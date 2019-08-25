Miami Dolphins make surprise move, release T.J. McDonald

Snap Counts, Game Notes, Aftermath, Trade Rumors, and a 53-Man Roster Prediction

As bad as the Miami offense was in Thursday Night Primetime against Jacksonville, the defense was equally impressive. Going back to the week-two game in Tampa Bay, Miami’s first-team defense has been on the field for nearly a full-game equivalent.

On 12, first-half possessions, Miami surrendered 10 points, sacked the quarterback seven times, forced two takeaways, and limited the pair of in-state foes to 6 of 27 third-and-fourth down conversions (22.2%).

The resurgence of Charles Harris, and the return of Eric Rowe to the lineup have helped contribute to the swarming effort, but nothing like the breakthrough of second-year Linebacker Jerome Baker.

I really can’t say enough about Jerome Baker. He’s keying tendencies, he’s reading pulls, he’s showing patience and explosion simultaneously.

🔈 on pic.twitter.com/9JJbF0vzFQ — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 24, 2019

Baker’s been on the field for 74 snaps this preseason — a little more than an average regular season game. He has 10 run-stops, six quarterback pressures, and has allowed just 12 yards receiving on 35 coverage snaps. Traditional stats are kind to the 22-year-old, too. Baker has 13 tackles, a pass breakup, and is allowing a 64.4 passer rating against — all numbers courtesy of Pro Football Focus — as are all of the advanced metrics from this piece.

Baker was on the field a lot in the Jacksonville game, as were his comrades.

Defensive Snap Counts and Advanced Data

Five players led the way with 39 snaps each (Baker, Howard, Rowe, Fitzpatrick, Eguavoen).

Minkah Fitzpatrick bounced back from a poor showing last week. The versatile defensive back didn’t miss any tackles, made a run-stuff, and was involved in a massive collision that went down as a pass breakup.

Starting perimeter corners Xavien Howard and Eric Rowe were among the top snap-getters. Playing 39 snaps each, we got a taste of how opposing passing games will attack the Dolphins. Howard was targeted once, while Rowe saw nine passes thrown in his direction.

Rowe responded with a huge game. He made three plays on the ball (2 PBUs, 1 INT), allowed five completions for 59 yards (6.5 YPA), and held oppposing quarterbacks to a passer rating of 36.1 when testing his coverage.

Baker’s position mate, Sam Eguavoen, polished off an impressive preseason. His 39 reps were split pretty evenly among coverage, run-support, and pass rushing. He allowed 26 yards on three targets, but had a hurry, three tackles and one run-stop.

Charles Harris was next with 33 snaps and he brought the noise again. Jacksonville tried to chip and double Miami’s resurgent pass rusher, but it didn’t help. Harris racked up five more pressures giving him 11 on 58 pass rush reps this preseason (19%).

Harris always had speed, burst, and get-off, but he has added an arsenal of moves to the explosive qualities. He’s using his hands like weapons, he’s redirecting, he’s changing his launch point based upon where the quarterback is located, and he’s showing a penchant for counter moves. Where he was just an athlete before, it looks like the former first-rounder is becoming a pass rusher.

Nate Orchard’s preseason has been a smashing success in its own right. He leads the NFL with four sacks, and put pressure on the Jacksonville quarterbacks six times on 20 pass rush snaps.

Dewayne Hendrix had another big night with three pressures (20 reps).

Davon Godchaux was his usual, immovable self. Both of his tackles were run-stuffs and PFF loved his game to the tune of an 85.8 overall grade.

Terrill Hanks only played four snaps but he picked up the sack fumble that put the game on ice.

Tre Watson showed his value as a backup stack linebacker and specialist. He picked up a tackle and allowed one reception on three targets (8 yards) on the night.

Offensive Snap Counts and Advanced Data

For the second straight week, the rookie guards led the way with 46 snaps. And, for the second straight game, they both struggled. Shaq Calhoun and Michael Deiter allowed three pressures each and graded negatively in the run-game. Calhoun committed a foul, to boot.

Laremy Tunsil was a late scratch, with the previously injured Zach Sterup filling the void. Sterup played 17 snaps, was not credited with any pressures allowed, but received a dreadful 36.8 run-blocking grade in the game.

Up next at left tackle was Jordan Mills. Mills allowed one hurry, and an impressive 81.1 pass-pro grade, but he too was dreadful in the run-game.

Chris Reed was the best of the offensive linemen with one hurry allowed on 17 pass blocking reps, and the second best run-blocking grade on the team (Kyle Fuller). Reed should be a part of the starting five.

Jesse Davis allowed two pressures on 22 pass blocking reps, both were hurries (no QB hits).

Ryan Fitzpatrick received the lion’s share of quarterback snaps. Fitzpatrick had the Dolphins offense in quicksand in the first half (3 first downs on 7 possessions), but rescued the night with a touchdown to open the second half.

Josh Rosen played his best game earning the best offensive grade on the team. His best plays came against busted protection and throws on the move after escaping pressure.

Undrafted Rookie Patrick Laird stole the show among the running backs. Laird rushed for 26 yards, but 19 of those came after initial contact, good for a 3.17 YAC average on the night.

Myles Gaskin showed some pop with a 2.5 YAC average on the night — both players had a pair of first down runs.

Kalen Ballage picked up just 1.17 YAC in the game, something to monitor as we go forward. Ballage made the first defender miss on only two of his 45 touches last season.

Ballage struggled in the passing game too. He dropped a swing route from Fitzpatrick on a play that was designed to put the back in a one-on-one situation in the open field, but Ballage looked up at the defender before securing the catch.

Miami’s receiver rotation was fluid throughout the game. Isaiah Ford led the way with a 118.8 passer rating on his two targets.

Preston Williams was tabbed with another drop, but I’d argue that throw was on the quarterback. Williams uncovered twice — once on a take-off against Jalen Ramsey, and another on a deep-out against A.J. Bouye.

Williams stayed on the field in Miami’s 13-personnel package (one WR on the field), and was entrusted with the isolation route in a 3×1 look in 11-personnel on that same drive. This seems innocuous, but it’s telling about their intentions with the undrafted rookie — he’s going to be a factor in the game plans.

Mike Gesicki, like Ford, also had a 118.8 passer rating on three targets. Gesicki caught all three for 59 yards and a pair of first downs.

Gesicki can go, Hopefully he just lost his wind pic.twitter.com/pW2CaPOTyj — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 23, 2019

Trade rumors

Dolphins Twitter erupted Friday night when a fan-site tripled down on the idea that Laremy Tunsil was being “shopped and dangled” for other teams to take a stab. That report, which the site failed to credit an actual source for, was debunked by Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

I’ve been told that Miami are working with Tunsil on a contract extension and have no intentions of trading the dominant left tackle.

Kenny Stills, Reshad Jones and Kiko Alonso have been linked to potential trade or cut rumors, but none of those reports have substantiated either (from various sources). It’s more likely that Alonso is cut, while Jones’ salary makes him nearly impossible to move.

Stills makes sense because of the crowded receiver’s room, the emergence of Preston Williams, and the recent Jakeem Grant extension. Even still, Brian Flores detailed his relationship with Stills, referring to his own difficult upbringing, and standing up for his celebrated, charitable wide out.

What the Lineups from Thursday Tell Us

The opening kickoff team featured:

Nik Needham, Montre Hartage, Patrick Laird, Durham Smythe, Nick O’Leary, Chris Lammons, Terrance Smith, Chandler Cox, Terrill Hanks, and Sam Eguavoen. The return man was Mark Walton.

The offensive line started with Sterup-Deiter-Kilgore-Calhoun-Davis. First off the bench was Jordan Mills and Chris Reed (LT and C). Isaiah Prince was next up at right tackle.

Miami’s second-team defense went as follows:

Adolphus Washington, Jonathan Ledbetter, Dewayne Hendrix, Nate Orchard, Nick Deluca, Tre Watson, Nik Needham, Chris Lammons, Maurice Smith, Torry McTyer, Montre Hartage.

These groupings pretty accurately reflect how the coaching staff feels about the depth on the roster.

Locked On Dolphins Projected 53-Man Roster for the 2019 Miami Dolphins

QB (2) Fitzpatrick, Rosen RB (5) Drake, Ballage, Walton, Laird, Cox (Fullback) WR (6) Stills, Wilson, Grant, Williams, Parker, Ford TE (3) Gesicki, O’Leary, Smythe OL (8) Tunsil, Deiter, Kilgore, Calhoun, Davis, Reed, Mills, Prince iDL (5) Godchaux, Wilkins, Spence, Taylor, Washington Edge (4) Harris, Carradine, Orchard, Ledbetter LB (6) Baker, Eguavoen, McMillan, Van Ginkel, Hanks, Watson CB (6) Howard, Fitzpatrick, Rowe, Wiltz, Lammons, Armstrong S (5) McCain, Jones, Smith, Hartage, Aikens Spec (3) Sanders, Haack, Denney

Practice Squad

Position Player QB Jake Rudock RB Myles Gaskin TE Chris Myarick WR Trenton Irwin OL Aaron Monteiro OL Jaryd Jones-Smith OL Durval Neto DL Dewayne Hendrix LB Nick DeLuca CB Nik Needham CB Jalen Davis

@WingfieldNFL