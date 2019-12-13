Miami Dolphins Extend DeVante Parker

Snap Counts, Grades, Metrics, and Other Phins Notes

Foreword:

As we develop a weekly content schedule for the season, I wanted something to bridge the gap between the Sunday night game breakdown column and the Tuesday film review. So, here we are with a smorgasbord of information, statistics, snap counts, and whatever is prudent to the Dolphins game from the Sunday prior.

We’ll dive into the game data from Pro Football Focus, Pro Football Reference, grab some quotes from the player’s and coach’s pressers, and continue to provide the most comprehensive coverage on the Miami Dolphins you can find.

Dolphins-Jets

Team Stats

The Dolphins and Jets played a game Sunday that held no relevance to the playoff standings. The contest was an afterthought to the casual fan and the non-Dolphins or Jets fan. It was a classic back burner December game between two bad teams. And, yet, Brian Flores was irate at the conclusion, and rightfully so.

The game ended on the decision to assess pass interference that would bail the Jets out of a fourth-and-forever (18) situation, and instantly transport Adam Gase and his hapless offense into field goal range.

As far as the long-term impact goes, this was best case scenario for Miami. Outplay the Jets, but lose the game on utter tomfoolery by the league’s greatest epidemic — it’s officials — and retain top-five draft pick status.

Close losses don’t count in this league, but the fact that this Miami roster is as close as it is to playing better than .500 football since September is one of the most impressive facts in all of football. A failed two-point conversion and a bogus call at the end of the Jets game are all that stand in the way between a 5-4 post-bye record for the Dolphins — an unimaginable feat after the 0-4 start with a point differential of -137.

Miami’s claim to fame, its red zone scoring percentage, took a hit Sunday. Going 0-for-5 in the critical portion of the field brought Miami’s season total down to 56.8% conversion rate — 16th in the NFL. The Dolphins 34.4% third down conversion rate ranks 26th in football.

Ryan Fitzpatrick’s passing game averages 216.2 yards per game, 23rd in the NFL. The rushing attack, despite its best output, still ranks last at 67.3 yards per game. Now, at 17 points per, Miami ranks 30th in scoring offense.

The Dolphins held the Jets to less than a 50% drive success rate (5 of 11 drives scored points), including the pair of drives aided by questionable calls. The 22 points allowed was the lowest mark since the victory in Indianapolis a month ago.

Miami ranks 30th in total defense, 23rd in passing defense, 30th against the run and dead last in scoring at 30.7 points allowed per game.

The Dolphins are allowing 59.2% of red zone drives to end in touchdowns — 23rd lowest in the league. On third down, the opposition converts 43.9% of the time — 26th in football.

The Dolphins remain top 10 in missed tackle percentage. They’ve had the 6th-fewest penalty yardage assessed against them with the 5th-fewest penalties accepted.

Offense:

Snap Counts:

Player Snaps (% of Offensive Snaps) QB Ryan Fitzpatrick 72 (100%) RB Patrick Laird 59 (82%) RB Myles Gaskin 13 (18%) FB Chandler Cox 7 (10%) WR Allen Hurns 57 (79%) WR Isaiah Ford 55 (76%) WR Devante Parker 18 (25%) WR Albert Wilson 17 (24%) WR Mack Hollins 10 (14%) TE Mike Gesicki 50 (69%) TE Durham Smythe 41 (57%) TE Clive Walford 33 (46%) OL Julie’n Davenport 72 (100%) OL Daniel Kilgore 72 (100%) OL Evan Boehm 72 (100%) OL Jesse Davis 72 (100%) OL Keaton Sutherland 63 (88%) OL Michael Deiter 9 (12%)

After his best statistical game of the season against Philadelphia, Ryan Fitzpatrick put together one of his worst against the Jets. Only one of several interceptable passes was picked off, his rating was 65.7 and he averaged less than seven yards per pass. Fitzpatrick completed 40% of his passes against pressure for a paltry for 5.1 YPA.

A lot of the issues stemmed from the skill positions, particularly wide receiver. Isaiah Ford had the best day of the bunch posting 92 yards on nine targets (better than 10 YPT). Ford averaged 5.5 yards after the catch on the day.

Devante Parker caught both of his targets for 28 yards but left early with a concussion.

Mike Gesicki only caught 25% of his targets for 1.5 YPT. To his credit, one of those misses was an inaccurate throw as Gesicki uncovered in the end zone.

Allen Hurns continues to contribute on a familiar plane. He picked up 68 yards on seven targets and moved the chains three times. Since he signed his extension (four games), Hurns has 196 yards on 25 targets, good for a 7.84 YPT.

Most of Patrick Laird’s damage came off-tackle. His two long runs (16 and 14) were both outside runs, including 12 yards after contact on a run off left-tackle. Of Laird’s 44 rushing yards, 34 came outside. He averaged 2.21 yards after contact and caught all four of his targets for 38 yards.

Julie’n Davenport had his best game as a pro Sunday. He pitched a shutout in pass protection, but graded deep in the “F” category against the run.

The most pressures came from up the gut. Daniel Kilgore led the way with five, but they were all hurries. Keaton Sutherland was next with four, but just one hit on the quarterback. Right Guard Evan Boehm had a tough reentrance back into the lineup. His three pressures were all hits on Fitzpatrick.

Jesse Davis allowed one pressure (a hit) on top of what I thought was one of his best run-blocking games at right tackle.

Defense:

Snap Counts:

Player Snaps (% of Defensive Snaps) DL Christian Wilkins 48 (68%) DL Davon Godchaux 37 (52%) DL Avery Moss 24 (34%) DL John Jenkins 21 (30%) DL Gerald Willis 11 (15%) LB Jerome Baker 71 (100%) LB Vince Biegel 59 (83%) LB Raekwon McMillan 46 (65%) LB Andrew Van Ginkel 35 (49%) LB Sam Eguavoen 33 (46%) LB Charles Harris 24 (34%) DB Nik Needham 71 (100%) DB Eric Rowe 71 (100%) DB Adrian Colbert 71 (100%) DB Jomal Wiltz 61 (86%) DB Ryan Lewis 44 (62%) DB Ken Webster 29 (41%) DB Steven Parker 25 (35%)

Steven Parker led the way in PFF grades this week with an elite 90 score. I’m curious to know how his fatal decision on the final drive reflects that grade, because that was an atrocious play that gave the Jets 37 yards on the game’s most critical possession.

Christian Wilkins was next. He had four more pressures and three run stops earning “green” grades across the board.

Adrian Colbert had his best game, according to PFF, since joining the team. He didn’t allow a reception in his deep safety position, made one tackle and missed another.

Raekwon McMillan only made three tackles, but they were all run stops. His effectiveness was measured by attacking lead blocks and leading Miami to its best day stopping the run all season.

Davon Godchaux had a pressure and two run stops as his strong season continues. Gerald Willis picked up two QB pressures (both hurries) on just seven pass rushing reps.

Vince Biegel picked up two pressures and three run stops. He didn’t allow a reception in six coverage reps, to boot.

Nik Needham surrendered 54 yards on 3-of-6 passing (should have been 2-of-6 if not for the poor call on the TD reversal, which also would’ve taken the yardage total down to 28 yards). He made six tackles and two for run stops.

Eric Rowe allowed just 2-of-4 completions for 16 yards. He also made 10 total tackles (1 missed) and four of those for run-stops. He shut out the Jets tight ends to further bolster his impressive numbers covering the position that plagued Miami’s defense for a decade.

The Final Three Weeks and the Draft Implications

If Sam Ficken’s field goal would’ve sailed wide, Miami would’ve lost four position in the draft order. Now, with three games left to play, the Dolphins figure to land somewhere between fourth and eighth ahead of next April’s all-important draft.

This only matters if Tua Tagovailoa enters the draft and Miami intends to select the Alabama product. Otherwise, quarterback is not the play with the first pick. Keeping those options open would be nice, and staying ahead of teams like Detroit, Arizona, Jacksonville and Atlanta increases Miami’s flexibility.

Aside from QB-needy teams taking Tua ahead of Miami, the likelihood of a trade-up increases with each spot Miami falls. Tracking those teams — the four immediately behind Miami — is the new out-of-town scoreboard watching Dolphins fans will endure the next three weeks (trust me, I’m getting tired of this fan experience too).

If the Dolphins land in behind Cincinnati, Washington and the Giants, it stands to reason they will get a crack at Tagovailoa. Joe Burrow, Chase Young and Jerry Jeudy/Ceedee Lamb would make a lot of sense to come off the board in those spots, especially given the undeniable talent of the former two, and the Giants resistance towards trading down (or perhaps they just take the best ‘hog-molly’ available, you never know with a G.M. who decided Daniel Jones was the best they could between the 2018-2020 drafts).

The Lions, in all likelihood, are without Matthew Stafford (we’ll discuss his potential move from Detroit and the fit with Miami on today’s podcast) for the rest of the year. They’ll finish with home games dates against Green Bay and Tampa Bay sandwiched outside of a road date in Denver.

The Cardinals, with a slowed Kyler Murray (hamstring), are home for the Browns Sunday before road dates in Seattle and Los Angeles (Rams).

Jacksonville probably isn’t winning any of their final three, they’ve been the worst team in football since their bye week. They’ll finish up with games in Oakland and Atlanta before finishing at home with the Colts.

Atlanta is probably clear of danger with regards to jumping Miami in the draft. They finish up at San Francisco, then home for Jacksonville and at Tampa Bay to end the season.

Miami could be favored to win the next two weeks, and if they meet expectations and win those games, a 5-11 finish most likely keeps Miami inside the top 10 of the draft.

Two wins equals the seventh pick in the draft — projected, of course. One victory likely means picking 5th or 6th, and no wins will result in a position in the top three. A third win over New England almost certainly takes Miami out of the top 10 altogether.

Root accordingly.

@WingfieldNFL