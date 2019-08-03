Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Journal – The Scrimmage (August 3)
Quick Notes:
– Players absent from the scrimmage were as follows: Reshad Jones, Raekwon McMillan, Jakeem Grant, Chase Allen, Jonathan Woodard, Cordrea Tankersley, and Mike Hull.
– Albert Wilson and Dwayne Allen were dressed, but neither participated in the scrimmage.
– Kenyan Drake opened up as the first-team back.
– Jomal Wiltz continues to run as the first team nickel when Miami opens in two-deep coverage. Minkah Fitzpatrick and Bobby McCain the deep backs.
– Nik Needham and Tyler Patmon began practice working across from Walt Aikens on special teams — that’s good company for back-end of the roster guys to be around.
– Jason Sanders is automatic. I don’t know the count, but he didn’t miss, including a few 50+ yard kicks.
Sloppy, penalty-filled showing overshadows strong defensive effort, resurgence from Rosen
Ominous weather approaching Hard Rock Stadium, at the originally scheduled time, forced the scrimmage back to the facility in Davie. While this was certainly bad news for the fans, the media got a private look at a full game simulation.
If this game counted towards the win-loss column, Miami would presently sit at 0-1.
Penalties, blown pass protection assignments, turnovers, it was a difficult day as the coaching staff operated with headsets to further imitate a game day situation.
The first-team offense took the ball right down the field for an easy touchdown; they wouldn’t revisit pay dirt until the final possession. On that final touchdown, Josh Rosen threw a pass directly into the hands of Xavien Howard, but the ball wound up in the waiting arms of Isaiah Ford off a drop by Miami’s star corner.
Brian Flores said before practice that he’s not much for star power. “It’s a team game, stars are kind of a ‘me’ thing,” Flores said. “You got a star that wants to do his own thing, that doesn’t work.”
Coach Flores is fortunate that his best player doesn’t act like a star. Howard spoke to a handful of media members after practice. Despite an utterly dominant camp, Howard remains humble despite catching (intercepting) more passes in the team period than many of the wide receivers.
The Dolphins offensive struggles went beyond testing Howard (who came down with another pick, should’ve had a second). After one nice touchdown drive, and a fluke touchdown series, the Dolphins went 1-for-3 on goal-line plays to close up the practice (scrimmage).
The defense was dominant, there’s plenty to work on, and we got some absolute humdinger quotes from the players post-practice. Let’s get into it.
Quarterbacks
Josh has Rosen.
Awful puns aside, this was the 22-year-old’s best day in a Dolphins jersey. I asked Josh after practice if it’s safe to call him a gamer — given his penchant for playing better when the stakes are at the highest. Rosen danced around the question ultimately telling me, “I don’t want to use labels,” but I’ll do it for him — he’s a gamer.
He was sliding away from a relentless pass rush (more on that in a minute), he was accurate with a variety of throws (drives, deep shots, check downs), and made good decisions throughout. His worst throw was the touchdown to cap off a two-minute drill that saw him complete a 50-yard bomb to Kenny Stills on third-and-forever.
It’s unfair to arbitrarily pinpoint this on Rosen, but he was in there for two delay-of-game penalties.
Ryan Fitzpatrick has been on a steady downward slope after an excellent first two days of practice. He directed a seamless touchdown drive to open things up — including an anticipation curl route for 20-yards to Devante Parker — as well as the touchdown to Drake, but it was ugly after that.
Fitz missed a lot of throws and continued to test Xavien Howard, and paid the price. He floated a couple of passes out of bounds and turned the ball over — as the 15-year veteran said, “not good enough.”
Running Backs
The opening touchdown drive was due in large part to the insertion of Kenyan Drake into the first-team. Drake sprung a long run up the far sideline on an outside zone play. Drake stretched it out, created a gap wide of the tight end, then exploded through the lane for a big gainer — we’ve seen that time and time again on Sundays.
Drake caught the ensuing touchdown on a naked boot flat without much contention from the defense. Drake would later take a toss play on goal-line work in for six, but it was whistled back due to a penalty.
Kalen Ballage was limited, but he showed his strength as a goal-line back with a sledgehammer run to end the practice from the 1-yard-line.
Mark Walton was the next back in line. Walton, like the remainder of the Dolphins backfield, was uninspiring. Patrick Laird had a huge hole on a third-and-20 situation (lot of those today) and got tackled by the turf.
Chandler Cox is very much in the plans for this team, but his lead blocking leads quite a lot to be desired. He’s easily thwarted en route to the ball carrier on Miami’s lead-heavy ground game.
Wide Receivers
“That guy is [going to] be special. He’s still learning, just a rookie with room for improvement. He’s [going to] be a number one receiver one day.” Xavien Howard didn’t mince his words when talking about undrafted rookie receiver Preston Williams.
When asked what makes him think that of Williams, X continued the praise, “I’ve been playing against receivers all my life so I know what it takes. When you see something special you know it.”
Williams was the offensive player of the practice. His reception on the perfect Rosen pass displayed excellent concentration up the sideline, and Williams is making his living between the numbers, on a variety on in-breaking routes, as well. He’s a chunk-play waiting to happen so far in training camp.
Howard waxed poetic about the next most impressive receiver so far in camp. “Devante’s coming out there ballin.’ It’s a big year for him so he’s just working to get better and try to stay healthy,” said Howard.
Parker and Williams led the way in receptions, but the most impressive catch of the day came from Kenny Stills. On that final two-minute drive, Rosen threw a prayer to a double-covered Stills on a third-and-20.
Stills elevated over Howard and Bobby McCain to pull it down, and set up the eventual touchdown.
Isaiah Ford continues to catch work with the first-team. He showed focus to clean up that dropped interception from Howard and had another nice stab during the scrimmage.
Tight Ends
Aside from goal-line work, there wasn’t much to look for from the tight ends in this one — especially in the passing game. Mike Gesicki caught a contested pass against T.J. McDonald on an over route.
Gesicki opened the practice with the first-team, for those keeping score at home.
Nick O’Leary is probably still atop the depth chart — so long as Allen is out. He caught a touchdown from Fitzpatrick in goal line work, though he is still giving way to Durham Smythe as the 11-personnel tight end.
Offensive Line
This is the most wanting unit on the team. The interior continues to struggle, especially the two rookies. Shaq Calhoun continues to look like an undrafted rookie while Michael Deiter has been the cause of lot of penetration.
The unit committed upwards of double-digit fouls — both pre-and-post-snap.
Even Laremy Tunsil got beat for a sack. The story was the same for the next left tackle in the game, Jaryd Jones-Smith.
Kyle Fuller opened a pair of big running lanes — one for Laird, one for Walton — and Jesse Davis had a nice escort on the big Drake run.
Will Holden had to leave practice after getting obliterated on a bull rush from rookie Jonathan Ledbetter.
Daniel Kilgore probably had the best day on the interior. The Dolphins sent pressure time-and-time again and he was able to drop the anchor a few times.
Defensive Line
This group won the scrimmage. Charles Harris picked up three sacks on the day (one against Tunsil) and contributed with a tackle-for-loss. His camp has been a steady progression and he continues to work in with the first-team.
Christian Wilkins also had his best day. His power became too much for the opposition (plenty against Calhoun, some lining up over the center as the nose). Big number 97 flashed in the backfield with regularity.
Davon Godchaux is an immovable object. He was the focal point of Miami’s early-season elite goal-line defense last year, and he closed down the backside, winning against Deiter to shut down a run play from the 1-yard-line.
Wilkins and Godchaux will alternate between 1-tech and the 2i-tech on fronts that require those alignments.
Vincent Taylor and Joey Mbu worked in those same positions. Mbu has been quiet since the beginning of camp, but Taylor blew one play up by anticipating the snap count. His explosive get-off forced a failed quarterback-center exchange.
Jonathan Ledbetter made a number of plays in the scrimmage. He forced an end-around to bubble, he flashed a bull-rush, and he was the party that obliterated Holden on the play that caused an injury.
Dewayne Hendrix was in the backfield again — he’s racking up sacks just about every day. His solid camp earned him some first-team work, but he was properly blanked by Tunsil — which is to be expected.
Adolphus Washington picked up another sack. He’s also made plenty of noise against the run.
Jamiyus Pittman belongs among today’s positives — he was involved in a couple of run-stuffs.
Linebackers
This is Jerome Baker’s defense. He was calling the signals again and his burst, lean, and ability to change directions without decelerating is causing Miami’s line a lot of issues with the blitz. He came free on one blitz that saw him flash in the face of the quarterback within one second of the snap — he’s playing at a different pace than everyone around him.
Andrew Van Ginkel’s work continues to put him in a variety of positions. In addition to coming off the edge, he played off-the-ball inside in some even front formations. He had a nice recognition play on an end-around where he forced the ball carrier to bubble (go backwards).
Tre Watson’s solid camp continued with a bang. He sniffed out a lead power play by knocking heads with Chandler Cox, disengaging, and making the stop on the ball carrier. Watson has been the second-team stack linebacker when Raekwon McMillan isn’t out there.
If Kiko Alonso has made a play all camp, I haven’t seen it.
Players like Van Ginkel and Watson are making the high-priced veteran expendable, just as Sam Eguavoen is with his strong play. The former CFL star is making an impact against both the run and the pass. His speed is a serious asset in coverage and his instincts regularly make him the first man to the ball against the run — he looks the part.
Eguavoen’s role is expanding to one of multiplicity as well. He did some creative pre-snap rotation work lining up inside and then creeping down off the edge just before the snap.
Terrill Hanks’ speed shows up every practice. He’s one of the top pursuit ‘backers on this team — he quickly closes down the edge in the run-game.
Defensive Backs
It was difficult to gauge the defensive backfield because of the effectiveness of the front-seven (and coinciding ineffectiveness of the offensive line).
Of note, Montre Hartage continues to see extended backup safety duty — he’s the favorite for that third, middle-of-the-field, safety role. He also saw some time in two-deep looks with Minkah Fitzpatrick.
Xavien Howard’s work is as impressive as ever. His interception was the result of running the route for the receiver and under-cutting the play. He was tested time-and-time again and only allowed one catch all day.
Howard’s prowess is aligning well with McCain’s ability to properly angle into a help position. They can roll help away from Howard, and it’s making life easier on McCain — who has quietly had a strong camp.
Fitzpatrick made two nice plays in coverage. One came from zone where he peeped a backside crosser, stepped in front and nearly came up with an interception. The next was man coverage against Gesicki; Minkah was draped all over the Adonis tight end. Gesicki pushed off and drew a flag, which was later egregiously over-turned — much to the chagrin of the entire Dolphins defense.
Fitzpatrick is doing everything. From two-deep, to slot, to coming in to rob the middle, he’s going to be the lynchpin back there.
T.J. McDonald’s strong camp continued with excellent work in the running game.
Jomal Wiltz might’ve found a home in the slot. When Fitzpatrick goes back to patrol the deep third, Wiltz comes into the slot and has acquitted himself well in that role.
Walt Aikens is the next safety to come on for McDonald in that box position, though I think we’ve learned by now that Walt is a specialist exclusively.
Recap
An annual Dolphins scrimmage tradition, the defense was dominant yet again. The pressure packages, the multiple alignments, the increased speed of the unit…this side of the ball is your opportunity to enjoy some ‘Phins football this year.
The offense is a serious work-in-progress — particularly along the line. After Tunsil, Jesse Davis might be the only immediate solution to the group, though Deiter has shown a lot of promise. I think the Calhoun experiment needs to be shelved for now, though the options behind him aren’t promising. Kyle Fuller has probably been the most deserving for a crack at the spot.
The coaches were charged up trying to get things corrected, but yelling can only go so far. This is a rebuilding team that needs to make some major strides in the next month if it wants to survive September without going winless.
My 53-Man Roster (and depth chart) as of August 3
Offense (24)
|QB (2)
|Fitzpatrick, Rosen
|RB (4)
|Drake, Ballage, Walton, Cox
|WR (5)
|Stills, Parker, Wilson, Grant, Williams
|TE (4)
|Allen, O’Leary, Smythe, Gesicki
|OL (9)
|Tunsil, Deiter, Kilgore, Reed, Davis, Mills, Calhoun, Fuller, Prince
Defense (26)
|DL (9)
|Wilkins, Godchaux, Harris, Carradine, Taylor, Spence, Washington, Ledbetter, Hendrix
|LB (7)
|Baker, McMillan, Eguavoen, Van Ginkel, Orchard, Watson, Hanks
|CB (5)
|Howard, Fitzpatrick, Rowe, Wiltz, Patmon
|S (5)
|McCain, McDonald, Jones, Hartage, Aikens
Practice Squad (11)
|QB
|Jake Rudock
|RB
|Myles Gaskin
|WR
|Isaiah Ford
|WR
|Trenton Irwin
|TE
|Chris Myarick
|OL
|Jaryd Jones-Smith
|OL
|Durval Neto
|DL
|Jamiyus Pittman
|CB
|Cornell Armstrong
|CB
|Jalen Davis
|CB
|Nik Needham
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Add LB Depth With Signing of Nick DeLuca
According to reports, the Miami Dolphins have added further depth to their linebacker group with the signing of North Dakota State’s Nick DeLuca.
DeLuca was originally signed as a undrafted rookie free agent by the Tennessee Titans in May 2018 but was waived during the pre-season and signed to Jaguars’ practice squad.
He played in 9 games for the Jaguars in 2018 (2 starts) and made 12 tackles with 1 sack and 1 forced fumble.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Journal – Day 7 (August 1)
Quick Notes:
– Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant, Kiko Alonso, Kalen Ballage, Dwayne Allen, Chase Allen, Cordrea Tankersley, and Mike Hull didn’t practice.
– Shaq Calhoun and Michael Deiter remained the first team guards.
– Jomal Wiltz began the session as the starting nickel.
– Nik Needham started at perimeter corner alongside Xavien Howard.
– Reshad Jones starts with the first-team for the first time all camp.
The puzzle is beginning to come together for the Dolphins new brain trust
“I can’t remember the last time I drew LB or DT when deploying defense on paper because everyone might play everywhere.”
After a week’s worth of putting the visual evidence on the field, Dolphins Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham verbally confirmed our suspicious about the makeup of the Dolphins new defensive scheme.
Even the most nuanced football minds are having issues pinpointing the exact specifications of the Dolphins defensive scheme — as was the case with Brian Flores’ 2018 Patriots defense. Every day gives fans a peak into new concepts, new tryouts for potential depth players, and an overall effective unit that flies to the football.
Coach Flores kept the team in the soggy elements of a South Florida tropical depression. With buckets of water flowing off the canopy designed to protect the grandstand at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University, the entirety of the Dolphins skill positions went bare-handed for the day.
Perhaps that was the jumpstart for a better practice from the offense — that side had its best day of the week.
Flores’ message is taking hold. The message to work hard, and when the circumstances get difficult, to dig in and work even harder. The wet field and poor conditions didn’t impact the quality of the practice. Nobody left with a new injury, and the team put another good two hours into the bank.
Quarterbacks
Josh Rosen spun arguably his best day of camp. He was more aggressive in the team periods, picked up chunk yards in the passing game, threw with timing and precision, and had the deep ball working in one-on-one drills.
Rosen’s revelation that he never made protection calls (identifying the middle linebacker) tracks with his performance. He’s still hesitant to take shots when the read isn’t readily apparent (schemed open receivers) and that’s something he’ll have to overcome if he’s going to be the truck this coaching staff hitches its wagon to. Anybody can hit the schemed open throws, it’s the time for Rosen to begin taking the next step in his early Dolphins development.
One knock on Rosen’s skill set that isn’t likely to improve — when he has to move off the top of his drop immediately he doesn’t have the quick twitch to do it urgently. The bearded one does. And with this offensive line that might be the most important trait.
Ryan Fitzpatrick, and his beard, had a clean practice as well. The touch and timing on the variety of throws the Dolphins are asking him to make impresses more with each session.
Fitzpatrick had the comical moment of camp so far when he broke contain and took off. In a live game he would’ve paid a significant price from Linebacker Sam Eguavoen, but under the protection of the red shirt, Fitzpatrick galloped into pay dirt from 35 yards out. Laughs were shared by the players, the fans, and the media alike.
The quarterback competition has tightened this week, but the overall nod is still firmly in Fitzpatrick’s grasp. The next step is for Rosen to become effective getting deep into his progression and going off-script.
Defensive Backs
T.J. McDonald has had the best camp of any DB not named Xavien Howard (who snatched a couple more interceptions today). McDonald is active. He’s involved on defense and special teams working in the latter as a signal-caller of both return units.
McDonald’s most impressive rep came in a one-on-one matchup where he matched Mike Gesicki high-pointing of a pass to the back of the end zone. McDonald outleaped the former volleyball star for a pass break-up.
The leader of pass break-ups was at it again. Eric Rowe’s demotion was more about getting the younger guys reps, he’s been fantastic and will start opening day barring something unforeseen.
Nik Needham was the beneficiary of those extra reps and the rookie ran with it. He stayed in phase on a long pass up the sideline during team drills, and wound up with the interception. Preston Williams deflected the ball into Needham’s lap, but his work to get in position rewarded the rook with his first pick of camp.
Bobby McCain works his butt off on angles every practice. He’s spent a lot of time working to open his hips and get to the help from his deep safety position. Today he was coming in with a purpose in the downfield passing game.
Maurice Smith looks comfortable down around the line-of-scrimmage and Torry McTyer’s difficult camp continues — he was mossed by Parker in the red zone team-period. Jalen Davis hasn’t had the camp he was hopping for either — he’s not seeing any work with the first two teams and has given up some plays.
Miami’s multiplicity is really showing off, as Patrick Graham stated. Running in contention for backup safety work, behind McCain, is a trio of cornerback-conversion types. Montre Hartage is the first up to fulfill this role and he’s taking to it well. Hartage started 36-consectuive games at Northwestern and plays technical football with toughness and instincts.
The other contestants for the position are Jomal Wiltz and Chris Lammons. Wiltz is seeing a lot of run at nickel — even with the first team — which coincides with the principles of this defense. Principles that bring the safeties down to cover in the slot. Wiltz has had a strong camp inside and a difficult one outside.
One such play saw McCain and Hartage as the two deep safeties. McCain sprinted up to the line-of-scrimmage with late rotation from Hartage, and McCain threw an interior blitz at the offense.
Cornell Armstrong did a lot of individual work with Walt Aikens on special teams — that’s a good sign for the second-year Southern Miss product.
Howard, McCain, McDonald and Minkah Fitzpatrick are all getting reps on special teams — expect a lot of starters to play in the third phase — this is a very Patriots thing to do.
When the Phins go two-deep, it’s Fitzpatrick that falls back into the safety position with Wiltz coming on for nickel work. Fitzpatrick also played linebacker, on the line-of-scrimmage, and worked in the underneath, middle-of-the-field role in sub-packages — he’s everywhere.
Defensive Line
Nate Orchard is having a nice bounce back, evident by his recent usage. The amoeba package that Flores unveiled down the stretch last season is making its way to Miami, and Orchard is playing a significant role. Often the lone down-lineman, he’s lined up all over the defensive line with any variety of rushers coming on any given snap.
Charles Harris continues to work off the edge in both odd and even fronts. He didn’t have as much of an impact today, but it’s difficult to gage individual success given the gap discipline nature of these rush packages.
Christian Wilkins is quietly causing problems inside against the run, but his pass rush has been relatively silent for a few days. He’s working as hard as anybody out there every day.
Adolphus Washington picked up a sack in the team red zone period. He’s already made the team as far as I’m concerned.
Jamiyus Pittman had his best day. He made things difficult on the interior ground game with the second team defense.
Linebackers
Jerome Baker and Andrew Van Ginkel provide most of the pressure from a blitzing standpoint. They, collectively, are liable to line up in any gap, back out, or bring the heat on any given snap. It’s extremely difficult to peg exactly what they want to do. Baker had another sack — that total is climbing close to double digits through seven practices.
Sam Eguavoen is best-suited to provide the Dolphins with a sub-package coverage linebacker, but he’s been making his case in the running game as well. He defeated a block and made a big stick on a Mark Walton run inside the 10. He also came free for a would-be punt block and celebrated by slamming Thor’s Hammer into the turf — he’s explosive.
Speaking of explosive, Terrill Hanks gets into the journal yet again with some of his own blitz work up the middle. His partner on these looks was Eguavoen — that’s a lot of speed on the field.
I’ve been meaning to mention Tre Watson the last couple of days. He too is getting plenty of second-team work. He is often celebrated by his positional coach when he comes off — smart player.
Wide Receivers
Preston Williams and Devante Parker were the stars on the offensive side. Both were rebounding balls in the end zone with relative ease, and Williams showcased his deep-ball skill set with a beautifully patient touchdown catch in tight coverage. A perfect throw from Fitzpatrick required Williams to hit the jets — which he did — and show quiet hands so as to not tip the underneath defender — which he also did.
Parker gets better every day. There was on play in particular that should encourage fans. Parker came across the formation on a mesh concept inside the 10-yard-line, the ball was severely underthrown, and Parker went over the top of McTyer for an impressive touchdown thievery.
I’ll say this again — as someone who has been very critical of Parker — he looks terrific. And you can refute that as much as you want on Twitter, I’m still going to report on what I’m seeing — what everyone at practice is seeing.
Isaiah Ford worked his way into the first-team line-up. He’s spent a lot of time after practice with Fitzpatrick, and a high level of chemistry is building there. Parker, Ford, and Kenny Stills have the best rapport with Fitzpatrick of all the receivers so far.
Brice Butler seems to be fading. He hasn’t seen much first-team work, he’s not producing, and he alligator-armed one pass today.
Running Backs
Mark Walton has been the beneficiary of the Kalen Ballage injury. He’s seeing extended work with the second-team, and even checked in as part of a 21-personnel package sharing the backfield with Kenyan Drake (we saw this previously with Drake and Ballage).
Drake is quietly having a productive camp. While the story has been Ballage, Drake’s vision is creating some chunk gains in the run-game. He’s showing a penchant for stretching runs to the outside and bending it back across the formation creating a big, back-side lane. His lateral fluidity and agility is as good as ever.
The entirety of the Dolphins backfield drilled the passing game hard, including some corner routes from the gun (just like Drake’s touchdown against the Bengals last year).
Rookies Patrick Laird and Myles Gaskin were the last ones off the field. They worked on their patterns from the backfield and caught some passes off the jugs machine.
Laird might have the upper-hand on Gaskin right now — he gets into the offense first and sprung a long touchdown run today.
Offensive Line
The escorts of that long Laird touchdown run were Michael Dunn and Kyle Fuller. The created a nice gap off right tackle and Laird picked his way through. On that play the defense committed an illegal substitution, which sent the entire unit to the TNT wall.
Isaiah Prince is seeing more second-team action and he’s clearing some bodies in the run game. So is the physical phenom Jaryd Jones-Smith — had an excellent block from the left tackle position where he took a drop step and then latched on the defender, sealing the edge in the process.
Chris Reed has struggled since a strong start to camp. He and Daniel Kilgore are serving as the first and second-team centers, and neither is doing well to handle Miami’s deep interior line.
Michael Deiter is settling into his starting left guard position rather nicely. He even took to the role of mentor today spending time with newly converted guard, Durval Neto, as the two rookies sharpened their hand placement skill sets.
Shaq Calhoun’s positon on the first-team line might not be on steady ground, but it’s easy to see why he’s earned the work. New O-Line Coach Dave DeGuglielmo called Calhoun over from across the field and the rookie sprinted — I’m talking zombie apocalypse run for your life sprint — over to coach.
Tight Ends
Nick O’Leary has become possessed by the return of Dwayne Allen (even though Allen didn’t practice today, he was on a stationary bike). O’Leary is snatching everything in sight, he’s making plays in the team period, and he’s done well on his patented dig-out block working back across the formation as an H-back.
Mike Gesicki’s hot start to camp has come to a halt. He’s struggling through contact, he’s not been a factor in the team periods, and he’s not being asked to block a whole lot. He even dropped an uncontested Hail Mary to close out practice
Durham Smythe continues to see time with the first-team offense, particularly as the 11-personnel tight end.
Recap
These last two practices have been a lot more about installing the scheme than individual production. The team periods remain short, and the fundamental theme of the day was ball security and tackling.
This staff knows that if this team wants to compete and win games, they can’t miss tackles, commit fouls, and put the ball on the ground — it was encouraging to see those boxes all checked on Thursday.
Perhaps most encouraging of all, the linebackers are rerouting on just about every play — a staple of the Patriots defense, a non-existent feature of a Matt Burke defense.
The best news is that no new injuries occurred on a soaked field. The practice ended again with more gassers and the team, as a whole, is already improving in that aspect as they continue to progress their lungs and conditioning.
We’ll have more detail on today’s podcast, and tomorrow is the final practice Locked On Dolphins will cover live from Davie. We finish up this incredible experience with the scrimmage Saturday at 1 PM at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins’ Brazilian DT making transition to offensive line
Miami Dolphins are trying some experimentation with their international pet project
Over the off-season, the Miami Dolphins took a chance on a player from Brazil, defensive tackle Durval Queiroz Neto. This particular signing allowed the Dolphins to take advantage of the international portal and, in turn, allowed the Fins to sign 91 players onto the roster instead of the normal 90.
Training camp has been awfully quiet regarding Queiroz Neto, but during Tuesday, July 31st’s practice (Day 6), it was broadcast that the nose tackle and former judo champion had been working on specific 1-on-1 drills as he attempted to make the transition to the offensive line. In this case, it’d be at guard.
Also, he can be marked as an extra practice squad player for this year because of his international eligibility, as mentioned below. That’s a cool little bonus.
As mentioned earlier, Queiroz Neto possesses an incredible athleticism that helped him on his way to becoming a judo champion. In the video below, there’s no denying the raw power he has; I guess the question is how raw is that power and can it be harnessed and molded into an effective offensive lineman?
Time will tell on his NFL journey, but so far, it’s been a quiet camp for Queiroz Neto. Stay tuned for any updates on his progression. Maybe we’ll eventually get to see him come into his own.
