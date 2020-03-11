Miami Dolphins awarded two compensatory picks

(Locked On Dolphins) – When I was a kid, I used to play this PC game, “Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?”

Oh, it was a great time playing super sleuth and trying to track down her locations with the clues.

Those precious memories, though, were recently brought back because something much more serious is happening in the NFL.

I’ll shoot you straight. The stakes are higher this time.

OK, I’m bloviating. It might not be that serious in actuality, but still, the question remains.

Where in the world are the 2020 compensatory picks?

In years past, this might not have been as big of a deal, but it’s especially noteworthy since the Miami Dolphins are projected to receive two compensatory picks.

Normally, they’ve already been announced at this point.

The most recent predictions from Over the Cap have the Dolphins receiving a fourth-rounder from Ja’Wuan James exiting for Denver and a seventh-rounder for Brandon Bolden re-signing with the Patriots.

In their model, Over the Cap has the Cameron Wake and Ryan Fitzpatrick transactions canceling out and the Frank Gore departure and Eric Rowe signing nullifying each other.

The announcements have typically dropped at the end of February. That’s not the case this year. I think the first potential cause for the delay is the rocky road to the new collective bargaining agreement.

It certainly makes sense that the voting and ratifying process of a new decade-long CBA would hold precedence over the annual compensatory announcements.

But I also think that there’s an ideal two-week window that the compensatory picks could be dropped, now and up until the start of free agency.

Free agency starts on March 18, so from my perspective, it makes sense to release the comp pick announcements before the new league year kicks off.

It’s a way to wet the whistle of the fans to get them primed for all the free-agency razzle-dazzle and eventual draft dramatics. And it’s a way to get a day’s worth of exciting news in an otherwise dead stretch on the NFL calendar.

Maybe the delay was orchestrated all along for the news not to get lost in anything Combine that might still be lingering. Akin to the schedule release day, it could be a way for the NFL to optimize the announcement by introducing it when we least expect it or when nothing else is going on.

If my luck were any indication, the announcement would drop three seconds after publishing this. It would be a win-win, so it’s a risk I’m willing to take.

If the CBA progress continues to stagnate, though, then I could envision the comps being awarded next week.

That’s my crackpot theory, though; take it with a grain of salt.

And I offer no other credence to that theory other than my impressive track record of chasing down Carmen Sandiego on PC.

So I’ll let you be the judge.