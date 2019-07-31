Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Journal – Day 6 (July 31)

Quick Notes:

– Dolphins legend Nick Buoniconti passed away at the age of 78. The flags at Dolphins headquarters were appropriately flown at half-staff.

– Dwayne Allen was activated off the physically unable to performance list and participated in individual drills at Wednesday’s practice.

– Punter Stone Wilson has been waived — Matt Haack it is.

– Albert Wilson continue to work in individual drills, while getting conditioning work off to the side during team drills. Today he was shadow boxing.

– Kiko Alonso and Kalen Ballage were held out of practice.

– Jakeem Grant left practice with an undisclosed injury, but later returned.

The pieces are being laid for a consistent, exciting program in South Florida

The sweeping coaching changes — and the consequential schematic overhaul this offseason — was integral to the growth of Locked On Dolphins this year. Brian Flores, Patrick Graham, and Chad O’Shea provided us with a platform to speculate on the vision for the plan on either side of the ball, with multiple influences to consider.

As the 2019 season is officially a week old — with six practices in the rear view — the picture might be coming clear as to what this team will look like. From personnel usage, to the assignments of that personnel, Stephen Ross had to envision something of a Foxboro-South-look with the third regime appointed under his watch.

And that’s what he’s getting.

Multiple looks on both sides of the ball, as well as specific jobs designed to make the players feel at ease, think less, and play faster, are incorporating an entirely new feel at Dolphins camp.

For the sixth-straight practice, teaching was at the forefront of day’s priority. Shortened team-periods are scattered throughout a day chock full of individual drills that accomplish two things:

1.) Improve technique

2.) Provide a conditioning apparatus

One such drill saw the linebackers and defensive backs dropping to the ground (up-downs) and then pursuing the ball carrier. In addition to providing extra conditioning, this simulates more real time feel as the players sniff out screen passes.

The offensive line was intently focused on combination blocks throughout the day, which makes sense given that the defense was throwing the kitchen sink at them with games (stunts, slants, twists).

Dave DeGuglielmo has brought a different intensity to the OL practices. Guys are getting extended work through rapid repetition (someone told me that one lineman in particular lost 15 pounds in water weight yesterday).

A separate drill saw the lineman shooting hands, then slowly working laterally, maintaining a wide base, in what looked like an outside zone simulation.

The practice as a whole was a lot sharper than the two previous showing. Fewer balls on the ground, a lot of creativity and play-making from either unit, and an effective install-day in front of a pretty small crowd at the training facility in Davie.

Quarterbacks

Since the pads went on, it’s been a rough few days for Ryan Fitzpatrick. He threw three interceptions and fumbled yet another snap. He was inaccurate with his throws, but his aggressiveness might’ve had more to do with the result than what you might see on a game day (then again, the gunslinger mentality often shows up on Sundays too).

In the warmup portion Fitzpatrick was really cutting things loose with some impressive drive throws. Perhaps he knew he was going to take some chances and wanted to heat up the old sidearm.

For the sixth-straight practice, Fitzpatrick was out on the field before the others with Rosen bringing up the rear. Maybe Rosen is getting extra meeting time in the facility. I don’t know.

Fitzpatrick provided the funniest moment of camp when Kenyan Drake reversed field on a run, and Fitz ran down field as the point man in an escort of blockers — luckily the defense heeded to the red shirt.

For the first time all camp, Josh Rosen was decidedly the best quarterback on the field. Like Fitzpatrick, he was more aggressive than normal — though he did settle for the check down a little too often in the team period. But he was far better with his processing in today’s practice completing more chunk throws than on any other day.

Comebacks were the route of the day and he was on time with a lot of these throws — and accurate. In the one-on-one period he dropped a pair of gorgeous deep balls in the bucket for long touchdowns.

Jake Rudock made a lot of mistakes with the third string unit, but he saw some work on second team and even with some starters after Fitzpatrick was pulled for throwing an interception.

While the rest of the team continued work on the far field, the quarterbacks gathered with Chad O’Shea and Jerry Schuplinski on the near field. This offseason we learned that Josh McDaniels typically spent his days with Tom Brady, while Schuplinski worked on developing the younger quarterbacks. The same thing occurred today as Fitzpatrick and O’Shea shared a walk-and-talk, while Schuplinski coached up Rosen and Rudock.

Linebackers

Jerome Baker continues to shine, and in a variety of roles. Standing over the ball, calling the defense, Baker has worked on rerouting, playing coverage, blitzing the A-gaps and rushing the edge — and he’s doing well in all of these areas.

Baker was joined by Andrew Van Ginkel on a variety of these pressure packages, including showing double A-gap pressure. The Mike Zimmer staple, the idea is to confuse the protection call and mixing up the act of actually coming on the blitz, or pulling out with dummy pressure, puts added heat on the interior line and quarterback.

While those guys are busy making life hell on the protection scheme, Sam Eguavoen works tirelessly in coverage. At one point, Eguavoen was dropping down the pipe in what looks like a Tampa 2. Gone are the days of Kiko Alonso covering grass, and arriving are coverage specialists that can recognize route concepts and pick up bodies opposed to covering space.

Raekwon McMillan continues to begin with the second-team, but as Coach Flores said, he’s playing some mind games in regards to who plays on which team, and this is likely one of those players. He’s been effective working downhill, but he can get caught in coverage (that’s the player he is).

Defensive Line

Charles Harris had his best day of camp. The Dolphins were incorporating multiple different looks along the defensive line including some fun tandems and techniques that would provide stunts or dummy stunts (fake the loop, then rush the outside shoulder of the tackle). Harris spent a lot of the day in the backfield, but he continues to be inconsistent holding the point-of-attack in the run game.

Tank Carradine is having a marvelous camp. He — like Harris — is working with the first-team in even-fronts and he’s doing more than just holding the edge in the ground-game, he’s adding some pass rush to his arsenal.

Davon Godchaux, Vincent Taylor, Akeem Spence, and Adolphus Washington are likely the secondary cause of all the offensive line shuffling (more on that in a minute). All four have been sterling this camp creating push, walking the line back, and clogging up lanes in the running game.

If that group sustains that level of play, with this Dolphins line backing corps looking as good as it has, this stands to be the best front seven Miami has had in a long time. And forget the lack of true, pure, edge-rushers — that’s not what the scheme does. They want to beat you up inside and create the rush through clever blitzing and overloading pressure — and they’ve done that so far.

Jonathan Ledbetter’s strong camp was rewarded with first-team action. He was part of some interesting alignments, in tandem with Charles Harris, that I can’t go into detail on, and he continues to dent the edge against the run.

Christian Wilkins hasn’t been as impactful as you might like — not that he’s been bad — but the focus appears to be on getting him both conditioned and acclimated to the many roles he will play. He’s lined up everywhere and is clearly going to be counted on for a massive workload.

Nate Orchard had his best day. He’s played like a cut candidate so far, but he was constantly in the backfield on Wednesday

Defensive Backs

Another day, another pair of interceptions for Xavien Howard — he’s in mid-season form.

Joining him might be Eric Rowe, who has been as good as anyone in camp. Rowe probably leads all defensive backs in pass breakups, and he had two more today. He’s taking well to the mirror and bail techniques being asked of him, and he’s consistently winning against big, physical receivers like Parker and Williams.

The second-tier group had a better day. Nik Needham got his hands on two footballs, including an impressive, instinctive rep where he read a comeback and undercut the ball to break it up.

Jalen Davis saw some third-team work on the outside and handled that duty admirably. It’s been a bit of a disappointing camp for Cornell Armstrong, and specifically Jomal Wiltz — he’s been picked on regularly.

T.J. McDonald is off to a terrific start. His interception saw him lurking around the line of scrimmage, passing off a back into the flat and coming back for the backside crosser in the hook zone, and snatching the football.

Bobby McCain is showing a better comfort level with his role in the middle of the field. He drove on a dig route against Parker and broke it up, and has done well to head off potential seam shots in team drills.

Torry McTyer is involved in a lot of successful downfield passes. He’s not had the camp he was hoping for in year-three.

Wide Receivers

Today was the most interesting from an install perspective. The way Sean McVay has befuddled coordinators with jamming his slots in-tight to the formation, the Dolphins could look to create an extra gap in this way as well. Stacking receivers is common, but not as much so with a nasty split (just off the tight end).

Stacking and switching is a great way to beat man coverage. Chad O’Shea figures to bring these principles with him from New England, and he has some electric combinations with which to accomplish that look.

Devante Parker is having one hell of a camp. He’s not losing any speed or burst (a result of better health, perhaps?) He has not been among the guilty drop party, he’s stacking effectively stacking corners, and he’s winning on a variety of routes.

Parker’s chemistry with Fitzpatrick is apparent. The timing and possession-like rebounder traits are syncing up nicely.

Kenny Stills had another drop and was largely quiet in the team portion, just as Jakeem Grant has been of late. Grant is uncoverable in one-on-ones, but I’d like to see him get some more work in those team drills — it’s feasible that Grant is held out tomorrow after sustaining a minor injury.

I mentioned Wilson off the top, but he looked more explosive today than he has all camp — he clearly wants to get back in there. He ran a pivot route that looked just like peak Wilson from last October.

Preston Williams is going to make the team. Between the first-team inclusion, the red-zone prowess and extended work as a gunner on special teams, he’s enduring a large workload for a reason. The same could be said of fellow undrafted free agent Trenton Irwin. Irwin had a fun moment before practice where he caught five balls off the jugs punt machine (without putting any of them down).

Offensive Line

The interior line has struggled since the pads came on. Will Holden must be on his last leg because he received a first-team promotion yesterday, stayed there today, and continues to get worked over. He was whipped in the one-on-one pass rush drills and allowed constant pressure in team periods.

Shaq Calhoun was the other first-team elevated lineman, and he struggled with the power of Miami’s fierce interior line.

Jesse Davis was beaten for a sack, snap issues continued, and Michael Deiter is getting better each day. He had a drive-block on Eguavoen that proceeded 5-7 yards downfield.

Isaiah Prince had some run on the second team and looked formidable in the ground game — that’s his forte.

I think it’s pretty clear who the top five or six guys are. I’d prefer they went with that lineup (Tunsil-Deiter-Kilgore-Reed-Davis) and just work on continuity from here on out — the Holden experiment lasted two days too long.

Aaron Monteiro had a nice block to spring a big run, Kyler Fuller continues to get a lot of second-team work, and Tony Adams finally joined the group of three centers to work with the QBs before practice on exchanges.

Tight Ends

Dwayne Allen returned and gave a different look to the group — he is a thick, THICK dude. He was involved as a pass catcher and might get more opportunities in that regard than he previously has with the Patriots.

Allen’s return certainly motivated Nick O’Leary — he was awesome today. He made multiple catches in the team period including a nice contested catch working up the hash marks in the middle of the field.

Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe were very quiet and Clive Walford’s injury likely spells the end to his homecoming.

Running Backs

It’s really difficult to gage the success of the running back’s carries in these drills that don’t go live. Kenyan Drake is clearly the best one on the field (with Ballage down), but Patrick Laird just might be the one getting the longest look among the rest.

Another Patriots-like influence (see their final scoring drive in the Super Bowl) backs will split out wide and take an easy five-yard hitch, essentially given away by the defense. Laird was involved in this way frequently on Wednesday.

Mark Walton found the edge on a nice run and Myles Gaskin looked the part both in protection and the passing game. It’ll take game action to really separate this group.

Recap

These schemes are complex. Even as a self-proclaimed film junkie, it’s not easy to identify the multiple looks of the defense, the two and three-man route combinations, and the variety within the route tree. That could explain the struggles and lack of trust in the eyes of Josh Rosen in the early goings.

The biggest revelation is that this defense could be really good — and immediately. I tuned in to Move the Sticks on the way back to the hotel. Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks raved about Miami having a great start on defense — both from a leadership and production standpoint — with Minkah Fitzpatrick and Christian Wilkins. That doesn’t even include superstar Xavien Howard and breakout candidate Jerome Baker.

The Dolphins run defense is going to be miles better this year. The little mistakes should be less — in fact, they already are. Miami is drilling these fine details, working on establishing a program that executes and plays to its own advantages.

It’s probably not going to happen this year, but this team is on the right track. With the changes and progress, I’ve seen in just a week’s time, if the Dolphins hit next offseason out of the park, they’ll be the new sheriff in the Post-Brady-and-Belichick AFC East.

