Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins: Five UDFAs with best chance to make the final roster
While the Dolphins’ 2019 NFL Draft officially ended with the team’s selection of Washington running back Myles Gaskin, the day was far from over for Chris Grier and Co.
Miami was able to sign 13 undrafted free agents, and some of you hardcore draft fans out there will likely recognize some of the names.
As we head into rookie minicamps and OTAs, here are some of the undrafted free agents most likely to make the final 53 man roster:
1. Preston Williams, WR, Colorado State
Standing at 6’4 and 211 pounds, Williams has all the physical traits you would associate with a #1 receiver in the NFL today. However, he was not invited to the combine due to an altercation involving a woman in 2017. He was reinstated to the team in 2018, and led the Rams with 96 catches and 1,345 yards last season while also recording 14 touchdowns.
According to Lance Zierlein of NFL.com, “Williams was able to run by cornerbacks on tape, but the speed and explosion totals were disappointing for his pro day. Williams played in a pro-style passing attack and used his size and ball skills to attack secondaries successfully on all three levels.”
He had a mid-round grade on most NFL draft boards, but the combination of character concerns and a bad pro day workout likely knocked him out of the draft entirely. If he can come into camp motivated and healthy, Williams has a good chance to stick with a Dolphins receiving core lacking in size.
2. Tre Watson, LB, Maryland
Watson may not be the most athletic linebacker in this class, but he is a hard-nosed and productive player who can make a living on special teams as he develops into a solid linebacker. He has the vision to sniff out plays and finish tackles, but his limited athleticism means he cannot afford many false steps on the field.
He had 114 tackles and five interceptions for Maryland this past season, earning him Second Team All-American honors as well as First Team All-Big Ten honors. Watson actually compares favorably to current Dolphin Mike Hull, another UDFA find who has carved out a career as a backup and special teamer.
3. Jonathan Ledbetter, DL, Georgia
Deciding whether to label Ledbetter as an EDGE or defensive lineman was tough, because in reality he doesn’t fit either profile. He’s 6’4, 280 pounds, but lacks the athleticism of a true edge rusher and the mass of a true defensive tackle.
However, he is a solid football player who specializes in stuffing the run. According to Zierlein, “Ledbetter has an ability to win with skill, technique and effort over traits and twitch, but that will become much more challenging on the next level unless he continues to get bigger and stronger.”
Ledbetter’s scheme flexibility likely caught the eye of Brian Flores and Patrick Graham, as they can use him as a rotational piece on the defensive line. In perhaps the Dolphins’ thinnest position group, Ledbetter has the opportunity to not only make the roster, but earn solid playing time right away.
4. Terrill Hanks, LB, New Mexico State
Full disclosure: Hanks was one of my favorite linebackers in this draft class. He was extremely productive at New Mexico State and his motor runs hot all the time. He also has the requisite size and speed you look for in an NFL linebacker.
According to Zierlein, “Hanks is active and plays downhill, but he can be overactive and inefficient in his flow to the ball, leading to missed run fits and tackles.” Dane Brugler of The Athletic cites Hanks’ inconsistent take-on skills and his struggles in space as a liability.
Hanks had a 4th-5th round grade on a lot of draft boards. If he can improve his recognition skills and his tackling he could become a steal for Miami.
5. Shaq Calhoun, OL, Mississippi State
While the 6’2 Calhoun is smaller than the NFL norm for a guard, he’s very strong (26 reps on the bench press at the combine) and was a second-team All SEC last season as the right guard for the Bulldogs.
According to Zierlein, “Calhoun is average in the phone booth, but will surprise teams with his body control and ability to make blocks in space.” Zierlein also says his hand usage is inconsistent, but that Calhoun has an “impressive ability to scramble and get guys blocked.”
The Patriots are notorious for finding late-round and undrafted gems along the offensive line, and Calhoun has a decent chance to stick in Miami as a backup if he refines his technique.
News
Dolphins Undrafted Free Agent Tracker (LIVE DOCUMENT)
Last updated: April 27, 8:34 PM EST
The jockeying for all the undrafted free agents is underway and Miami is wasting no time getting started.
Signed:
LB Terrill Hanks, New Mexico State
DE Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia
WR Trenton Irwin, Stanford
WR Preston Williams, Colorado State
CB Montre Hartage, Northwestern
OL Ryan Anderson, Wake Forest
CB Nik Needham, UTEP
OG Deion (Shaq) Calhoun, Mississippi State
OL Aaron Monteiro, Boston College
LS Wes Farnsworth, Nevada
FS Rob Rolle, Villanova
LB Tre Watson, Maryland
CB Tyler Horton, Boise State
Camp Tryouts:
CB Jhavonte Dean, Miami
LB Mike Smith, Miami
Georgia defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter is signing a UDFA contract with the Miami Dolphins.
— Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) April 27, 2019
More UDFA deals, per sources:
•New Mexico State LB Terrill Hanks with the #Dolphins
•Wisconsin FB Alec Ingold with the #Raiders
•Wyoming tight end Tyree Mayfield with the #49ers
•South Carolina G Zack Bailey with the #Bucs
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 27, 2019
More UDFA news: Colorado State WR Preston Williams, a non-Combine invite, is signing with the #Dolphins. … #UNC DE Malik Carney to the #Lions … McNeese State LB BJ Blunt to the #Redskins … #UCF CB Rashard Causey to the #Falcons … #UCLA OL Andre James to the #Raiders.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2019
Northwestern CB Montre Hartage announced a bit ago that he's signing with Miami. 9 career INTs.
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 27, 2019
Miami Dolphins
State of the Dolphins Post Draft
Assessing the Miami Dolphins for 2019 and Beyond
Catch up on all of our draft coverage:
Josh Rosen Film Study
Christian Wilkins Profile
Michael Deiter Profile
Andrew Van Ginkel Profile
Isaiah Prince Profile
Chandler Cox Profile
Myles Gaskin Profile
When Stephen Ross approached the microphone to address the media on January 31, he knew wholesale changes were on the horizon.
Years of poor cap management, a perplexing front office structure and a shaky coaching staff, and a roster littered with needs, 2019 was indubitably going to be about new faces.
The Dolphins new brain trust hacked off over-priced veterans that didn’t live up their to gaudy contract figures. They moved on from seven-year incumbent quarterback Ryan Tannehill. They said goodbye to legendary, future Ring of Honor member Cam Wake. They sat quietly through free agency while pushing resources into the future.
The integral part of year-one, of this multi-year rebuild, came to its conclusion Saturday in Nashville. Over the weekend Miami added seven players — six of them rookies.
The headliner of the draft was not the acquisition of a first-year player, but 22-year-old Quarterback Josh Rosen, formerly of the Arizona Cardinals. You can read the impact of Rosen’s acquisition here.
Rosen gets 16 games to prove to the Dolphins that he, and he alone, is worth passing up on the likes of Tua Tagovailoa, Jake Fromm, and the entirety of the 2020 quarterback draft class.
Miami’s rookie crop includes the following positions: defensive tackle, two offensive linemen, linebacker, tailback, and fullback.
Christian Wilkins will play immediately and abundantly – he’s already Miami’s best interior pass rusher.
Michael Deiter will start on the offensive line opening day, barring something unforeseen.
Andrew Van Ginkel will begin as a core special teamer with an outside shot of earning sub-package reps.
Isaiah Prince will compete for the swing tackle position.
Chandler Cox is a multi-faceted fullback that lines up all over the offensive formation; he will likely have to hold off one or two undrafted free agent fullbacks.
Myles Gaskin will be the third running back. He is one of two college football players to rush for 1,200 or more yards, four straight years.
Now, Miami turns its focus to undrafted free agency. Still double-digit players shy of the league allotted 90-man roster for training camp, the Phins will be as busy as any team on the market.
Miami’s Depth Chart, entering training camp, will look something like this: (UDFAs not included)
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|3rd String
|4th String
|QB
|Rosen
|Fitzpatrick
|Ruddock
|Falk
|RB
|Drake
|Ballage
|Gaskin
|Farrow
|FB
|Cox
|WR
|Stills
|Parker
|Louis
|WR
|Wilson
|Butler
|Horn
|WR
|Grant
|Ford
|TE
|Allen
|Gesicki
|O’Leary
|Smythe/Walford
|LT
|Tunsil
|Sterup
|Jones-Smith
|LG
|Deiter
|Asiata
|C
|Kilgore
|Hilland
|RG
|Reed
|Dunn
|RT
|Davis
|Prince
|DE
|Wilkins
|Carradine
|Norton
|NT
|Godchaux
|Spence
|Pittman
|Mbu/Neto
|DE
|Taylor
|Harris
|Woodard
|Volaga
|OLB
|Baker
|Poling
|Burgess
|Holmes
|MLB
|McMillan
|Allen
|Hull
|OLB
|Alonso
|Van Ginkel
|Elliot
|Eguavoen
|CB
|Howard
|McTyer
|Tankersley
|Wiltz
|CB
|Rowe
|Armstrong
|Lammons
|SCB
|McCain
|Davis
|Delaney
|FS
|Fitzpatrick
|Smith
|Aikens
|SS
|Jones
|McDonald
|ST
|K – Sanders
|P – Haack
|LS – Denney
Hardly a championship team on paper, the Dolphins are more than aware of their own future holdings. The 2020 season sets up as a big one for Miami, both on the field and in the play acquisition period. With roughly $120 million to spend in free agency, and minimal commitments to the quarterback position, Miami will have to find a happy medium between a conservative approach, and spending to get to the cap floor.
Ideally, a healthy chunk of that available money would go to retaining the Dolphins own draft hits. Star corner Xavien Howard is up first — he will likely come to training camp with a new contract.
Star Left Tackle Laremy Tunsil is next in order of importance, though Miami still has club control on the Ole Miss product through 2020, and that’s before franchise tags are considered.
Kenyan Drake and Jakeem Grant are due after this season — both could be signed for team-friendly deals, provided they get done this summer.
After that, the 2017 draft class pair of defensive tackles — Davon Godchaux and Vincent Taylor — have played well enough to earn second contracts, though urgency is not required with two years to go on their respective deals.
Money isn’t the only object of Miami’s desire in the 2020 offseason. Chris Grier, and his reassembled council of decision makers, are loaded with draft capital a year down the road.
The Dolphins currently possess the following draft picks:
|Round
|Number of Picks
|1
|1
|2
|2 (Saints)
|3
|2 (Ja’Wuan James comp pick)
|4
|2 (Titans)
|5
|1 (Cam Wake comp pick)
|6
|1
|7
|2 (Jordan Lucas trade
If Josh Rosen is capable of proving he is the man going forward, Miami will have an embarrassment of riches with which to surround him, but also to fill out the remaining holes on the defense.
Miami are in a position to knock this thing out of the park, just as they were in 2013 under Jeff Ireland. That offseason was, notoriously, the worst in Dolphins history.
If the Dolphins are to fulfill Stephen Ross’ itch for a sustained playoff contender, Chris Grier and company must execute the complete converse of Ireland’s 2013 botch job.
News
Dolphins Add a Fullback – Draft Auburn’s Chandler Cox
It has long been rumored that the Dolphins would be in on a fullback. With the New England influence making its way south to Miami, and James Develin playing 36% of the Pats offensive reps, Chandler Cox has a chance to see a healthy portion of playing time as a rookie.
Cox isn’t exclusively a fullback, however.
Chandler Cox last season at Auburn:
FB – 284 snaps
TE – 112 snaps
WR – 52 snaps (48 slot)
HB – 47 snaps
QB – 2 snaps
Not your typical fullback#Dolphins #NFLDraft
— Ryan Smith (@PFF_RyanSmith) April 27, 2019
Cox joins Kenyan Drake, Kalen Ballage, and rookie Myles Gaskin in a backfield full of multi-faceted skill sets.
Chandler Cox. War damn eagle. pic.twitter.com/GhMpJaoSDs
— Josh Cohen (@jco3215) September 5, 2018
And not only is Chandler Cox gonna lay the wood, but he’s gonna give the defender a lil disrespectful shove just so he doesn’t forget who knocked him silly pic.twitter.com/kNoYsvpCVC
— Power of Dixieland (@PwrofDixieland) October 5, 2018
LATEST
- Miami Dolphins: Five UDFAs with best chance to make the final roster April 28, 2019
- Dolphins Undrafted Free Agent Tracker (LIVE DOCUMENT) April 27, 2019
- State of the Dolphins Post Draft April 27, 2019
- Dolphins Add a Fullback – Draft Auburn’s Chandler Cox April 27, 2019
- Dolphins Draft Washington Running Back Myles Gaskins April 27, 2019