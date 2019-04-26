Connect with us

Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Acquire Josh Rosen

Jason Hrina

Published

24 mins ago

on

The Miami Dolphins acquired a potential franchise quarterback on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, except he doesn’t come from college.

Via Adam Scheffer, the Dolphins have acquired Josh Rosen from the Arizona Cardinals. After trading down 14 spots in the second-round.

In addition to the 2nd-round pick, the Dolphins send the Cardinals 5th-round pick in 2020.

After a whirlwind of an off-season for Rosen, the embattled quarterback lands in Miami. Rosen, a former five-star recruit to UCLA, was selected 10th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

One of the biggest knocks of Rosen coming out of college was his leadership and personality. He had the ego of a wide receiver at a position that demanded selflessness and unity.

The second layer of the trade comes from the pick Miami traded. A 4th-round pick was viewed as a steal, a 3rd-round pick was viewed as the proper value, and a 2nd-round pick was viewed as too rich.

With the 62nd-overall selection traded, the Cardinals selected UMASS receiver, Andy Isabella.

Jason Hrina

Growing up a passionate Dolphins fan in Jets territory, Jason learned from an early age that life as a Dolphins fan wasn’t going to be easy. Previously the Sports Editor for his university newspaper, Jason has experience writing columns, creating game recaps and conducting interviews with Hall of Fame athletes (Harry Carson and Yogi Berra are two of his proudest interviews). When he’s not dissecting the latest sports news, you can find him perplexed over the Dolphins offensive line woes or involuntarily introducing music to his neighbors.

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Avatar

    michaelahoo

    April 26, 2019 at 9:32 pm

    And the Cardinals took Isabella. NE had a stiffy for Isabella.

    • Avatar

      chasbwatts

      April 26, 2019 at 9:35 pm

      Explain how this helps us with all the holes to fill??

News

Dolphins Acquire 2020 2nd Round Draft Pick

Travis Wingfield

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 26, 2019

By

Miami’s March Toward 2020 Quarterback Class Continues

Staring a board stocked full of impact players at positions of need, the Dolphins continued to kick the can down the road to next year.

Chris Grier executed his first trade of the 2018 draft not by acquiring Josh Rosen, but by moving down the board in the second-round courtesy of the New Orleans Saints. The trade details are:

Dolphins Get:

Pick 62 (2nd Round)
Pick 202 (6th Round)
2020 2nd Round Pick

Saints Get:

Pick 48 (Erik McCoy)
Pick 116 (4th Round)

The trade with the Cardinals is not dead, but the Dolphins just acquired its 13th total pick in the 2020 draft class. With their own pick in each round, and two picks in rounds 2, 3, 4, 5, and 7, the Dolphins will have plenty of ammunition to attack the likes of Tua Tagovailoa, Jake Fromm, Jordan Love, Justin Herbert and whoever else emerges at this time next year.

@WingfieldNFL

Miami Dolphins

Christian Wilkins Post-Draft Update

Jason Hrina

Published

5 hours ago

on

April 26, 2019

By

Image Credit: Miami Dolphins / Jason Hrina

Christian Wilkins has a personality you are going to LOVE. There is nothing fake about it; the man is genuinely charismatic. It’s no wonder the Miami Dolphins were convinced to select the Clemson defensive tackle #13 overall in the 2019 NFL draft.

We still don’t know what Miami is going to do at quarterback (though heavy speculation is that the Dolphins are interested in acquiring Josh Rosen from the Arizona Cardinals), and the Dolphins also need a bunch of offensive line talent infused into this team. But for the time being, the team can say they’re content with at least part of their defensive line.

Though he may not be the “best” defensive tackle in the draft, and “experts” everywhere claim he may not have the highest ceiling, Christian Wilkins is most-certainly one of the most-beloved players to enter the 2019 NFL draft.

Scouting reports can tell us one thing, but I didn’t realize just how charismatic Wilkins was until he spoke with the Miami media.

Merely 15 hours after the 1st-round of the NFL draft began, Wilkins was on his way to Miami to speak with the media as a member of the Miami Dolphins. Check out everything our new charming defensive tackle had to say earlier today:

On Jumping into Roger Goodell:

“Just got too excited. That’s on coach and everybody involved who made the decision to get me. It’s on them. I just got too excited. This is just what I’ve been dreaming about my whole life. This is what I’ve been working towards. I’m just blessed to be here and (to) be in this position.”

“(Goodell) is more solid than I thought, he got me pretty good.”

“Look at that vert! I had to show off my athleticism a little bit. He’s cowering seeing me…a late reaction. I’m sure he won’t regret it either.”

On What He Wants the Fans to Know About Him:

“First off, the fan base, they’ve been great so far to me. Love what the fans have been sending me. I already feel like part of the family the way they’ve accepted me…not even 24 hours being part of this team”

This man knows how to win people over. The above, toneless text won’t do his actual comment any justice. He knows the right things to say and makes you believe that he is in it for ‘you’ personally. It’s going to take a very underwhelming career for Dolphins fans to dislike this draft pick.

“I just feel like – not in an arrogant way – (I’m) just a total package. Someone who gives their all on the field. Wants to be the best at what I do. Getting off the field, (someone) who’s going to try and doing everything right. Lead the best way I know how. Serve my teammates. Do everything I can for those guys around me.

“My purpose and responsibility here on earth and in life is to make everyone around me better and to serve others.”

“I’m just ready to work. I want to get started as fast as I can.”

“Good to know that this is my home now and I can get started and train and do everything possible to get ready (for) day 1”

Wilkins seems like he genuinely loves football – and that hasn’t been up for debate. Between Minkah Fitzpatrick and Christian Wilkins, the last two first-round picks for Miami are extremely dedicated, talented and smart.

Jarvis Landry was also dedicated, talented and smart, but that character went in a different direction. Fitzpatrick and Wilkins bring a different “culture” to the team – a team that isn’t used to success and winning.

On Comparing Himself to Quinnen Williams and Ed Oliver:

“Those guys are definitely two great talents. I have a lot of respect for them. I got close to them throughout this whole college experience. I’m looking forward to see what they do. We’re all cool, we’re close. But I’m sure there will be some competitions here and there”

On Filling Void in Miami Left by Dwayne Wade:

“I was just kind of joking about that, but why not.”

“I’m just worried about working as hard as I can now and being myself. If I just do the little things right on a day-to-day basis and be who I am and just be happy about who I am and be myself….and people will take note. Be infectious. People will gravitate towards me”

This kid has a bright marketing future ahead of him.

On the Draft Night Itself:

“My night really hasn’t ended”

“(After the draft I had) a bunch of media obligations. I just couldn’t sleep all night. So excited….all the adrenaline. I’m really excited to be here”

“I’m able to be with you guys (looking) nice and sharp, nice and shiny”

“Unfortunately no, I didn’t get to do the private jet, something about budget cuts”

Again, you can’t get a grasp of Wilkins’ charisma through text, but his answers are quick, witty, satirical, sarcastic, but all innocently playful. I can’t see too many defensive players goofing off once this man establishes himself as a leader in the locker room.

On His Decision to Return to Clemson & Recent Clemson Success:

“A lot went into decision (to return). Ultimately, I just wanted to finish my college career the right way and finish strong. Improve those areas of the game that were lacking before I made that jump to the NFL.

“This is a man’s game and a man’s league, and I wanted to be as polished as possible. Be able to come in Day 1 to be ready to help a team.

“This last year I got so much better from a technical standpoint, from a knowledge standpoint, for the (overall) game of football.”

“Everything I wanted going into the year I got. Get closer to my teammates. (Become) better on the field. (Win) a national championship.”

“We’re going to have to go break his house at a steakhouse”

“That’s well deserving for coach (Dabo Swinney – who just recently signed a 10-year, $92m contract extension to remain with Clemson)”

“It’s clear, it’s evident what he’s been able to do. Turn that program around. Get a couple national championships. Really special being around a guy like that”

“I’m excited for all my other guys from Clemson. We see the big picture. We like accountability. We like discipline. And we understand the importance of team and hard work”

Think it’s safe to say that Wilkins’ decision to return was a wise one, given how much he raised his draft stock over his senior season. Also think it’s safe to say Wilkins will learn that he will be “breaking his house” at a steakhouse here-and-there with his nice new contract.

On Reuniting with Cordrea Tankersley:

“Tootie. That’s my man. Was a great teammate with me at Clemson. Excited to be around him. Dwayne (Allen) too.”

On His Relationship with Kids:

“I bond with kids so much because I believe it takes a kid to know a kid”

“I’m a big kid, but I’m also very serious when I need to be. I have a childish spirit to a degree. Not where it’s too much to where you can’t get anything done.”

“I see the potential in kids. It’s cliche, but they’re our future. Just knowing I could impact someone’s life….”

“When I was younger I always wanted role models and people that I could look up to. I always try to be as relateable to kids and do what I can for them.”

“A lot of that is being in a household of 8 brothers and sisters and I always wanted to do what the older kids wanted to do…but I was the youngest so I could get away with (things) too”

What was it like being a substitute teacher?:

“That was an amazing experience. I learned a lot from those kids. I went into it thinking I would teach them and they taught me a lot in return. It was really fulfilling. Being able to be a position male influence and role model and to be so relateable and touchable…it was a cool experience”

“Mostly taught high school and elementary school. I felt like Arnold Schwarzenegger in Kindergarten Cop. They were running up to me calling me Mr. Wilkins! Mr. Wilkins!”

“(The) first day I walked in one kid went “whoa, that’s one big mister”

On Who He Models His Game After & His Playing Style:

“First thing you have to think about is (the) situation. Be the best you can on this play. Give it all. Every play means a lot. There’s so many times games come down to one play so you can’t afford to take any plays off. Respect the game every play just by the energy you bring and (the) effort you bring as well.”

Who does he model his game after?:

“Not anyone specifically that I model my game after, but (there are) a lot of guys that I like and have respect for.

“(I) try and take a little from everybody’s game and look into them and wonder why they’re successful.”

When did you develop your dream to be a football player:

“Second/Third grade when I first signed up for football because I just remember watching Reggie White highlights and Emmit Smith highlights. All the great safeties I grew up watching play. I just saw NFL football and I loved every bit of it as a kid. At about 7/8 years old is when the dream began for me.”

On What It’ll Feel Like to Sack Tom Brady:

“I grew up a Patriots fan, I’m from Massachusetts”

“Something like that would be cool. I’m going to have to put the work in before I can even sack Tom Brady

May you find your way to Tom Brady plenty of times throughout your career, Mr. Wilkins. Or however many times you’re able to get to him this season; we kind of want to see him retire before 2020 begins.

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins in Talks to Acquire Cardinals Quarterback Josh Rosen

Travis Wingfield

Published

6 hours ago

on

April 26, 2019

By

Rumors connect Miami to the former UCLA QB for a 2nd round pick

Reports surfaced Friday afternoon that negotiations between Miami and the Arizona Cardinals for the services of Josh Rosen. Discussions began at the conclusion of last night’s first round of the 2019 NFL Draft and are ongoing into Friday.

Arizona selected Heisman Trophy Winner Kyler Murray and now have a crowded quarterback room. After paying more than half of his rookie contract, and spending a first-round and third-round pick on Rosen, the Cardinals have very little leverage with which to work — operating in Miami’s favor.

The rumored trade is Miami’s second-round pick (48th overall) with some potential compensation coming back to the Dolphins. Those reports have been refuted by a few major outlets that insist Miami isn’t budging on their preliminary offer of a third-round pick.

The Dolphins signed Ryan Fitzpatrick to a deal that could total upwards of $20 million in the next two seasons if certain incentives are met. The trade would likely put Rosen in the driver’s seat for the starting position, one year away from a presumed Dolphins move for a long-term, face of the franchise, quarterback.

We’ll have the details on this, as well all the weekend’s draft news on the blog as well as the Locked On Dolphins Podcast.

@WingfieldNFL

