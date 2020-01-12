Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins 2020 Roster Building Preview – Offensive Line
Looking back, looking ahead, and everywhere in between ahead of a critical Miami Dolphins offseason
Foreword:
This publication has always fancied itself as an unaffiliated extension of the Miami Dolphins operation. In an attempt to arm fans with the researched clues about the team might do — and commentary on what they should do — we like to follow the same timeline as the coaches and decision makers at the facility in Davie.
The time for reflection is now. The coaching staff will be reviewing the 2019 season with an eye on self-scouting, and evaluating the job of every member that donned the Dolphins logo this past fall. The college scouting staff is buried in draft prep, and the pro personnel side is under water searching for potential free agent targets.
Since Locked On Dolphins is the most comprehensive Miami Dolphins outlet in existence, we’ll tackle all three subjects.
1. Reviewing the incumbents
2. Identifying free agent targets
3. Stacking the draft board
And we’ll do it for every position. It’s 10 days of offseason preparation, here on Locked On Dolphins dot com, as well as the Locked On Dolphins Podcast.
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Wide Receivers
Tight Ends
Offensive Line (Tackle and Interior)
The offensive line was always going to be an issue in 2019, even before the departure of Pro-Bowl Left Tackle Laremy Tunsil. Brian Flores spoke about the importance of the line playing as a singular unit, and a single star player having a marginal impact if the rest of the group isn’t up to the challenge.
Losing Tunsil blew open a massive hole at the blindside protector spot, and it took the Dolphins multiple weeks to recover; if we’re willing to call it a recovery, that is. The line cumulatively finished dead last in both pass protection and run blocking grades on Pro Football Focus, but the Miami offense produced in spite of the shaky front wall.
Jesse Davis played wire-to-wire for the second straight season, this year at right tackle (right guard in 2018). He’s the leader of the room and a conduit for the message from the coaching staff to the players. As a result, Davis was rewarded with a team-friendly contract. It’s a big year for Davis, and for the right tackle position in general; he’s owed an annual $3.5 million over the next three years, but there’s an out for just $2 million in dead money after the 2020 season.
The other four spots will challenge the acumen of the Miami brass. Michael Deiter played a lot, but the results were sub-par. There were glimpses of hope from Evan Boehm, which corroborated his 2018 film in Indianapolis; those two players could factor in across the interior three positions.
The starting left tackle and swing tackle are not on the roster, and a whole lot of development has to happen for anyone else to garner legitimate consideration for playing time in the fall.
The Incumbents
Jesse Davis (Right Tackle, Guard Experience)
Stats: 42 Total Pressures (5 sacks, 4 hits, 33 hurries)
PFF Grade: 58.9 (89 of 126)
Snaps: 975
What started off as a learning experience became the lone encouraging development across Miami’s 2019 offensive line. While Davis averaged 10 pressures allowed per month, his five-game run to close out the year kept Ryan Fitzpatrick mostly out of harm’s way (three hits, no sacks allowed).
Now, at tackle, the looper is a little easier to spot and Davis wipes him out. pic.twitter.com/cCE5W107Mo
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 21, 2019
Davis played 110 snaps at right tackle in 2017 before moving to right guard in 2018. Speed rushers still give him fits. He made the initial kick slide a focal point of his development this season, and it came to fruition in two matchups with burners off the edge. Davis allowed only one hit combined in the games against Philadelphia and Cincinnati, and parlayed that success into a promising finish to the year. Davis has the size/athleticism profile the Dolphins like at the position.
Michael Deiter (Left Guard, Center Experience)
Stats: 44 total pressures (6 sacks, 15 hits, 23 hurries)
PFF Grade: 42.5 (113 of 119)
Snaps: 995
The moment Miami announced the selection of Deiter in last draft’s third-round, every fan wrote his name in sharpie as the starting left guard. That’s exactly what happened come September, but a slow burn of a developmental-year eventually landed Deiter on the bench for one game. He returned for the final three games, but with more mixed results.
Michael Dieter meets Myles Jack in the hole pulling to the play side. pic.twitter.com/QkGLh8i22O
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 23, 2019
Reliability and quality college tape will keep Deiter in the fold, but he has to make an improvement in year-two. He never missed a snap, aside from his benching, proving his college durability to be no fluke (53 consecutive starts at Wisconsin). He’s technically proficient but can be coaxed into shooting his hands too early, and often gets out over his skis. He struggled with games (stunts, twists, slants, delayed blitzes), and fell off far too many blocks.
The hope is better, more consistent play next to him (at both positions) and a year of strength-training can return an improved product for training camp in July.
Daniel Kilgore (Center)
Stats: 19 total pressures (3 sacks, 4 hits, 12 hurries)
PFF Grade: 66.3 (19 of 50)
Snaps: 877
The second-most reliable lineman after Davis, Kilgore provided Miami with a proficient communicator and trusted veteran in the middle of the line. Once the ball was snapped, however, that stability was as shaky as the other spots.
Working up the Rosen chart, but wanted to give some love to Daniel Kilgore and Evan Boehm for this awesome screen execution. Boom! Tough Actin’ Tenactin. pic.twitter.com/mDIdYhLsve
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 1, 2019
Power players give Kilgore a lot of fits, and reach blocks are problematic for a less-than-stellar athlete. The Dolphins can cut ties from the $3.5 million cash commitment to Kilgore this year with no penalty, and they can exercise that flexibility any time before the season — there are no roster bonus incentives in Kilgore’s 2020 deal.
Deion “Shaq” Calhoun (Right Guard)
Stats: 18 total pressures (2 sacks, 3 hits, 13 hurries)
PFF Grade: 44.2 (109 of 119)
Snaps: 471
Sometimes undrafted rookies hit straight away (see Preston Williams). Most times, however, it’s a sign of a thin position, and that was the case for Miami and the right guard spot all season. Calhoun earned a promotion into the starting lineup early in camp, but never popped while watching tape.
Calhoun struggled to create any push in the running game. Any sort of nuance in terms of disguised blitzes, or gifted pass rushers for that matter, put the right side B gap in constant peril.
Julie’n Davenport (Left Tackle)
Stats: 31 total pressures (6 sacks, 9 hits, 16 hurries)
PFF Grade: 56.5 (98 of 126)
Snaps: 534
Part of the lottery-sized draft haul return for Laremy Tunsil, Davenport checked off nearly all negative boxes in his debut season with the Fins. Davenport was injured multiple times — forcing him to miss eight games — and the performance left a lot to be desired.
Some of the pressures attributed to Davenport came from scheme and communication breakdowns, but he’s been beaten regularly throughout his career.
Keaton Sutherland (Guard)
Stats: 5 total pressures (0 sacks, 1 hits, 4 hurries)
PFF Grade: 46.4 (106 of 119)
Snaps: 93
The replacement for Deiter in the Jets game, and frequent sixth-lineman to enter in heavy packages, Sutherland fared similarly to any poor soul that try to solve the right guard issue in Miami. Sutherland should be back for camp, but he’s got an uphill climb to make the roster.
Danny Isidora (Guard)
Stats: 5 total pressures (0 sacks, 1 hit, 4 hurries)
PFF Grade: 53.7 (85 of 119)
Snaps: 127
One of the more intriguing members of the group, Isidora returned to his college stomping grounds, but was lost for the year after three games. The former Miami Hurricane was selected in the fifth-round by the Minnesota Vikings, but his development went so poorly that a team with a shaky line in its own right cut bait after two years.
Isidora is thick with sweet feet, but he struggles against any semblance of a bull rush. He has the makeup to develop into a quality player, it just hasn’t happened.
Adam Pankey (Tackle, Guard Experience)
Stats: 0 pressures
PFF Grade: 63.1 (DNQ)
Snaps: 12
He matches the size and versatility prototype for Miami — hence the decision to pluck him from Green Bay’s practice squad — but he’s tight in everything he does. He could move inside to guard (played three positions in college) but served exclusively as the sixth-lineman in heavy packages on his 12 reps. Pankey is listed as a tackle.
J’Marcus Webb (Left Tackle)
Stats: 39 total pressures (7 sacks, 6 hits, 26 hurries)
PFF Grade: 34.4 (126 of 126)
Snaps: 543
Webb was an emergency addition after the Tunsil trade, and was quickly called into action in week two. He was PFF’s lowest-graded tackle in 2019.
Futures Contracts: OT Chidi Okeke, iOL Durval Neto
Exclusive Rights Free Agents:
Evan Boehm (Right Guard, Center)
Stats: 24 total pressures (1 sacks, 9 hits, 14 hurries)
PFF Grade: 47.4 (104 of 119)
Snaps: 595
Boehm filled in admirably for Ryan Kelly in Indianapolis on one of 2018’s best offensive lines, but PFF didn’t like his performance this season. He was up-and-down, but his versatility and past success should make for an easy decision to bring Boehm back. He’ll compete for work at center and right guard in camp.
Evan Brown (Guard)
Stats: 1 pressure (hit)
PFF Grade: 60.6 (53 of 119)
Snaps: 38
Another late-season waiver claim, Brown joins the glut of interior lineman heading into the offseason. Brown is a high-motor player that goes whistle-to-whistle, but his limited athleticism shows up regularly.
Free Agent Market (Tackles):
The Guy — Anthony Castonzo
The only premier left tackle set to his free agency, Castonzo has endured an up-and-down career, but with far more peaks than valleys. He has the size-length-athletic combination desired for a premier left tackle, and has done well to quiet the concerns over his lack of power at the point-of-attack coming out of Boston College.
Castonzo is going to fetch top-of-the-market money, whether it’s with the Colts, or on the open market. Given the quality of the left tackle draft class, it makes more sense for Miami to pursue its solution that way, and focus free agent dollars on the interior.
The Reasonable Route — George Fant
George Fant is a mountain of a man. A college hooper, his first snap with the Seahawks was his first organized football game since the eighth grade. At 27, it’s entirely feasible that he’s just now unlocking his true potential, though he’s been the Seattle swing tackle for the majority of his career.
George Fant is a weapon. 💪#MINvsSEA pic.twitter.com/SdZxj6YrNG
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 11, 2018
Fant is Seattle’s swing tackle, though he’s filling in for the injured Duane Brown, and plays a lot in heavy-package personnel. He’s the mid-range free agent buy that should pique Miami’s interest as he can play both sides. Fant provides a nice surge off the edge in the ground game and has steadily progressed as a pass blocker.
The Sleeper — LaAdrian Waddle
Missing the entirety of 2019 with an injury, LaAdrian Waddle will come at a bargain this March. He last played in New England when Miami’s former Pats coaches were still with the organization. Waddle — a career backup — amassed over 2,200 snaps since his 2013 debut, committing just 15 penalties. During the 2017-2018 seasons, Waddle was flagged a combined three times.
Only 120 of Waddle’s career snaps came at left tackle, but he’s a capable swing tackle and starting right tackle in a pinch.
Other Notable Free Agent Tackles:
|Player
|2019 Team
|Jack Conklin
|Titans
|Andrew Whitworth
|Rams
|Kelvin Beachum
|Jets
|Bryan Bulaga
|Packers
|Greg Robinson
|Browns
|Marcus Gilbert
|Cardinals
|Demar Dotson
|Buccaneers
|Daryl Williams
|Panthers
|Germain Ifedi
|Seahawks
The Draft (Tackles)
The Guy — Tristan Wirfs
Landing 2020’s best draft eligible tackle will require Miami to use the fifth pick. Wirfs is unicorn. He combines an unbelievably thick trunk with elite movement skills. He can washout or condense down the edge in the run game, and mirror and redirect on an island in pass protection.
Tristan Wirfs is the best right tackle prospect in the 2020 class. He pairs ridiculous size (6-5, 320) with a pair of light feet. Watch him reset with a quick vertical shuffle after the initial punch. pic.twitter.com/TCLuNgcxVW
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019
He’s played both tackle positions in college (almost exclusively on the right side this year), and that experience shows up in the quickness of his kick-slide, and also how much ground he covers with his first step.
The Reasonable Route — Mekhi Becton
Watching tackle tape might not be the most entertaining for the casual fan, but Becton does his best to make it fun. He’s huge. This six-foot-seven, 370-pound monster somehow glides laterally like an elite pass rusher. He’s got plenty of reach, a powerful punch, and has some of the most comical tape you’ll see in college football when he’s out in space on poor, unassuming defensive backs.
Mekhi Becton is a mountain of a left tackle. The Louisville Junior goes 6-7, 370, and plays with the power you’d expect from someone that large. pic.twitter.com/vSYJL6vqJ5
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019
Tua Tagovailoa is probably the favorite of the entire draft to wind up in Miami; Becton is second, for my money. He fits everything the Dolphins tried to find with all the tackle acquisitions last season.
The Sleeper — Lucas Niang
A potential first-rounder in October, Niang suffered a torn ACL, and will surely be available late on day-two, if not day-three. Injuries are a bit of a concern as he opened the season with a hip injury. Keeping up with the theme, he matches the size-length-athleticism profile that Miami will covet.
TCU RT Lucas Niang is a large, large man. 6-7, long wingspan, sneaky athletic. Started all 13 games last year, has played in 40 total career games now into his senior year.
Two-play sequence where he latches on and goes for a ride, then they pull him playside to wipe out a LB. pic.twitter.com/JmVZfT5pVJ
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 28, 2019
Niang has immense power at the point-of-attack and plenty of athleticism to pull play-side or come across on counter trey. His medical prognosis projects Niang will be available for camp, and that could result in an opening day starting gig.
Travis Wingfield’s 2020 Tackle Draft Rankings:
|(Rank) Player
|School
|1. Tristan Wirfs
|Iowa
|2. Jedrick Wills
|Alabama
|3. Andrew Thomas
|Georgia
|4. Mekhi Becton
|Louisville
|5. Lucas Niang
|TCU
|6. Austin Jackson
|USC
|7. Prince Tega Wanogho
|Auburn
|8. Josh Jones
|Houston
|9. Calvin Throckmorton
|Oregon
|10. Jack Driscoll
|Auburn
Free Agent Market (Guards):
The Guy — Joe Thuney
If the Dolphins are going to make any day-one splash signings, it has to be the Patriots Left Guard. Thuney’s missed 15 snaps in the last three seasons. He’s one of the game’s best pass protecting guards, and his leadership and intelligence profile grade as well as any in football.
Joe Thuney fan account here. An OG you can win with who won't wow you anywhere but plays with excellent leverage and base. Smart & tough. pic.twitter.com/bWRmMqVufn
— Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) September 22, 2017
Thuney was advised to skip a portion on the 50-question Wonderlic exam given to every prospect at the combine. Thuney left 11 questions blank, but hit 1.000 on the 39 questions he answered. Given his familiarity with Brian Flores and several Dolphins coaches, this move makes as much sense as any potential offseason acquisition across the league.
The Reasonable Route — Graham Glasgow
It’s been reported that Glasgow will test the free agent market in March, and Stephen Ross might have some interest in bringing his fellow Michigan alum down to South Florida. Glasgow has 3,748 snaps under his belt in a four-year career, nearly identically split across left guard, center and right guard.
Not sure if Lions RG Graham Glasgow went too far inside on this particular protection but he made one hell of a play to pick up the looper pic.twitter.com/OgWkAtOR3l
— Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) August 9, 2019
The 2019 season was his best. Glasgow committed four fouls, didn’t allow a sack, and only put his QB in harm’s way five times (5 QB hits allowed). Glasgow finished as PFF’s seventh-ranked run-blocking guard.
The Sleeper — Ted Karras
With the depletion of the center market (Creed Humphrey returning to school), Miami’s best course of action might be to stay the status quo and develop Michael Deiter and Evan Boehm for the position.
Or they can import another player familiar with the program from New England via Ted Karras.
Karras filled in admirably for the unavailable David Andrews this season, giving the Pats 1,040 snaps. He’s likely to find a starting job elsewhere, as Andrews will assume his original spot next year. Karras allowed 14 pressures and committed just three fouls on the season.
Other Notable Free Agent Guards/Centers:
|Player
|2019 Team
|G Brandon Scherff
|Washington
|G Andrus Peat
|Saints
|G Mike Iupati
|Seahawks
|G Ereck Flowers
|Washington
|G Quinton Spain
|Bills
|C Brett Jones
|Vikings
|Stefan Wisniewski
|Chiefs
|Jon Halapio
|Giants
The Draft (Guards/Centers)
The Guy — Nick Harris (Center)
Last year, Garrett Bradbury blew scouts away at the Senior Bowl for his football acumen, and incredible work in space. Harris might be even better operating in the open field, and in the football IQ department. He’s a three-year starter with guard and center experience, including three straight Apple Cup displays of dominance.
Watching Washington C Nick Harris film – especially his work in space – has been a delightful start to today's film work. Look at him seal pursuit on this rep to allow for the big gain. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/Z1sRIjqllp
— Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) December 3, 2019
He’s squatty at a smidge over 300 pounds, but can unlock his hips and uses functional strength and flexibility to hit and hold reach blocks, and anchor against powerful pass rushers. Exporting Harris to a man/gap scheme would be limiting the traits that make him the best center in the class — zone player all the way.
The Reasonable Route — Shane Lemieux (Left Guard)
Shane Lemieux had the most impressive series for any guard I watch this season in the Arizona State game. He’s never missed a game, and that experience shows for his ability to perfectly execute combination blocks and climb to the second level.
Shane Lemieux is technical, composed in space, and plays with an imposing mean streak. Keep an eye on him this spring, Dolphins fans. pic.twitter.com/Ds5MSTY9Pt
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 24, 2019
Lemieux has seen all the exotic blitz and game packages a defensive front can throw at him, a product of his consecutive starts streak that spans four years and 51 games. He’s not the most-fluid athlete and probably won’t do a lot of pulling at the next level.
The Sleeper — Cesar Ruiz (Center)
Quickly rising up pundit’s boards in the post-season tape evaluation period, Ruiz arrived in Ann Arbor as the nations’ top-rated center recruit. His best trait is the ability to reset and anchor after the initial move of the rusher, and he pairs functional strength with plus-athleticism. Ruiz is an arrow-up player who improved significantly during his junior season.
Travis Wingfield’s 2020 Interior O-Line Draft Rankings:
|(Rank) Player
|School
|1. Nick Harris
|Washington
|2. John Simpson
|Clemson
|3. Cesar Ruiz
|Michigan
|4. Darryl Williams
|Mississippi State
|5. Jake Hanson
|Oregon
This is the most critical area for Miami in a critical offseason — outside of the quarterback decision, obviously. If it’s Tua, or another QB the team uses the fifth selection to anoint as the savior, protecting said QB would be a wise decision.
There are scheme fits littered throughout the draft at tackle, a couple at guard, and minimal options at center. The free agency class is loaded at guard, but weak at tackle and center. The Dolphins have the resources to import a new line, and could conceivably do so utilizing both free agency and the draft.
Things are buttoned up pretty tightly in Davie these days, but it’s safe to assume some moves will happen up front. The offensive line, and backfield after injuries and trades, were the only portions of the offense that didn’t function at a level above league-average.
The Dolphins can, and should, fix that this winter/spring.
2020 Offensive Line Prediction:
Left Tackle — Mekhi Becton
Left Guard — Joe Thuney
Center — Michael Deiter
Right Guard — Shane Lemieux
Right Tackle — Jesse Davis
Swing Tackle — George Fant
Swing Interior — Evan Boehm
Off the Bench — Shaq Calhoun
Tuesday: Defensive Line
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins 2020 Roster Building Preview – Tight End
Looking back, looking ahead, and everywhere in between ahead of a critical Miami Dolphins offseason
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Wide Receivers
Tight Ends
Perhaps something of a mystery moving forward, the Dolphins received confirmation on one surefire fact about the tight position in 2019 — Mike Gesicki.
The athletic, leaping seam-buster made strides in his second year, looking indistinguishable from the college tape that made him a second round pick. Gesicki gives Miami flexibility across multiple personnel groupings. Best of all, in stark contrast to Adam Gase’s plan, Miami almost never asked him to stay in for pass protection.
That job, protecting the quarterback, was often left to Durham Smythe. A fellow second-year pro, Smythe surged late in the season in a variety of roles. Smythe’s most frequent deployment came in unbalanced 12-personnel sets alongside former Dolphins Tight End Nick O’Leary, and his replacement Clive Walford.
Miami needs better depth at the position, and a challenger to Smythe for the crucial role of the blocking Y tight end. In order to properly unlock Gesicki’s skillset, an improvement upon the 2019 season performance is required from the other tight ends on the roster.
The Incumbents
Mike Gesicki
Stats: 51 receptions (57.3%), 570 yards (11.2 YPR, 6.4 YPT), 5 TDs
PFF Grade: 60.4 (65 of 133)
Snaps: 702 (65.1% of offensive snaps)
Year-three is a big one for Miami’s 2018 second-round pick. He made significant strides in his year-two, but needs similar progression to inch closer to the league’s top tight ends. Gesicki isn’t going to impact that running game, but he did much more in 2019 as a “get in the way” blocker. That’s just not his game, it never was. His game comes in the form of a mismatch move-piece attacking vertically down the field, inside or outside the numbers.
Gesicki with 2 TDs in as many weeks. And yet another Mossing. pic.twitter.com/1xEIPalq6N
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 1, 2019
The three areas of contention for Gesicki to improve this season were functional strength, contact balance, and competitiveness at the catch-point. He accepted those challenges and met the goal in all three phases. He was targeted a lot in the passing game, and played a lot of snaps, so there is a lot more meat on the bone for the promising pass catcher.
The team is committed to him as a focal point of the passing game, so it’s reasonable to expect Gesicki’s game to make another considerable jump in the 2020 campaign.
Durham Smythe
Stats: 7 receptions (50%), 65 yards (9.3 YPR, 4.6 YPT)
PFF Grade: 52.7 (102 of 133)
Snaps: 482 (44.7% of offensive snaps)
Aside from a couple of detours from the norm, Smythe played a consistent number of reps from week-to-week. His expansion into the passing game didn’t begin, in earnest, until Thanksgiving. Smythe was targeted just 14 times all season, 11 of which occurred in the final six games.
Just as blocking isn’t Gesicki’s game, pass receiving isn’t Smythe’s game. Not yet, any way. Essentially an extra lineman for the Fighting Irish’ dominant 2017 ground game, Smythe’s athletic profile suggested he could be more two-dimensional at the next level, but that hasn’t happened just yet.
This is why Durham Smythe has been the starter in 11-personnel. pic.twitter.com/mCofIRGxjF
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019
Aligning as a classic Y tight end the majority of his workload, Smythe’s primary responsibilities were prying open the C-gap on off-tackle runs. That role provided a mixed bag of a return, but Smythe excelled in pass protection — he didn’t allow a hit on his quarterback all season.
Miami will certainly add competition to Smythe’s position, so just as it’s a big year for Gesicki, 2020 is even larger for Miami’s 2018 fourth-round pick.
Futures Contracts: Chris Myarick
Unrestricted Free Agents: Clive Walford
Veteran Market:
The Guy — Hunter Henry
A multi-faceted, 25-year-old tight end can’t feasibly hit the open market, right? Perhaps Henry’s shaky medical history will allow for it, and if it does, Miami could make an emphatic statement about the type of offense it wants to be.
@Chargers rookie tight end Hunter Henry leads all NFL TE's with 7 TD catches…and he can block as well pic.twitter.com/IwwO00Pwxs
— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) December 22, 2016
Signing Henry would give Miami two tight ends that need to be on the field for 65% of the offense’s snaps, which would mean a lot of 12-personnel packages. With Miami’s slew of versatile receivers, the passing game would break all tendencies. Duplicating Rob Gronkowski is impossible, but this is the closest Miami could get to that 12-heavy offense New England ran with Gronk and the other guy from 2010-2012.
From Warren Sharp’s 2019 season preview, “over 2016 and 2017, Henry was the NFL’s most-successful tight end target. He ranked second in success rate among all positions, and he ranked as the NFL’s best player in missed yards per attempt, a metric measuring efficiency on plays graded as unsuccessful.”
The Reasonable Route — Sit out on free agency
After writing three separate blurbs for underwhelming players, we’re going with none of the above. Durham Smythe’s development is more promising than the list of free agents outside of Henry. Re-signing Clive Walford is a more attractive option than this list of potential imports.
The Sleeper — Mo Alie-Cox
The options here are thin, hence the inclusion of an exclusive rights free agent. Alie-Cox is imposing, and he serves almost exclusively as a blocker in Frank Reich’s tight-end-dependent system. He’s caught 15 balls in two years, but grades as PFF’s 25th-overall run blocker at the position.
Other Notable Free Agent Tight Ends:
|Player
|2019 Team
|Austin Hooper
|Falcons
|Eric Ebron
|Colts
|Tyler Eifert
|Bengals
|Darren Fells
|Texans
|Garrett Celek
|49ers
|Lance Kendricks
|Chargers
|Levin Toilolo
|49ers
|Richard Rodgers
|Eagles
The Draft
The Guy — Albert Okwuegbunam
Okwuegbunam has the build and frame to do just about everything the position demands, but since we’re after in-line blocking types, he too will be a developmental prospect. He has the length and size to absorb the edge as a blocker, he’s just not technically proficient. He lacks explosiveness in his game, so his receiving upside is likely limited.
Apparently Albert Okwuegbunam likes pancakes 🥞 pic.twitter.com/Nzq2EcT1Q4
— Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) December 30, 2019
The Reasonable Route — Josiah Deguara
The antithesis of Okwuegbunam, Deguara is fundamentally sound, but lacks impressive physical traits. He wins with effort and technique, and runs smooth routes between the numbers. He will need a year or two of adding functional strength if he hopes to have a long professional career.
The Sleeper — Adam Trautman
Trautman is pure projection, if that weren’t evident by the fact that he plays football at Dayton. He’s only played tight end for three years (former quarterback) and needs technical refinement in all aspects of his game. He stands out because of competition level, but he’ll be a slow burn once he enters the league.
Travis Wingfield’s 2020 Tight End Draft Rankings:
|(Rank) Player
|School
|1. Hunter Bryant
|Washington
|2. Brycen Hopkins
|Purdue
|3. Cole Kmet
|Notre Dame
|4. Albert Okwuegbunam
|Missouri
|5. Harrison Bryant
|Florida Atlantic
This was difficult to write, full transparency. Outside of Hunter Henry, there isn’t a single option on this page that creates immediate intrigue. Mike Gesicki is entrenched as a focal point of the offense, so we’re after complementary types, i.e. in-line blockers.
The college level doesn’t offer a lot of that, free agency barely does, and Durham Smythe’s competition figures to be an underwhelming bargain free agent buy or a mid-round draft choice.
Signing Henry would serve as an indicator towards the type of offense Miami wants to run, as he’d join Gesicki as an integral part, but most everyone else serves as barely more than a hopeful projection.
2020 Tight End Prediction:
Flex — Mike Gesicki
In-line Y — Durham Smythe
13-Personnel — Chris Myarick
Sunday Night: Offensive Line
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Hire New, Fresh-Faced OLB Coach
There’s no hiding the fact that Brian Flores’ defensive scheme aims to place a significant importance on the linebacker position. With 3 years as the specific linebacker coach in New England, Flores knows what it takes to run a successful and versatile scheme.
The Dolphins coaching staff is undergoing changes as the post-season continues to unfold with the latest hiring being reported today by multiple sources as Illinois DL coach, Austin Clark.
The #Dolphins are hiring an assistant from the college ranks: Illinois DL coach Austin Clark is joining Miami and will coach the outside linebackers, source said. Just 30 years old, Clark is considered a rising talent in the coaching world.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2020
Clark will reportedly join the Dolphins staff to coach the outside LB position, having previously spent the past 2 seasons in the college game under former NFL coach, Lovie Smith, achieving a 6-7 record in 2019.
With a group likely consisting of Jerome Baker, Andrew Van Ginkel, Raekwon McMillan, Vince Biegel and Sam Eguavoen – even before Free Agency and the NFL draft – Clark will oversee a talented bunch, but will not necessarily rely entirely upon vast experience at just 30 years old.
For those looking for some comfort and confidence in the latest coaching hire, remember that Brian Flores himself scraped and battled his own way from the roots of the assistant tree to the highest branch – an enviable position as one of the league’s head coaches.
Right now, I’ll bank on trusting his judgment on talent, perseverance and work ethic when it come to building his coaching staff.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins 2020 Roster Building Preview – Wide Receiver
Looking back, looking ahead, and everywhere in between ahead of a critical Miami Dolphins offseason
Wide Receivers
The converse of the running back position, the Miami Dolphins receivers entered the season with little expectation and turned into one of the better units in all of football.
Devante Parker etched his name near the top of a lot of franchise record lists with a dominant 1,200-yard season. Preston Williams was on-pace to beat the undrafted rookie receiving yardage record in the Super Bowl era before a knee injury cut his season short. Albert Wilson looked healthy for the first time since last October and Allen Hurns provided a quality slot option.
One big decision lies ahead of the Dolphins this offseason with regards to Wilson’s contract. He’s owed $9.5 million, but releasing the Port St. Lucie native will carry just a $1.3 million cap hit. Perhaps the Dolphins can re-work the deal to backload money, requiring Wilson to prove his complete return from the hip injury. He came on the final three weeks of the season, and that was without coming all the way back to full health — next year will be all systems go.
Parker and Williams (when fully recovered from the November ACL injury) are a budding perimeter tandem, and Grant offers a stark juxtaposition to the style of play from the aforementioned trees. Grant is a suitable perimeter backup with elite return ability. Inside, Miami are stocked with Wilson, Hurns, and impending ERFA Isaiah Ford.
The Incumbents
Devante Parker
Stats: 72 receptions (56.3%), 1,202 yards (16.7 YPR, 9.4 YPT), 9 TDs
PFF Grade: 79.2 (21 of 200)
Snaps: 909 (84%)
“Devante looks different this year. Stronger, smoother, more imposing.” That was my note from watching the 2015 first-round pick at training camp, and the uber-talented pass catcher vindicated that note. He dominated some of the game’s best corners. He was fifth in football in receiving yards, and he plucked 50-50 balls at a rate that should really change the metric to 70-30 chances.
Me at training camp: Devante Parker looks different. Added muscle and definition, fast, loose. Probably his best chance to stay healthy and have that breakout year.
Devante Parker: pic.twitter.com/qj37IEhAQN
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 1, 2019
Note the situation, the matchup… this is ELITE from Devante Parker. pic.twitter.com/hz50nYAXRC
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 29, 2019
The first-team all-pro cornerback tandem resides in the AFC East. Miami played Buffalo in November and New England in December games that saw Parker draw Tre’Davious White and Stephon Gilmore to the tune of 14 pass targets. Parker caught 12 of the 14 passes for 199 yards, including utter domination both at the catch point and in his route running against Gilmore.
You can’t see the route develop, but this is man coverage and Parker creates a solid five yards of separation on Gilmore. Then finishes the play with attitude. pic.twitter.com/JddXwED0QI
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 29, 2019
If Parker can repeat his offseason focus of a dedicated workout regimen and nutrition discipline, there’s no reason to believe that this is the player Miami will get for the next four years. Four years of dominance at a rate that pays him the same annual salary as Devin Funchess got from the Colts last March.
Preston Williams
Stats: 32 receptions (53.3%), 428 yards (13.4 YPR, 7.1 YPT), 3 TDs
PFF Grade: 67.7 (67 of 200)
Snaps: 404 (37.4%)
Williams was the team’s number-one receiver prior to his injury. The rookie was breaking through post-bye in a manner that had fans believing he’d take on the same trajectory that Parker currently occupies. Williams can sink his hips at the top of the route like a short, shifty slot receiver. He can get vertical and stack defensive backs with acceleration. He had first-round talent coming out, but off-field red flags turned him into a priority free agent.
They ran Preston Williams along the end line in every goal-to-go package I saw at camp. Here, he stacks his man and scores the first TD of the 2019 season. pic.twitter.com/akmmkeb22A
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 8, 2019
Drops are an issue, but that’s a correctable problem. Williams creates consistent separation and runs the full complement of routes. Miami would be wise to ease him back from the ACL injury that occurred the first weekend in November. We might not see the complete return of the unicorn until 2021, but he’s worth the wait.
Albert Wilson
Stats: 43 receptions (69.4%), 351 yards (8.2 YPR, 5.7 YPT), 1 TD
PFF Grade: 62.3 (123 of 200)
Snaps: 439 (40.1%)
An underrated, electrifying first year in Miami came to a premature end with a devastating hip injury in 2018, and it took nearly all of 2019 for Wilson to return to form. When he did, he offered the short-area burst and explosion that single-handedly defeated the Bears two years ago.
We’re gonna get a deep shot to Parker eventually, but here he does a good job getting the inside release to create the natural rub. Then it’s Wilson doing Wilson things. pic.twitter.com/e9Rw7Tl4wW
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 15, 2019
Wilson spent all of camp doing work on the side of the field during team periods. He rushed it back and missed more games in 2019. By late December, he was finally back to making tacklers miss and providing Ryan Fitzpatrick with a reliable underneath target. His ability to carry the football will go a long way in an offense that loves fly sweep, jet motion, and pre-snap window dressing.
This all hinges on what happens with his contract in the coming months.
Jakeem Grant
Stats: 19 receptions (57.6%), 164 yards (8.6 YPR, 5.0 YPT), 0 TD
PFF Grade: 62.1 (127 of 200)
Snaps: 217 (20.1%)
Grant is here for the 2020 season, but it’s the biggest year of his football career. He must remain healthy and finally make good on the potential he has teased fans with for his entire career. He has an out in his contract in 2021 that will require he gives Miami more. Many believe he’s a slot receiver, but Grant’s far more proficient outside the numbers. He has game-changing speed and darts through defenses when presented the slightest crease.
Fastest man in football. Jakeem with a sensational kick return. pic.twitter.com/xVUCT4yrPf
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 17, 2019
Grant has been one of the game’s best — if not the gold standard — return men for a couple years running. His contract is commensurate with a part-time receiver (perfect complement outside to Parker and Williams) and a full-time return ace. He needs to be exactly that.
Allen Hurns
Stats: 47 receptions (68.1%), 416 yards (13.0 YPR, 8.9 YPT), 2 TDs
PFF Grade: 57.0 (160 of 200)
Snaps: 523 (48.5%)
Hurns was a camp addition that was thought to be just a body for the numbers game, but he earned a two-year extension in-season with his consistent performances. Hurns dropped way too many passes, and he’ll have to clean that up to break camp with the team.
Mack Hollins
Stats: 1 target, no receptions
PFF Grade: N/A
Snaps: 16 (1.5%)
Hollins was a special teams’ dynamo in college and with the Eagles, but never materialized as a threat on offense. The Dolphins called upon his services when the group was decimated by injury. He’ll have an uphill climb to make the team.
Gary Jennings
Stats: N/A
PFF Grade: N/A
Snaps: 1 (.09%)
Jennings was a fourth-round pick of the Seahawks last April, and didn’t finish the year with the team. He arrived in Miami and hurt himself on Grant’s kick return touchdown celebration in the Buffalo game.
Futures Contracts: Andy Jones, T.J. Rahming, Terry Wright
Unrestricted Free Agents: Trevor Davis
Restricted Free Agents: Ricardo Louis, Isaiah Ford*
*denotes priority player
Isaiah Ford
Stats: 23 receptions (65.7%), 244 yards (10.6 YPR, 7.0 YPT), 0 TD
PFF Grade: 68.9 (79 of 200)
Snaps: 224 (20.8%)
Ford’s Dolphins career was on the line prior to this December call up. He’s out of practice squad options and two knee injuries figured to put his South Beach stay in jeopardy. Then, Ford ended the 2019 season with 21 catches, 235 yards and a touchdown over the final four games.
Rudock getting that Dolphins OL treatment. Goes off script and finds Isaiah Ford, who makes a hell of a catch. pic.twitter.com/PhJjkFKSmV
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 30, 2019
He’ll be cheap to retain and has the physicality off the line of scrimmage and catch point to win a lot of the short, slot routes this offense requires.
Veteran Market:
The Guy — Emmanuel Sanders
If we’re talking about a premier slot option to create a triumvirate with the incumbent Parker and Williams, look no further than Sanders. He has game-breaking speed, he’s one of the league’s most nuanced route runners, and offers the inside-outside versatility this program covets.
Emmanuel Sanders with the mile-high toe tap! 😱😱 @ESanders_10 #CHIvsDEN
📺: FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch on mobile: https://t.co/y8YLGKmeTf pic.twitter.com/hPxtaUpOmP
— NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2019
The 49ers have to make Sanders a priority as he helped transform the passing game upon his in-season acquisition from Denver. He’ll be 33-years-old next year, but touchdowns count the same regardless of age, and Sanders can still beat the game’s best nickel corners. He quelled some injury concerns this year by playing in 17 games.
The Reasonable Route — Phillip Dorsett
Free agency isn’t the route Miami should look to improve this unit, if it does at all. However, if Dorsett’s market softens in the offseason, the Dolphins could look to bring the former Hurricane back home. Dorsett plays outside four times as often as he does in the slot, but he has the speed and versatility to give Miami’s offense something it could lack next year.
Dorsett’s familiarity with the current staff is worth mentioning.
The Sleeper — Nelson Agholor
Miami are going to be a program that takes small gambles on reclamation projects; be warned. Agholor has more tribulations than triumphs in his brief career, but he plays a near-even split on the perimeter and slot, and his 2017 season demonstrated his true potential.
Other Notable Free Agent Wide Receivers:
|Player
|2019 Team
|A.J. Green
|Bengals
|Larry Fitzgerald
|Cardinals
|Amari Cooper
|Cowboys
|Travis Benjamin
|Chargers
|Robbie Anderson
|Jets
|Randall Cobb
|Cowboys
|Danny Amendola
|Lions
|Devin Funchess
|Colts
The Draft
The Guy — Laviska Shenault
This distinction is more about fit than best player. Shenault is a rich man’s Albert Wilson. He has a thick lower-half that allows him to stay compact as he gets in and out of his breaks, and shakes tacklers both in space and short areas with ease.
Laviska Shenault Jr. does incredible things every game pic.twitter.com/LwZxPT12we
— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 24, 2019
He’s a first-round pick, no question about it. The question for Miami, is a perfect scheme fit reason enough to select a player at a position that might be the only satisfactory unit on the team? Shenault played H-back, tailback, in-line Y, X, Z, slot, and wildcat triggerman for the Colorado offense. He’s an absolute beast.
The Reasonable Route — Tyler Johnson
Possibly the best route runner in the class, all Tyler Johnson did was produce for an upstart Minnesota program. He’s big enough to play outside, and shifty enough to win with regularity inside. He catches everything and has the intelligence-feet pairing that allows him to excel in a sight-adjustment offense.
Tyler Johnson is just another stud receiver in this year’s class. 1v1 to the boundary, little crossover step, stacks the freshman DB, one handed grab — then accesses grown man mode to finish the play. pic.twitter.com/uj3sc7ZbbC
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 9, 2019
He’s not physically imposing, so pre-snap shifting and alignments off the line-of-scrimmage might be necessary, but he’ll always be in the right place and work off of leverage as well as any receiver.
The Sleeper — Jalen Reagor
Calling Reagor a sleeper is a tad disingenuous, but the deep class could force him down the board a bit — no later than the third-round. His game relies on natural athleticism and sheer explosiveness. He has the easy gas to blow by defenders, and the quick-twitch to separate quickly.
Rewatched some TCU-Baylor yesterday. Jalen Reagor is so dangerous. Should be one of the nation's best in 2019. pic.twitter.com/UbHo3IFGaF
— Max Olson (@max_olson) May 7, 2019
He will fight the football and that leads to drops. The concentration lapses and lack of overall route tree experience in college makes him something of a developmental player, but someone figures to steal this game-breaker on day-two.
Travis Wingfield’s 2020 Wide Receiver Draft Rankings:
|(Rank) Player
|School
|1. Ceedee Lamb
|Oklahoma
|2. Jerry Jeudy
|Alabama
|3. Tee Higgins
|Clemson
|4. Henry Ruggs
|Alabama
|5. Laviska Shenault Jr.
|Colorado
|6. Tyler Johnson
|Minnesota
|7. Justin Jefferson
|LSU
|8. K.J. Hamler
|Penn State
|9. Jalen Reagor
|TCU
|10. Devin Duverney
|Texas
Every part of those draft rankings — picking the three targets, as well as the top 10 — was challenging. This year’s class is the deepest in decades with a mix of speed/size guys, and outside/insider players. For Miami, finding a version of Julian Edelman is the top priority, given the likelihood that the perimeter positions are taken care of for the foreseeable future.
Adding a layer to the difficulty, Miami have three viable options to fill that role. Albert Wilson is best from the slot, but also acts as a quasi-tailback that can line up anywhere between the numbers. Allen Hurns is a reliable slot with a knack for finding the soft spots against leverage and presenting a quick target for the quarterback, and Isaiah Ford’s emergence down the stretch demonstrated some valuable traits.
The hope, for the Dolphins, is that this loaded class pushes some talent into day-three and presents an opportunity for a steal. It’s difficult to imagine a premium pick or high-priced free agent as a priority for the team this offseason.
2020 Wide Receiver Prediction:
Go-To Guy — Devante Parker
The Sidekick — Preston Williams
The Slot — Albert Wilson
Off the Bench — Jakeem Grant
Off the Bench — Isaiah Ford
Off the Bench — Allen Hurns
Tomorrow: Tight Ends
