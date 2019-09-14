Miami Dolphins Keys to the Game vs. New England

Who: Dolphins (0-1) vs. Patriots (1-0)

When: September 15, 1:00 PM East

Where: Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, FL

Weather: Scattered thunderstorms, 87 degrees, 72% humidity, 40% chance of precipitation

Vegas Slant: Dolphins +19

Hopefully enough time has passed from last Sunday’s slaughter for you to stomach another week of Dolphins football, 2019 rendition. On deck, a loaded team in the middle of a dynasty, attempting to make a second go at perfect season under its current Head Coach/Quarterback combination.

The Dolphins might have five of the last six games between these two teams, in this venue, on its side, but the task on Sunday is gargantuan — almost certain to be the largest spread against a home team in the NFL this season.

Parallels between this team and the 1-15 2007 Dolphins are mounting early into the 2019 campaign. The last time the Dolphins were dogs of this magnitude against its AFC East father, Cleo Lemon engineered a nail-biting 21-point defeat in week 16 of that fateful season.

And while the Pats are on another crusade for 19-0 (18-1*), this is the largest home underdog since — you guessed it — that 2007 Patriots team that came up one game shy of perfection. It wasn’t Miami, however, but rather the one team the Dolphins beat that season — Baltimore.

The 4-7 Ravens, led by Kyle Boller, nearly clipped the Pats perfect season with a three-point loss on Monday Night Football.

Covering the spread might be a challenge for this deflated Dolphins squad — much less winning outright on the field.

The Scheme:

Defense:

It’s like looking in a mirror, or at least it should be. The Patriots, under legendary defensive genius Bill Belichick, deploy varying schemes designed to minimize the opposition’s strength, and force the offense to play left-handed.

The rush scheme comes through disguise, gap integrity, and linebackers that excel at shortening angles to the quarterback. If the Dolphins can’t reset the line of scrimmage and beat the two-gap-minded Patriots to the landmarks on outside zone looks, the offense will struggle again.

Nobody played more man-coverage than New England last season (54%), so expect Miami to entice the Pats into base personnel, then throw the football to the running backs.

Offense:

Again, with Brian Flores and Chad O’Shea now in town, the ideas and concepts are similar. New England runs the most advanced version of the Erhardt and Perkins scheme. A system that empowers the quarterback to dictated his full-field compliment with short, streamlined verbiage.

The beauty of the Patriots well-oiled offensive machine is that’s adaptable to its parts. Last year, New England almost never took the tight end off the field. In Sunday’s punishment of the Pittsburgh Steelers — in the post-Rob Gronkowski era — Josh McDaniels rolled out 20-personnel (two backs, no tight ends) and went to work on a defense that has never been able to solve the Pats puzzle.

New England will do everything to set the defense up, counter conventional wisdom, and go after the vulnerabilities of every look. First down passes, short-yardage and goal-line runs, and matchup exploits to the likes that aren’t often duplicated in the league.

The Players:

Defense:

This is the best defense Belichick has had since those early Patriots championship runs — maybe ever. The secondary is loaded. Devin McCourty drives the defense with run-support, single-high, sideline-to-sideline patrolling, and exceptional cover skills.

Stephon Gilmore locks down pretty much anyone that lines up across from him, and frees up bracket coverage to the other side of the field because of his ability to win one-on-ones.

Dont’a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy complement one another as well as any linebacker duo in the game. Their length, point-of-attack strength, and edge-rushing prowess puts stress on the quarterback every snap.

Up front, this line is designed to execute Belichick’s scheme to a T. Michael Bennet’s inside-outside versatility is a match made in heaven, while Dietrich Wise is perhaps the unsung hero of the New England defense.

Offense:

The rich continue to get pad their wallets. Though it’s unclear whether or not New England’s new, obnoxious, unpalatable receiver will play, the Pats offense features an embarrassment of weapons.

Tom Brady is at the controls, and he’s going to eat up any zone defense a coordinator can throw at him. When the opposition wants to go man, he’ll zero-in on Julian Edelman from tight splits, and work in deep shots to the seemingly rehabilitated (and good for him, hopefully he stays on that path) Josh Gordon, and suddenly emerging Phillip Dorsett.

The stable doesn’t get any shorter in the backfield. Sony Michel is a fantastic runner/receiving threat, Rex Burkhead is the quintessential Patriot, and James White is the captain of the ship.

On the offensive line, there might not be a better group — even without stalwart David Andrews at center. It doesn’t hurt that they are coached by the legendary Dante Scarnecchia, who finds gems annually.

The Medical:

The Concerns:

Anything that comes after the coin toss, to be perfectly honest. The route to victory here is — shall we say — narrow.

New England will pressure Ryan Fitzpatrick repeatedly, they’ll head-off all running lanes when Miami tries to shorten the sticks, and they’ll plaster well on the back-end when Miami gets behind said chains.

Defensively, Miami is simply undermanned. The Pats have options all over the passing game, with a variety of packages from which to deploy those options, and Miami’s lack of depth in the secondary won’t keep up.

Reshad Jones is questionable, Bobby McCain is going to deal with that shoulder injury all year, and the pickings beyond those two are UDFAs and newcomers from cut-down day just two weeks ago.

The Opportunities:

Xavien Howard will play in this game, that wasn’t the case last year for the miracle. Brady would be wise to ignore X, but if he challenges Miami’s ace in the hole, the turnover could help keep the Dolphins in the game.

I’d love to be able to point to special teams, but Miami had two punts blocked against the Pats last season, gave up a 50-yard run on a fake punt, and muffed a punt on a return opportunity last week.

The Projected Outcome:

It would be difficult to duplicate the season-opener showing, but the Dolphins just might do it. The Pats outmatch this team on paper every step of the way. The Dolphins primary staffers are former Pats, and those teacher-versus-pupil showdowns have traditionally not gone well for the students.

Dolphins 13

Patriots 38

