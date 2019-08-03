Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Journal – The Scrimmage (August 3)

Quick Notes:

– Players absent from the scrimmage were as follows: Reshad Jones, Raekwon McMillan, Jakeem Grant, Chase Allen, Jonathan Woodard, Cordrea Tankersley, and Mike Hull.

– Albert Wilson and Dwayne Allen were dressed, but neither participated in the scrimmage.

– Kenyan Drake opened up as the first-team back.

– Jomal Wiltz continues to run as the first team nickel when Miami opens in two-deep coverage. Minkah Fitzpatrick and Bobby McCain the deep backs.

– Nik Needham and Tyler Patmon began practice working across from Walt Aikens on special teams — that’s good company for back-end of the roster guys to be around.

– Jason Sanders is automatic. I don’t know the count, but he didn’t miss, including a few 50+ yard kicks.

Sloppy, penalty-filled showing overshadows strong defensive effort, resurgence from Rosen

Ominous weather approaching Hard Rock Stadium, at the originally scheduled time, forced the scrimmage back to the facility in Davie. While this was certainly bad news for the fans, the media got a private look at a full game simulation.

If this game counted towards the win-loss column, Miami would presently sit at 0-1.

Penalties, blown pass protection assignments, turnovers, it was a difficult day as the coaching staff operated with headsets to further imitate a game day situation.

The first-team offense took the ball right down the field for an easy touchdown; they wouldn’t revisit pay dirt until the final possession. On that final touchdown, Josh Rosen threw a pass directly into the hands of Xavien Howard, but the ball wound up in the waiting arms of Isaiah Ford off a drop by Miami’s star corner.

Brian Flores said before practice that he’s not much for star power. “It’s a team game, stars are kind of a ‘me’ thing,” Flores said. “You got a star that wants to do his own thing, that doesn’t work.”

Coach Flores is fortunate that his best player doesn’t act like a star. Howard spoke to a handful of media members after practice. Despite an utterly dominant camp, Howard remains humble despite catching (intercepting) more passes in the team period than many of the wide receivers.

The Dolphins offensive struggles went beyond testing Howard (who came down with another pick, should’ve had a second). After one nice touchdown drive, and a fluke touchdown series, the Dolphins went 1-for-3 on goal-line plays to close up the practice (scrimmage).

The defense was dominant, there’s plenty to work on, and we got some absolute humdinger quotes from the players post-practice. Let’s get into it.

Quarterbacks

Josh has Rosen.

Josh Rosen today re: the Dolphins starting QB battle pic.twitter.com/FkUeG5FHES — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 3, 2019

Awful puns aside, this was the 22-year-old’s best day in a Dolphins jersey. I asked Josh after practice if it’s safe to call him a gamer — given his penchant for playing better when the stakes are at the highest. Rosen danced around the question ultimately telling me, “I don’t want to use labels,” but I’ll do it for him — he’s a gamer.

He was sliding away from a relentless pass rush (more on that in a minute), he was accurate with a variety of throws (drives, deep shots, check downs), and made good decisions throughout. His worst throw was the touchdown to cap off a two-minute drill that saw him complete a 50-yard bomb to Kenny Stills on third-and-forever.

It’s unfair to arbitrarily pinpoint this on Rosen, but he was in there for two delay-of-game penalties.

Ryan Fitzpatrick has been on a steady downward slope after an excellent first two days of practice. He directed a seamless touchdown drive to open things up — including an anticipation curl route for 20-yards to Devante Parker — as well as the touchdown to Drake, but it was ugly after that.

Fitz missed a lot of throws and continued to test Xavien Howard, and paid the price. He floated a couple of passes out of bounds and turned the ball over — as the 15-year veteran said, “not good enough.”

Running Backs

The opening touchdown drive was due in large part to the insertion of Kenyan Drake into the first-team. Drake sprung a long run up the far sideline on an outside zone play. Drake stretched it out, created a gap wide of the tight end, then exploded through the lane for a big gainer — we’ve seen that time and time again on Sundays.

Drake caught the ensuing touchdown on a naked boot flat without much contention from the defense. Drake would later take a toss play on goal-line work in for six, but it was whistled back due to a penalty.

Kalen Ballage was limited, but he showed his strength as a goal-line back with a sledgehammer run to end the practice from the 1-yard-line.

Mark Walton was the next back in line. Walton, like the remainder of the Dolphins backfield, was uninspiring. Patrick Laird had a huge hole on a third-and-20 situation (lot of those today) and got tackled by the turf.

Chandler Cox is very much in the plans for this team, but his lead blocking leads quite a lot to be desired. He’s easily thwarted en route to the ball carrier on Miami’s lead-heavy ground game.

Wide Receivers

“That guy is [going to] be special. He’s still learning, just a rookie with room for improvement. He’s [going to] be a number one receiver one day.” Xavien Howard didn’t mince his words when talking about undrafted rookie receiver Preston Williams.

When asked what makes him think that of Williams, X continued the praise, “I’ve been playing against receivers all my life so I know what it takes. When you see something special you know it.”

Williams was the offensive player of the practice. His reception on the perfect Rosen pass displayed excellent concentration up the sideline, and Williams is making his living between the numbers, on a variety on in-breaking routes, as well. He’s a chunk-play waiting to happen so far in training camp.

Howard waxed poetic about the next most impressive receiver so far in camp. “Devante’s coming out there ballin.’ It’s a big year for him so he’s just working to get better and try to stay healthy,” said Howard.

Parker and Williams led the way in receptions, but the most impressive catch of the day came from Kenny Stills. On that final two-minute drive, Rosen threw a prayer to a double-covered Stills on a third-and-20.

Stills elevated over Howard and Bobby McCain to pull it down, and set up the eventual touchdown.

Isaiah Ford continues to catch work with the first-team. He showed focus to clean up that dropped interception from Howard and had another nice stab during the scrimmage.

Tight Ends

Aside from goal-line work, there wasn’t much to look for from the tight ends in this one — especially in the passing game. Mike Gesicki caught a contested pass against T.J. McDonald on an over route.

Gesicki opened the practice with the first-team, for those keeping score at home.

Nick O’Leary is probably still atop the depth chart — so long as Allen is out. He caught a touchdown from Fitzpatrick in goal line work, though he is still giving way to Durham Smythe as the 11-personnel tight end.

Offensive Line

This is the most wanting unit on the team. The interior continues to struggle, especially the two rookies. Shaq Calhoun continues to look like an undrafted rookie while Michael Deiter has been the cause of lot of penetration.

The unit committed upwards of double-digit fouls — both pre-and-post-snap.

Even Laremy Tunsil got beat for a sack. The story was the same for the next left tackle in the game, Jaryd Jones-Smith.

Kyle Fuller opened a pair of big running lanes — one for Laird, one for Walton — and Jesse Davis had a nice escort on the big Drake run.

Will Holden had to leave practice after getting obliterated on a bull rush from rookie Jonathan Ledbetter.

Daniel Kilgore probably had the best day on the interior. The Dolphins sent pressure time-and-time again and he was able to drop the anchor a few times.

Defensive Line

This group won the scrimmage. Charles Harris picked up three sacks on the day (one against Tunsil) and contributed with a tackle-for-loss. His camp has been a steady progression and he continues to work in with the first-team.

Christian Wilkins also had his best day. His power became too much for the opposition (plenty against Calhoun, some lining up over the center as the nose). Big number 97 flashed in the backfield with regularity.

Davon Godchaux is an immovable object. He was the focal point of Miami’s early-season elite goal-line defense last year, and he closed down the backside, winning against Deiter to shut down a run play from the 1-yard-line.

Wilkins and Godchaux will alternate between 1-tech and the 2i-tech on fronts that require those alignments.

Vincent Taylor and Joey Mbu worked in those same positions. Mbu has been quiet since the beginning of camp, but Taylor blew one play up by anticipating the snap count. His explosive get-off forced a failed quarterback-center exchange.

Jonathan Ledbetter made a number of plays in the scrimmage. He forced an end-around to bubble, he flashed a bull-rush, and he was the party that obliterated Holden on the play that caused an injury.

Dewayne Hendrix was in the backfield again — he’s racking up sacks just about every day. His solid camp earned him some first-team work, but he was properly blanked by Tunsil — which is to be expected.

Adolphus Washington picked up another sack. He’s also made plenty of noise against the run.

Jamiyus Pittman belongs among today’s positives — he was involved in a couple of run-stuffs.

Linebackers

This is Jerome Baker’s defense. He was calling the signals again and his burst, lean, and ability to change directions without decelerating is causing Miami’s line a lot of issues with the blitz. He came free on one blitz that saw him flash in the face of the quarterback within one second of the snap — he’s playing at a different pace than everyone around him.

Andrew Van Ginkel’s work continues to put him in a variety of positions. In addition to coming off the edge, he played off-the-ball inside in some even front formations. He had a nice recognition play on an end-around where he forced the ball carrier to bubble (go backwards).

Tre Watson’s solid camp continued with a bang. He sniffed out a lead power play by knocking heads with Chandler Cox, disengaging, and making the stop on the ball carrier. Watson has been the second-team stack linebacker when Raekwon McMillan isn’t out there.

If Kiko Alonso has made a play all camp, I haven’t seen it.

Players like Van Ginkel and Watson are making the high-priced veteran expendable, just as Sam Eguavoen is with his strong play. The former CFL star is making an impact against both the run and the pass. His speed is a serious asset in coverage and his instincts regularly make him the first man to the ball against the run — he looks the part.

Eguavoen’s role is expanding to one of multiplicity as well. He did some creative pre-snap rotation work lining up inside and then creeping down off the edge just before the snap.

Terrill Hanks’ speed shows up every practice. He’s one of the top pursuit ‘backers on this team — he quickly closes down the edge in the run-game.

Defensive Backs

It was difficult to gauge the defensive backfield because of the effectiveness of the front-seven (and coinciding ineffectiveness of the offensive line).

Of note, Montre Hartage continues to see extended backup safety duty — he’s the favorite for that third, middle-of-the-field, safety role. He also saw some time in two-deep looks with Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Xavien Howard’s work is as impressive as ever. His interception was the result of running the route for the receiver and under-cutting the play. He was tested time-and-time again and only allowed one catch all day.

Howard’s prowess is aligning well with McCain’s ability to properly angle into a help position. They can roll help away from Howard, and it’s making life easier on McCain — who has quietly had a strong camp.

Fitzpatrick made two nice plays in coverage. One came from zone where he peeped a backside crosser, stepped in front and nearly came up with an interception. The next was man coverage against Gesicki; Minkah was draped all over the Adonis tight end. Gesicki pushed off and drew a flag, which was later egregiously over-turned — much to the chagrin of the entire Dolphins defense.

Fitzpatrick is doing everything. From two-deep, to slot, to coming in to rob the middle, he’s going to be the lynchpin back there.

T.J. McDonald’s strong camp continued with excellent work in the running game.

Jomal Wiltz might’ve found a home in the slot. When Fitzpatrick goes back to patrol the deep third, Wiltz comes into the slot and has acquitted himself well in that role.

Walt Aikens is the next safety to come on for McDonald in that box position, though I think we’ve learned by now that Walt is a specialist exclusively.

Recap

An annual Dolphins scrimmage tradition, the defense was dominant yet again. The pressure packages, the multiple alignments, the increased speed of the unit…this side of the ball is your opportunity to enjoy some ‘Phins football this year.

The offense is a serious work-in-progress — particularly along the line. After Tunsil, Jesse Davis might be the only immediate solution to the group, though Deiter has shown a lot of promise. I think the Calhoun experiment needs to be shelved for now, though the options behind him aren’t promising. Kyle Fuller has probably been the most deserving for a crack at the spot.

The coaches were charged up trying to get things corrected, but yelling can only go so far. This is a rebuilding team that needs to make some major strides in the next month if it wants to survive September without going winless.

My 53-Man Roster (and depth chart) as of August 3

Offense (24)

QB (2) Fitzpatrick, Rosen RB (4) Drake, Ballage, Walton, Cox WR (5) Stills, Parker, Wilson, Grant, Williams TE (4) Allen, O’Leary, Smythe, Gesicki OL (9) Tunsil, Deiter, Kilgore, Reed, Davis, Mills, Calhoun, Fuller, Prince

Defense (26)

DL (9) Wilkins, Godchaux, Harris, Carradine, Taylor, Spence, Washington, Ledbetter, Hendrix LB (7) Baker, McMillan, Eguavoen, Van Ginkel, Orchard, Watson, Hanks CB (5) Howard, Fitzpatrick, Rowe, Wiltz, Patmon S (5) McCain, McDonald, Jones, Hartage, Aikens

Practice Squad (11)

QB Jake Rudock RB Myles Gaskin WR Isaiah Ford WR Trenton Irwin TE Chris Myarick OL Jaryd Jones-Smith OL Durval Neto DL Jamiyus Pittman CB Cornell Armstrong CB Jalen Davis CB Nik Needham

