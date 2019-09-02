Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Cut John Denney
Brian Flores and Chris Grier do not care about your feelings.
In what is possibly the most shocking news of the year, the Miami Dolphins have released long snapper John Denney (according to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald).
NFL source: John Denney has been cut by the Miami Dolphins.
— Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) September 2, 2019
Denney signed as an undrafted free agent in 2005 and proceeded to play 226 straight games (including playoffs) over 14 seasons. His 224 regular season consecutive game streak is the longest in the NFL, and is in jeopardy of being broken if he does not sign (and play) with another team by this upcoming weekend.
Not only was he the longest-tenured player on the team by a wide margin, but Denney survived 5 coaching changes (Nick Saban, Cam Cameron, Tony Sparano, Joe Philbin and Adam Gase) since his arrival.
Though Denney’s departure seemed inevitable (Denney will be 41 years old by the end of the 2019 season), I don’t think any of us saw this coming.
Dolphins special teams coach Darren Rizzi said John Denney can continue to play at a high level even though he’s 40 now. pic.twitter.com/puFVc4La5h
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) December 27, 2018
There were a few moments last season where it seemed like Denney was overpowered at the position. Denney had what can easily be deemed the worst game of his career last season against the New England Patriots. Think it’s a coincidence Flores made this move after witnessing that game first hand?
John Denney….WHAT THE HELL? And Miami can’t even use the excuse that the Patriots put someone over Denney. The Patriots found a kink in Darren Rizzi’s armor. pic.twitter.com/1zhxqaqoyZ
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) December 10, 2018
Part of me wonders if this is Flores decision or if Special Teams Coordinator Danny Crossman had the final say.
On the day we celebrate and honor hard work, John Denney finds himself looking for a new job. I expect that won’t last too long.
Adam Gase with the New York Jets or Darren Rizzi with the New Orleans Saints are two potential locations. However, releasing the long snapper this late in the preseason will make it difficult for Denney to find work.
A message from @DanMarino to John Denney. pic.twitter.com/UuvYQAQGim
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 6, 2017
Miami Dolphins
State of the Miami Dolphins Franchise – September 1, 2019
A blockbuster trade, 10 newcomers, a war chest of future draft picks, the Dolphins are finally doing things differently
No one expected to be here. Not the fans. Not Laremy Tunsil. Not even the Miami Dolphins themselves thought about the possibility of trading one of its two, sure-fire blue chip players, and yet here we are.
As Albert Breer of the MMQB put it, Miami had no intentions to move Tunsil until Houston’s full court press turned into an offer Miami couldn’t refuse.
The Dolphins didn’t intend to trade Laremy Tunsil. But the Texans kept coming. And now Miami has an absolutely insane amount of capital.
— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 31, 2019
Eagles acquired Carson Wentz for two 1sts, a 2nd and a 3rd (+ 4th round swaps)
Chiefs acquired Patrick Mahomes for two 1sts and a 3rd.
Texans acquired Deshaun Watson for two 1sts.
Texans acquired Laremy Tunsil for two 1sts, a 2nd, and received 4th and 6th round kickbacks.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 1, 2019
The lack on long-term job security turned Bill O’Brien into a mad scientist, operating free of any governing watch, spending all of his company’s future assets on immediate returns. A long day for the Texans saw a potential division favorite part with two first-round picks, two second-round picks, an all-pro defensive end, and a pair of mid-round picks on middling tailbacks (one of which occurred two weeks ago).
Miami cashed in. And while this might not have been Stephen Ross’ exact image of a teardown rebuild, the ultimate apple of his eye is now clearly within range (more on that QB in a moment).
When Ross stepped to the podium (or table, rather) on New Year’s Eve to announce the dismissal of Adam Gase and Mike Tannenbaum, and the coinciding promotion of Chris Grier, he vowed to do things differently.
Chasing the New England Patriots and their six Super Bowl titles, nine appearances in the big game, and 16 division titles in 18 years has long been a futile effort. Rather than chasing the dragon with pipedreams like Robert Quinn, Danny Amendola, and a host of failed bandage attempts over the last decade, Ross finally learned the definition of insanity.
And while his initial vision probably included a minimal regression to the mean, unique circumstances forced a pivot. Now, bottoming out to the fullest extent of the definition is the preferred mode of operation going forward.
That wasn’t the case just three weeks ago. Ross detailed his instructions to the coaching staff to “try to win,” a hilarious quote without context, no doubt. Ross continued by saying that if Miami winds up with, say, five wins, it’s OK because of Miami’s draft capital gives the team the flexibility to trade up to secure its franchise altering passer.
But now, with a war chest of future resources, Miami might be able to divide the 21 draft picks it has beyond its own, organic 2020 first-rounder about the rest of the roster. One of those picks will now have to replace fast-emerging Left Tackle Laremy Tunsil, widely argued as the best young player at his position in the league.
So Why Trade Tunsil?
Official terms of now completed trade:
Houston receives:
T Laremy Tunsil
WR Kenny Stills
2020 4th round pick
2021 6th round pick
Miami receives:
2020 1st round pick
2021 1st round pick
2021 2nd round pick
T Julien Davenport
CB Johnson Bademosi
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2019
The return, along with adhering to a philosophical principle, the Dolphins saw an opportunity to maximize an asset. While many fans were sent into a rage about losing the only quality part of the integral offensive line group, that very fact might be why Tunsil was deemed expendable.
On the fifth day of training camp this summer, Brian Flores answered a flurry of questions regarding the decision to move on from recently hired Offensive Line Coach Pat Flaherty.
One of those questions asked what exactly the Dolphins were looking for with the other four positions — four spots regarded as suspect, at best.
Flores’ message has never deviated from his original clichés. “Communication, working as one singular unit, not five individual parts, that’s what we’re trying to get out of those guys.”
Even if Tunsil is an elite pass protector, even if you can put him on an island with a two-way go against the game’s best pass rushers, what does that gain? What does it gain when Tunsil blocks out the sun against Khalil Mack, but the right guard-right tackle combination fails to pass-off a stunt, and pressure arrives in less than two seconds anyhow?
The roster needs a jolt of talent, there’s no doubt about that, but the offensive line was the primary culprit behind Miami’s projected hopelessness this season. That group, more so than the team itself, needed a ground-up rebuild.
Cashing in the offensive line’s greatest asset, for well above market value, puts the Dolphins in a more advantageous position to restock that group as a whole, and solidify a singular unit. Not to mention that Tunsil was only two years — at most — away from cashing in the largest lineman contract in the NFL.
Miami can now spend that money on multiple players — maybe even two linemen — and scoops up three premium picks (all top 60 picks) in the process.
Everything about this offseason has been about positioning the team for success in the future, even if the path to the future is rigged with treacherous booby traps and unmitigated suffering.
|Draft Round
|Dolphins 2020 Picks
|Dolphins 2021 Picks
|1st
|2
|2
|2nd
|2
|2
|3rd
|2
|1
|4th
|1
|1
|5th
|1
|1
|6th
|2
|0
|7th
|1
|1
|Total Picks
|11
|0
|Projected Top 50 Picks
|3
|3
|Projected Top 100 Picks
|6
|6
*Miami previously held two 7th round picks in 2020, but the trade for Danny Isidora brings it back to one.
The happiest accident of the entire thing, Miami is a dreadful football team for the 2019 season; a season in which college football is set to send some premier quarterback prospects into the league.
Most notably, Tua Tagovailoa.
Stephen Ross professed his love for the Heisman Runner-Up and 2018 National Championship Game hero. Tagovailoa is widely regarded as the next great quarterback prospect, the best one since Andrew Luck in 2012.
All Luck did, for a previously 2-14 Colts team, was take a talent-barren club to the post-season three consecutive years. He led Indianapolis to three playoff victories and an appearance in the AFC Championship Game in 2014, his third year. Miami hasn’t done any of those three things since the 1990’s, for those keeping score at home.
The year prior, Miami and Indianapolis were competing for the right to Luck’s services. Miami started the campaign 0-6, but finished 6-4 and all the way out of the top five. The Colts wound up with Luck, the Dolphins with Ryan Tannehill, and I don’t need to tell you how different the last seven years would’ve been if Miami could’ve traded those two quarterbacks straight across.
Nothing changes the landscape of your franchise like a marquee quarterback. Nothing. There is no more direct route back to a Lombardi than an elite quarterback, and the opportunity to acquire one should not be taken lightly.
And if Miami hits that pick out of the park, and at the cost of just ONE draft pick, then the organization would have to royally screw up the next two offseason for Miami to stay in the shadows for long.
With 19 additional picks to aid Tua Tagovailoa (or Jordan Love), if the Dolphins bat just .400 on those picks, we’re talking about eight more contributing players to a core that already features some quality parts.
Parts like Jerome Baker, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Christian Wilkins.
Parts like Xavien Howard. Which brings us to the next question.
Why Did Miami Pay Xavien Howard, Acquire Josh Rosen?
As the offensive line was constructed around one elite player, and four players that probably wouldn’t start anywhere else, the defensive backfield is not in the same neighborhood.
Howard is one of, if not the game’s premiere cover corner. Minkah Fitzpatrick is one of the game’s best slot corners, and a versatile weapon. Miami are enamored with a pair of former Patriots corners in Eric Rowe and Jomal Wiltz. Reshad Jones is still here, though his future is in jeopardy, and Bobby McCain is a good player and one of the leaders of the team.
The Dolphins are only one or two parts away from putting a top-flight secondary on the field, the same was not true of the offensive line. Not by a long shot.
On the other side, the players that the secondary are trying to prevent from succeeding, sits the cursed 22-year-old, Josh Rosen.
Rosen’s chances of becoming the answer in Miami are slim. Regardless of how you feel about the kid’s talent, he’s in a position where far greater quarterbacks would struggle, and the success he would have to enjoy to push Miami off of next year’s QB class is simply unachievable.
Maybe that’s why Miami opted not to start the season with Rosen. With the knowledge that a high draft pick at quarterback is greater than a 90-percent proposition (a number pulled from thin air, but let’s be real, they’re drafting a QB), Rosen’s greatest value to the Dolphins might be on the trade market.
Jimmy Garappolo brought back the 43rd pick in the 2018 draft to the Patriots after 1.5 games of brilliance.
If Miami can hold off on playing Rosen until the circumstances are more favorable (perhaps the line gels a bit as the season wears on, and the schedule lightens up), then a few games of good tape could certainly attract a bidder.
And before you develop an ulcer at the thought of trading Rosen after he plays well, consider upside. Consider conviction. The same conviction the Chiefs showed in the 2017 draft when, despite harboring a good NFL quarterback in Alex Smith, Andy Reid went for broke and wound up with the league’s Most Valuable Player in Patrick Mahomes.
In essence, you could wind up with the best QB prospect since Luck (Tagovailoa) and yet another second-round pick (would be Miami’s fifth the next two year) if Rosen plays his price tag up to that level. Rosen’s contract along could make him attractive to another bidder, if Miami so chooses that a high draft pick is more valuable than a backup quarterback.
All of these players are assets with a price tag attached to their name. That’s a cruel truth in the National Football League, but that’s what happens in business.
Updated 53-Man Roster – Courtesy of Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald
New Additions:
OL Julién Davenport
OL Evan Boehm
OL Danny Isidora
DE Trent Harris
DE Avery Moss
LB Deon Lacey
LB Vince Biegel
CB Johnson Bademosi
CB Ken Webster
S Steven Parker
|Position
|Players
|QB (2)
|Fitzpatrick, Rosen
|RB (6)
|Drake, Ballage, Walton, Laird, Gaskin, Cox (FB)
|WR (5)
|Wilson, Grant, Williams, Parker, Hurns
|TE (3)
|Gesicki, O’Leary, Smythe
|OL (9)
|Davenport, Deiter, Kilgore, Calhoun, Davis, Reed, Boehm, Isidora, Prince
|Edge (5)
|C. Harris, Orchard, T. Harris, Ledbetter, Moss
|iDL (3)
|Wilkins, Godchaux, Taylor
|LB (6)
|Baker, Eguavoen, McMillan, Van Ginkel, Biegel, Lacey
|CB (6)
|Howard, Fitzpatrick, Rowe, Wiltz, Webster, Bademosi
|S (5)
|McCain, Jones, Lammons, Parker, Aikens
|Spec (3)
|Sanders, Haack, Denney
*Current as of 5 PM EST, 9/1
Miami landed in the headlines with the draft capital returns, but the organization has quietly been churning over the bottom of the roster in search of developmental pieces. Isidora and Boehm were added prior to the blockbuster trade, and there might be a find in there as we detailed in the film study work-up.
Miami had spent time with Saints Linebacker Vince Biegel prior to the 2017 draft, both at the Senior Bowl and with a private workout.
Deon Lacy was a CFL signing to Miami last year, but he didn’t make Gase’s 53-man roster — he’s back.
Cutting Zach Sterup likely means that new addition Julién Davenport is the starting left tackle. He’s, shall we say, had his fair share of struggles.
I’m telling you guys, Dallas Thomas is still in the league – he changed his name to Julie’n Davenport. pic.twitter.com/pTCtSFUKU2
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 24, 2018
Miami is rounding out it’s practice squad as well. Here’s the up-to-date 11-man developmental player for the Dolphins (currently only at 9).
Practice Squad
|Position
|Player
|1. QB
|Jake Ruddock
|2. DE
|Dewayne Hendrix
|3. LB
|Christian Sam
|4. CB
|Nik Needham
|5. DT
|Gerald Willis
|6. TE
|Chris Myarick
|7. LB
|Terrill Hanks
|8. S
|Montre Hartage
|9.
|10.
|11. OL
|Durval Queiroz Neto (Exempt Status
The Forgotten Man in All of This
Miami departed with more than just Laremy Tunsil in the trade. The Dolphins Walter Payton Man of the Year Candidate, and leading receiver over the last three seasons was also sent to Houston.
Kenny Stills was a fixture on the South Florida community. Every time the Dolphins social media pages shared video, or photography of the team aiding in charity events, number 10 was always there. Every. Single. Time. The Dolphins are losing a good football player, but also one of the best men in the game.
Best of luck in Houston, Kenny.
Darkest Before the Dawn
This season is going to be challenging, there’s no way around that. Miami doesn’t have the makeup of a team that can compete with many others at this level, but there’s still a reason to watch.
Watch to see how Jerome Baker develops as the leader of the defense. Watch to see Xavien Howard continue his tear of intercepting footballs. Watch to see Minkah Fitzpatrick, Christian Wilkins, Kalen Ballage, Jakeem Grant, Preston Williams, Mike Geisicki, Charles Harris, and Davon Godchaux attempt to take the next step.
Watch the low-risk investments like Mark Walton, Eric Rowe, Devante Parker and how they progress.
Watch the five undrafted free agents on the current roster — Williams, Patrick Laird, Shaq Calhoun, Jonathan Ledbetter, and Chris Lammons.
It’s evaluation season, Dol-fans. And we’ve got 16 games to self-scout the incumbent talent, and 13 more weeks to watch a decorated college class of prospects, primarily on the offensive side of the ball.
The Browns did this two years ago. The team finished without a win in 2017 and landed the first pick in the draft. Enter Baker Mayfield. Now, after winning seven more games than the previous season, the Browns are loaded.
Cleveland used all the resources it gathered to pick up superstars like Myles Garrett, and O’Dell Beckham, and paired them with other names like Denzel Ward, David Njoku, Nick Chubb, Jarvis Landry, Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and a laundry list of above average NFL starters.
If you were content with perpetually finishing right in the middle of the pack — in that range of seven to eight wins, and picking in the early teens every April — then perhaps this rebuild isn’t for you.
But this team is doing things differently now. They had to.
We’ll find out if it works in three years.
Miami Dolphins
Kiko Alonso Traded To New Orleans Saints For LB Vince Biegel
A day after roster cuts around the league, the Miami Dolphins have reportedly continued the shuffle, with a trade moving veteran linebacker Kiko Alonso to the New Orleans Saints.
Can confirm that Kiko Alonso has been traded to the Saints.
— Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) September 1, 2019
Alonso had been battling injury throughout training camp, which had seen the rise of a promising group of young linebackers.
The new defensive scheme under Brian Flores is expected to involve a rotation of different linebackers, led by Jerome Baker, which would have precluded Alonso from being a 3-down player.
Alonso reportedly requested a trade from the Dolphins earlier this week.
Instead of adding to the increasing number of 2020/2021 draft picks following the trade of Laremy Tunsil, Alonso’s trade is reportedly a player-for-player swap in exchange for LB Vince Biegel.
Saints are trading LB Vince Biegel to Dolphins for LB Kiko Alonso, per source. LB-for-LB deal.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2019
Biegel (6-3, 246lb) was originally signed by the Green Bay Packers in the 4th round of the 2017 NFL draft where he started the season on PUP, appeared in 9 games and was cut prior to the 2018 season. He was added to the Saints’ practice squad on September 3rd 2018 and activated later that month.
Over his 2 years in the NFL, Biegel has played in 23 games (0 starts) registering 14 tackles (10 solo) with 2 tackles for loss.
NFL Draft
Scouting College Football’s 2020 Top Quarterbacks – Week 1
Every week, we’ll dive into the performances of the top four quarterback prospects in college football
The news that Ryan Fitzpatrick beat out Josh Rosen for the opening day start in Miami is a tough pill to swallow. Easing the blow to Rosen’s long-term franchise answer probability, is the fact that Miami is staring down the barrel of a loaded quarterback class set to hit the draft next April.
During the college season, here on Locked On Dolphins, we’re going to keep an eye on quarterbacks all throughout the country. Our primary focus will be on the big four, the options that Miami will likely choose from with an early pick in the 2020 draft.
Those quarterbacks are: (Click each link for a 2018 Scouting Report)
Tua Tagovailoa Scouting Report
Jake Fromm Scouting Report
Justin Herbert Scouting Report
Jordan Love Scouting Report
We’ll go in chronological order, and since Love at the Utah State Aggies played on Friday night, we’ll start there.
Jordan Love at Wake Forest – Loss, 38-35
Stats: 33/48 (68.8%) 416 yards (8.67 YPA) 3 TDs, 3 INTS
All eyes were on Love in Friday night primetime, and it wasn’t his best showing. Despite showcasing all the physical traits that have scouts fawning over the potential of this high-ceiling quarterback, mistakes and poor post-snap recognition spoiled the opener for a Utah State team coming off of an 11-2 season.
Moves the safety to the boundary to clear the field side curl, and drills the ball right down the stem of the route. You combine the arm talent with his processing… you get something special. pic.twitter.com/POH2qPzT1C
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 31, 2019
On display, Love’s tremendous snap-release. He has what’s known as “easy gas”, in that it doesn’t take a lot of effort for Love to drive the football to all levels of the field. Going off script and throwing on the run are among Loves most desirable traits.
Not only can Love drive the football, but he knows how to change speeds with the best of them. He showcased both the touch pass and the fastball in this game. His ability to quickly get off of his spot and throw from different arm slots had the Utah State offense rolling early.
Loves struggles came in the post-snap processing of disguised coverage. He was fooled by post-snap rotation, most notably on his game-ending interception in scoring range.
Love’s feet, quick-twitch, and snap release are among his best traits, but he exhibits a tendency to not have a symbiotic marriage of the mind and the feet. His brain is often ahead of his footwork, which prevents him from re-setting, then his mechanics and the football go astray.
Love’s interceptions occurred in a variety of disparaging forms. He considerably underthrew a corner route, he stared down a target that invited the defensive back to jump the route, and the game-ender was sailed over his intended target.
The debut was a mixed bag. We saw the reasons many believe he can challenge Tagovailoa for the QB1 distinction, and we also saw some areas that need to be ironed out.
Tua Tagovailoa vs. Duke – Win 42-3
Stats: 26/31 (83.9%) 336 yards (10.8 YPA), 4 TDs
Another day at the office for the likely number-one pick next April. Tagovailoa showcased all the traits that have scouts fawning over the possibility of altering the course of their franchise for the foreseeable future.
Tagovailoa’s ability to win from the pocket comes from a rare combination of high-level processing and accuracy. Those two traits, along with his light feet — which are hard-wired to his eyes (accelerated decision making) makes him one of the most revered prospects to come out in the last decade.
Tua is far from just a pocket passer, however. He was restricted to the pocket late in 2018 because of a knee injury, but a clean bill of health has the 21-year-old bouncing around again (check the video thread).
He’s a dual threat that can test every level of the field, erase free rushers, and always puts his offense in the most advantageous positions.
The way Tua gets through his progressions, paired with the accuracy, is what makes him so dangerous. He wants the back on the wheel, quickly realizes the linebacker carries it, so he comes back to the mesh inside and rips it. Jerry Jeudy also really damn good. pic.twitter.com/ci0PeRbYSU
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 31, 2019
His downfield accuracy wasn’t as on-point as it usually is, but it’s difficult to nitpick a four touchdown day when an average pass of over 10 yards.
Jake Fromm at Vanderbilt – Win 30-6
Stats: 15/23 (65.2%) 156 yards (6.8 YPA) 1 TD
Fromm’s evaluation is going to come with a lot of “yeah but’s” this season. Fromm drew comparisons to Peyton Manning for his leadership, understanding of the passing concepts and the coverage of the defense, and how to manipulate that coverage within his scheme.
That is precisely why Kirby Smart trusted Fromm over fellow five-stars in Justin Fields and Jacob Eason — he’s the ultimate field general to guide the loaded Bulldog offense.
Jake Fromm vs. Vanderbilt thread
Just as the play-by-play is comparing his cerebral aptitude to Peyton Manning’s, Fromm tosses this dime. pic.twitter.com/NEKzxxVQ1N
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 1, 2019
Fromm’s first drive featured one pass — and it was a touchdown. The mauling Georgia front, with a pair of positively gifted tailbacks, give Fromm more balance than anybody in the country.
Still, he was efficient, consistently had the offense in the right call, and struck the big ball when the opportunity presented itself.
Justin Herbert vs. Auburn – Loss 27-21
Stats: 28/37 (75.7) 242 yards (6.5 YPA) 1 TD
With an entire offseason — uninterrupted by classes – to familiarize himself with the Ducks offensive scheme, I was hoping to see more from Herbert against a big, fast Auburn defense. I was hoping to see a little crisper, more in-rhythm throwing night, and belief in what he was seeing, but that just didn’t happen for Justin Herbert in the opener.
While the wow factor was certainly on display (moving outside of compromised pockets, throwing missiles on the move, and improvising to the tune of big touchdown pass), the simple stuff remains a challenge for Herbert.
Justin Herbert vs. Auburn.
Improvised a touchdown, but did so on a dangerous throw. pic.twitter.com/L4s05plEuN
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 1, 2019
He still misses layups, he’s late (non-anticipatory) and he misses windows devised by the offensive scheme.
The last video in that thread shows Herbert chucking the final pass of the game out of the back of the end zone. Hail Mary’s have little hope of working, but the lack of situational awareness is off-putting — particularly for a senior quarterback.
This weekend didn’t move the needle in any particular direction for any of the foursome. The same strengths, and the same concerns, that we saw last season carried over into the 2019 opener. It’s quite clear where each of these quarterbacks needs to improve.
Love – Post-snap processing
Tagovailoa – Protecting himself from injury
Fromm – Mobility, arm-strength
Herbert – Processing and situational awareness
Now that his knee is back to full strength, Tagovailoa looks the part of a number-one overall draft pick again. The odds might not be overwhelming, but it’s difficult to imagine a scenario, right now, where Tagovailoa isn’t the Dolphins quarterback in 2020.
Week 2 Schedule
Love – Stony Brook, 7:30 EST
Tagovioloa – New Mexico State, 4 PM EST
Fromm – Murray State, 4 PM EST
Herbert – Nevada, 7:30 PM EST
LATEST
- Miami Dolphins Cut John Denney September 2, 2019
- State of the Miami Dolphins Franchise – September 1, 2019 September 1, 2019
- Kiko Alonso Traded To New Orleans Saints For LB Vince Biegel September 1, 2019
- Scouting College Football’s 2020 Top Quarterbacks – Week 1 August 31, 2019
- Dolphins Trade Laremy Tunsil, Kenny Stills for a Draft Day Ransom August 31, 2019
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins2 days ago
Miami Dolphins 2019 Cut Tracker (LIVE DOCUMENT)
-
Miami Dolphins1 week ago
Miami Dolphins 53-Man Roster Prediction, Other Preseason Notes
-
Miami Dolphins2 days ago
Miami Dolphins Official 53-Man Roster, Likely Not Done Yet
-
Miami Dolphins6 days ago
Breaking down a trade for Jadeveon Clowney