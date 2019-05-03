Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins 2019 Undrafted Free Agent Class
Though no official announcement on the 16 undrafted free agents rumored to join Miami has been made, the validity of the class is ironclad. The Dolphins, Wednesday, announced the release of three players (Luke Falk, Dee Delaney, Jeremiah Valoaga) — bringing the roster-number to 87 — three below the 90-man maximum.
The portion of free agency that doesn’t impact the compensatory draft pick formula is right around the corner (begins Tuesday), meaning the Dolphins will likely go the route of veterans to fill out the roster vacancies to compete with the newly acquired rookies.
On Sunday, our Staff Writer Gabe Hauari predicted which of the 16 UDFAs has the best shot to make the opening day roster. In this piece, we will cover each of those 16 players with a snapshot at their strengths, weaknesses, and a clip (or two) to showcase their skills.
LB Terrill Hanks, New Mexico State
Snapshot: Hanks was all over the pre-draft map, but ultimately went undrafted because of poor testing metrics. Hanks, whose tape showcased a sideline-to-sideline burner, worked out at the combine despite a bad ankle injury. The Miami native ran a disappointing 4.98 40-time, but jumped 35.5 inches, and 118 inches on the vertical and broad respectively.
Hanks turned heads at the Senior Bowl garnering Darius Leonard and Fred Warner comparisons. His speed is matched by his tenacity, aggression, and ball skills (eight career interceptions). Hanks could stand to clean up his grabby habits in coverage, and lack of control when arriving to the ball carrier.
LB Tre Watson, Maryland
Snapshot: The first-team All-Big Ten ‘backer carries a chip on his shoulder. Watson’s pro-day 4.73-second forty-time pairs well with his sound tackling technique and fundamentals. Like Hanks, Watson arrives with force, but has a penchant for misdiagnosing and missing his run-fits.
Watson has a shot to be a perfect match in this odd-front defense. He will compete for a job occupied by Chase Allen and/or Mike Hull.
WR Preston Williams, Colorado State
Snapshot: A shaky college career dropped this former five-star recruit out of the draft altogether, but the physical tools are eye-popping. Williams needs refinement in his releases and at the top of the route, but he’s a physical specimen that ran fast enough (4.51) for his size and strength profile.
Williams can compete with Devante Parker and Brice Butler for work at the X position, but his most likely route is to progress through the practice squad and try again in 2020.
WR Trenton Irwin, Stanford
Snapshot: Irwin defines reliability at the position. Catching 77.5% of passes targeted his way, Irwin has soft hands with the frame to help shield off defenders while making contested catches. A former five-start high school recruit, Irwin needs work cleaning up his routes — primarily through footwork — and had almost no touchdown production.
DE Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia
Snapshot: If the Dolphins were hoping to conceal their preferred prototypes, the cat is officially out of the bag. Ledbetter is one of many monsters acquired by Miami over the draft weekend. At 6-4, 280 pounds, with 34.5-inch arms, Ledbetter has the ideal build to batten down a five-tech job on Miami’s defense.
Ledbetter isn’t going to win with explosiveness or change of direction, but he can play with balance, power, and heavy hands — a preferred trait in Patrick Graham’s defense.
DE Dewayne Hendrix, Pittsburgh
Snapshot: Hendrix has the length and explosiveness to develop into an edge rusher in the NFL — though it never materialized for him at the collegiate level. His get-off allows him to force the tackle into an early set, which allows him to use his change-of-direction to dip, or bend, en route to the quarterback.
Hendrix might need to learn to stand-up in the new Dolphins defense.
CB Nick Needham, UTEP
Snapshot: Needham has the footwork and competitive toughness to develop into a quality NFL cornerback. He excels mirroring in man-coverage as his hands and feet work in unison to consistently force the wide out to throw extra steps into the route.
Needham showed a penchant for excelling across all coverage schemes at UTEP, and more than held his own against power-five competition (Tennessee). Any tape you turn on of Needham’s you’ll instantly notice the footwork.
Check out this in-depth breakdown of Needham’s game.
CB Montre Hartage, Northwestern
Snapshot: Hartage’s 4.68 forty-yard-dash would normally take him off Miami’s watch list, but the other metrics brought the Phins back in. Ridiculous numbers in the vert (34.5 inch), broad (123 inch), three-cone (6.95 seconds), and short-shuttle (4.08 seconds) puts Hartage right in Coach Flores’ wheelhouse — just the same the impressive ball skills. With nine career picks, noticeable tracking skills, and instinctive nature, Hartage has the makeup of a player that would jive with Miami’s vision at the position.
It’s the lack of long-speed, and stiffness in his hips, that could keep Hartage from realizing the NFL dream.
CB Tyler Horton, Boise State
Snapshot: Horton will need to dramatically improve his functional strength and compete at the next level. Everything else checks the box, however, as he can run, get into phase, and play the football with any corner in the country.
OL Ryan Anderson, Wake Forest
Snapshot: A zig to the rest of Miami’s rookie zagging, Anderson doesn’t have the power as most of his fellow rookie OL comrades. He struggles with pad level dropping the anchor against bull rushes, and isn’t the most athletic lineman either.
OG Shaq Calhoun, Mississippi State
Snapshot: Shaq Calhoun is built from granite with the playing style to match. He’s a mauler with a punishing mindset and the thick upper body to generate some serious power. Calhoun isn’t an elite athlete, but he’s adequate in that department. He’s a try-hard player with a high-motor that finishes blocks — a rarity in today’s college game.
If Calhoun can get the technique to catch up (hand placement) and add to his football aptitude repertoire (picking up games from the DL), he can stick on the Dolphins roster.
OL Aaron Monteiro, Boston College
Snapshot: A heady player from Brian Flores’ alma matter, Monteiro is already sharp with the technical aspects of the game. He quickly gets into his pass sets, but needs to improve his functional athleticism, contact balance, and weight transferring.
OC Kirk Barron, Purdue
Snapshot: There’s a YouTube video of Barron’s best reps at Purdue; inside you’ll find the three-year starter fulfilling a variety of roles for the Boilermaker offense. Gap scheme drive blocking, pulling play side, outside zone reaching the three-tech, getting downfield in the screen game, he was the unquestioned lynchpin of the Purdue offense.
His athleticism will be tested at the next level, and he could stand to improve getting too high out of his stance, but he’s got a shot to compete for a roster spot.
FS Rob Rolle, Villanova
Snapshot: The only safety added to the roster this entire offseason, Rolle has a chance to crack the roster simply based on the numbers game. He has the size, range, and instincts to test for a MOF safety role, though his top-end speed and tackling technique are rather wanting.
P Stone Wilson, FIU
Snapshot: I have no idea how to evaluate punters. I can tell you that Stone Wilson averaged 44 yards-per-punt last year at FIU.
LS Les Farnsworth, Nevada
Snapshot: See the Wilson snapshot for my feelings on evaluating long snappers. I don’t remember the last snap that John Denney flubbed. Tough place to come and try to win LS job.
It should come as no surprise if multiple players from this crop make the opening day roster. The four coaches that came south from New England saw Bill Belichick keep UDFAs on the roster literally every year — some of which turned into pro-bowlers.
The second half of Miami’s 2019 preseason games are going to be an evaluator’s dream.
Miami Dolphins
Small, Important Steps in the Right Direction
Most of my work here with Locked On Dolphins has been analysis on the Dolphins defense, schemes and players that could be of interest them in terms of scheme fits. I’m finally mixing it up with @WingfieldNFL’s blessing. As Travis will attest to, I was firmly in the camp of blowing team up last year at the point of the bye week despite Ryan Tannehill’s return on the near horizon. I didn’t see this team as being capable of anything more than getting a 6th seed and being thoroughly bounced out of the playoffs if they remained on the path with Mike Tannenbaum, Adam Gase, Ryan Tannehill, and others. Thankfully, Mr. Ross changed that course this offseason.
I’ve wanted to share my thoughts about the direction the franchise has taken since New Year’s Eve, when Gase was fired, up to where we are now shortly after the Draft. There’s a lot for me to get out and it wouldn’t be conducive to attempt to empty my thoughts on the podcast.
Pre-Draft Goals
I can’t remember whether I had texted this to Travis or shared it on the podcast earlier this offseason – I’m getting old, I guess – but I talked about what an ideal offseason would look like for me as a Dolfan. Those goals were to 1) remove “bad cap” from the roster and to 2) accumulate Draft assets and build a war chest for the future.
To start to explain this, let’s look at one of Brian Flores’ slogans. “Adapt or Die” sits emblazoned on the wall in the team meeting at headquarters in Davie. I think General Manager Chris Grier, who is now fully in charge of football operations without the cancerous Mike Tannenbaum pulling levers over his shoulder, is in lock-step with our new Head Coach here. Since 2009 when Mr. Ross took over majority ownership of the Dolphins, they have been about the splashy offseasons, culminating in Jeff Ireland’s crash and burn “I’ve got picks and money” effort in the disastrous 2013 offseason. Miami’s attempted to make big moves since signing the likes of Ndamukong Suh and trading picks for players. All of it for naught.
This offseason was different. Hell, it is different. Miami slashed their cash commitments (actually more important than cap allocation or dead money) by getting rid of Danny Amendola, Andre Branch, Ted Larsen and Josh Sitton. They traded Ryan Tannehill and Robert Quinn. They let Ja’Wuan James and Cameron Wake walk in free agency. Aside from Wake, that group consisted of players who were overpaid and underperforming. Goal number one is partially accomplished with those moves.
As we sit on the precipice of the “second free agency”, which begins on May 8th when signings no longer affect future compensatory picks, we’ve seen Chris Grier put a dent into goal number two, building the war chest. The trades of Tannehill and Quinn netted Miami draft picks. Losing James and Wake should net Miami 3rd and 5th round compensatory picks in 2020. The trade with the Saints in the Draft netted Miami a 2nd round pick in 2020. A previous trade with Kansas City saw Miami land an additional 7th rounder.
Miami sits with over $100M in projected cap space and Draft Picks in the following rounds: 1, 2, 2, 3, 3, 4, 4, 5, 6, 6, 7, 7. That’s a helluva start to building said war chest. What makes me crack a wry grin even more is what Chris Grier said in his post-draft presser. I’m paraphrasing here, but the team has improved, but they’re not where they want to go. They want to have additional draft picks on an annual basis, not once every six or seven years. I’ll drink to that.
Free Agency
The Dolphins didn’t foray into the initial phase of free agency much, doling out just five contracts worth more than $1M – of which only two are greater than $10M in potential earnings. Those being Ryan Fitzpatrick and DeVante Parker. At this point, it’d be surprising if either cashed in the second years of their contracts. While boring, which usually throws most Dolfans into fits of rage, it was the smart play in my mind. The lack of free agent movement coupled with smart, yet frugal, signings will likely net Miami 3rd and 5th round compensatory picks in 2020. Remember that war chest I talked about? So did the Dolphins. Miami’s long been too infatuated with winning free agency and seeing nothing to show for it on the field has gotten old. I’m happy that Miami chose the patient approach. Those dividends will be useful next year. Whether it’s to build a team around Josh Rosen. Whether it’s to trade up to select one of the 2020 QBs. Whether they’re parlayed into picks in 2021 in hopes of a certain tiger in the grass. They’ll be useful. Very useful.
And now, with Miami sitting on the precipice of the “second wave” of free agency, you can’t help but wonder if Brian Flores and Chris Grier have eyes for some former Patriots. Danny Shelton and Jamie Collins sitting out there must be enticing. As do offensive linemen like Ryan Schraeder, Andy Levitre and Jeremy Parnell. There still smart moves yet to be made on the 90 man roster before we get to summer mini-camp and, eventually, training camp.
The Draft
The mecca of the NFL offseason came and went. Miami was solid. It’s Christian Wilkins mostly, but the rest were solid. Tough. Nasty. While I’ve got no idea if those players will turn out to be valuable picks the way past Patriots Draft Classes might have been, I like the mindset of what Miami set out do. I’ll tackle the Josh Rosen trade in a moment, but first I want to talk about the guys that Miami drafted last weekend.
Christian Wilkins is the crown jewel of Miami’s haul. You’d be hard pressed to find someone who checks as many off-field boxes as Christian Wilkins does. Travis and Jason have covered that subject at length. With Wilkins Miami is getting a quick-twitch 3-technique player with size and position flexibility. There will be times where he’s lined up as a 0 or 1 technique nose tackle in rush packages. There are likely to be packages where he’ll line up in a 4i or 5 technique. He’s not quite the power player that Lawrence Guy is for the Patriots, but Wilkins is adept at slipping blocks and is quicker off the ball. There are many ways to skin a cat and Miami is likely to try many of them in replicating a player like Lawrence Guy with Wilkins. This pick was smart. This pick was safe. This pick was smooth. The Navy SEALs have a saying (I love any type of military or military history book by the way) that goes, “Slow is smooth and smooth is fast” when they talk about clearing rooms in a target area. You get what I’m going for I think.
I’ve been to Camp Randall Stadium several times to see Badgers games with one of my good buddies, Jamie. I texted him instantly after Miami drafted both Michael Deiter and Andrew Van Ginkel. We both agreed that Michael Deiter slots in nicely at left guard. Frankly, he better as the spot is there for the taking. Andrew Van Ginkel got an opportunity due to injuries and ran with it. He played a role for the Badgers that’s pretty similar to what the Patriots ask Kyle Van Noy to do. I like that. He plays hard and is a very good athlete. I suspect Miami will at the very least incorporate him into their pass-rush packages to start with; he can grow from there.
I’ll have a piece on some defensive analogs as we move forward in the offseason. I’d like to wait and see what Miami does in the next week or two in the “second wave” of free agency before I embark on that assignment.
As an Ohio State Buckeye fan, I was not thrilled with the Isaiah Prince pick. He looks the part but doesn’t always play it. It is worth noting that he had no issue with Rashaan Gary or Chase Winovich this past fall when the Buckeyes walloped the Wolverines. But there’s a lot of bad tape as you rewind into his career in Columbus.
Chandler Cox and Myles Gaskin seem to fit nicely into roles, Cox as a fullback/H-back, and Gaskin as a scat back who can help on 3rd downs and special teams. Solid value in the 7th round. There’s a slew of UDFAs that Miami have that I like: Preston Williams, Kirk Barron, Shaq Calhoun, Jonathan Ledbetter, and Dewayne Hendrix all seemingly have shots to crack the 53 man roster. Again solid value. And there’s some nastiness to those guys as well.
Overall, Miami I thought tried to implement “The Patriot Way” in its selections, limited though they were, and came out with a solid class. I’m fine with that. Miami’s had too many bad classes in their recent history. Netting Laremy Tunsil, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Christian Wilkins in three of four years will prove very fruitful.
The Josh Rosen Trade
This has been a polarizing topic. Whatever you think about the trade – love it or hate it – I’m glad Miami tried it. They tried something different. They hadn’t done that during the Ryan Tannehill era. The only quarterback drafted during that timespan was 7th rounder Brandon Doughty in 2016. He’s not been in the league since 2017. The only noteworthy move aside from that was the reactionary signing of Jay Cutler after Tannehill got hurt.
With Fitzpatrick in the fold this year, Miami could’ve easily just said let’s ride him as far as he’ll take us. But they didn’t. They took a chance on a low risk buy. For that, I applaud them. I applaud them for landing a 2020 2nd rounder from the Saints as well. Whether or not Rosen plans out, I think Miami have managed to hedge their bet to some extent.
If Rosen plays as he did a year ago, Miami are likely to get their choice of 2020 QBs. If Rosen nets you 4-6 wins, you have that war chest of picks to move up if they’re inclined. You could also continue the evaluation and move some of those draft assets into 2021. If he lights it up, you can build around him.
Overall, this was a solid move. Let’s see how it pans out.
Where do we go from here?
Think what you want about Nick Saban, but he’s responsible for one of my all-time favorite quotes. It goes, “You can’t be worried about mouse manure when you’ve got elephant shit in the room.” In other words, don’t sweat the small stuff. I think Miami managed to take some stabs at finding some large components. They added a quarterback. They added someone who gives them flexibility along the defensive front. They added someone who can be tried as a Kyle Van Noy analog, which is a multi-faceted position and tough to fill.
On top of that, Miami have managed to put themselves in position to have a LOT of salary cap room in 2020 and beyond. They’ve built a war chest of assets to continue building the team in 2020 and beyond.
Yes, 2019 will be a tough year for us Dolfans to swallow. Miami’s forcing down a goblet of dead cap money. They’re forced to sit with some bad contracts and overpaid players for another year. But, to fully appreciate the rebuild, we as fans have to appreciate the process of just how much work has been done, and is yet to be done, to get this team out of NFL purgatory of mediocrity. Miami’s solid offseason and draft haul are small steps in the right direction to something bigger. Hopefully it’s something a lot better as well. Let’s enjoy the ride.
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Release Three, Open Up Roster Spots Ahead of Next FA Wave
QB Luke Falk, DE Jeremiah Valoaga, CB Dee Delaney Released
The Dolphins announced Wednesday the release of three long-shots. Falk, a 2018 sixth-round pick, was a September add last year after being released by the team that drafted him, the Tennessee Titans. Dee Delaney was hoping this stint would lead to better things but, like his first go with Miami, it was short-lived. Jeremiah Valoaga was likely caught up in a numbers game as Miami heads into the final phase of roster acquisition.
With players available at positions of need, Miami figures to jump into this next wave of free agency. The upshot, these signings will not count against the compensatory pick formula that promises to deliver third and fifth-round picks to Miami next April (Ja’Wuan James and Cam Wake).
Danny Shelton and Mohammed Wilkerson make a lot of sense for the Dolphins on the defensive line.
Former Falcons teammates Ryan Schrader and Andy Levitre would improve a wanting offensive line group.
Linebacker Jaime Collins has experience with a large portion of this Dolphins staff.
Jay Ajayi could be an interesting addition to a team that figures to implement a zone-heavy run-scheme — plus Adam Gase is gone, so that helps.
Here is an updated version of Miami’s 90-man roster. The color coordinates are as follows (projected for 2019 performances):
Blue Chip – Elite Player at his position
Plus-Starter – Above the average player at his position
Viable Veteran – Reliable veteran that can be counted on to do his job
Potential – Upside is there, but has yet to be realized (all rookies fall in this category)
JAG (Just a Guy)/Special Teamer – Self-explanitory
Needs Replaced – Self-explanitory
Miami Dolphins
Confidence in Miami Dolphins Offense
When was the last time we were more confident in the lackeys running the Miami Dolphins‘ front office compared to the participants running around on the field?
Those lackeys have the luxury of batting 1.000%* since they haven’t done anything wrong (yet), which means they have the fans on their side and (most of) the media in their good graces.
*Chris Grier is like that skeptical player with an asterisk next to them during the Steroids Era in baseball. He’s finally the main man in charge, but he was also previously “in charge”…
After swinging a value-trade for former first-round quarterback Josh Rosen – and essentially slow-playing the market into his favor – Grier and his staff have given us enough reasons to trust his process just a few short months into it.
Our confidence is growing, even if the 2019 win total isn’t expected to follow.
But our confidence is growing in Brian Flores and Chris Grier, not necessarily the roster they’ve put together. That roster is a bit….frail.
In reality, there are only a handful of players we have genuine confidence in. You can skew that number a bit if you want to include Jason Sanders, John Denney and the special teams version of Walt Aikens; but truth be told, this team is a long way away from being properly built.
Is all of that 2020 draft capital for a quarterback? Or was it to build a better team around a player they knew they could obtain cheaply this year (Rosen)?
Free agency hasn’t concluded, but free agency isn’t going to yield Miami any more “confident” starters. Miami may fill out the rest of the roster by splurging for players other teams don’t want, but you’re not making your 2020 playoff run with any of these characters.
Below are the offensive players we are confident will be productive players for the Dolphins, both in 2019 or in the future:
Offensive Line
Confidence Level: 1
Confident Players: 1
Assuming the Dolphins front office has any kind of competence, Laremy Tunsil is expected to remain on the Miami Dolphins long-term.
He’s one of the best players at his position, and, assuming he’s healthy, will be an elite talent at the position for another 5-7 years.
Outside of Tunsil, are you confident in newly acquired 3rd-round pick Michael Deiter? He’s a completely different player and situation than any of these other previous draft picks, but when was the last time the Dolphins drafted a competent offensive lineman outside of the 1st-round?
Answer: Rex Hadnot
Year: 2004
Since then, the Dolphins have drafted the following offensive linemen between the 2nd and 5th rounds: Isaac Asiata, Jamil Douglas, Billy Turner, Dallas Thomas, Jonathan Martin, John Jerry, Shawn Murphy, Samson Satele, Joe Toledo, and Anthony Alabi.
Since becoming the director of college scouting in 2007, Grier hasn’t drafted (or convinced his general mangers to draft) a single competent starter on the offensive line outside of the first round. The team’s 1st-round picks? Jake Long, Mike Pouncey, Ja’Wuan James and Laremy Tunsil. All of them very good players for stints of time, but only one of them is worthy of being a franchise player.
I’m not going to exile Deiter from the offensive line before he plays a snap, but you can see why my confidence in this pick is timid at best.
Besides Deiter and Tunsil, you have Daniel Kilgore returning at the age of 31 to play center, and you have Jesse Davis playing somewhere on the right side of the offensive line.
Kilgore missed 11+ games last season after tearing his triceps in Week 4 against the New England Patriots. Aside from returning from a gruesome injury, Kilgore is another year older and isn’t all too great to begin with. He was supposed to act as the weakest link between Tunsil, Josh Sitton, Davis and James. Now he’s expected to anchor the middle of the offensive line as the 3rd-best player in the unit.
We expected much more out of Jesse Davis last season, and he certainly disappointed, but at least we know he’s durable, reliable, and will be in the starting lineup each week. That counts for something. It also leads to increased sack totals for the opposing defense, so that value only goes so far.
I’m not considering Davis a hole on the line, but I’m not confident in him either – and that’s a downgrade from where I would have viewed Davis after 2017.
The biggest problem for the offensive line hasn’t even been listed out yet, and that’s the fact that Miami only has four starters. You need five.
6th-round draft pick Isaiah Prince will have a fair shot at manning the right tackle position, but who knows how well that camp battle will go.
Without a solidified right tackle, Miami is tiptoeing dangerously into the regular season – especially with a quarterback they’re hoping to properly judge within a 16-game span.
The good thing about expectations is when you (literally) don’t have any, it can only pleasantly surprise you. Or it goes exactly as intended and you don’t even have to break a sweat.
Tight Ends
Confidence Level: 2
Confident Players: 0
An upgrade from the offensive line mainly because the position group isn’t as necessary and the Dolphins will be able to get by with Dwayne Allen as an average combination of receiver & blocker, the tight end group is about as barren as the team’s offensive line depth.
Former 2nd-round pick Mike Gesicki has gone from being the sexiest draft pick of 2018 to being overlooked as a productive player. For as likely as he is to have a breakout season, don’t be surprised to see him released if he has a subpar training camp. Gesicki is going to need to prove to this coaching staff that he belongs as a receiving threat – or that his blocking isn’t a complete liability.
If Gesicki can work on his route running, he might become a reliable target for Rosen or Ryan Fitzpatrick. Though do you have any confidence that’ll happen?
His fellow 2018 draftee Durham Smythe should find a spot on this roster a bit more easily, but how valuable is a blocking tight end when Allen serves the same purpose?
I also wouldn’t be surprised to see Smythe off this roster if the team feels it doesn’t want to lose another player on the bubble (such as Dee Delaney or Jonathan Woodard).
Nick O’Leary received a contract extension shortly before Mike Tannenbaum and Adam Gase were relieved of their respective duties. Whether or not he remains on the team after training camp depends on how this coaching staff believes it can utilize O’Leary.
As another generic tight end, he has an equal shot of making or missing the roster as both Smythe and Gesicki do.
The only player “guaranteed” to make the 2019 roster is Allen, and, unless he doesn’t mind becoming a mentor assisting from the bench, it’s unlikely he’s still around in 2020. If he is, your plan for the position went more awry than the Jordan Cameron and Julius Thomas experiments the past few years.
Wide Receivers
Confidence Level: 4
Confident Players: 1
This rating doesn’t reflect the “talent” the Miami Dolphins have on their roster.
I firmly believe that the combination of Kenny Stills, a healthy DeVante Parker and…..oh….wait….there is no combination anymore. That combination ceased in 2017 when Jarvis Landry played his final games for Miami.
Albert Wilson filled in admirably and was a better player (in terms of value) than Landry was in 2018, but that was only for the first 7 games of the season.
Landry played all 16 games, like every other year of his career, while Wilson limps into 2019 with the possibility of not making the roster. While unlikely for him to be released, if the team feels it cannot utilize Wilson properly at the start of the season, and a stint on IR (with the designation to return) doesn’t match his timetable to return, Miami may release the dynamic receiver.
That’s the last thing we want to happen to one of our 2018 Offensive MVPs, but we also didn’t expect Tony Lippett to be released following his torn achilles either.
This league is cruel and cutthroat, and for a team building towards 2020, it seems unlikely Wilson is around for the rebuild. Why block the growth and potential of other prospects while trying to rehab a player on the field?
Jakeem Grant proved to be a desired returner and supplemental receiver when the formation calls for it. His hands might as well have stared right into Medusa’s eyes with how hard they are, but his shiftiness was a welcomed compliment to an offense that thrived off of deception.
An achilles injury in Week 10 caused him to miss the remainder of the season, and possibly a bid to last year’s Pro Bowl. It also may have hindered the promising progress he was making up to this point.
Though his injury didn’t seem as detrimental as Wilson’s, at this moment, you can’t confidently say Grant is a reliable receiver worthy of the 3rd starting spot on the roster.
Like the rest of this century, this offensive group offers a lot of hope. Which, as Dolphins fans, means it’s most certainly going to disappoint…
Running Backs
Confidence Level: 6
Confident Players: 1
Outside of Ryan Tannehill individually, Miami’s running backs have received more excuses than anyone else on the team.
Whether it was an anemic offensive line, incompetent play calls from a former offensive guru, or quarterback play that was so putrid that opposing defenses knew to stack the box, Miami’s running backs have been let off of the hook.
Maybe it’s due to the fact that it’s the only position group that effectively produces on offense, fans have favored players like Jay Ajayi, Reggie Bush, Ricky Williams and Travis Minor. Fans let former #2-overall pick Ronnie Brown off the hook for being the most influential draft pick this century (could have had Aaron Rodgers). Even former flame-outs like Mike Gillislee get the benefit of the doubt for their unmemorable time in Miami.
These position groups perform, but do they perform as well as we believe or is this just a byproduct of having a piss-poor passing game?
Since Ricky Williams decided to retire the first time in 2004, the Dolphins have averaged 17th in rushing yards, 14th in yards per carry and 18th in rushing touchdowns:
Their best rushing season was 2009 (4th), but they only had 2 seasons within the top-10 (out of a possible 14 seasons – 14.3%). Only one of those was a top-5 season (7.1%) and only 6 seasons are within the top-15 (42.9%).
I’m confident Miami has running backs that will produce, but how well will they produce? Frank Gore left for the Buffalo Bills, and he had only 4 less rushing yards than Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage combined in 2018 (722 vs 726).
This is where the excuse of mismanagement comes into play. We have to think this coaching staff will figure out how to utilize Drake better than Adam Gase ever did, but is that guaranteed? In his three NFL seasons, Drake has averaged 453 rushing yards and 3 rushing touchdowns per season.
And he’s the player we’re confident in.
Chandler Cox and Myles Gaskin look like powerful additions to the roster, but we have no idea how either will perform in training camp.
Ballage is the wildcard of the bunch – his evolution can turn this rushing attack into a legitimate duel threat. It can also hinder this unit from becoming any kind of threat at all.
If the offensive line can’t keep Rosen up long enough to establish a feared passing game, how is the running game going to thrive?
We hope Ballage’s evolution is legitimate, but we don’t know any of that until training camp begins.
What we do know is that the Dolphins have 3 offensive players we’re confident in. You play with 11 plays on each side of the ball. I’m no Dawn Aponte, but that ratio is atrocious.
