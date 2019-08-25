Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins make surprise move, release T.J. McDonald
In somewhat of a surprising move, the Miami Dolphins have released safety T.J. McDonald.
McDonald had been signed to a large contract back in 2017 under the Adam Gase regime, and he had been signed to fill the free safety role. It wasn’t his ordinary position, so the fit wasn’t optimal.
We have released safety T.J. McDonald.
Full Release >> https://t.co/vsXpy8Jl12
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 25, 2019
Injuries have played a major role in T.J. McDonald’s Miami Dolphins career but had been effective during his time on the field in training camp and preseason this year.
McDonald’s contract would’ve come with a $5 million hit and a guaranteed salary of $3.6 million. His release doesn’t create a lot of free cap space from that $5 million hit, though.
According to Over the Cap, only $1.4 million was cleared and nearly $4.6 million will become dead space since McDolad is a post-June 1 cut.
With a hefty contract, it was unlikely that he was going to be in the Miami Dolphins long-term plans.
T.J. McDonald spent 2017 and 2018 with the Dolphins after playing with the St. Louis/L.A. Rams from 2013-2016.
McDonald will likely find a decent market and have a suitor for the 2019 season.
Miami Dolphins 53-Man Roster Prediction, Other Preseason Notes
Snap Counts, Game Notes, Aftermath, Trade Rumors, and a 53-Man Roster Prediction
As bad as the Miami offense was in Thursday Night Primetime against Jacksonville, the defense was equally impressive. Going back to the week-two game in Tampa Bay, Miami’s first-team defense has been on the field for nearly a full-game equivalent.
On 12, first-half possessions, Miami surrendered 10 points, sacked the quarterback seven times, forced two takeaways, and limited the pair of in-state foes to 6 of 27 third-and-fourth down conversions (22.2%).
The resurgence of Charles Harris, and the return of Eric Rowe to the lineup have helped contribute to the swarming effort, but nothing like the breakthrough of second-year Linebacker Jerome Baker.
I really can’t say enough about Jerome Baker. He’s keying tendencies, he’s reading pulls, he’s showing patience and explosion simultaneously.
🔈 on pic.twitter.com/9JJbF0vzFQ
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 24, 2019
Baker’s been on the field for 74 snaps this preseason — a little more than an average regular season game. He has 10 run-stops, six quarterback pressures, and has allowed just 12 yards receiving on 35 coverage snaps. Traditional stats are kind to the 22-year-old, too. Baker has 13 tackles, a pass breakup, and is allowing a 64.4 passer rating against — all numbers courtesy of Pro Football Focus — as are all of the advanced metrics from this piece.
Baker was on the field a lot in the Jacksonville game, as were his comrades.
Defensive Snap Counts and Advanced Data
Five players led the way with 39 snaps each (Baker, Howard, Rowe, Fitzpatrick, Eguavoen).
Minkah Fitzpatrick bounced back from a poor showing last week. The versatile defensive back didn’t miss any tackles, made a run-stuff, and was involved in a massive collision that went down as a pass breakup.
MINKAH! pic.twitter.com/uWXtXpYh4z
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 23, 2019
Starting perimeter corners Xavien Howard and Eric Rowe were among the top snap-getters. Playing 39 snaps each, we got a taste of how opposing passing games will attack the Dolphins. Howard was targeted once, while Rowe saw nine passes thrown in his direction.
Rowe responded with a huge game. He made three plays on the ball (2 PBUs, 1 INT), allowed five completions for 59 yards (6.5 YPA), and held oppposing quarterbacks to a passer rating of 36.1 when testing his coverage.
Baker’s position mate, Sam Eguavoen, polished off an impressive preseason. His 39 reps were split pretty evenly among coverage, run-support, and pass rushing. He allowed 26 yards on three targets, but had a hurry, three tackles and one run-stop.
Charles Harris was next with 33 snaps and he brought the noise again. Jacksonville tried to chip and double Miami’s resurgent pass rusher, but it didn’t help. Harris racked up five more pressures giving him 11 on 58 pass rush reps this preseason (19%).
Harris always had speed, burst, and get-off, but he has added an arsenal of moves to the explosive qualities. He’s using his hands like weapons, he’s redirecting, he’s changing his launch point based upon where the quarterback is located, and he’s showing a penchant for counter moves. Where he was just an athlete before, it looks like the former first-rounder is becoming a pass rusher.
Nate Orchard’s preseason has been a smashing success in its own right. He leads the NFL with four sacks, and put pressure on the Jacksonville quarterbacks six times on 20 pass rush snaps.
Dewayne Hendrix had another big night with three pressures (20 reps).
Davon Godchaux was his usual, immovable self. Both of his tackles were run-stuffs and PFF loved his game to the tune of an 85.8 overall grade.
Terrill Hanks only played four snaps but he picked up the sack fumble that put the game on ice.
Tre Watson showed his value as a backup stack linebacker and specialist. He picked up a tackle and allowed one reception on three targets (8 yards) on the night.
Offensive Snap Counts and Advanced Data
For the second straight week, the rookie guards led the way with 46 snaps. And, for the second straight game, they both struggled. Shaq Calhoun and Michael Deiter allowed three pressures each and graded negatively in the run-game. Calhoun committed a foul, to boot.
Laremy Tunsil was a late scratch, with the previously injured Zach Sterup filling the void. Sterup played 17 snaps, was not credited with any pressures allowed, but received a dreadful 36.8 run-blocking grade in the game.
Up next at left tackle was Jordan Mills. Mills allowed one hurry, and an impressive 81.1 pass-pro grade, but he too was dreadful in the run-game.
Chris Reed was the best of the offensive linemen with one hurry allowed on 17 pass blocking reps, and the second best run-blocking grade on the team (Kyle Fuller). Reed should be a part of the starting five.
Jesse Davis allowed two pressures on 22 pass blocking reps, both were hurries (no QB hits).
Ryan Fitzpatrick received the lion’s share of quarterback snaps. Fitzpatrick had the Dolphins offense in quicksand in the first half (3 first downs on 7 possessions), but rescued the night with a touchdown to open the second half.
Josh Rosen played his best game earning the best offensive grade on the team. His best plays came against busted protection and throws on the move after escaping pressure.
OK Josh! pic.twitter.com/i9L8dPSf6P
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 23, 2019
Undrafted Rookie Patrick Laird stole the show among the running backs. Laird rushed for 26 yards, but 19 of those came after initial contact, good for a 3.17 YAC average on the night.
Myles Gaskin showed some pop with a 2.5 YAC average on the night — both players had a pair of first down runs.
Kalen Ballage picked up just 1.17 YAC in the game, something to monitor as we go forward. Ballage made the first defender miss on only two of his 45 touches last season.
Ballage struggled in the passing game too. He dropped a swing route from Fitzpatrick on a play that was designed to put the back in a one-on-one situation in the open field, but Ballage looked up at the defender before securing the catch.
Miami’s receiver rotation was fluid throughout the game. Isaiah Ford led the way with a 118.8 passer rating on his two targets.
Preston Williams was tabbed with another drop, but I’d argue that throw was on the quarterback. Williams uncovered twice — once on a take-off against Jalen Ramsey, and another on a deep-out against A.J. Bouye.
Williams stayed on the field in Miami’s 13-personnel package (one WR on the field), and was entrusted with the isolation route in a 3×1 look in 11-personnel on that same drive. This seems innocuous, but it’s telling about their intentions with the undrafted rookie — he’s going to be a factor in the game plans.
Mike Gesicki, like Ford, also had a 118.8 passer rating on three targets. Gesicki caught all three for 59 yards and a pair of first downs.
Gesicki can go, Hopefully he just lost his wind pic.twitter.com/pW2CaPOTyj
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 23, 2019
Trade rumors
Dolphins Twitter erupted Friday night when a fan-site tripled down on the idea that Laremy Tunsil was being “shopped and dangled” for other teams to take a stab. That report, which the site failed to credit an actual source for, was debunked by Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.
I’ve been told that Miami are working with Tunsil on a contract extension and have no intentions of trading the dominant left tackle.
Kenny Stills, Reshad Jones and Kiko Alonso have been linked to potential trade or cut rumors, but none of those reports have substantiated either (from various sources). It’s more likely that Alonso is cut, while Jones’ salary makes him nearly impossible to move.
Stills makes sense because of the crowded receiver’s room, the emergence of Preston Williams, and the recent Jakeem Grant extension. Even still, Brian Flores detailed his relationship with Stills, referring to his own difficult upbringing, and standing up for his celebrated, charitable wide out.
What the Lineups from Thursday Tell Us
The opening kickoff team featured:
Nik Needham, Montre Hartage, Patrick Laird, Durham Smythe, Nick O’Leary, Chris Lammons, Terrance Smith, Chandler Cox, Terrill Hanks, and Sam Eguavoen. The return man was Mark Walton.
The offensive line started with Sterup-Deiter-Kilgore-Calhoun-Davis. First off the bench was Jordan Mills and Chris Reed (LT and C). Isaiah Prince was next up at right tackle.
Miami’s second-team defense went as follows:
Adolphus Washington, Jonathan Ledbetter, Dewayne Hendrix, Nate Orchard, Nick Deluca, Tre Watson, Nik Needham, Chris Lammons, Maurice Smith, Torry McTyer, Montre Hartage.
These groupings pretty accurately reflect how the coaching staff feels about the depth on the roster.
Locked On Dolphins Projected 53-Man Roster for the 2019 Miami Dolphins
|QB (2)
|Fitzpatrick, Rosen
|RB (5)
|Drake, Ballage, Walton, Laird, Cox (Fullback)
|WR (6)
|Stills, Wilson, Grant, Williams, Parker, Ford
|TE (3)
|Gesicki, O’Leary, Smythe
|OL (8)
|Tunsil, Deiter, Kilgore, Calhoun, Davis, Reed, Mills, Prince
|iDL (5)
|Godchaux, Wilkins, Spence, Taylor, Washington
|Edge (4)
|Harris, Carradine, Orchard, Ledbetter
|LB (6)
|Baker, Eguavoen, McMillan, Van Ginkel, Hanks, Watson
|CB (6)
|Howard, Fitzpatrick, Rowe, Wiltz, Lammons, Armstrong
|S (5)
|McCain, Jones, Smith, Hartage, Aikens
|Spec (3)
|Sanders, Haack, Denney
Practice Squad
|Position
|Player
|QB
|Jake Rudock
|RB
|Myles Gaskin
|TE
|Chris Myarick
|WR
|Trenton Irwin
|OL
|Aaron Monteiro
|OL
|Jaryd Jones-Smith
|OL
|Durval Neto
|DL
|Dewayne Hendrix
|LB
|Nick DeLuca
|CB
|Nik Needham
|CB
|Jalen Davis
Brian Flores Press Conference: “No Decision On Starting QB” (8/25/19)
Dolphins fans and media alike, expecting to gain a possible glimpse today into Brian Flores’ decision on his 2019 starting quarterback, will seemingly have to wait a little longer.
Brian Flores doesn't know who the Week 1 starter is "just yet. … Both guys have strengths, weaknesses and things that we like."
— Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) August 25, 2019
Whilst the lack of certainty may appear to indicate that the position still needs time to stabilise, it could also be construed as the result of positive progress from Josh Rosen, whose preseason performances have shown flashes of energy and playmaking ability, closing the gap on the veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Flores says he isn't even leaning a certain way yet. "This could go either way. … I think they're both working hard, both have leadership, both have done a lot of good things. This will be a hard decision for the staff."
— Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) August 25, 2019
It does not seem to be a decision which Flores wants to rush, stating that the upcoming week before the regular season will continue to be “about the Miami Dolphins getting better”. Whereas some teams may sit the remainder of their starters in the final preseason game in order to protect against the risk of injury, as well as to evaluate the hopeful fringe players, Flores hasn’t ruled out seeing his quarterback group get more game reps against the New Orleans Saints.
Flores on QBs on Thursday: "That's also part of our overall conversation we're having as a staff." Rudock definitely will play against Saints, and Flores says all three QBs might play.
— Alain Poupart (@apoupartFins) August 25, 2019
Kiko Alonso, who has yet to be activated in a game due to injury has found a significant level of competition from a group of young and hungry linkebackers. In view of Kiko’s absence and some impressive on-field play by the defense, rumours were inevitably going to begin sooner rather than later as to whether Alonso is still likely to play a substantial role in the defensive scheme.
Asked Brian Flores about Kiko Alonso being a fit in Dolphins D: "Guys who make plays are a fit. He's a guy who has made a lot of plays in his career. You've got be healthy to be a fit."
Flores says Alonso has a minor injury and they think he'll be back from "sooner than later."
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 25, 2019
The starting offensive line looks to be set, with the inclusion of first-year guards Michael Dieter and Shaq Calhoun expected to provide cohesion either side of center. Flores also confirmed that Jesse Davis will play at right tackle finalising all positions along the offensive line.
Flores on rookie guards: "They're young players and every time they step out on the field, it's good for them." Said the plan is to continue using them with the first-team offense.
— Alain Poupart (@apoupartFins) August 25, 2019
Flores on Jesse Davis' move to RT: "I think it's gone well. His versatility is very important to this team. He's got to have some experiences out there as well."
— Alain Poupart (@apoupartFins) August 25, 2019
Both Mike Gesicki and Nick O’Leary have shown some big-play ability, particularly in the Thursday’s preseason matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Similarly, Durham Smythe’s blocking prowess could see him land a valuable role on offense. Whilst veteran TE, Dwayne Allen was one of the first offseason acquisitions under Brian Flores’ leadership, he acknowledged the fact that competition and performance will be the keys to successful development of a strong overall roster.
Flores on TE Dwayne Allen: "I love Dwayne. I do. But Dwayne knows that I'm all about competition."
— Alain Poupart (@apoupartFins) August 25, 2019
August 31st at 4:00pm (ET) marks the deadline for NFL teams to cutdown their roster to 53. Allen could find himself on the outside looking in amongst a competitive tight end group.
One guy who is guaranteed a spot on Miami’s final 53 is wide receiver Jakeem Grant, following his recent 4 year contract extension earlier this week, reportedly worth a total of $24m. Whilst Grant’s role as a receiver grew in 2018 prior to his injury, his importance on special teams will seemingly continue in light of his electric playmaking ability.
Lastly, the news which shook the NFL world today was the retirement of Andrew Luck and Coach Flores shared his sentiments by congratulating the 29 year old on his career and in reaching a difficult decision – “I have a lot of respect for Andrew Luck. He’s a very, very impressive person, first and foremost and he’s a great, great player”.
Brian Flores: I respect Andrew Luck's decision. I applaud him for making a tough decision. It's hard to make that decision with the scrutiny and social media. I felt bad for what happened last night (with the booing). He is a great player and a great person.
— Joe Schad (@schadjoe) August 25, 2019
The Colts will likely now join the fray for a top-tier rookie QB in the 2020 draft or beyond who will arrive on a roster and team stacked with playoff caliber talent. Down in South Florida, Brian Flores and the Dolphins are just 14 days away from beginning their journey through the season, expected to include a long period of evaluation at both player and coaching levels. Sooner or later, Josh Rosen will absolutely be given the opportunity to showcase his talents in a meaningful game as a Dolphin. But when, exactly?
We’ll find out soon enough – just not today.
Miami Dolphins: 5 Players to Consider for Fantasy Football
We are 3 weeks into the Pre-Season and your Miami Dolphins are set to take on what looks to be a difficult upcoming season with plenty of opportunities for growth. With real football comes fantasy football! Most of us, excluding our fearless leader Travis, all embark on our own little season within the innerwebs every year and hope to achieve glory and bragging rights amongst our friends. That’s right folks, you can be a Dolphins fan and go 10-3 this year if you draft the right fantasy football team. In that team could be a few Miami Dolphins players who help propel you to the highly coveted championship.
Below are 5 Miami Dolphins that could help contribute to a championship this season, even if it’s not their own. I have listed the player, position, ESPN position rank, overall rank and stat projection followed by my views on the player.
- Kenny Stills, WR – Rk. 52 (130), 52 cat/ 801 yds/ 4 td
In my humble opinion, I think Kenny Stills will be the most consistent player on Miami regarding Fantasy Football this season. He is by far and away Miami’s most pure route runner and that will mean a lot as they try to sort out their QB situation. Stills will have to get open and hope the offensive line can hold their blocks long enough.
Based on the ESPN projection, I would say its fair. I have Still ranked a little higher than 52 overall WR (43). For me, I think Stills does a little more. His consistency will be key when inconsistency will be a theme this season. Being able to play any WR position in the offense and having the smoothest route running ability, he will undoubtedly be the number 1 in Miami, no matter who starts at QB.
Andrew’s Projection: 64 cat/934 yds/5 td
- Kenyan Drake, RB – Rk. 14 (50), 138 car/622 yds/ 4 td // 63 cat/525 yds/ 2 td
Kenyan Drake has been quite the enigma for the Dolphins. His ability is undeniable, and people see it yet there is always some underlying factor that seems to hold Drake back. He is the highest rated Miami Dolphin on ESPN as the 14th ranked running back and 50th best player available overall. Now, I have him lower in some facets only because I think with his attitude and the rise of Kalen Ballage’s work load, we could see more inconsistency than we think.
I have Drake ranked as my 23rd overall running back. ESPN’s stat projection is spot on in totality. I think Drake posts close to these numbers but potentially more in the receiving game and less in the running game. Reason being with Kalen Ballage’s size, I imagine him to get most of the goal line work.
Andrew’s Projection: 127 car/608 yds/ 3 td // 67 cat/593 yds/ 3td
- Kalen Ballage, RB – Rk. 88 (174), 131 car/562 yds/ 3 td // 22 cat/172 yds/ 1 td
Kalen Ballage is a physical freak with the speed to match his hulk like size at running back. As you may have seen, Ballage has gotten a lot of work in the first team offense in camp as well as the pre-season. Brian Flores and Co. come from New England where a power running game is essential. The addition of Chandler Cox at fullback is also an indication of what this offense wants to do as a unit. Make no mistake, this Miami regime believes in a solid running game and Ballage will be a large player in that scheme, no pun intended.
ESPN has his ranks a little low and I think a lot of that has to do with him being not well known outside of the Sunshine state. ESPN has Ballage ranked at 88 out of all running backs, I have him at 51. The stat line is understandable, but I do believe Ballage’s workload will supersede what ESPN is projecting.
Andrew’s Projection: 152 car/645 yds/ 5 td // 25 cat/204 yds/ 2 td
- Albert Wilson, WR – Rk. 78 (131), 48 cat/590 yds/ 2 td
Oh, how ESPN is so forgetful, Albert Wilson was essentially a top 5 wide receiver before he injured his hip. To rank him at 78, for me, is just way too low. It could be the homer in me, but it just doesn’t make sense. Albert Wilson should 100% be someone you target as a late round steal because the guy can flat out fly and he’s going to do a lot of things in this offense. Think about how much Julian Edelman moves around and does reverses and WR toss passes, etc. That is Albert in this offense.
While ESPN’s rank is a little low in comparison to where I value Albert, the base line of the projected stats is not that far off. I have Wilson ranked as my 56th wide receiver. While the Dolphins are deep at wide receiver, Wilson has so much versatility that he’s just going to have a higher snap count than the likes of Devante Parker and Jakeem Grant. High snap counts, number 2 wide receiver on team in terms of ability and possibly our biggest, big play playmaker on the team aside from maybe Kenyan Drake.
Andrew’s Projection: 55 cat/675 yds/ 4 td
- Jakeem Grant, WR – Rk. 93 (381), 14 cat/179 yds/ 1 td
This is my favorite one of the bunch. Jakeem Grant is ranked as the 381st best fantasy player by ESPN. I’m willing to wager on that one. Jakeem the Dream just signed a 4-year extension with the Miami Dolphins, and I think this will be his coming out party. The guy is barely 5’7 yet he just exudes electricity on the field. I flip-flopped back and forth with the possibility of putting DVP here or even Rosen. But for me, Grant will be more consistent than either of those 2 players.
Take my advice and snag Grant late. We have 2 wide receivers that have had some health issues in Wilson and Parker, right there gives Grant the potential to be a WR2 at some point on a team that will most likely be passing a lot towards the end of games. I have Grant listed as my 72nd ranked wide receiver. His explosiveness and big ply ability will serve nice in a pinch if you’re looking for a waiver wire pick up to do some damage. But I have higher aspirations, I believe this year Grant becomes a well-known name in the return game and as a legit receiver in this league.
Andrew’s Projection: 33 cat/259 yds/ 2 td
