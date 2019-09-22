Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Keys to the Game at Dallas
The Miami Dolphins are visiting the Dallas Cowboys in week 3 after they were shutout by the Patriots last week. After putting up zero offensive points against the Pats last week, Miami hopes to play more respectable football versus Dallas.
- Contain Ezekiel Elliot
Zeke is arguably top 3 running back in the NFL and is now paid like one. Running behind one of the leagues best offensive lines, Zeke could put up massive numbers versus a weak Miami defense. If the Defensive Line can hold at the line of scrimmage so the speedy linebackers like Jerome Baker and Sam Eguavoen can knife in and make some tackles, we may force them to throw more.
- Communication in the Secondary
If the Dolphins can somewhat contain the rushing attack of the Dallas Cowboys, it’s going to force the game into quarterback, Dak Prescott’s hands. Now, Dak has been surgical thus far, really impressing across the NFL with his command and touch on throws this season. It’s imperative Miami have their communication down to try and minimize the potential big plays that can come from a strong run game and consistent passing for chunk yardage. We know Xavien Howard should be able to lock up his responsibility time after time, but it’s more about knowing their assignments and not letting guys like Jason Witten and Randall Cobb beat you by getting wide open and creating big plays.
- Catch the Ball
It’s Josh Rosen time in South Florida and he needs all the help he can get. Last week versus New England, Rosen came in and threw several passes that were very impressive. Rosen has the ability to climb the pocket, make his reads and lead receivers with his throws and put touch on deep passes like I haven’t seen in some time from a Miami QB. Only issue is, when Rosen made such plays he was let down by his receivers with several drops. That cannot happen this Sunday if the Dolphins want to contend and be in this game.
Prediction: MIA 17 – DAL 38
NFL Draft
Scouting College Football’s Top 2020 QB Prospects – Week 4
Recapping Week 4 for College Football’s Top QB Prospects
The news that Ryan Fitzpatrick beat out Josh Rosen for the opening day start in Miami is a tough pill to swallow. Rosen’s wait only last two weeks, he’ll start Sunday in Dallas. Easing the blow to Rosen’s long-term franchise answer probability, is the fact that Miami is staring down the barrel of a loaded quarterback class set to hit the draft next April.
During the college season, here on Locked On Dolphins, we’re going to keep an eye on quarterbacks all throughout the country. Our primary focus will be on the big four, the options that Miami will likely choose from with an early pick in the 2020 draft.
Those quarterbacks are:
Tua Tagovailoa Scouting Report
Jake Fromm Scouting Report
Justin Herbert Scouting Report
Jordan Love Scouting Report
2019 Week 1 Recap
2019 Week 2 Recap
2019 Week 3 Recap
We’ll go in chronological order from when the games were played.
Tua Tagovailoa vs. Southern Miss, Win 42-7 (In Progress)
Stats: 17/201 (81%) 293 yards (13.95 YPA), 5 TDs
A mere 20 minutes into the game, Tagovailoa had already posted four touchdowns and better than 230 passing yards, and it wasn’t his best day. The explosive play-making ability of Henry Ruggs made things easy on Tua; his first touchdown was a double-slant combination with an on-target strike and a big run after the catch.
The second touchdown was also to Ruggs, this time a sluggo that created a mile of separation down the field. Tua laid it out there and ensure Ruggs made the catch, but the complaint was that the ball was under-thrown (see in the video thread).
Jerry Jeudy won a decisive post route that Tua was a little behind on, and that led to a pass break-up. That, a near interception where Tua was fooled with the post-snap picture, were Tua’s only incompletions in the first half (in addition to a thrown away pass).
Tua Tagovailoa vs. Southern Miss thread.
Begins 3/3 for 54 yards and this TD. Another big play after the catch on a field side double slants combo. The LB slides into Tua’s first window, no problem. Quick reset and fires a strike to let Ruggs do the rest. pic.twitter.com/mzmS6nI1P3
The touch and timing of his throws, the ability to change speeds without sacrificing accuracy, and the anticipation of his throws are all part of the comparison to Drew Brees. This is a special quarterback, regardless of the opponent he plays. Every little detail matters and it shows in the post-snap manipulation aspect of his game.
Tua played free of pressure until the final possession of the first half, but he wriggled free of that pressure. The next play, however, was a sack, and the Crimson Tide offense was finally stopped.
It’s going to be a long year for nitpickers and naysayers trying to critique this young man — he’s damn near perfect.
Justin Herbert at Stanford 7:00 PM EST
Stats:
Jake Fromm vs. Notre Dame 8:00 PM EST
Stats:
Jordan Love at San Diego State 10:30 PM EST
Stats:
Week 5 Schedule
Tagovailoa – vs. Ole Miss, 3:30 EST CBS
Love – vs. Colorado State, 7:30 CBSSN
Fromm – Bye Week
Herbert – Bye Week
Miami Dolphins
Taco Charlton: New Acquisition Analysis
Dolphins go back to the 2017 first round defensive end well, claim Charlton from waivers
The 2017 Dolphins were, sadly, one of the more anticipated teams this organization has assembled in recent memory. Fresh off a surprise 10-win season, heading into year-two of the new system, and bevy of players returning from injury had fans feeling optimistic.
Patching up the perceived holes on the roster — like the defensive end position — started with an atrocious Andre Branch extension, and ended on the draft’s opening night with a handful of edge rusher prospects ripe for picking.
Derek Barnett came off the board before Miami could pluck the future Super Bowl hero, but everyone else was available. Jonathan Allen was selected five picks ahead of the Dolphins, but he was billed more as a three and five-technique inside player, not a true edge rusher.
That left Charles Harris, Taco Charlton, Tak McKinley and T.J. Watt. Two of those players are off to sterling starts in their young careers — the other two are nearing their respective last legs, and both are now Miami Dolphins.
Charlton received his release from the Cowboys earlier this week after an under-whelming 34-game stay in Big D. Taco’s snap count is revealing of the feeling about the player among the Dallas staff.
|Year
|Taco Charlton Defensive Snaps Played (% of Cowboys’ Defensive Snaps)
|2017
|399 (38.2%)
|2018
|401 (39.2%)
|2019
|0
A 40-percent snap-taker is typically indicative of one of two things for an edge player. He’s either a situational savant — whether that’s to support the run game or pin his ears back and get after the quarterback — or that he’s the second option in the rotation, A.K.A. a backup.
Charlton’s production suggests that he was the latter, and only because of his draft status. His descent into a game day inactive signaled the end of his time with the club that drafted him.
Rumors of a trade were speculated as the reason Charlton was a healthy scratch for the season’s first two games, but Head Coach Jason Garrett referred to the numbers game. “We have 10 guys on the active roster on the defensive line and we dressed eight for the game. It felt like the guys we had up there gave us the best chance,” Garrett said via a report from Bloggin’ The Boys.
Still, we have 800 reps to look at to figure out where it went wrong for Charlton, and if he possesses a legitimate shot to fit this scheme and carve out spot in the future plans of the NFL’s most steadfast rebuild operation.
First, let’s start with the type of player Charlton was supposed to be coming out of Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan program.
The Dolphins are a team that adheres strongly to prototypes all over the field, but particularly in the trenches. Explosive metrics aren’t nearly as important as length, strength, read-and-react skillsets, intelligence to process and execute a variety of roles (stunts, twists, slants, picks), and most importantly, playing with heavy hands.
His fit begins with his build. At 6’6’’, 270-pounds with 34.5-inch arms, Charlton looks like plenty of defensive ends in a Brian Flores (Bill Belichick defense) before him. Charlton doesn’t check off all those boxes from the previous paragraph, but he hits enough of the buzz words to justify a flier.
This from Lance Zierlein of NFL Media.
That immediate get-off and quickness would’ve suited him better in Miami’s wide-9 alignment under Matt Burke. The length will benefit him, especially as he forces tackles to quickly get into their pass sets. The challenge will be developing a secondary move to work back inside and underneath the tackle.
The glowing praise for his twist, bend, and lower-body control will serve him well in a defense that will stunt, stunt, and stunt some more.
Most of all, the length will help him excel in this scheme as a run defender. To lock out and hold the point of attack are keys, and those are areas that put Charlton on the map as a first-round prospect.
The weaknesses from that blurb are alarming. Getting washed out of his gap by power and allowing blockers into his frame will earn him a quick ticket right out of town — those are the departments where the surprise cuts in Nate Orchard and Dewayne Hendrix struggled.
Lack of consistency, takes plays off, needs a coach that will push him — those are the final takeaways from Zierlein’s conversation with an anonymous AFC Executive.
If there’s any one thing you can point to with Flores as far as his football acumen — this excludes leadership and communication — it’s his ability to coach football (novel idea, huh?) This feels like a Flores pet project.
Let’s get into some of Charlton’s Dallas tenure, starting with his metrics from Pro Football Focus.
Charlton has 38 total pressures in his two years as a pro (4 sacks, 8 hits, 26 hurries). He compiled those numbers on 464 pass rush reps, a pressure on 8.2% of his pass rush snaps — not good. His 4.1 weighted pass rush productivity mark in 2018 ranked 132ndamong all edge rushers.
Charlton missed four tackles on 34 opportunities — an 11.8 missed tackle percentage, also not good. He made 23 run-stops on 346 snaps against the ground game. That mark — 6.6% — landed Charlton at 73rd among edge defenders in 2018, and 143rd in 2017.
The majority of Charlton’s work came from the right side of the defensive line (position vacated by Robert Quinn, currently held by a cast of many in Miami). Charlton lined up for pass rushing situations on the right side for 67.3% of his total reps.
Now, for the tape.
Quick Taco Charlton film thread. Looking at the applicable traits that make him a potential fit in Miami’s scheme, where he needs to get better, and why coaching can make a difference.
First, the get-off paired with lateral agility will suit him well in a stunt-heavy defense. pic.twitter.com/Qgd0kzPzlp
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 19, 2019
If Charlton can piece together the finer points of his game and develop a better arsenal or rush moves, he’ll stick as a building block. The decreased workload this year, his lack of production dating back to college, and inconsistencies makes one wonder about the drive and work habits.
We’ll quickly find out about the character of Charlton. If he embraces this opportunity, it’s a great landing spot for him. If not, he’ll be back on the unemployment line in short order.
Miami Dolphins
Josh Rosen Named Starting QB vs Cowboys; Claim DE Taco Charlton
Only minutes after the Miami Dolphins’ Week 2 loss against the Patriots, Head Coach Brian Flores maintained that Ryan Fitzpatrick was the starting quarterback… “Right now”.
By Thursday afternoon, it became clear that “right now” had passed as Josh Rosen was announced to take over the starting QB position ahead of Miami’s first road trip this Sunday against the Cowboys.
Sources: The #Dolphins have made a big move. QB Josh Rosen is set to start vs. the #Cowboys on Sunday. Coach Brian Flores made the decision this afternoon.
Fans had caught intermittent glimpses of Rosen’s abilities through the preseason and he has seen the field during replacement duty in Weeks 1 and 2, so far completing 8/21 passes for 102 yards, 2 INTs and a 38.1% completion percentage.
While Rosen has not yet led the Dolphins to regular season points, the second year passer will find his opportunity to do so in Dallas and the Dolphins will be able to make further evaluation of 2018’s tenth overall pick.
Ryan Fitzpatrick’s veteran standing and experience had given him the early advantage, but the time has arrived in for the Dolphins to see what the future may bring – if anything – for Josh Rosen in Miami.
Whilst the national attention seems to be focused on Chris Grier’s rebuild of the roster, the Dolphins have claimed former first round pick, DE Taco Charlton, released by the Cowboys on Wednesday.
Dolphins have claimed former Cowboys DE Taco Charlton, source confirms. Charlton was Dallas 2017 first-round pick who the team waived Wednesday.
The Dolphins are getting Taco Charlton for a bargain: 2 years, $2.5M.
Charlton was the Dallas Cowboys’ first round selection in 2017, having played in 27 games (7 starts) and registered 4.0 sacks and 47 combined tackles.
