills.
Linebackers
Raekwon McMillan was back with the first-team and he showed why he always belonged there. He made two plays, in close succession, where he knocked some heads in the running game. The first was an off-tackle run from Ballage where he keyed, beat the block outside, and tagged off.
The next one resulted in a pop that the folks in West Palm heard. Down around the goal line, McMillan shot the B-gap and met the back at the line-of-scrimmage for a loud, no-gain. The entire unit came to his side to give him dap after a collective “oooooh” reaction from the stick.
Jerome Baker flew around all day. The defense opened up some of the blitz packages and Baker found himself coming free in the A-gap a couple of times. His first step and explosiveness really stands out.
It was more of the same from Sam Eguavoen. In addition to taking more first-team reps, he was with the specialists during individual drills working on tackling.
Chase Allen didn’t practice today, and Terrill Hanks was the beneficiary. Hanks offers the inside-outside versatility and showcased some edge-setting skills, as well as working backwards in coverage.
Wide Receivers
It was a difficult evaluation because of the quarterback play, but Kenny Stills was the best of the bunch. He may be known for his deep-speed, but he consistently finds soft spots in the zone, and he knows how to chase the defender’s blind spot.
Stills and Isaiah Ford stayed on the field after practice and worked on deep passing with Ryan Fitzpatrick. Ford had his best day of camp so far that started off with a blow-by of rookie Montre Hartage for a long touchdown in one-on-one.
Preston Williams isn’t going to wow you with his ability to get in-and-out of breaks, but his catch radius is rather absurd. He continued to rebound balls in one-on-one drills, and has found a penchant for working the end-line in red zone. The Dolphins likely prefer his size in that area to put the football where it’s either a leaping touchdown, or an incomplete pass.
Recap
It was a sloppy practice that was permeated throughout the offense, but the tone was set by the quarterbacks — they must be better. This provides us a great opportunity to see how effective the staff can be in getting a bounce back showing from this group.
A lot of the install work brought new looks into the offense, and perhaps that was the cause for the struggle (unfortunately, I’m not at liberty to discuss what I saw, but you will see it in games down the road).
Eguavoen wasn’t alone in skipping the individual drills to work with the specialists — Chandler Cox did as well; he’s set for a pretty big role this year. Defensive back Chris Lammons has seen extended run with the special teams packages as well.
The stands were packed despite the considerable perception that this team won’t be competitive. Either folks are excited about football coming back, or they’re buying into the program Brian Flores is developing — as well they should be.
We’ve got another week’s worth of practice before the scrimmage next Saturday. If things continue to progress as they have so far, Dolphins fans should have patience, but also faith in this process.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Postpractice Press Conference and Recap-Day 4, July 28
Miami Dolphins Postpractice Press Conference and Recap-Day 4, July 28
Day 4 of training camp has wrapped up and the players were seemingly starting to feel it a little bit. The practice was the sloppiest one yet, and many players and entire units were sent running to the T.N.T wall after botched plays or fumbled snaps. Luckily, players get a break on Monday, July 29 before heading back to the field on Tuesday, July 30.
This was the fourth overall practice and the second in which players were in full pads. Coaches who took the podium to address the media on Sunday included offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea and assistant quarterback coach Jerry Schuplinksi.
Chad O’Shea wasn’t overly concerned with the poor QB play in Sunday’s practice, though. O’Shea rode the fence in his response to the Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen’s performance in Sunday’s practice. “Been things they have both done well and there some areas of improvement”, O’Shea mentioned in response to some choppy play from both big-name quarterbacks.
O’Shea also addressed the Christian Wilkins offensive experimentation. Wilkins is hardly a stranger to playing on offense, as he did so during his collegiate career at Clemson. “It’s great to have Christian [Wilkins]. We’ve worked with him on the offense today, but all players will have the opportunity to create their role based on what they can do”, O’Shea said about Wilkins taking offensive snaps during practice. The play was a failure, but the potential for Wilkins playing some snaps in the offensive backfield is certainly there.
Assistant QB coach Jerry Schuplinski also addressed why Ryan Fitzpatrick has been getting first-team reps.
#Dolphins assistant QB coach Jerry Schuplinski says Ryan Fitzpatrick has been getting reps with the first team because he has a better understanding operationally what the team wants to do offensively.
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) July 28, 2019
Overall, the fourth practice was underwhelming but, there were some bright spots among the defensive players, such as Raekwon McMillan and Davon Godchaux. Laremy Tunsil has also been looking like a true stud, and that trend continued in Sunday’s practice.
Not a great day for either Dolphins QB today at practice. Ups and downs of training camp. Still a while to go in the competition. Defense is having a solid day with Raekwon McMillan and Davon Godchaux among those flashing a lot.
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) July 28, 2019
McMillan BLOWS up a goal line dive. Entire defense comes to give him dap, and erupts with Oooooo’s
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 28, 2019
Godchaux causes a pile-up in goal line work. Heard that story about 564 times.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 28, 2019
Top performers for day 4 of Dolphins training camp: 1. FS Bobby McCain (two key goalline stops, unchallenged at FS) 2. LB Raekwon McMillan (big goal line stop, solid day) 3. LT Laremy Tunsil (he’s made it look too easy in week one)
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) July 28, 2019
Stay tuned for more updates as the bullets start to fly again on July 30 at 10:30 a.m.
Miami Dolphins
Xavien Howard earns first Top 100 honors
Xavien Howard makes his first appearance on the annual NFL’s Top 100 list
The Top 100 players from each preceding season come out annually during the dog days of summer, and every day since its start on July 22, 10 players are unveiled as the countdown works its way to the top player of the year.
This year Xavien Howard makes his very first appearance and comes in at 55. Howard is likely the only Dolphins player that will land in the Top 100, unless the players recognize Laremy Tunsil more so than they do Howard.
I would be surprised to see Tunsil come in higher than Howard, so I am mentally preparing myself for Xavien Howard being the Fins’ only representative in the top 100 this year. I suppose stranger things have happened, though.
The playmaker in Miami making his debut on the countdown! 🙌@Iamxavienhoward is 55 on the #NFLTop100 pic.twitter.com/hIxVTJ1MZU
— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) July 27, 2019
While Howard could be the lone Miami entrant this year, the team is boasting some talent that could bolster the Dolphins presence in Top 100s to come, namely Laremy Tunsil and Minkah Fitzpatrick. Suprise names that I think could work their way into the countdown would include Jerome Baker and Kalen Ballage.
I also expect Xavien Howard to be on the countdown next year and for many years to come.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Journal – Day 3 (July 27)
Day 1 Report
Day 2 Report
Day 3 Report
Day 4 Report
For the first time, the pads come on, and some new stars emerge
“Tough, smart, disciplined has been beat into my head my entire life.” New Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores has quickly cultivated a mantra in Miami, and everything he says and does is with that adage in mind.
Asked what it means to play disciplined football, Flores responded in a manner that almost seemed rehearsed. “A team that doesn’t beat itself, a team that stays poised when it’s chippy and when they’re tired,” Flores said.
Every player in the National Football League is talented, but it’s the work ethic and drive that turns a good player into a superstar. “To maximize your potential you have to show the determination, grit, and discipline to work harder. Especially when you’re tired. When it’s hot, and you have to fight through it.”
Three days into practice, and it’s abundantly clear — this team has taken on the personality of the head coach. His energy and strict structure permeates through the coaching staff, throughout the roster, and the organization.
The practice structure and script is finely orchestrated to achieve maximum efficiency, and keep players engaged. Drill periods are brief. Players bounce from drill-to-drill with minimal downtime.
As has been the case all week, particular periods are the focus of the day. The team will split off into these drills, then gather for team periods, and then return to the specific fundamental drills. Players that may have struggled in the team period will get specific teaching sessions from their position coaches.
With players donning full pads for the first time, the focus of the day was about the basics of the game. “The stuff you learn in Pop Warner,” Flores said. “Shoulders over knees, knees over toes. You can never forget about the physicality of the game. You can’t make the tackle until you defeat the block.”
Tackling, blocking and defeating blocks; that was the message of the day. The team opened with blocking drills all across the field. A fun moment, the receivers were acting as dummies for their position mates in these drills. One such event brought Trenton Irwin in to block Jakeem Grant. Irwin nailed the hand placement and lifted Grant like Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in Dirty Dancing.
Quarterbacks
Game on! After a pair of difficult days, Josh Rosen was the best of the group; though it could’ve come as a default happenstance. Rosen’s struggles from day’s one and two spilled over into the individual and one-on-one portions of practice. In the same drill I discussed yesterday — throwing to stationary targets — Rosen put his first ball on the outside knee cap of the coach. Then, in combination route drills he threw a pick, missed a middle-of-the-field read, and had some more accuracy issues.
Rosen responded in a big way in the team and red zone periods. There’s no question about who throws the prettiest ball in this room. When Rosen gets his mechanics aligned, he drives the ball with elite-level spin and velocity. The concern is that these mechanics come-and-go too often. As I detailed in the Book On Josh Rosen scouting report this offseason, the leg-drive and hip-rotation both sometimes vanish, causing Rosen to open his front shoulder and lose power on his passes.
Rosen put on a touch-passing clinic, however. He picked up a pair of touchdowns that most quarterbacks probably aren’t hitting — one an over route to the pylon to Irwin; another on a wheel at the pylon to Nick O’Leary between an underneath corner and a rotating safety.
Ryan Fitzpatrick struggled from the first throw as well. The ball was coming out of his hand wobbly at times, he turned it over, and was sent to the T.N.T. wall, after receiving a tongue-lashing from Coach Flores. The cause of the verbal abuse came when Fitzpatrick and Chris Reed flubbed a quarterback-center exchange (more on the OL reps later). Maybe it was the pads, maybe it was an off-day, but Fitz just didn’t have the command on the ball (accuracy) today.
The difference can essentially be boiled down to this:
Rosen has the more talented, live arm. Fitzpatrick’s trust in his eyes and reads are on another level. The gap between the two in the latter category is greater than the gap in the former; especially considering Rosen’s accuracy digressions.
Offensive Line
I’ve neglected this group through the first two days because it’s difficult to get a good idea without the pads on. A nightmare goal line session to end practice — more on that on the defensive units — put an ominous cloud over what was an otherwise solid day from the group.
Chris Reed kicked ass in a veritable package of assignments, including some work at center. He looks the part of, not just a starting NFL guard, but an above average one. Jesse Davis operates well in space too, this has the makings of the best guard pairing the Dolphins have featured in some time.
Jordan Mills had a nice day including a nice block off the edge to spring a Kalen Ballage touchdown run. The nice thing about being here is the opportunity to see effort-level and how the guys interact with one another. The final period of the day was a hurry-up drill where the offense ran a play, and then the punt team sprinted onto the field. Mills beat everybody off the field — everybody. A nice finish to a promising day.
Daniel Kilgore had his best day as well. He looks healthy and ready to go after missing 12 games last season. His presence on the inside likely has an impact on this next bit.
The cohesion of the group appears to be ahead of where last year’s line was — even into the season. The protection slides, picking up blitzes, passing off…the first-team line might be best suited to stay as it has been when the season kicks off.
That first team line goes: Tunsil-Reed-Kilgore-Davis-Mills
Michael Deiter has been working in at left guard, right guard, and an occasional rep at center. He told me after practice that he basically only plays center when Dan [Kilgore] needs a breather. I followed up by asking him about his versatility in college and if he had a preferred position. Deiter doesn’t prefer a specific position, but he enjoys playing on the interior opposed to tackle.
The second team line wasn’t as effective and featured some shuffling. Newcomer Will Holden had a nice block on a pull, and name-UDFA Shaq Calhoun was beaten badly for a sack by Akeem Spence.
Defensive Line
The goal line stands at the end of practice wrapped up a solid day from this group. Spence was active, Vincent Taylor and Adolphus Washington knifed into the backfield several times, Davon Godchaux continues to play with one of the best pad-levels in football, and the edge position stood out both in good and bad ways.
Despite a couple of gaffes off the edge in the running game, the candidates for the five-tech position made some noise. Tank Carradine has been very effective thus far, and Charles Harris is playing faster and with more confidence. Harris made the play of the day when he worked down the line-of-scrimmage, after Godchaux blew the play up inside, and put a stick on the ball carrier resulting in a tackle-for-loss.
Minkah Fitzpatrick LOVED this — more on him in a minute.
Dewayne Hendrix versus Jonathan Ledbetter has quickly become one of my favorite battles of camp. I’d wager that at least one of them is on the opening day roster. Hendrix roasted Jaryd Jones-Smith for a would be sack in the team period.
Christian Wilkins has been quite so far. His best play came with a reaming, however. Wilkins blew by the line with his signature quickness, but didn’t finish the rep as the ball-carrier took it outside. Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham came unglued after the fact.
The term starter is probably an antiquated word in this defense. The package will determine the line-up, and one such lineup saw Wilkins and Carradine bookending Spence and Godcaux on the inside.
Linebackers
Sam Eguavoen raised eyebrows when he opened with the first-team in practice number one. Then he did it again on day-two, and was right there again on day-three.
The former CFL star really got people chirping with his performance today.
In the initial period, Eguavoen embodied the things Flores alluded to in his media availability. The ‘backer met the lead back in the hole, smacked him in the mouth, came off the block, and wrapped up the back. That hit set a tone for the rest of the practice.
In addition to taking to the defensive scheme with innate instincts early, he was on the first team in red-zone seven-on-seven, he was out there with the ones on goal line, and he made plays in nearly every portion — he’s been a star of camp so far.
As is the case with the defensive line, the linebackers will likely be package-based. Jerome Baker continues to open practice with Eguavoen, but varying fronts change bodies out.
Raekwon McMillan looks like the same player attacking downhill against the run, and Kiko Alonso figures to use his reckless abandon and aggressiveness as a strength in this defense.
Alonso ran into a not-so-welcomed foe again, however — coverage. The ‘backers faced up on the running backs in coverage in one-on-ones and Alonso attacked Kalen Ballage downhill. Ballage cooked the veteran on the rep.
We’ve speculated all offseason about the use the Patriots style of committing bodies to gaps to force the offense into throwing against the aggressive press coverage. This brings linebackers down on the ball, off the edge, with one off-ball linebacker placed over the center (five yards off) — that was McMillan.
Without offering much detail, Chase Allen has found some unique roles in the defense. The same is true of T.J. McDonald.
Nate Orchard was pinned in a couple of times working the edge in the run-game.
Defensive Backs
Just about everybody from the first-team snatched a pick today. Bobby McCain undercut Rosen, Eric Rowe took down an under-thrown fade route to Devante Parker, and Xavien Howard pulled one down after matching Kenny Stills step-for-step up the perimeter. Howard almost nabbed another in seven-on-seven when he came off his man and robbed a seam route (looked just like the first INT in the Colts game last year).
An interception was about the only thing missing from Minkah Fitzpatrick’s practice resume on the day. The “defensive player” as I’m calling him — because pigeonholing him at one position is simply not accurate — not only handles his coverage responsibilities like an all-pro, he’s involved in the running game.
Turn on Patriots film and you’ll see safeties coming down with particular gap responsibilities in the run-game, and while this might be best suited for Reshad Jones, Fitzpatrick is certainly going to be the lynchpin in this regard, and many other aspects of the defense. I can’t say one negative thing about Miami’s 2018 first-rounder — he and superstardom are on a collision course for one another.
The same press and mirror drills happened again — that’s been a daily occurrence.
Tyler Patmon has had a nice start to camp. He’s savvy when it comes to using the sideline as an extra defender.
The punt teams worked out on the near field for the first time and we received a good, consistent look at the players involved. Anytime Walt Aikens is involved, you know the surrounding parts are being considered for work.
With Bobby McCain the marquee name of the group, Cornell Armstrong, Nik Needham, Maurice Smith and Montre Hartage saw a lot of work in these periods.
Wide Receivers and Tight Ends
The Dolphins receiving group has been denigrated by the national media, and that’s a mistake on their part. Kenny Stills wins consistently, regardless of split, alignment, or route. Devante Parker looks strong and more competitive at the catch-point. Fool me three times, sure, but he’s playing hungry right now.
Albert Wilson had a limited day of work, but his fellow speedster, Jakeem Grant, continues to wow the crowd. His releases off the line-of-scrimmage are daily must-see action. He created a solid five yards of separation on Jalen Davis on one rep in a particular, but dropped the pass.
Grant consistently stacks the defensive back or puts them in the spin-cycle — Needham was a victim today.
Preston Williams had a nice practice. He got the best of NFL Network’s 55th-best player (Howard) in one-on-one. Williams is involved heavily in each portion, including some work as a gunner.
Trenton Irwin quietly makes plays every day, and he’s also back with Drake and Grant on punt return.
It was a quiet day from the tight ends in the passing game. The bulk of their work came in the ground game — understandable given the nature of today’s lessons. I’ll admit to not seeing a lot of Mike Gesicki action, but he wasn’t involved in the receiving game as much as he had been the first two days — possibly a concern given his penchant for struggling with contact.
Running Backs
Kalen Ballage continues to begin practice as the top back, but it’s more semantics than anything. The good news is that the Dolphins look to have two capable runners — Ballage was a perfect combination of explosive and patient. One run in particular saw him wait for Laremy Tunsil to gain leverage, throw a stutter step at the defense, and scamper into the end-zone from 14 yards out.
The knock on Ballage has been his poor vision — frankly, the most integral part to playing the position — but if he takes strides in that area, there’s no limit on how good he can potentially be.
Kenyan Drake scored a touchdown on an outside run and continues to get work on the punt return.
Undrafted free agent Patrick Laird had a nice day. He, like Ballage, showed some patience as a ball carrier and effectiveness in the passing game.
Chandler Cox is all gas no brakes. He either explodes the lead lane like a stick of dynamite, or winds up on the ground — very little in-between with him.
Recap
There are some plays I missed and some things I’m not permitted to discuss, but the day was a successful one from a team perspective. The pace of practice makes things difficult to track the entire thing, but also very entertaining for the fans.
Today had a little bit of everything. Highlight plays, big touchdowns, takeaways for the defense, quality communication, and varying packages on either side of the ball.
It hasn’t yet been announced if the pads will be back on for tomorrow’s work, but as always, I’ll be there with the Tweet machine running early and often.
LATEST
- Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Journal – Day 4 (July 28) July 28, 2019
- Miami Dolphins Postpractice Press Conference and Recap-Day 4, July 28 July 28, 2019
- Xavien Howard earns first Top 100 honors July 27, 2019
- Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Journal – Day 3 (July 27) July 27, 2019
- Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Journal – Day 2 (July 26) July 26, 2019
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
As he did for DeSean Jackson, Ryan Fitzpatrick Relaunches Kenny Stills
-
Miami Dolphins2 days ago
Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Journal – Day 2 (July 26)
-
Miami Dolphins1 day ago
Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Journal – Day 3 (July 27)
-
Miami Dolphins1 week ago
Staff Predictions: Which rookie will have the biggest impact in 2019?