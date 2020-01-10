Miami Dolphins 2020 Roster Building Preview – Tight End

Looking back, looking ahead, and everywhere in between ahead of a critical Miami Dolphins offseason

Foreword:

This publication has always fancied itself as an unaffiliated extension of the Miami Dolphins operation. In an attempt to arm fans with the researched clues about the team might do — and commentary on what they should do — we like to follow the same timeline as the coaches and decision makers at the facility in Davie.

The time for reflection is now. The coaching staff will be reviewing the 2019 season with an eye on self-scouting, and evaluating the job of every member that donned the Dolphins logo this past fall. The college scouting staff is buried in draft prep, and the pro personnel side is under water searching for potential free agent targets.

Since Locked On Dolphins is the most comprehensive Miami Dolphins outlet in existence, we’ll tackle all three subjects.

1. Reviewing the incumbents

2. Identifying free agent targets

3. Stacking the draft board

And we’ll do it for every position. It’s 10 days of offseason preparation, here on Locked On Dolphins dot com, as well as the Locked On Dolphins Podcast.

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Wide Receivers

The converse of the running back position, the Miami Dolphins receivers entered the season with little expectation and turned into one of the better units in all of football.

Devante Parker etched his name near the top of a lot of franchise record lists with a dominant 1,200-yard season. Preston Williams was on-pace to beat the undrafted rookie receiving yardage record in the Super Bowl era before a knee injury cut his season short. Albert Wilson looked healthy for the first time since last October and Allen Hurns provided a quality slot option.

One big decision lies ahead of the Dolphins this offseason with regards to Wilson’s contract. He’s owed $9.5 million, but releasing the Port St. Lucie native will carry just a $1.3 million cap hit. Perhaps the Dolphins can re-work the deal to backload money, requiring Wilson to prove his complete return from the hip injury. He came on the final three weeks of the season, and that was without coming all the way back to full health — next year will be all systems go.

Parker and Williams (when fully recovered from the November ACL injury) are a budding perimeter tandem, and Grant offers a stark juxtaposition to the style of play from the aforementioned trees. Grant is a suitable perimeter backup with elite return ability. Inside, Miami are stocked with Wilson, Hurns, and impending ERFA Isaiah Ford.

The Incumbents

Devante Parker

Stats: 72 receptions (56.3%), 1,202 yards (16.7 YPR, 9.4 YPT), 9 TDs

PFF Grade: 79.2 (21 of 200)

Snaps: 909 (84%)

“Devante looks different this year. Stronger, smoother, more imposing.” That was my note from watching the 2015 first-round pick at training camp, and the uber-talented pass catcher vindicated that note. He dominated some of the game’s best corners. He was fifth in football in receiving yards, and he plucked 50-50 balls at a rate that should really change the metric to 70-30 chances.

Me at training camp: Devante Parker looks different. Added muscle and definition, fast, loose. Probably his best chance to stay healthy and have that breakout year. Devante Parker: pic.twitter.com/qj37IEhAQN — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 1, 2019

Note the situation, the matchup… this is ELITE from Devante Parker. pic.twitter.com/hz50nYAXRC — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 29, 2019

The first-team all-pro cornerback tandem resides in the AFC East. Miami played Buffalo in November and New England in December games that saw Parker draw Tre’Davious White and Stephon Gilmore to the tune of 14 pass targets. Parker caught 12 of the 14 passes for 199 yards, including utter domination both at the catch point and in his route running against Gilmore.

You can’t see the route develop, but this is man coverage and Parker creates a solid five yards of separation on Gilmore. Then finishes the play with attitude. pic.twitter.com/JddXwED0QI — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 29, 2019

If Parker can repeat his offseason focus of a dedicated workout regimen and nutrition discipline, there’s no reason to believe that this is the player Miami will get for the next four years. Four years of dominance at a rate that pays him the same annual salary as Devin Funchess got from the Colts last March.

Preston Williams

Stats: 32 receptions (53.3%), 428 yards (13.4 YPR, 7.1 YPT), 3 TDs

PFF Grade: 67.7 (67 of 200)

Snaps: 404 (37.4%)

Williams was the team’s number-one receiver prior to his injury. The rookie was breaking through post-bye in a manner that had fans believing he’d take on the same trajectory that Parker currently occupies. Williams can sink his hips at the top of the route like a short, shifty slot receiver. He can get vertical and stack defensive backs with acceleration. He had first-round talent coming out, but off-field red flags turned him into a priority free agent.

They ran Preston Williams along the end line in every goal-to-go package I saw at camp. Here, he stacks his man and scores the first TD of the 2019 season. pic.twitter.com/akmmkeb22A — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 8, 2019

Drops are an issue, but that’s a correctable problem. Williams creates consistent separation and runs the full complement of routes. Miami would be wise to ease him back from the ACL injury that occurred the first weekend in November. We might not see the complete return of the unicorn until 2021, but he’s worth the wait.

Albert Wilson

Stats: 43 receptions (69.4%), 351 yards (8.2 YPR, 5.7 YPT), 1 TD

PFF Grade: 62.3 (123 of 200)

Snaps: 439 (40.1%)

An underrated, electrifying first year in Miami came to a premature end with a devastating hip injury in 2018, and it took nearly all of 2019 for Wilson to return to form. When he did, he offered the short-area burst and explosion that single-handedly defeated the Bears two years ago.

We’re gonna get a deep shot to Parker eventually, but here he does a good job getting the inside release to create the natural rub. Then it’s Wilson doing Wilson things. pic.twitter.com/e9Rw7Tl4wW — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 15, 2019

Wilson spent all of camp doing work on the side of the field during team periods. He rushed it back and missed more games in 2019. By late December, he was finally back to making tacklers miss and providing Ryan Fitzpatrick with a reliable underneath target. His ability to carry the football will go a long way in an offense that loves fly sweep, jet motion, and pre-snap window dressing.

This all hinges on what happens with his contract in the coming months.

Jakeem Grant

Stats: 19 receptions (57.6%), 164 yards (8.6 YPR, 5.0 YPT), 0 TD

PFF Grade: 62.1 (127 of 200)

Snaps: 217 (20.1%)

Grant is here for the 2020 season, but it’s the biggest year of his football career. He must remain healthy and finally make good on the potential he has teased fans with for his entire career. He has an out in his contract in 2021 that will require he gives Miami more. Many believe he’s a slot receiver, but Grant’s far more proficient outside the numbers. He has game-changing speed and darts through defenses when presented the slightest crease.

Fastest man in football. Jakeem with a sensational kick return. pic.twitter.com/xVUCT4yrPf — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 17, 2019

Grant has been one of the game’s best — if not the gold standard — return men for a couple years running. His contract is commensurate with a part-time receiver (perfect complement outside to Parker and Williams) and a full-time return ace. He needs to be exactly that.

Allen Hurns

Stats: 47 receptions (68.1%), 416 yards (13.0 YPR, 8.9 YPT), 2 TDs

PFF Grade: 57.0 (160 of 200)

Snaps: 523 (48.5%)

Hurns was a camp addition that was thought to be just a body for the numbers game, but he earned a two-year extension in-season with his consistent performances. Hurns dropped way too many passes, and he’ll have to clean that up to break camp with the team.

Mack Hollins

Stats: 1 target, no receptions

PFF Grade: N/A

Snaps: 16 (1.5%)

Hollins was a special teams’ dynamo in college and with the Eagles, but never materialized as a threat on offense. The Dolphins called upon his services when the group was decimated by injury. He’ll have an uphill climb to make the team.

Gary Jennings

Stats: N/A

PFF Grade: N/A

Snaps: 1 (.09%)

Jennings was a fourth-round pick of the Seahawks last April, and didn’t finish the year with the team. He arrived in Miami and hurt himself on Grant’s kick return touchdown celebration in the Buffalo game.

Futures Contracts: Andy Jones, T.J. Rahming, Terry Wright

Unrestricted Free Agents: Trevor Davis

Restricted Free Agents: Ricardo Louis, Isaiah Ford*

*denotes priority player

Isaiah Ford

Stats: 23 receptions (65.7%), 244 yards (10.6 YPR, 7.0 YPT), 0 TD

PFF Grade: 68.9 (79 of 200)

Snaps: 224 (20.8%)

Ford’s Dolphins career was on the line prior to this December call up. He’s out of practice squad options and two knee injuries figured to put his South Beach stay in jeopardy. Then, Ford ended the 2019 season with 21 catches, 235 yards and a touchdown over the final four games.

Rudock getting that Dolphins OL treatment. Goes off script and finds Isaiah Ford, who makes a hell of a catch. pic.twitter.com/PhJjkFKSmV — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 30, 2019

He’ll be cheap to retain and has the physicality off the line of scrimmage and catch point to win a lot of the short, slot routes this offense requires.

Veteran Market:

The Guy — Emmanuel Sanders

If we’re talking about a premier slot option to create a triumvirate with the incumbent Parker and Williams, look no further than Sanders. He has game-breaking speed, he’s one of the league’s most nuanced route runners, and offers the inside-outside versatility this program covets.

Emmanuel Sanders with the mile-high toe tap! 😱😱 @ESanders_10 #CHIvsDEN 📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch on mobile: https://t.co/y8YLGKmeTf pic.twitter.com/hPxtaUpOmP — NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2019

The 49ers have to make Sanders a priority as he helped transform the passing game upon his in-season acquisition from Denver. He’ll be 33-years-old next year, but touchdowns count the same regardless of age, and Sanders can still beat the game’s best nickel corners. He quelled some injury concerns this year by playing in 17 games.

The Reasonable Route — Phillip Dorsett

Free agency isn’t the route Miami should look to improve this unit, if it does at all. However, if Dorsett’s market softens in the offseason, the Dolphins could look to bring the former Hurricane back home. Dorsett plays outside four times as often as he does in the slot, but he has the speed and versatility to give Miami’s offense something it could lack next year.

Dorsett’s familiarity with the current staff is worth mentioning.

The Sleeper — Nelson Agholor

Miami are going to be a program that takes small gambles on reclamation projects; be warned. Agholor has more tribulations than triumphs in his brief career, but he plays a near-even split on the perimeter and slot, and his 2017 season demonstrated his true potential.

Other Notable Free Agent Wide Receivers:

Player 2019 Team A.J. Green Bengals Larry Fitzgerald Cardinals Amari Cooper Cowboys Travis Benjamin Chargers Robbie Anderson Jets Randall Cobb Cowboys Danny Amendola Lions Devin Funchess Colts

The Draft

The Guy — Laviska Shenault

This distinction is more about fit than best player. Shenault is a rich man’s Albert Wilson. He has a thick lower-half that allows him to stay compact as he gets in and out of his breaks, and shakes tacklers both in space and short areas with ease.

Laviska Shenault Jr. does incredible things every game pic.twitter.com/LwZxPT12we — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 24, 2019

He’s a first-round pick, no question about it. The question for Miami, is a perfect scheme fit reason enough to select a player at a position that might be the only satisfactory unit on the team? Shenault played H-back, tailback, in-line Y, X, Z, slot, and wildcat triggerman for the Colorado offense. He’s an absolute beast.

The Reasonable Route — Tyler Johnson

Possibly the best route runner in the class, all Tyler Johnson did was produce for an upstart Minnesota program. He’s big enough to play outside, and shifty enough to win with regularity inside. He catches everything and has the intelligence-feet pairing that allows him to excel in a sight-adjustment offense.

Tyler Johnson is just another stud receiver in this year’s class. 1v1 to the boundary, little crossover step, stacks the freshman DB, one handed grab — then accesses grown man mode to finish the play. pic.twitter.com/uj3sc7ZbbC — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 9, 2019

He’s not physically imposing, so pre-snap shifting and alignments off the line-of-scrimmage might be necessary, but he’ll always be in the right place and work off of leverage as well as any receiver.

The Sleeper — Jalen Reagor

Calling Reagor a sleeper is a tad disingenuous, but the deep class could force him down the board a bit — no later than the third-round. His game relies on natural athleticism and sheer explosiveness. He has the easy gas to blow by defenders, and the quick-twitch to separate quickly.

Rewatched some TCU-Baylor yesterday. Jalen Reagor is so dangerous. Should be one of the nation's best in 2019. pic.twitter.com/UbHo3IFGaF — Max Olson (@max_olson) May 7, 2019

He will fight the football and that leads to drops. The concentration lapses and lack of overall route tree experience in college makes him something of a developmental player, but someone figures to steal this game-breaker on day-two.

Travis Wingfield’s 2020 Wide Receiver Draft Rankings:

(Rank) Player School 1. Ceedee Lamb Oklahoma 2. Jerry Jeudy Alabama 3. Tee Higgins Clemson 4. Henry Ruggs Alabama 5. Laviska Shenault Jr. Colorado 6. Tyler Johnson Minnesota 7. Justin Jefferson LSU 8. K.J. Hamler Penn State 9. Jalen Reagor TCU 10. Devin Duverney Texas

Every part of those draft rankings — picking the three targets, as well as the top 10 — was challenging. This year’s class is the deepest in decades with a mix of speed/size guys, and outside/insider players. For Miami, finding a version of Julian Edelman is the top priority, given the likelihood that the perimeter positions are taken care of for the foreseeable future.

Adding a layer to the difficulty, Miami have three viable options to fill that role. Albert Wilson is best from the slot, but also acts as a quasi-tailback that can line up anywhere between the numbers. Allen Hurns is a reliable slot with a knack for finding the soft spots against leverage and presenting a quick target for the quarterback, and Isaiah Ford’s emergence down the stretch demonstrated some valuable traits.

The hope, for the Dolphins, is that this loaded class pushes some talent into day-three and presents an opportunity for a steal. It’s difficult to imagine a premium pick or high-priced free agent as a priority for the team this offseason.

2020 Wide Receiver Prediction:

Go-To Guy — Devante Parker

The Sidekick — Preston Williams

The Slot — Albert Wilson

Off the Bench — Jakeem Grant

Off the Bench — Isaiah Ford

Off the Bench — Allen Hurns

