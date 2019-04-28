Miami Dolphins: Five UDFAs with best chance to make the final roster

While the Dolphins’ 2019 NFL Draft officially ended with the team’s selection of Washington running back Myles Gaskin, the day was far from over for Chris Grier and Co.

Miami was able to sign 13 undrafted free agents, and some of you hardcore draft fans out there will likely recognize some of the names.

As we head into rookie minicamps and OTAs, here are some of the undrafted free agents most likely to make the final 53 man roster:

1. Preston Williams, WR, Colorado State

Standing at 6’4 and 211 pounds, Williams has all the physical traits you would associate with a #1 receiver in the NFL today. However, he was not invited to the combine due to an altercation involving a woman in 2017. He was reinstated to the team in 2018, and led the Rams with 96 catches and 1,345 yards last season while also recording 14 touchdowns.

According to Lance Zierlein of NFL.com, “Williams was able to run by cornerbacks on tape, but the speed and explosion totals were disappointing for his pro day. Williams played in a pro-style passing attack and used his size and ball skills to attack secondaries successfully on all three levels.”

He had a mid-round grade on most NFL draft boards, but the combination of character concerns and a bad pro day workout likely knocked him out of the draft entirely. If he can come into camp motivated and healthy, Williams has a good chance to stick with a Dolphins receiving core lacking in size.

2. Tre Watson, LB, Maryland

Watson may not be the most athletic linebacker in this class, but he is a hard-nosed and productive player who can make a living on special teams as he develops into a solid linebacker. He has the vision to sniff out plays and finish tackles, but his limited athleticism means he cannot afford many false steps on the field.

He had 114 tackles and five interceptions for Maryland this past season, earning him Second Team All-American honors as well as First Team All-Big Ten honors. Watson actually compares favorably to current Dolphin Mike Hull, another UDFA find who has carved out a career as a backup and special teamer.

3. Jonathan Ledbetter, DL, Georgia

Deciding whether to label Ledbetter as an EDGE or defensive lineman was tough, because in reality he doesn’t fit either profile. He’s 6’4, 280 pounds, but lacks the athleticism of a true edge rusher and the mass of a true defensive tackle.

However, he is a solid football player who specializes in stuffing the run. According to Zierlein, “Ledbetter has an ability to win with skill, technique and effort over traits and twitch, but that will become much more challenging on the next level unless he continues to get bigger and stronger.”

Ledbetter’s scheme flexibility likely caught the eye of Brian Flores and Patrick Graham, as they can use him as a rotational piece on the defensive line. In perhaps the Dolphins’ thinnest position group, Ledbetter has the opportunity to not only make the roster, but earn solid playing time right away.

4. Terrill Hanks, LB, New Mexico State

Full disclosure: Hanks was one of my favorite linebackers in this draft class. He was extremely productive at New Mexico State and his motor runs hot all the time. He also has the requisite size and speed you look for in an NFL linebacker.

According to Zierlein, “Hanks is active and plays downhill, but he can be overactive and inefficient in his flow to the ball, leading to missed run fits and tackles.” Dane Brugler of The Athletic cites Hanks’ inconsistent take-on skills and his struggles in space as a liability.

Hanks had a 4th-5th round grade on a lot of draft boards. If he can improve his recognition skills and his tackling he could become a steal for Miami.

5. Shaq Calhoun, OL, Mississippi State

While the 6’2 Calhoun is smaller than the NFL norm for a guard, he’s very strong (26 reps on the bench press at the combine) and was a second-team All SEC last season as the right guard for the Bulldogs.

According to Zierlein, “Calhoun is average in the phone booth, but will surprise teams with his body control and ability to make blocks in space.” Zierlein also says his hand usage is inconsistent, but that Calhoun has an “impressive ability to scramble and get guys blocked.”

The Patriots are notorious for finding late-round and undrafted gems along the offensive line, and Calhoun has a decent chance to stick in Miami as a backup if he refines his technique.