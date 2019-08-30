Miami Dolphins bolster offensive line, trade for Danny Isidora

Fitzpatrick named opening day starter, exhibition season is in the rear view, now the fun (or the pain) begins

Stat Dolphins Saints Total Yards 345 305 Rushing 117 124 Passing 228 181 Penalties 6 (54 yards) 4 (35 yards) 3rd/4thDown 8/15 6/12 Sacks For 2 1 TOP 33:17 26:43

Brian Flores announced that Ryan Fitzpatrick, not Josh Rosen, would start the season opener against the Ravens.

Prior to Coach’s announcement, the most pertinent takeaways from tonight’s game occurred before the 8 PM kickoff. Miami’s massive list of inactives featured all the players you would expect, but also some that might’ve been thought to sit on the bubble.

Dolphins not expected to play tonight:

Stills

Parker

Fitzpatrick

Grant

Jones

Rowe

Howard

Ballage

McCain

Fitzpatrick

Lammons

Drake

Wiltz

Aikens

Van Ginkel

Alonso

Eguavoen

Poling

McMillan

Baker

Godchaux

Deiter

Kilgore

Davis

Tunsil

Williams

Hurns

Gesicki

Allen

Harris

Wilkins — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) August 29, 2019

The length of that list is visually comical, but two stand out above the rest.

Like Jomal Wiltz.

For those privy to my daily training camp updates, this is not a surprise. Wiltz regularly ran with the first-team, as a nickel corner, while Minkah Fitzpatrick cross-trained at safety. Wiltz came over from the Patriots practice squad last season where he worked with new Dolphins Cornerbacks Coach Josh Boyer.

Wiltz is on the 53-man roster.

Like Chris Lammons.

On the fourth day of camp, a group of largely unknowns began to work in behind Bobby McCain in that deep center field safety role. Montre Hartage, Wiltz, and Lammons were the ones vying for backup duty. Since that time, Lammons has been featured on primary special teams units, he’s made plays in the games, and he’s been all over the defensive formation.

Lammons is on the 53-man roster.

The others on this list are either injured or veterans with utter job security. Allen Hurns stands out as another interesting name, however. He doesn’t have any reported injuries and is considered a bubble player, at best.

A tip of the cap to Head Coach Brian Flores, he delegated play-calling duties to the two holdovers from the Adam Gase regime — Eric Studesville and Tony Oden.

Studesville was active throwing some wrinkles at the Saints. Miami operated out of a heavy package (sixth offensive lineman) in the second quarter, and schemed open a touchdown at the end of the half.

Cool design to concert on 4th down. Audio on pic.twitter.com/nvs6HGKjmK — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 30, 2019

Let’s go position-by-position.

Quarterback

Flores announced immediately after the game that Ryan Fitzpatrick would start opening day against the Ravens. Rosen outperformed the veteran in the preseason games, but Flores referenced the same ideals that led him to this decision all throughout camp.

Communication, leadership, and the understanding of the offense. Rosen isn’t there yet, and that’s okay. It’s better for Rosen to play when he’s ready than it is to throw him to the wolves for the hell of it.

Now, if Rosen isn’t playing after the bye week (barring a miracle 3-1, or even 2-2 start) then that’s a separate issue.

In the interim, Jake Rudock played really well in New Orleans. The pass protection was the best it has been all preseason, but it wasn’t without its warts. On those plays with compromised pockets, when Rudock had to go off-script, he made magic. Free of turnovers, Rudock passed for 229 yards, a touchdown, only took one sack, and posted a passer rating of 109.7.

Running Backs

Considering the minimal investment into the position this offseason (last chance Mark Walton, a seventh-round pick, a UDFA signing and an AAF signing) Miami has a deep stable of backs. Walton shook free from Cincinnati because of legal troubles, but he’s been on the straight and narrow ever since.

Walton is light on his feet, excels in pass protection, he can flex out as a receiver, and he will pack a punch every now-and-then.

Chandler Cox kills a man. Mark Walton kills two men. pic.twitter.com/1O0nd1XN6Y — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 30, 2019

Chandler Cox made a crushing block in that video, a regular occurrence this preseason.

Patrick Laird’s passing game prowess has been relatively concealed this preseason, but the UDFA — and lock to make the roster — showcased his best trait tonight.

Here’s why Patrick Laird made the team. Works inside to help with the most potential, urgent pressure, sees that the protection call was right, immediately gets into the pattern. pic.twitter.com/7UfZnIafhF — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 30, 2019

Wide Receiver

Albert Wilson was back in action for the first time since Last October, and it was glorious. Wilson uncovered on his patented over route, made a contested catch, and did his trademark move-the-chains dance.

Albert Wilson byyyyyke pic.twitter.com/2jNTwOtZbA — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 30, 2019

Isaiah Ford has to make this team. His nuance to find soft spots in the zone, to recognize the leverage and landmarks of the defenders, and quickly show his numbers to the quarterback will go a long way in this scheme. He’s still the sixth receiver, but expect Miami to find a way to make room.

Brice Butler made an impressive stab going to the ground on a pass off his body. Butler belongs in the NFL, but he’s going to get caught in a numbers game in Miami.

Reece Horn caught a touchdown (first video in this thread) and undrafted rookie T.J. Rahming plays at a different speed — he stood out in this game both as a receiver and returner.

Tight End

Chris Myarick was a late add to the roster this summer. An undrafted free agent from Temple, Myarick has the makeup Miami will prefer at the position, including some sneaky seam busting skills. Myarick finished the night with five grabs — on five targets — for 70 yards. He should find his way onto the practice squad.

Offensive Line

Only one starter played in the game, and he had more issues. Shaq Calhoun is struggling in his pass sets, often lunging and chasing a man into the backfield. He did, however, hit a gorgeous reach block to wall off a front-side zone run.

Tough ask of Calhoun here, but he does well to reach and wall-off. pic.twitter.com/O7usdTxNCB — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 30, 2019

The rest of the starting group featured Zach Sterup, Kyle Fuller, Chris Reed and Isaiah Prince.

Reed belongs on the starting five. He has a penchant for getting in space and he’s the best pass protector among all Dolphins interior linemen.

After that, your guess is as good as mine for how Miami will construct the rest of the group. Sterup and Prince aren’t ready for primetime and Fuller’s promotion gives us a clue into the pecking order, but he’s best served as a developmental player.

Prince does have some desirable traits, primarily his work in the running game. He often finds work at the second level, and his length can mask his heavy feet at times.

Defensive Line

Miami’s plan in this game was pretty cut and dry. Fewer games, fewer blitzes, and a scheme designed to create one-on-one opportunities magnified Miami’s lack of pure pass rushers.

Jonathan Ledbetter saw significant time as an edge rusher; he was in the backfield a couple of times, but that’s not his bread and butter.

Joey Mbu was disruptive throughout most of the night. He’s more apt for the two-gap scheme than the recently cut Akeem Spence — perhaps that move was made to get Mbu onto the roster.

Dewayne Hendrix has collapsed the edge of pockets all preseason. He’s a bubble guy, but it’ll be tough to keep him off of the roster.

Nate Orchard found another sack, forced a holding call, and was probably Miami’s best rusher in the game, yet again.

Linebackers

Tre Watson had a big opportunity tonight, but it wasn’t his best showing. Serving as the primary backup stack linebacker to Raekwon McMillan, he was frequently caught in the wash, and had his issues getting depth in some Tampa-2 coverage looks.

Nick DeLuca is likely to make the backend of the roster, and his work as a SAM backer was impressive for the second straight week.

Cornerback

This group was likely playing for the final cornerback job on the opening day roster. If I had to make a choice, Cornell Armstrong would get the nod. He welcomes contact, he’s valuable as a special teams player, and he was quiet in coverage (a good thing for a corner).

Torry McTyer was beat for a touchdown, but his tackling and will were both a joy to watch. He’s not afraid to stick his nose in, and that does not go unnoticed on this staff.

Despite a late gamble gone wrong, Nik Needham had his best game of the preseason. His footwork and competitive toughness are worth keeping around for development — sometimes fans expect too much from these small school kids making huge jumps in competition-level.

Safety

Maurice Smith figures to be next in line after T.J. McDonald was cut. Smith had a great coverage rep where he lined up over a flexed out tight end (our old pal, A.J. Derby), disrupted the route and completely took Derby out of the play.

Safeties 👏🏻 in 👏🏻 coverage 👏🏻 Mo Smith comes down to pick up a familiar face in AJ Derby, and disrupts the route with a jam. Have to think the McDonald cut gets Smith onto the roster. pic.twitter.com/abyhVpIFz4 — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 30, 2019

Montre Hartage was late coming over on a safety splitter in two-deep coverage, but that was the first time I noted him as have issues on the back end — he’s probably on the 53-man roster.

Special Teams

We don’t usually talk about kickers on this blog, but Jason Sanders is absolute aces, and Matt Haack was booming the ball tonight.

One sentence, that’s infinity times more than we’ve given before.

Recap

The most encouraging aspect of the game tonight was the overall preparation of the team. Miami came out hot, and played with better energy than the Saints — a testament to the coaching staff.

Miami possessed the ball for all but three snaps on the opening series (23 plays to New Orleans’ 3). Eric Studesville did a great job with the offensive calls and the framework of Miami’s offense was on display — run the ball, utilize play action, involve the backs in the passing game.

Surprise veteran cuts, and potential Jadeveon Clowney trade aside, the decisions for the 53-man roster are relatively obvious. Miami has to make 31 more cuts between now and 4 PM Eastern on Saturday, and the human element of the game is always difficult.

We will have you covered on cut-down day tracking every move Miami makes. Plus, on the podcast that partners with this article, we’ll go over some potential options from cuts around the league and who Miami could pursue, as well as discuss Flores’ decision to start Fitzpatrick. Additionally, we’ll discuss the weekend’s slate of college football quarterback prospects.

The preseason is over! Football is back!

@WingfieldNFL