Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins 2019 Vegas Slant Schedule Breakdown
Future opponents are known years in advance in the NFL. With the exception of two games decided by divisional standing finish, fourteen opponents are determined based on the schedule rotation. The order in which those games will occur, like everything else the NFL does, has become a primetime event.
While the luck of the draw factors heavily (in-season injuries, particular teams playing their best/worst ball at a certain time of year, etc.) the order of the games provides intriguing details.
Traveling for a Thursday night game, for instance, is an extreme disadvantage for the visitor. The infamous “trap game” can occur when a team faces a lesser opponent before taking on a heavyweight. Lastly, for a team like the Dolphins, weather implications are always worth noting.
This column refers to the favors, or lack thereof, that the NFL gave the Dolphins based purely on travel, trap games, etcetera.
Week 1 – BALTIMORE RAVENS – September 8, 1:00 EST Hard Rock Stadium
Ravens Sandwich Game: Week 2 Cardinals
September victories are difficult to come by for teams visiting Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins haven’t lost such an affair since 2015 with a multitude of early-season upsets under the franchise’s belt this century (2014 vs. New England and 2005 vs. Denver, most notably).
Baltimore’s ground-and-pound attack could have a converse affect, however, as the Dolphins defensive conditioning will have to be on-point from the word go.
Week 2 – NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS – September 15, 1:00 EST Hard Rock Stadium
Patriots Sandwich Games: Week 1 vs. Pittsburgh, Week 3 vs. NY Jets
New England’s 2018 meltdown in Miami came one week prior to a trip to Heinz Field. Now, the Pats will travel back to Tom Brady’s house of horrors in Miami one week after kicking the season off in primetime against those same Steelers.
This won’t serve as a trap game given the recent outcomes of games between these two teams, but Miami is catching the Pats at the right time. Over the last two seasons New England are just 4-4 in the first quarter of the schedule (September games), a .250-point decrease in winning percentage from their cumulative record.
Week 3 – @ Dallas Cowboys – September 22, 1:00 EST AT&T Stadium
Cowboys Sandwich Games: Week 2 @ Washington, Week 4 @ Saints
This is a classic trap game for the Cowboys. Coming off a game with its biggest rival, then heading to the toughest building to play in, in the NFC, the opportunity for Miami to steal a road win against a sleep-walking favorite is in the cards.
Week 4 – Los Angeles Chargers- September 29, 1:00 EST Hard Rock Stadium
Chargers Sandwich Games: Week 3 @Texans, Week 5 Broncos
The early time slot for a west coast team is one of the biggest advantages, statistically, in football. The Chargers historically struggle in Miami but the talent discrepancy is probably too great for any of these advantages to factor in.
Week 5 – BYE WEEK
After a week-11 bye last year, Miami gets the burden of an early off-week. The Dolphins will play out the string for 12 weeks with zero breaks in between.
Week 6 – Washington – October 13, 1:00 EST Hard Rock Stadium
Washington Sandwich Games: Week 5 @Patriots, Week 7 49ers
A let down following a potential beat down in New England bodes well for Miami. Washington is probably the one team on this entire schedule that Miami can matchup with from a talent perspective.
Week 7 – @ Buffalo Bills – October 20, 1:00 EST New Era Field
Bills Sandwich Games: Week 6 BYE, Week 8 Eagles
Miami’s first game against a team coming off a bye, in a building that has only provided the setting for one Miami win in the last five years, this one stacks the deck against the Dolphins.
Week 8 – @ Pittsburgh Steelers – October 28, 5:25 EST MONDAY Heinz Field
Steelers Sandwich Games: Week 7 BYE, Week 9 Colts
Another game, another opponent coming off of a bye. The Steelers will have the benefit of a 15-day break prior to lacing it up for Miami in primetime. The Dolphins road primetime woes should be noted as well – Miami are 0-for-it’s-last 8 in those games.
Week 9 – New York Jets – November 3, 1:00 EST Hard Rock Stadium
Jets Sandwich Games: Week 8 @Jaguars, Week 10 Giants
The Adam Gase game will certainly have both teams on notice. The man that holds a grudge like no other will certainly have this date circled on his calendar, as will the countless Dolphins players that grew tired of Gase’s shtick. This might be the most entertaining football game Miami plays all season.
Week 10 – @ Indianapolis Colts – November 10, 1:00 EST Lucas Oil Stadium
Colts Sandwich Games: Week 9 @Steelers, Week 11 Jaguars
With a potentially crucial divisional game on-deck with the Jaguars, the Colts could fall victim to overlooking Miami here. The Colts are a difficult out in that building and are quietly building up one of the most talented rosters in the AFC.
Week 11 – Buffalo Bills – November 17, 1:00 EST Hard Rock Stadium
Bills Sandwich Games: Week 10 @Browns, Week 12 Broncos
Divisional games rarely adhere to traditional trap procedures. Ideally the Dolphins would catch the Bills in September, but the week-7 trip to Western New York offsets the lack of weather advantages. This game should see peak effort from both teams.
Week 12 – @ Cleveland Browns – November 24, 1:00 EST First Energy Stadium
Browns Sandwich Games: Week 11 Steelers (TNF), Week 13 @Steelers
Somehow the NFL has this strange scheduling procedure where teams play each other twice over a three-week period. Cleveland sandwiches its two games with the Steelers with a home date against your Miami Dolphins – that’s the ultimate trap.Cleveland’s benefit comes from having 10 days to prepare for Brian Flores and Miami.
Week 13 – Philadelphia Eagles – December 1, 1:00 EST Hard Rock Stadium
Eagles Sandwich Games: Week 12 Seahawks, Week 14 Giants
With a pivotal NFC matchup on the front end, and a divisional game on the backend, Philadelphia is in a potential trap game situation. The Dolphins home field advantage serves as another beneficial factor in this game as the weather contract between Philadelphia and Miami, in December, is stark.
Week 14 – @ New York Jets – December 8, 1:00 EST Met Life Stadium
Jets Sandwich Games: Week 13 @Bengals, Week 15 @Ravens (TNF)
The game before a road trip on a short week typically favors the opposition – that’s the spot the Adam Gase finds himself in here when the Jets welcome Miami to the Meadowlands. With two NFC games bookending this game for the Dolphins, this is a great spot for Miami to steal a road win.
Week 15 – @ New York Giants – December 15, 1:00 EST Met Life Stadium
Giants Sandwich Games: Week 14 @Eagles, Week 16 @ Washington
This is a trap game for both teams, believe it or not. A non-conference game, sandwiched by two divisional games, has the makings for a let down on either side. If the season plays out as expected, this game could have massive implications on the race for Tua Tagovailoa.
Week 16 – Cincinnati Bengals – December 22, 1:00 EST Hard Rock Stadium
Bengals Sandwich Games: Week 15 @Patriots, Week 17 Browns
Like the previous game, this might set up as a draft positioning game. Both teams that figure to finish at, or near, the bottom of their respective divisions, playing out the string with rookie coaches, there isn’t much of an advantage to take away from this one.
Week 17 – @ New England Patriots – December 29, 1:00 EST Gillette Stadium
Patriots Sandwich Games: Week 16 Bills
For the second consecutive year, the Patriots finish the season with two divisional home games – seems fishy, doesn’t it? The only potential saving grace here, for the ‘Phins, is that New England could have the AFC East wrapped up, as they typically do every year.
This is, no doubt, a difficult road to hoe for Miami. The order of the games, the stacks of road trips, it’s a lot to put on the plate of a first year head coach trying to set a foundation.
The troops of the tank train should be satisfied with this gamete — it likely puts Miami in a hole that will be difficult to climb out of, especially given Ryan Fitzpatrick’s medical history.
For more on this schedule, tune in to the Locked On Dolphins podcast – your daily dose of Miami Dolphins football.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Complete 2019 Schedule
Before ESPN, NFL Network, local beat writers – before anybody on the scene, Locked On Dolphins broke the 2018 Dolphins schedule. 2019 is shaping up to be the same. Keep it locked on this thread for updates from our source in the industry to get you the latest on Miami’s 2019 slate.
After the schedule release we will break things down with a column similar to the last year’s analysis.
Tomorrow’s Locked On Dolphins Podcast will be all about Miami’s 2019 schedule.
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|1
|9/8
|RAVENS
|1:00
|2
|9/15
|PATRIOTS
|1:00
|3
|9/22
|@ Cowboys
|1:00
|4
|9/29
|CHARGERS
|1:00
|5
|—
|— BYE WEEK–
|—
|6
|10/13
|WASHINGTON
|1:00
|7
|10/20
|@ Bills
|1:00
|8
|10/28
|@ Steelers
|8:25 MNF
|9
|11/3
|JETS
|1:00
|10
|11/10
|@ Colts
|1:00
|11
|11/17
|BILLS
|1:00
|12
|11/24
|@Browns
|1:00
|13
|12/1
|EAGLES
|1:00
|14
|12/8
|@ Jets
|1:00
|15
|12/15
|@ Giants
|1:00
|16
|12/22
|BENGALS
|1:00
|17
|12/29
|@ Patriots
|1:00
*BOLD denotes home game
Miami Dolphins
Chris Grier Updates Status of Miami Dolphins – 4/17/19
With the first set of “voluntary” workouts underway down in Miami, we were able to get our first look at most of the players currently on the roster.
23 roster spots remain vacant at the moment, which means Chris Grier and the rest of his Miami Dolphins staff has a lot of work to do before training camp hits in a few months.
While these workouts are expected to be lighthearted, easy, and more of a way for players to remain in shape (*side-eyes Ryan Fitzpatrick*) and for coaches to catch up with their players, it’s an opportunity for the fans to connect with a team they’ve heard little from since January.
Chris Grier, speaking now. "The plan, it's etched in pencil, but pretty solid now."
— Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) April 17, 2019
Earlier this afternoon, General Manager Chris Grier met with the media and had a few things to say about the upcoming NFL draft:
On His Accountability:
One question that has been heavily debated this offseason is whether or not Chris Grier had final say as the General Manager of the Miami Dolphins. Most fans figured Mike Tannenbaum was the man in charge, only to be overruled by Adam Gase‘s ego. But Grier confirmed that ‘General Manager’ was more than just a title:
Did Grier have final say in the roster moves during his initial stint as General Manager?
“Yes”
“It was a collaboration. I’m not going to force a coach to take a player…it creates that animosity and mistrust. I’m not going to force any player on anyone, but yes, I had final say.”
Would this year be any different with a new coaching staff aboard?:
“No”
“I’m very collaborative, that’s the way I work”
“It’s a combination of scouts and personal working together, having the same vision”
(Given Tannenbaum’s departure and the new power structure in place) Is this draft more important to him?:
“(The) pressure is self-imposed; I want every draft to be great. I would like every pick to work. It’s going to happen, you’re going to miss on guys”
On Selecting a Quarterback:
How would you evaluate the quarterback class this year?
“I think this class is a good class of QBs”
“Like all of them, this class has players that haven’t started as many games as you’d like to see…it’s a bit more projection”
“(The starts are) important because it helps paint the picture. These kids nowadays are playing 7-on-7 football. They’ve been doing all these camps, working with all these QB gurus since high school.” (Grier is implying that quarterbacks are much more experienced even without starting college games) “it shouldn’t rule you out from picking somebody”
Is it safe to say the team is going to select at least 1 QB in this year’s draft?:
“We’d like to upgrade all positions…make everyone better”
“We’re not going to reach for one. We’re not going to pick one because it’s a “need”. If you’re selecting a QB instead of a starting tackle in the 3rd-round, you’re hurting your franchise”
“50% or less (of the quarterbacks drafted) end up becoming ‘good’ starting QBs” I think he’s implying that quarterbacks selected in the 1st-round are 50/50.
“Overall, I’d say it’s a good QB class”
One of the more eye-opening quotes of the presser was:
“We didn’t spend a lot of time with a lot of those guys last year”
Grier was referring to the quarterbacks that were selected in the 2018 NFL draft (Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson). For a team that had relied on Jay Cutler, Matt Moore and an injured Ryan Tannehill, it makes me wonder why the team didn’t spend more time researching the most prominent position on your roster.
We know Miami met with and worked out these quarterbacks last season, so it’s inaccurate to say the Dolphins didn’t do their due diligence, but what exactly is Grier trying to say when he mentions this? Is it merely an excuse to explain why a position they thought they were content at (a healthy Ryan Tannehill) ended up costing them the playoffs?
On the Kind of Player he Wants at #13:
“Tough. Competitive. Passion for football. Smart. Going to do things the right way”
“If you miss, you want to take someone that gives you the smallest margin of error in case you do miss”
Does lack of maturity turn you off?:
“It’s a little bit of a concern, but the guy is 21 years-old. There have been a lot of good players in this league that have had these issues that might not have been drafted because of that but turned out to be great.”
“You’ll have some 21 year-old kids who have ‘been coddled’ a little bit. Now they’re going into a man’s world where you’ll have to block men. You’ll have to do things the right way. You can’t take plays off.”
“There are so many factors when dealing with human beings”
When picking at #13, do you have a pool of guys you conjure up and pick from there?:
“Stack your board for how you like it. (At the) end of the day, it doesn’t matter where you pick. Have to decide where you’re grading for your team. View how the players fit your system.”
On Trading Up or Down in the Draft:
“It’s wide open. Whatever helps us as an organization.”
“Should always have a handful of guys you definitely take no matter where. If they’re there, these are the guys we’re taking”
“As (the draft) moves down and get closer (to your pick), you say ‘alright, we can move back and get one of these guys for sure and create more picks for later in the draft'”
“Some of the moves we’ve made this offseason have given us the ability to (trade up) if need be”
“It’s always tough…last year we didn’t expect Minkah (Fitzpatrick) to be there at #11. Once that happens, you start to see how it falls after the first 7 or 8 picks…”
“As you get closer to our pick, (and) there are guys we like, we might trade back”
Continuing with the pattern this offseason is creating, most of us expect the Miami Dolphins to utilize their 2019 draft picks to acquire more picks in 2020. It’s more likely that the team trades down than trades up, but this doesn’t mean that all of their 2020 ammunition is for a franchise quarterback. Mid-round trades happen annually, so expect to see Miami entertain the idea of trading up if there is a specific player they deem essential.
Communication with other teams in advance about their willingness to trade:
“Started way back at the owner’s meetings”
“(It will) start to pick up next Monday or Tuesday”
Dolphins owner Steve Ross chopping it up with GM Chris Grier during the second day of “voluntary minicamp.” pic.twitter.com/fcBW1wSXyU
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) April 17, 2019
On Various Position Groups:
Do you weigh the strength of each position group when deciding which player to select?:
“You never want to bank on saying “I’m going to get this guy in the 2nd-round” because it inevitably comes back where you miss”
“You go through your process and stack it the way you feel. There’s this nose tackle versus a wide receiver and we weigh how it affects the roster (overall)”
Strong position groups in the draft:
“Wide receiver is deeper than people think. You can get good value picks for the first 3 rounds there.”
“It’s a good offensive line class as well. A lot of potential….some players that have to mature a little more”
Defensive line is very talented this draft:
“Off the top of my head, there are probably 5 (elite defensive linemen). After that, there are a lot of good players”
Will he select one of them?:
“It’s scheme-specific”
Expect the Dolphins to heavily invest in their offensive and defensive line. While other areas like cornerback, wide receiver and linebacker may be considered “needs”, there are glaring holes in the trenches that need to be addressed before those other positions.
Is Grier certain the team will be selecting offensive line help in the first 3 rounds of the draft?:
“We feel good about it…but it’s out of our control after #13”
How many starters would Grier like to get out of this draft:
“Would love to have 7 starters….we know for everyone that’s not realistic. If we can get 3 starters and the rest back up depth we would be happy with that.”
On Reshad Jones:
“He doesn’t want a trade. At least he hasn’t informed me…”
“I’ve known Reshad (Jones) the longest of anyone here….spent a lot of time trying to get to know him (leading up to his draft back in 2010)”
“We’d love to have him here (at voluntary workouts), but he’s earned the right (to not be here)”
Reshad Jones is costing $17.16m against the cap in 2019, and is set to cost $15.63m against the cap in 2020 and $14.55m against the cap in 2021. Although Jones is a legend in Miami, his best days are most likely behind him and his attitude isn’t worth investing in. If the Dolphins are able to get anything for Jones, they should take advantage of removing his salary, even if the team needs to give up a low-round pick in the deal to facilitate the trade (Brock Osweiler to the Cleveland Browns style).
On Charles Harris:
“They’re excited to work with Charles (Harris). They liked him previously when they worked with him out of college….(we’re) excited for his future”
“When you change coaches or culture you will always have misfit pieces” OUCH!!!
To be fair, Grier didn’t make his “misfit pieces” comments directly at Harris – he was referring to fitting players into different schemes after a coaching change. But let’s not dismiss the fact that Harris is one of the only players on the roster without a position. Other than Minkah Fitzpatrick being so dominant everywhere he plays that the team doesn’t know where to fit him, who else is a misfit on this team? You don’t need to read too deeply between the lines to see who he might inadvertently be referring to.
Dolphins Live: GM Chris Grier meets with the media ahead of the NFL Draft. https://t.co/cx498vSiaC
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 17, 2019
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Voluntary Workout Update – 4/17/19
Now that we are beyond the Reshad Jones drama and up to date on how much cake Ryan Fitzpatrick had to eat this offseason, it’s time to see what else the Miami Dolphins are up to during this 3-day “voluntary” workout.
Xavien Howard started the fans off with a friendly greeting to open up Day 2 of this “teaching camp”.
🗣 Day two baby!
❌ @Iamxavienhoward ❌ pic.twitter.com/IxktKglIwU
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 17, 2019
Howard is currently embroiled with Miami in a contract-extension dispute. Although the Dolphins have Howard under contract for 2019, his pay (under $2m) doesn’t nearly match his production. As another season approaches and Howard takes another step towards super-stardom, it’ll be interesting to see how Miami handles one of the best draft picks they’ve had this decade.
Do they continue to let their young talent walk out the door because they refuse to pay them early? Or do they finally begin to take (nonexistent) risks on players that have shown they can be legitimate NFL players and reward them accordingly.
Let’s not get this message misconstrued, either. While the Dolphins can look like public relations winners by “rewarding” players like Howard, Laremy Tunsil and possibly even Davon Godchaux or Vincent Taylor, the reason for extending them is purely selfish.
You see, the Dolphins are going to need additional talent outside of their eventual rookie/franchise quarterback to win a Super Bowl. One of the best cornerbacks in the league and arguably the best left tackle in the league are worth the investment. Are we just waiting for their cost to balloon outside of our price range? Or are the Dolphins going to finally begin to build with the players they drafted?
Signing these players early dwindles down future cap hits. Would we rather “unnecessarily” pay Tunsil $15m starting this season while the roster is inexpensive? Or would you rather wait until the Dolphins have a legitimate playoff team and extend Tunsil later at $23m annually; constricting how you’ll be able to build the rest of your team?
Along with Xavien Howard’s entrance above, the below entrance videos taken from earlier this morning did make me wonder: are athletes going back to wearing those 80s and 90s basketball shorts? All except Ryan Fitzpatrick, I figure.
The sun is out and we’re ready to work!#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/yCbn8OLyxg
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 17, 2019
👋👋 @KSTiLLS! #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/3tzYoZLwP6
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 17, 2019
Attendance:
The Dolphins second workout was well attended and featured the same attendees as yesterday.
#Dolphins day 2 absences same as day one: S Reshad Jones, WRs Jakeem Grant & Albert Wilson, CB Correa Tankersley, LBs Mike Hull & Chase Allen
— Chris Perkins (@chrisperk) April 17, 2019
All of the players listed above are still nursing various injuries and it’s assumed they are healing those injuries elsewhere.
What may be more-surprising is the attendance of owner Stephen Ross. It is well known that Ross doesn’t spend much time down in South Florida with the team, as the real estate billionaire has plenty of other ventures to take care of. Though with that said, his absence has been a point of contention among fans. How can you run a team/business without having a first-hand account of what’s going on?
This helps explain how we end up with guys like Chris Foerster and the Mike Tannenbaum/Adam Gase connection.
Player Updates:
Both Charles Harris and Minkah Fitzpatrick are homeless. While they’ll both be on the Miami Dolphins 2019 NFL roster, neither player has a solidified position.
We all know Fitzpatrick has rotated between slot corner, boundary corner and safety, so his versatility isn’t a surprise. What’s news to us is the additional assignment being asked of Harris:
Defensive end Charles Harris said he's getting some linebacker work
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 17, 2019
This move isn’t all too surprising, either. Pairing Harris’ underwhelming results with Brian Flores‘ new defense, it would make sense to line Harris up as an outside linebacker rather than a defensive end. He certainly isn’t strong enough or fast enough to be a dominant defensive end, but that doesn’t mean he’s a bad athlete.
Harris has been inefficient defending the run or setting the edge. He tends to get washed out of runs and leaves his side susceptible to positive offensive plays. As a linebacker who can roam and diagnose a play – rather than have to react while simultaneously outmaneuvering an offensive tackle – it’s possible Harris was better suited to play linebacker all along. If there’s one thing the New England Patriots do well, it’s maximize the skill sets of the players on their roster.
That said, learning one position is hard enough. Suddenly asking Harris to learn a second position may nullify any potential progress he makes. Remember when Josh Sitton compared playing right and left guard to wiping your…self…with your other hand? Now ask Harris to learn an entirely new position and see how confident we feel about the results.
Minkah Fitzpatrick has been juggling various positions since he was with Alabama, and even he admits it can be “taxing”.
“It’s extremely tough and hard and taxing, but it’s worth it,” Dolphins secondary player Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was told to learn everything.
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) April 17, 2019
Given the lack of production we’ve already seen from Harris, it can’t hurt to try him at a position that’s lacking depth. Problem is, the position he’s coming from is already barren with the trade of Robert Quinn and Dolphins’ legend Cameron Wake now on the Tennessee Titans.
Check out our Day 1 recap of the ‘Phins voluntary workouts here.
LATEST
- Miami Dolphins 2019 Vegas Slant Schedule Breakdown April 17, 2019
- Miami Dolphins Complete 2019 Schedule April 17, 2019
- Chris Grier Updates Status of Miami Dolphins – 4/17/19 April 17, 2019
- Miami Dolphins Voluntary Workout Update – 4/17/19 April 17, 2019
- Using Snap Counts to Decipher the Miami Dolphins Biggest Needs April 17, 2019
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins6 days ago
Miami Dolphins mock draft review: CBS Sports
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
What Trading Up Would Look Like for the Miami Dolphins
-
Miami Dolphins1 week ago
Raekwon McMillan – Miami’s Front Seven Lynchpin
-
NFL Draft2 weeks ago
Miami Dolphins’ predraft visits and their potential context clues