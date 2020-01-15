Miami Dolphins 2020 Roster Building Preview – Edge/Linebacker

Looking back, looking ahead, and everywhere in between ahead of a critical Miami Dolphins offseason

Foreword:

This publication has always fancied itself as an unaffiliated extension of the Miami Dolphins operation. In an attempt to arm fans with the researched clues about the team might do — and commentary on what they should do — we like to follow the same timeline as the coaches and decision makers at the facility in Davie.

The time for reflection is now. The coaching staff will be reviewing the 2019 season with an eye on self-scouting, and evaluating the job of every member that donned the Dolphins logo this past fall. The college scouting staff is buried in draft prep, and the pro personnel side is under water searching for potential free agent targets.

Since Locked On Dolphins is the most comprehensive Miami Dolphins outlet in existence, we’ll tackle all three subjects.

1. Reviewing the incumbents

2. Identifying free agent targets

3. Stacking the draft board

And we’ll do it for every position. It’s 10 days of offseason preparation, here on Locked On Dolphins dot com, as well as the Locked On Dolphins Podcast.

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Offensive Line

Defensive Line

Edge and Linebackers (5-techniques and Out (Rushers, Off-Ball Linebackers))

Once more, our positional conventions are tested as we marry two groups of players into one piece for the sake of continuity. While Miami aren’t in need of classic stack linebackers (playing off-the-ball, searching for their run fits, and coming off the field on passing downs), the team could certainly use more versatility from players of that prototype.

Dont’a Hightower gives the Patriots one of the more unique linebackers in football. His ability to play inside or out, and rush from any position, is a rare skillset. Kyle Van Noy continues that trend with his length, and inside/outside versatility. The Dolphins could use one of each of those, but might have to say goodbye to a non-scheme fit, albeit a stalwart, in Jerome Baker to make it happen.

We pair the linebackers with the edge defenders (defensive ends that will kick outside and stand up as linebackers opposed to the base 5-tech ends that will condense inside) in recognition that it’s a massive need for this football team. Trey Flowers was a plug-and-play fit last season, and apparently Miami were in on his services. We got confirmation that the Dolphins were hard after Jadeveon Clowney, which makes an abundant amount of sense given his glove-like fit for the scheme.

Then there are the players that are more rush-and-cover types. The second-best option from the draft will fall into this category (Chase Young excluded since we believe he’s going off the board too early for Miami to get a crack).

Miami have many options with this group, and one of those is spending big on a classic 4-3 end-type in Yannick Ngakoue. The reason Ngakoue would be in-play for Miami, is his versatility to play more than just a true speed-rush position. We’ll largely remove those players — the Cam Wakes of the world — in search of thicker, heavy-handed types that make up for a lack of athleticism with brute strength and devastating weapons for hands.

Above all, length is the key. Flores will want rushers that can face up, initiate contact, and shed blocks in a gap-oriented rush scheme that prioritizes contain principles over speed rushers.

Making accurate predictions requires an understanding for which direction the Dolphins might take at the second level of the defense. With the fluid situation with defensive coordinators, and the promise of even more ingenuity, we’ll do our best to forecast this group.

The Incumbents

Jerome Baker (Off-Ball LB)

Stats: 124 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT, 2 FF, 16 QB pressures

PFF Grade: 46.1 (145 of 179)

Snaps: 1,080 (96.6%)

After a sensational camp and preseason, fans expected a big year-two jump from Baker, but it never materialized. Baker was the leader of the defense. He communicated the signals and rarely left the field, but film savants realized their fears as Baker was often caught in a position that doesn’t suit his skill set.

I can’t tell you how incredible this play is by Jerome Baker, but I’ll try. Throw the screen away from him, he lets the block take him there and fights through a wall of Cowboys to prevent the first down. pic.twitter.com/0UXeHV0aIZ — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 22, 2019

For Baker to be a long-term stalwart, he needs to feature a better rush skill set than what we saw in 2019. At his peak, Baker is a chase-and-tackle linebacker with exceptional speed, and the requisite instincts to disrupt the passing game.

Raekwon McMillan (B-Gap-to-B-Gap Off-Ball LB, Sam ‘Backer)

Stats: 72 tackles, 6 QB pressures

PFF Grade: 63.8 (61 of 179)

Snaps: 516 (46.1%)

Every day at camp, Flores spoke about the importance of defeating blocks. “You can’t make the tackle if you don’t first defeat the block,” coach said, and nobody on the team embodies that hard-nosed mentality like Raekwon McMillan.

This is such a good play by McMillan pic.twitter.com/90l2nFYJmE — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 29, 2019

Before injuries reduced his workload and effectiveness, McMillan was among the league’s best stopping the run. He attacks pulling guards with unmatched aggressiveness, and rarely misses once he arrives. McMillan serves a distinct purpose in this defense that nobody currently on the roster is capable of, outside of the continued growth of Calvin Munson.

Andrew Van Ginkel (On-Ball Edge, 6-tech and Out)

Stats: 11 tackles, 1 sack, 6 QB pressures

PFF Grade: 58.2 (129 of 182)

Snaps: 197 (17.6%)

Starting the season on injured reserve, Van Ginkel’s early-camp emergence was put on hold until the holiday season. Finally earning a shot, Van Ginkel posted some gaudy box scores down the stretch, and provided refreshed tape excelling in the same areas that made him a college standout.

Andrew Van Ginkel. Smart, and good at football. pic.twitter.com/eyUFaPqJfL — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019

Adept at reading route concepts, and finding his way into the coinciding passing lane, Van Ginkel has an opportunity to be Miami’s most valuable passing down linebacker in the near future. He’s a talented edge rusher that showed more bite absorbing back-side pulls than what his Wisconsin tape demonstrated.

Sam Eguavoen (Off-Ball LB, Coverage Specialist)

Stats: 40 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 23 QB pressures

PFF Grade: 50.6 (126 of 179)

Snaps: 621 (55.6%)

The surprise star of training camp, the adjustment curve was steep for the former CFL star. Early, Eguavoen looked over-matched, eating up pancake block after pancake block.

Have a day, Sam Eguavoen. Buried the crosser then closes on the screen for a TFL. pic.twitter.com/OPcctm0R3T — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 1, 2019

Eguavoen was always going to struggle to hold the point against the run, but he proved his value against the pass late in the year. He might’ve been the best blitzer of all the off-ball ‘backers, and his ability to drop and locate in coverage shined through in December.

Charles Harris (On-Ball Edge, 6-tech and Out)

Stats: 23 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 14 QB pressures

PFF Grade: 62.5 (102 of 182)

Snaps: 429 (38.4%)

The B-word is in full effect for Miami’s 2017 first-round selection. Harris was a healthy scratch more often than not late in the year, and his production continues to flat line through three years. He might get a shot in camp to provide Miami with a rotational piece, but since this staff didn’t bring him on, he might be out of opportunities in South Florida.

Taco Charlton (On-Ball Edge, 5-tech and Out)

Stats: 21 tackles, 5 sacks, 2 FF, 19 QB pressures

PFF Grade: 51.7 (161 of 182)

Snaps: 397 (35.5%)

Much like Harris, Charlton was inactive in December despite being absent from the injury report. He was cut from the Cowboys after two disappointing seasons, and aside from some clean-up sacks, did very little to change the narrative on his career.

Avery Moss (On-Ball Edge, 5-tech and Out)

Stats: 25 tackles, 1 FF, 3 QB pressures

PFF Grade: 49.8 (170 of 182)

Snaps: 348 (31.1%)

Early in the year, Flores praised Moss for his versatility, but that trait waned down the stretch. Moss was responsible for leaving the gate open on some long runs, and he rarely applied pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

James Crawford (Off-Ball LB)

Stats: 1 tackle

PFF Grade: (DNQ)

Snaps: 17 (1.4%)

After multiple additions are made to the position group, it’ll be an uphill climb for Crawford to carve out a role.

Futures Contracts: Terrill Hanks, Jake Carlock

Unrestricted Free Agents: Mike Hull

Restricted Free Agents: Deon Lacey, Chase Allen

Vince Biegel (On-Ball Edge, 5-tech and Out — RFA)

Stats: 57 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 1 INT, 34 QB pressures

PFF Grade: 69.8 (52 of 182)

Snaps: 626 (56%)

The biggest priority in terms of Miami’s own free agents lies in September acquisition, Vince Biegel. Brought over in the Kiko Alonso trade, Biegel might’ve been Miami’s best pass rusher. He was the most consistent player off the edge with the occasional big play in the passing game, and reliable performance taking on blocks in the run game.

He’ll be upset he didn’t finish, but Vince Biegel is giving another good tackle issues today. What a find he was. pic.twitter.com/x18bHBrbsc — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019

Biegel played up to six — maybe more — different positions this season. Whether he’s in three-point as the wide-9 defender, in a four-point as a 6-technique, or in a true two-point outside rush ‘backer position, Biegel’s versatility makes him a coveted player for the Dolphins.

Exclusive Rights Free Agents: Jamal Davis

Trent Harris (On-Ball Edge, 6-tech and Out — ERFA)

Stats: 22 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 FF, 8 QB pressures

PFF Grade: 50.1 (169 of 182)

Snaps: 253 (22.6%)

Harris surged late in the year showing the staff that he can play in the rush-contain scheme that Flores would prefer to implement.

Calvin Munson (B-Gap-to-B-Gap Off-Ball LB — ERFA)

Stats: 7 tackles

PFF Grade: 61.1 (75 of 179)

Snaps: 76 (6.8%)

Munson filled in for McMillan the final two games, and did so rather admirably. He’s a former Patriot, and it was clear that he knows what Flores looks for in a ‘stack backer — a mean, aggressive, downhill player.

Free Agent Market:

The Guy — Yannick Ngakoue, Matthew Judon

Ngakoue: There isn’t a lot Yannick Ngakoue can’t do. As he flirts with the idea of leaving Jacksonville on a near-weekly basis via cryptic tweets, the prospect of importing this freak to the Miami defense is massively intriguing. He’ll be 25 in March, he’s 250 pounds with 32.5-inch arms, and he’s picked up at least eight sacks in each of his four years. He’s the belle of the edge rusher ball this free agency.

Yannick Ngakoue is one of my favorite players in the league. Not only does he already have an elite cross-chop as his primary move, but he also plays with a frenetic energy and can contort his body in crazy ways. Good examples of the latter two points here: pic.twitter.com/QuDSKIMxJ3 — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) July 11, 2018

Judon: We couldn’t do just one with this position because Matthew Judon is every bit as elite as Ngakoue — albeit in a different role. He can rush from anywhere and he’s a three-down thumper that impacts the running game and passing game equally. He picked up 63 QB pressures this year (10 sacks) and 38 run stops.

Matthew Judon getting his offense back on the field 😯 @man_dammn pic.twitter.com/QPJvcp6BDy — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 8, 2019

The Reasonable Route — Kyle Van Noy

If Van Noy hits the open market, Miami ought to have a contract offer in his agent’s hand before the opening bell rings. The key to the entire front-seven approach of the Patriots, Van Noy has the length, rush ability, and instant scheme recognition to garner a big contract. Van Noy had 60 pressures (8 sacks) and 33 run stops this season.

Kyle Van Noy is supremely underrated outside of New England. Absolutely lights out throughout the playoffs – pic.twitter.com/LOIUPadhAY — Michael Kist (@MichaelKistNFL) July 24, 2019

He’ll turn 30 this summer, but there are no signs of Van Noy slowing down; quite the contrary. The 2019 season was his best, which topped his 2018 breakout season by a considerable margin.

The Sleeper — Kyler Fackrell

After picking up 10.5 sacks in 2018, Fackrell was relegated to backup duty when the Packers signed Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith. Patrick Graham’s departure might make this move less likely, but Fackrell still fits the outside ‘backer/edge defender role Miami desperately needs to find.

#Packers Kyler Fackrell out here setting physical edges all day! …Never doubted the kid! 😉https://t.co/vQNvwFTi0s pic.twitter.com/oBTCMFpWL1 — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) December 12, 2018

With just one sack this season, and his worst tackling percentage of his career, perhaps Miami could buy Fackrell at a bargain. He’s never exceeded 626 snaps (2018’s total), and saw a 33% reduction in workload this year, serving mostly as a rush ‘backer. He’ll be available, we’ll see if Miami covets his skill set.

Other Notable Free Agent Edges/Linebackers:

Player 2019 Team Everson Griffen Vikings Ezekiel Ansah Seahawks Jason Pierre-Paul Buccaneers Noah Spence Saints Dante Fowler Jr. Rams Shaquil Barrett Buccaneers Patrick Onwuasor Ravens Bud Dupree Steelers Kamalei Correa Titans Danny Trevathan Bears

The Draft:

The Guy — Isaiah Simmons

As the acting president of the Isaiah Simmons fan club, I have multiple video threads I’d like to share. For the sake of time, we’ll just go with one of his jaw-dropping performances for the built-in-a-lab defender.

Isaiah Simmons might be an even better version of Derwin James. Not bad when you can trust a guy to both cover the slot and set the edge. He does the latter here with a 5-yard TFL. That combination of length and speed is how you’d make a modern day defender in a lab. pic.twitter.com/XVwTX9i7ST — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 30, 2019

The positionless defense was built for Simmons. Whether he’s covering deep single-high, manning-up in the slot, rushing the edge, or playing stack ‘backer, Simmons is elite in everything he does. He’ll never leave the field and he’ll probably be your best athlete, best cover guy, and best pass rusher.

The Reasonable Route — K’Lavon Chaisson

If Chaisson survives to pick 18, the Dolphins will have serious consideration about sprinting the card up to the commissioner’s table — he’s an athletic marvel with length, strength, and versatility. His thick, filled-out frame allows him to absorb contact, but his quick-twitch allows him to blow past blockers. There might not be another player in this class that can beat blocks more effectively in the variety of forms that Chaisson easily executes.

K’Lavon Chaisson is 250 pounds, not sure if any of that is fat. He’s body beautiful, powerful, excellent COD, and can play multiple positions. Beats a block for a run-stuff here. pic.twitter.com/IFOnbvbfi4 — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 13, 2019

He stands up and drops into coverage a lot, so he can play as an on-ball linebacker in Miami’s odd fronts. When the Dolphins want to go even (four down), he can line up as the 7-technique and rush the quarterback.

The Sleeper — Zack Baun, Malik Harrison

Baun: If Miami strikes out on Judon, Van Noy, and Fackrell, then we can go ahead and pencil in one of these two Big 10 ‘backers. Baun, just like Biegel and Van Ginkel before him, has the same traits that attracted Miami to the pair of Badger ‘Backers. Baun is the best of the three. He’s especially adept at executing games (stunts, twists, slants) because of his lateral agility.

Wisconsin EDGE and Senior Bowler Zack Baun is probably the player who has exceeded my expectations most on final film review. Bend isn't great, but when you can soften rush angles and force OTs into recovery position as quickly as Baun does, you don't need elite bend! 🔊🔊🔊 pic.twitter.com/3CLooda2NW — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) December 28, 2019

He’s not the most fluid edge rusher, and isn’t going to line up in the wide alignment and win the corner, but he’s effective defending the pass as a flat and hook zone dropper. Baun’s rush move arsenal is already refined like that of a seasoned pro.

Harrison: Beating blocks is the best way to get on Flores’ radar as a linebacker, and few players in this class (if any ay all) are better than Harrison in that regard. He’s an explosive hitter and sure tackler. He’s instinctive and quick enough to cut off the edge and funnel plays back inside.

Malik Harrison is a rocked up, 245-pound Senior linebacker. He might even be able to add some weight to that frame. Either way he’s a fit as an outside backer for the Phins. Here’s his 26th career TFL. pic.twitter.com/7QCyKkRb1D — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 23, 2019

Harrison isn’t on-par with these other guys we talked about in coverage, hence the drop in draft stock outside of the first round, but he would instantly improve Miami’s linebacker’s room.

Travis Wingfield’s 2020 Edge/Linebacker Draft Rankings:

(Rank) Player School 1. Isaiah Simmons Clemson 2. Chase Young Ohio State 3. K’Lavon Chaisson LSU 4. Terrell Lewis Alabama 5. Kenneth Murray Oklahoma 6. Malik Harrison Ohio State 7. Zack Baun Wisconsin 8. Anfernee Jennings Alabama 9. Khalid Kareem Notre Dame 10. Julian Okwara Notre Dame 11. Jonathan Greenard Florida 12. Alex Highsmith Charlotte 13. Joshua Uche Michigan 14. Alton Robinson Syracuse 15. Jabari Zuniga Florida

At the risk of sounding redundant, this could go in so many directions. Do the Dolphins consider acquiring value for a player that might be miscast in Jerome Baker? Certainly the Fins could fetch a second-round pick from a team like Seattle or Jacksonville, both of which needs the LEO position in their 4-3-over that Baker would fit so well.

We’ll keep Baker here, and give him some help. His diagnose and chase skill set still serves value, especially when he’s kept clean and afforded the opportunity to assess without taking on a block. He does need to give Miami more of a rush presence this year, however.

By adding Shaq Lawson and Bradlee Anae in yesterday’s down-lineman piece, we free up this group to be its versatile self. Expect a jump from Biegel and Van Ginkel in year-two, Eguavoen played better down the stretch, and Trent Harris had some intriguing reps in the final two games. McMillan stays on as the team’s true stack ‘backer.

2020 Edge/Linebacker Prediction:

1. Kyle Van Noy

2. Jerome Baker

3. Vince Biegel

4. Raekwon McMillan

5. Andrew Van Ginkel

6. Joshua Uche

7. Sam Eguavoen

8. Trent Harris

@WingfieldNFL

Tomorrow: Cornerbacks