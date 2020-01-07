Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins 2020 Roster Building Preview – Quarterback
Looking back, looking ahead, and everywhere in between ahead of a critical Miami Dolphins offseason
Foreword:
This publication has always fancied itself as an unaffiliated extension of the Miami Dolphins operation. In an attempt to arm fans with the researched clues about the team might do — and commentary on what they should do — we like to follow the same timeline as the coaches and decision makers at the facility in Davie.
The time for reflection is now. The coaching staff will be reviewing the 2019 season with an eye on self-scouting, and evaluating the job of every member that donned the Dolphins logo this past fall. The college scouting staff is buried in draft prep, and the pro personnel side is under water searching for potential free agent targets.
Since Locked On Dolphins is the most comprehensive Miami Dolphins outlet in existence, we’ll tackle all three subjects.
1. Reviewing the incumbents
2. Identifying free agent targets
3. Stacking the draft board
And we’ll do it for every position. It’s 10 days of offseason preparation, here on Locked On Dolphins dot com, as well as the Locked On Dolphins Podcast.
Quarterbacks
The most important position in all of sports was perhaps the most surprising for the Dolphins — and in the best way imaginable. Well, maybe not in the furthest reaches of our imagination.
Josh Rosen gave the Dolphins a definitive answer, it just wasn’t the preferable solution. The hope was that Rosen could rise the tide of the entire organization, and that never happened. At least the conclusion is absolute and Miami can identify the trade as a mistake, chocking it up as a sunken cost.
On the bright side, Miami knew they were getting an elite presence and character with the Ryan Fitzpatrick signing. That proved true, and now the Dolphins likely have their mentor to a rookie quarterback, and the right guy to man the cockpit until the keys go over to the youngster.
The Incumbents
Ryan Fitzpatrick
Stats: 62%, 235.3 YPG, 7.0 YPA, 20 TD (4.0%), 13 INT (2.6%), 85.5 rating, 64.7 QBR
PFF Grade: 76.6 (17 of 69)
Snaps: 882 (81.7% of the Dolphins offensive snaps)
Fitzpatrick moved a one-dimensional offense with regularity. Miami posted 37 and 27 points on the two top-10 defenses — and eventual division champs — in the month of December. He led Miami to a 5-4 finish despite a roster full of previously unknowns, and helped unlock the potential of several pass catchers, including 1,202-yard receiver Devante Parker.
Free rushers, dropped passes, unmitigated pressure in his face relentlessly, Fitzpatrick salvaged it all. His sharp skillset beating the defense pre-snap with his recognition of the coverage and where it might roll had the Dolphins offense moving the sticks with better regularity than league average. With astute anticipatory skills and unparalleled faith in his eyes and what he sees, Fitzpatrick carved up some quality NFL defenses.
And this is professional QB play. Gets Landon Collins to take the cheese to the flat even though there’s no route to the flat. Then shoots the post for the TD. pic.twitter.com/08udp7o4A5
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 15, 2019
The above play capped off what could’ve been a 14-point fourth quarter comeback, but Miami failed on the two-point try. From that moment forward, a lifeless Miami offense found its legs and made the rest of the season competitive — and it was all because of the 37-year-old quarterback who has put together back-to-back impressive seasons with the Bucs and Dolphins.
Fitzpatrick said in training camp that he feels his best ball is ahead of him, and that he’s never had more confidence in his abilities. That bravado was vindicated between the white lines on Sundays.
And the Frank the tank action pic.twitter.com/bcvWHFUhoA
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 24, 2019
Josh Rosen
Stats: 53.2%, 94.5 YPG, 5.2 YPA, 1 TD (0.9%), 5 INT (4.6%), 52.0 rating, 19.4 QBR
PFF Grade: 46.0 (60 of 69)
Snaps: 197 (18.3% of the Dolphins offensive snaps)
It was over for Josh Rosen before it ever started. Fitzpatrick blew out the 2018 first-round pick in OTAs, and that progression continued into training camp. Struggling to hit stationary targets in warmups, and utter difficulty moving the ball an inch in team periods, Rosen’s strong preseason provided the first ray of hope, but that evaporated when he took the field in September.
Just as it’s easy to tell instantly when a player has “it,” the same is true with the converse. Granted, this offense is a complex scheme that requires the quarterback to know the defense’s step-by-step processes, and attack accordingly. Rosen was never able to compartmentalize the mental side of the game in his three starts, posting passer ratings of 61.9, 88.9, and 32.9 before his benching in the Washington game.
Go back to that week-six battle with Washington and watch the offense with Rosen, and then with Fitzpatrick. Just a fraction of tardiness is all it takes in this league to lose, and that’s been the book on Rosen since he entered the league.
Why Josh Rosen is not having success in one video clip. Aside from poor pass protection and surrounding circumstances. pic.twitter.com/2UCS5Z4YKt
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 15, 2019
Veteran Market
The Guy – Teddy Bridgewater
This is a toss-up between Bridgewater, who Miami courted last offseason, but ultimately refused to pay the backup like a bonafide starter, and Panthers Quarterback Cam Newton. Newton likely requires draft capital, and that’s if Carolina decides to move the most important player in that franchise’s history.
Bridgewater showed some value in his first preseason action, with the Jets, coming back from the horrific knee injury that kept him out of football for nearly two years. After a trade, Bridgewater spent another year on the Saints bench, before getting his shot in 2019. The Saints were 5-0 in games started by the backup, but I’m not much for using wins and losses to justify an individual’s performance.
Despite his winning ways, Bridgewater was merely a caretaker. The Saints relied on exceptional defense and special teams, as Bridgewater guided the Saints offense to a mere 21.8 PPG (the Saints averaged 30.3 PPG in 11 Brees starts).
Bridgewater is a Miami native, so the connection will be made, but he could still be the heir apparent to Brees in New Orleans. Leaving the Big Easy likely comes with a massive contract, and probably chocked full of guaranteed money.
The Dolphins would be foolish to pay that price. Free agency is not the solution to Miami’s quarterback conundrum.
The Reasonable Route – Sit out on QB Free Agency
The closing Bridgewater snippet leads to this result. You could pencil in Tom Brady, maybe Philip Rivers, but what more do those veterans give the Dolphins at this stage than Ryan Fitzpatrick? Fitzpatrick was the better player this season, and he’s far more likely to engage the young passer that Miami will certainly entrust as the future face of the franchise.
The Sleeper – Marcus Mariota
Again, none of these free agent options are enticing, but perhaps a backup quarterback that can enter the game and give the defense a new look is the preferable route. Mariota has the mobility that Flores and Chris Grier love, but his lacking leadership acumen and spotty accuracy will give the pair plenty of pause.
The Titans took the Dolphins former franchise quarterback and turned him into a star, so it’s only fitting that Miami pays it forward. Clever parallels aside, again, Miami likely sits out on free agency at quarterback.
The Draft
The Guy – Tua Tagovailoa
There simply aren’t enough superlatives to heave in the direction of the left-handed signal-caller. Tagovailoa was nearly perfect in college, and the only reason he’s in discussion for the Dolphins is the devastating hip injury that cut his brilliant ‘Bama career short.
Tagovailoa excels in the areas that made Fitzpatrick a success in 2019. He’s razor sharp between the ears. He understands the why behind the defense, the coverage, and the route concepts for what they’re designed to accomplish. He reads fronts, he takes what the defense gives him, and he throws perhaps the best deep ball since Russell Wilson at Wisconsin.
Coming soon to the NFL….hopefully the gorgeous building in Miami Gardens. https://t.co/UgUGtnBJ3W
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) January 6, 2020
Tua has the lower-half mechanical perfection and quick-twitch movement to ensure consistent accuracy, but also the ability to erase free rushers. He can make plays with his legs on designed runs, and is more than capable going off-script.
Tua Tagovailoa vs. New Mexico State thread.
NMS gets pressure off both edges, Tua quickly gets off the spot and climbs through the pocket to give his guy a chance. Ruggs does the rest pic.twitter.com/gORG9XuYlY
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 7, 2019
Flores and Grier have been redundant on their preference for accurate, mobile, high-character guys that can galvanize a locker room. During the announcement of declaration, Nick Saban called Tagovailoa the most important player in the Crimson Tide program since the storied coach arrived.
He’s perfect. And he very well might be yours, Dolphins fans.
The Reasonable Route – Tua Tagovailoa, in lieu of Jordan Love
Jordan Love was in-line to take this position before Tagovailoa’s Monday declaration. Love is the prettiest ball of clay available in this year’s class with eye-popping traits. His arm is up there with Patrick Mahomes, not just for velocity purposes, but for sheer talent to throw from multiple arm-angles with unrivaled zip and/or touch.
Jordan Love vs Boise State
Consistently makes jaw dropping plays. The live arm, the escape-ability; he stands to make a lot of bad play calls right. pic.twitter.com/j2O4Vpukbe
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 24, 2019
The reasonable play, however, remains the Alabama product. Love might be considered a reach in the top five, though he’ll go much higher than the general public might think.
The Sleeper – Tyler Huntley
We’ll harp on mobility, accuracy and leadership while discussing this position up until camp in August. Huntley has two of the three. The Utah Ute racked up 15 touchdowns and over 1,100 yards on the ground during his three-years as the starter.
Huntley exudes leadership and competitive spirit for Kyle Whittingham and the vastly under-rated Utah program. “He’s as fierce of a competitor as I’ve ever been around,” the Head Coach said about his quarterback.
Huntley’s accuracy isn’t an inherent issue, and it can probably improve with more seasoning. Huntley completed 73.1% of his passes this year, and 67.2% for his Utah career, but numbers don’t always tell the whole story.
Struggles with the deep ball come more so from Huntley’s slow processor. He has a penchant for leading the defense to the play with his eyes, or bailing on a play before it can properly develop.
He’s the quintessential developmental project for this coaching staff.
Travis Wingfield 2020 Quarterback Draft Rankings:
|(Rank) Player
|School
|1. Tua Tagovailoa
|Alabama
|2. Jordan Love
|Utah State
|3. Joe Burrow
|LSU
|4. Jake Fromm*
|Georgia
|5. Justin Herbert
|Oregon
*Has not yet declared
Other Free Agent Quarterbacks of Note:
|Player
|2019 Team
|Tom Brady
|Patriots
|Philip Rivers
|Chargers
|Drew Brees
|Saints
|Jameis Winston
|Buccaneers
|Ryan Tannehill
|Titans
|Dak Prescott
|Cowboys
The announcement Monday that Tagovailoa is taking the next step to the professional ranks dramatically shifts the offseason for Miami. Perhaps Jordan Love would’ve been in the Dolphins crosshairs had Tua returned to Alabama. Maybe the team would’ve stood its ground and waited for the 2021 draft — maybe it still will.
Now, with Tua back in play, there is a clear path for a potentially franchise altering quarterback. This player was never going to survive the first pick of the draft without something unforeseen like a catastrophic injury. In the summer, I wrote that the Dolphins would have to choose between Brian Flores and Tagovailoa, because getting the first pick would mean that Flores had a discouraging rookie season.
As fate would have it, Flores was among the top 5-6 coaches in football this season, and Tagovailoa is very much in play for Miami — if not with the fifth selection, then certainly via a trade up the draft board.
It seems all too perfect now. Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tua Tagovailoa together in the same room, every day, for the entire year. That’s a homerun quarterback room from an intelligence and character standpoint, and that stuff goes a long way.
Especially with Brian Flores, and the program he’s currently installing in South Florida.
2020 Quarterback Prediction:
Starter – Ryan Fitzpatrick
Backup – Tyler Huntley
PUP/IR – Tua Tagovailoa
Tomorrow – Running Backs
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins 2010 All-Decade Team: Defense
The Miami Dolphins crawl to the end of a futile decade with some abysmal performances, plenty of false hope, and lots of room for improvement. Who knew you could waste an entire decade and only make the playoffs (or sport a winning record) once, but the Dolphins certainly proved it was possible.
Though much hasn’t gone right for the Dolphins this decade, there are some players that deserve to be praised and rewarded for their productive performance; even though they were surrounded by ineptitude.
See which legends(?) made the 2010 All-Decade team on defense:
For our 2010-All-Decade Offensive Team, click here.
Note: only stats that apply to the 2010-2019 seasons – as well as the player’s respective position – apply. For example, Bobby McCain’s stats at safety and Cameron Wake’s stats in 2009 are not included.
Defensive End: Cameron Wake
Games Active: 132
Sacks: 92.5
Tackles-For-Loss: 91
QB Hits: 204
There’s no debating Cameron Wake‘s place on this list, in the Dolphins Ring of Honor or even in the Hall of Fame. A locker room leader who spoke as professionally as he played, Wake was a phenomenal pass rusher for the Dolphins.
Playing on a bunch of mediocre Miami teams kept him out of the national spotlight, but Wake’s stats are both gaudy and productive:
- 2nd most sacks in Dolphins history (98)
- 3rd-most tackles among defensive ends in Dolphins history (278)
- 2nd-most tackles for a loss (97)
- 1st with 213 QB hits
If you were to build a Mount Rushmore of 21st-century Miami Dolphins, the only debate is where Cameron Wake deserves to be in that pantheon. Chances are, he’s #1.
Long-time Dolphins DE Cameron Wake, now with the Titans, got career sack No. 100 on Baker Mayfield for a safety today.
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 8, 2019
Defensive End: Olivier Vernon
Games Active: 64
Sacks: 29
Tackles-For-Loss: 43
QB Hits: 74
Originally drafted in the 3rd-round of the 2012 draft as a player with potential, Olivier Vernon proved your college resume doesn’t dictate future success.
After three seasons with the University of Miami, Vernon was plucked from the Dolphins’ backyard and blossomed into a top-tier pass rusher; earning him a $85m contract with the New York Giants in free agency.
Vernon could have formed a fearsome duo with Cameron Wake, had the Dolphins’ front office had any foresight to extend Vernon while he was still “cheap”. Instead, the Dolphins let Vernon walk and used the money originally intended for him on Andre Branch.
Vernon may have only averaged 7.25 sacks a season while with the Dolphins, but his 10.75 tackles for a loss and 18.5 quarterback hits per year were extremely impressive, and show how forceful he was at defensive end.
Defensive Tackle: Ndamukong Suh
Games Active: 48
Sacks: 15.5
Tackles-For-Loss: 37
QB Hits: 49
Some of you may be surprised to see Ndamukong Suh on this list and not Paul Soliai. Truth is, even if you include Soliai’s first two seasons (2008-2009), it doesn’t compare to what Suh was able to accomplish during his 3-year stint in Miami.
Just to show you how wide the gap is between them, Soliai accumulated 4.5 sacks, 160 tackles, 25 tackles-for-a-loss (TFL) and 18 quarterback hits during his 7-year tenure. Suh accumulated 15.5 sacks, 181 tackles, 37 TFL and 49 QB hits in just 3 years.
Soliai’s job was different than Suh’s – he was asked to absorb offensive linemen and open up lanes for the linebackers, but these numbers are too much to excuse.
Similar to players like Mike Wallace and Brandon Marshall, it’s not wrong of you to have expected more out of Suh. His hefty contract meant he was as valuable as a starting quarterback, and though he was productive, he did not dictate games the way other players on the field do.
But if we were to look at this objectively, and remove our expectations from the equation, Suh was one of the best defensive tackles the Dolphins have ever had. It’s just too bad his contract asked him to be the entire football team.
#Dolphins D-Line 2016 hurries ranking:
#17 Ndamukong Suh
#18 Cam Wake
#29 Andre Branch
#60 Jordan Phillips #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/Oi02zCk5T1
— Tom Like (@TomLike11) December 21, 2016
Defensive Tackle: Randy Starks
Games Active: 79
Sacks: 20.5
Tackles-For-Loss: 32
QB Hits: 42
Paul Soliai was busy absorbing double teams and opening up lanes that Randy Starks was able to cash in on.
Signed as a free agent after spending the first four years of his career with the Tennessese Titans, Starks became a reliable and fearsome player for the Dolphins. He was active for all but one game throughout his Dolphins tenure, and seemingly never missed a tackle. His aggressive playing style turned him into a fan-favorite, while his versatility meant the coaches loved him.
Starks was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2010 and 2012, though you can argue 2009 and 2011 were his best years with Miami.
Ironically, Starks was released after the Dolphins’ deal with Suh became official.
Assuming the Suh deal goes through as expected, the Dolphins plan to part way with Randy Starks, I have been told.
— Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) March 10, 2015
Linebacker: Kiko Alonso
Games Active: 46
Tackles: 354
Tackles-For-Loss: 14
Forced Fumbles: 6
Kiko Alonso‘s Dolphins’ career was as tumultuous as Ryan Tannehill‘s.
Both admired and loathed by many, Alonso was a smart and determined football player, but he was also grossly overpaid. Still, his bloated contract shouldn’t take away from the production he provided this team.
Statistically, Alonso was an average linebacker. He amassed plenty of tackles, but they were typically beyond the line of scrimmage or after an opposing receiver achieved a first down.
That being said, Kiko is the only Dolphins player to have annually accumulated over 1000 snaps each year he was on the team:
- 2016: 1,049
- 2017: 1,008
- 2018: 1,004
Though you can knock him for taking valuable cap space away from other potential players, the Dolphins don’t get to the playoffs in 2016 without Alonso on defense.
Overall, I think Dolphins fans are happy with the Alonso for Vince Biegel trade that occurred this prior offseason, but we can’t forget that Alonso was one of Miami’s better linebackers this past decade.
In my keys to the victory, I said "If Howard doesn't play, it will truly require assistance from a higher being… a miracle."
As I walked into the locker room post game, Kiko Alonso looked at me with a huge smile, still visibly in shock.
"That was the football Gods," he said.
— Via the Source (@ViatheSource) December 10, 2018
Linebacker: Karlos Dansby
Games Active: 46
Tackles: 332
Tackles-For-Loss: 26
Forced Fumbles: 5
At the time, Karlos Dansby signed the richest contract for an inside linebacker in NFL history at $43m. Such an honorable designation comes with hefty expectations, and though Dansby was a very good linebacker for the Miami Dolphins, he was unable to change the game the way you expect the richest player in NFL history to do.
From his first year to his final year, the Dolphins went from being the 7th-best rushing defense to the 13th-best rushing defense. Statistically, Dansby was performing well, but Miami’s inability to cover opposing tight ends was as prominent as ever, and teams feasted on the middle of the field throughout his tenure.
Expectations aside, Dansby was a solid contributor and reliable performer for this team. His legacy is tarnished by his bloated contract, but his overall performance should be commended, especially when you look at the other results this decade.
Dolphins LB Karlos Dansby(10-12).332 tackles , 6 sacks & 5 FF in 46 games. Was released in 2013. pic.twitter.com/sAaWnGMTX7
— Dolphins History (@DolphinsHistory) June 4, 2017
Linebacker: Koa Misi
Games Active: 84
Tackles: 352
Tackles-For-Loss: 37
Forced Fumbles: 2
His final years in a Dolphins’ uniform cloud what was otherwise a productive career for Koa Misi.
Originally drafted in the 2nd-round of the 2010 NFL draft, Misi was a very good linebacker throughout his rookie contract. After completing three successful seasons with the team, he was extended for 4 years and $17m right before the start of the 2013 season.
Though he was never dominant, Misi performed well for three more seasons before injuries began to derail his career. 2015 was the first of three successive years in which Misi would land on injured-reserve (IR), with each season costing more time than the one before it.
- 2015: active for 15 games before landing on IR with a back injury
- 2016: active for 3 games before landing on IR with a neck injury
- 2017: didn’t make it to the regular season before landing on IR with the SAME neck injury
It was evident during training camp prior to 2017 that Misi’s neck wasn’t entirely healed, and the chances of him playing that year were very slim to begin with. Still, this didn’t stop the Dolphins from renegotiating his contract and dedicating $2.8m of salary cap space to Misi, even though he wasn’t going to play another down in the NFL ever again.
Injuries aside, Misi was very productive as a starting linebacker for the Miami Dolphins. He may not have made a ton of highlight-reel plays, but he was always where he needed to be, and given Miami’s production at linebacker this past decade, we couldn’t be more thrilled with that kind of “generic” performance.
Shot 6 – More speed at LB, Koa Misi is the most disruptive player on this defense along w/ R. Jones & E. Mitchell pic.twitter.com/pVmQh01jbi
— Fran Duffy (@fduffy3) November 13, 2015
Cornerback: Xavien Howard
Games Active: 40
Passes Defended: 35
Interceptions: 12
The recent domestic battery accusation puts a stain on Xavien Howard‘s character, but his performance as a player can’t be debated.
After trading up in the 2nd-round of the 2016 draft to select the Baylor cornerback 38th-overall, the Dolphins coached and blossomed Howard into the elite cornerback he is today.
Originally being deemed a bust, Howard made a name for himself towards the end of his sophomore season when he intercepted Tom Brady twice in the same game. It was that game that made Dolphins fans realize they had something special with Howard.
Over the last 10 seasons, Xavien Howard is just the second player to intercept Tom Brady twice in the same game. The other was Indy's Mike Adams on Nov. 16, 2014. pic.twitter.com/Lo3RsgYD3U
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 12, 2017
His 2018 season was dominant, ending the year as the league-leader in interceptions and earning a nod to the Pro Bowl.
A knee injury ended his 2019 prematurely, but Dolphins fans are excited to see what Howard can do with this coaching staff when he’s finally healthy.
That’s if he’s still around next year…
Cornerback: Brent Grimes
Games Active: 47
Passes Defended: 43
Interceptions: 13
The curious case of Brent Grimes gets weirder and more-convoluted by the year.
Signed as a “project” player with upside after tearing his achilles tendon with the Atlanta Falcons, Grimes came to Miami with a chance to prove that he was still the #1 cornerback he portrayed at the beginning of his career.
Consistently overlooked and notably undersized, Grimes regained his form and excelled as an elite, #1 cornerback for this team.
His one-handed interception off Matthew Stafford is the most-beautiful interception you’ll witness in Dolphins history. If you weren’t sure how much of a fan-favorite Grimes was, just look at his place as one of the top-50 Miami Dolphins of all time – that should tell you all you need to know about his place in Miami lore.
Random Highlight of the Day: That time @MiamiDolphins CB Brent Grimes was able to fly during a game against the #Lions
Terrific one-handed INT off Matthew Staffordpic.twitter.com/oE2qgVisNx
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 31, 2019
Then, his wife was tackled outside of Hard Rock Stadium after becoming belligerent. She decided the team was at fault for who knows what, and went on a crusade against them, which included:
- Bashing the team’s starting quarterback
- Attacking the fans
- Threatening members of the media
Wife of Miami Dolphins star Brent Grimes arrested for 'headbutting police officers' http://t.co/vQ2IfkMZZ7 pic.twitter.com/CWpgvbDC55
— Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) September 28, 2015
It was clear she (and by obvious extension, Brent) wanted out of Miami, and successfully made such a scene that the team was all-but-forced to release him.
Grimes was revered, ostracized and despised by Dolphins fans everywhere. He was seen as malcontent and a reason for the organization’s overall failure.
His wife couldn’t stop the hate-fueled rants as she attacked Dolphins’ owner Stephen Ross with anti-semetic slurs (not realizing….or not caring….that her husband’s new bosses in Tampa Bay were also Jewish), declared she was thankful her husband was with Jameis Winston and not Ryan Tannehill (how’d that work out), and became so unhinged that she was suspended from social media on multiple occasions.
"I knew this QB stunk…"
Wife of Dolphins CB Brent Grimes rips Miami QB Ryan Tannehill on Twitter. https://t.co/bgDvSud7fr
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 28, 2015
Since then, plenty has come out about the toxic locker room culture that was brewing in Davie, and, to be honest, we can’t blame Brent for wanting out. The thing is, he took the most-public and, at times, immoral route to make it happen – and fans took his departure personally.
It’s one thing to have a family member make comments about an organization; Eli Apple and Kevin Durant‘s moms are two notorious examples of this. It’s another thing to have a family member vehemently burn a bridge to an organization that simply rooted for their success.
Today, you can still find Brent Grimes at Hard Rock Stadium, just in a much more subtle manner than he was in the past.
Brent Grimes tho @MiamiDolphins pic.twitter.com/D6StUYIn2d
— Mr. Smith 👑 (@ChrisSmithPFN) December 2, 2019
Stories aside, Brent Grimes was an elite player for the Miami Dolphins. With 3 Pro Bowl nods in 3 seasons, Grimes was recognized locally and nationally as a feared #1 cornerback. It’s just too bad his Dolphins’ tenure ended the way it did.
Slot Cornerback: Bobby McCain
Games Active: 48
Passes Defended: 17
Interceptions: 3
I’m not even sure if you can put Bobby McCain here anymore, but if you look back this decade, there aren’t many other players that can supplant McCain from this position.
Drafted as an outside cornerback and exposed early in his career, McCain found a niche in the slot and excelled towards the end of his sophomore season and throughout his third year in the league. McCain’s inclining performance, charismatic personality and leadership qualities earned him a 4-year, $27m contract extension to go along with the honor of being elected a team captain by Adam Gase.
Since then, both Matt Burke and Patrick Graham have continued to experiment with McCain in an attempt to evolve him into a versatile, Swiss army knife-type of defender. This constant shuffling has hindered McCain’s progress, and at the moment, the Dolphins have neither a versatile defender nor an excellent slot cornerback.
With all of that said, McCain has been the team’s best slot cornerback in recent history, and all of these “what ifs” further frustrate Dolphins fans looking for some kind of sustained success.
Bobby McCain finds his second interception of the season!#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/Qg3zwtnjdM
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 26, 2017
Free Safety: Michael Thomas
Games Active: 56
Passes Defended: 6
Interceptions: 1
Most of you are going to put Reshad Jones here, but contrary to where Jones has lined up the majority of his career, he is predominantly a strong safety. Which means we have to find a free safety to add to this list. And that’s why you see Michael Thomas.
Often confused for his counterpart in New Orleans, Thomas was a stellar special teams player who was also a reliable safety (when needed) on defense.
Though there aren’t too many highlight-reel plays to bolster Thomas’ standing as a safety, he never allowed a big play to happen on his watch – which is essentially what a safety is there to do.
He is the definition of reliable.
Both smart and professional, Thomas was a well-deserved team captain for the Miami Dolphins.
The way he engaged with the fans, the organization and the community all deserve to be commended, and his recent contract with the New York Giants is a well-deserved reward for one of the most underrated Miami Dolphins in the history of the organization.
"Came out here and took care of business!" – @Michael31Thomas pic.twitter.com/24kiDXpW4v #NEvsMIA #MiamiDolphins #Miami #wewon #hellyea #michaelthomas #landry @Iamxavienhoward
— BEJAN (@JEFFGORDON5) December 12, 2017
Strong Safety: Reshad Jones
Games Active: 128
Tackles: 766
Sacks: 10.5
Turnovers: 23
Reshad Jones has been in the process of quietly establishing a Hall of Fame-worthy career while being mightily overlooked in South Florida.
Calling Jones a two-time Pro Bowler is an insult to his entire career.
Annually snubbed the deserving reward, Jones inexplicably remained out of the spotlight for the majority of his career because he played on such mediocre teams. Place Jones in the conversation with other elite safeties, and casual NFL fans would look at you with a perplexed glare.
To an extent, I can’t help but feel bad for Jones as he watched less-deserving individuals make the Pro Bowl based on name or team recognition alone. However, down in Miami, you would have a hard time finding a Dolphins fan that didn’t know who Reshad Jones was.
He was elite. He was fierce. He was ferocious. And most importantly, he was all ours.
But of course, the longest-tenured Miami Dolphin of the 2010s is marred with drama.
Jones infamously quit in the middle of a game because he wasn’t happy with the way defensive coordinator Matt Burke was rotating him in and out of the game. He followed that up by purposely avoiding this year’s voluntary mini camp, even though it would have helped Brian Flores integrate his coaching philosophy and defensive style as a rookie head coach.
“Voluntary means voluntary,” according to Dolphins safety Reshad Jones, who says he loves Miami and it’s fans. “I put the work in year in and year out.” pic.twitter.com/DR5O0pXuwW
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) June 4, 2019
These may be some of the lasting impressions we have of Jones, but this shouldn’t negate the fact that he was a game-changing safety for an entire decade.
When Jones’ career is finally over, and we’re able to properly reflect on what he meant to our organization, fans will forget these minor incidents and realize that they were able to witness one of the greatest safeties in Dolphins’ history.
Honorable Mentions
Jimmy Wilson:
Games Active: 45
Passes Defended: 11
Interceptions: 3
Jimmy Wilson‘s road to Miami also tells a bit of an interesting story.
Originally expected to be drafted much higher in the 2011 NFL Draft, Wilson faced character concerns after being acquitted in 2009 of murdering his Aunt’s boyfriend. After nearly falling out of the draft entirely, the Dolphins selected him in the 7th-round, 235th-overall.
Wilson was shuffled all around the secondary. Acting as an earlier version of Bobby McCain, Wilson shifted from cornerback, to slot corner to safety throughout his tenure. He didn’t assume a full-time starting role until his forth (and final) season in Miami, in which he started 13 of the 14 games he was active for.
Jimmy Wilson PICKS OFF Matt Ryan to seal it! Miami has opened their season at 3-0 for the first time since 2002.
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 22, 2013
His performance that year earned him a 2-year, $4.85m contract with his hometown team, the San Diego Chargers, in 2015. He was released before the season ended.
Truth be told, it’s pretty difficult to pinpoint Wilson’s stats because he moved around so much. Though he was ultimately reliable in coverage, fans still felt a bit queasy when the ball was thrown in his direction.
Still, it’s hard to ask for much more out of your 7th-round draft pick, and fans felt a tad disappointed when he left in free agency because they had grown to like him so much.
Isa Abdul-Quddus:
Games Active: 15
Passes Defended: 5
Interceptions: 2
If Isa Abdul-Quddus hadn’t suffered a career-ending neck injury in Week 16 of the 2016 season, he would most likely still be a Miami Dolphin.
Instead, Miami has attempted to solve the position by drafting Minkah Fitzpatrick, rotating Bobby McCain, and signing Eric Rowe in free agency.
Originally signed to a 3-year, $12.75m contract, Abdul-Quddus was a reliable performer and a playmaker for the Miami Dolphins. As we approached the end of the 2016 season, it was evident the Dolphins found themselves a “steal”.
Then suddenly, one random play that resulted in a freak injury cut his entire NFL career short.
If he had played more than 15 games for Miami, he’d most likely be on this list. Instead, I hope Abdul-Quddus is doing well in his life after football. It’s yet another reason to enjoy every day and to not take life (or your health) for granted.
Isa Abdul-Quddus will likely replace Reshad Jones as the starting strong safety. He's been solid & now goes back to his natural position. pic.twitter.com/5hFfOIai43
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) October 18, 2016
Miami Dolphins
2020 NFL Draft Underclassmen Declaration Benchmark
MIAMI (Locked On Dolphins) – It’s that time of the year. Bowl season is still ongoing, and the NFL postseason is getting ready to start.
But beneath those, there’s the trickling of the college players who have announced their intentions to enter the 2020 NFL draft.
Here’s a running list of those players who have announced that they’re forgoing the remainder of their eligibility to go pro.
Confirmations of the announcements were made by the players’ individualized press releases on Twitter or Instagram or by graduating early and accepting an invitation to the 2020 Senior Bowl.
Be sure to bookmark this page as the list will update as more players make their formal announcements leading up to the January 17 deadline (newest additions are marked with an asterisk *).
- Salvon Ahmed – RB, Washington
- Brandon Aiyuk – WR, Arizona State
- Cam Akers – RB, Florida State
- Damon Arnette – CB, Ohio State
- Devin Asiasi – TE, UCLA
- Trajan Bandy – CB, Miami
- Mekhi Becton – OT, Louisville
- Eno Benjamin – RB, Arizona State
- Ross Blacklock – DT, TCU
- Lynn Bowden Jr. – WR, Kentucky
- Hunter Bryant – TE, Washington
- Quintez Cephus – WR, Wisconsin*
- Ezra Cleveland – OT, Boise State
- Nick Coe – Edge, Auburn
- Trystan Colon-Castillo – iOL, Missouri
- Kamren Curl – S, Arkansas
- DeeJay Dallas – RB, Miami
- Cameron Dantzler – CB, Mississippi State
- Gabriel Davis – WR, UCF
- Quartney Davis – WR, Texas A&M
- AJ Dillon – RB, Boston College
- J.K. Dobbins – RB, Ohio State
- Jacob Eason – QB, Washington
- Jordan Elliott – iDL, Missouri
- Darrynton Evans – RB, Appalachian State
- Jonathan Garvin – Edge, Miami
- Yetur Gross-Matos – Edge, Penn State
- Javelin Guidry – DB, Utah
- K.J. Hamler – WR, Penn State
- Harrison Hand – CB, Temple
- C.J. Henderson – CB, Florida
- Matt Hennessy – C, Temple
- Kylin Hill – RB, Mississippi State
- Isaiah Hodgins – WR, Oregon State
- Darnay Holmes – CB, UCLA
- Noah Igbinogehene – CB, Auburn
- Keith Ishmael – iOL, San Diego State
- Trishton Jackson – WR, Syracuse
- Jerry Jeudy – WR, Alabama
- Jaylon Johnson – CB, Utah
- Tony Jones Jr. – RB, Notre Dame
- Cole Kmet – TE, Notre Dame
- CeeDee Lamb – WR, Oklahoma
- Javon Leake – RB, Maryland
- Terrell Lewis – Edge, Alabama
- Jordan Love – QB, Utah State
- Justin Madubuike – iDL, Texas A&M
- Kyle Markway – TE, South Carolina
- Deshawn McClease – RB, Virginia Tech*
- Anthony McFarland Jr. – RB, Maryland
- Xavier McKinney – S, Alabama*
- Kenneth Murray – LB, Oklahoma
- Netane Muti – OL, Fresno State*
- Jeffrey Okudah – CB, Ohio State
- Albert Okwuegbunam – TE, Missouri
- Colby Parkinson – TE, Stanford
- Donovan Peoples-Jones – WR, Michigan*
- Jalen Reagor – WR, TCU
- Amik Robertson – CB, Louisiana Tech
- Henry Ruggs III – WR, Alabama*
- Cesar Ruiz – C, Michigan*
- Stanford Samuels III – CB, Florida State
- Josiah Scott – CB, Michigan State
- Jo-El Shaw – RB, Kent State
- Laviska Shenault – WR, Colorado
- Geno Stone – S, Iowa*
- D’Andre Swift – RB, Georgia
- Tua Tagovailoa – QB, Alabama*
- J.J. Taylor – RB, Arizona
- Jonathan Taylor – RB, Wisconsin
- Andrew Thomas – OT, Georgia
- Jeff Thomas – WR, Miami
- Michael Turk – P, Arizona State*
- Josh Uche – Edge, Michigan
- Kindle Vildor – CB, Georgia Southern
- Quez Watkins – WR, Southern Miss*
- Curtis Weaver – Edge, Boise State
- Ty’Son Williams – RB, BYU
- Jedrick Wills – OT, Alabama*
- Isaiah Wilson – OT, Georgia
- Kevin Woidke – OL, Ohio State*
- David Woodward – LB, Utah State
- Chase Young – Edge, Ohio State
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Hire Chan Gailey; Replace Chad O’Shea & Fire 2 More
After a second-half of the season that saw a monumental upgrade in offensive and defensive performance, Brian Flores has shockingly fired three of his coaches – while already replacing one of them.
According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins have hired Chan Gailey to be their new offensive coordinator.
Blast from the past: Chan Gailey is coming out of retirement to become the #Dolphins’ offensive coordinator, sources tell me and @RapSheet.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 31, 2019
This comes roughly 12-hours after Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald announced that Chad O’Shea was fired as the team’s offensive coordinator.
Per source, Chad O Shea fired as Dolphins offensive coordinator
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) December 30, 2019
The Miami Dolphins finished the season with a 5-4 record, and the following offensive rankings:
*their 2018 offensive ranking are in parenthesis
- Yards/Game: 27th (31st)
- Passing Yards/Game: 12th (30th)
- Rushing Yards/Game: 32nd (18th)
- Points/Game: 24th (26th)
Passing yards per game is pretty impressive, considering the Miami Dolphins didn’t have a legitimate starting quarterback until Week 6. Every other statistic seems in-line with a team that had one of the worst offensive lines in the entire league.
For comparisons sake, the Dolphins only regression from 2018 was in rushing yards/game. 2018 also featured Laremy Tunsil and Ja’Wuan James on the offensive line. I’d like to see what this offense could do with two 1st-round picks manning the trenches.
What may be even more surprising than Miami firing Chad O’Shea, is Flores ability to recruit Chan Gailey out of retirement to be the team’s new offensive coordinator.
Brian Flores was recruited by Chan Gailey out of HS. Later competed against him for years in AFC East. Now hires him to run the offense in Miami, where Gailey was OC in 2000-01. https://t.co/dCX5rsHGut
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 31, 2019
Gailey was previously the Dolphins offensive coordinator in 2000-2001 before taking over as Georgia Tech head coach from 2002-2007. He returned to the NFL in 2008 as the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator before becoming the Buffalo Bills head coach from 2010-2012.
His last stint in the NFL was with the New York Jets from 2015-2016 where he served as their offensive coordinator.
In 2016, the Jets finished 26th in yards/game, 27th in passing yards/game, 12th in rushing yards/game, and 30th in points/game. Ironically, Ryan Fitzpatrick was their starting quarterback that season.
Given O’Shea’s production (with a minimal cast of characters), Gailey will have to be a clear-cut upgrade in order to be deemed a success.
Gailey predominantly operates a spread-offense. Does this hint at what the Dolphins are going to do in the future? Are they going to mitigate the pocket passer in favor of someone who’s more athletic? If that’s the case, Miami is going to need a certain quarterback that fits Gailey’s mold, and there are a few quarterbacks that come to mind off the top of my head…
Whoa – Chan Gailey is back. The last time we saw him, he was super heavy on 4 WR sets. When passing during 2015-16 as the Jets OC:
2015:
3+ WR sets: 89%
4+ WR sets: 51%
2016:
3+ WR sets: 86%
4+ WR sets: 46%
— Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) December 31, 2019
Defensive backs coach Tony Oden and offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo were also relieved of their duties.
Oden had been with the Dolphins since the 2018 season, and deserves some credit for rounding Xavien Howard into an elite cornerback and for coaching up players like Nik Needham and Jomal Wiltz throughout the year.
DeGuglielmo had just finished his first season in Miami after he was hired by Flores at the beginning of the year. It’s hard to say the offensive line’s poor performance is a result of DeGuglielmo’s coaching, as he was dealt (possibly) the worst starting hand in NFL history. Although DeGuglielmo is a respected coach across the league, this was his third stint with the Miami Dolphins. Previously, DeGuglielmo was the team’s offensive line coach in 2009-2011 and in 2017.
LATEST
- Miami Dolphins 2020 Roster Building Preview – Quarterback January 7, 2020
- Miami Dolphins 2010 All-Decade Team: Defense January 2, 2020
- 2020 NFL Draft Underclassmen Declaration Benchmark January 1, 2020
- The Aftermath: Dolphins 27 Patriots 24 December 31, 2019
- Miami Dolphins Hire Chan Gailey; Replace Chad O’Shea & Fire 2 More December 31, 2019
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins1 week ago
Miami Dolphins Hire Chan Gailey; Replace Chad O’Shea & Fire 2 More
-
Miami Dolphins1 week ago
Student Becomes the Teacher, Flores Beats Belichick – Fins Pats Review
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
Miami Dolphins sign running back Samaje Perine
-
Miami Dolphins5 days ago
Miami Dolphins 2010 All-Decade Team: Defense