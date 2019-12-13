Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Extend DeVante Parker
One of the longest-tenured players on the team may very well be a Miami Dolphin for life.
According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins have extended DeVante Parker through the 2023 season.
All of the details are still being flushed out, but the deal is a 4-year, $40m extension, with an $8m signing bonus (which is guaranteed).
According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Parker will earn $4.5m guaranteed in 2020, and $7.7m guaranteed in 2021.
Parker signs this extension in the middle of a career year. His 55 catches are 1 shy of his career-high (56, 2016), his 882 receiving yards surpass his prior career-high by 138 yards (2016), and his 6 touchdowns are only 3 less than his career total coming into the 2019 season.
Whether it’s Chad O’Shea‘s offense, a shift in Quarterback mentality, or the receiver finally coming into his own, Parker has shown that he can be a #1 receiver in this offense. Though some fans may be hoping for DeAndre Hopkins or Odell Beckham Jr. “elite”, the truth is, Parker isn’t that far behind.
His extension is in line with his production, and it’s fair to say that Parker’s potential still hasn’t been tapped. It’ll be interesting to see how much Parker builds off of his career-year, especially if the Dolphins can solidify their offensive line and give their receivers a chance to get open (more often).
Parker joins Ryan Tannehill and Mike Pouncey as the only other 1st-round picks drafted this decade to have signed an extension with the team.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins roster move round-up: Week 15 sees several more changes
MIAMI (Locked On Dolphins) – Miami Dolphins continue to change up the roster
The Miami Dolphins have continued their roster churning in Week 15, leading up to their prizefight against the New York Giants on December 15.
While it’s been a mainstay strategy for the Dolphins this year, to comb over the waiver wire and the free agency market, there was a significant uptick in waiver wire awards last, totaling four new players being claimed.
Last week’s claimed players included Trevor Davis, Mack Hollins, Zach Zenner, and Zach Sieler. Zenner’s Miami stint was short-lived; he was waived on Tuesday, December 10 to make room for the newest wave of Dolphins signees.
Along with Zenner’s release, the Miami Dolphins added cornerbacks Ken Webster and Ryan Lewis to the Injured Reserve list.
Those three transactions allowed the Dolphins to scoop a player from the New England Patriots’ practice squad, defensive back Nate Brooks, a second player from the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad, linebacker Jamal Davis II, and a third player, offensive lineman Adam Pankey, who was waived by the Green Bay Packers.
Nate Brooks is a rookie defensive back that played at North Texas and has spent time with the Patriots and Arizona Cardinals.
Jamal Davis II is also a rookie. He entered the league from Akron. As mentioned above, he spent time with the Titans earlier this year before the Miami Dolphins signed him.
Adam Pankey is the most traveled player the Dolphins have added. Pankey went undrafted in 2017 out of West Virginia and has had two runs with the Packers and a short one with the Titans.
On December 7, cornerback Linden Stephens was added to the roster in a last-minute shuffle before the Dolphins-Jets game. Cornerback Chris Lammons was released to make room for Stephens on the squad, per Adam Beasley.
Stephens has had tenures with the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos. He formerly played at Cincinnati in college.
In practice squad news, cornerback Rashard Causey was added to the group on December 12, per Safid Deen. Causey played college ball at UCF and has spent time with the Denver Broncos.
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Giants Week 15 Preview
Dolphins set to run it back in New York
Who: Dolphins (3-10) @ Giants (2-11)
When: Sunday December 15, 1:00 East
Where: MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, NJ
Weather: 35 degrees, partly cloudy
Vegas Slant: Dolphins +3
Dolphins–Giants
The Miami Dolphins did not equip Brian Flores with a competitive roster for the 2019 season. Despite taking a path traveled by nobody else in the league, Miami sits with a better record than three teams in the league, and Sunday will pit the Fins up against one of those teams.
The Giants thought they were constructing a playoff roster that could run the football behind former number-two overall pick Saquon Barkley, and disrupt both the run and pass with an influx of high resources spent on the defensive line.
Even with half the cash payroll of the next lowest team on that notorious list, and 11 of its original opening day starters gone for one reason or another, Miami enter a week-15 road game as mere three-point dogs.
Still, with three or four new bodies working into the rotation every week, Brian Flores’ Dolphins have won three games since the bye week, and been within a score in the fourth quarter for all nine games.
Does either team want to win this game? Of course the players and coaches will want to be rewarded for a long, arduous work week, but what good does a victory do in the grand scheme of things? Flores has proven that he can coach his ass off, while Pat Shurmur is assured to lose his job whatever happens these final three weeks.
The cost, for the Giants, could be Chase Young. For Miami, perhaps even more severe as the best quarterback prospect of the last several years could suddenly be available because of medical concerns, should the team land in the top five.
A victory Sunday will likely remove Miami from that perch as the Lions and Cardinals are both underdogs, and would each jump the Dolphins with a one-game difference in the standings.
The Scheme:
Offense:
Mike Shula’s scheme is as 11-personnel heavy as any in the league, but things have changed due to injuries. Without Evan Ingram to provide the ultimate flexibility between 11 and 12-personnel packages, the Giants have lacked much variety in his absence. Using 81% one back, one tight end (3rdmost in football), Miami will be afforded the opportunity to get creative on defense altering its pre-snap look from the same package.
The Giants are successful on just 41% of their plays from this personnel grouping, including 12 interceptions, 31 sacks and just 6.6 yards per passing play. New York only runs one other package (12-personnel) and also doesn’t have a lot of success out of that grouping. Adhering to old school principles, the Giants don’t throw from run formations, and the predictability has the Giants averaging just 5.7 YPA from 12-personnel.
The Giants rank 26th in total offense, 22nd in passing, 26th in rushing and 25th in scoring.
Defense:
James Bettcher is a fan of sending pressure, and he will certainly try to heat up Ryan Fitzpatrick on Sunday. Fitzpatrick might have the last laugh with his ability to get the ball hot to the interior receivers working in behind the linebackers and winning one-on-one matchups with a young defensive backfield.
The Giants base is a 3-4 look, but elements of that defense are always sparingly used because of the nature of modern day football. Bettcher wants to get pressure out of his outside backers in Markus Golden, Oshane Ximines and Lorenzo Carter, using his interior backers in a more traditional, off-ball sense.
New York blitzes 28.7% of the time — exactly the middle of the pack at 16th— but it’s safe to assume they’ll turn that number up on Sunday. The G-Men are in the middle of the pack in hurry rate, knockdown rate and pressure rate. The Giants 94 missed tackles are 13th most in the league.
The Giants rank 27th in total defense 26th in passing, 20th in rushing and 28th in scoring defense.
The Players:
Offense:
Eli Manning is Eli Manning. The Giants hung onto him for three years too long, and his storied career appears to be coming to an end in three weeks. Filling in for the injured Daniel Jones gives the Miami defense a chance to tee off on a quarterback for the first time since the home win over Sam Darnold and the New York Jets.
Manning can’t move, he can’t drive the ball, and there’s really no reason for him to be on a roster at this point. The Dolphins will hit him, turn him over, and dominate the Giants offense is he plays.
New York funneled a lot of resources into its offensive line, and it’s still one of the worst in football. Miami lacks true pass rushers, so it’ll be up to the stunts and games up front to get pressure. Expect Flores to blitz Manning relentlessly, likely with a lot of zero looks.
Holding Saquon Barkley has been easier for opponents this year. A lot of the Giants running game gets Barkley going horizontally, and he’s been able to make the big plays due to poor blocking and a nasty ankle sprain earlier in the year.
This game will be a big test for Taco Charlton, Vince Biegel, Andrew Van Ginkel, Charles Harris and the rest of the Miami edge players.
Defense:
Markus Golden stands to wreck this game for Miami. He’ll come down off the offense’s left edge, and that position has been an issue for the Dolphins all year long. Sliding protection and using a back or tight end to chip Golden is the only way Fitzpatrick will have any time to throw.
On the inside, the Giants offer the beef that Miami’s interior line struggles with the most. Dexter Lawrence is massive, and those are the kind of players that give Daniel Kilgore problems up front.
Alec Ogletree remains a focal point of the Giants defense, and that presents a lot of opportunities for the Dolphins. Look for Miami to empty out the backfield from 12 and 11-personnel, find Ogletree in coverage, and go to work.
The New York secondary is full of inexperience. Rookie DeAndre Baker has worn the rabbit hat (teams go after him) all year long while Janoris Jenkins appears to have past his prime.
This is a slow defense and I’d be surprised if Chad O’Shea doesn’t have his way with it in the passing game.
The Medical:
(Coming Friday)
The Opportunities:
If Devante Parker can go, there isn’t a player in the Giants defensive backfield that can handle his skill set. Regardless, Miami’s passing schemes will create opportunities for whichever players are healthy, especially Allen Hurns inside on mismatches from 12-personnel against linebackers. Patrick Laird should draw some favorable matchups in the passing game in his own right — expect a big day for The Intern.
If it’s Eli, expect a lot of pressure sent to overwhelm a bad Giants line and quarterback. If it’s Daniel Jones, expect Miami to play coverage and take the ball away from the rookie. Either way, this is the day the Dolphins defense gets healthy.
The Concerns:
The Giants skill players can make some noise. Darius Slayton’s speed is a problem, and he’s been producing regardless of who’s under center. The Dolphins added yet another pair of defensive backs to the injured reserve, and that’ll provide a challenge against Slayton, Golden Tate and Sterling Sheppard.
Miami haven’t been able to block many pass rushes, and they’ve created almost nothing by way of the ground game, so the Giants talented front is an issue. There will be one-on-one opportunities aplenty for Markus Golden, Dexter Lawrence, Dalvin Tomlinson and Leonard Williams.
The Projected Outcome:
It doesn’t matter if it’s Daniel Jones or Eli Manning. Both are going to give the Dolphins defense opportunities to take the football away, and neither presents much fear to a unit that is full of undrafted free agents are largely unknowns. Manning doesn’t have the physical traits to scare anyone and Jones is on track for the most turnovers at the position per game of all time. If Jones plays, it will be on a tender ankle that robs the one trait he has — his mobility.
Miami beat the Jets in November in convincing fashion. Every other game since the bye week — with the exception of the Cleveland and Buffalo (home) games — have been white knuckle affairs. This game has the makeup of a blowout, but in favor of the road team.
A bitter, angry team off the loss last week responds to Brian Flores’ message and puts a beating on the Giants.
Dolphins 27
Giants 13
Miami Dolphins
The Aftermath: Dolphins 21 Jets 22
Snap Counts, Grades, Metrics, and Other Phins Notes
Foreword:
As we develop a weekly content schedule for the season, I wanted something to bridge the gap between the Sunday night game breakdown column and the Tuesday film review. So, here we are with a smorgasbord of information, statistics, snap counts, and whatever is prudent to the Dolphins game from the Sunday prior.
We’ll dive into the game data from Pro Football Focus, Pro Football Reference, grab some quotes from the player’s and coach’s pressers, and continue to provide the most comprehensive coverage on the Miami Dolphins you can find.
Dolphins-Jets
Team Stats
The Dolphins and Jets played a game Sunday that held no relevance to the playoff standings. The contest was an afterthought to the casual fan and the non-Dolphins or Jets fan. It was a classic back burner December game between two bad teams. And, yet, Brian Flores was irate at the conclusion, and rightfully so.
The game ended on the decision to assess pass interference that would bail the Jets out of a fourth-and-forever (18) situation, and instantly transport Adam Gase and his hapless offense into field goal range.
As far as the long-term impact goes, this was best case scenario for Miami. Outplay the Jets, but lose the game on utter tomfoolery by the league’s greatest epidemic — it’s officials — and retain top-five draft pick status.
Close losses don’t count in this league, but the fact that this Miami roster is as close as it is to playing better than .500 football since September is one of the most impressive facts in all of football. A failed two-point conversion and a bogus call at the end of the Jets game are all that stand in the way between a 5-4 post-bye record for the Dolphins — an unimaginable feat after the 0-4 start with a point differential of -137.
Miami’s claim to fame, its red zone scoring percentage, took a hit Sunday. Going 0-for-5 in the critical portion of the field brought Miami’s season total down to 56.8% conversion rate — 16th in the NFL. The Dolphins 34.4% third down conversion rate ranks 26th in football.
Ryan Fitzpatrick’s passing game averages 216.2 yards per game, 23rd in the NFL. The rushing attack, despite its best output, still ranks last at 67.3 yards per game. Now, at 17 points per, Miami ranks 30th in scoring offense.
The Dolphins held the Jets to less than a 50% drive success rate (5 of 11 drives scored points), including the pair of drives aided by questionable calls. The 22 points allowed was the lowest mark since the victory in Indianapolis a month ago.
Miami ranks 30th in total defense, 23rd in passing defense, 30th against the run and dead last in scoring at 30.7 points allowed per game.
The Dolphins are allowing 59.2% of red zone drives to end in touchdowns — 23rd lowest in the league. On third down, the opposition converts 43.9% of the time — 26th in football.
The Dolphins remain top 10 in missed tackle percentage. They’ve had the 6th-fewest penalty yardage assessed against them with the 5th-fewest penalties accepted.
Offense:
Snap Counts:
|Player
|Snaps (% of Offensive Snaps)
|QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
|72 (100%)
|RB Patrick Laird
|59 (82%)
|RB Myles Gaskin
|13 (18%)
|FB Chandler Cox
|7 (10%)
|WR Allen Hurns
|57 (79%)
|WR Isaiah Ford
|55 (76%)
|WR Devante Parker
|18 (25%)
|WR Albert Wilson
|17 (24%)
|WR Mack Hollins
|10 (14%)
|TE Mike Gesicki
|50 (69%)
|TE Durham Smythe
|41 (57%)
|TE Clive Walford
|33 (46%)
|OL Julie’n Davenport
|72 (100%)
|OL Daniel Kilgore
|72 (100%)
|OL Evan Boehm
|72 (100%)
|OL Jesse Davis
|72 (100%)
|OL Keaton Sutherland
|63 (88%)
|OL Michael Deiter
|9 (12%)
After his best statistical game of the season against Philadelphia, Ryan Fitzpatrick put together one of his worst against the Jets. Only one of several interceptable passes was picked off, his rating was 65.7 and he averaged less than seven yards per pass. Fitzpatrick completed 40% of his passes against pressure for a paltry for 5.1 YPA.
A lot of the issues stemmed from the skill positions, particularly wide receiver. Isaiah Ford had the best day of the bunch posting 92 yards on nine targets (better than 10 YPT). Ford averaged 5.5 yards after the catch on the day.
Devante Parker caught both of his targets for 28 yards but left early with a concussion.
Mike Gesicki only caught 25% of his targets for 1.5 YPT. To his credit, one of those misses was an inaccurate throw as Gesicki uncovered in the end zone.
Allen Hurns continues to contribute on a familiar plane. He picked up 68 yards on seven targets and moved the chains three times. Since he signed his extension (four games), Hurns has 196 yards on 25 targets, good for a 7.84 YPT.
Most of Patrick Laird’s damage came off-tackle. His two long runs (16 and 14) were both outside runs, including 12 yards after contact on a run off left-tackle. Of Laird’s 44 rushing yards, 34 came outside. He averaged 2.21 yards after contact and caught all four of his targets for 38 yards.
Julie’n Davenport had his best game as a pro Sunday. He pitched a shutout in pass protection, but graded deep in the “F” category against the run.
The most pressures came from up the gut. Daniel Kilgore led the way with five, but they were all hurries. Keaton Sutherland was next with four, but just one hit on the quarterback. Right Guard Evan Boehm had a tough reentrance back into the lineup. His three pressures were all hits on Fitzpatrick.
Jesse Davis allowed one pressure (a hit) on top of what I thought was one of his best run-blocking games at right tackle.
Defense:
Snap Counts:
|Player
|Snaps (% of Defensive Snaps)
|DL Christian Wilkins
|48 (68%)
|DL Davon Godchaux
|37 (52%)
|DL Avery Moss
|24 (34%)
|DL John Jenkins
|21 (30%)
|DL Gerald Willis
|11 (15%)
|LB Jerome Baker
|71 (100%)
|LB Vince Biegel
|59 (83%)
|LB Raekwon McMillan
|46 (65%)
|LB Andrew Van Ginkel
|35 (49%)
|LB Sam Eguavoen
|33 (46%)
|LB Charles Harris
|24 (34%)
|DB Nik Needham
|71 (100%)
|DB Eric Rowe
|71 (100%)
|DB Adrian Colbert
|71 (100%)
|DB Jomal Wiltz
|61 (86%)
|DB Ryan Lewis
|44 (62%)
|DB Ken Webster
|29 (41%)
|DB Steven Parker
|25 (35%)
Steven Parker led the way in PFF grades this week with an elite 90 score. I’m curious to know how his fatal decision on the final drive reflects that grade, because that was an atrocious play that gave the Jets 37 yards on the game’s most critical possession.
Christian Wilkins was next. He had four more pressures and three run stops earning “green” grades across the board.
Adrian Colbert had his best game, according to PFF, since joining the team. He didn’t allow a reception in his deep safety position, made one tackle and missed another.
Raekwon McMillan only made three tackles, but they were all run stops. His effectiveness was measured by attacking lead blocks and leading Miami to its best day stopping the run all season.
Davon Godchaux had a pressure and two run stops as his strong season continues. Gerald Willis picked up two QB pressures (both hurries) on just seven pass rushing reps.
Vince Biegel picked up two pressures and three run stops. He didn’t allow a reception in six coverage reps, to boot.
Nik Needham surrendered 54 yards on 3-of-6 passing (should have been 2-of-6 if not for the poor call on the TD reversal, which also would’ve taken the yardage total down to 28 yards). He made six tackles and two for run stops.
Eric Rowe allowed just 2-of-4 completions for 16 yards. He also made 10 total tackles (1 missed) and four of those for run-stops. He shut out the Jets tight ends to further bolster his impressive numbers covering the position that plagued Miami’s defense for a decade.
The Final Three Weeks and the Draft Implications
If Sam Ficken’s field goal would’ve sailed wide, Miami would’ve lost four position in the draft order. Now, with three games left to play, the Dolphins figure to land somewhere between fourth and eighth ahead of next April’s all-important draft.
This only matters if Tua Tagovailoa enters the draft and Miami intends to select the Alabama product. Otherwise, quarterback is not the play with the first pick. Keeping those options open would be nice, and staying ahead of teams like Detroit, Arizona, Jacksonville and Atlanta increases Miami’s flexibility.
Aside from QB-needy teams taking Tua ahead of Miami, the likelihood of a trade-up increases with each spot Miami falls. Tracking those teams — the four immediately behind Miami — is the new out-of-town scoreboard watching Dolphins fans will endure the next three weeks (trust me, I’m getting tired of this fan experience too).
If the Dolphins land in behind Cincinnati, Washington and the Giants, it stands to reason they will get a crack at Tagovailoa. Joe Burrow, Chase Young and Jerry Jeudy/Ceedee Lamb would make a lot of sense to come off the board in those spots, especially given the undeniable talent of the former two, and the Giants resistance towards trading down (or perhaps they just take the best ‘hog-molly’ available, you never know with a G.M. who decided Daniel Jones was the best they could between the 2018-2020 drafts).
The Lions, in all likelihood, are without Matthew Stafford (we’ll discuss his potential move from Detroit and the fit with Miami on today’s podcast) for the rest of the year. They’ll finish with home games dates against Green Bay and Tampa Bay sandwiched outside of a road date in Denver.
The Cardinals, with a slowed Kyler Murray (hamstring), are home for the Browns Sunday before road dates in Seattle and Los Angeles (Rams).
Jacksonville probably isn’t winning any of their final three, they’ve been the worst team in football since their bye week. They’ll finish up with games in Oakland and Atlanta before finishing at home with the Colts.
Atlanta is probably clear of danger with regards to jumping Miami in the draft. They finish up at San Francisco, then home for Jacksonville and at Tampa Bay to end the season.
Miami could be favored to win the next two weeks, and if they meet expectations and win those games, a 5-11 finish most likely keeps Miami inside the top 10 of the draft.
Two wins equals the seventh pick in the draft — projected, of course. One victory likely means picking 5th or 6th, and no wins will result in a position in the top three. A third win over New England almost certainly takes Miami out of the top 10 altogether.
Root accordingly.
Papapickett
December 13, 2019 at 5:55 pm
I want to see the annual breakdown and all the details. My intial reaction is why not wait until the offseason? Hes injured right now and he hasnt even completed the season. He is also under contract next year and its likely he regressed toward his average. Paying him at the height of his statistical career is easily questionable. Honestly, I am surprised he even wants to come back considering how he has been jumped on in Miami. Hopefully he plays up to his contract but I wont hold my breath.