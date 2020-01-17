Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins 2020 Roster Building Preview – Safeties
Looking back, looking ahead, and everywhere in between ahead of a critical Miami Dolphins offseason
Foreword:
This publication has always fancied itself as an unaffiliated extension of the Miami Dolphins operation. In an attempt to arm fans with the researched clues about the team might do — and commentary on what they should do — we like to follow the same timeline as the coaches and decision makers at the facility in Davie.
The time for reflection is now. The coaching staff will be reviewing the 2019 season with an eye on self-scouting, and evaluating the job of every member that donned the Dolphins logo this past fall. The college scouting staff is buried in draft prep, and the pro personnel side is under water searching for potential free agent targets.
Since Locked On Dolphins is the most comprehensive Miami Dolphins outlet in existence, we’ll tackle all three subjects.
1. Reviewing the incumbents
2. Identifying free agent targets
3. Stacking the draft board
And we’ll do it for every position. It’s 10 days of offseason preparation, here on Locked On Dolphins dot com, as well as the Locked On Dolphins Podcast.
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Wide Receivers
Tight Ends
Offensive Line
Defensive Line
Edge/Linebackers
Cornerbacks
Safeties
Years of neglect — and awarding mind-boggling contracts — to this position have put Miami in a difficult spot, especially with the safeties acting as perhaps the most important part of the entire defensive scheme. For Brian Flores to get the most of the defense that limited the NFL’s top scoring offense to three points in the Super Bowl, he needs tremendous safety play.
In New England, the Patriots have had the luxury of exactly that, tremendous safety play. It starts with the elite Devin McCourty patrolling the middle of the field for the last decade. Patrick Chung has been exceptional upon his return from a brief stint in Philadelphia, and Duron Harmon is the unsung hero of the group. All three safeties play better than 65% of the Patriots defensive snaps.
Miami have just one of those three parts in Eric Rowe. The former corner was dominant covering tight ends since his week-six switch from corner to safety. Reshad Jones eats up a huge chunk of the cap to miss multiple games each year, and Bobby McCain could still be in the mix if he’s not moved back to cornerback.
Just as this offseason is an opportunity for Miami to completely remake its offensive line and running game, the safety position could use a ground-up rebuild.
And the options with which to execute that remodel are glorious.
The Incumbents:
Eric Rowe
Stats: 81 tackles, 1 INT, 8 PBU, 23 run stops
PFF Grade: 58.9 (125 of 175)
Snaps: 1,071 (95.8%)
The Dolphins were forced to wave goodbye to one of their youngest, most promising players because of the necessity for versatility when the injury bug struck the secondary. Rather than helping the team, Minkah Fitzpatrick asked out of town. Eric Rowe did the opposite.
Did Miami find it’s tight end eraser in Eric Rowe? pic.twitter.com/cKYvm212HU
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Stepping in as the primary box safety — responsible for supporting both strong and weak-side C-gaps in the run game, covering tight ends, and playing the hook and flats — Rowe found a career resurrection. He struggled early at corner, but blanked tight ends on a weekly basis.
In four games as a corner, Rowe allowed 14 receptions on 20 targets for 193 yards and two touchdowns. In his new role, Rowe allowed 24 receptions on 45 targets for 227 yards and no scores. That’s a 16.7% reduction in completion rate and a drop in YPA of 4.61 yards.
Reshad Jones
Stats: 27 tackles, 1 PBU, 8 run stops
PFF Grade: 72.5 (42 of 175)
Snaps: 189 (16.9%)
Mysterious injuries have followed Jones the last couple of years, this after a 2016 labrum tear set his career on an ominous course. He hasn’t been the same player since that injury, but he’s essentially stuck in Miami because of a brutal contract extension issued years ago by Mike Tannenbaum.
Reshad Jones our here ruining grown men’s livelihoods. pic.twitter.com/zWvuYUInWj
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 10, 2017
Steven Parker
Stats: 19 tackles, 2 INTs, 3 PBU, 1 run stop
PFF Grade: 71.0 (48 of 175)
Snaps: 338 (30.2%)
The highest-graded safety on the team according to Pro Football Focus, Parker made a few big plays, but was a vulnerability down in the red zone. Most times, the single-high safety in this defense can be excluded from the play, but Parker was more active as a run-supporter than some of his contemporaries.
Unrestricted Free Agents:
Walt Aikens
Stats: 13 tackles, 1 PBU, 1 run stop
PFF Grade: 51.6 (149 of 175)
Snaps: 103 (9.2%)
Aikens has played more defensive snaps the last two years than initially planned when he was re-upped as the special teams’ captain. Now, without a contract, the Dolphins have to decide if that leadership and third-phase prowess is worth of a multi-million-dollar payday. Aikens consistently makes plays on the coverage teams, but he’s been a liability when called upon for reps at safety.
Exclusive Rights Free Agents:
Montre Hartage
Stats: 7 tackles, 1 PBU, 1 run stop
PFF Grade: 69.3 (59 of 175)
Snaps: 98 (8.8%)
An all-conference Cornerback at Northwestern, Hartage made a position change early in camp, and worked his way onto the active roster in December. Hartage was involved in some big moments, including a pass breakup on the Patriots final drive in the week 17 win. He’s a smart, athletic player that will be highly-regarded by this staff.
Adrian Colbert
Stats: 20 tackles, 2 PBU, 2 run stops
PFF Grade: 64.9 (85 of 175)
Snaps: 361 (32.3%)
A primary fixture on Miami’s December defensive unit, Colbert brought as much energy to the field as anyone. Largely off the ball and away from the play, Colbert’s stat sheet is barren. His shortcomings were evident, as he struggled to find proper angles against ball carriers. Colbert doesn’t offer much by way of range in the deep third.
Free Agent Market:
The Guy — Justin Simmons
Simmons’ career trajectory suggest that he has a lot of great football years on-deck. A third-round pick in 2016, Simmons went from sub-package player to full-blown all-pro. He’s snatched multiple picks in all four years with a career-high four in 2019, he broke up 15 passes, two tackles for a loss and 93 total tackles this season.
Attack the ball at its highest point! Justin Simmons! 🔒🔒🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/4HKnrWKGbi
— WeAreDBnation (@WeAreDBNation1) June 11, 2018
Simmons is beloved by the guys at Pro Football Focus. He was the number-two graded safety this season operating primarily in the deep third, but also plenty adept at playing the robber role. He played 521 snaps as a free safety, 371 in the box and 154 in the slot. Versatility is key.
The Reasonable Route — Anthony Harris
The very next player on PFF’s safety grades, Harris is hardly a consolation to Simmons. He played 1,132 snaps this season with 588 coming at free safety, 266 in the box and 160 at slot. Harris didn’t allow a touchdown and picked off seven passes despite just 20 pass targets in his direction.
.@Vikings S Anthony Harris said GIMME THAT. 😱#SKOL #MINvsCHI
📺: NBC pic.twitter.com/lIhnj3NBMb
— NFL (@NFL) November 19, 2018
Heralded for his instinctive nature and early recognition of route concepts, Harris could be the quarterback of Miami’s defense. He’ll get guys lined up correctly, and then he’ll go make the biggest play of the game — he’s the ultimate weapon back there.
The Sleeper — Tavon Wilson
Where Harris and Simmons are prized, day-one signings, Wilson offers similar versatility, but at a significantly discounted rate — and the production will come at a severe reduction as well.
Wilson did a little bit of everything for the Lions this year scattering 960 reps across the board. He was in the box the most (499), but deep as the free next with 157 snaps. He can play the slot and out wide.
Other Notable Free Agent Safeties:
|Player
|2019 Team
|Von Bell
|Saints
|Devin McCourty
|Patriots
|Rodney McLeod
|Eagles
|Jimmie Ward
|49ers
|Karl Joseph
|Raiders
|Nate Ebner
|Patriots
|Jordan Lucas
|Chiefs
|Clayton Geathers
|Colts
The Draft:
The Guy — Antoine Winfield Jr.
Every year, we (draft people) circle a few players that we like more than others. This year, for me, that’s Winfield. He is everything you want in a football player. Smart, quick, instinctive, ball skills, fundamentally sound tackler, sticky in coverage — he is the quintessential Brian Flores defensive back.
Antoine Winfield Jr. soaking up all the praise. PJ Fleck says he plays safety with the physicality of a linebacker and covers like a corner. Dan Orlovsky jumps on and says he has the brains of a quarterback. Two of the three evident by this run fit. pic.twitter.com/Bqs6UPSImO
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 23, 2019
Flores was asked about some of his favorite corners when he was first hired. Coach raved about long-time Vikings and Bills great, Antoine Winfield Sr. Pops recreated a better version of himself with this do-it-all safety, who is just as great blitzing the edge as he is matchup a downfield shot for an interception.
The Reasonable Route — Ashtyn Davis
Flores is also a sucker for the good story, and few are better than Davis’. From walk-on to potential first-round pick, Ashtyn Davis is the ultimate temperature changer. His mindset and work ethic latch on to the rest of the locker room and lifts the expectation of everyone within earshot.
I love prospects that were former walk-on players. The game has a deeper meaning and their passion is incredible.
That’s what Ashtyn Davis brings to the table. Rangy, tough, and physical do it all type of safety.pic.twitter.com/cZyrbGiIjB
— Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) December 19, 2019
With outrageous range, Davis provides the defense with a terrific final line of defense. He closes distances in a hurry — whether he’s erasing a passing lane or cutting down a ball carrier — and pairs that range with elite processing. He’s a hitter, but needs to clean up his tackling just a hair. Davis played everywhere in a variety of coverage responsibilities for the Bears defense.
The Sleeper — Julian Blackmon
A two-time All-Pac 12 cornerback, Blackmon switched positions in Kyle Whittingham’s defense without pause. As a result, the Ute defense added an all-star performer to the safety position. Lining up almost exclusively as a deep safety this season, Blackmon still found a way to demonstrate his versatility. He started blitzing more late in the season, and wound up with the first sacks (1.5), and forced fumbles (2) of his career.
Julian Blackmon (23) is heading to Mobile for the Senior Bowl. He was a two-time All Pac12 cornerback, but moved to safety this year. 205-pound ball hawk that typically plays off in coverage, but here he shows you his closing speed as a blitzer. pic.twitter.com/NRLuJiDpgm
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 17, 2019
The range and ball skills are what made the position change possible — he nearly doubled his career total this season with four picks. To play safety at the next level, Blackmon will probably need to add some weight, and there were some growing pains with some nuances at the position (namely his angles), but his versatility will rank high on Miami’s board.
Travis Wingfield’s 2020 Safety Draft Rankings:
|(Rank) Player
|School
|1. Antoine Winfield Jr.
|Minnesota
|2. Xavier McKinney
|Alabama
|3. Ashtyn Davis
|Cal
|4. Grant Delpit
|LSU
|5. Shyheim Carter
|Alabama
|6. Julian Blackmon
|Utah
|7. Brandon Jones
|Texas
|8. J.R. Reed
|Georgia
|9. K’Von Wallace
|Clemson
|10. Kyle Dugger
|Lenoir-Rhyne
Every year I pencil in multiple safety acquisitions, yet never see them play out in the actual offseason. From my professed love for prospects like Derwin James, Budda Baker, Darnell Savage, Juan Thornhill and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, this year feels like the payoff.
There are two elite safeties currently on the free agent market. If both Simmons and Harris return to Denver and Minnesota respectively, then we first look to the college team down the road from Harris in Winfield. Or Alabama’s Xavier McKinney — either way, there are bountiful premiere options for the position both in free agency and the draft.
The next layer of the draft is just as promising. Ashtyn Davis might find himself in the first round before it’s all said and done, and Julian Blackmon checks all the boxes for this defense as a potential third-round, or even third-day pick.
Miami’s current safety situation is dire, so this seems like the year to finally remake the position. A decision on Reshad Jones has to come at some point, but his contract remains impossible to move. There’s a chance Miami pays him to sit on the bench this season — which wouldn’t be much of a departure from the norm, he’s missed 25 games the last four years.
A homerun in this area, this offseason, could set Miami up at the most important position in its defense for the foreseeable future.
2020 Safety Prediction:
1. Justin Simmons
2. Eric Rowe
3. Ashtyn Davis
4. Julian Blackmon
5. Walt Aikens
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins 2020 Roster Building Preview – Cornerback
Looking back, looking ahead, and everywhere in between ahead of a critical Miami Dolphins offseason
And we’ll do it for every position. It’s 10 days of offseason preparation, here on Locked On Dolphins dot com, as well as the Locked On Dolphins Podcast.
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Wide Receivers
Tight Ends
Offensive Line
Defensive Line
Edge/Linebackers
Cornerbacks
All things considered, the defensive backs of the Miami Dolphins outperformed expectations more so than any other area of the roster. The receivers might have an objection to that claim, but on paper, the Miami secondary should’ve never achieved a defensive stop.
The Dolphins — because of the hard reset on the cap, and injuries — used 21 different defensive backs this season. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills used less than half that amount with 10 each. Even a horrendously bad defense like the Jaguars used just 12 defensive backs all year.
Every week, it seems, Miami were picking up cornerbacks and throwing them into the fire. Amidst the chaos, Brian Flores, Josh Boyer and company might’ve discovered some hidden gems. Nik Needham has the look of a potential long-term starting perimeter corner, Jomal Wiltz has the makeup for quality depth, and Tae Hayes had a strong finish to the season.
Sweeping changes are likely to occur in this position group — maybe as many as five new additions. Developing depth from this group and having capable players ready to step onto the field in a pinch could prove invaluable.
Let’s look at the players that made up the ever-changing cornerback position in 2019 in Miami.
The Incumbents
Xavien Howard (Perimeter Exclusive)
Stats: 17 tackles, 1 INT, 4 PBU, 117.9 passer rating allowed
PFF Grade: 56.5 (141 of 213)
Snaps: 322 (28.8%)
Everything that could go wrong this season did for Xavien Howard. The knee issues that have plagued him since his time at Baylor showed up again, forcing the Dolphins to shut the star corner down after the Monday night game in Pittsburgh. Additionally, Howard was involved in a domestic dispute with his fiancé hours after Miami’s victorious season finale in New England.
Let’s marvel at how great Xavien Howard is — this is some Revis stuff. Two-play sequence, Hollywood into the boundary with a + split, so we play off. No more, X takes him in the slot, mirrors, stays in phase, and makes a play on the football. Surprised he didn’t pick it. pic.twitter.com/A6qQ8kXS2E
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 10, 2019
At his healthy best, Howard is an elite, shutdown corner. He’s physical as all get out. He’ll press at the line as well as anyone, stay in phase up the stem, and then continues the aggression at the top of the route and at the catch point. He’s among the league’s best ball hawks with a better interception per game rate than any cornerback dating back to the end of the 2017 season. Ideally, he’s Flores’ version of Stephon Gilmore.
Bobby McCain (Slot, Perimeter, Free Safety)
Stats: 25 tackles, 2 INTs, 3 PBU, 107.1 passer rating allowed
PFF Grade: 61.9 (108 of 175*safeties)
Snaps: 540 (48.3%)
McCain was exclusively at safety this past season. It’s entirely possible that’s where he stays, but he was always best as a slot cornerback, so we’ll move him for the time being. The safety experience only makes him a more valuable entity next year, and he excels in the areas that Brian Flores loves in a corner.
Please make Bobby McCain a 100% snap taker. pic.twitter.com/fAxhO2oNAN
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) April 9, 2018
Tackling, ball-tracking, and ball skills are each traits McCain offers in spades, and he’s an unquestioned leader and captain of this defense. There’s an out in McCain’s contract after the 2020 season, so it’s imperative to find a distinct job he can regularly execute for him to be around beyond next year.
Nik Needham (Perimeter Exclusive)
Stats: 54 tackles, 2 INTs, 11 PBU, 116.6 passer rating allowed
PFF Grade: 60.8 (106 of 213)
Snaps: 742 (66.4%)
After earning first-team work in training camp, and then getting absolutely victimized in the preseason opener, Dolphins fans couldn’t sell Needham stock fast enough. Serving as the microcosm of the entire Dolphins season, Needham responded to give Miami a quality perimeter corner from out of nowhere.
Nik Needham to the field in a 1v1. He takes the cheese for the takeoff route, but you see the feet and the hip fluidity in his game as he’s able to flip and recover. pic.twitter.com/qa8p3Xr5Ul
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019
Needham has two traits that will keep him in the league for a long time. First, his instincts. He regularly falls off his man and jumps into the passing lane because of his studious prep work.
Second, he has the goods in the footwork department. A smooth operator, Needham has tremendous recovery instincts due in large part to the minimal wasted movement from the most important aspect of the game — the feet.
Jomal Wiltz (Slot, Safety)
Stats: 53 tackles, 1 INT, 100.1 passer rating allowed
PFF Grade: 43.7 (196 of 213)
Snaps: 598 (53.5%)
This season was a learning experience for many of Miami’s young players, and Wiltz sits at the head of that table. Wiltz got beat a lot, but he continuously picked himself up off the mat and competed.
Sure do like the way Jomal Wiltz plays the game. pic.twitter.com/pIs9YkJkEP
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 23, 2019
Wiltz worked his way up from practice squad nobody to a prominent figure in the Miami secondary. He’s a sure tackler and has corner/safety versatility — those two traits make him a terrific candidate to serve as Miami’s dime back next season.
Tae Hayes (Slot, Perimeter)
Stats: 7 tackles, 2 PBU, 41.4 passer rating allowed
PFF Grade: 43.9 (195 of 213)
Snaps: 107 (9.6%)
A Late-December addition, Hayes was thrust into the lineup because of the dire situation at corner for Miami. All hays did was compete to the tune of a passer-rating-against nearing the number for a quarterback continuously spiking the ball into the ground (39.0).
Tae Hayes is competing. Nice structure from Miami to clamp on the underneath options, and for Hayes to run under the flag route — makes for a much smaller window. pic.twitter.com/eIKslPO945
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 29, 2019
Hayes can play inside and out, and will let you know when he wins a rep. He plays with his hair on fire and loves the trash talk aspect of the game.
Ryan Lewis (Perimeter Exclusive)
Stats: 24 tackles, 1 INT, 5 PBU, 81.9 passer rating allowed
PFF Grade: 38.8 (205 of 213)
Snaps: 293 (26.2%)
Lewis’ best game came in primetime against the Pittsburgh Steelers, as he showed the mirror technique and pattern matching that will have him the good graces of this coaching staff. The question for Lewis — and many other Dolphins corners — are they talented enough to hold off high-priced imported parts? It’s not likely.
Ken Webster (Perimeter Exclusive)
Stats: 19 tackles, 1 PBU, 97.4 passer rating allowed
PFF Grade: 51.7 (170 of 213)
Snaps: 226 (20.2%)
Like Lewis, Webster’s health wouldn’t allow him to finish the season. A 2019 draft pick of the Patriots, Webster was immediately claimed by Miami after his release. He’s big, long and aggressive, and he’ll need to hone those traits into translatable production to earn a job on the squad next year.
Cordrea Tankersley (Perimeter Exclusive)
Stats: N/A
PFF Grade: N/A
Snaps: 0 (IR)
Tankersley is a match-made-in-heaven for this scheme, but the ACL tear in October 2018 cast some serious doubt over his future. Tankersley was never able to get on the field in 2019, and with just one year left on his rookie deal, time is getting short for the 2017 third-round pick.
Futures Contracts: Rishard Causey
Unrestricted Free Agents: Aqib Talib
Exclusive Rights Free Agents: Nate Brooks, Linden Stephens
Free Agent Market:
The Guy — Byron Jones
To acquire Jones Miami would likely have to match the contract awarded to Xavien Howard this past summer. As unlikely as that seems, Jones is worth it. A premier outside corner, Jones has played essentially every position in the secondary since his first-round selection out of UCONN.
Shot 4 – Ridiculous play by #Cowboys DB Byron Jones vs AJ Green. Athleticism and ball skills on display here in the deep middle. pic.twitter.com/A0WOlbZXSo
— Fran Duffy (@fduffy3) October 28, 2016
His tackling is superb, his versatility allows the defense to disguise coverages and blitz concepts, and his ball production doesn’t match the skill set he has tracking the football in the air. Dallas is unlikely to bring Jones back, but Miami would be stretching the defensive back budget with an offer to the star corner.
The Reasonable Route — Logan Ryan
We talk all the time about smooth transitions for free agents changing teams. For Logan Ryan, he’d show up for the first day of work with a comprehensive understanding of the system and the program.
Impressive discipline/study out of Logan Ryan here. Wasn't buying Patrick Mahomes having his eyes to the flat. Triggered back to the MoF as soon as Mahomes drew the ball. pic.twitter.com/hlKsnDhPMk
— Derrik Klassen (@QBKlass) November 14, 2019
The Titans would be foolish to let Ryan walk, but perhaps with contracts coming for Ryan Tannehill, Derek Henry, and Jack Conklin, the underrated corner can shake free. He’s aggressive, he’s an exceptional tackler, and he’s just as good in the slot as he is outside. If he signed up with the Dolphins he’d probably play the slot in nickel and dime packages, and stay on the field in base as one of two perimeter corners.
The Sleeper — Brian Poole
The lone keeper of the Jets cornerback group a year ago, something would have to go terribly wrong for the Jets to let Poole walk. Or perhaps he asks for too much money, and in that event, the Dolphins probably stay away. Poole is strictly a slot corner and he’s been steady in that role.
Other Notable Free Agent Cornerbacks:
|Player
|2019 Team
|Chris Harris Jr.
|Broncos
|Jimmy Smith
|Ravens
|Bradley Roby
|Texans
|Ronald Darby
|Eagles
|Darqueze Dennard
|Bengals
|Eli Apple
|Saints
|Daryl Worley
|Raiders
|Rashaan Melvin
|Lions
The Draft:
The Guy — Jeff Gladney
Only Okudah (CB1) has better feet than Gladney. The smooth transition and weight-transfer skill set allows him to pattern match, mirror, press, play off, and fire out of a back pedal with ease. He will need to learn to use his length better at the next level, he’s not great at rerouting.
#TCU CB Jeff Gladney. Good football player! pic.twitter.com/Fr7fzNocX9
— Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) December 30, 2019
Although Gladney is best in coverage, he rarely misses a tackle. He has the long-speed to stay in phase on takeoff routes outside, and does well to clear his hips and change direction to keep up with the shiftiness that slot receivers present. The inside-outside versatility puts him atop Miami’s board in this exercise (sans Okudah since I believe he’s a top 5 pick).
The Reasonable Route — A.J. Terrell
Terrell had the task of a lifetime in the National Championship Game. Drawing Ja’Marr Chase is enough to make any corner look silly, but Terrell competed and had his share of wins in the matchup.
A little bit grabby from AJ Terrell, but that’s a nice inside hand jam! That’s the best receiver in college football this season he’s up against. pic.twitter.com/JSBYmvgXdz
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) January 14, 2020
For such an aggressive, long, press-man corner, Terrell can flip the hips and transition well enough to win as a man-cover corner. He’s a smart player that can get a little bit grabby, which will draw more flags in the NFL, but he’s exactly the prototype Miami wants in its man-heavy defense.
The Sleeper — Damon Arnette
A copy-and-paste approach from Terrell’s write-up would suffice here for Arnette. Overlooked because of the presence of Okudah and Shaun Wade in that Buckeye defensive backfield, Arnette took considerable strides this season in Columbus.
Damon Arnette Pick Six 🙌 pic.twitter.com/yhcl3AQxIn
— Buckeye Videos+ (@BuckeyeVideos) September 14, 2019
Arnette will challenge every route at the three critical points — off the line, at the top of the stem, and at the catch point. He’s a sound tackler, but isn’t real interested in fighting off blocks. He’s more athletic than most players with his play-style which should bump his draft stock come April.
Travis Wingfield’s 2020 Cornerback Draft Rankings:
|(Rank) Player
|School
|1. Jeff Okudah
|Ohio State
|2. Jeff Gladney
|TCU
|3. Kristian Fulton
|LSU
|4. A.J. Terrell
|Clemson
|5. Trevon Diggs
|Alabama
|6. Bryce Hall
|Virginia
|7. Jaylon Johnson
|Utah
|8. Damon Arnette
|Ohio State
|9. Cameron Dantzler
|Mississippi State
|10. C.J. Henderson
|Florida
This position will be interesting to follow as the Dolphins could take a variety of routes towards the solution. Signing Logan Ryan essentially fixes the position — if we are to assume that Howard is healthy and McCain returns to the slot — and the same could be true of drafting Okudah with the fifth pick, or one of the other top corners later in the first round.
Instead, I believe the Dolphins will rely on their greatest strength in the coaching staff, the ability to get production from the position with minimal investment. It’s expected that Needham takes another step next season, but Miami should still invest in competition for the former UTEP Miner.
Arnette, Terrell, Gladney, Diggs, and Johnson all make a lot of sense on day-two of the draft. Or the Dolphins could opt to go after a mid-tier free agent like Eli Apple or Rashaan Melvin.
And we’d be foolish to dismiss the possibility of Josh Boyer finding another gem from the 2020 undrafted free agent class. Or perhaps that surprise player is already in house. Above all, Miami will probably utilize more safeties, making the need to acquire multiple corners obsolete.
2020 Cornerback Rankings (Listed in Order of Snaps):
1. Xavien Howard
2. Bobby McCain
3. Damon Arnette
4. Nik Needham
5. Jomal Wiltz
6. Tae Hayes
7. Trajan Bandy
Tomorrow: Safeties
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins 2020 Roster Building Preview – Edge/Linebacker
Looking back, looking ahead, and everywhere in between ahead of a critical Miami Dolphins offseason
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Wide Receivers
Tight Ends
Offensive Line
Defensive Line
Edge and Linebackers (5-techniques and Out (Rushers, Off-Ball Linebackers))
Once more, our positional conventions are tested as we marry two groups of players into one piece for the sake of continuity. While Miami aren’t in need of classic stack linebackers (playing off-the-ball, searching for their run fits, and coming off the field on passing downs), the team could certainly use more versatility from players of that prototype.
Dont’a Hightower gives the Patriots one of the more unique linebackers in football. His ability to play inside or out, and rush from any position, is a rare skillset. Kyle Van Noy continues that trend with his length, and inside/outside versatility. The Dolphins could use one of each of those, but might have to say goodbye to a non-scheme fit, albeit a stalwart, in Jerome Baker to make it happen.
We pair the linebackers with the edge defenders (defensive ends that will kick outside and stand up as linebackers opposed to the base 5-tech ends that will condense inside) in recognition that it’s a massive need for this football team. Trey Flowers was a plug-and-play fit last season, and apparently Miami were in on his services. We got confirmation that the Dolphins were hard after Jadeveon Clowney, which makes an abundant amount of sense given his glove-like fit for the scheme.
Then there are the players that are more rush-and-cover types. The second-best option from the draft will fall into this category (Chase Young excluded since we believe he’s going off the board too early for Miami to get a crack).
Miami have many options with this group, and one of those is spending big on a classic 4-3 end-type in Yannick Ngakoue. The reason Ngakoue would be in-play for Miami, is his versatility to play more than just a true speed-rush position. We’ll largely remove those players — the Cam Wakes of the world — in search of thicker, heavy-handed types that make up for a lack of athleticism with brute strength and devastating weapons for hands.
Above all, length is the key. Flores will want rushers that can face up, initiate contact, and shed blocks in a gap-oriented rush scheme that prioritizes contain principles over speed rushers.
Making accurate predictions requires an understanding for which direction the Dolphins might take at the second level of the defense. With the fluid situation with defensive coordinators, and the promise of even more ingenuity, we’ll do our best to forecast this group.
The Incumbents
Jerome Baker (Off-Ball LB)
Stats: 124 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT, 2 FF, 16 QB pressures
PFF Grade: 46.1 (145 of 179)
Snaps: 1,080 (96.6%)
After a sensational camp and preseason, fans expected a big year-two jump from Baker, but it never materialized. Baker was the leader of the defense. He communicated the signals and rarely left the field, but film savants realized their fears as Baker was often caught in a position that doesn’t suit his skill set.
I can’t tell you how incredible this play is by Jerome Baker, but I’ll try. Throw the screen away from him, he lets the block take him there and fights through a wall of Cowboys to prevent the first down. pic.twitter.com/0UXeHV0aIZ
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 22, 2019
For Baker to be a long-term stalwart, he needs to feature a better rush skill set than what we saw in 2019. At his peak, Baker is a chase-and-tackle linebacker with exceptional speed, and the requisite instincts to disrupt the passing game.
Raekwon McMillan (B-Gap-to-B-Gap Off-Ball LB, Sam ‘Backer)
Stats: 72 tackles, 6 QB pressures
PFF Grade: 63.8 (61 of 179)
Snaps: 516 (46.1%)
Every day at camp, Flores spoke about the importance of defeating blocks. “You can’t make the tackle if you don’t first defeat the block,” coach said, and nobody on the team embodies that hard-nosed mentality like Raekwon McMillan.
This is such a good play by McMillan pic.twitter.com/90l2nFYJmE
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 29, 2019
Before injuries reduced his workload and effectiveness, McMillan was among the league’s best stopping the run. He attacks pulling guards with unmatched aggressiveness, and rarely misses once he arrives. McMillan serves a distinct purpose in this defense that nobody currently on the roster is capable of, outside of the continued growth of Calvin Munson.
Andrew Van Ginkel (On-Ball Edge, 6-tech and Out)
Stats: 11 tackles, 1 sack, 6 QB pressures
PFF Grade: 58.2 (129 of 182)
Snaps: 197 (17.6%)
Starting the season on injured reserve, Van Ginkel’s early-camp emergence was put on hold until the holiday season. Finally earning a shot, Van Ginkel posted some gaudy box scores down the stretch, and provided refreshed tape excelling in the same areas that made him a college standout.
Andrew Van Ginkel. Smart, and good at football. pic.twitter.com/eyUFaPqJfL
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019
Adept at reading route concepts, and finding his way into the coinciding passing lane, Van Ginkel has an opportunity to be Miami’s most valuable passing down linebacker in the near future. He’s a talented edge rusher that showed more bite absorbing back-side pulls than what his Wisconsin tape demonstrated.
Sam Eguavoen (Off-Ball LB, Coverage Specialist)
Stats: 40 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 23 QB pressures
PFF Grade: 50.6 (126 of 179)
Snaps: 621 (55.6%)
The surprise star of training camp, the adjustment curve was steep for the former CFL star. Early, Eguavoen looked over-matched, eating up pancake block after pancake block.
Have a day, Sam Eguavoen. Buried the crosser then closes on the screen for a TFL. pic.twitter.com/OPcctm0R3T
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 1, 2019
Eguavoen was always going to struggle to hold the point against the run, but he proved his value against the pass late in the year. He might’ve been the best blitzer of all the off-ball ‘backers, and his ability to drop and locate in coverage shined through in December.
Charles Harris (On-Ball Edge, 6-tech and Out)
Stats: 23 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 14 QB pressures
PFF Grade: 62.5 (102 of 182)
Snaps: 429 (38.4%)
The B-word is in full effect for Miami’s 2017 first-round selection. Harris was a healthy scratch more often than not late in the year, and his production continues to flat line through three years. He might get a shot in camp to provide Miami with a rotational piece, but since this staff didn’t bring him on, he might be out of opportunities in South Florida.
Taco Charlton (On-Ball Edge, 5-tech and Out)
Stats: 21 tackles, 5 sacks, 2 FF, 19 QB pressures
PFF Grade: 51.7 (161 of 182)
Snaps: 397 (35.5%)
Much like Harris, Charlton was inactive in December despite being absent from the injury report. He was cut from the Cowboys after two disappointing seasons, and aside from some clean-up sacks, did very little to change the narrative on his career.
Avery Moss (On-Ball Edge, 5-tech and Out)
Stats: 25 tackles, 1 FF, 3 QB pressures
PFF Grade: 49.8 (170 of 182)
Snaps: 348 (31.1%)
Early in the year, Flores praised Moss for his versatility, but that trait waned down the stretch. Moss was responsible for leaving the gate open on some long runs, and he rarely applied pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
James Crawford (Off-Ball LB)
Stats: 1 tackle
PFF Grade: (DNQ)
Snaps: 17 (1.4%)
After multiple additions are made to the position group, it’ll be an uphill climb for Crawford to carve out a role.
Futures Contracts: Terrill Hanks, Jake Carlock
Unrestricted Free Agents: Mike Hull
Restricted Free Agents: Deon Lacey, Chase Allen
Vince Biegel (On-Ball Edge, 5-tech and Out — RFA)
Stats: 57 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 1 INT, 34 QB pressures
PFF Grade: 69.8 (52 of 182)
Snaps: 626 (56%)
The biggest priority in terms of Miami’s own free agents lies in September acquisition, Vince Biegel. Brought over in the Kiko Alonso trade, Biegel might’ve been Miami’s best pass rusher. He was the most consistent player off the edge with the occasional big play in the passing game, and reliable performance taking on blocks in the run game.
He’ll be upset he didn’t finish, but Vince Biegel is giving another good tackle issues today. What a find he was. pic.twitter.com/x18bHBrbsc
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Biegel played up to six — maybe more — different positions this season. Whether he’s in three-point as the wide-9 defender, in a four-point as a 6-technique, or in a true two-point outside rush ‘backer position, Biegel’s versatility makes him a coveted player for the Dolphins.
Exclusive Rights Free Agents: Jamal Davis
Trent Harris (On-Ball Edge, 6-tech and Out — ERFA)
Stats: 22 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 FF, 8 QB pressures
PFF Grade: 50.1 (169 of 182)
Snaps: 253 (22.6%)
Harris surged late in the year showing the staff that he can play in the rush-contain scheme that Flores would prefer to implement.
Calvin Munson (B-Gap-to-B-Gap Off-Ball LB — ERFA)
Stats: 7 tackles
PFF Grade: 61.1 (75 of 179)
Snaps: 76 (6.8%)
Munson filled in for McMillan the final two games, and did so rather admirably. He’s a former Patriot, and it was clear that he knows what Flores looks for in a ‘stack backer — a mean, aggressive, downhill player.
Free Agent Market:
The Guy — Yannick Ngakoue, Matthew Judon
Ngakoue: There isn’t a lot Yannick Ngakoue can’t do. As he flirts with the idea of leaving Jacksonville on a near-weekly basis via cryptic tweets, the prospect of importing this freak to the Miami defense is massively intriguing. He’ll be 25 in March, he’s 250 pounds with 32.5-inch arms, and he’s picked up at least eight sacks in each of his four years. He’s the belle of the edge rusher ball this free agency.
Yannick Ngakoue is one of my favorite players in the league. Not only does he already have an elite cross-chop as his primary move, but he also plays with a frenetic energy and can contort his body in crazy ways. Good examples of the latter two points here: pic.twitter.com/QuDSKIMxJ3
— Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) July 11, 2018
Judon: We couldn’t do just one with this position because Matthew Judon is every bit as elite as Ngakoue — albeit in a different role. He can rush from anywhere and he’s a three-down thumper that impacts the running game and passing game equally. He picked up 63 QB pressures this year (10 sacks) and 38 run stops.
Matthew Judon getting his offense back on the field 😯 @man_dammn pic.twitter.com/QPJvcp6BDy
— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 8, 2019
The Reasonable Route — Kyle Van Noy
If Van Noy hits the open market, Miami ought to have a contract offer in his agent’s hand before the opening bell rings. The key to the entire front-seven approach of the Patriots, Van Noy has the length, rush ability, and instant scheme recognition to garner a big contract. Van Noy had 60 pressures (8 sacks) and 33 run stops this season.
Kyle Van Noy is supremely underrated outside of New England. Absolutely lights out throughout the playoffs – pic.twitter.com/LOIUPadhAY
— Michael Kist (@MichaelKistNFL) July 24, 2019
He’ll turn 30 this summer, but there are no signs of Van Noy slowing down; quite the contrary. The 2019 season was his best, which topped his 2018 breakout season by a considerable margin.
The Sleeper — Kyler Fackrell
After picking up 10.5 sacks in 2018, Fackrell was relegated to backup duty when the Packers signed Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith. Patrick Graham’s departure might make this move less likely, but Fackrell still fits the outside ‘backer/edge defender role Miami desperately needs to find.
#Packers Kyler Fackrell out here setting physical edges all day!
…Never doubted the kid! 😉https://t.co/vQNvwFTi0s pic.twitter.com/oBTCMFpWL1
— Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) December 12, 2018
With just one sack this season, and his worst tackling percentage of his career, perhaps Miami could buy Fackrell at a bargain. He’s never exceeded 626 snaps (2018’s total), and saw a 33% reduction in workload this year, serving mostly as a rush ‘backer. He’ll be available, we’ll see if Miami covets his skill set.
Other Notable Free Agent Edges/Linebackers:
|Player
|2019 Team
|Everson Griffen
|Vikings
|Ezekiel Ansah
|Seahawks
|Jason Pierre-Paul
|Buccaneers
|Noah Spence
|Saints
|Dante Fowler Jr.
|Rams
|Shaquil Barrett
|Buccaneers
|Patrick Onwuasor
|Ravens
|Bud Dupree
|Steelers
|Kamalei Correa
|Titans
|Danny Trevathan
|Bears
The Draft:
The Guy — Isaiah Simmons
As the acting president of the Isaiah Simmons fan club, I have multiple video threads I’d like to share. For the sake of time, we’ll just go with one of his jaw-dropping performances for the built-in-a-lab defender.
Isaiah Simmons might be an even better version of Derwin James.
Not bad when you can trust a guy to both cover the slot and set the edge. He does the latter here with a 5-yard TFL. That combination of length and speed is how you’d make a modern day defender in a lab. pic.twitter.com/XVwTX9i7ST
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 30, 2019
The positionless defense was built for Simmons. Whether he’s covering deep single-high, manning-up in the slot, rushing the edge, or playing stack ‘backer, Simmons is elite in everything he does. He’ll never leave the field and he’ll probably be your best athlete, best cover guy, and best pass rusher.
The Reasonable Route — K’Lavon Chaisson
If Chaisson survives to pick 18, the Dolphins will have serious consideration about sprinting the card up to the commissioner’s table — he’s an athletic marvel with length, strength, and versatility. His thick, filled-out frame allows him to absorb contact, but his quick-twitch allows him to blow past blockers. There might not be another player in this class that can beat blocks more effectively in the variety of forms that Chaisson easily executes.
K’Lavon Chaisson is 250 pounds, not sure if any of that is fat. He’s body beautiful, powerful, excellent COD, and can play multiple positions. Beats a block for a run-stuff here. pic.twitter.com/IFOnbvbfi4
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 13, 2019
He stands up and drops into coverage a lot, so he can play as an on-ball linebacker in Miami’s odd fronts. When the Dolphins want to go even (four down), he can line up as the 7-technique and rush the quarterback.
The Sleeper — Zack Baun, Malik Harrison
Baun: If Miami strikes out on Judon, Van Noy, and Fackrell, then we can go ahead and pencil in one of these two Big 10 ‘backers. Baun, just like Biegel and Van Ginkel before him, has the same traits that attracted Miami to the pair of Badger ‘Backers. Baun is the best of the three. He’s especially adept at executing games (stunts, twists, slants) because of his lateral agility.
Wisconsin EDGE and Senior Bowler Zack Baun is probably the player who has exceeded my expectations most on final film review.
Bend isn't great, but when you can soften rush angles and force OTs into recovery position as quickly as Baun does, you don't need elite bend!
🔊🔊🔊 pic.twitter.com/3CLooda2NW
— Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) December 28, 2019
He’s not the most fluid edge rusher, and isn’t going to line up in the wide alignment and win the corner, but he’s effective defending the pass as a flat and hook zone dropper. Baun’s rush move arsenal is already refined like that of a seasoned pro.
Harrison: Beating blocks is the best way to get on Flores’ radar as a linebacker, and few players in this class (if any ay all) are better than Harrison in that regard. He’s an explosive hitter and sure tackler. He’s instinctive and quick enough to cut off the edge and funnel plays back inside.
Malik Harrison is a rocked up, 245-pound Senior linebacker. He might even be able to add some weight to that frame. Either way he’s a fit as an outside backer for the Phins. Here’s his 26th career TFL. pic.twitter.com/7QCyKkRb1D
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 23, 2019
Harrison isn’t on-par with these other guys we talked about in coverage, hence the drop in draft stock outside of the first round, but he would instantly improve Miami’s linebacker’s room.
Travis Wingfield’s 2020 Edge/Linebacker Draft Rankings:
|(Rank) Player
|School
|1. Isaiah Simmons
|Clemson
|2. Chase Young
|Ohio State
|3. K’Lavon Chaisson
|LSU
|4. Terrell Lewis
|Alabama
|5. Kenneth Murray
|Oklahoma
|6. Malik Harrison
|Ohio State
|7. Zack Baun
|Wisconsin
|8. Anfernee Jennings
|Alabama
|9. Khalid Kareem
|Notre Dame
|10. Julian Okwara
|Notre Dame
|11. Jonathan Greenard
|Florida
|12. Alex Highsmith
|Charlotte
|13. Joshua Uche
|Michigan
|14. Alton Robinson
|Syracuse
|15. Jabari Zuniga
|Florida
At the risk of sounding redundant, this could go in so many directions. Do the Dolphins consider acquiring value for a player that might be miscast in Jerome Baker? Certainly the Fins could fetch a second-round pick from a team like Seattle or Jacksonville, both of which needs the LEO position in their 4-3-over that Baker would fit so well.
We’ll keep Baker here, and give him some help. His diagnose and chase skill set still serves value, especially when he’s kept clean and afforded the opportunity to assess without taking on a block. He does need to give Miami more of a rush presence this year, however.
By adding Shaq Lawson and Bradlee Anae in yesterday’s down-lineman piece, we free up this group to be its versatile self. Expect a jump from Biegel and Van Ginkel in year-two, Eguavoen played better down the stretch, and Trent Harris had some intriguing reps in the final two games. McMillan stays on as the team’s true stack ‘backer.
2020 Edge/Linebacker Prediction:
1. Kyle Van Noy
2. Jerome Baker
3. Vince Biegel
4. Raekwon McMillan
5. Andrew Van Ginkel
6. Joshua Uche
7. Sam Eguavoen
8. Trent Harris
Tomorrow: Cornerbacks
Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins Need to Create More Holes
The Miami Dolphins enter the 2020 NFL draft with 12 draft picks at there disposal; 6 of which are in the top-75. Though the team may have plenty of holes to fill on their roster, none of them are more important (outside of the quarterback) than the offensive line.
For one, Miami’s new franchise quarterback will need to be protected, especially if it’s a certain prospect that’s coming off of a hip injury. Have you seen what Ryan Tannehill has been able to do when he has some time in the pocket? Now image what an elite quarterback can do when they have time to dissect the defense.
Of the 12 playoff teams in 2019, 10 of them had offensive lines that ranked in the top-half of the league in run blocking, and 8 of them had offensive lines that ranked in the top-half of the league in pass blocking.
If you’ve watched any Dolphins games this year, your eyes aren’t deceiving you, the Miami Dolphins offensive line is atrocious. But I wanted to see just how bad this offensive line really was. Was it really their fault or was the running game that weak? Take a look at these running numbers as they correlate to the offensive line:
Statistics courtesy of Football Outsiders. The statistic used is Adjusted Line Yards, which mathematically calculates the outcome of each RB carry and attributes an overall ranking to the offensive line based on down, distance, formation (shotgun vs under center) and more. Like with all statistics, take them with a grain of salt – math doesn’t tell you everything, but it does give us further insight:
In a roundabout way, you can look at those numbers as an offensive lineman’s yards-per-carry equivalent. Would you want any of those if you’re a running back?
# of RB Carries to each side:
- Left End: 17 (6%)
- Left Tackle: 31 (11%)
- Center/Guard: 166 (59%)
- Right Tackle: 37 (13%)
- Right End: 25 (9%)
Lots of us want to chastise Kalen Ballage or degrade Kenyan Drake due to their underwhelming performances, but was it really their fault they had no where to run?
Miami Dolphins running backs were “stuffed” 26% of the time they ran the ball. That means that more than 1 in every 4 runs resulted in 0 or negative yards. As you can imagine, that was worst in the league.
Hard to run the ball into a wall of defenders. It’s also hard to get the passing game going when it’s obvious your team is one-dimensional. If you think a porous offensive line solely affects the running game, you’re sorely misled.
Whether it was Josh Rosen or Ryan Fitzpatrick, the quarterback under center was rushed more often than most. As a fitting way to end the decade, the Dolphins allowed the most sacks in the league in 2019, tying the Carolina Panthers with 58.
Can’t blame this one on Ryan Tannehill’s poor pocket awareness.
Dolphins Sacks Allowed by Year:
*Sacks Allowed (Rank)
2010: 38 (19th)
2011: 52 (30th)
2012: 37 (18th)
2013: 58 (32nd)
2014: 46 (23rd)
2015: 45 (24th)
2016: 30 (10th)
2017: 33 (11th)
2018: 52 (26th)
2019: 58 (31st)
— Jason Hrina (@MiamiDPunx) January 13, 2020
Other than the 2016-2017 stretch where we had three 1st-round picks on the offensive line (Laremy Tunsil, Mike Pouncey and Ja’Wuan James), the Dolphins offensive line ranked in the bottom-half of the league every year this past decade.
The worst or most-unfortunate part of all of this is that we ended the decade in the most-futile position we’ve been in since Bullygate.
Below is a breakdown of the starting OL (and their snap count) for 2019:
This season may have helped groom a few players for the future, but there are less solutions today than there were last season. Daniel Kilgore is most likely not going to be retained at his current $3.5m salary cap hit. If he is, it will be as a backup with a reduced salary (which I would be fine doing).
Jesse Davis has had an inconsistent (yet durable) two-year stretch, and if the Dolphins end up getting a left-handed quarterback the right tackle position is going to be even more-vital.
Miami doesn’t have a left tackle whatsoever, as J’Marcus Webb and Julien Davenport are depth pieces at best.
Shaq Calhoun and Evan Boehm show promise at right guard, but neither player is a trusted commodity going into 2020.
Right now, the Dolphins have two definitive starters heading into the new decade, though fans aren’t all that confident in either of them.
The hope is that Michael Deiter grows and solidifies the left guard position going forward; and while that’s likely to happen, it isn’t a guarantee – as his late-season benching would hint at.
Davis is most likely better-suited to play right guard, but spending a year and a half at right tackle negates years of experience and practice. Similar to what Miami is doing with Bobby McCain, the constant shuffling mitigates the strength of your overall unit. However, if you consider Deiter and Davis to be your starting offensive guards, arguably the two least important positions on the line, then using draft picks and/or an abundant amount of cap space on offensive linemen becomes even more of a priority.
Check out Travis’ offensive line preview from earlier in the week to see which free agents would transform this abysmal unit into a strength. Given Miami’s draft history of selecting offensive linemen outside of the 1st-round, and the possibility that they will need to use extra assets to trade up in the draft, free agency may be the most-optimal route to go. Thankfully, this occurs before the draft, so we should have a good idea where Miami’s offensive line stands before we have to maneuver draft picks around.
Granted, the Dolphins shouldn’t overpay for a veteran past their prime (similar to what the New York Giants did with Nate Solder in 2018, or what the St. Louis Rams did with Jake Long in 2013), but there are plenty of young (albeit, expensive) assets available on the open market. Don’t get cute and ignore a position that provides success across the entire offense, especially if Chan Gailey is going to run a smash-mouth style system.
We all know that the Miami Dolphins need a quarterback, but beyond that, the only way to get better with a roster full of holes is to create more holes.
