Miami Dolphins Cut Ted Larsen

Hiring a Head Coach in early February puts every professional associated with the team in catch-up mode, including those that cover it. The last month on Locked On Dolphins have been a crash course in Brian Flores the man, the coach, and the assumed principles he will export from New England down to Sunny South Florida.

Chad O’Shea got his moment in the sun with the offensive preview piece written back in February. The use of the running game to supplement and support the Earhardt & Perkins system was detailed in that piece, along with the passing concepts essential to the scheme; but we never considered the personnel turnover.

Incumbents with unique skill sets are available on both side of the football. Xavien Howard and Minkah Fitzpatrick are terrific starting points for a defense that promises to change drastically from the previous three years under Vance Joseph and Matt Burke.

On offense, we know about Albert Wilson’s dynamic half-season, Kenyan Drake’s criminal under-utilization, and wanting quarterback and interior offensive line positions. The staff will undoubtedly incorporate positive pieces into the vision for the new-look Miami Dolphins, but also make the necessary changes to instill their own philosophies.

But what can we glean from previous Patriots offensive package deployments?

Dwayne Allen was released by New England last week. The Dolphins were among the three teams reported to have piqued interest in inserting the hellacious-line blocking tight end to the lineup.

Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe are in the team’s long-term plans. In a perfect world, the sophomore tight ends would replicate what the Patriots had in Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez pre-murder spree.

Realistically, Gesicki is an undeveloped tight end that struggles with functional strength and contact balance, and needs to be rebuilt from the ground up. Smythe’s development is far from complete, in its own right.

The interest in Allen signals one of two things:

1.) The Dolphins are not complacent with the current statuses of Gesicki and Smythe – or,

2.) The new offensive scheme asks uses tight ends in an entirely different fashion, thus the need for a third capable player at the position.

In truth, both scenarios are probably applicable. The interest, however, certainly harkens back to New England’s usage of heavy packages (multiple backs, a fullback, and tight ends acting as extra offensive linemen).

Per Sharp Football, here are New England’s personnel packages usage compared to the league average from 2018.

Package Patriots 2018 Usage Dolphins 2018 Usage NFL Usage 11 (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WR) 43% 62% 54% 12 (1 RB, 2 TE, 3 WR) 3% 7% 20% 22 (2 RB, 2 TE, 1 WR) 36% 0% 11% 13 (1 RB, 3 TE, 1 WR) 0% 6% 5%

Only New Orleans, Cleveland, Jacksonville, San Francisco, and the New York Giants ran the NFL’s most popular package (11-personnel) more than New England. Miami, meanwhile, ranked 9th in 11-personnel usage.

The major outlier comes in the use of a fullback versus a third tight end. Miami did experiment with Nick O’Leary, Durham Smythe, Jakeem Grant,and Albert Wilson as backfield mates with the quarterback, but the use of dual-backs was almost nonexistent with the Phins under Adam Gase.

New England is the only team in 2018 that did not use 13-personnel. James Develin and heavy packages (six offensive linemen, or supped up tight ends) provided a substitute.

Kansas City, Indianapolis, and both Los Angeles clubs (Rams and Chargers) used 11-personnel with league-high frequency metrics. The Pats and Saints, on the other hand, zigged while the league zags – unsurprising innovation from Bill Belichick and Sean Payton.

New England and New Orleans are masters of creating mismatches and putting pressure on the defense’s greatest vulnerabilities. We’ve seen James White catch 13 passes in a Super Bowl and Alvin Kamara take over what was already a high-flying offense. That philosophy explains why New England ran 54% of its plays from under-center compared to Miami’s 34% in 2018.

From this, we can glean that sweeping changes are coming for the Miami offense. The scheme funnels through condensing the formation and destroying teams with running backs in the passing game.

While Miami only played four running backs in 2018, the Patriots played six. In truth, however, Miami was a two-back operation while the Patriots implemented a time-share among a variety of backs.

Dolphins 2018 RBs % of Offensive Snaps Kenyan Drake 59.2% Frank Gore 35.9% Kalen Ballage 10%

Patriots 2018 RBs % of Offensive Snaps James White 53.6% James Develin (Fullback) 35.8% Sony Michel 28.6% Rex Burkhead 13.5%

Kalen Ballage measures favorably with the Patriots low-end backs, but Miami’s rookie only began to see an increased workload once Frank Gore was placed on injured reserve.

The wide receiver positions were almost identical from a time-share standpoint. Miami’s core philosophy was to use the same three receivers time-and-time again, but were forced to alter that plan due to a rash of injuries. New England, on the other hand, mixed and matched more effectively.

When Kenny Stills and Danny Amendola were healthy, they were 90% players. Albert Wilson was trending in that direction by forcing Gase’s hand with his explosive play-making. Jakeem Grant was still considered a gadget player but was on-track to check in with 60% of the offensive workload prior to an Achilles injury.

Julian Edelman rarely left the field. Despite missing the first four games of the season for cheating, Edelman played 67% of the team’s total snaps (projects to over 90% for 16 games). Chris Hogan led the team with 71.7% snaps and Josh Gordon was 3rd with 50.4%. Cordarrelle Patterson and Phillip Dorsett both played greater than 20% of the team’s offensive snaps.

Lastly, the tight ends. New England had one distinct difference in their tight end cupboard – Rob Gronkowski. Battling through injuries, yet again, Gronk played 75% of the Patriots’ offensive snaps. Allen played 32.6% and Jacob Hollister checked in with 5.2%. This group was dictated largely by availability.

The story was different in Miami. Gesicki and O’Leary both played slightly above 40% while Smythe and A.J. Derby played 19.1% and 13.5% respectively.

While we focus on sweeping changes on the defensive side of the ball, the offense is in for a major overhaul as well.

A new philosophy that focuses on a power run-game and stout defense could supplement Miami’s inherent home field advantage. What better way to wilt away an unprepared opponent than to run the football and play strong defense in the Miami heat and humidity?

Don’t be surprised when Miami hits the running back and fullback positions hard this off-season, and takes wide receiver almost entirely off their list of priorities. Additionally, there might only be room for three tight ends.

Let’s hope Gesicki, Smythe, and O’Leary are ready for a heated competition.

@WingfieldNFL