Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Journal – Day 5 (July 30)

The A-block story quickly takes a backseat to a proclamation about the QB competition

The media room at the Nova Southeastern Training Facility is normally spacious enough to comfortably seat all the credentialed media. After the news came down on Monday that the Dolphins would be dismissing Offensive Line Coach Pat Flaherty, the area became standing room only.

ESPN sent Jeff Darlington and a camera crew to the practice, and while the initial questions were about the offensive line, Darlington uncovered the nugget of the day with a question about the quarterback competition.

Flores on QB competition. "It's clear that Ryan Fitzpatrick is leading the way. He's done that in a lot of ways from leadership, to production on the field, to meeting rooms and walk throughs. It's an ongoing competition, but right now he's leading the way." — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 30, 2019

We’ll come back to the quarterback battle and reshuffled offensive line (changes went beyond the coaching staff), but first, a general overview.

Sunday’s practice wasn’t far behind today’s showing. Dropped passes, fumbles, coverage breakdowns, it was another Murphy’s Law day for the Dolphins — everything that could go wrong, did go wrong.

That includes an injury to the star of early portions camp, Running Back Kalen Ballage. We don’t have details on the injury — or the severity of the injury — but Ballage did walk off under his own power. We should have more clarity tomorrow.

Quarterbacks

Every Dolphins fan wants Josh Rosen to turn heads. It didn’t happen in OTA’s, and it’s not happening in training camp.

Asked what he thinks he’s done well, Rosen paused and replied, “that’s a good question,” as he pondered his answer options. He eventually landed on “identifying the linebacker — because he’s never had to MIKE calls before — and that’s allowing me to play faster and think less,” Rosen said.

He also referred to drinking from a fire hose in regards to his acclimation to the offense back in OTAs.

For the fifth-straight practice, Rosen struggled on air. Typically, these throws are when he has to open his hips and drive the ball to the left — he’s more effective from a closed posture (throwing right) — and that was evident on his Cardinals tape.Just as I tweeted that out, Rosen airmailed back-to-back throws on the dreaded out-route — to the right side of the play. His body language showing clear frustration on his end as well.

His work in the team drills was one of a player that’s not seeing/processing things as quickly as he needs to. The backs are always open underneath in seven-on-seven, and Rosen is taking those dump-offs instead of anticipating routes downfield.

Rosen tried to anticipate a seam shot between a triangle Dolphins defenders, but his eyes brought Montre Hartage (more on him in the DBs section) to the ball for an interception (Hartage dropped it, however).

Ryan Fitzpatrick didn’t perform a whole lot better. Ball security has been an issue the last two practices. The ball slipped out of his hands — conjuring up nightmares of John Beck in Buffalo circa 2007 — as he began his throwing motion on one particular play.

Fitzpatrick anticipates routes opening up exceptionally well, but he does look like he’s dealing with some arm fatigue.

Perhaps the most frustrating aspect, after the quarterbacks had been informed of the pecking order, Fitzpatrick was on the field 20 minutes for work before practice (a daily occurrence) while Rosen is the last QB to hit the field.

After practice, Fitzpatrick drills with any variety of receivers while Rosen typically does not.

Offensive Line

Tough, smart, disciplined players that communicate well. That’s the prototype for what Brian Flores wants in an offensive line, and he feels David DeGuglielmo presents a better opportunity to cultivate that with his current group than Pat Flaherty.

Communication was the day’s buzz word as the South Florida media peppered Flores with questions about the change. For more on the coaching change, check out yesterday’s article and podcast on Locked On Dolphins.

DeGuglielmo wasted no time putting his fingerprints on the position — there were multiple changes to the first and second teams.

Up first, Laremy Tunsil, Michael Deiter, Daniel Kilgore, Will Holden, and Jesse Davis took the field. Then, Shaq Calhoun jumped in for Holden.

That first-team remained consistent throughout practice, with Michael Deiter continuing to work tirelessly on his pulling.

The second-team line went: Zach Sterup, Kyle Fuller, Chris Reed, Shaq Calhoun, Jordan Mills.

Later in practice, a walkthrough install gave us the desired line of the entire offseason here at Locked On Dolphins: Tunsil-Deiter-Kilgore-Reed-Davis.

It was another difficult day as far as execution, but the intensity of the individual drills came with a little extra juice. And more variety. Three-man units worked in tandem with zone-scheme foot work. They worked on scoops and reach blocks with a sense of urgency to fire out of their stances.

Defensive Backs

My major scoop of the day comes from Northwestern undrafted free agent Montre Hartage. Primarily a perimeter corner in college, Hartage answered my week long question of, “what the heck is the plan if Bobby McCain misses a game?”

The early answer is the former NW Wildcat. Hartage saw significant run as the single-high safety with the second-team in Miami’s aggressive, 10-men-on-the-ball type of defense.

Two players, who are making headlines every day, were at it again. Minkah Fitzpatrick lines up all over the formation, though he was strangely running with the second team at times. He was as impactful as ever, particularly in the running game where he jarred a football loose for a forced fumble.

T.J. McDonald is settling comfortably into the new defense. In addition to finding a niche covering backs up around the line-of-scrimmage, he took Nick O’Leary to the ground twice in the ground game, and has been working as the assignment checker (captain) on kick return.

The kick return unit is chock full of starters. McDonald, McMillan, Baker, McCain, Eguavoen are all out there. So are Preston Williams, Chandler Cox, Cornell Armstrong, and Terrill Hanks.

Eric Rowe looks comfortable playing up on the line of scrimmage and bailing out at the snap. He works to funnel things inside and shows a penchant from breaking quickly on in-breaking routes.

Things continue to be a struggle for the younger corners in the individual portions. Nik Needham, Chris Lammons, Torry McTyer, Jalen Davis, and Jomal Wiltz all got turned around pretty good — although this drill favors the receivers considerably.

The former — Wiltz — saw time in place of Minkah Fitzpatrick on the first team, and was responsible for a major coverage breakdown which sent him to the TNT wall.

Xavien Howard had a one-on-one rep against Stills where he pinned the receiver to the sideline and took away the quarterback’s target entirely. Howard is picking up right where he left off from last year.

Tyler Patmon finds his way onto the Twitter timeline every day — he’s been solid.

Wide Receivers

Drops were the story of the day; even from the ever-reliable Kenny Stills. Stills dropped a pass that was deflected into the air and picked off by Howard, but was otherwise the best of the bunch. He and Isaiah Ford worked with Fitzpatrick after practice again, this despite Stills finding the end zone on a few occasions throughout the day.

Stills is currently the best on the team at winning against one-on-one coverage consistently.

Preston Williams hands look like vacuums. The ball seemingly tractor beams right into the big mitts, particularly when he elevates down in the red zone.

Devante Parker made a couple of nice plays, Jakeem Grant continues to win off the line-of-scrimmage with ease, but has been plagued by drops recently, and Albert Wilson is still not a full practice participant.

Brice Butler and Isaiah Ford saw extended time with the second-team — perhaps a credit to their post-practice regiment.

Reece Horn deserves some recognition. He made a number of big plays on the day.

Linebackers

Jerome Baker is making his case as most effective player on the defensive side of camp. His speed off the edge in the running game is eye-catching — in the same way that he shows an innate ability to come clean on interior blitzes. He had a terrific coverage rep against Nick O’Leary where he carried the tight end up the seam and broke up an on-target pass.

Baker’s best play of the day was an absolute de-cleating of Fullback Chandler Cox on a flare route. The rookie had no idea what had just hit him.

It was a quiet day for the CFL standout, Sam Eguavoen. Raekwon McMillan has been the same guy just about every practice. They often get him flowing downhill and he’s extremely effective working through trash and making run-stops.

Kiko Alonso didn’t practice due to an undisclosed injury that will likely keep him out for a couple of days. If Alonso isn’t careful, I suspect he’ll play his way into a more limited role because of the work of a pair of rookies.

Andrew Van Ginkel is making more of an impact every day, particularly working off the edge. The former Wisconsin play-maker shared a quick chat with me after practice.

I asked him if it’s encouraging that there are more opportunities to play with sub-packages and the rookie responded, “yeah, for sure. That’s huge, and it also puts us in the best possible position to succeed and it’s just up to us to make plays.”

Van Ginkel has been around the football in camp; no surprise given his penchant for taking the rock away at Wisconsin.

The other is undrafted free agent Terrill Hanks, who continues to work inside in a variety of “starter” packages. Hanks has also come down off the edge and worked as a rusher and edge-setter, as well as extensive work on special teams.

Defensive Line

We start this group with the elevation of two undrafted free agents who have earned the reps they’re getting. Dewayne Hendrix had another sack today — this time on Jaryd Jones-Smith, and Jonathan Ledbetter saw some time with the first-team offense. They’ve both served their chances of making the team well by adhering to the heavy-handed style and sniffing out the run-game.

Charles Harris flipped to the left side of the line and had some success in the run-game.

Tank Carradine’s solid camp continued today, including a lot of work with the first team defensive line — including work in even fronts (we originally thought he might be exclusively an odd-front five-tech).

Akeem Spence and Adolphus Washington had active days and, though I don’t have specific notes on the individuals, the running game didn’t accomplish much when Davon Godchaux, Vincent Taylor, and rookie Christian Wilkins were doing their thing – the interior defensive line has been the most encouraging unit of camp given the expectations coming in.

Tight Ends

Durham Smythe ran with the first team early and often on Tuesday. He and O’Leary appear to be in competition for the same roster spot, if the Dolphins are to keep just three tight ends (I think they keep four). Smythe had a terrific wham block that sprung a long touchdown run for Kenyan Drake.

On the topic of O’Leary, he sure has spent a lot of time on the ground throughout practice.

Mike Gesicki continues to look the part in one-on-one, but he’s a bit of an afterthought in the team-period passing game. He did, however, hit a beautiful wham block to create a big hole on a Drake run.

Smythe opened with the first-team from 11-personnel and O’Leary and Gesicki were a tandem on the second-team which ran from 12-personnel.

Running Backs

Kalen Ballage’s exit gave us a look into who the Dolphins might prefer behind the 1-2 punch. Mark Walton stepped in for second-team work after Drake’s promotion to the first team.

Drake had a difficult day. Aside from one very Drake-esque cutback for a big gainer, he had a fumble, took a hit that had him sitting off to the side for five minutes, and then proceeded to re-enter as a kick returner. After the period, he walked to his next drill — something that I have yet to seen through five days (players walking).

Miami might consider scouring the running back market, especially if something is wrong with Ballage. The depth here has not been encouraging to start camp.

Recap

The pads were on again, but it was a light practice. There wasn’t much by way of team periods, and a lot of the stuff that brought the units together collectively was half-speed. The offense drilled the heck out of the screen game, and the defense continued the theme of working on tackling fundamentals.

It would appear, to the naked eye, that the return to the individual periods is a punitive measure for poor performance in the team period (everybody loves the live scrimmage; that goes back to Pop Warner days).

We are four days away from the scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium, and unless something changes, expect yet another dominant defensive showing that has fans up in arms over the offensive futility.

Back at it again tomorrow at 9:40 A.M. EST.

@WingfieldNFL