Miami Dolphins Cut John Denney

A blockbuster trade, 10 newcomers, a war chest of future draft picks, the Dolphins are finally doing things differently

No one expected to be here. Not the fans. Not Laremy Tunsil. Not even the Miami Dolphins themselves thought about the possibility of trading one of its two, sure-fire blue chip players, and yet here we are.

As Albert Breer of the MMQB put it, Miami had no intentions to move Tunsil until Houston’s full court press turned into an offer Miami couldn’t refuse.

The Dolphins didn’t intend to trade Laremy Tunsil. But the Texans kept coming. And now Miami has an absolutely insane amount of capital. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 31, 2019

Eagles acquired Carson Wentz for two 1sts, a 2nd and a 3rd (+ 4th round swaps) Chiefs acquired Patrick Mahomes for two 1sts and a 3rd. Texans acquired Deshaun Watson for two 1sts. Texans acquired Laremy Tunsil for two 1sts, a 2nd, and received 4th and 6th round kickbacks. — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 1, 2019

The lack on long-term job security turned Bill O’Brien into a mad scientist, operating free of any governing watch, spending all of his company’s future assets on immediate returns. A long day for the Texans saw a potential division favorite part with two first-round picks, two second-round picks, an all-pro defensive end, and a pair of mid-round picks on middling tailbacks (one of which occurred two weeks ago).

Miami cashed in. And while this might not have been Stephen Ross’ exact image of a teardown rebuild, the ultimate apple of his eye is now clearly within range (more on that QB in a moment).

When Ross stepped to the podium (or table, rather) on New Year’s Eve to announce the dismissal of Adam Gase and Mike Tannenbaum, and the coinciding promotion of Chris Grier, he vowed to do things differently.

Chasing the New England Patriots and their six Super Bowl titles, nine appearances in the big game, and 16 division titles in 18 years has long been a futile effort. Rather than chasing the dragon with pipedreams like Robert Quinn, Danny Amendola, and a host of failed bandage attempts over the last decade, Ross finally learned the definition of insanity.

And while his initial vision probably included a minimal regression to the mean, unique circumstances forced a pivot. Now, bottoming out to the fullest extent of the definition is the preferred mode of operation going forward.

That wasn’t the case just three weeks ago. Ross detailed his instructions to the coaching staff to “try to win,” a hilarious quote without context, no doubt. Ross continued by saying that if Miami winds up with, say, five wins, it’s OK because of Miami’s draft capital gives the team the flexibility to trade up to secure its franchise altering passer.

But now, with a war chest of future resources, Miami might be able to divide the 21 draft picks it has beyond its own, organic 2020 first-rounder about the rest of the roster. One of those picks will now have to replace fast-emerging Left Tackle Laremy Tunsil, widely argued as the best young player at his position in the league.

So Why Trade Tunsil?

Official terms of now completed trade: Houston receives:

T Laremy Tunsil

WR Kenny Stills

2020 4th round pick

2021 6th round pick Miami receives:

2020 1st round pick

2021 1st round pick

2021 2nd round pick

T Julien Davenport

CB Johnson Bademosi — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2019

The return, along with adhering to a philosophical principle, the Dolphins saw an opportunity to maximize an asset. While many fans were sent into a rage about losing the only quality part of the integral offensive line group, that very fact might be why Tunsil was deemed expendable.

On the fifth day of training camp this summer, Brian Flores answered a flurry of questions regarding the decision to move on from recently hired Offensive Line Coach Pat Flaherty.

One of those questions asked what exactly the Dolphins were looking for with the other four positions — four spots regarded as suspect, at best.

Flores’ message has never deviated from his original clichés. “Communication, working as one singular unit, not five individual parts, that’s what we’re trying to get out of those guys.”

Even if Tunsil is an elite pass protector, even if you can put him on an island with a two-way go against the game’s best pass rushers, what does that gain? What does it gain when Tunsil blocks out the sun against Khalil Mack, but the right guard-right tackle combination fails to pass-off a stunt, and pressure arrives in less than two seconds anyhow?

The roster needs a jolt of talent, there’s no doubt about that, but the offensive line was the primary culprit behind Miami’s projected hopelessness this season. That group, more so than the team itself, needed a ground-up rebuild.

Cashing in the offensive line’s greatest asset, for well above market value, puts the Dolphins in a more advantageous position to restock that group as a whole, and solidify a singular unit. Not to mention that Tunsil was only two years — at most — away from cashing in the largest lineman contract in the NFL.

Miami can now spend that money on multiple players — maybe even two linemen — and scoops up three premium picks (all top 60 picks) in the process.

Everything about this offseason has been about positioning the team for success in the future, even if the path to the future is rigged with treacherous booby traps and unmitigated suffering.

Draft Round Dolphins 2020 Picks Dolphins 2021 Picks 1st 2 2 2nd 2 2 3rd 2 1 4th 1 1 5th 1 1 6th 2 0 7th 1 1 Total Picks 11 0 Projected Top 50 Picks 3 3 Projected Top 100 Picks 6 6

*Miami previously held two 7th round picks in 2020, but the trade for Danny Isidora brings it back to one.

The happiest accident of the entire thing, Miami is a dreadful football team for the 2019 season; a season in which college football is set to send some premier quarterback prospects into the league.

Most notably, Tua Tagovailoa.

Stephen Ross professed his love for the Heisman Runner-Up and 2018 National Championship Game hero. Tagovailoa is widely regarded as the next great quarterback prospect, the best one since Andrew Luck in 2012.

All Luck did, for a previously 2-14 Colts team, was take a talent-barren club to the post-season three consecutive years. He led Indianapolis to three playoff victories and an appearance in the AFC Championship Game in 2014, his third year. Miami hasn’t done any of those three things since the 1990’s, for those keeping score at home.

The year prior, Miami and Indianapolis were competing for the right to Luck’s services. Miami started the campaign 0-6, but finished 6-4 and all the way out of the top five. The Colts wound up with Luck, the Dolphins with Ryan Tannehill, and I don’t need to tell you how different the last seven years would’ve been if Miami could’ve traded those two quarterbacks straight across.

Nothing changes the landscape of your franchise like a marquee quarterback. Nothing. There is no more direct route back to a Lombardi than an elite quarterback, and the opportunity to acquire one should not be taken lightly.

And if Miami hits that pick out of the park, and at the cost of just ONE draft pick, then the organization would have to royally screw up the next two offseason for Miami to stay in the shadows for long.

With 19 additional picks to aid Tua Tagovailoa (or Jordan Love), if the Dolphins bat just .400 on those picks, we’re talking about eight more contributing players to a core that already features some quality parts.

Parts like Jerome Baker, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Christian Wilkins.

Parts like Xavien Howard. Which brings us to the next question.

Why Did Miami Pay Xavien Howard, Acquire Josh Rosen?

As the offensive line was constructed around one elite player, and four players that probably wouldn’t start anywhere else, the defensive backfield is not in the same neighborhood.

Howard is one of, if not the game’s premiere cover corner. Minkah Fitzpatrick is one of the game’s best slot corners, and a versatile weapon. Miami are enamored with a pair of former Patriots corners in Eric Rowe and Jomal Wiltz. Reshad Jones is still here, though his future is in jeopardy, and Bobby McCain is a good player and one of the leaders of the team.

The Dolphins are only one or two parts away from putting a top-flight secondary on the field, the same was not true of the offensive line. Not by a long shot.

On the other side, the players that the secondary are trying to prevent from succeeding, sits the cursed 22-year-old, Josh Rosen.

Rosen’s chances of becoming the answer in Miami are slim. Regardless of how you feel about the kid’s talent, he’s in a position where far greater quarterbacks would struggle, and the success he would have to enjoy to push Miami off of next year’s QB class is simply unachievable.

Maybe that’s why Miami opted not to start the season with Rosen. With the knowledge that a high draft pick at quarterback is greater than a 90-percent proposition (a number pulled from thin air, but let’s be real, they’re drafting a QB), Rosen’s greatest value to the Dolphins might be on the trade market.

Jimmy Garappolo brought back the 43rd pick in the 2018 draft to the Patriots after 1.5 games of brilliance.

If Miami can hold off on playing Rosen until the circumstances are more favorable (perhaps the line gels a bit as the season wears on, and the schedule lightens up), then a few games of good tape could certainly attract a bidder.

And before you develop an ulcer at the thought of trading Rosen after he plays well, consider upside. Consider conviction. The same conviction the Chiefs showed in the 2017 draft when, despite harboring a good NFL quarterback in Alex Smith, Andy Reid went for broke and wound up with the league’s Most Valuable Player in Patrick Mahomes.

In essence, you could wind up with the best QB prospect since Luck (Tagovailoa) and yet another second-round pick (would be Miami’s fifth the next two year) if Rosen plays his price tag up to that level. Rosen’s contract along could make him attractive to another bidder, if Miami so chooses that a high draft pick is more valuable than a backup quarterback.

All of these players are assets with a price tag attached to their name. That’s a cruel truth in the National Football League, but that’s what happens in business.

Updated 53-Man Roster – Courtesy of Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald

New Additions:

OL Julién Davenport

OL Evan Boehm

OL Danny Isidora

DE Trent Harris

DE Avery Moss

LB Deon Lacey

LB Vince Biegel

CB Johnson Bademosi

CB Ken Webster

S Steven Parker

Position Players QB (2) Fitzpatrick, Rosen RB (6) Drake, Ballage, Walton, Laird, Gaskin, Cox (FB) WR (5) Wilson, Grant, Williams, Parker, Hurns TE (3) Gesicki, O’Leary, Smythe OL (9) Davenport, Deiter, Kilgore, Calhoun, Davis, Reed, Boehm, Isidora, Prince Edge (5) C. Harris, Orchard, T. Harris, Ledbetter, Moss iDL (3) Wilkins, Godchaux, Taylor LB (6) Baker, Eguavoen, McMillan, Van Ginkel, Biegel, Lacey CB (6) Howard, Fitzpatrick, Rowe, Wiltz, Webster, Bademosi S (5) McCain, Jones, Lammons, Parker, Aikens Spec (3) Sanders, Haack, Denney

*Current as of 5 PM EST, 9/1

Miami landed in the headlines with the draft capital returns, but the organization has quietly been churning over the bottom of the roster in search of developmental pieces. Isidora and Boehm were added prior to the blockbuster trade, and there might be a find in there as we detailed in the film study work-up.

Miami had spent time with Saints Linebacker Vince Biegel prior to the 2017 draft, both at the Senior Bowl and with a private workout.

Deon Lacy was a CFL signing to Miami last year, but he didn’t make Gase’s 53-man roster — he’s back.

Cutting Zach Sterup likely means that new addition Julién Davenport is the starting left tackle. He’s, shall we say, had his fair share of struggles.

I’m telling you guys, Dallas Thomas is still in the league – he changed his name to Julie’n Davenport. pic.twitter.com/pTCtSFUKU2 — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 24, 2018

Miami is rounding out it’s practice squad as well. Here’s the up-to-date 11-man developmental player for the Dolphins (currently only at 9).

Practice Squad

Position Player 1. QB Jake Ruddock 2. DE Dewayne Hendrix 3. LB Christian Sam 4. CB Nik Needham 5. DT Gerald Willis 6. TE Chris Myarick 7. LB Terrill Hanks 8. S Montre Hartage 9. 10. 11. OL Durval Queiroz Neto (Exempt Status

The Forgotten Man in All of This

Miami departed with more than just Laremy Tunsil in the trade. The Dolphins Walter Payton Man of the Year Candidate, and leading receiver over the last three seasons was also sent to Houston.

Kenny Stills was a fixture on the South Florida community. Every time the Dolphins social media pages shared video, or photography of the team aiding in charity events, number 10 was always there. Every. Single. Time. The Dolphins are losing a good football player, but also one of the best men in the game.

Best of luck in Houston, Kenny.

Darkest Before the Dawn

This season is going to be challenging, there’s no way around that. Miami doesn’t have the makeup of a team that can compete with many others at this level, but there’s still a reason to watch.

Watch to see how Jerome Baker develops as the leader of the defense. Watch to see Xavien Howard continue his tear of intercepting footballs. Watch to see Minkah Fitzpatrick, Christian Wilkins, Kalen Ballage, Jakeem Grant, Preston Williams, Mike Geisicki, Charles Harris, and Davon Godchaux attempt to take the next step.

Watch the low-risk investments like Mark Walton, Eric Rowe, Devante Parker and how they progress.

Watch the five undrafted free agents on the current roster — Williams, Patrick Laird, Shaq Calhoun, Jonathan Ledbetter, and Chris Lammons.

It’s evaluation season, Dol-fans. And we’ve got 16 games to self-scout the incumbent talent, and 13 more weeks to watch a decorated college class of prospects, primarily on the offensive side of the ball.

The Browns did this two years ago. The team finished without a win in 2017 and landed the first pick in the draft. Enter Baker Mayfield. Now, after winning seven more games than the previous season, the Browns are loaded.

Cleveland used all the resources it gathered to pick up superstars like Myles Garrett, and O’Dell Beckham, and paired them with other names like Denzel Ward, David Njoku, Nick Chubb, Jarvis Landry, Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and a laundry list of above average NFL starters.

If you were content with perpetually finishing right in the middle of the pack — in that range of seven to eight wins, and picking in the early teens every April — then perhaps this rebuild isn’t for you.

But this team is doing things differently now. They had to.

We’ll find out if it works in three years.

