Miami Dolphins Bottom-5 Worst Draft Picks of the 21st Century
What a strenuously easy task to take on.
In a century littered with terrible draft picks, the problem wasn’t finding players to fit the criteria, it was deciding which players were more-deserving than the others.
Though every team is expected to have annual draft “busts”, the Miami Dolphins have made it their mission to screw up the most-prominent picks they have accrued this century.
How often do teams get multiple 2nd-round draft picks 3 years in a row (answer: since 2000, 2, both the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots had multiple 2nd-round picks between 2009-2011), and yet, with those additional selections, the Dolphins couldn’t create a roster that had more than 1 winning season (2016).
If you were basing your bottom-5 off of statistics alone, your list would consist of 5 players that you’ve never heard of. Players like Jeff Harris (CB – 2000), Josh Heupel (QB – 2001), Tim Provost (T – 2003), Drew Mormino (C – 2007) or Chris McCoy (DE – 2010). So for the bottom-5 draft picks, we’re also taking into account value, overall performance and eventual implications to the Dolphins franchise.
See who made the cut and who just missed down below:
5) Jason Allen – 1st-round (#16 overall)
The punctuation mark to Nick Saban‘s tenure as the Miami Dolphins head coach.
Infamously choosing Daunte Culpepper over Drew Brees, Saban was clearly over-matched at the NFL level. A stellar college head coach who was used to recruiting a dominant team full of high school’s best players, Saban was surprised to learn that you only get a few elite talents – the rest you have to actually “coach up”.
Well, Saban’s coaching philosophy of yelling at everyone was confirmed after he made Manuel Wright cry during training camp back in 2005. Problem is, it didn’t translate to a successful NFL team.
Insert one of those lottery tickets Saban had to work with. Instead of bolstering the team around him, he failed miserably when he over-drafted Jason Allen with the 16th-overall pick in the 2006 NFL draft.
It’s easy to look at this in retrospect, but the only players selected after Allen that you could deem as “worse” picks were Manny Lawson (22nd-overall), John McCargo (26th) and Kelly Jennings (31st). The next cornerback taken in the draft? Antonio Cromartie at 19.
Allen lasted 4.5 years with the Dolphins and was active for 71 total games while starting just 19 of them. He averaged less than 2 interceptions per season with Miami (8 total interceptions), forced one fumble back in 2007, and never even recorded a quarterback hit let alone a sack. Allen had 19 passes defended during his Dolphins tenure, which was a mere average of 4.22 per season. And it’s not because opposing QBs avoided Allen, he just never seemed to defend his assignment well.
A missed 1st-round pick at #16 overall isn’t terrible, but General Manager Randy Mueller (2005-2007) is responsible for Ronnie Brown (not Aaron Rodgers), Jason Allen (not….anyone else) and Ted Ginn Jr. (the second receiver taken after Calvin Johnson that draft). If there was a worse stretch of crushing 1st-round draft picks for the Miami Dolphins, it was well before the NFL draft was viewed as favorably as it is now. While all 3 have hurt Miami in their own ways, Allen is certainly the least productive of the bunch and he finds himself above the other two disappointments.
4) Phillip Merling – 2nd-round (#32 overall)
Essentially an extra 1st-round pick, Miami figured it would solidify two bookend positions by getting an elite left tackle and a dominant defensive end. Unfortunately for the Dolphins, only 1/2 of that premonition came true (Jake Long) – and even that reprieve was only temporary.
Phillip Merling was an absolute disaster for Miami. Kendall Langford, drafted in the 3rd-round and 34 picks later, had a much more extensive and productive career than Merling did; which is great for Langford and the “acorn” they were able to uncover, but it also means that Miami’s most valuable assets (high draft picks) were failures that required additional assets to cover these mistakes.
Merling survived his rookie contract with the team, but managed to start just 5 games throughout his tenure. He combined to record 67 tackles, 5 tackles for a loss and 10 QB hits (an average of 16.75 tackles / 1.25 TFLs / 2.5 QB hits per season).
His lone highlight remains the infamous interception return for a touchdown against Brett Favre and the New York Jets to help seal the division for Miami in 2008. Though even that memory doesn’t sway us from remembering how underwhelming he was for the Dolphins.
Week 17 of 2008, DE Phillip Merling intercepted a Brett Farve pass and returned it for a TD, helping the Dolphins clinch the AFC East title. pic.twitter.com/0vGefbL1cB
— Miami Dolphins🐬🆙 (@AquaAndOrange13) May 4, 2017
3) Pat White – 2nd-round (#44 overall)
It shows you just how much of an impact Players 1 and 2 on this list had for the Miami Dolphins organization when Pat White is #3.
From a player perspective, Pat White is most likely the worst draft pick this century. When researching his statistics, he appears as a rusher before a quarterback. That’s because during the 13 games he was active for his rookie season, White managed to rush 21 times for 81 yards (3.9 yards/carry) and, fitting enough, threw only 5 passes – completing 0 of them.
His career quarterback rating: 39.6. For comparisons sake, Nathan Peterman‘s career QB rating is 68.5.
Originally drafted to be the wildcard in Tony Sparano‘s Wildcat offense, Pat White lacked the size, weight, strength and skill necessary to be a productive NFL player.
Visions of opposing defenses standing utterly confused and left wondering if Pat White was going to throw, run or hand the ball off never came to fruition. And it all came to a halt after White took a nasty hit from Ike Taylor of the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17 his rookie year.
White suffered a concussion and never played another down in the NFL.
Though White’s rushing numbers in college were impressive for West Virginia (an average of 1120 rushing yards per season), his passing numbers were equivalently unimpressive (an average of 1512 passing yards per season).
Whatever Jeff Ireland and Tony Sparano schemed up, it was about as harmonious and successful as their tenure together.
2) Dion Jordan – 1st-round (#3 overall)
One was self-destructive while the other affected different lives and entities; that’s probably the lone (yet significant) difference between #2 and #1 on our list.
After orchestrating a draft-day steal of a trade with the Oakland Raiders, Jeff Ireland then went and lit that good fortune ablaze when he selected the extremely athletic yet eternally turmoiled Dion Jordan.
If Ireland was hesitant to draft Dez Bryant, I’m not sure what convinced him to take Jordan with the #3 overall pick.
A history of demons that he assured was behind him, the Dolphins couldn’t pass up on a perfectly prototypical defensive end. Mired with internal struggles and negative influences from his friends & family, Jordan fell victim to the vices that plagued him; rendering him nearly nonexistent throughout his Dolphins tenure.
During his “4-year career” with the Dolphins, Jordan was active for just 26 games (41% of all possible games) and made only 1 start. He racked up 46 tackles, 3 sacks, 3 tackles for a loss and 7 QB hits.
His “4-year career” is a mirage, as his last snap with the team was in 2014. After missing the 2015 season due to a year-long suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, and missing 2016 “recovering from an injury”, Jordan signed with the Seattle Seahawks and proceeded to have a more-productive 5-game stretch out west than he combined to have in 4 years back east.
In just those 5 games, Jordan accumulated 18 tackles, 4 sacks, 4 tackles for a loss and 5 QB hits while also forcing a fumble – which was something he never accomplished in Miami (a turnover).
Since Jordan last played for the Dolphins, the team has gone through players like Mario Williams, Andre Branch, Robert Quinn and Charles Harris in hopes of finding a suitable starting defensive end. Olivier Vernon was the last productive player to line up opposite Cameron Wake, and he only cost a 3rd-round pick. To still be searching for a viable defensive end 6 offseasons later speaks to the detriment Jordan caused as a failed #3-overall pick.
Honorable Mentions
Here we have the list of players that bring us dread, discomfort and dismay. These players weren’t simply unsuccessful, but they were a detriment to the franchise. Some only for a short period of time, while others left an eternal mark. Check out which players did just enough to avoid the list:
Daniel Thomas – 2nd-round (#62 overall)
A phenomenal running back in college, the Dolphins figured they identified a steal when they traded their 3rd (79th- overall), 5th (146th-overall) and 7th (217th-overall) round picks to move back into the 2nd-round and select Daniel Thomas.
Averaging 1425 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns his final two years at Kansas State, Thomas combined for just 1480 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns throughout his 4-year NFL career. His 3.6 yards per carry career average didn’t translate to the “downhill running back” he was intended to be, as Thomas didn’t have the strength to break through the defensive line, and he didn’t have the speed to outrun opposing linebackers and defensive ends.
Eventually released and brought back on two separate occasions, Thomas may be the final lesson the Miami Dolphins front office learned about the running back position and its evolution.
Koa Misi – 2nd-round (#40 overall)
On this list more for the all the jokes we can sling at the front office than his overall production, Koa Misi wasn’t a bad linebacker for the Dolphins….when healthy. Problem is, his health deteriorated relatively quickly, and after signing a contract extension in 2017, he was almost immediately placed on Injured Reserve due to his neck injury. This extension cost the Dolphins a chance at signing Zach Brown, who went on to have one of the best seasons for any linebacker that year.
Truth be told, Misi wasn’t a bad player for the Dolphins during his rookie contract. He signed his first extension in 2013 and did have three productive seasons from there. However, his production was never dominant, and outside of his rookie season where he seemed to do a little bit of everything (2 passes defended, 2 fumble recovers, 1 touchdown, 4.5 sacks, 8 tackles for a loss and 7 QB hits), Misi was simply an average linebacker.
Normally not one to be deemed a “bottom 5” draft pick, but relying on him those final two seasons turned a solid career sour.
If anything, Koa Misi’s production further exasperates just how bad these other players were – because none of them have a stat line that even hints at being productive, let alone worthwhile.
SLATER SCOOP: Koa Misi is restructuring his contract to stay with Miami Dolphins.
— Andy Slater (@AndySlater) March 22, 2017
SLATER SCOOP: LB Koa Misi is retiring. He plans to tell the Miami Dolphins tomorrow, source says.
— Andy Slater (@AndySlater) July 26, 2017
John Beck – 2nd-round (#40 overall)
The first of the merry bunch of 2nd-round quarterbacks Miami selected between 2007-2009, John Beck’s inefficiency is the reason we have the legendary Cleo Lemon to Greg Camarillo play we have today.
After losing the first 4 starts of his career with a 56.1% completion percentage, 559 yards (less than 150 yards per game), 1 touchdown and 3 interceptions, Beck was replaced by Lemon in Week 15 against the Baltimore Ravens. It was the only game Miami won that season.
If anything, we can thank Beck for his aid in helping Miami tank. It should have set us up for the perfect rebuild, but instead, the Dolphins decided to select….
Jake Long – 1st-round (#1 overall)
It’s an understatement to say that this one set the franchise back a bit. In fact, you can argue that the Miami Dolphins have yet to recover from this draft. While selecting Ronnie Brown over Aaron Rodgers in 2006 is equally as bad (if not worse), Miami still had an opportunity to get themselves out of mediocre oblivion by selecting Matt Ryan with the 1st-overall pick in the draft. Instead, we got a potential hall of fame left tackle that broke down just as his medical report suggested.
Jake Long was an excellent left tackle for the first 4 years of his career, but injuries began to take a toll and the former #1-overall pick began to wear down.
Initially, you had a point if you said Miami made the right decision drafting Long. He was essentially a lock to go to the hall of fame, and you figured the team could find that quarterback at any other point during his career. Well that logic subsequently gave us John Beck, Chad Henne and Pat White in the 2nd-round of the draft – all in successive years (2007-2009). Also, unlike bonafide franchise left tackles like Joe Thomas or Jason Peters, Jake Long didn’t have a prominent and lengthy career, meaning Miami is yet again on the infinite loop of rebuilding.
Leonte Carroo – 3rd-round (#86 overall)
As if you needed to be reminded of the asinine value Miami gave up to trade up and acquire Leonte Carroo.
The Dolphins figured they were able to uncover a dominant receiver from Rutgers – a school not known to produce much NFL talent (Ray Rice is the most prominent player from that school) – and traded a 3rd, 4th and 6th round pick to move back into the 3rd-round and select Carroo.
I believe a player is worth the cost if you have conviction they’re the person you need, but you better make sure you’re selecting the right talent if you’re giving up more than double the value for the pick you’re acquiring. Carroo never paid off for Miami, and it was a mistake that cost them way too many additional resources. If the rest of the bottom-5 choices weren’t so bad, there’s a good chance Carroo would find himself here simply due to his cost.
When looking back at the Leonte Carroo trade, this quote from Chris Grier in 2016 stood out: “This is a guy who is a targeted player. A highly competitive kid who loves football.”
Y'all don't deserve me sometimes, but I went through and spliced together every TD Leonte Carroo has scored with the Dolphins over his career.
YOU'RE WELCOME! pic.twitter.com/uv3xqXxnvP
— A-A-Ron (@ASuttonPFN) March 13, 2018
In fairness to Carroo, he did have 1 more receiving TD in 2018 after Aaron posted this GIF.
Eddie Moore – 2nd-round (#49 overall)
An unfortunate addition due to his health rather than his skill, Eddie Moore wasn’t able to take off with Miami after sustaining a season-ending injury in training camp his rookie season. Moore returned in 2004 and was underwhelming, starting just 3 games (active for 13) and recording 34 tackles with 1 tackle for a loss. An additional season-ending injury in 2005 spelled the end of Moore’s career, as the Tennessee linebacker never played another down in the NFL.
In the midst of having one of the best defenses of the early 21st-century (featuring Zach Thomas, Jason Taylor, Patrick Surtain, Sam Madison, among other greats), a 2nd-round pick in the middle of the field could have elevated that defense to another level.
Dallas Thomas (2013) / Michael Egnew (2012) / Patrick Turner (2009) / Derek Hagan (2006) / Ben Kelly (2000)
A group of failed 3rd-round picks for Miami.
None of them cost the Dolphins more than the team’s 3rd-round pick in each respective season, so it’s hard to say that any of them deserve to be named in the Top-5. That said, each of these players were a detriment to the Dolphins during their tenure, requiring the team to use additional draft capital or spend on free agents to replace the mistake of drafting them.
- Dallas Thomas was the poster boy to one of the worst offensive lines in Miami Dolphins history.
- Michael Egnew was so out of place in the NFL, he was easily surpassed by the emergence of Charles Clay and the instant depth/production Dion Sims provided after being drafted in 2013.
- Patrick Turner was outplayed by the receiver drafted one round after him (Brian Hartline) and just about everyone else on the team that training camp, leading to him being active for only 2 games and released the following offseason.
- Derek Hagan was the sole surviving wide receiver after 2007 when Marty Booker was released, Chris Chambers was traded and Wes Welker was dealt the prior offseason
- In 2008, your starting WRs were Ted Ginn Jr, Davone Bess and Greg Camarillo.
- Ben Kelly was drafted as a defensive back and was active for 4 games over the span of two seasons…as a kick returner.
1) Jonathan Martin – 2nd-round (#42 overall)
There is just so much that encompasses this draft pick.
I don’t want this to seem like we’re make light of or poking fun at mental health issues, because that’s the last thing we want to infer, but everything about this draft pick was wrong – and it started before Miami even selected Andrew Luck‘s left tackle out of Stanford.
Jonathan Martin came into the NFL draft as some kind of black sheep on the offensive line. Extremely productive in college, the Dolphins thought they were able to draft their future right tackle to lineup alongside Jake Long.
The perfect example of a college player who isn’t built to be the best professional athlete, Martin was able to complete just 20 reps on the bench press during his Stanford Pro Day; an extremely low number for an offensive lineman. For comparisons sake, Jarvis Landry completed 12 bench press reps during his combine measurements.
However, his inconsistent/nonexistent production isn’t the reason Jonathan Martin is #1 on our list.
Martin is more famously known for the embarrassing “bullying scandal” that saw multiple people lose their jobs, multiple players leave the team, and the only remaining survivor being one of the main conspirators behind the bullying and one of Aaron Hernandez‘s best friends in college, Mike Pouncey.
In fitting Dolphins fashion, the team thought so highly of Pouncey that they subsequently named him team captain.
At this point, Jake Long has broken down, Miami has lost a really good left guard in Richie Incognito, their 2nd-round pick from 2012 is not only a bust, but a deterrent to the entire locker room, and the team is receiving the most attention it has since Marino retired.
Though the blame can be placed on Jeff Ireland‘s shoulders for drafting Martin, it’s hard to foresee Martin breaking down and causing such a ripple effect throughout the organization. Though we hope Martin is receiving the help he needs after threatening Richie Incognito, his former high school and others on Instagram last year, as Miami Dolphins fans, we’re still waiting to recover from an episode that has exasperated our offensive line ineptitude, and cemented the public’s perception of this organization as an embarrassment rather than a success.
Former Miami Dolphins OL Jonathan Martin's Instagram Story features disturbing threat against former high school classmates, Richie Incognito & Mike Pouncey https://t.co/WEwqOlutjT pic.twitter.com/6Rpy7QxhaW
— Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) February 23, 2018
Now that you’re done bringing all of this misery on to yourself, lighten up the mood as we head into the NFL draft and check out our top-5 best draft picks of the 21st-century here.
Miami Dolphins Top-5 Best Draft Picks of the 21st Century
If selecting our bottom-5 Miami Dolphins draft picks of the 21st-century was tough because there were so many valid options to choose from, the top-5 draft picks were equally as difficult to conjure up for the exact opposite reason.
Though there may be plenty of options that you can plug into the list, the unfortunate realization you come to is that this list is so difficult to confidently put together because there are so few clear-cut answers.
At least the rest of the AFC East was able to draft players that would undoubtedly make a similar list:
- Buffalo Bills: Kyle Williams, Marshawn Lynch, Stephon Gilmore
- New England Patriots: (I refuse to name a specific quarterback from 2000), Vince Wilfork, Richard Seymoure, Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, Devin McCourty (and a plethora of others)
- New York Jets: D’Brickashaw Ferguson and Nick Mangold in the same draft, Darrelle Revis, Jonathan Vilma
Plenty of more-recent players happened to make (or just miss) this list, but the decisions were just as surprising to me as they may be to you.
There was one great Miami Dolphins receiver that should have instantly made the list, but after comparing and contrasting careers, you’ll see that the decision wasn’t as easy at you’d think. Our perceptions of certain players seem to change depending on how they ended their careers with the Dolphins; we view players that had unorthodox exits as less-impressive than earlier counterparts.
We took into account more than just statistics when deriving this list. How much value did the player provide from their respective draft slot? What is their lasting impression with the team? How expensive or inexpensive were they?
Take a look at the best and most-impactful Dolphins drafted this century and see how you may have listed the players yourself:
5) Laremy Tunsil – 1st-round (#13 overall)
The easiest and best risk the Miami Dolphins ever took in a draft this century, Laremy Tunsil is on his way to being one of the best players in the entire NFL.
Sure, we can crack an unlimited amount of jokes over his draft-day gas mask bong and how his 5th-year extension came just a few days before weed smokers everywhere celebrated their national holiday, but without that video, the Miami Dolphins offensive line is even more inept than it currently is. If his social media account isn’t “hacked”, the team is either still searching for a franchise left tackle or in the process of grossly overpaying for one.
Tunsil was collectively graded out as the best prospect coming out of the 2016 NFL draft, and the Miami Dolphins were in the right place at the wrong time (for Tunsil).
Someone's been trying to sell that Laremy Tunsil gas mask smoking video for weeks: https://t.co/ZNsbBG3Q5K pic.twitter.com/tc7nYOYoeF
— Deadspin (@Deadspin) April 29, 2016
I’m not sure why a video of a player smoking weed in college is such a turn off to professional football clubs who deal with rapists, murderers, and felons of all types, but it caused multiple teams to skip over Tunsil when drafting their respective left tackle.
After a short public relations “nightmare” (I wouldn’t even call it a bad dream), Miami was able to gloat over the fact that they currently have one of the best left tackles in the game.
What keeps Tunsil from being higher on this list is the obvious abbreviated career he has had with the Dolphins. We don’t know what the future holds for him, and it’s possible injuries mount or his play deteriorates for a myriad of reasons.
However, if Tunsil is anywhere close to the prospect he’s shown he can be, he’ll find himself much higher on this list in the future. It’s not crazy to say that 10 years from now, he could be #1.
4) Vernon Carey – 1st-round (#19 overall)
There isn’t much about this draft pick you can talk about. It’s about as generic as offensive linemen stereotypically are, though his publicity is a far cry from the previous offensive lineman on this list.
Vernon Carey traveled a very short distance from The University of Miami to the Miami Dolphins after being drafted 19th-overall in the 2004 NFL draft.
A career that spanned 8 years and 121 games (107 starts), Carey is your quintessential compiler; never really doing anything wrong, but not dominant enough to be a memorable 1st-round pick.
Really, his longevity and durability (active for 94.5% of all possible games), are what have him on this list. We know that Laremy Tunsil is currently a better player than Vernon Carey ever was, but we still don’t know if Tunsil will survive longer than Jake Long did, let alone go on to have a solid 8-year career like Carey had.
For a guy who was a bit overweight towards the end of his career, he was one of the most reliable Dolphins throughout his tenure. Most casual Dolphins fans didn’t even know who Carey was, and that’s a good thing for an offensive lineman.
This selection speaks more to the the Dolphins draft history this century than it does Carey’s skill. Frankly, Carey should never be on this list – he’s just one of the only draft picks to last longer than their rookie contract while still remaining durable. If the Dolphins were even adequate drafters at the start of the century, or if they knew how to handle immaturity, Carey would most likely be viewed lower than Mike Pouncey.
3) Chris Chambers – 2nd-round (#52 overall)
The toughest debate of this entire piece, Chris Chambers was almost replaced by another wide receiver recently selected by the Miami Dolphins.
Both players are virtually the same, but if you talk to most Dolphins fans they’ll speak glowingly of Chambers while looking down on Jarvis Landry. So you’d think this was an easy decision to make…but taking into account everything involving these players, it was a closer call than we expected.
Like any good story, it begins with their origins. Miami gave up a 4th-round pick in the 2001 draft to move up 4 slots and select Chris Chambers at #52. If you have conviction in a player and he’s someone you want, I will always encourage you doing what is necessary to grab him (similar to what happened when Miami traded up to get Patrick Surtain back in 1998; no one cares what you spent when you get the pick right).
Landry, on the other hand, didn’t cost Miami anything extra. In fact, he was more of a risk than Chambers, as most teams saw Landry’s body type as a detriment in the NFL.
In his 6.5 year career with Miami, Chambers amassed 5688 receiving yards and 43 touchdowns on 405 receptions. Landry accumulated 4038 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns on 400 receptions.
At first glance, it seems like Landry’s numbers are stacked in his favor. The prevailing thought was that Landry was a possession receiver that benefited from Miami’s inept offense and short-passing game. A deeper dive into the numbers tells us that Chambers was almost as “possessive” as Landry was, we just have a different perception of it all.
- Chambers racked up 5688 yards on 846 targets (6.72 yards per target) while Landry had 4038 receiving yards on just 570 targets (7.08 yards per target)
- Chambers’ 5688 yards came in 100 games (56.88 yards per game) while Landry’s 4038 yards came in just 64 games (63.09 yards per game)
- Chambers did score touchdowns at a better pace than Landry, scoring a touchdown once every 2.33 games compared to Landry scoring once every 2.91 games.
The kicker? Their overall value, longevity, and their ball handling.
Chambers cost Miami an additional 4th-round pick in 2001, but the team was able to trade him to the San Diego Chargers in 2007 for a 2008 2nd-round pick. Miami didn’t have to give up any additional draft picks for Landry, but they were only able to deal Landry for a 4th and 7th-round pick last offseason. And that was after the team decided they didn’t want to extend Landry. You can’t fault Chambers for being able to sign a 5-year, $23m extension in 2004, just like you can’t fault Landry for wanting to cash in on free agency.
Difference is, one is better for the Dolphins and the other is better for the player. I’ll always side with the player in those scenarios, but when we’re trying to figure out who the top-5 draft picks are for the Miami Dolphins, the contract differential plays into it.
Chambers played an extra 2.5 years, has 4 less fumbles, and was able to net Miami a 2nd-round draft pick in return for 6.5 years of service. With everything so evenly matched statistically, Chambers gets the slight nod. It was just a lot closer than I would have imagined.
2) Reshad Jones – 5th-round (#163 overall)
Through contract disputes, quitting mid-game, and game-sealing interceptions, Reshad Jones has had an enigmatic career with Miami.
Drafted in the 5th-round (163rd-overall) in the 2010 NFL draft, Jones has been the Dolphins biggest steal of the century. Forever overlooked because he plays for a team no one in America cares about (see Zack Thomas‘ bid to get into the Hall of Fame), Jones has consistently been one of the top safeties in the NFL.
- 21 career interceptions
- 3 career forced fumbles
- 7 career fumble recoveries
- 10.5 career sacks
- 4 career defensive touchdowns
And a swagger to match his aggressive playing style, Reshad Jones was everything you wanted out of a hard-hitting safety; especially one you unearthed so late in the draft.
Regardless of how the rest of Jones’ career with the Dolphins plays out, it’ll be hard for him to negate all of the passion and love he received from the fans throughout his 9+ year tenure. While recent history may not reflect too fondly on Jones, his name will forever be solidified as one of the great defensive players to put on a Dolphins uniform.
This interception against Tom Brady will always be one of my favorite Reshad Jones plays.
Honorable Mentions
We remember (most of) these players fondly for their time with the Dolphins, though none of us can correlate success with any one of them. You might be able to slot them into this top-5 list, but where would you put them and who are you going to take off?
Paul Soliai – 4th-round (#108 overall)
A 4th-round pick that turned into a dominant defensive tackle for the Dolphins, Paul Soliai was as forceful as he looked. His inclusion on the defensive line theoretically improved the running game, though Miami’s linebackers behind him were typically sub par, leading to underwhelming overall statistics.
That said, Soliai was certainly a steal for the Dolphins, but everything else that encompasses Paul Soliai leaves him just barely off the list.
To start, Soliai took A LONG TIME to develop. We’re talking one training camp away from being cut.
Though active for 22 games his first two years in the NFL, Soliai barely played, and combined to record just 6 tackles between 2007-2008. After a productive 2009, Miami began to realize Soliai was a really good player – eventually causing the team to use the franchise tag on the Samoan defensive tackle after the 2010 season.
After, once again, failing to have the foresight to sign one of their emerging players at a cheaper value and being forced to use the franchise tag, the Dolphins signed Soliai to a more-reasonable 2-year, $12m contract after the 2011 season.
Between his long development, the expensive franchise tag, and frankly, performance that was great but not elite, Soliai finds himself missing the top group of draft picks this century.
Dolphins sign six to one-day contracts so they can retire as Dolphins: P Brandin Fields, DT Paul Soliai, LB AJ Duhe, DE Jeff Cross, OT Vernon Carey, WR Chris Chambers pic.twitter.com/SYtrx2sITc
— Chris Perkins (@chrisperk) April 19, 2018
Brandon Fields – 7th-round (#225 overall)
Annually one of the best positions on the Dolphins roster, Miami always seems to have one of the more-premier punters in the game.
Brandon Fields played 8 seasons for the Dolphins and was active for every game.
At some points, he was worthy of being the team’s MVP; specifically remembering the game against the Jets in 2010 where the Dolphins accumulated 131 yards of total offense and Brandon Fields ended the game with 10 punts for an average of 50-yards per punt. Miami won 10-6 that day.
He was excellent at his craft, and most-certainly worth a 7th-round draft pick. If it weren’t for the fact that Miami’s offense was so anemic throughout Fields’ career, it’s possible we don’t realize how effective he was. Though he certainly deserves the recognition, it’s tough to put a punter into the top-5 category when there are other athletes affecting the game much more than a punter would.
…Still doesn’t mean we don’t love and appreciate what he did for us throughout his tenure.
Charles Clay – 6th-round (#174 overall)
A playmaker uncovered in the 6th-round, Charles Clay provided much more value than we could have hoped from his draft slot.
Selected as a multi-dimensional player who can both block and line up as a possible receiving threat, Clay initially served as a fullback/H-back hybrid before being unleashed more as a receiver the final two years of his Dolphins tenure.
Though never flashy, Clay was exactly what you wanted out of a tight end. He was seen as such a viable asset to Miami’s offense, that Rex Ryan and the Buffalo Bills devised a contract that made it nearly impossible for Miami to match and retain Clay during the 2015 offseason (this all occurred because Miami placed the Transition Tag on Clay leading into free agency).
The contract proved to be unwise for Buffalo, and it hamstrung them throughout its entirety as Clay was both injured and underwhelming. But that doesn’t negate anything he accomplished with the Dolphins.
Jarvis Landry – 2nd-round (#63 overall)
An offensive playmaker for an organization that hadn’t had a playmaker since pre-marijuana suspension Ricky Williams, Jarvis Landry gave Dolphins fans something to be excited about. It also gave the rest of the nation a reason to tune in to Miami – an otherwise desolate franchise tucked away in the corner of the United States.
He certainly didn’t have the “experience” the other players on this list had for Miami, but between his production, vastly outplaying the original “bust” vibe that followed him out of college because he wasn’t built like a “prototypical” football player, and the passion he brought to Miami, if he wasn’t a breath of fresh air he was certainly a dose of moxie that this club hadn’t had in years.
Though Landry ended his Dolphins career on a sour note, I wouldn’t doubt he’d be welcomed back to Hard Rock Stadium with open arms and a round of applause. His passion bordered on immaturity and toxicity, but it was his infectious desire to win that won over the hearts of fans and fellow teammates. If Miami extended Landry prior to the final season of his rookie contract, he may still be on the team. Instead, the Dolphins let his price tag balloon outside of their price range (and, for the contract he signed, rightfully so).
On the Willingness-to-Block Scale, Jarvis goes to 11. Always has. pic.twitter.com/oCwlJMFpx9
— Chris Sprow (@Sprow) November 6, 2017
Brian Hartline – 4th-round (#108 overall)
You’re tripping if you think Brian Hartline doesn’t deserve to be recognized on this list!
Though the only sexy thing to originate from Hartline’s playing career was his 253 yard receiving game against the Arizona Cardinals back in 2012, we shouldn’t discredit what Hartline has done for the organization.
9th on the team’s all time receptions list with 298 receptions and 7th on the all time receiving list with 4243 yards, Hartline quietly compiled one of the best receiving careers in Dolphins history. Never a player opposing defenses felt threatened about, Hartline seemed like a guaranteed first down every time he was open.
A crafty receiver who was an exceptional route runner with soft hands, Hartline didn’t have the speed, strength, skill or intangibles to defeat his defenders, but he was one of the smartest receivers on the field, and knew exactly what his quarterback was looking for.
Ryan Tannehill‘s “blanket” before Jarvis Landry was drafted, Hartline may get teased for ending nearly every reception with a trip right before being tackled (an extremely healthy tactic, frankly), but at times he was the only legitimate “playmaker” on Miami’s offense.
The team’s lack of success doesn’t help Hartline’s image, but as a 4th-round draft steal, he should be remembered fondly by Dolphins fans. Lest we forget Patrick Turner was the alternative selected one round earlier than Hartline…
Xavien Howard – 2nd-round (#38 overall)
A couple injuries away from being on this list, Xavien Howard is already a star for the Miami Dolphins. Thing is, does a near-shutdown cornerback for 1.5 seasons translate to one of the top-5 draft picks of the entire century?
While we don’t think Howard is going to regress, we can’t put Howard on this list with such minimal experience under his belt. Does he turn into the next Jake Long or does he continue to excel as one of the top cornerbacks in the AFC? You can certainly use the same logic for Laremy Tunsil; how is he on this list but Howard is not?
Tunsil nearly missed the list for the same reason Howard made it, but Tunsil’s durability and the potential length of his career (compared to cornerbacks) has him higher than Howard at this very moment. Ultimately, Miami should have been able to fill the top-5 without such a debate between 2016 draft picks, but that shows you just how poorly Miami has drafted since 2000.
Barring a trade or the Dolphins unwisely letting Howard leave in free agency, expect Howard to land near Tunsil towards the top of this list 5 years from now.
Randy McMichael – 4th-round (#114 overall)
Both a force on the offensive line and a route running threat, Randy McMichael was an absolute bad*** for the Miami Dolphins throughout his tenure.
If his career began 10 years after he was originally drafted in 2002, he would probably be putting up numbers equivalent to (prime) Jimmy Graham and Rob Gronkowski.
Reliable and menacing, McMichael started every single game throughout his 5-year tenure – averaging 57 receptions, 619 yards, 3.6 touchdowns and just 0.8 fumbles per season during that time.
If you had any thoughts about including Charles Clay on this list, you can scrap it immediately for McMichael – this is the kind of tight end Miami has been missing since his departure in 2007.
Dolphins standout TE @randymac81 Randy McMichael (02-06).Started 80 games with 18 TD receptions for Dolphins. Career high 73 catches in 04 pic.twitter.com/BAVAboQYKI
— Dolphins History (@DolphinsHistory) March 8, 2017
1) Yeremiah Bell – 6th-round (#213 overall)
One of the best draft-day steals in the history of the organization, Yeremiah Bell was an underrated, overlooked and unknown safety throughout his 8-year tenure.
Easily the best set of contracts Miami has signed any player to in the past 30 years, on average, Bell annually cost just 1.66% of the team’s cap space. A phenomenal bargain for a starting safety who had a knack for making plays.
While his overall statistics aren’t as glossy as Reshad Jones’, his draft status (selected 50 picks after Jones), career contracts with Miami (Bell’s 8 years with Miami cost $2.5m more than Jones 2019 cap hit alone – $19.7m vs $17.2m), and a non-existent ego that didn’t quit on the team mid-game, Bell is easily the best draft pick the Miami Dolphins have selected this century.
If we had to pick between Jones and Bell for one game or for one season, the answer is going to be Reshad Jones; but take into account all the baggage that comes with Jones, and it makes more sense why Bell gave Miami more value for their draft pick.
While people have various opinions about Jones currently (overpaid, playmaker quitter, leader, over-the-hill), no one has a negative connotation they can associate with Bell.
On a gloomier note, it certainly says something when the team’s best draft pick factored into just one playoff appearance throughout his 8-year career with the team.
By no means would we ever want to replace Bell, and he certainly isn’t the reason the team didn’t make the playoffs most of those years, but it does give us an indication why the team has been so mediocre all this time.
How many of these players were obvious selections? Now how many of them became obvious selections because there weren’t any other obvious choices you could make?
This list isn’t pretty, but it’s a bit prettier than the bottom-5 draft picks we put together this century. If you’re in the mood to torture yourself leading up to the NFL draft, check out who cracked the bottom-5 here.
What Can We Learn from Miami’s Pre-Draft Meeting History?
Job interviews are stressful; particularly when they proceed over the course of a four-month period. Once a player declares himself eligible for the NFL’s Annual Selection Meeting it’s a grueling grind up until that triumphant moment when the player his name is finally.
The process includes multiple physical tests putting the player’s athletic prowess and conditioning to the test. It’s the mental strain, however, that might prove most challenging as the prospect will meet with roughly half of the league’s teams. Those meetings feature intense sessions testing a wide range of intellect and social maturity.
Keeping tabs on these meetings is difficult. For every reported meeting there are likely three more instances where a player talks with a team off the record. From Saturdays in the fall, to the 30 official visits granted by the league, the Dolphins will vet somewhere between 300-500 players during this innumerable process.
Going as far back as Chris Grier’s promotion to General Manager, I have gathered the data on players that met with Miami in an official capacity, and which of those players wound up on Miami’s roster.
The sources for this project are scattered. Walter Football was the primary source, with our own Kevin Dern’s sheet incorporated, and our own due diligence. We’ll start with 2016.
Dolphins 2016 Reported Draft Meetings:
|Position / Player
|School
|QB Paxton Lynch
|Memphis
|QB Connor Cook
|Michigan State
|QB Jake Ruddock
|Michigan
|QB Brandon Doughty
|Western Kentucky
|RB Devontae Booker
|Utah
|RB Ezekiel Elliot
|Ohio State
|RB Travis Greene
|Bowling Green
|RB Kenyan Drake
|Alabama
|RB Chris Swain
|Navy
|WR Laquon Treadwell
|Ole Miss
|WR Herb Waters
|Miami
|WR Leonte Carroo
|Rutgers
|WR Daniel Braverman
|Western Michigan
|WR Rashawn Scott
|Miami
|WR Devin Fuller
|UCLA
|WR Robby Anderson
|Temple
|TE Austin Hooper
|Stanford
|iOL Vadal Alexander
|LSU
|iOL Spencer Drango
|Baylor
|iOL Joshua Garnett
|Stanford
|iOL Ted Karras
|Illinois
|iOL Jack Allen
|Michigan State
|iOL Isaac Seumalo
|Oregon State
|OT Germain Ifedi
|Texas A&M
|OT Shone Coleman
|Auburn
|OT Brandon Shell
|South Carolina
|OT Keith Lumpkin
|Rutgers
|OT Rees Odhiambo
|Boise State
|DE Ryan Brown
|Mississippi State
|DE DeForest Buckner
|Oregon
|DE Kevin Dodd
|Clemson
|DE Noah Spence
|Eastern Kentucky
|DE Shilique Calhon
|Michigan State
|DE Shaq Lawson
|Clemson
|DE Emmanuel Ogbah
|Oklahoma State
|DT Vernon Butler
|LA Tech
|DT Trevon Coley
|FAU
|DT Quinton Jefferson
|Maryland
|DT Ufomba Kamalu
|Miami
|DT Greg Milhouse Jr.
|Campbell
|LB Myles Jack
|UCLA
|LB Beniquez Brown
|Mississippi State
|LB Su’a Cravens
|USC
|LB Jordan Jenins
|Georgia
|LB Joe Walker
|Oregon
|LB Deion Jones
|LSU
|LB Dadi Nicolas
|Virginia Tech
|LB Anthony Sarao
|USC
|CB Mackensie Alenxander
|Clemson
|CB William Jackson
|Houston
|CB Eli Apple
|Ohio State
|CB Xavien Howard
|Baylor
|CB James Bradberry
|Samford
|CB Brien Boddy-Calhoun
|Minnesota
|CB Lloyd Carrington
|Arizona State
|CB Richard Leonard
|FIU
|CB Ryan Smith
|NC State
|S Deon Bush
|Miami
|S Kevin Byard
|Middle Tennessee
|S Sean Davis
|Maryland
A pair of third-round picks (Drake, Carroo), a second-rounder (Howard), a seventh-rounder (Doughty) and an undrafted free agent (Scott) went from pre-draft visit to donning the aqua and orange.
Laremy Tunsil never had an official meeting — probably because he was a presumed top-five pick prior to the infamous bong mask.
Jakeem Grant, Jordan Lucas, and Thomas Duarte never met with the ‘Phins but were each picks in rounds 6-7.
The Dolphins traded up for Xavien Howard in the second round and did the same with Leonte Carroo in the third.
Scott was the only one of the 12 UDFA signings that met with Miami pre-draft.
Dolphins 2017 Reported Draft Meetings:
|Position/Player
|School
|QB Chad Kelly
|Ole Miss
|QB Brad Kaaya
|Miami
|QB Alex Torgersen
|Penn
|RB Brandon Ratcliff
|Louisville
|RB Shane Smith
|San Jose State
|RB Shaquille Cooper
|Fort Hayes State
|RB Jakhari Gore
|FIU
|WR Ryan Switzer
|North Carolina
|WR Mack Hollins
|North Carolina
|WR Travis Rudolph
|Florida State
|WR Dede Westbrook
|Oklahoma
|WR Trent Taylor
|LSU
|WR Teldrick Morgan
|Maryland
|WR Derrick Griffin
|Texas Southern
|WR Josh Malone
|Tennessee
|WR Damore’ea Stringfellow
|Mississippi State
|WR Stacey Coley
|Miami
|WR Nicholas Norris
|Connecticut
|WR Malcolm Lewis
|Miami
|WR Jesus Wilson
|Florida State
|WR JoJo Natson
|Akron
|TE OJ Howard
|Alabama
|TE David Njoku
|Miami
|TE Darrell Daniels
|Washington
|TE Jonnu Smith
|FIU
|TE Andrew Avgi
|Western Oregon
|TE Evan Engram
|Ole Miss
|TE Michael Roberts
|Toledo
|TE Anthony Auclair
|Laval
|iOL Dan Feeney
|Indiana
|iOL Forrest Lamp
|Western Kentucky
|iOL Isaac Asiata
|Utah
|iOL Danny Isadora
|Miami
|iOL Chris Muller
|Rutgers
|iOL Ethan Pocic
|LSU
|iOL Kyler Fuller
|Baylor
|iOL Barrett Gouger
|Vanderbilt
|OT Sami Tevi
|Utah
|OT Dan Skipper
|Arkansas
|OT Taylor Moton
|Western Michigan
|DE Taco Charlton
|Michigan
|DE Daeshon Hall
|Texas A&M
|DE Jordan Willis
|Kansas State
|DE Avery Moss
|Youngstown
|DE Trey Hendrickson
|FAU
|DE Charles Harris
|Missouri
|DE Bryan Cox Jr.
|Florida
|DE Dietrich Wise
|Arkansas
|DT Jonathan Allen
|Alabam
|DT Malik McDowell
|Michigan State
|DT Chris Wormley
|Michigan
|DT Eddie Vanderdoes
|UCLA
|DT Charles Walker
|Oklahoma
|DT Stevie Tu’ikolovatu
|USC
|DT Josh Banks
|Wake Forrest
|DT Averee Robinson
|Temple
|DT Pat Richard
|Maine
|DE Samson Kafovalu
|Colorado
|DT Winston Craig
|Richmond
|DT Monty Nelson
|North Carolina State
|LB Tyus Bowser
|Houston
|LB Haason Reddick
|Temple
|LB TJ Watt
|Wisconsin
|LB Raekwon McMillan
|Ohio State
|LB Alex Anzalone
|Florida
|LB Jarrad Davis
|Florida
|LB Dylan Cole
|Missouri State
|LB Anthony Walker
|Northwestern
|LB Elijiah Lee
|Kansas State
|LB Vince Biegel
|Wisconsin
|LB Jordan Herdman
|South Florida
|LB Praise Martin-Oguike
|Temple
|LB Chase Allen
|Southern Illinois
|LB Carroll Phillips
|Illinois
|CB Kevin King
|Washington
|CB Jalen Tabor
|Florida
|CB Gareon Conley
|Ohio State
|CB Chidobe Awuzie
|Colorado
|CB Fabian Moreau
|UCLA
|CB William Likely
|Maryland
|CB Corn Elder
|Miami
|CB Josh Green
|Connecticut
|CB Desmond King
|Iowa
|CB Adrian Colbert
|Miami
|CB Howard Wilson
|Houston
|CB Jhavon Williams
|UCONN
|CB Shaquill Griffin
|UCF
|S Jabril Peppers
|Michigan
|S Obi Melifonwu
|UCONN
|S Josh Jones
|NC State
|S David Jones
|Richmond
|S Justin Evans
|Texas A&M
|S Marcus Maye
|Florida
|S Rudy Ford
|Auburn
|S Orion Stewart
|Baylor
|S Jamaal Carter
|Miami
|S Marcus Williams
|Utah
|S Tyson Graham
|South Dakota
|S A.J. Leggett
|West Georgia
Miami lands six players from its 2017 prospect meets list. This time the Dolphins’ first-rounder (Harris) was a pre-draft visit; just as were the second-rounder (McMillan), fifth-rounder (Asiata), and three UDFAs (Lewis, Stringfellow, Allen).
Two of Miami’s best picks from this class (fifth and sixth-round DTs Davon Godchaux and Vincent Taylor) did not meet with the Dolphins prior to the draft.
Third-round pick Cordrea Tankersley and seventh-round pick Isaiah Ford did not meet with Miami prior to the draft.
Referring back to 2016’s focus on positions of need, Miami entered this draft with a glaring hole at defensive tackle opposite Ndamukong Suh. The Dolphins hosted 12 DT prospects but went with two that weren’t on that list.
The search for Xavien Howard’s running mate was a priority as the team likely knew Byron Maxwell wasn’t long for the team, while the endless search to find a counter-part for Reshad Jones continued at safety (to fill in for T.J. McDonald during his eight-game suspension).
Miami’s most interesting player visits came at wide receiver. With 14 players in-tow, despite emergence from Devante Parker, Jarvis Landry, and a resurgence from Kenny Stills, Miami’s specific visits were telling regarding Landry’s long-term future. Switzer and Taylor were two of the purest slot options in the entire class.
Dolphins 2018 Reported Draft Visits:
|Position/Player
|School
|QB Baker Mayfield
|Oklahoma
|QB Alex McGough
|FIU
|QB Josh Allen
|Wyoming
|QB Josh Rosen
|UCLA
|QB Kurt Benkert
|Virginia
|QB Lamar Jackson
|Louisville
|QB Luke Falk
|Washington State
|QB Mason Rudolph
|Oklahoma State
|RB Sony Michel
|Georgia
|RB Rashad Penny
|San Diego State
|RB Ralph Webb
|Vanderbilt
|RB Mark Walton
|Miami
|RB Kalen Ballage
|Arizona State
|RB Ito Smith
|Southern Miss
|WR Brandon Shed
|Hobart
|WR Calvin Ridley
|Alabama
|WR DaeSean Hamilton
|Penn State
|WR Javon Wims
|Georgia
|WR Jeff Badet
|Oklahoma
|WR Quan Jones
|Baylor
|WR Saeed Blacknail
|Penn State
|TE Chris Herndon
|Miami
|TE Dallas Goedert
|South Dakota State
|TE Hayden Hurst
|South Carolina
|TE Troy Fumagalli
|Wisconsin
|OT Kolton Miller
|UCLA
|OT Mike McGlinchey
|Notre Dame
|OT Nick Gates
|Nebraska
|OT Rick Leonard
|Florida State
|OG Braden Smith
|Auburn
|OG Skyler Philips
|Idaho State
|DE James Crawford
|Illinois
|DE Javon Rolland-Jones
|Arkansas State
|DE Marcell Frazier
|Missouri
|DT Christian LaCouture
|LSU
|DT Josh Banks
|Wake Forest
|DT Joshua Frazier
|Alabama
|DT Kendrick Norton
|Miami
|DT PJ Hall
|Sam Houston
|DT Rashad McIntosh
|Miami
|DT Vita Vea
|Washington
|LB Bobby Jones
|Northern Illinois
|LB Darius Leonard
|South Carolina State
|LB Fred Warner
|BYU
|LB Ja’Whaun Bentley
|Purdue
|LB Kendall Donnerson
|Southeast Missouri State
|LB Matthew Thomas
|Florida State
|LB Oren Burks
|Vanderbilt
|LB Quentin Poling
|Ohio
|LB Osband Thompson
|Tuskegee
|LB Roquan Smith
|Georgia
|LB Rashaan Evans
|Alabama
|LB Skai Moore
|South Carolina
|LB Trayvon Williams
|Georgia Southern
|LB Uchenna Nwosu
|USC
|CB Chris Lammons
|South Carolina State
|CB Denzel Ward
|Ohio State
|CB Devron Davis
|UTSA
|CB D’Montre Wade
|Murray State
|CB Jonathan Owens
|Missouri Western
|CB Joshua Jackson
|Iowa
|CB Terrell Bonds
|Tennessee State
|CB Tony Brown
|Alabama
|S Trayvon Henderson
|Hawaii
|S Justin Reid
|Stanford
|S Damon Webb
|Ohio State
|S De’Andre Coley
|Arkansas
|S David Jones
|Richmond
Miami drafted only two of the players of their visits list (Kalen Ballage and Quentin Poling). The Dolphins even met with a pair of kickers, neither of which was seventh-round pick Jason Sanders.
Luke Falk and Kendrick Norton wound up on Miami’s roster, but both made stops in separate NFL cities before winding up in South Florida.
The resources dedicated to the linebacker position was the most interesting portion of this story – aside from the quarterbacks. Miami met with 14 linebackers, literally all of the first round prospects at the position, and came away with Jerome Baker in the third-round (not on their list of meetings) and Quentin Poling in the seventh-round.
Miami had the option to draft Lamar Jackson and probably could’ve been more aggressive in pursuing Josh Rosen, but chose to side out on both.
The tight end decision also bears pondering as Miami did not meet with Mike Gesicki, but did have a private workout with Dallas Goedert. Goedert went one pick after Gesicki went off the board to the Dolphins.
Not a single one of Miami’s UDFAs, in 2018, met with Miami prior to the draft.
Draft Date Since 2016 (Chris Grier at GM)
|Year
|Draft Picks
|Picks from Visits List
|UDFAs from Visits List
|Total Players from Visits List
|2018
|8
|2
|0
|2
|2017
|7
|3
|3
|6
|2016
|8
|4
|1
|5
|Total
|23
|8
|4
|13
The rounds of those picks from the visits list is as follows:
|Round
|Number of Players from Visits List Selected Since 2016
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|2
|4
|1
|5
|5
|6
|0
|7
|2
The biggest takeaway from this study is Miami’s propensity to meet with a lot of players at presumed positions of need. Under Chris Grier, the Dolphins will essentially tell you which position they intend to attack based on the reported visits. By the same token, there appears to be some false flags in the mix as we saw with the 2018 quarterback class.
Here are Miami’s 2019 reported visits:
QB Kyler Murray – Oklahoma
QB Dwayne Haskins – Ohio State
QB Drew Lock – Missouri
QB Daniel Jones – Duke
QB Jarrett Stidham – Auburn
QB Will Grier – West Virginia
QB Brett Rypien – Boise State
QB Jordan Ta’amu – Ole Miss
QB Tyree Jackson – Buffalo
QB Easton Stick – North Dakota State
QB Taylor Cornelius – Oklahoma State
QB Jalen McClendon – Baylor
QB Taryn Christion – South Dakota State
RB Josh Jacobs – Alabama
RB David Montgomery – Iowa State
RB Darrell Henderson – Memphis
RB Elijah Holyfield – Georgia
RB Devine Ozigbo – Nebraska
RB Devin Singletary – Florida Atlantic
RB Tyrone Gray – Miami (local)
RB Travis Homer – Miami (local)
RB Nico Evans – Wyoming
FB Alec Ingold – Wisconsin (30 visit)
FB Rob Ritrovato – Temple
WR Riley Ridley – Georgia
WR Andy Isabella – UMass
WR Emmanuel Hall – Missouri
WR Johnnie Dixon – Ohio State (30 visit)(local)
WR Justin Hobbs – Tulsa
WR Darrell Langham – Miami (local)
WR Juston Christian – Marist
WR Gary Jennings – West Virginia (30 visit)
WR Trenton Irwin – Stanford (30 visit)
WR Marquise Brown – Oklahoma
WR Nyquan Murray – Florida State
TE Kendall Blanton – Missouri
TE Kahale Warring – San Diego State
TE Ravian Pierce – Syracuse (local)
TE Dax Raymond – Utah State
TE Charles Scarff – Delaware
TE Andrew Beck – Texas
TE Trevon Wesco – West Virginia (30 visit)
OT Jawaan Taylor – Florida (30 visit)
OT Andre Dillard – Washington State
OT Koda Martin – Syracuse
OT Aaron Monteiro – Boston College
OT Chidi Okeke – Tennessee State
OT Ryan Pope – San Diego State
OT Max Scharping – Northern Illinois
OT Brandon Hitner – Villanova
OT Jonah Williams – Alabama
OT Yodney Cajuste – West Virginia (30 visit)
OT Tyree St. Louis – Miami (local)
OT Patrick Mekari – Cal (30 visit)
OT Greg Little – Mississippi
OT Oli Udoh – Elon
OG Dru Samia – Oklahoma
OG Chris Lindstrom – Boston College
OG Tyler Bowling – Tulsa
OG Phil Haynes – Wake Forest
OG Bunchy Stallings – Kentucky
OG Louie Csaszar – Villanova
OG Venzell Boulware – Miami (local)
OG Micah Kapoi – Wisconsin
OG Nate Davis – Charlotte
OG Fred Johnson – Florida
OC Chris Gaynor – TCU
OC Lamont Gaillard – Georgia
OC Ryan Anderson – Wake Forest
OC Tyler Gauthier – Miami (local)
OC Nate Trewyn – Wisconsin-Whitewater
DE Nick Bosa – Ohio State
DE Montez Sweat – Mississippi State (30 visit)
DE Jachai Polite – Florida
DE Jaylon Ferguson – Lousiana Tech (30 visit)
DE Charles Omenihu – Texas
DE L.J. Collier – TCU (30 Visit)
DE Zach Allen – Boston College
DE Jordan Brailford – Oklahoma State
DE Immanuel Turner – Louisiana Tech
DE Chase Winovich – Michigan
DE Jalen Jelks – Oregon (30 visit)
DE Oshane Ximines – Old Dominion (30 visit)
DE Maxx Crosby – Eastern Michigan (30 visit)
DE Rashan Gary – Michigan
DE Clelin Ferrell – Clemson
DT Quinnen Williams – Alabama
DT Ed Oliver – Houston
DT Dexter Lawrence – Clemson
DT Jerry Tillery – Notre Dame
DT Armon Watts – Arkansas
DT Terry Breckner – Missouri
DT Jordan Bradford – Louisiana Tech
DT Albert Huggins – Clemson
DT Michael Dogbe – Temple
DT Trysten Hill – UCF (30 visit)
DT Fred Jones – Florida State (local)
DT Gerald Willis – Miami (local)
DT Khairi Clark – Florida (local)
DT Olive Sagapolu – Wisconsin
DT Jeffrey Simmons – Mississippi State (30 visit)
DT Davier Edwards – Colorado
LB Justin Hollins – Oregon (30 visit)
LB Ben Banogu – TCU
LB Sione Takitaki – BYU (30 visit)
LB Joe Dineen – Kansas
LB Mike Smith – Miami (local)
LB Sutton Smith – Northern Illinois
LB Tyree Horton – Grand Valley State (local)
LB Gary Johnson – Texas
LB Ty Summers – TCU
LB Tre Watson – Maryland (30 visit)
LB Te’von Coney – Notre Dame
LB Terrill Hanks – New Mexico State (30 visit)
LB Kaden Elliss – Idaho (30 visit)
LB Jahlani Tavai – Hawaii (30 visit)
LB D’Andre Walker – Georgia
LB Devin Bush – Michigan (30 visit)
LB Ricky Neal Jr. – Northern Iowa
CB Byron Murphy – Washington
CB Greedy Williams – LSU
CB Rock Ya-Sin – Temple
CB Blace Brown – Troy
CB Derrick Baity – Kentucky
CB Ka’dar Hollman – Toledo (30 visit)
CB Sean Bunting – Central Michigan
CB Xavier Crawford – Central Michigan
CB Jhavonte Dean – Miami (local)
CB Montre Hartage – Northwestern
CB Donnie Lewis Jr. – Tulane (30 visit)
CB Julian Love – Notre Dame
CB Trayvon Mullen – Clemson (30 visit)
CB Rishard Causey – UCF (local)
CB Jimmy Moreland – James Madison (30 visit)
CB Isaiah Johnson – Houston
CB Deandre Baker – Georgia
CB Jamel Dean – Auburn (30 visit)
CB Derrek Thomas – Baylor
CB Iman Marshall – USC
DS Tyree Kinnel – Michigan
DS Mike Edwards – Kentucky
DS Sheldrick Redwine – Miami (local)
DS Jaquan Johnson – Miami (local)
DS John Battle – LSU (local)
DS Robbie Grimsley – North Dakota State
DS Juan Thornhill – Virginia
DS Corrion Ballard – Utah
This could shape up to be a very defensive-heavy draft based on that list. The offensive line is curiously underrepresented while the running backs, receivers, and tight ends are almost completely vacant.
We are just two days away, ‘Phins fans. Buckle up — the NFL’s best weekend of the offseason is upon us and we’ll have you covered every step of the way at Locked On Dolphins.
Miami Dolphins possibly trading for Josh Rosen is a golden opportunity
The Miami Dolphins have found themselves connected with the Arizona Cardinals and their incumbent quarterback Josh Rosen.
Reports surfaced early on Monday morning from Peter King about how the Dolphins have shown some interest in Arizona’s second-year quarterback Josh Rosen.
King and I share the same opinion on the notion of trading for Josh Rosen–do it. In King’s weekly column, Football Monday in America, he dedicated an entire excerpt to the Josh Rosen carousel. He specifically mentioned the Miami Dolphins a handful of times as an interested team and one who should be interested.
King suggested using a third-round pick, which should be considered a dream come true for Miami Dolphins fan, especially if they can get away with only parting with their 78th pick to get the 2018 10th overall pick. Josh Rosen was selected at 10 overall in last year’s draft and featured a trade-up from the Cardinals to snag him one pick ahead of the Miami Dolphins.
I’ve personally seen many NFL fans on Twitter already denouncing Josh Rosen and calling him a bust after a terrible year in Arizona. Lest we forget, it wasn’t just a terrible year for Rosen but also a historically bad year for the Cardinals franchise.
The 3-13 record the Cards posted last year was tied for a franchise-worst record (they also went 3-13 in 2000). Pro Football Focus also rated the Cardinals offensive line as the very worst unit in the NFL. It would’ve been an uphill battle for anyone in that same role.
I’d like to know how many quarterbacks would’ve been successful in that scenario. How many years was the offensive line used as an excuse for Ryan Tannehill‘s extended stay in Miami? And Josh Rosen is getting raked over the coals after one bad season where he was forced into the starting role with a lick and a promise.
On the bright side, the worst part of Rosen’s development is now over. If last year is Josh Rosen at his worst, then there’s only one direction to go, and if that’s all he’s capable of, then the Dolphins are even better suited for the rebuild in next year’s draft than they would’ve been with Ryan Fitzpatrick at the helm for 16 games, who many estimate can muster five or six wins (that was a mouthful).
But this is a classic win-win for the Miami Dolphins if they pull off a trade. Fitzpatrick is a known entity in the league. It’s his 15th year in the league, and we know who he is. He was signed to be the starter, with underlying questions and theories that he’d help the Dolphins get one of the earliest picks in the 2020 Draft. He is who he is, so maybe five or six wins is too many for their bigger-picture goals.
But Josh Rosen is still surrounded by some mystery. We’ve seen the worst already; we know what one end of the spectrum looks like, so gambling on anything better than that will yield favorable results for the Dolphins. If he flounders again, the Dolphins still get an early pick, and if he comes into his own, then that merits further starting-time consideration.
Now, I know what you’re thinking, what if Rosen were able to put forth a six-, seven-, or eight-win season? That puts the regime back in a familiar limbo. This is where the trade, specifically for Rosen, becomes advantageous to the rebuild if handled appropriately.
First, trade the third-round pick for Rosen.
Second, announce now and all through training camp that Ryan Fitzpatrick is the starter.
Third, when Fitzpatrick’s performance starts ebbing and flowing around halfway through the season, allow a quarterback controversy to brew and name Josh Rosen the starter.
Fourth, to hedge the bets, keep a UDFA or 2019 seventh-round quarterback on the roster.
If Josh Rosen doesn’t play well in a decent sample size (around six games, similar to Jimmy Garoppolo‘s first six games in San Francisco), then give the late-round rookie a shot for a couple of games. Not only does this ensure what the Dolphins have been rumored to be doing all along, but it also allows for them to test the waters on a former first-round QB for pennies on the dollar and a developmental rookie of their choosing, and if there’s nothing there, then that’s that–full steam ahead on the 2020 Draft.
The inverse of that plan also works. Trade for Josh Rosen and let him be the starter. If he plays poorly enough to warrant a quarterback change, then Ryan Fitzpatrick and any later-round rookie would not likely turn the season around. Then you’d know where you stand with Rosen and still have a good pick in 2020.
If you’re a fan of the Jimmy Johnson trade chart, then the value differential between Josh Rosen‘s original draft position (10) and the third-round pick the Dolphins have been theorized to use, is 1,100 points. That’s the equivalent of the 14th overall pick.
It’s a good value, but I wouldn’t suggest doing it just because the value is so great. That’s just a bonus. The Dolphins should be interested because of the position, which is the most important position in the sport and the one that the Dolphins need the most. It’s a perfect storm.
A Josh Rosen trade would be a brilliant move for the Dolphins, even if you don’t like him or envision him as a bounce-back candidate. It’s a buy-low scenario and if Rosen figures it out after being thrown to the wolves last year, then an argument could be made that he’s Miami’s future. If not, then I’ll let everyone get back to the Tua Tagovailoa–Jake Fromm–Justin Herbert–Jordan Love pep rally.
