Miami Dolphins Bolster Their Running Backs, Sign Jordan Howard

After focusing heavily on defense, the Miami Dolphins 2020 starting offense is beginning to take shape.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins are set to sign running back Jordan Howard. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Howard is signing a 2-year deal worth $10m (guarantees currently unknown).

The #Dolphins are closing in on a deal for #Eagles RB Jordan Howard, source said. He averaged 4.4 yards per carry last year and flashed when healthy. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

The deal can’t be made official until Wednesday, 4pm (EST), when the new league year officially starts.

Jordan Howard brings a veteran presence and yet another promising player to Miami’s roster.

After breaking into the NFL with a Pro Bowl berth as a rookie with the Chicago Bears, Jordan Howard seemed to tamper over the past two seasons. His 2018 season in Chicago was underwhelming by his standards, as he finished with 935 yards and a 3.7 yards-per-carry (YPC) average.

With Tarik Cohen blossoming, the Bears traded Howard to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 6th-round pick prior to the 2019 season. Though his days as a number 1 back seemed behind him, Howard played his complimentary role perfectly as he ended the season with 525 yards, 6 touchdowns and a 4.4 YPC.

While Howard figures to be the starting running back for 2020, this doesn’t eliminate the possibility that Miami drafts a running back high in the 2020 NFL draft. This offense under Chan Gailey will presumably run multiple running backs heavily throughout the season, and Miami can maximize Howard’s value by splitting his carries.

How can one watch this play and not want to see more Jordan Howard? pic.twitter.com/spAyQ1koFq — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) September 23, 2019

Howard likely improves Miami’s rushing offense, but as Dolphins fans notoriously know, their rushing success hinders on the success of the offensive line.

Even with the addition of Ereck Flowers, Miami is still on the lookout for a starting center and a starting left tackle. With free agency beginning to wind down, it looks more and more likely that the team will look to address these holes through the draft.