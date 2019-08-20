Miami Dolphins Expected to Extend Jakeem Grant

Coach Flores speaks as the team prepares for Thursday’s game against Jacksonville, snap counts, and the state of the team

Week-three of the preseason is upon us. Once dubbed the dress rehearsal game, the final preseason tune-up has lost some of its luster in lieu of similar treatment to the other exhibition games.

By now, most teams would have made a starting quarterback proclamation. And although Brian Flores has determined the starter for the Jaguars game (Ryan Fitzpatrick), he remains noncommittal on the most important declaration yet — the starter for the regular season opener.

Coach Talks

“I wouldn’t say that’s accurate,” Flores said when asked if Fitzpatrick’s starting declaration this week means he will start the Baltimore opener. If Josh Rosen wants to reclaim his spot atop the QB depth chart, he needs to play faster. “We don’t want to take sacks after sack after sack. He can help that by getting the ball out quicker,” said Flores regarding the three sacks during Rosen’s game action.

In a season that serves as an extended evaluation, Flores is going to give the players every opportunity to separate from the herd; except when it comes to his starting offensive lineman.

“I like what I’ve seen from those five guys,” Coach Flores answered when asked about his starting offensive line. That lineup remains unchanged since the firing of Pat Flaherty, and the promotion of Dave DeGuglielmo, it goes: Tunsil-Deiter-Kilgore-Calhoun-Davis. Flores intimated that he has the five best guys starting right now, so don’t expect this lineup to change before Baltimore.

Help is on the Way

T.J. McDonald is still down with an undisclosed injury, but his first-team position will go to Reshad Jones in the interim. The veteran safety returned to practice on Monday. His elevation to active duty bumps Minkah Fitzpatrick back to his natural positon (from safety to star corner) in the nickel defense.

Jakeem Grant was back at practice, but worked off to the side with the training staff. Grant, and Albert Wilson, are works-in-progress to get ready for opening day.

Linebackers Raekwon McMillan and Andrew Van Ginkel spearhead the rest of the group of players still not working in practice. Devante Parker, Kenyan Drake and Dewayne Allen are among those injured players.

Doing it the Right Way

Flores praised Right Tackle Jesse Davis for his leadership traits — no small thing for the first-time Head Coach. “He’s a quiet guy, by people listen when he talks.” Davis, a free-agent after this season, has the positional versatility, presence in the locker room, and admiration of his staff to earn a new deal next year — the only thing left to do, play good football.

Patrick Laird began camp buried on the depth chart behind two established backs (Drake and Kalen Ballage), a 2018 fourth-round pick (Mark Walton) and a recent seventh-round draft pick (Myles Gaskin). Laird’s patience and vision has shown up on game day, but it’s his work in the passing game that has certainly caught the attention of the coaching staff.

“He plays hard. He’s done everything we’ve asked. He just does everything right. He’s had a good camp so far. He needs to stay on this path and he’ll get a chance.” Flores’ praise for the undrafted back is certainly impacted by Laird’s tireless efforts to get extra work after practice.

Laird, and fellow rookie Myles Gaskin, work on passing routes and on the JUGGS machine every day after practice concludes.

Offensive Snap Counts and Advanced Data

Rookies Shaq Calhoun and Michael Deiter led the way with 49 snaps on Friday in Tampa Bay. Both were hit with false starts (Deiter’s not enforced), and the former Wisconsin Badger earned elite grades through Pro Football Focus. Both players allowed one pressure — Calhoun’s a sack.

Next were Isaiah Prince, Chris Reed, and Jaryd Jones-Smith (48 snaps each). The latter, Jones-Smith, allowed five pressures and committed one foul.

Isaiah Ford had the most work of the skill players (34 snaps) with Josh Rosen notching 31 snaps. Rosen’s 5.7 yards-per-attempt and 55.6% completion marks were diluted by several drops.

Preston Williams had a miserable night. The rookie was targeted six times and produced only seven yards. That 1.2 yards-per-route-run mark was a dramatic fall from last week’s 4.2 figure. His three drops brought all of his receiving grades into the “red” on PFF.

Rookie Tight End Chris Myarick received the second highest offensive grade with Aaron Monteiro, Laremy Tunsil, and Chris Reed right behind the UDFA. Patrick Laird was the last of the “green grades” with Josh Rosen checking in just below the “good game” metric with a 65.8 grade.

Ryan Fitzpatrick had the lowest grade — one spot behind Williams — with Fullback Chandler Cox rounding out the bottom three offensive grades.

Jesse Davis’ one pressure-allowed earned him a detrimental pass blocking grade, and PFF apparently didn’t like his run-game work either — he was “red” across all metrics.

Defensive Snap Counts and Advanced Analytics

Charles Harris’ big night translated to the grades and advanced metrics. After playing 35 snaps in the opener, Harris was out there for 30 on Friday night. The former first-round pick pressured the quarterback five times (2 sacks, 2 hits, 1 hurry), and made three run stops — easily the best stat sheet of his career.

One player graded out better, according to PFF, due to five run stops. Adolphus Washington played 31 snaps and made a run-stop on 45% of his run-down reps — he made six tackles total.

Sam Eguavoen led all defenders in snaps-played (48) and picked up six tackles in the process. In addition to forcing a fumble, Eguavoen made four run-stops, and allowed just 10 yards receiving on four pass targets.

Nik Needham was next with 46 snaps, and his rough preseason continues. Though he allowed only two catches on seven targets, his big coverage bust led to a 32-yard play, bringing his yards-per-target allowed up to 7.6.

Minkah Fitzpatrick has been exceptional, as he always is, in coverage. He was targeted twice and hit with a 9-yard gain, but he missed another tackle that would’ve brought out the kicking team.

Montre Hartage and Chris Lammons played significant duty in the secondary. Hartage wasn’t targeted and made two tackles, but Lammons had the biggest night of any defensive back. The corner-safety combo player allowed just 17 yards on four pass targets and made a stop (tackle within two-yards of the LOS) against a screen.

Nate Orchard had five pressures on 17 pass rush snaps (1 sack, 2 hits, 2 hurries). He also chipped in with two run-stops.

Christian Wilkins was next in pressures with three. Wilkins had one of each — a sack, hit, and hurry — with two run-stops of his own.

Jerome Baker and Tank Carradine had three pressures each. Baker wasn’t targeted in the passing game on six coverage snaps, and he created pressure on half (3-of-6) pass rush snaps. Each of Carradine’s pressures were QB hits.

Miami’s lack of depth in the secondary continues to provide this staff with a problem. Six of Miami’s eight lowest-graded players were defensive backs (Maurice Smith, Hartage, Cornell Armstrong, Needham, Tyler Patmon and Jalen Davis).

Patmon and Davis played 11 snaps cumulatively. Jamiyus Pittman had five reps, and Joey Mbu played seven — the writing is on the wall for this foursome.

What’s Ahead

Snap counts in Thursday’s game will reveal the staff’s opinion of the best 53 players on this roster. Although there won’t be some major deviation from what we’ve seen through practice and the first two games worth of reps (something we’ve detailed in-depth on this blog and podcast), the order of operations will provide us with context clues.

Anybody that sees minimal reps in this game can read between the line. We are 11 days from roster cut-down day. On the same day where most college teams will open their seasons, the dreams of 37 Dolphins players will temporarily be put on hold (August 31).

Buckle up, the season is right around the corner.

