Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Journal – Day 6 (July 31)
Quick Notes:
– Dolphins legend Nick Buoniconti passed away at the age of 78. The flags at Dolphins headquarters were appropriately flown at half-staff.
– Dwayne Allen was activated off the physically unable to performance list and participated in individual drills at Wednesday’s practice.
– Punter Stone Wilson has been waived — Matt Haack it is.
– Albert Wilson continue to work in individual drills, while getting conditioning work off to the side during team drills. Today he was shadow boxing.
– Kiko Alonso and Kalen Ballage were held out of practice.
– Jakeem Grant left practice with an undisclosed injury, but later returned.
Day 1 Report
Day 2 Report
Day 3 Report
Day 4 Report
Day 5 Report
Day 6 Report
The pieces are being laid for a consistent, exciting program in South Florida
The sweeping coaching changes — and the consequential schematic overhaul this offseason — was integral to the growth of Locked On Dolphins this year. Brian Flores, Patrick Graham, and Chad O’Shea provided us with a platform to speculate on the vision for the plan on either side of the ball, with multiple influences to consider.
As the 2019 season is officially a week old — with six practices in the rear view — the picture might be coming clear as to what this team will look like. From personnel usage, to the assignments of that personnel, Stephen Ross had to envision something of a Foxboro-South-look with the third regime appointed under his watch.
And that’s what he’s getting.
Multiple looks on both sides of the ball, as well as specific jobs designed to make the players feel at ease, think less, and play faster, are incorporating an entirely new feel at Dolphins camp.
For the sixth-straight practice, teaching was at the forefront of day’s priority. Shortened team-periods are scattered throughout a day chock full of individual drills that accomplish two things:
1.) Improve technique
2.) Provide a conditioning apparatus
One such drill saw the linebackers and defensive backs dropping to the ground (up-downs) and then pursuing the ball carrier. In addition to providing extra conditioning, this simulates more real time feel as the players sniff out screen passes.
The offensive line was intently focused on combination blocks throughout the day, which makes sense given that the defense was throwing the kitchen sink at them with games (stunts, slants, twists).
Dave DeGuglielmo has brought a different intensity to the OL practices. Guys are getting extended work through rapid repetition (someone told me that one lineman in particular lost 15 pounds in water weight yesterday).
A separate drill saw the lineman shooting hands, then slowly working laterally, maintaining a wide base, in what looked like an outside zone simulation.
The practice as a whole was a lot sharper than the two previous showing. Fewer balls on the ground, a lot of creativity and play-making from either unit, and an effective install-day in front of a pretty small crowd at the training facility in Davie.
Quarterbacks
Since the pads went on, it’s been a rough few days for Ryan Fitzpatrick. He threw three interceptions and fumbled yet another snap. He was inaccurate with his throws, but his aggressiveness might’ve had more to do with the result than what you might see on a game day (then again, the gunslinger mentality often shows up on Sundays too).
In the warmup portion Fitzpatrick was really cutting things loose with some impressive drive throws. Perhaps he knew he was going to take some chances and wanted to heat up the old sidearm.
For the sixth-straight practice, Fitzpatrick was out on the field before the others with Rosen bringing up the rear. Maybe Rosen is getting extra meeting time in the facility. I don’t know.
Fitzpatrick provided the funniest moment of camp when Kenyan Drake reversed field on a run, and Fitz ran down field as the point man in an escort of blockers — luckily the defense heeded to the red shirt.
For the first time all camp, Josh Rosen was decidedly the best quarterback on the field. Like Fitzpatrick, he was more aggressive than normal — though he did settle for the check down a little too often in the team period. But he was far better with his processing in today’s practice completing more chunk throws than on any other day.
Comebacks were the route of the day and he was on time with a lot of these throws — and accurate. In the one-on-one period he dropped a pair of gorgeous deep balls in the bucket for long touchdowns.
Jake Rudock made a lot of mistakes with the third string unit, but he saw some work on second team and even with some starters after Fitzpatrick was pulled for throwing an interception.
While the rest of the team continued work on the far field, the quarterbacks gathered with Chad O’Shea and Jerry Schuplinski on the near field. This offseason we learned that Josh McDaniels typically spent his days with Tom Brady, while Schuplinski worked on developing the younger quarterbacks. The same thing occurred today as Fitzpatrick and O’Shea shared a walk-and-talk, while Schuplinski coached up Rosen and Rudock.
Linebackers
Jerome Baker continues to shine, and in a variety of roles. Standing over the ball, calling the defense, Baker has worked on rerouting, playing coverage, blitzing the A-gaps and rushing the edge — and he’s doing well in all of these areas.
Baker was joined by Andrew Van Ginkel on a variety of these pressure packages, including showing double A-gap pressure. The Mike Zimmer staple, the idea is to confuse the protection call and mixing up the act of actually coming on the blitz, or pulling out with dummy pressure, puts added heat on the interior line and quarterback.
While those guys are busy making life hell on the protection scheme, Sam Eguavoen works tirelessly in coverage. At one point, Eguavoen was dropping down the pipe in what looks like a Tampa 2. Gone are the days of Kiko Alonso covering grass, and arriving are coverage specialists that can recognize route concepts and pick up bodies opposed to covering space.
Raekwon McMillan continues to begin with the second-team, but as Coach Flores said, he’s playing some mind games in regards to who plays on which team, and this is likely one of those players. He’s been effective working downhill, but he can get caught in coverage (that’s the player he is).
Defensive Line
Charles Harris had his best day of camp. The Dolphins were incorporating multiple different looks along the defensive line including some fun tandems and techniques that would provide stunts or dummy stunts (fake the loop, then rush the outside shoulder of the tackle). Harris spent a lot of the day in the backfield, but he continues to be inconsistent holding the point-of-attack in the run game.
Tank Carradine is having a marvelous camp. He — like Harris — is working with the first-team in even-fronts and he’s doing more than just holding the edge in the ground-game, he’s adding some pass rush to his arsenal.
Davon Godchaux, Vincent Taylor, Akeem Spence, and Adolphus Washington are likely the secondary cause of all the offensive line shuffling (more on that in a minute). All four have been sterling this camp creating push, walking the line back, and clogging up lanes in the running game.
If that group sustains that level of play, with this Dolphins line backing corps looking as good as it has, this stands to be the best front seven Miami has had in a long time. And forget the lack of true, pure, edge-rushers — that’s not what the scheme does. They want to beat you up inside and create the rush through clever blitzing and overloading pressure — and they’ve done that so far.
Jonathan Ledbetter’s strong camp was rewarded with first-team action. He was part of some interesting alignments, in tandem with Charles Harris, that I can’t go into detail on, and he continues to dent the edge against the run.
Christian Wilkins hasn’t been as impactful as you might like — not that he’s been bad — but the focus appears to be on getting him both conditioned and acclimated to the many roles he will play. He’s lined up everywhere and is clearly going to be counted on for a massive workload.
Nate Orchard had his best day. He’s played like a cut candidate so far, but he was constantly in the backfield on Wednesday
Defensive Backs
Another day, another pair of interceptions for Xavien Howard — he’s in mid-season form.
Joining him might be Eric Rowe, who has been as good as anyone in camp. Rowe probably leads all defensive backs in pass breakups, and he had two more today. He’s taking well to the mirror and bail techniques being asked of him, and he’s consistently winning against big, physical receivers like Parker and Williams.
The second-tier group had a better day. Nik Needham got his hands on two footballs, including an impressive, instinctive rep where he read a comeback and undercut the ball to break it up.
Jalen Davis saw some third-team work on the outside and handled that duty admirably. It’s been a bit of a disappointing camp for Cornell Armstrong, and specifically Jomal Wiltz — he’s been picked on regularly.
T.J. McDonald is off to a terrific start. His interception saw him lurking around the line of scrimmage, passing off a back into the flat and coming back for the backside crosser in the hook zone, and snatching the football.
Bobby McCain is showing a better comfort level with his role in the middle of the field. He drove on a dig route against Parker and broke it up, and has done well to head off potential seam shots in team drills.
Torry McTyer is involved in a lot of successful downfield passes. He’s not had the camp he was hoping for in year-three.
Wide Receivers
Today was the most interesting from an install perspective. The way Sean McVay has befuddled coordinators with jamming his slots in-tight to the formation, the Dolphins could look to create an extra gap in this way as well. Stacking receivers is common, but not as much so with a nasty split (just off the tight end).
Stacking and switching is a great way to beat man coverage. Chad O’Shea figures to bring these principles with him from New England, and he has some electric combinations with which to accomplish that look.
Devante Parker is having one hell of a camp. He’s not losing any speed or burst (a result of better health, perhaps?) He has not been among the guilty drop party, he’s stacking effectively stacking corners, and he’s winning on a variety of routes.
Parker’s chemistry with Fitzpatrick is apparent. The timing and possession-like rebounder traits are syncing up nicely.
Kenny Stills had another drop and was largely quiet in the team portion, just as Jakeem Grant has been of late. Grant is uncoverable in one-on-ones, but I’d like to see him get some more work in those team drills — it’s feasible that Grant is held out tomorrow after sustaining a minor injury.
I mentioned Wilson off the top, but he looked more explosive today than he has all camp — he clearly wants to get back in there. He ran a pivot route that looked just like peak Wilson from last October.
Preston Williams is going to make the team. Between the first-team inclusion, the red-zone prowess and extended work as a gunner on special teams, he’s enduring a large workload for a reason. The same could be said of fellow undrafted free agent Trenton Irwin. Irwin had a fun moment before practice where he caught five balls off the jugs punt machine (without putting any of them down).
Offensive Line
The interior line has struggled since the pads came on. Will Holden must be on his last leg because he received a first-team promotion yesterday, stayed there today, and continues to get worked over. He was whipped in the one-on-one pass rush drills and allowed constant pressure in team periods.
Shaq Calhoun was the other first-team elevated lineman, and he struggled with the power of Miami’s fierce interior line.
Jesse Davis was beaten for a sack, snap issues continued, and Michael Deiter is getting better each day. He had a drive-block on Eguavoen that proceeded 5-7 yards downfield.
Isaiah Prince had some run on the second team and looked formidable in the ground game — that’s his forte.
I think it’s pretty clear who the top five or six guys are. I’d prefer they went with that lineup (Tunsil-Deiter-Kilgore-Reed-Davis) and just work on continuity from here on out — the Holden experiment lasted two days too long.
Aaron Monteiro had a nice block to spring a big run, Kyler Fuller continues to get a lot of second-team work, and Tony Adams finally joined the group of three centers to work with the QBs before practice on exchanges.
Tight Ends
Dwayne Allen returned and gave a different look to the group — he is a thick, THICK dude. He was involved as a pass catcher and might get more opportunities in that regard than he previously has with the Patriots.
Allen’s return certainly motivated Nick O’Leary — he was awesome today. He made multiple catches in the team period including a nice contested catch working up the hash marks in the middle of the field.
Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe were very quiet and Clive Walford’s injury likely spells the end to his homecoming.
Running Backs
It’s really difficult to gage the success of the running back’s carries in these drills that don’t go live. Kenyan Drake is clearly the best one on the field (with Ballage down), but Patrick Laird just might be the one getting the longest look among the rest.
Another Patriots-like influence (see their final scoring drive in the Super Bowl) backs will split out wide and take an easy five-yard hitch, essentially given away by the defense. Laird was involved in this way frequently on Wednesday.
Mark Walton found the edge on a nice run and Myles Gaskin looked the part both in protection and the passing game. It’ll take game action to really separate this group.
Recap
These schemes are complex. Even as a self-proclaimed film junkie, it’s not easy to identify the multiple looks of the defense, the two and three-man route combinations, and the variety within the route tree. That could explain the struggles and lack of trust in the eyes of Josh Rosen in the early goings.
The biggest revelation is that this defense could be really good — and immediately. I tuned in to Move the Sticks on the way back to the hotel. Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks raved about Miami having a great start on defense — both from a leadership and production standpoint — with Minkah Fitzpatrick and Christian Wilkins. That doesn’t even include superstar Xavien Howard and breakout candidate Jerome Baker.
The Dolphins run defense is going to be miles better this year. The little mistakes should be less — in fact, they already are. Miami is drilling these fine details, working on establishing a program that executes and plays to its own advantages.
It’s probably not going to happen this year, but this team is on the right track. With the changes and progress, I’ve seen in just a week’s time, if the Dolphins hit next offseason out of the park, they’ll be the new sheriff in the Post-Brady-and-Belichick AFC East.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Journal – Day 5 (July 30)
Day 1 Report
Day 2 Report
Day 3 Report
Day 4 Report
Day 5 Report
Day 6 Report
The A-block story quickly takes a backseat to a proclamation about the QB competition
The media room at the Nova Southeastern Training Facility is normally spacious enough to comfortably seat all the credentialed media. After the news came down on Monday that the Dolphins would be dismissing Offensive Line Coach Pat Flaherty, the area became standing room only.
ESPN sent Jeff Darlington and a camera crew to the practice, and while the initial questions were about the offensive line, Darlington uncovered the nugget of the day with a question about the quarterback competition.
Flores on QB competition. "It's clear that Ryan Fitzpatrick is leading the way. He's done that in a lot of ways from leadership, to production on the field, to meeting rooms and walk throughs. It's an ongoing competition, but right now he's leading the way."
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 30, 2019
We’ll come back to the quarterback battle and reshuffled offensive line (changes went beyond the coaching staff), but first, a general overview.
Sunday’s practice wasn’t far behind today’s showing. Dropped passes, fumbles, coverage breakdowns, it was another Murphy’s Law day for the Dolphins — everything that could go wrong, did go wrong.
That includes an injury to the star of early portions camp, Running Back Kalen Ballage. We don’t have details on the injury — or the severity of the injury — but Ballage did walk off under his own power. We should have more clarity tomorrow.
Quarterbacks
Every Dolphins fan wants Josh Rosen to turn heads. It didn’t happen in OTA’s, and it’s not happening in training camp.
Asked what he thinks he’s done well, Rosen paused and replied, “that’s a good question,” as he pondered his answer options. He eventually landed on “identifying the linebacker — because he’s never had to MIKE calls before — and that’s allowing me to play faster and think less,” Rosen said.
He also referred to drinking from a fire hose in regards to his acclimation to the offense back in OTAs.
For the fifth-straight practice, Rosen struggled on air. Typically, these throws are when he has to open his hips and drive the ball to the left — he’s more effective from a closed posture (throwing right) — and that was evident on his Cardinals tape.Just as I tweeted that out, Rosen airmailed back-to-back throws on the dreaded out-route — to the right side of the play. His body language showing clear frustration on his end as well.
His work in the team drills was one of a player that’s not seeing/processing things as quickly as he needs to. The backs are always open underneath in seven-on-seven, and Rosen is taking those dump-offs instead of anticipating routes downfield.
Rosen tried to anticipate a seam shot between a triangle Dolphins defenders, but his eyes brought Montre Hartage (more on him in the DBs section) to the ball for an interception (Hartage dropped it, however).
Ryan Fitzpatrick didn’t perform a whole lot better. Ball security has been an issue the last two practices. The ball slipped out of his hands — conjuring up nightmares of John Beck in Buffalo circa 2007 — as he began his throwing motion on one particular play.
Fitzpatrick anticipates routes opening up exceptionally well, but he does look like he’s dealing with some arm fatigue.
Perhaps the most frustrating aspect, after the quarterbacks had been informed of the pecking order, Fitzpatrick was on the field 20 minutes for work before practice (a daily occurrence) while Rosen is the last QB to hit the field.
After practice, Fitzpatrick drills with any variety of receivers while Rosen typically does not.
Offensive Line
Tough, smart, disciplined players that communicate well. That’s the prototype for what Brian Flores wants in an offensive line, and he feels David DeGuglielmo presents a better opportunity to cultivate that with his current group than Pat Flaherty.
Communication was the day’s buzz word as the South Florida media peppered Flores with questions about the change. For more on the coaching change, check out yesterday’s article and podcast on Locked On Dolphins.
DeGuglielmo wasted no time putting his fingerprints on the position — there were multiple changes to the first and second teams.
Up first, Laremy Tunsil, Michael Deiter, Daniel Kilgore, Will Holden, and Jesse Davis took the field. Then, Shaq Calhoun jumped in for Holden.
That first-team remained consistent throughout practice, with Michael Deiter continuing to work tirelessly on his pulling.
The second-team line went: Zach Sterup, Kyle Fuller, Chris Reed, Shaq Calhoun, Jordan Mills.
Later in practice, a walkthrough install gave us the desired line of the entire offseason here at Locked On Dolphins: Tunsil-Deiter-Kilgore-Reed-Davis.
It was another difficult day as far as execution, but the intensity of the individual drills came with a little extra juice. And more variety. Three-man units worked in tandem with zone-scheme foot work. They worked on scoops and reach blocks with a sense of urgency to fire out of their stances.
Defensive Backs
My major scoop of the day comes from Northwestern undrafted free agent Montre Hartage. Primarily a perimeter corner in college, Hartage answered my week long question of, “what the heck is the plan if Bobby McCain misses a game?”
The early answer is the former NW Wildcat. Hartage saw significant run as the single-high safety with the second-team in Miami’s aggressive, 10-men-on-the-ball type of defense.
Two players, who are making headlines every day, were at it again. Minkah Fitzpatrick lines up all over the formation, though he was strangely running with the second team at times. He was as impactful as ever, particularly in the running game where he jarred a football loose for a forced fumble.
T.J. McDonald is settling comfortably into the new defense. In addition to finding a niche covering backs up around the line-of-scrimmage, he took Nick O’Leary to the ground twice in the ground game, and has been working as the assignment checker (captain) on kick return.
The kick return unit is chock full of starters. McDonald, McMillan, Baker, McCain, Eguavoen are all out there. So are Preston Williams, Chandler Cox, Cornell Armstrong, and Terrill Hanks.
Eric Rowe looks comfortable playing up on the line of scrimmage and bailing out at the snap. He works to funnel things inside and shows a penchant from breaking quickly on in-breaking routes.
Things continue to be a struggle for the younger corners in the individual portions. Nik Needham, Chris Lammons, Torry McTyer, Jalen Davis, and Jomal Wiltz all got turned around pretty good — although this drill favors the receivers considerably.
The former — Wiltz — saw time in place of Minkah Fitzpatrick on the first team, and was responsible for a major coverage breakdown which sent him to the TNT wall.
Xavien Howard had a one-on-one rep against Stills where he pinned the receiver to the sideline and took away the quarterback’s target entirely. Howard is picking up right where he left off from last year.
Tyler Patmon finds his way onto the Twitter timeline every day — he’s been solid.
Wide Receivers
Drops were the story of the day; even from the ever-reliable Kenny Stills. Stills dropped a pass that was deflected into the air and picked off by Howard, but was otherwise the best of the bunch. He and Isaiah Ford worked with Fitzpatrick after practice again, this despite Stills finding the end zone on a few occasions throughout the day.
Stills is currently the best on the team at winning against one-on-one coverage consistently.
Preston Williams hands look like vacuums. The ball seemingly tractor beams right into the big mitts, particularly when he elevates down in the red zone.
Devante Parker made a couple of nice plays, Jakeem Grant continues to win off the line-of-scrimmage with ease, but has been plagued by drops recently, and Albert Wilson is still not a full practice participant.
Brice Butler and Isaiah Ford saw extended time with the second-team — perhaps a credit to their post-practice regiment.
Reece Horn deserves some recognition. He made a number of big plays on the day.
Linebackers
Jerome Baker is making his case as most effective player on the defensive side of camp. His speed off the edge in the running game is eye-catching — in the same way that he shows an innate ability to come clean on interior blitzes. He had a terrific coverage rep against Nick O’Leary where he carried the tight end up the seam and broke up an on-target pass.
Baker’s best play of the day was an absolute de-cleating of Fullback Chandler Cox on a flare route. The rookie had no idea what had just hit him.
Walking into practice #5 like…#FinsUp | @Lastname_Baker pic.twitter.com/mRaR9Sqmug
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 30, 2019
It was a quiet day for the CFL standout, Sam Eguavoen. Raekwon McMillan has been the same guy just about every practice. They often get him flowing downhill and he’s extremely effective working through trash and making run-stops.
Kiko Alonso didn’t practice due to an undisclosed injury that will likely keep him out for a couple of days. If Alonso isn’t careful, I suspect he’ll play his way into a more limited role because of the work of a pair of rookies.
Andrew Van Ginkel is making more of an impact every day, particularly working off the edge. The former Wisconsin play-maker shared a quick chat with me after practice.
I asked him if it’s encouraging that there are more opportunities to play with sub-packages and the rookie responded, “yeah, for sure. That’s huge, and it also puts us in the best possible position to succeed and it’s just up to us to make plays.”
Van Ginkel has been around the football in camp; no surprise given his penchant for taking the rock away at Wisconsin.
The other is undrafted free agent Terrill Hanks, who continues to work inside in a variety of “starter” packages. Hanks has also come down off the edge and worked as a rusher and edge-setter, as well as extensive work on special teams.
Defensive Line
We start this group with the elevation of two undrafted free agents who have earned the reps they’re getting. Dewayne Hendrix had another sack today — this time on Jaryd Jones-Smith, and Jonathan Ledbetter saw some time with the first-team offense. They’ve both served their chances of making the team well by adhering to the heavy-handed style and sniffing out the run-game.
Charles Harris flipped to the left side of the line and had some success in the run-game.
Tank Carradine’s solid camp continued today, including a lot of work with the first team defensive line — including work in even fronts (we originally thought he might be exclusively an odd-front five-tech).
Akeem Spence and Adolphus Washington had active days and, though I don’t have specific notes on the individuals, the running game didn’t accomplish much when Davon Godchaux, Vincent Taylor, and rookie Christian Wilkins were doing their thing – the interior defensive line has been the most encouraging unit of camp given the expectations coming in.
Tight Ends
Durham Smythe ran with the first team early and often on Tuesday. He and O’Leary appear to be in competition for the same roster spot, if the Dolphins are to keep just three tight ends (I think they keep four). Smythe had a terrific wham block that sprung a long touchdown run for Kenyan Drake.
On the topic of O’Leary, he sure has spent a lot of time on the ground throughout practice.
Mike Gesicki continues to look the part in one-on-one, but he’s a bit of an afterthought in the team-period passing game. He did, however, hit a beautiful wham block to create a big hole on a Drake run.
Smythe opened with the first-team from 11-personnel and O’Leary and Gesicki were a tandem on the second-team which ran from 12-personnel.
Running Backs
Kalen Ballage’s exit gave us a look into who the Dolphins might prefer behind the 1-2 punch. Mark Walton stepped in for second-team work after Drake’s promotion to the first team.
Drake had a difficult day. Aside from one very Drake-esque cutback for a big gainer, he had a fumble, took a hit that had him sitting off to the side for five minutes, and then proceeded to re-enter as a kick returner. After the period, he walked to his next drill — something that I have yet to seen through five days (players walking).
Miami might consider scouring the running back market, especially if something is wrong with Ballage. The depth here has not been encouraging to start camp.
Recap
The pads were on again, but it was a light practice. There wasn’t much by way of team periods, and a lot of the stuff that brought the units together collectively was half-speed. The offense drilled the heck out of the screen game, and the defense continued the theme of working on tackling fundamentals.
It would appear, to the naked eye, that the return to the individual periods is a punitive measure for poor performance in the team period (everybody loves the live scrimmage; that goes back to Pop Warner days).
We are four days away from the scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium, and unless something changes, expect yet another dominant defensive showing that has fans up in arms over the offensive futility.
Back at it again tomorrow at 9:40 A.M. EST.
Miami Dolphins
Brian Flores Press Conference – 30 July 2019
It’s Day 4 of training camp practices and as per usual, HC Brian Flores met with the media prior to hitting the field.
Straight off the bat, questions came in regarding yesterday’s firing of OL coach Pat Flaherty who has now been replaced by Dave DeGuglielmo.
Flores on coaching change: "We felt we needed to make that move. I'm always going to do what's in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins."
— Alain Poupart (@apoupartFins) July 30, 2019
The reality of Flores’ control over the team and his determination to keep things in line with his personal historic winning experience is clear in his response. “From a communication standpoint, from a fit standpoint, I felt [DeGuglielmo] would be a better fit”. It was reportedly a tough decision to make, at a time the easy choice would have been to do nothing.
Although he denied that that was any “one specific incident” which led to the move, it was “something that had been on my mind” for a while and Flores was hopeful that things would improve following the change.
#Dolphins coach Brian Flores on firing his O-line coach: “I went with my gut on this one, and I’m always going to do that.”
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) July 30, 2019
Flores on the change. "We felt we needed to make that move, I'm always gonna do what's in the best interest of the Dolphins. As a team we need to move forward, it was a tough decision. The easy decision would've been to do nothing and hope it got better."
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 30, 2019
Flores confirmed that DeGuglielmo was someone whom he had previously targeted as an addition to his staff but he wasn’t available at the time, and he is confident in the continued development of the OL group as a whole under a new coach.
Flores on if the late hire because the SB had impact. "It's hard to put a staff together, I think we did put a good one together. That process…there's a lot going on. I'm not here to make excuses, it is what it is. This team has to move forward and the team has to move forward"
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 30, 2019
Flores on continuity of coaching staff: "I think we've got a very good staff. I think the players respond to the coaches on this staff. I don't think we're going to miss a beat."
— Alain Poupart (@apoupartFins) July 30, 2019
But, of course, the highlight of the press conference came when discussing the battle for the starting QB spot between the grizzled (and grizzly) veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick and the still-fresh-from-the-box 2nd year passer, Josh Rosen.
There’s a certain level of honesty to Flores’ answers – he’s not afraid to speak the truth, and unlike previous/recent Dolphins head coaches, that also applies to the QB competition which he acknowledged has a clear leader at this point early in camp.
Flores on QB competition. "It's clear that Ryan Fitzpatrick is leading the way. He's done that in a lot of ways from leadership, to production on the field, to meeting rooms and walk throughs. It's an ongoing competition, but right now he's leading the way."
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 30, 2019
Flores praised Fitzpatrick’s leadership qualities and efficiency at the QB position. When questioned on the reasons for putting him ahead at this stage, he stated “He’s been more productive. At the end of the day, that’s what it comes down to”.
Flores on why Fitzpatrick is leading QB competition: "Ryan has been more productive…. He runs the offense very efficiently. Has great rapport with the entire team. He has a lot of leadership ability. We need that to continue."
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) July 30, 2019
And with that somewhat obvious bombshell, Flores left social media aflame with talk of the QB position as the Dolphins headed into their fourth active on-field day of training camp – seemingly in command, in control and on a mission to set a solid foundation for daily improvement as the regular season draws closer.
Miami Dolphins
Who is Sam Eguavoen?
The Dolphins return to a fruitful source for the next potential impact defender
The last time the Dolphins discovered an undersized, unheralded Linebacker from Texas Tech, that player made first-team all-pro five times.
Expecting Sam Eguavoen (Ug-wah-ven) to be the next Zach Thomas is an unfair expectation, but through the first week of camp, the former CFL star carving out a significant role. If we’re going to broach Thomas and the Tech connection, we need to mention Miami striking gold in a 2009 mining of the CFL. That guy, Cam Wake, picked up 98 career sacks with the Dolphins.
The parallels are fun when it comes to the 26-year-old’s circuitous route to his first NFL camp. Thomas and Wake comparisons aside, Eguavoen offers a skill set that complement’s Brian Flores’ multiple defense well — not to mention his special teams prowess.
A pair of injury-shortened seasons delayed his breakout campaign up in the great white north, but Eguavoen was back with a vengeance in his third season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Eguavoen’s 2018 ended with 81 tackles, an interception (a 103-yard TD return), three sacks, eight tackles-for-loss, two forced fumbles, and a blocked punt returned for a touchdown. Perhaps even more importantly — for his NFL prospects — he made 10 stops on special teams.
He filled up the stat sheet in Lubbock (Texas Tech) too. He earned Big 12 All-Freshman honors en route to 156 career tackles (14.5 for loss), 3.5 sacks, an interception, and two forced fumbles.
Flores preaches a consistent, simple message. The key to defense is tackling; and you can’t make a tackle if you don’t first defeat the block. That is done through preparation, instincts, pliability, and technique.
Eguavoen checks each of those boxes; let’s go to the tape.
Forgive me for the Sasquatch-like grainy footage here, but Eguaveon flashed in his time up in the great white north. It’s no wonder he had 10 meetings with NFL team’s scheduled this off-season.
First, we start with flawless technique as a form-tackler. pic.twitter.com/mSZoyFvMUf
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 29, 2019
In a defense that will thrive on its own specificity, Eguavoen figures into a prominent role in a variety of Miami’s sub packages. Whereas, in the past, you might identify your best overall player at a position, and jam that player into 1,000 snaps regardless of the requisite strengths for the variety of roles, Flores figures to put his players in a position to do what they do best.
Eguavoen has the competitive toughness, quick-trigger, and exceptional tackling fundamentals to provide support in the running game. He’s also adept at picking up tight ends and backs in coverage — specifically when the defense is in nickel, facing personnel packages that feature just one back and/or one tight end.
Think of it as satisfying the many requests to bring down safeties into linebacker roles in order to provide more athleticism for the position.
As he comes off the field against 21-, 12-, 13-, or any heavy-package personnel, Eguavoen can make up the reps on special teams.
There’s a long way to go, but if the rep distribution and practice performance is any indication, Eguavoen is a name with which you might want to familiarize yourself.
LATEST
- Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Journal – Day 6 (July 31) July 31, 2019
- Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Journal – Day 5 (July 30) July 30, 2019
- Brian Flores Press Conference – 30 July 2019 July 30, 2019
- Who is Sam Eguavoen? July 29, 2019
- Dolphins Fire Offensive Line Coach Pat Flaherty, Promote Familiar Face July 29, 2019
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins4 days ago
Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Journal – Day 3 (July 27)
-
Miami Dolphins5 days ago
Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Journal – Day 2 (July 26)
-
Miami Dolphins3 days ago
Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Journal – Day 4 (July 28)
-
Miami Dolphins3 days ago
Miami Dolphins Postpractice Press Conference and Recap-Day 4, July 28