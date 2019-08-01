Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Journal – Day 7 (August 1)

Quick Notes:

– Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant, Kiko Alonso, Kalen Ballage, Dwayne Allen, Chase Allen, Cordrea Tankersley, and Mike Hull didn’t practice.

– Shaq Calhoun and Michael Deiter remained the first team guards.

– Jomal Wiltz began the session as the starting nickel.

– Nik Needham started at perimeter corner alongside Xavien Howard.

– Reshad Jones starts with the first-team for the first time all camp.

Day 1 Report

Day 2 Report

Day 3 Report

Day 4 Report

Day 5 Report

Day 6 Report

Day 7 Report

The puzzle is beginning to come together for the Dolphins new brain trust

“I can’t remember the last time I drew LB or DT when deploying defense on paper because everyone might play everywhere.”

After a week’s worth of putting the visual evidence on the field, Dolphins Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham verbally confirmed our suspicious about the makeup of the Dolphins new defensive scheme.

Even the most nuanced football minds are having issues pinpointing the exact specifications of the Dolphins defensive scheme — as was the case with Brian Flores’ 2018 Patriots defense. Every day gives fans a peak into new concepts, new tryouts for potential depth players, and an overall effective unit that flies to the football.

Coach Flores kept the team in the soggy elements of a South Florida tropical depression. With buckets of water flowing off the canopy designed to protect the grandstand at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University, the entirety of the Dolphins skill positions went bare-handed for the day.

Perhaps that was the jumpstart for a better practice from the offense — that side had its best day of the week.

Flores’ message is taking hold. The message to work hard, and when the circumstances get difficult, to dig in and work even harder. The wet field and poor conditions didn’t impact the quality of the practice. Nobody left with a new injury, and the team put another good two hours into the bank.

Quarterbacks

Josh Rosen spun arguably his best day of camp. He was more aggressive in the team periods, picked up chunk yards in the passing game, threw with timing and precision, and had the deep ball working in one-on-one drills.

Rosen’s revelation that he never made protection calls (identifying the middle linebacker) tracks with his performance. He’s still hesitant to take shots when the read isn’t readily apparent (schemed open receivers) and that’s something he’ll have to overcome if he’s going to be the truck this coaching staff hitches its wagon to. Anybody can hit the schemed open throws, it’s the time for Rosen to begin taking the next step in his early Dolphins development.

One knock on Rosen’s skill set that isn’t likely to improve — when he has to move off the top of his drop immediately he doesn’t have the quick twitch to do it urgently. The bearded one does. And with this offensive line that might be the most important trait.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, and his beard, had a clean practice as well. The touch and timing on the variety of throws the Dolphins are asking him to make impresses more with each session.

Fitzpatrick had the comical moment of camp so far when he broke contain and took off. In a live game he would’ve paid a significant price from Linebacker Sam Eguavoen, but under the protection of the red shirt, Fitzpatrick galloped into pay dirt from 35 yards out. Laughs were shared by the players, the fans, and the media alike.

The quarterback competition has tightened this week, but the overall nod is still firmly in Fitzpatrick’s grasp. The next step is for Rosen to become effective getting deep into his progression and going off-script.

Defensive Backs

T.J. McDonald has had the best camp of any DB not named Xavien Howard (who snatched a couple more interceptions today). McDonald is active. He’s involved on defense and special teams working in the latter as a signal-caller of both return units.

McDonald’s most impressive rep came in a one-on-one matchup where he matched Mike Gesicki high-pointing of a pass to the back of the end zone. McDonald outleaped the former volleyball star for a pass break-up.

The leader of pass break-ups was at it again. Eric Rowe’s demotion was more about getting the younger guys reps, he’s been fantastic and will start opening day barring something unforeseen.

Nik Needham was the beneficiary of those extra reps and the rookie ran with it. He stayed in phase on a long pass up the sideline during team drills, and wound up with the interception. Preston Williams deflected the ball into Needham’s lap, but his work to get in position rewarded the rook with his first pick of camp.

Bobby McCain works his butt off on angles every practice. He’s spent a lot of time working to open his hips and get to the help from his deep safety position. Today he was coming in with a purpose in the downfield passing game.

Maurice Smith looks comfortable down around the line-of-scrimmage and Torry McTyer’s difficult camp continues — he was mossed by Parker in the red zone team-period. Jalen Davis hasn’t had the camp he was hopping for either — he’s not seeing any work with the first two teams and has given up some plays.

Miami’s multiplicity is really showing off, as Patrick Graham stated. Running in contention for backup safety work, behind McCain, is a trio of cornerback-conversion types. Montre Hartage is the first up to fulfill this role and he’s taking to it well. Hartage started 36-consectuive games at Northwestern and plays technical football with toughness and instincts.

The other contestants for the position are Jomal Wiltz and Chris Lammons. Wiltz is seeing a lot of run at nickel — even with the first team — which coincides with the principles of this defense. Principles that bring the safeties down to cover in the slot. Wiltz has had a strong camp inside and a difficult one outside.

One such play saw McCain and Hartage as the two deep safeties. McCain sprinted up to the line-of-scrimmage with late rotation from Hartage, and McCain threw an interior blitz at the offense.

Cornell Armstrong did a lot of individual work with Walt Aikens on special teams — that’s a good sign for the second-year Southern Miss product.

Howard, McCain, McDonald and Minkah Fitzpatrick are all getting reps on special teams — expect a lot of starters to play in the third phase — this is a very Patriots thing to do.

When the Phins go two-deep, it’s Fitzpatrick that falls back into the safety position with Wiltz coming on for nickel work. Fitzpatrick also played linebacker, on the line-of-scrimmage, and worked in the underneath, middle-of-the-field role in sub-packages — he’s everywhere.

Defensive Line

Nate Orchard is having a nice bounce back, evident by his recent usage. The amoeba package that Flores unveiled down the stretch last season is making its way to Miami, and Orchard is playing a significant role. Often the lone down-lineman, he’s lined up all over the defensive line with any variety of rushers coming on any given snap.

Charles Harris continues to work off the edge in both odd and even fronts. He didn’t have as much of an impact today, but it’s difficult to gage individual success given the gap discipline nature of these rush packages.

Christian Wilkins is quietly causing problems inside against the run, but his pass rush has been relatively silent for a few days. He’s working as hard as anybody out there every day.

Adolphus Washington picked up a sack in the team red zone period. He’s already made the team as far as I’m concerned.

Jamiyus Pittman had his best day. He made things difficult on the interior ground game with the second team defense.

Linebackers

Jerome Baker and Andrew Van Ginkel provide most of the pressure from a blitzing standpoint. They, collectively, are liable to line up in any gap, back out, or bring the heat on any given snap. It’s extremely difficult to peg exactly what they want to do. Baker had another sack — that total is climbing close to double digits through seven practices.

Sam Eguavoen is best-suited to provide the Dolphins with a sub-package coverage linebacker, but he’s been making his case in the running game as well. He defeated a block and made a big stick on a Mark Walton run inside the 10. He also came free for a would-be punt block and celebrated by slamming Thor’s Hammer into the turf — he’s explosive.

Speaking of explosive, Terrill Hanks gets into the journal yet again with some of his own blitz work up the middle. His partner on these looks was Eguavoen — that’s a lot of speed on the field.

I’ve been meaning to mention Tre Watson the last couple of days. He too is getting plenty of second-team work. He is often celebrated by his positional coach when he comes off — smart player.

Wide Receivers

Preston Williams and Devante Parker were the stars on the offensive side. Both were rebounding balls in the end zone with relative ease, and Williams showcased his deep-ball skill set with a beautifully patient touchdown catch in tight coverage. A perfect throw from Fitzpatrick required Williams to hit the jets — which he did — and show quiet hands so as to not tip the underneath defender — which he also did.

Parker gets better every day. There was on play in particular that should encourage fans. Parker came across the formation on a mesh concept inside the 10-yard-line, the ball was severely underthrown, and Parker went over the top of McTyer for an impressive touchdown thievery.

I’ll say this again — as someone who has been very critical of Parker — he looks terrific. And you can refute that as much as you want on Twitter, I’m still going to report on what I’m seeing — what everyone at practice is seeing.

Isaiah Ford worked his way into the first-team line-up. He’s spent a lot of time after practice with Fitzpatrick, and a high level of chemistry is building there. Parker, Ford, and Kenny Stills have the best rapport with Fitzpatrick of all the receivers so far.

Brice Butler seems to be fading. He hasn’t seen much first-team work, he’s not producing, and he alligator-armed one pass today.

Running Backs

Mark Walton has been the beneficiary of the Kalen Ballage injury. He’s seeing extended work with the second-team, and even checked in as part of a 21-personnel package sharing the backfield with Kenyan Drake (we saw this previously with Drake and Ballage).

Drake is quietly having a productive camp. While the story has been Ballage, Drake’s vision is creating some chunk gains in the run-game. He’s showing a penchant for stretching runs to the outside and bending it back across the formation creating a big, back-side lane. His lateral fluidity and agility is as good as ever.

The entirety of the Dolphins backfield drilled the passing game hard, including some corner routes from the gun (just like Drake’s touchdown against the Bengals last year).

Rookies Patrick Laird and Myles Gaskin were the last ones off the field. They worked on their patterns from the backfield and caught some passes off the jugs machine.

Laird might have the upper-hand on Gaskin right now — he gets into the offense first and sprung a long touchdown run today.

Offensive Line

The escorts of that long Laird touchdown run were Michael Dunn and Kyle Fuller. The created a nice gap off right tackle and Laird picked his way through. On that play the defense committed an illegal substitution, which sent the entire unit to the TNT wall.

Isaiah Prince is seeing more second-team action and he’s clearing some bodies in the run game. So is the physical phenom Jaryd Jones-Smith — had an excellent block from the left tackle position where he took a drop step and then latched on the defender, sealing the edge in the process.

Chris Reed has struggled since a strong start to camp. He and Daniel Kilgore are serving as the first and second-team centers, and neither is doing well to handle Miami’s deep interior line.

Michael Deiter is settling into his starting left guard position rather nicely. He even took to the role of mentor today spending time with newly converted guard, Durval Neto, as the two rookies sharpened their hand placement skill sets.

Shaq Calhoun’s positon on the first-team line might not be on steady ground, but it’s easy to see why he’s earned the work. New O-Line Coach Dave DeGuglielmo called Calhoun over from across the field and the rookie sprinted — I’m talking zombie apocalypse run for your life sprint — over to coach.

Tight Ends

Nick O’Leary has become possessed by the return of Dwayne Allen (even though Allen didn’t practice today, he was on a stationary bike). O’Leary is snatching everything in sight, he’s making plays in the team period, and he’s done well on his patented dig-out block working back across the formation as an H-back.

Mike Gesicki’s hot start to camp has come to a halt. He’s struggling through contact, he’s not been a factor in the team periods, and he’s not being asked to block a whole lot. He even dropped an uncontested Hail Mary to close out practice

Durham Smythe continues to see time with the first-team offense, particularly as the 11-personnel tight end.

Recap

These last two practices have been a lot more about installing the scheme than individual production. The team periods remain short, and the fundamental theme of the day was ball security and tackling.

This staff knows that if this team wants to compete and win games, they can’t miss tackles, commit fouls, and put the ball on the ground — it was encouraging to see those boxes all checked on Thursday.

Perhaps most encouraging of all, the linebackers are rerouting on just about every play — a staple of the Patriots defense, a non-existent feature of a Matt Burke defense.

The best news is that no new injuries occurred on a soaked field. The practice ended again with more gassers and the team, as a whole, is already improving in that aspect as they continue to progress their lungs and conditioning.

We’ll have more detail on today’s podcast, and tomorrow is the final practice Locked On Dolphins will cover live from Davie. We finish up this incredible experience with the scrimmage Saturday at 1 PM at Hard Rock Stadium.

@WingfieldNFL