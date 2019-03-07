Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Cut Ted Larsen
Even miracle workers don’t have job security.
According to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, the Miami Dolphins have cut offensive guard Ted Larsen.
Dolphins are cutting Andre Branch and Ted Larsen, per league source.
Initially being signed to be the starting left guard in 2017, Larsen suffered a knee injury in training camp and was placed on injured reserve with a designation to return – missing the first 8 games of the season. He returned to the lineup and started the final 8 games, but struggled mightily during that time, and was quickly replaced by prized free agent Josh Sitton in 2018.
But with Sitton going down with a season-ending rotator cuff injury in Week 1, Larsen was thrust into starting duty more often than we would have liked and stayed there for the remainder of the season.
In his 2 seasons with the Dolphins, Larsen played 521 snaps in 2017 (50.24%) and 751 snaps in 2018 (81.63%).
Larsen is just another example of yet another failed iteration of the Miami Dolphins offensive line during Ryan Tannehill‘s tenure. While you can’t really expect much from a veteran starter making $5.65m over 3 years, Larsen’s inconsistent play and constant turnstile performances were frustrating to watch, even if the salary was equivalent to a backup.
Still, without Ted Larsen, we might not have one of the greatest plays in Miami Dolphins history. And because of that one block, Dolphins fans 15 years from now will still remember his name and associate him with something productive.
And that’s a hellova lot more than most Dolphins players can associate with this century.
Teammates set up a red carpet at Ted Larsen's locker, w/path lights, a retractable barrier and bouncer (Laremy Tunsil) in honor of his block during the Miami Miracle. Because if there's one thing O-linemen love, it's an over-the-top spotlight on them. (Am told Larsen hates it.)
News
Robert Quinn reportedly a hot name in Miami Dolphins trade talks
Robert Quinn reportedly being shopped
The Miami Dolphins are in the midst of a rebuild, so it’s not surprising that numerous players that are still under contract have found themselves in trade talks.
One of the hottest names in those trade rumors? Robert Quinn, the defensive end that the Miami Dolphins traded a 2018 fourth-round pick for just last off-season.
Robert Quinn is certainly not safe as he enters the final year of a four-year contract extension that he initially signed with the L.A. Rams. The Dolphins traded for him during the 2018 off-season to help bulk up the pass rush.
The report was initially broken by Ian Rappoport on NFL Network. Rappoport hit the nail on the head with a synopsis of the free-agency pass-rushing market and how it’s flooded with legitimate talent. Trading Robert Quinn could become a reality for a team looking to get ahead of the market and snag a still-young defensive end.
It wouldn’t be a blockbuster trade, as the Dolphins traded a fourth-rounder for him last year, so the yield would likely be another Day 3 pick. If I have to make a prediction, I’ll estimate a fifth-round pick.
During the one-year sample size in 2018, Robert Quinn still flashed production, although it came in spurts, appeared unfinished, and didn’t reflect on the stat line.
The Dolphins would save around $13 million off the cap if they relieve Robert Quinn from the roster, according to Over the Cap. With $0 guaranteed in 2019, it could be a good situation for a team looking for some short-term help on the defensive line while the Dolphins look to unload some bloated contracts.
It’s also worth noting that the Dolphins will save the same amount if Robert Quinn is a pre-June 1 cut, so Quinn is probably one-and-done in Miami, either way.
Miami Dolphins
Sweeping Offensive Changes On the Horizon in Miami
Hiring a Head Coach in early February puts every professional associated with the team in catch-up mode, including those that cover it. The last month on Locked On Dolphins have been a crash course in Brian Flores the man, the coach, and the assumed principles he will export from New England down to Sunny South Florida.
Chad O’Shea got his moment in the sun with the offensive preview piece written back in February. The use of the running game to supplement and support the Earhardt & Perkins system was detailed in that piece, along with the passing concepts essential to the scheme; but we never considered the personnel turnover.
Incumbents with unique skill sets are available on both side of the football. Xavien Howard and Minkah Fitzpatrick are terrific starting points for a defense that promises to change drastically from the previous three years under Vance Joseph and Matt Burke.
On offense, we know about Albert Wilson’s dynamic half-season, Kenyan Drake’s criminal under-utilization, and wanting quarterback and interior offensive line positions. The staff will undoubtedly incorporate positive pieces into the vision for the new-look Miami Dolphins, but also make the necessary changes to instill their own philosophies.
But what can we glean from previous Patriots offensive package deployments?
Dwayne Allen was released by New England last week. The Dolphins were among the three teams reported to have piqued interest in inserting the hellacious-line blocking tight end to the lineup.
Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe are in the team’s long-term plans. In a perfect world, the sophomore tight ends would replicate what the Patriots had in Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez pre-murder spree.
Realistically, Gesicki is an undeveloped tight end that struggles with functional strength and contact balance, and needs to be rebuilt from the ground up. Smythe’s development is far from complete, in its own right.
The interest in Allen signals one of two things:
1.) The Dolphins are not complacent with the current statuses of Gesicki and Smythe – or,
2.) The new offensive scheme asks uses tight ends in an entirely different fashion, thus the need for a third capable player at the position.
In truth, both scenarios are probably applicable. The interest, however, certainly harkens back to New England’s usage of heavy packages (multiple backs, a fullback, and tight ends acting as extra offensive linemen).
Per Sharp Football, here are New England’s personnel packages usage compared to the league average from 2018.
|Package
|Patriots 2018 Usage
|Dolphins 2018 Usage
|NFL Usage
|11 (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WR)
|43%
|62%
|54%
|12 (1 RB, 2 TE, 3 WR)
|3%
|7%
|20%
|22 (2 RB, 2 TE, 1 WR)
|36%
|0%
|11%
|13 (1 RB, 3 TE, 1 WR)
|0%
|6%
|5%
Only New Orleans, Cleveland, Jacksonville, San Francisco, and the New York Giants ran the NFL’s most popular package (11-personnel) more than New England. Miami, meanwhile, ranked 9th in 11-personnel usage.
The major outlier comes in the use of a fullback versus a third tight end. Miami did experiment with Nick O’Leary, Durham Smythe, Jakeem Grant,and Albert Wilson as backfield mates with the quarterback, but the use of dual-backs was almost nonexistent with the Phins under Adam Gase.
New England is the only team in 2018 that did not use 13-personnel. James Develin and heavy packages (six offensive linemen, or supped up tight ends) provided a substitute.
Kansas City, Indianapolis, and both Los Angeles clubs (Rams and Chargers) used 11-personnel with league-high frequency metrics. The Pats and Saints, on the other hand, zigged while the league zags – unsurprising innovation from Bill Belichick and Sean Payton.
New England and New Orleans are masters of creating mismatches and putting pressure on the defense’s greatest vulnerabilities. We’ve seen James White catch 13 passes in a Super Bowl and Alvin Kamara take over what was already a high-flying offense. That philosophy explains why New England ran 54% of its plays from under-center compared to Miami’s 34% in 2018.
From this, we can glean that sweeping changes are coming for the Miami offense. The scheme funnels through condensing the formation and destroying teams with running backs in the passing game.
While Miami only played four running backs in 2018, the Patriots played six. In truth, however, Miami was a two-back operation while the Patriots implemented a time-share among a variety of backs.
|Dolphins 2018 RBs
|% of Offensive Snaps
|Kenyan Drake
|59.2%
|Frank Gore
|35.9%
|Kalen Ballage
|10%
|Patriots 2018 RBs
|% of Offensive Snaps
|James White
|53.6%
|James Develin (Fullback)
|35.8%
|Sony Michel
|28.6%
|Rex Burkhead
|13.5%
Kalen Ballage measures favorably with the Patriots low-end backs, but Miami’s rookie only began to see an increased workload once Frank Gore was placed on injured reserve.
The wide receiver positions were almost identical from a time-share standpoint. Miami’s core philosophy was to use the same three receivers time-and-time again, but were forced to alter that plan due to a rash of injuries. New England, on the other hand, mixed and matched more effectively.
When Kenny Stills and Danny Amendola were healthy, they were 90% players. Albert Wilson was trending in that direction by forcing Gase’s hand with his explosive play-making. Jakeem Grant was still considered a gadget player but was on-track to check in with 60% of the offensive workload prior to an Achilles injury.
Julian Edelman rarely left the field. Despite missing the first four games of the season for cheating, Edelman played 67% of the team’s total snaps (projects to over 90% for 16 games). Chris Hogan led the team with 71.7% snaps and Josh Gordon was 3rd with 50.4%. Cordarrelle Patterson and Phillip Dorsett both played greater than 20% of the team’s offensive snaps.
Lastly, the tight ends. New England had one distinct difference in their tight end cupboard – Rob Gronkowski. Battling through injuries, yet again, Gronk played 75% of the Patriots’ offensive snaps. Allen played 32.6% and Jacob Hollister checked in with 5.2%. This group was dictated largely by availability.
The story was different in Miami. Gesicki and O’Leary both played slightly above 40% while Smythe and A.J. Derby played 19.1% and 13.5% respectively.
While we focus on sweeping changes on the defensive side of the ball, the offense is in for a major overhaul as well.
A new philosophy that focuses on a power run-game and stout defense could supplement Miami’s inherent home field advantage. What better way to wilt away an unprepared opponent than to run the football and play strong defense in the Miami heat and humidity?
Don’t be surprised when Miami hits the running back and fullback positions hard this off-season, and takes wide receiver almost entirely off their list of priorities. Additionally, there might only be room for three tight ends.
Let’s hope Gesicki, Smythe, and O’Leary are ready for a heated competition.
Miami Dolphins
Staff Predictions For Pick 13 – Pre-Free Agency
The underwear Olympics have come-and-gone checking off another box on the long, arduous period that is the NFL offseason. Free agency kicks off in a week and things are coming into focus regarding team’s draft preferences and which players are worthy of hearing their names called on Thursday or Friday night in Nashville.
We have an excellent staff of writers here at Locked On Dolphins. With that, we like to poll the staff for their predictions throughout the calendar year. We’re going to do this again post-free agency and once more before the draft. So, as things stand right now, these are the LOD staff predictions for Miami’s selection with the 13thpick – not who we would take, but who we think the Dolphins will take.
Travis Wingfield – Lead Editor
Christian Wilkins – Defensive Line, Clemson
Wilkins checks the boxes the Dolphins have prioritized under Brian Flores and Chris Grier. High-character, intelligent athletes that put the team and the game above themselves. Wilkins is the picturesque modern day defensive tackle. He’s a pocket pusher with elite athleticism and position flexibility.
At times Wilkins can get washed out against the run and, at age 24, his development is likely finished. The final selling point – Wilkins was recruited and coached at Clemson by current Dolphins Defensive Line Coach Marion Hobby.
Jason Hrina – Staff Editor
Ed Oliver – Defensive Line, Houston
Interestingly enough, Miami’s front-7 needs an upgrade, yet, has formidable pieces in prime positions. McMillan and Baker are solid linebackers, and Godchaux and Taylor are very good defensive tackles.
So with a defensive unit so young yet so talented, the Dolphins went ahead and selected Ed Oliver.
Somewhat similar to Laremy Tunsil back in 2016, Oliver was nearly a consensus top-3 draft pick at the end of the 2017 season. He’s still just as dominant as he was last year, but for some reason, the hype around him isn’t as intense as it used to be. With a very talented player falling farther than originally projected, the Dolphins will capitalize on another elite talent and sure-up their defensive line for Brian Flores’ defense.
Ideally, if the team isn’t going to make a move for a quarterback, I would like the team to trade down and accumulate more assets to allow them to rebuild the offensive line and the defense. But if an elite prospect is sitting there unexpectedly, it’s going to be very hard to pass him up.
Gabe Hauari – Staff Writer
Ed Oliver – Defensive Line, Houston
I think three quarterbacks go in the top 10 (Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins, and Drew Lock) which should push some elite defensive talent down the board. Oliver is a great athlete and his measurements at the combine solidify him as one of the top interior defensive linemen in this class. He is versatile enough to fit what Brian Flores and Patrick Graham want to do on defense and should form a nice trio alongside Davon Godchaux and Vincent Taylor.
Andrew Mitchell – Staff Writer
Dexter Lawrence – Defensive Line, Clemson
There’s so many ways to go here and Miami really can’t mess this up. Depending on who’s left on the board once the first 12 picks are announced, I have a hunch Brian Flores will get his Nose Tackle. The NT position has been a staple in the last for New England and with Flores’ hybrid scheme he needs a true 1 technique. Miami doesn’t have anyone that’s a true 1 technique. The bonus here is that he’s athletic enough to play in the 4-3 schematics as well.
Jaymin Stamper – Staff Writer, News Writer
Jonah Williams – Offensive Tackle/Guard, Alabama
Assuming that Murray and Haskins are both off the board, Miami can go almost any direction at 13. For me, I would put the priority in building through the trenches. That’s why I have them selecting Alabama OLJonah Williamsat pick #13. Williams was a three year starter at Alabama and was a unanimous All American in 2018. With Ja’wuan James about to hit free agency, Williams would solidify the right tackle position while also providing versatility to move inside if needed.
Oliver Candido – Staff Writer, News Writer
Clellin Ferrell – Defensive End, Clemson
Come April 25th the Miami Dolphins should rush to the podium if Clelin Ferrell is still available at #13. Ferrell possess an ability to aid the Dolphin defense against the run while also being a premier edge rusher. Recording 20 tackles for a loss and 11.5 sacks in 2018 he’s shown how productive he can be, no more one dimensional players, this teams needs versatile athletes with a proven record. Ferrell meets defensive coordinators vision as a player who will be heavy handed and play with good eye discipline.
Shawn Digity – Staff Writer, News Writer
Byron Murphy – Cornerback, Washington
I think the Dolphins will look at a Day 1 plug-and-play corner at some point during the draft; that’s one of the bigger needs for the team. In this case, I think Greedy Williams will be the first corner taken, so that’ll leave either DeAndre Baker and Murphy if the Dolphins want to address the need in the first round. Murphy’s the move at 13. He didn’t have the best 40 time from the Combine but, otherwise, had a good showing. This is all dependent on how many QBs go before the Dolphins and how the other positions rise and fall in that wake, but assuming most of the studs at the top of big boards don’t have a secret gas-mask video waiting in the wings, then Byron Murphy should be a reasonable candidate to be available at the 13th pick.
