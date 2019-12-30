Miami Dolphins Cornerback Xavien Howard Arrested for Domestic Violence

Dolphins give fans the ultimate parting gift heading into an exciting offseason

In his end-of-year address in 2018, Stephen Ross defined insanity. He took accountability for the method of operations that the team took during the first decade of his time as owner of our beloved franchise. He spoke about the standard operating procedures of the league’s most successful, and most consistent organizations.

Sunday, Ross saw the emphatic culmination of phase-one of the most intricate rebuild plan in the history of the league. Sunday, the entirety of Dolphins Nation learned what Mr. Ross has known for some time — that he hit the coaching search 550 feet over the left field bleachers and into oncoming traffic.

Stat Dolphins Patriots Total Yards 389 350 Rushing 63 135 Passing 326 215 3rd / 4th Down 5/13 (38.5%) 3/9 (33%) Penalties 4 (35 yards) 6 (54 yards) Sacks For 1 2 TOP 33:51 26:09

The buy-in Brian Flores received from his troops is nothing short of miraculous. Without a win eight weeks into the season, a winless run to the first pick of the draft seemed likely. That was before an onslaught of injuries and transactions forced Miami into record-breaking numbers for players used and league-high roster-churning marks.

And yet, the Dolphins finished the season with five wins in nine games, including three victories as double-digit underdogs. Without the benefit of research on this, that’s either a record, or very close to it. Beating the Eagles as 10-point dogs at home was impressive. Holding on as 11-point afterthoughts in Indianapolis was nice. Beating the 16.5-point favorite Patriots was unprecedented; at least over the last 30 years of professional football.

Let that sink in: The Dolphins today tied for the biggest NFL upset in the last three decades. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) December 29, 2019

Miami trounced the Pats in the box score. The Fins moved the sticks 26 times (New England averaged allowing just 15 per game coming in) and did not turn the ball over (NE with an average of 2.4 takeaways entering action).

This offensive surge isn’t exclusive to week 17. Miami have been a top-half of the league outfit since Fitzpatrick’s reinsertion into the lineup, all without the presence of a running game. Only Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have more first downs in that period.

Now, locked into the fifth position in the draft, fans can roll back off the white knuckle intensity of scoreboard watching, and practice some trust in this staff and regime — they’ve earned it.

Miami played better than .500 ball in the second half of the season and are equipped with more free agent spending cash than any team, and 15 draft picks in April — six of which will come in the top 60 selections.

There aren’t five coaches that did a better job than this man in 2019. pic.twitter.com/MvfaeDkrjK — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 29, 2019

Let’s get to the individuals.

Quarterbacks

The Dolphins 326 net passing yards was the most against New England since Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs shredded the Pats in October 2018 (research courtesy of Brett Brecheisen). Ryan Fitzpatrick’s season ends with 3,529 passing yards, and the team-lead in rushing. Dolphins fans could not have asked for an ounce more from Fitzpatrick this season, he was sterling.

0-blitz and Fitz just stands in there and puts the ball right on the spot. That’s another 100-yard day for Parker — his fourth in the last seven games. pic.twitter.com/DUps8lOX7W — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 29, 2019

Fitzpatrick’s red hot season culminated with a game-winning, 75-yard march to give the Fins their first win at Gillette since Barrack Obama’s first year in office. Fitzpatrick extended plays against the Patriots vaunted pass rush. He threaded tight windows, threw with anticipation, put the ball in the absence of the New England blitzes and moved the chains with his legs.

I can’t wait for September 2020. pic.twitter.com/N9T1vRKzVV — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 29, 2019

Fitzpatrick should be the team’s opening day starting quarterback in 2020, and we should expect another jump in production with better line play (PFF’s #32 ranked OL) and a full year in the offseason program within the same system.

Running Backs

Patrick Laird’s patience in space is such a boon in the screen game, but his pass protection skill set makes it difficult for him to get many opportunities. His running production was in-line with Miami’s ineptitude all season, but he gained 48 yards on four pass receptions.

Samaje Perine ran hard on five carries, and showed the short-area bust and wiggle to set up his blocks after the mesh point.

Wide Receivers and Tight Ends

Coming into the season, getting 16 games from Devante Parker would’ve been considered a success. Parker checked that box, and plenty others beyond such a frivolous accomplishment.

Note the situation, the matchup… this is ELITE from Devante Parker. pic.twitter.com/hz50nYAXRC — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 29, 2019

Parker ends the season with better than 1,200 yards and nine touchdowns — both top 10 in football. Most impressively, he did nearly all of his damage against the game’s top corner, going over 100 yards on Stephone Gilmore. It was Parker’s fourth 100-yard game in the last seven starts.

You can’t see the route develop, but this is man coverage and Parker creates a solid five yards of separation on Gilmore. Then finishes the play with attitude. pic.twitter.com/JddXwED0QI — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 29, 2019

Albert Wilson had a case of the dropsies today, including a well-conceived drag route that might’ve gone the distance had he secured the catch. Wilson was a focal point of the attack going after the New England slot, and Wilson picked up another 59 yards.

This is pretty. Pats go to cover 2, Miami goes smash (hitch-corner) and holds the safety with the seam. pic.twitter.com/ruW9JvYlSM — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 29, 2019

Isaiah Ford was better from inside. Ford caught seven passes for 54 yards, including some crucial third down conversions on contested throws. He’s earned some consideration as part of the rotation next season.

Mike Gesicki caught the game-winning touchdown on what might’ve been the best route he’s run as a professional. He’s come into his own using his big frame to shield defenders, and strong box-outs for catch opportunities.

What a route from Gesicki to win it. Stack, shake, catch the football. Beat the Patriots in Foxboro for the first time since George W was in office. pic.twitter.com/8KkdOXUI4m — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 29, 2019

Gesicki’s versatility was on display, running seams and slants, but also leaking into the flat for run-after-the-catch opportunities. Gesicki ends the season with 51 receptions for 570 yards and five scores. Best of all, he was almost never asked to stay in and pass protect.

Offensive Line

This is the portion of the team that requires the most maintenance this offseason. Jesse Davis remains the best option to return to his position at right tackle. He had some tough asks in this game and did his best to thwart New England’s edge rush on a number of reps.

What a job by Jesse Davis on Kyle Van Noy, New England’s best pass rusher, who had a head start with a great get-off. pic.twitter.com/cvhYrNlU7O — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 29, 2019

The interior remains a major problem as penetration against the run, and pressure against the pass were regularities again. The left tackle position is just as culpable as the inside three — all require better play next year.

Defensive Line

Davon Godchaux punctuated a strong season with perhaps his best game of the year. Big #56 was in the backfield with regularity, picking up four tackles in the process.

Take ‘em to the shed, Davon! pic.twitter.com/g9nKq8qugG — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 29, 2019

Versatility is as applicable to the front line as it is anywhere else on this team, and Godchaux and Christian Wilkins embody that flexibility. Whether it’s as the big defensive end position (4-tech), backside 1-tech, front-side 3-tech, or up over the guard as a 2-tech in a bear front, these guys win from multiple positions. Wilkins showed his power on this rep against Marcus Cannon.

Have a look at Christian Wilkins rag-dolling Marcus Cannon. pic.twitter.com/Z7JCjIChUb — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 29, 2019

Zach Sieler was a quieter in this game, but that didn’t stop him from showing off the traits that make him look like an absolute gem on the front line going forward.

Omg Zach Sieler pic.twitter.com/eNgBTAMutM — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 29, 2019

John Jenkins doesn’t get a lot of publicity, a byproduct of being a non-pass rushing interior lineman, but like Wilkins and Godchaux, he’s powerful and versatile.

Linebackers

Andrew Van Ginkel is showing the same bite that made him an intriguing prospect out of college. His recognition for passing concepts is tremendous, as he finds his way into the passing lane based on preparation, and he’s been a sure tackler in coverage, to boot.

I really like the way Van Ginkel plays short passing game concepts. Audio pic.twitter.com/gwn1orT5EN — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 29, 2019

Van Ginkel’s biggest impact was as a weak side run defender. Defeating blocks was not his strong suit in college, and that’s probably why New England went after him in that fashion. Twice, Van Ginkel beat a pulling guard and made the play in the backfield.

This is not a replay from earlier. Might wanna try something beside the backside pulling guard on Andrew Van Ginkel. pic.twitter.com/HGg6NfiXdZ — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 29, 2019

Trent Harris was a problem for the Patriots Sunday. He lined up in the position typically filled by either Taco Charlton or Charles Harris this season, and he put forth the best tape of all. He was close to the quarterback a number of times, and finally got home with a huge sack in the fourth quarter.

Trent Harris has been close a lot today, and he flat out wins with the dip and rip. pic.twitter.com/2zauZKq1k5 — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 29, 2019

Jerome Baker got caught in the wash a couple of times, but his speed really pops off the screen. He’s adept at chasing sideline-to-sideline, but it’s safe to wonder where the pass rush skill set comes from with him, as that is a massively important trait at the position in this defense.

Defensive Backs

What a fabulous homecoming for Safety Eric Rowe. Rowe’s pick-six was the difference in the game, as he showcased his ability to cover any potential pass catcher in the offense (backs, tight ends and receivers). The Dolphins got a bargain on Rowe’s in-season extension.

What a moment for Eric Rowe! pic.twitter.com/zHg7ixsgrQ — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 29, 2019

Tae Hayes appeared in his second game with the team, and he was chirping — rightfully so. The youngster was beat a couple of times, but he challenged a lot of targets at the catch point and showed a penchant as a quick study in this complex defense.

Tae Hayes is competing. Nice structure from Miami to clamp on the underneath options, and for Hayes to run under the flag route — makes for a much smaller window. pic.twitter.com/eIKslPO945 — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 29, 2019

Nate Brooks had a similar day, and he matched Hayes in the trash talk department. Montre Hartage was around the football, and nearly walked it off with an interception of Tom Brady on the final drive. Nik Needham had a quiet day in the passing game — the Pats didn’t fancy targeting him, but he did get in on five tackles.

Foundation Set, Now for the Fun Stuff

Any season in the NFL is about wins, first and foremost. Miami, with credit to its own self-evaluation, knew that the Super Bowl likely wasn’t in the cards for the 2019 season. With creative measures taken to maximize its own assets, in exchanged for above-market value, the Dolphins have now accomplished multiple feats that none of the other sub-.500 teams have.

Miami, in emphatic fashion, may have just discovered the next great coach in the league. There is much more to be accomplished from Brian Flores, but the energy in that locker room is proof that every person on the roster believes in Flores’ message. That message doesn’t stop at the roster; it’s a unilateral belief inside the walls at the facility in Davie, and Flores’ weekly acknowledgement of everybody involved in the operation provides proof, if not the glowing praise, to a man, inside that building.

Leadership might be Flores’ greatest strength, but his scheme and staff assembly are a close runner-up, if not better. The Dolphins offense consistently moved the football with its fair share of shortcomings, and a no-name defense put the clamps on the Patriots offense Sunday.

Establishing the expectation was a perhaps a secondary goal alongside giving the organization all the necessary resources to rebuild this team the right way, but the pairing of those two should have Dolphins fans downright giddy.

With the foundation in place, Miami now gets to go shop for the snazzy new edge rusher or game-breaking tailback. They can import cogs on the offensive line and ball hawks on the back end. Miami can draft the very best player on the board, and then do it again 14 more times and infuse this roster with young talent that fits the theme of the program, and the schematics on the field.

The Dolphins uncovered plenty of hidden gems this season. Whether it’s Devante Parker and his top-ten statistical receiving season, Eric Rowe earning the Swiss Army Knife distinction, or Andrew Van Ginkel showing his best stuff in the finale of his rookie season, Miami have discovered better than 20 core pieces going into the 2020 season.

Those players will communicate and carry on the expectation for the crop of newcomers in the offseason.

Take a bow, Mr. Ross, Chris Grier and Brian Flores. You, as a triumvirate, have given this particular writer — and the majority of the fan base — more confidence in this operation than any time in recent memory.

